Your alternative update on #COVID19 for 2023-08-05. Pfizer Employees Given “Special” Batch jab. Demonised IVM would have made experimental jab redundant

by paulthepaperbear in Uncategorized

First off, my pronouns are still ‘kiss my ass’.

Sir Christopher Chope MP, Andrew Bridgen MP and Esther McVey MP have my full support in exposing the harms being done by the experimental mRNA injection allegedly against so called COVID-19. To those MPs who are not supporting him, we will remember and you also will not be able to plausibly claim deniability.

Regarding the UK anti-terror police who detained UK journalists Johanna Ross, Vanessa Beeley and Kit Klarenberg, I consider them to be traitors for following illegal orders.

James Cleverly MP, foreign minister invokes terror gag over High Court case where he has been named as defendant – does this merit deselection by his constituents?

Given that the recent undercover video of a BlackRock employee claimed that his employer buys politicians, I’d like to know how many of the 650 Westminster MPs have been bought by BlackRock?

–

(At time of this blog post) 1929 Athlete Cardiac Arrests, Serious Issues, 1345 Dead, After COVID Shot (link).

‘It is definitely not normal for young athletes to suffer from cardiac arrests or to die while playing their sport, but this year it is happening. All of these heart issues and deaths come shortly after they got a COVID vaccine. While it is possible this can happen to people who did not get a COVID vaccine, the sheer numbers clearly point to the only obvious cause’.

‘The so-called health professionals running the COVID vaccine programs around the world keep repeating that “the COVID vaccine is a normal vaccine and it is safe and effective.”’

‘So in response to their pronouncement, here is a non-exhaustive and continuously growing list of mainly young athletes who had major medical issues in 2021 after receiving one or more COVID vaccines. Initially, many of these were not reported. We know that many people were told not to tell anyone about their adverse reactions and the media was not reporting them. They started happening after the first COVID vaccinations. The mainstream media still are not reporting most, but sports news cannot ignore the fact that soccer players and other stars collapse in the middle of a game due to a heart attack. Many of those die – more than 50%’.

—

‘That is the current list … all these athletes have suffered heart problems after COVID shots. At the time of initial writing, 28 died. That was not normal, but then, 10 days later, 56 deaths were listed, and the numbers are climbing. Any other real vaccine would have been pulled off the market long before now. The media would be asking questions. They would be pressuring governments. But they are not. And governments are continuing on and running TV and radio and newspaper ads encouraging people to get their 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th shot. Perhaps that is why the mainstream media are saying little, because they are collecting government money for ads?’

‘The deaths and severe reactions will continue until so many people die that it becomes obvious the shot is 10x to 100x worse than the virus it is supposed to treat’.

‘These athletes are the canaries in the mine that warn us of imminent danger. They are being hidden so the people who are not paying attention do not see the warning’.

‘We only see the athletes because they are in the spotlight. The nobodies – i.e. most citizens – do not make the news’.

I think we need VAR on all these athlete collapses.

Novak made it onto the naughty list while avoiding making these post-jab lists.

–

CDC Finally Releases VAERS Safety Monitoring Analyses For COVID Vaccines (link, link).

‘SUMMARY’

‘CDC’s VAERS safety signal analysis based on reports from Dec. 14, 2020 – July 29, 2022 for mRNA COVID-19 vaccines shows clear safety signals for death and a range of highly concerning thrombo-embolic, cardiac, neurological, hemorrhagic, hematological, immune-system and menstrual adverse events (AEs) among U.S. adults’.

‘There were 770 different types of adverse events that showed safety signals in ages 18+, of which over 500 (or 2/3) had a larger safety signal than myocarditis/pericarditis’.

–

As of 15 Oct, 2020, Only poisoned monkey kidney cells ‘grew’ the SARS-CoV-2 ‘virus’. SARS-CoV-2 non-infectious in CDC lab and of 30k genome, found 37 then computed the rest, which makes it 99.9987% a unicorn (link).

This is a question of the virus not having been shown to exist, it is not a question of the virus not existing – I trust that everyone is fully aware of the distinction between the two.

–

Great Barrington Declaration – Dr. Martin Kulldorff, professor of medicine at Harvard University, a biostatistician, and epidemiologist, Dr. Sunetra Gupta, professor at Oxford University, an epidemiologist and Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, professor at Stanford University Medical School, a physician, epidemiologist, health economist, and public health policy expert (link).

