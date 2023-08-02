Your alternative update on #COVID19 for 2023-08-02. Hancock’s midazolam perjury. Secret CA lab bioeng COVID-laden mice. World burning like never before? No

by paulthepaperbear in Uncategorized

First off, my pronouns are still ‘kiss my ass’.

Sir Christopher Chope MP, Andrew Bridgen MP and Esther McVey MP have my full support in exposing the harms being done by the experimental mRNA injection allegedly against so called COVID-19. To those MPs who are not supporting him, we will remember and you also will not be able to plausibly claim deniability.

Regarding the UK anti-terror police who detained UK journalists Johanna Ross, Vanessa Beeley and Kit Klarenberg, I consider them to be traitors for following illegal orders.

James Cleverly MP, foreign minister invokes terror gag over High Court case where he has been named as defendant – does this merit deselection by his constituents?

Given that the recent undercover video of a BlackRock employee claimed that his employer buys politicians, I’d like to know how many of the 650 Westminster MPs have been bought by BlackRock?

(At time of this blog post) 1919 Athlete Cardiac Arrests, Serious Issues, 1340 Dead, After COVID Shot (link).

‘It is definitely not normal for young athletes to suffer from cardiac arrests or to die while playing their sport, but this year it is happening. All of these heart issues and deaths come shortly after they got a COVID vaccine. While it is possible this can happen to people who did not get a COVID vaccine, the sheer numbers clearly point to the only obvious cause’.

‘The so-called health professionals running the COVID vaccine programs around the world keep repeating that “the COVID vaccine is a normal vaccine and it is safe and effective.”’

‘So in response to their pronouncement, here is a non-exhaustive and continuously growing list of mainly young athletes who had major medical issues in 2021 after receiving one or more COVID vaccines. Initially, many of these were not reported. We know that many people were told not to tell anyone about their adverse reactions and the media was not reporting them. They started happening after the first COVID vaccinations. The mainstream media still are not reporting most, but sports news cannot ignore the fact that soccer players and other stars collapse in the middle of a game due to a heart attack. Many of those die – more than 50%’.

‘That is the current list … all these athletes have suffered heart problems after COVID shots. At the time of initial writing, 28 died. That was not normal, but then, 10 days later, 56 deaths were listed, and the numbers are climbing. Any other real vaccine would have been pulled off the market long before now. The media would be asking questions. They would be pressuring governments. But they are not. And governments are continuing on and running TV and radio and newspaper ads encouraging people to get their 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th shot. Perhaps that is why the mainstream media are saying little, because they are collecting government money for ads?’

‘The deaths and severe reactions will continue until so many people die that it becomes obvious the shot is 10x to 100x worse than the virus it is supposed to treat’.

‘These athletes are the canaries in the mine that warn us of imminent danger. They are being hidden so the people who are not paying attention do not see the warning’.

‘We only see the athletes because they are in the spotlight. The nobodies – i.e. most citizens – do not make the news’.

I think we need VAR on all these athlete collapses.

Novak made it onto the naughty list while avoiding making these post-jab lists.

CDC Finally Releases VAERS Safety Monitoring Analyses For COVID Vaccines (link, link).

‘SUMMARY’

‘CDC’s VAERS safety signal analysis based on reports from Dec. 14, 2020 – July 29, 2022 for mRNA COVID-19 vaccines shows clear safety signals for death and a range of highly concerning thrombo-embolic, cardiac, neurological, hemorrhagic, hematological, immune-system and menstrual adverse events (AEs) among U.S. adults’.

‘There were 770 different types of adverse events that showed safety signals in ages 18+, of which over 500 (or 2/3) had a larger safety signal than myocarditis/pericarditis’.

As of 15 Oct, 2020, Only poisoned monkey kidney cells ‘grew’ the SARS-CoV-2 ‘virus’. SARS-CoV-2 non-infectious in CDC lab and of 30k genome, found 37 then computed the rest, which makes it 99.9987% a unicorn (link).

This is a question of the virus not having been shown to exist, it is not a question of the virus not existing – I trust that everyone is fully aware of the distinction between the two.

Great Barrington Declaration – Dr. Martin Kulldorff, professor of medicine at Harvard University, a biostatistician, and epidemiologist, Dr. Sunetra Gupta, professor at Oxford University, an epidemiologist and Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, professor at Stanford University Medical School, a physician, epidemiologist, health economist, and public health policy expert (link).

‘As infectious disease epidemiologists and public health scientists we have grave concerns about the damaging physical and mental health impacts of the prevailing COVID-19 policies, and recommend an approach we call Focused Protection’.

At the time of creating this blog post there were the following 3 sets of signatories.

873,747 concerned citizens.

