Your alternative update on #COVID19 for 2023-06-28. Chromosome had been deleted by jab? Jab severe adverse event rate 1/800. IVM 92% reduction COVID death

by paulthepaperbear in Uncategorized

First off, my pronouns are still ‘kiss my ass’.

Sir Christopher Chope MP, Andrew Bridgen MP and Esther McVey MP have my full support in exposing the harms being done by the experimental mRNA injection allegedly against so called COVID-19. To those MPs who are not supporting him, we will remember and you also will not be able to plausibly claim deniability.

Regarding the UK anti-terror police who detained UK journalists Johanna Ross, Vanessa Beeley and Kit Klarenberg, I consider them to be traitors for following illegal orders.

James Cleverly MP, foreign minister invokes terror gag over High Court case where he has been named as defendant – does this merit deselection by his constituents?

How many of the 650 Westminster MPs have been bought by BlackRock?

–

(At time of this blog post) 1884 Athlete Cardiac Arrests, Serious Issues, 1310 Dead, After COVID Shot (link).

‘It is definitely not normal for young athletes to suffer from cardiac arrests or to die while playing their sport, but this year it is happening. All of these heart issues and deaths come shortly after they got a COVID vaccine. While it is possible this can happen to people who did not get a COVID vaccine, the sheer numbers clearly point to the only obvious cause’.

‘The so-called health professionals running the COVID vaccine programs around the world keep repeating that “the COVID vaccine is a normal vaccine and it is safe and effective.”’

‘So in response to their pronouncement, here is a non-exhaustive and continuously growing list of mainly young athletes who had major medical issues in 2021 after receiving one or more COVID vaccines. Initially, many of these were not reported. We know that many people were told not to tell anyone about their adverse reactions and the media was not reporting them. They started happening after the first COVID vaccinations. The mainstream media still are not reporting most, but sports news cannot ignore the fact that soccer players and other stars collapse in the middle of a game due to a heart attack. Many of those die – more than 50%’.

—

‘That is the current list … all these athletes have suffered heart problems after COVID shots. At the time of initial writing, 28 died. That was not normal, but then, 10 days later, 56 deaths were listed, and the numbers are climbing. Any other real vaccine would have been pulled off the market long before now. The media would be asking questions. They would be pressuring governments. But they are not. And governments are continuing on and running TV and radio and newspaper ads encouraging people to get their 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th shot. Perhaps that is why the mainstream media are saying little, because they are collecting government money for ads?’

‘The deaths and severe reactions will continue until so many people die that it becomes obvious the shot is 10x to 100x worse than the virus it is supposed to treat’.

‘These athletes are the canaries in the mine that warn us of imminent danger. They are being hidden so the people who are not paying attention do not see the warning’.

‘We only see the athletes because they are in the spotlight. The nobodies – i.e. most citizens – do not make the news’.

I think we need VAR on all these athlete collapses.

Novak made it onto the naughty list while avoiding making these post-jab lists.

–

CDC Finally Releases VAERS Safety Monitoring Analyses For COVID Vaccines (link, link).

‘SUMMARY’

‘CDC’s VAERS safety signal analysis based on reports from Dec. 14, 2020 – July 29, 2022 for mRNA COVID-19 vaccines shows clear safety signals for death and a range of highly concerning thrombo-embolic, cardiac, neurological, hemorrhagic, hematological, immune-system and menstrual adverse events (AEs) among U.S. adults’.

‘There were 770 different types of adverse events that showed safety signals in ages 18+, of which over 500 (or 2/3) had a larger safety signal than myocarditis/pericarditis’.

–

As of 15 Oct, 2020, Only poisoned monkey kidney cells ‘grew’ the SARS-CoV-2 ‘virus’. SARS-CoV-2 non-infectious in CDC lab and of 30k genome, found 37 then computed the rest, which makes it 99.9987% a unicorn (link).

This is a question of the virus not having been shown to exist, it is not a question of the virus not existing – I trust that everyone is fully aware of the distinction between the two.

