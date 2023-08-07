Your alternative update on #COVID19 for 2023-08-07. Life insurance data shows acceleration sudden deaths from 2021 – not 2020. CDC committed fraud re jab AR

by paulthepaperbear in Uncategorized

First off, my pronouns are still ‘kiss my ass’.

Sir Christopher Chope MP, Andrew Bridgen MP and Esther McVey MP have my full support in exposing the harms being done by the experimental mRNA injection allegedly against so called COVID-19. To those MPs who are not supporting him, we will remember and you also will not be able to plausibly claim deniability.

Regarding the UK anti-terror police who detained UK journalists Johanna Ross, Vanessa Beeley and Kit Klarenberg, I consider them to be traitors for following illegal orders.

James Cleverly MP, foreign minister invokes terror gag over High Court case where he has been named as defendant – does this merit deselection by his constituents?

Given that the recent undercover video of a BlackRock employee claimed that his employer buys politicians, I’d like to know how many of the 650 Westminster MPs have been bought by BlackRock?

–

(At time of this blog post) 1929 Athlete Cardiac Arrests, Serious Issues, 1345 Dead, After COVID Shot (link).

‘It is definitely not normal for young athletes to suffer from cardiac arrests or to die while playing their sport, but this year it is happening. All of these heart issues and deaths come shortly after they got a COVID vaccine. While it is possible this can happen to people who did not get a COVID vaccine, the sheer numbers clearly point to the only obvious cause’.

‘The so-called health professionals running the COVID vaccine programs around the world keep repeating that “the COVID vaccine is a normal vaccine and it is safe and effective.”’

‘So in response to their pronouncement, here is a non-exhaustive and continuously growing list of mainly young athletes who had major medical issues in 2021 after receiving one or more COVID vaccines. Initially, many of these were not reported. We know that many people were told not to tell anyone about their adverse reactions and the media was not reporting them. They started happening after the first COVID vaccinations. The mainstream media still are not reporting most, but sports news cannot ignore the fact that soccer players and other stars collapse in the middle of a game due to a heart attack. Many of those die – more than 50%’.

—

‘That is the current list … all these athletes have suffered heart problems after COVID shots. At the time of initial writing, 28 died. That was not normal, but then, 10 days later, 56 deaths were listed, and the numbers are climbing. Any other real vaccine would have been pulled off the market long before now. The media would be asking questions. They would be pressuring governments. But they are not. And governments are continuing on and running TV and radio and newspaper ads encouraging people to get their 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th shot. Perhaps that is why the mainstream media are saying little, because they are collecting government money for ads?’

‘The deaths and severe reactions will continue until so many people die that it becomes obvious the shot is 10x to 100x worse than the virus it is supposed to treat’.

‘These athletes are the canaries in the mine that warn us of imminent danger. They are being hidden so the people who are not paying attention do not see the warning’.

‘We only see the athletes because they are in the spotlight. The nobodies – i.e. most citizens – do not make the news’.

I think we need VAR on all these athlete collapses.

Novak made it onto the naughty list while avoiding making these post-jab lists.

–

CDC Finally Releases VAERS Safety Monitoring Analyses For COVID Vaccines (link, link).

‘SUMMARY’

‘CDC’s VAERS safety signal analysis based on reports from Dec. 14, 2020 – July 29, 2022 for mRNA COVID-19 vaccines shows clear safety signals for death and a range of highly concerning thrombo-embolic, cardiac, neurological, hemorrhagic, hematological, immune-system and menstrual adverse events (AEs) among U.S. adults’.

‘There were 770 different types of adverse events that showed safety signals in ages 18+, of which over 500 (or 2/3) had a larger safety signal than myocarditis/pericarditis’.

–

As of 15 Oct, 2020, Only poisoned monkey kidney cells ‘grew’ the SARS-CoV-2 ‘virus’. SARS-CoV-2 non-infectious in CDC lab and of 30k genome, found 37 then computed the rest, which makes it 99.9987% a unicorn (link).

This is a question of the virus not having been shown to exist, it is not a question of the virus not existing – I trust that everyone is fully aware of the distinction between the two.

–

Great Barrington Declaration – Dr. Martin Kulldorff, professor of medicine at Harvard University, a biostatistician, and epidemiologist, Dr. Sunetra Gupta, professor at Oxford University, an epidemiologist and Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, professor at Stanford University Medical School, a physician, epidemiologist, health economist, and public health policy expert (link).

‘As infectious disease epidemiologists and public health scientists we have grave concerns about the damaging physical and mental health impacts of the prevailing COVID-19 policies, and recommend an approach we call Focused Protection’.

At the time of creating this blog post there were the following 3 sets of signatories.

873,747 concerned citizens.

16,067 medical and public health scientists.

47,541 medical practitioners.

It’s really, really simple: shelter the vulnerable from the infectious while the rest of us get on with living our lives.

–

REMEMBER THE PCR TESTS? WELL THE MSM HAVE CONFIRMED THAT THEY WERE LACED WITH POISONOUS CHEMICAL SODIUM AZIDE (tweet).