16,067 medical and public health scientists.

47,541 medical practitioners.

It’s really, really simple: shelter the vulnerable from the infectious while the rest of us get on with living our lives.

REMEMBER THE PCR TESTS? WELL THE MSM HAVE CONFIRMED THAT THEY WERE LACED WITH POISONOUS CHEMICAL SODIUM AZIDE (tweet).

Up to 6 times the “safe” limit for carcinogenic Titanium Dioxide present in masks. Take this info and use it to create parents rights groups to fight the school mandates. https://nature.com/articles/s41598-022-06605-w (tweet).

Fauci’s NIH now lists IVERMECTIN as an antiviral therapy to treat COVID. The most recent study in Brazil of 88,012 people found Ivermectin cut the chance of COVID death by 92%. Now’s a good time to think about the censorship, pharmacy bans on it and hate people got for using it. (tweet, website).

World Doctors Alliance (link).

‘An independent non-profit alliance of doctors, nurses, healthcare professionals and staff around the world who have united in the wake of the Covid-19 response chapter to share experiences with a view to ending all lockdowns and related damaging measures and to re-establish universal health determinance of psychological and physical wellbeing for all humanity’.

‘WDA represents a diverse range of opinions of health care professionals and does not have a consensus of opinions on the origin of covid-19 or the political ramifications of the lockdown per se. WDA is however committed to debate the causes of harm resulting from the coronavirus act measures and to raise issues that expose harmful medical and life limiting practices detrimental to the well being of all living men women and children’.

Prof Dolores Cahil, Dr Mohammad Adil, Dr R Zac Cox, Dr Andrew Kaufman, Dr Heiko Schoning, Dr Heinrich Fiechtner, Dr Scott Jensen, Elke De Klerk, Dr Mikael Nordfors, Dr Hilde Smet, Dr Vernon Coleman and Dr Johan Denis.

WDA’s open letter raises questions on the following topics.

Collateral damage the cure is worse than the virus, Death certificates (1), Economic ruin, Censorship, Testing – False positives, Hydroxychloroquine, Prevention, ‘Vaccine’, Conflicts of interest, Cui bono? Who benefits?

The image on the left is @MattHancock committing perjury in court. The image on the right is the proof. He denied ever hearing of Midazolam until this year, yet he discussed it with @drlukeevans in a meeting in April 2020. Oh dear, Matty. You really shouldn’t tell fibs. (tweet).

‘Fairly shocking’: Secret medical lab in California stored bioengineered mice laden with COVID (link).

‘Health and licensing said Monday that Prestige Biotech, a Chinese medical company registered in Nevada, was operating the unlicensed facility in Reedley, California, a small city about 24 miles southeast of Fresno. The company, according to Reedley City Manager Nicole Zieba, had a goal of being a diagnostics lab’.

They tell us the world is burning like never before. Here’s official data from NASA. (tweet).

UK Column News – 2nd August 2023. So, in case you missed the news, Niger has had a military coup. And I’m letting you know right now, before all the western media tells you they want democracy back in Niger. Let me tell you the real reason for this coup and why not all coups are created equally. This is Mohamed Bazoum… as you can see, he’s a little bit cozy with Emmanuel Macron, the president of France and 70% of France’s electricity comes from nuclear power. Niger is the fourth largest producer of uranium in the world. And guess who predominately mines their uranium? A French company called Areva. Guess whose company provides most of the nuclear power to France: Areva. Now, despite Niger basically being a French colony, their president basically being a puppet of Macron in France. Only one in seven people who live in Niger have power, despite the majority of their number one resource, which provides power going to France basically for free. Mali and Burkina Faso have jointly refused to enforce the “illegal, illegitimate, and inhuman” sanctions imposed by the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) against the people and authorities of Niger. China-linked bio lab discovered in Fresno Co, California had over 900 mice “genetically engineered to catch and carry the covid-19 virus”. Oxford city council sponsored drag camp to help children ages 14-18 find ‘drag voice’ – grooming?

(website, odysee, rumble pending, bitchute, brandnewtube pending, terminated from youtube, not livestreamed on or uploaded onto vimeo).

Brian Gerrish, Debi Evans and Vanessa Beeley with today’s UK Column News. Guest segment with Dr Hervé Seligmann.