–

Great Barrington Declaration – Dr. Martin Kulldorff, professor of medicine at Harvard University, a biostatistician, and epidemiologist, Dr. Sunetra Gupta, professor at Oxford University, an epidemiologist and Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, professor at Stanford University Medical School, a physician, epidemiologist, health economist, and public health policy expert (link).

‘As infectious disease epidemiologists and public health scientists we have grave concerns about the damaging physical and mental health impacts of the prevailing COVID-19 policies, and recommend an approach we call Focused Protection’.

At the time of creating this blog post there were the following 3 sets of signatories.

873,747 concerned citizens.

16,067 medical and public health scientists.

47,541 medical practitioners.

It’s really, really simple: shelter the vulnerable from the infectious while the rest of us get on with living our lives.

–

REMEMBER THE PCR TESTS? WELL THE MSM HAVE CONFIRMED THAT THEY WERE LACED WITH POISONOUS CHEMICAL SODIUM AZIDE (tweet).

–

Up to 6 times the “safe” limit for carcinogenic Titanium Dioxide present in masks. Take this info and use it to create parents rights groups to fight the school mandates. https://nature.com/articles/s41598-022-06605-w (tweet).

–

Fauci’s NIH now lists IVERMECTIN as an antiviral therapy to treat COVID. The most recent study in Brazil of 88,012 people found Ivermectin cut the chance of COVID death by 92%. Now’s a good time to think about the censorship, pharmacy bans on it and hate people got for using it. (tweet, website).

–

World Doctors Alliance (link).

‘An independent non-profit alliance of doctors, nurses, healthcare professionals and staff around the world who have united in the wake of the Covid-19 response chapter to share experiences with a view to ending all lockdowns and related damaging measures and to re-establish universal health determinance of psychological and physical wellbeing for all humanity’.

‘WDA represents a diverse range of opinions of health care professionals and does not have a consensus of opinions on the origin of covid-19 or the political ramifications of the lockdown per se. WDA is however committed to debate the causes of harm resulting from the coronavirus act measures and to raise issues that expose harmful medical and life limiting practices detrimental to the well being of all living men women and children’.

Prof Dolores Cahil, Dr Mohammad Adil, Dr R Zac Cox, Dr Andrew Kaufman, Dr Heiko Schoning, Dr Heinrich Fiechtner, Dr Scott Jensen, Elke De Klerk, Dr Mikael Nordfors, Dr Hilde Smet, Dr Vernon Coleman and Dr Johan Denis.

WDA’s open letter raises questions on the following topics.

Collateral damage the cure is worse than the virus, Death certificates (1), Economic ruin, Censorship, Testing – False positives, Hydroxychloroquine, Prevention, ‘Vaccine’, Conflicts of interest, Cui bono? Who benefits?

–

–

Talented pastry chef Paola Meneses had 3 Moderna covid shots & shortly after started bruising easily. She was diagnosed with a rare form of leukemia called hypoplastic myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS). The median-age for MDS is 70 & disease onset before 50 is considered unusual. Doctors also discovered a chromosome had been deleted. “The only path forward for MDS is a bone marrow/stem cell transplant (60% survival rate) and we have yet to identify a donor (siblings have a 25% chance of being a 10/10 match and Paola only has one brother).” (tweet).

–

–

Landmark paper by @JosephFraiman shows COVID vaccine has 1/800 severe adverse event rate. Rotavirus vaccine was pulled from market for 1/10,000 adverse events. Swine flu vaccine was pulled for 1/100,000. As far as vaccines go, the COVID vaccine adverse event rate is historically extremely, extremely high (tweet).

–

–

Ivermectin reduces COVID death risk by 92%, peer-reviewed study finds News Paul Sacca (September 03, 2022, link).