‘As infectious disease epidemiologists and public health scientists we have grave concerns about the damaging physical and mental health impacts of the prevailing COVID-19 policies, and recommend an approach we call Focused Protection’.

At the time of creating this blog post there were the following 3 sets of signatories.

873,747 concerned citizens.

16,067 medical and public health scientists.

47,541 medical practitioners.

It’s really, really simple: shelter the vulnerable from the infectious while the rest of us get on with living our lives.

–

REMEMBER THE PCR TESTS? WELL THE MSM HAVE CONFIRMED THAT THEY WERE LACED WITH POISONOUS CHEMICAL SODIUM AZIDE (tweet).

–

Up to 6 times the “safe” limit for carcinogenic Titanium Dioxide present in masks. Take this info and use it to create parents rights groups to fight the school mandates. https://nature.com/articles/s41598-022-06605-w (tweet).

–

Fauci’s NIH now lists IVERMECTIN as an antiviral therapy to treat COVID. The most recent study in Brazil of 88,012 people found Ivermectin cut the chance of COVID death by 92%. Now’s a good time to think about the censorship, pharmacy bans on it and hate people got for using it. (tweet, website).

–

World Doctors Alliance (link).

‘An independent non-profit alliance of doctors, nurses, healthcare professionals and staff around the world who have united in the wake of the Covid-19 response chapter to share experiences with a view to ending all lockdowns and related damaging measures and to re-establish universal health determinance of psychological and physical wellbeing for all humanity’.

‘WDA represents a diverse range of opinions of health care professionals and does not have a consensus of opinions on the origin of covid-19 or the political ramifications of the lockdown per se. WDA is however committed to debate the causes of harm resulting from the coronavirus act measures and to raise issues that expose harmful medical and life limiting practices detrimental to the well being of all living men women and children’.

Prof Dolores Cahil, Dr Mohammad Adil, Dr R Zac Cox, Dr Andrew Kaufman, Dr Heiko Schoning, Dr Heinrich Fiechtner, Dr Scott Jensen, Elke De Klerk, Dr Mikael Nordfors, Dr Hilde Smet, Dr Vernon Coleman and Dr Johan Denis.

WDA’s open letter raises questions on the following topics.

Collateral damage the cure is worse than the virus, Death certificates (1), Economic ruin, Censorship, Testing – False positives, Hydroxychloroquine, Prevention, ‘Vaccine’, Conflicts of interest, Cui bono? Who benefits?

–

–

Bombshell: Pfizer Employees Were Given “Special” Batch of Vaccine (link).

‘In a shocking revelation during a Senate hearing in Australia, a Pfizer spokesperson revealed that the pharmaceutical giant had imported a special batch of COVID-19 vaccines solely for their employee vaccination programme’.

‘The following article was written by Jim Hoft from The Gateway Pundit’

‘Spokesperson Admits During Australian Senate Hearing that Pfizer Employees Were Given Special Batch of Vaccine, Different from What was Distributed to Public’

‘The admission came during a rigorous questioning session on Wednesday, in which Pfizer Australia’s Country Medical Director, Dr. Krishan Thiru, and Head of Regulatory Sciences, Dr. Brian Hewitt, spoke before the Australian Senate’s ‘Education and Employment Legislation Committee’ about the experimental COVID-19 vaccines’.

–

–

BOMBSHELL: Pfizer employees were given a *special batch*… different from what was forced into the general population 🚨🚨🚨 (tweet).

–

–

They demonised Ivermectin, because it’s efficacy against Covid would have made the experimental injections redundant & ended the Covid panic So they lied and a million died. In terms of deaths, injuries & financial destruction – it was one of greatest crimes in human history (tweet).

–

–

UK Column News – 4th August 2023. Vaccine safety concerns sparked by cosy relationship between biontech and German regulator. UK bank rate increased to 5.25% – August 2023. ‘This is going to finish me’: mortgage prisoner earning £2,000 a month is now paying £2,700 monthly for her home. Don’t kill cash campaign by GB News reaches 243,342 signatures. Costa coffee defends mural of post-op trans man after boycott threat. Germany 1933-1945: how could people allow it to get to that point? Thinks the guy who is fully masked up, face shielded and sporting a vaccination identification patch.

(website, odysee, rumble pending, bitchute, brandnewtube pending, terminated from youtube, not livestreamed on or uploaded onto vimeo).

Brian Gerrish, David Scott and Alex Thomson with today’s UK Column News. Guest segment with Arbër Loxha.

