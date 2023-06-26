Your alternative update on #COVID19 for 2023-06-26. Cardiac episodes correlate w- jabs. Don’t know where $6.2 billion went – Pentagon, CIA, WH – Prigozhin bribe

by paulthepaperbear in Uncategorized

Sir Christopher Chope MP, Andrew Bridgen MP and Esther McVey MP have my full support in exposing the harms being done by the experimental mRNA injection allegedly against so called COVID-19. To those MPs who are not supporting him, we will remember and you also will not be able to plausibly claim deniability.

Regarding the UK anti-terror police who detained UK journalists Johanna Ross, Vanessa Beeley and Kit Klarenberg, I consider them to be traitors for following illegal orders.

James Cleverly MP, foreign minister invokes terror gag over High Court case where he has been named as defendant – does this merit deselection by his constituents?

How many of the 650 Westminster MPs have been bought by BlackRock?

(At time of this blog post) 1884 Athlete Cardiac Arrests, Serious Issues, 1310 Dead, After COVID Shot (link).

‘It is definitely not normal for young athletes to suffer from cardiac arrests or to die while playing their sport, but this year it is happening. All of these heart issues and deaths come shortly after they got a COVID vaccine. While it is possible this can happen to people who did not get a COVID vaccine, the sheer numbers clearly point to the only obvious cause’.

‘The so-called health professionals running the COVID vaccine programs around the world keep repeating that “the COVID vaccine is a normal vaccine and it is safe and effective.”’

‘So in response to their pronouncement, here is a non-exhaustive and continuously growing list of mainly young athletes who had major medical issues in 2021 after receiving one or more COVID vaccines. Initially, many of these were not reported. We know that many people were told not to tell anyone about their adverse reactions and the media was not reporting them. They started happening after the first COVID vaccinations. The mainstream media still are not reporting most, but sports news cannot ignore the fact that soccer players and other stars collapse in the middle of a game due to a heart attack. Many of those die – more than 50%’.

‘That is the current list … all these athletes have suffered heart problems after COVID shots. At the time of initial writing, 28 died. That was not normal, but then, 10 days later, 56 deaths were listed, and the numbers are climbing. Any other real vaccine would have been pulled off the market long before now. The media would be asking questions. They would be pressuring governments. But they are not. And governments are continuing on and running TV and radio and newspaper ads encouraging people to get their 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th shot. Perhaps that is why the mainstream media are saying little, because they are collecting government money for ads?’

‘The deaths and severe reactions will continue until so many people die that it becomes obvious the shot is 10x to 100x worse than the virus it is supposed to treat’.

‘These athletes are the canaries in the mine that warn us of imminent danger. They are being hidden so the people who are not paying attention do not see the warning’.

‘We only see the athletes because they are in the spotlight. The nobodies – i.e. most citizens – do not make the news’.

I think we need VAR on all these athlete collapses.

Novak made it onto the naughty list while avoiding making these post-jab lists.

CDC Finally Releases VAERS Safety Monitoring Analyses For COVID Vaccines (link, link).

‘SUMMARY’

‘CDC’s VAERS safety signal analysis based on reports from Dec. 14, 2020 – July 29, 2022 for mRNA COVID-19 vaccines shows clear safety signals for death and a range of highly concerning thrombo-embolic, cardiac, neurological, hemorrhagic, hematological, immune-system and menstrual adverse events (AEs) among U.S. adults’.

‘There were 770 different types of adverse events that showed safety signals in ages 18+, of which over 500 (or 2/3) had a larger safety signal than myocarditis/pericarditis’.

As of 15 Oct, 2020, Only poisoned monkey kidney cells ‘grew’ the SARS-CoV-2 ‘virus’. SARS-CoV-2 non-infectious in CDC lab and of 30k genome, found 37 then computed the rest, which makes it 99.9987% a unicorn (link).

This is a question of the virus not having been shown to exist, it is not a question of the virus not existing – I trust that everyone is fully aware of the distinction between the two.

Great Barrington Declaration – Dr. Martin Kulldorff, professor of medicine at Harvard University, a biostatistician, and epidemiologist, Dr. Sunetra Gupta, professor at Oxford University, an epidemiologist and Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, professor at Stanford University Medical School, a physician, epidemiologist, health economist, and public health policy expert (link).

‘As infectious disease epidemiologists and public health scientists we have grave concerns about the damaging physical and mental health impacts of the prevailing COVID-19 policies, and recommend an approach we call Focused Protection’.

At the time of creating this blog post there were the following 3 sets of signatories.

873,747 concerned citizens.

16,067 medical and public health scientists.

47,541 medical practitioners.

It’s really, really simple: shelter the vulnerable from the infectious while the rest of us get on with living our lives.

REMEMBER THE PCR TESTS? WELL THE MSM HAVE CONFIRMED THAT THEY WERE LACED WITH POISONOUS CHEMICAL SODIUM AZIDE (tweet).