–

–

UK Column News – 28th June 2023. The Telegraph: the World Health Organization said there had been a rise in severe myocarditis a potentially deadly inflammation of the heart in newborns and infants between June 2022 and March 2023. The Guardian: in the first year of the pandemic, Covid-19 infections led to a surge in excess cardiovascular deaths, the charity said. But while deaths from Covid-19 have since fallen, the number of cardiovascular disease deaths have remained much higher than expected. #HeroesfUkraine #AgentsofChange The West’s subversion of Ukraine: £13.9m conflict stability & security fund, £9.8m good governance fund GGF, £1m British council Ukraine from £6.5m DFID’s humanitarian fund, £442k bilateral programme fund; governance and reform; establishing an intellectual property court for Ukraine; GIZ public financial management; electoral and legal enhancements through civic engagement and technical assistance (ELECT); support to SME development in food value chain; business ombudsperson institution; managed fund – governance and economic reform projects; promoting women’s political participation; support to the EU advisory mission; promoting political inclusion of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and intersex (LGBTI) people in Ukraine. Who pays the vaccine fact checkers? Factcheck.org is funded by a foundation that holds over $1.8 billion of stock in a vaccine company. The Robert Wood Johnson foundation is run by former director of the CDC, Richard E. Besser. Nearly 15% of the foundations assets are Johnson & Johnson stock. “Bless your heart if you think factcheck.org is an unbiased source of vaccine information.” @RepThomasMassie.

(website, odysee, rumble pending, bitchute, brandnewtube pending, terminated from youtube, not livestreamed on or uploaded onto vimeo).

Brian Gerrish, David Scott and Debi Evans with today’s UK Column News.

Cardiovascular Disease Deaths Increase; Is Anybody Asking Why? (other than suggesting airports and Mondays are to blame)

00:28 Telegraph: Baby dies and nine more admitted to hospital in ‘unusual’ cluster of heart infections

BHF Statistics Factsheet:

In the UK as many as 100,000 hospital admissions each year are due to heart attacks; that’s 260 admissions each day or one every five minutes.

BHF: Annual report and accounts 2022

Guardian: Health bosses warn of heart disease emergency in England

BHF: Nearly 100,000 more deaths involving heart conditions and stroke than usual since

Sun: Heart disease and strokes have killed 100K more people than expected since pandemic struck

Express: A study has found increased ‘heart attack risk’ of residents living near airports

Evening Standard: Deadly heart attacks more likely on a Monday, study finds

GOV.UK: Number of defibrillators to be increased with new funding

GOV.UK: Every school will have a life-saving defibrillator by 22/23

GOV.UK: Automated external defibrillators (AEDs) in schools

Plucky Little Ukraine “Has Bought Britain Time”: Army Head Prepares To Fight Other Blocs In Europe In “Competition” As Well As Conflict

09:11 BBC: Ukraine war: Countdown has begun to end of Putin, say Kyiv officials

Free Russia Channel: Failed Ukrainian Attack Meets Horrific Fate

US Senators Lindsey Graham and Sen Blumenthal introduced a bipartisan resolution declaring Russia’s use of nuclear weapons or destruction of the occupied Zaporizhia Nuclear Powerplant in Ukraine to be an attack on NATO requiring the invocation of NATO Article 5

MOD.UK: Army Chief says: ‘One year on and we are rising to the challenge’

General Sir Patrick Sanders:

Ukrainian bravery and sacrifice is buying us time. Time to modernise. Time to train ourselves. Time to ensure that we are prepared.