–

Up to 6 times the “safe” limit for carcinogenic Titanium Dioxide present in masks. Take this info and use it to create parents rights groups to fight the school mandates. https://nature.com/articles/s41598-022-06605-w (tweet).

–

Fauci’s NIH now lists IVERMECTIN as an antiviral therapy to treat COVID. The most recent study in Brazil of 88,012 people found Ivermectin cut the chance of COVID death by 92%. Now’s a good time to think about the censorship, pharmacy bans on it and hate people got for using it. (tweet, website).

–

World Doctors Alliance (link).

‘An independent non-profit alliance of doctors, nurses, healthcare professionals and staff around the world who have united in the wake of the Covid-19 response chapter to share experiences with a view to ending all lockdowns and related damaging measures and to re-establish universal health determinance of psychological and physical wellbeing for all humanity’.

‘WDA represents a diverse range of opinions of health care professionals and does not have a consensus of opinions on the origin of covid-19 or the political ramifications of the lockdown per se. WDA is however committed to debate the causes of harm resulting from the coronavirus act measures and to raise issues that expose harmful medical and life limiting practices detrimental to the well being of all living men women and children’.

Prof Dolores Cahil, Dr Mohammad Adil, Dr R Zac Cox, Dr Andrew Kaufman, Dr Heiko Schoning, Dr Heinrich Fiechtner, Dr Scott Jensen, Elke De Klerk, Dr Mikael Nordfors, Dr Hilde Smet, Dr Vernon Coleman and Dr Johan Denis.

WDA’s open letter raises questions on the following topics.

Collateral damage the cure is worse than the virus, Death certificates (1), Economic ruin, Censorship, Testing – False positives, Hydroxychloroquine, Prevention, ‘Vaccine’, Conflicts of interest, Cui bono? Who benefits?

–

–

Some of the most explosive revelations about the pandemic have come from Ed Dowd, who tracks life insurance data to guide investment decisions. @DowdEdward ‘s analysis shows an acceleration of sudden deaths beginning in 2021 – not 2020 – and he blames the “one thing that changed” (tweet).

–

–

(Robert W Malone, MD @RWMaloneMD) CDC Altered Minnesota Death Certificates that List a Covid Vaccine as a Cause of Death (tweet, website).

‘Someone (who needs to remain anonymous) was able to obtain the death certificates from Minnesota for all deaths that occurred from 2015 to the present, which presented the opportunity to see if the CDC is being entirely honest about the US death data. Unsurprisingly, the CDC is not’.

‘As we shall document, the CDC is concealing references to a covid vaccine on Minnesota death certificates (that are exceedingly rare to begin with because of widespread medical establishment denialism of vaccine adverse side effects). In almost every death certificate that identifies a covid vaccine as a cause of death, the CDC committed data fraud by not assigning the ICD 10 code for vaccine side effects to the causes of death listed on the death certificate’.

—-

‘The first death certificate contains a covid vaccine ICD (below), and it looks like the CDC was trapped and could not avoid putting it on without fundamentally rewriting the death certificate, because the vaccine complication is unambiguously listed as the UCoD (this death certificate is saying the person was killed by a heart attack caused by the covid vaccine within minutes of injection):’

—-

‘The first fraudulently filled out death certificate offers a crucial detail highlighting not only the fraud but the naked double standards for assigning CoD’s’.

‘This death certificate identifies both a covid vaccine and covid itself as contributory CoD’s (in the last row highlighted in yellow, vaccine underlined in green, covid in blue):’

‘“covid vaccine second dose 10 hrs prior to death”’

‘“history of covid infection in May 2020” (about 7-8 months prior to death)’

‘Any remotely objective person would presume that if a condition that occurred 7 months prior without any clear link to the actual death still nevertheless meets the standard for being identified as a CoD, then surely a condition or event that occurred a mere TEN HOURS before death identified by the doctor filling out the death certificate merits inclusion as a CoD’.

‘Yet, the CDC assigned U70.1 – “COVID-19, virus identified” – for covid, but neglected to assign T88.1 or Y59.0 for the covid vaccine’.