Latest Sahel Coup: Niger. Why? Explained By Vanessa Beeley

00:35 Military.com: Niger Crisis Deepens as France Plans Evacuation and Coup Leaders Get Support from Neighboring Juntas

The Telegraph: How a pro-Putin coup threatens Europe’s nuclear supplies

TeleSUR: France to Defend Its Companies and Interests in Niger

Politico: Niger coup sparks concerns about French, EU uranium dependency

NBC: U.S. sees ‘narrow opportunity’ to reverse coup in Niger as ousted president meets Chad’s leader

Intel Republic (Telegram): n Niger would be considered as declaration of war against Burkina Faso and Mali (see map)

Al Jazeera: Burkina Faso, Mali warn against military intervention in Niger

YouTube Channel: Swahili Nation

RT (Rumble): A diplomat from the Ugandan embassy in Moscow spotted in Putin T-shirt at Russia-Africa summit

Blair and “Wellbeing”: Think About Policies And Where Policies Come From

15:08 The Conservative Woman (2021): Grave new world of the Welsh—Nicola Lund

Tony Blair Institute for Global Change: A New National Purpose: Innovation Can Power the Future of Britain

The Guardian: Kate Bingham: well-connected but under-fire UK vaccines chief

There Was Smoke, There Is Fire—Dr Hervé Seligmann Outlines Apparent Fiddling Of Child Death Data

19:30 UK Column Series: No Smoke Without Fire

Health News Updates With Debi Evans

30:12 MHRA: Board Meeting July 2023

NHS: Video of the NHS England board meeting—27 July 2023

GOV.UK: Sanofi Pasteur COVID–19 vaccine authorised by MHRA

Defra Plant Health Portal: Army worms (Spodoptera spp.)

The Gateway Pundit: China-linked Bio Lab Discovered in Fresno Co, California—Had Over 900 Mice “Genetically Engineered to Catch and Carry the Covid–19 Virus”

Australian Broadcasting Corporation: Children are being hit hard this flu season. Some experts are calling for more antiviral use

Mirror: NHS will unveil special hubs amid warnings flu season could be biggest ever

Fox News: CDC likely to recommend annual COVID booster shot, director says

Mirror: Urgent warning for parents after deadly E. coli outbreak shuts popular farm park

Gresham College: Medicine after disasters

Gresham College: Health after Earthquakes, Volcanoes, Tsunamis with Professor Chris Whitty

Gresham College: Health after Extreme Cold, Heat, Storms and Floods with Professor Chris Whitty

Gresham College: Reducing harms after Nuclear, Radiological and Chemical Incidents with Professor Chris Whitty

UK Column article: Debi Evans Blog: 1 August 2023

Rally for Peace and Freedom: Glasgow Green, Commonwealth Monument, 1 pm, Saturday, 26 August

UK Column interview: Amy Kelly—An Angel with Clout

Forthcoming interview: Master of Puppets: The Future of Britain-Ben Rubin – Thursday 3rd August at 1pm

UK Column series: The Great Net Zero Debate—Sandi Adams: Net Zero in Context

New book: Their Terrifying Plan by Vernon Coleman—18 July 2023

AV13 Event Tickets

Syria Updates: Military Escalation

41:40 Vanessa Beeley on Substack: Syria updates—military escalation

Wikipedia: Al-Tanf (U.S. military base)

Believe In Syria (Telegram): A 27-year-old shepherd was kidnapped and 300 sheep were stolen and taken into to the depths of the Syrian desert by a group of ISIS cells

Al Arabiya English service: Foreign ministers of Iran, Syria meet in Tehran

Seyed Mohammad Marandi (Twitter):

The region is much closer to war than what most people think. The Israeli and US regimes should not underestimate the resolve of the Resistance. They and their interests are vulnerable across the region.

Drag For Children Defended By Oxford Councillor Ajaz Rehman

50:55 E-mail reply: Re: Oxford City Council funding support for T(ART) Productions

Yahoo: Council sponsored drag camp to help children find ‘drag voice’

Oxford Mail: Oxford council sponsors week long ‘drag camp’ for children

Oxford Council: Councillor Ajaz Rehman

UK Column Viewer Spots: Gas Stasi

56:33 NSPCC: We’re training gas engineers to recognise signs of abuse and neglect (also covered in Debi Evans’ latest blog)

Cadent Gas: New partnership with the NSPCC

NO2NP: Say No to the Named Person Scheme

Dr. @P_McCulloughMD: “The Vaccines Actually Never Worked to Begin With” “The original clinical trials by Pfizer and Moderna now have been analyzed, and the companies took so many shortcuts. There were so many violations of good clinical trial conduct that, in the end, the vaccines actually never worked to begin with. And they were rolled out before they were adequately safety tested.” (tweet).

“A $200 billion enterprise would’ve collapsed if Fauci had admitted that Hydroxychloroquine and Ivermectin were effective against covid.” I’d call them criminal but these people are much worse. (tweet).

🇳🇪 “We have uranium, we have diamonds, we have gold, we have oil, and we live like slaves? We won’t accept it. The French base in Niger must leave.” (tweet).

–