Up to 6 times the “safe” limit for carcinogenic Titanium Dioxide present in masks. Take this info and use it to create parents rights groups to fight the school mandates. https://nature.com/articles/s41598-022-06605-w (tweet).

Fauci’s NIH now lists IVERMECTIN as an antiviral therapy to treat COVID. The most recent study in Brazil of 88,012 people found Ivermectin cut the chance of COVID death by 92%. Now’s a good time to think about the censorship, pharmacy bans on it and hate people got for using it. (tweet, website).

World Doctors Alliance (link).

‘An independent non-profit alliance of doctors, nurses, healthcare professionals and staff around the world who have united in the wake of the Covid-19 response chapter to share experiences with a view to ending all lockdowns and related damaging measures and to re-establish universal health determinance of psychological and physical wellbeing for all humanity’.

‘WDA represents a diverse range of opinions of health care professionals and does not have a consensus of opinions on the origin of covid-19 or the political ramifications of the lockdown per se. WDA is however committed to debate the causes of harm resulting from the coronavirus act measures and to raise issues that expose harmful medical and life limiting practices detrimental to the well being of all living men women and children’.

Prof Dolores Cahil, Dr Mohammad Adil, Dr R Zac Cox, Dr Andrew Kaufman, Dr Heiko Schoning, Dr Heinrich Fiechtner, Dr Scott Jensen, Elke De Klerk, Dr Mikael Nordfors, Dr Hilde Smet, Dr Vernon Coleman and Dr Johan Denis.

WDA’s open letter raises questions on the following topics.

Collateral damage the cure is worse than the virus, Death certificates (1), Economic ruin, Censorship, Testing – False positives, Hydroxychloroquine, Prevention, ‘Vaccine’, Conflicts of interest, Cui bono? Who benefits?

Chart is for cardiac episodes presenting to Vic hospitals 2018-22. Shows remarkable correlation with Covid vax doses. Younger age groups particularly affected. (tweet).

Craig Kelly @CKellyUAP IF Dan Andrews KNEW THIS, if he knew that thousands of young Victorians were being injured and admitted to hospital with cardiac episodes – with an astonishing correlation with covid injections – and he said nothing maintaining the jab mandates he should RESIGN. (tweet).

💥DR. SHAWN BROOKS EXPLAINS THE PROBLEM FACING THE MRNA VACCINATED‼️ *If You Have Taken Two mRNA Jabs…And You Take A Booster [OR Another Jab of Any Kind (Flu Shot etc.)]—You Are Dead Within 6-Months to 3-5 Years! (tweet, rumble).

The Pentagon: We don’t know where $6.2 billion went. The CIA: We don’t know where $6.2 billion went. The White House: We don’t know where $6.2 billion went. Twitter: (tweet).

Was this $6.2 billion spent trying to bribe Prigozhin?

UK Column News – 26th June 2023. Coup was orchestrated to allow movement of Russian reinforcements to areas north and west of Voronezh while NATO believed mobilization was to suppress an insurrection by Prigozhin. Narrative of Prigozhin ‘betrayal’ began in 2022, western intelligence reached out to Prigozhin who informed Russian intelligence. Decision was taken to exploit the “disgruntled patriot” narrative even allowing Progozhin to launch verbal attacks on Shoigu and Gerasimov. Rebuilding Ukraine research paper published 16 August 2018. We are all potential ‘terrorists’ according to British anti-terrorism legislation. John Laughland, author, historian and director of the FVD – Forum for Democracy, the largest political in the Netherlands with 60,000 members: the act is supposedly designed to allow the police to detain ‘hostile actors’ who are travelling to the country to ‘plan, prepare or carry out their hostile acts’ (according to the leaflet the officers gave me). But the act itself says, ‘an examining officer may exercise the powers under this paragraph whether or not there are grounds for suspecting that a person is or has been engaged in hostile activity’ (my emphasis). So, an act ostensibly designed to allow hostile actors to be stopped in fact applies indiscriminately to everyone, according to its own explicit terms. It is certainly surprising that the powers were wielded, in my case, against a British national. Nationals should not normally be questioned in this way about their reasons for entering the territory of their own country. “The reason which has been advanced for the retention of this material is not that Mr. Laughland has been engaged in interference activity directed by, or otherwise linked to individuals who may have been so engaged.” Judge Lord Menzies. On Wednesday, the European Council which represents the governments of EU member states published a draft of the European Media Freedom Act that would allow spyware to be placed on journalists’ phones if a national government thought it necessary.

(website, odysee pending, rumble pending, bitchute, brandnewtube pending, terminated from youtube, not livestreamed on or uploaded onto vimeo).

Mike Robinson, Vanessa Beeley and Mark Anderson with today’s UK Column News.