–

–

UK Column News – 7th August 2023. BBC News headline The Irish Light: woman abused by paper which falsely said vaccine killed her son. BBC’s ‘bunny girl’ continues her role as the witchfinder for truth (as she sees it). BBC retracts far-right characterisation of ULEZ protesters. MHRA: we have all the pregnancy outcome data, but we are not making it public yet. An astonishing 53% of all those in the YCVM reported at least one ADR. Of those receiving AZ 59.2%, Pfizer 38.8% and Moderna 59.3%. There were 1366 pregnant woman in the YCVM. Of those who received the AZ jab a whooping 66% (124 out of 203) reported at least one ADR, Pfizer 38% and Moderna 61%. MHRA corporate plan: balancing our responsibilities to maintain product safety and champion innovation (doing both is an impossibility); patients and the public rely on us to ensure that all medical products used in the UK meet the necessary standards of safety, effectiveness and quality … to ensure that that balance of risk and benefit is positive for all medical products being used in the UK (is there a money back guarantee when someone is made unlive by a jab?). Adam Rowland MSc tweeted: the Brains Trust @MHRAgovuk realised it probably wasn’t the smartest look for them to be blocking someone severely injured with extensive medical evidence of causation. U can unblock me but I have the photo of what you did to me and so many. All in the evidence bank. Marcia Angell, former editor of The New England Journal of Medicine: it is simply no longer possible to believe much of the clinical research that is published, or to rely on the judgement of trusted physicians or authoritative medical guidelines. I take no pleasure in this conclusion, which I reached slowly and reluctantly over my two decades as an editor of The New England Journal of Medicine. A couple have had their babies taken shortly after birth by the UK state: I can not name the couple. I can not name the babies. I can not name the Local Authority. I can not show evidence in documentation. I can not name the experts ranged against the parents nor expose their callous reports. I can not enter the Court nor can the public nor can the media. The ‘Family’ Court is secret; there is no jury and the judge is a power unto themselves.

(website, odysee, rumble pending, bitchute, brandnewtube pending, terminated from youtube, not livestreamed on or uploaded onto vimeo).

Brian Gerrish, David Scott and Mark Anderson with today’s UK Column News. Guest segment with Prof. Norman Fenton.

BBC Doesn’t Verify Yellow Card Reports—With Guest Norman Fenton

00:32 BBC: The Irish Light: Woman abused by paper which falsely said vaccine killed her son. (By Marianna Spring)

Deaths from Covid vaccines are extremely rare. UK figures record 55 deaths where the vaccine was given as the underlying cause, out of more than 50m people who have had at least one dose.

BBC Radio 4: Marianna in Conspiracyland (BBC iPlayer)

The Epoch Times: BBC Retracts Far-Right Characterisation of ULEZ Protesters

Norman Fenton on Substack: Why is the MHRA hiding critical safety data on the Covid vaccines?

Following Cheryl’s FoI [Freedom of Information request] of 13 April 2023 asking for the outcome data on the monitored pregnant women, on 19 July 2023 the MHRA stated that they had all of the information Cheryl requested but refused to release it.

MHRA As An Enabler

13:42 Debi Evans receives Freedom of Information response letter

GOV.UK: MHRA Corporate Plan 2023 to 2026

The MHRA on Twitter blocks the vaccine-injured

Sky News: Covid–19: New variant spreading across UK

The Jimmy Dore Show Clip: “Before Covid, doing your own research meant reading”

Law Eliminates Religious Exemption

21:48 AP News: Federal appeals court upholds Connecticut law that eliminated religious vaccination exemption

Wikipedia: Boehringer Ingelheim

Boehringer Ingelheim is one of the world’s largest pharmaceutical companies, and the largest private one.

Reuters: Cancer vaccines poised to unlock ‘new treatment paradigm’ with Merck/Moderna data

Forthcoming UK Column interview: Andrew Bridgen MP—8 August 2023 at 1 pm

BBC Cognitive Dissonance

29:30 The New York Times: Ukrainian Troops Trained by the West Stumble in Battle

BBC (Verify): Ukraine counter-offensive against Russia yields only small gains in first 2 months

Recommended YouTube Channels: Weeb Union | Free Russia Channel | Defense Politics Asia

Il Russo: Evacuation of a captured British armored car Mastiff, captured by soldiers of the 37th brigade in the direction of South Donets

Wall Street Journal: Ukraine’s Stalled Offensive Puts Biden in Uneasy Political Position

Halldale: RAF Pilot Pipeline Not Keeping Pace

Globalist Leaders Harnessing AI—Pritzker Forum Is Now Invitation-Only

38:50 Chicago Council on Global Affairs: Pritzker Forum on Global Cities (13–15 November 2023)

Artificial Intelligence is reshaping our world. It can help efficiently deliver social services, identify workforce trends and necessary skills, and provide localized climate predictions.

Twitter: Center on Global Cities

Alliance for Responsible Citizenship: The Alliance for Responsible Citizenship (ARC) is being established as an international community with a vision for a better world where every citizen can prosper, contribute and flourish.

Petition: End the imprisonment of pregnant women

Cafcass: The Children and Family Court Advisory and Support Service (Cafcass) Annual reports

LGBTQ Plus Medical Kidnapping

50:57 American Frontline Nurses The Remembrance Project: Help Save Baby Cyrus From Being Medically Kidnapped

St. Luke’s Children’s Essence Clinic: Gender Dysphoria

LGBTQ Nation: Boise Pride cancels “Drag Kids” event after organizers receive death threats

Good Law Vs. Bad Law

59:23 Reuters: Israel judicial overhaul: What is the new law and why is it causing upheaval?

Jerusalem Post: The arguments for and against the reasonableness standard

JPPI: An unreasonable law

Council on Foreign Relations: Israel and the Debate Over the Role of the Judiciary in Democratic Government

–