“National Risks” Measuring What Bad Things Might Happen On A Finger-In-The-Wind Scale Of 1 To 5

00:28 United Kingdom Government: National Risk Register

Assessing likelihood—Page 11

Volcanic eruption—Page 134

Severe space weather—Page 142

Cyber attack: UK retail bank—Page 63

Mises Institute: On the Possibility of Assigning Probabilities to Singular Cases, or: Probability Is Subjective Too!

The Telegraph: Ukraine is on the verge of splitting Russia’s army

BBC: Western armour struggles against Russian defences

Ministry of Defence (Twitter): Latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine—03 August 2023

Undergrowth regrowing across the battlefields of southern Ukraine is likely one factor contributing to the generally slow progress of combat in the area.

Military Summary (YouTube): Summer operations | Russian Aviation Attacks All Over the Front Line

Metro (Twitter): Putin Peace Bombshell front cover

Reuters: Russia’s Medvedev: We’d have to use a nuclear weapon if Ukrainian offensive was a success

European Investment Bank: Ukraine and the EIB

Military: We Need a Limited Military Draft

Education In The Netherlands: Unique Freedoms Barged Out By “Advisory” Body

18:24 Bijbels Beraad m/v (NL): Freedom of education is under pressure from citizenship law

Onderwijsraad (Dutch Education Council, set up in 1918, one year after the freedom-of-schooling Article 23 of the Dutch Constitution): Set boundaries, leave space

De Nederlandse Grondwet: Freedom of Education in the Constitution

UK Column Article: Ultimately, the Netherlands has no actual constitution—Part 1

UK Column Article: Ultimately, the Netherlands has no actual constitution—Part 2: Arbitrary Rule

Updates And Announcements

23:44 NOS (NL): Judge reprimanded for attempting to influence MH17 trial with conspiracy theory

Nine For News: Outraged reactions to reprimand for judge for spreading ‘conspiracy theory‘ MH17

UK Column article: An Open Letter to Nobody: The Duties of Poetry in 2023

UK Column article: Sound Of Freedom: The Passion of the Censors

UK Column article: The true significance of King Charles’ and Queen Elizabeth’s Coronation Oaths

UK Column article: Marx: A Great Thinker?

UK Column article: RFK’s Bid for the Presidency

Kosovo: Guest Arbër Loxha Discusses Allegations That British Spookdom Is Behind Destabilisation

31:28 Daily Sceptic: Vaccine Safety Concerns Sparked by Cosy Relationship Between BioNTech and German Regulator

The Grayzone: Is British intelligence pushing a new war in Kosovo?

Hansard: Srebrenica Memorial Week—Volume 735: debated on Tuesday 4 July 2023

Daily Mail (YouTube): Shocking moment Kosovo parliament erupts into mass brawl after Prime Minister’s speech

Interest Rates, (End Of) Cash And The WEF

43:44 Bank of England: Interest rates and Bank Rate

Market Watch: Japan 10 Year Government Bond

Financial Times: The Bank of Japan’s timely tweak

i News: ‘This is going to finish me’: Mortgage prisoner earning £2,000 a month is now paying £2,700 for her home

GB News: Don’t kill cash

Bank of England (2019): Will cash die out?

Reuters (2021): Bank of England tells banks to preserve access to cash

Charged Retail: The UK will be almost cashless by 2024

The Behavioural Insights Team: Should banks encourage green behaviours?

Cogo: Carbon Management Solutions

European Investment Bank: Climate and environmental sustainability

World Economic Forum: The benefits of a cashless society

World Economic Forum: How behavioural experiments boost sustainable leadership

Costa Coffee Confessions: British Café’s Woke Moment May Become Its Broke Moment

54:40 Independent: Costa Coffee defends mural of post-op trans man after boycott threat

Talk TV: Costa Coffee boycott begins after chain ‘glamourises’ trans mastectomy surgery

Forbes: Costa Coffee Latest Victim Of Anti-‘Woke’ Anger Over Design Featuring Trans Person

The Telegraph: Costa’s woke mural leaves me no choice but to boycott them

UnHerd: Costa’s trans mastectomy advert is an insult to women – The Post

Daily Mail: The trans lobby pushed me to have a double masectomy and I bitterly regret it. That’s why Costa’s advert is so dangerous, writes detransitioned woman SINEAD WATSON

End Credits Song: Hollowbone (YouTube): Hold The Line

–