MOD.UK: Project WAVELL (Page now not found)

Centre for Historical Analysis and Conflict Research: British Army Review 2023

BBC: Belarus leader Lukashenko tells BBC the country may have helped migrants into the EU

GOV.UK: UK programme assistance to Ukraine 2017–2018

We The People NE: Interview with Mike Robinson at the Rally For Peace and Freedom

We The People NE: Brian Gerrish speaks at the UK Column/UNN ‘Stop the War’ demo—”If you want to meet a coward, meet a senior military officer”

We The People NE: David Scott speaks at the UK Column/UNN ‘Stop the War’ demo

David Scott interviewed by We The People NE | Brian Gerrish interviewed by We The People NE, together with David Clews of Unity News Network

International Finance On The Brink Of Collapse—Most Money Going To Service Debt

33:31 UK Column interview: The Rise of Big Data in Healthcare—Ben Rubin

Upcoming UK Column interview: Lily Tang Williams 29th June at 1 pm

E-mail to UK Column regarding 15-minute cites in Denmark

Debi Evans Blog: 27 June 2023

Christine Lagarde is excited to be in Sintra in Portugal for the ECB Forum on Central Banking

ECB Forum on Central Banking 2023

European Central Bank: Lagarde introduces the inflation outlook for the euro area

Financial Times: The return of quantitative easing

The digital pound: Consultation paper (30 June response deadline)

Bank of England:

Secrecy—Members must not make statements that might give clues to developments in monetary analysis that have not been disclosed, or that might confuse or mislead the public about monetary policy.

Matt Hancock Didn’t Attempt Waterworks This Time

44:53 Abi Roberts and Francis O Neill with Yellow Boards before her arrest

Two videos of comedienne Abi Roberts’ arrest, covered by Lawyers of Light on Telegram and by Yellow Boards on Twitter:

Video 1—”You’re not allowed to swear in the street”—”What about genocide?” | Video 2—constable actually volunteers the “prompt and effective investigation” canard (otherwise known as “Couldn’t think of anything better”) as the reason for arrest without being asked for one

Francis O’Neill on Twitter: Police arresting Abi Roberts for swearing outside the Covid Inquiry

Good Morning Britain: Does Matt Hancock Fake Cry On Good Morning Britain?

Guardian: Matt Hancock says he is ‘profoundly sorry’ for errors in UK’s pandemic planning

Ukraine’s Battlefield Injuries Are Great For the Biotech Industry

48:15 Crast: How Ukraine Became a Testing Bed for Western Weapons and Battlefield Innovation

Axios Exclusive: Battlefield communications startup eyes Ukraine as a test bed

Politico: How Ukraine became a test bed for cyberweaponry

Defense Mirror (2018): Ukraine to Create DARPA-like Defence Research Agency

The Ukroboronprom State Concern is a strategic manufacturer of weapons and military hardware in Ukraine

NAKO: An independent non-governmental organization working to reduce corruption in areas important to Ukraine’s national security

OHCHR: Ukraine: civilian casualty update, 6 March 2023

Virgin: Superhumans: Helping injured Ukrainians

BBC: Ukraine war: ‘I’m going back to the frontline with my bionic arm’

Pride Month–Publicly Funded LGBTQI+ ‘Role Models’ and Storytellers; Glaswegian Councillors Think “Trans People” Face “Genocidal Threat”

53:03 Glasgow City Council: Councillor Christina Cannon

Motion by Councillor Christina Cannon:

Council celebrates the fact that in 2021 Scotland was the first country in the world to agree to embed lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) inclusive education across the school curriculum and notes that there is a national expectation that Local Authorities ensure that all schools are delivering an LGBT inclusive education for their learners.

Glasgow City Council: Bailie Elaine Gallagher

Motion by Bailie Elaine Gallagher:

This Council welcomes Pride month as a celebration of LGBTQ+ visibility and unity. The Council recognises that Pride is the anniversary of the Stonewall riots, the result of police oppression and injustice against LGBTQ+ people, in particular drag queens and other gender-nonconforming people. As such, the Council recognises that Pride is a protest against continuing injustice.

Fornethy Survivors Still Seek Justice—Watch Out For New Article Forthcoming

57:56 Prior UK Column Article: Fornethy House: Beyond the Pale

–

–

Horowitz: How many lives could have been saved by aggressive use of vitamin D alone? (link).