Failed Ukrainian Counter-Offensive; Failed Russian Coup d’État

​​00:44 The Sun: Wagner Boss says invasion of Ukraine is based on lies as he condemns Military leaders (Yevgeny Prigozhin statement video)

​​CNN: Furious Wagner chief accuses Russia of killing his forces and vows revenge

​​Putin’s statement on Prigozhin and Wagner (Full text & video)

​​Independent: Wagner chief will ‘leave Russia and move to Belarus’ as part of deal to withdraw troops from Russia

​​Pravada: Images of helicopter allegedly downed by Wagner Group shared on Russian social media

​​Kyiv Independent: Ukraine’s Air Force: Wagner mercenaries down 6 Russian army helicopters, 1 plane on June 24

​​ILRUSSO: The United States expected an attempted armed insurrection in Russia to be “more brutal and bloody,” CNN reported, quoting a senior official

​​Criminal case against Prigozhin to be dropped — Kremlin

​​TASS: Criminal case against Prigozhin to be dropped

​​Dmitry Peskov told reporters:

​​You will ask me what will happen to Prigozhin himself. A criminal case against him will be dropped, while he will go to Belarus…

​​A Son of the New American Revolution: Russia’s Academy Award Winning Performance For Best Coup, Prigozhin Scores Best Actor

​​Vanessa Beeley on Telegram: A little selection of Five Eyes media hyperbole amplified by Ukonazi media

​​Wikipedia: Wagner Group and Yevgeny Prigozhin

​​The Atlantic: Russia Slides Into Civil War

​​Spoof comparison

​​Inessa S: While the “civil war” was failing, the Scarlet Sails open air event took place in St Petersburg

​​Syria: The Russian air force has conducted several airstrikes against Hayyat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) positions in Bzabor

​​In its continuous response to the terrorist escalation in the north, Russian warplanes and Syrian Arab Army artillery targeted terrorist positions in Al-Ghab Plain

​​Press TV: Top US general calls off planned trip to Israel, Jordan in wake of Russia’s Wagner affair

​​Tobias Ellwood’s take on current events:

​​Now more than ever, Putin’s weaknesses stand exposed. His once mighty fortress appears on the brink of collapse.

​​Chatham House: Build Back Better

​​28:44 GOV.UK: Ukraine Recovery Conference 2023: Ukraine and UK co-chairs’ statement

​​German Marshall Fund of the US: Ukraine Needs a “Green Marshall Plan” That Empowers Cities and Civil Society

​​Chatham House (2022): War in Ukraine: Rebuilding Ukraine

​​Chatham House (2018): Rebuilding Ukraine: An Assessment of EU Assistance

​​Chatham House (2023): Shaping the new Ukraine: Delivering resilient recovery

​​Danae Dholakia: SRO/Special Envoy Ukraine Recovery Conference

​​Danae Dholakia:

​​The conference delivered: $60 bn+ intl commitments, 500/$5Tn+ companies Ukraine Business Compact

​​Chatham House YouTube Playlist: Shaping the new Ukraine: Delivering resilient recovery

​​Congratulations, Mr & Mrs McAdie—Spectacular UK Column Wedding in Edinburgh

​​36:40 UK Column Community Website

​​No2Nato No2War: YouTube

​​NO2NATO Petition: Invoke Article 13 of the North Atlantic Treaty to withdraw the UK from NATO

​​Thank you to Sue for your comments

​​Upcoming UKC Interview: Simon Elmer—The Road to Fascism (Part 2): Close to the Abyss—Tuesday 27 June at 1 pm

​​Yellow Boards: Matt Hancock is scheduled to be at the Covid inquiry

​​Tuesday, 27 June, 9:30am to 1:30 pm

​​Dorland House,

​​121 Westbourne Terrace

​​London W2 6BU

​​UK Has 4 Counter-Terrorism Legislations, But No Established Definition of Terrorism

​​39:13 Vanessa Beeley on Substack: We are all potential ‘terrorists’ according to British anti-terrorism legislation

​​Europe’s Descent into Totalitarianism by John Laughland (tyrannically detained at the UK border like Vanessa)

​​Justice.org: Counter-terrorism and human rights

​​European Commission: European Media Freedom Act: Commission proposes rules to protect media pluralism and independence in the EU

​​Investigate Europe: EU governments plan ‘blank cheque’ to spy on journalists

​​Guardian: Draft EU plans to allow spying on journalists are dangerous, warn critics

​​Economic Times: EU warns Twitter to beef up content moderation as new rules loom

EU Commissioner ​​Thierry Breton:

​​I am the regulator… I’m not here to tell the company what they have to do. I am the regulator and have to tell them what is the law

​​Foreign Office Hosts URC 2023—Chatham House Corporates Run Ukraine “Recovery” Policy

​​48:41 All sessions of the Ukraine Recovery Conference (URC 2023)

​​Inflation And The Old Switcheroo

​​56:02 CNN: The world’s fight against inflation is about to get more serious—and painful