‘It has always been an unsettling thought: What if our government, instead of obsessively pushing policies that were all pain and no gain – masks, lockdowns, remdesivir, and mRNA gene therapy – had aggressively promoted daily supplementation with vitamin D? Well, a new study of vitamin D treatment lead by a Johns Hopkins researcher purports to show at least 116,000 people could have been saved, and those numbers are likely a fraction of the overall benefit with a preventive regimen of vitamin D to elevate serum levels above 50, not to mention numerous other safe supplements and therapeutics that could have been used’.

‘To determine the association between vitamin D3 and D2 supplementation and COVID-19 infection and mortality, the U.S.-based researchers conducted a retrospective cohort study identifying 220,265 VA patients supplemented with vitamin D3 , 34,710 supplemented with vitamin D2, and 407,860 untreated patients both before and during the period of the pandemic. The top-line results were that those veterans supplementing with D2 were associated with a 28% lower chance of testing positive for COVID and those supplementing with D3 were 20% less likely to test positive. But the more important results were the reduced mortality from COVID-associated death, with D3, the most common vitamin D supplementation on the market, resulting in a 33% reduction in mortality’.

–

–

Another Canadian Doctor to add to the list. Over 150 Doctors that we know of have Died since Hospitals Mandated 💉☠️ They too were sold the illusion that it was Safe and Effective . How many more Doctors and Nurses fell for it, and how many more need to die before they speak out (tweet).

–

–

NEW ARTICLE: Nurses are still dying suddenly – ongoing consequences of COVID-19 mRNA vaccine mandates 15 nurses who died suddenly from March to May 2023 are examined – cardiac arrests, stroke, turbo cancer Article link in photo to avoid shadowban #DiedSuddenly #cdnpoli #ableg (tweet).

–

–

This is Katerina Pavelek… You’re unlikely to have heard of her because it appears Google has blacklisted the very few news articles reporting on her assisted suicide. Days ago, she ended her life due to her Covid vaccine booster injuries (tweet).

–

–

Dr. McCullough Calls Out Peter Hotez: “It Looks Like He Was on the Inside of This from the Beginning” “I’m happy to debate Hotez,” announced Dr. @P_McCulloughMD. “Rogan was very amenable to that.” “I can tell you that I will bring up Hotez’s NIAID/NIH grants in 2015 and 2016. I’ll bring them up because the grants themselves say that Hotez was working with Fudan University. He’s [was] working with Chinese on research with SARS-CoV-2 and the receptor binding domain antigen vaccine as a biodefense strategy.” “So the question for Hotez is,” Dr. McCullough emphasized, “what was he doing in China back in 2015 and 2016? I didn’t think COVID existed back then. How was he on the inside track here?” (tweet).

–

–

Cobalt Red: How the Blood of the Congo Powers Our Lives (link).

‘Cobalt Red is the searing, first-ever expose of the immense toll taken on the people and environment of the Democratic Republic of the Congo by cobalt mining, as told through the testimonies of the Congolese people themselves. Activist and researcher Siddharth Kara has traveled deep into cobalt territory to document the testimonies of the people living, working, and dying for cobalt. To uncover the truth about brutal mining practices, Kara investigated militia-controlled mining areas, traced the supply chain of child-mined cobalt from toxic pit to consumer-facing tech giants, and gathered shocking testimonies of people who endure immense suffering and even die mining cobalt. Cobalt is an essential component to every lithium-ion rechargeable battery made today, the batteries that power our smartphones, tablets, laptops, and electric vehicles. More than 70 percent of the world’s supply of cobalt is mined in the Congo, often by peasants and children in sub-human conditions. Billions of people in the world cannot conduct their daily lives without participating in a human rights and environmental catastrophe in the Congo. In this stark and crucial book, Kara argues that we must all care about what is happening in the Congo-because we are all implicated’.

–

–

“Gender ideology is a political ideology, one that is being actively promoted in schools and therefore constitutes political indoctrination – which under section 406 of the Education Act is strictly prohibited.” – @ABridgen (tweet, website).

–