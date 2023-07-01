Your alternative update on #COVID19 for 2023-07-01. 95% MPs unjabbed. Moderna CEO: billion doses next year, there’s going to be a pandemic. Unbank on whim

by paulthepaperbear in Uncategorized

First off, my pronouns are still ‘kiss my ass’.

Sir Christopher Chope MP, Andrew Bridgen MP and Esther McVey MP have my full support in exposing the harms being done by the experimental mRNA injection allegedly against so called COVID-19. To those MPs who are not supporting him, we will remember and you also will not be able to plausibly claim deniability.

Regarding the UK anti-terror police who detained UK journalists Johanna Ross, Vanessa Beeley and Kit Klarenberg, I consider them to be traitors for following illegal orders.

James Cleverly MP, foreign minister invokes terror gag over High Court case where he has been named as defendant – does this merit deselection by his constituents?

How many of the 650 Westminster MPs have been bought by BlackRock?

(At time of this blog post) 1884 Athlete Cardiac Arrests, Serious Issues, 1310 Dead, After COVID Shot (link).

‘It is definitely not normal for young athletes to suffer from cardiac arrests or to die while playing their sport, but this year it is happening. All of these heart issues and deaths come shortly after they got a COVID vaccine. While it is possible this can happen to people who did not get a COVID vaccine, the sheer numbers clearly point to the only obvious cause’.

‘The so-called health professionals running the COVID vaccine programs around the world keep repeating that “the COVID vaccine is a normal vaccine and it is safe and effective.”’

‘So in response to their pronouncement, here is a non-exhaustive and continuously growing list of mainly young athletes who had major medical issues in 2021 after receiving one or more COVID vaccines. Initially, many of these were not reported. We know that many people were told not to tell anyone about their adverse reactions and the media was not reporting them. They started happening after the first COVID vaccinations. The mainstream media still are not reporting most, but sports news cannot ignore the fact that soccer players and other stars collapse in the middle of a game due to a heart attack. Many of those die – more than 50%’.

‘That is the current list … all these athletes have suffered heart problems after COVID shots. At the time of initial writing, 28 died. That was not normal, but then, 10 days later, 56 deaths were listed, and the numbers are climbing. Any other real vaccine would have been pulled off the market long before now. The media would be asking questions. They would be pressuring governments. But they are not. And governments are continuing on and running TV and radio and newspaper ads encouraging people to get their 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th shot. Perhaps that is why the mainstream media are saying little, because they are collecting government money for ads?’

‘The deaths and severe reactions will continue until so many people die that it becomes obvious the shot is 10x to 100x worse than the virus it is supposed to treat’.

‘These athletes are the canaries in the mine that warn us of imminent danger. They are being hidden so the people who are not paying attention do not see the warning’.

‘We only see the athletes because they are in the spotlight. The nobodies – i.e. most citizens – do not make the news’.

I think we need VAR on all these athlete collapses.

Novak made it onto the naughty list while avoiding making these post-jab lists.

CDC Finally Releases VAERS Safety Monitoring Analyses For COVID Vaccines (link, link).

‘SUMMARY’

‘CDC’s VAERS safety signal analysis based on reports from Dec. 14, 2020 – July 29, 2022 for mRNA COVID-19 vaccines shows clear safety signals for death and a range of highly concerning thrombo-embolic, cardiac, neurological, hemorrhagic, hematological, immune-system and menstrual adverse events (AEs) among U.S. adults’.

‘There were 770 different types of adverse events that showed safety signals in ages 18+, of which over 500 (or 2/3) had a larger safety signal than myocarditis/pericarditis’.

As of 15 Oct, 2020, Only poisoned monkey kidney cells ‘grew’ the SARS-CoV-2 ‘virus’. SARS-CoV-2 non-infectious in CDC lab and of 30k genome, found 37 then computed the rest, which makes it 99.9987% a unicorn (link).

This is a question of the virus not having been shown to exist, it is not a question of the virus not existing – I trust that everyone is fully aware of the distinction between the two.

Great Barrington Declaration – Dr. Martin Kulldorff, professor of medicine at Harvard University, a biostatistician, and epidemiologist, Dr. Sunetra Gupta, professor at Oxford University, an epidemiologist and Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, professor at Stanford University Medical School, a physician, epidemiologist, health economist, and public health policy expert (link).

‘As infectious disease epidemiologists and public health scientists we have grave concerns about the damaging physical and mental health impacts of the prevailing COVID-19 policies, and recommend an approach we call Focused Protection’.

At the time of creating this blog post there were the following 3 sets of signatories.

873,747 concerned citizens.

16,067 medical and public health scientists.

47,541 medical practitioners.

It’s really, really simple: shelter the vulnerable from the infectious while the rest of us get on with living our lives.

REMEMBER THE PCR TESTS? WELL THE MSM HAVE CONFIRMED THAT THEY WERE LACED WITH POISONOUS CHEMICAL SODIUM AZIDE (tweet).

Up to 6 times the “safe” limit for carcinogenic Titanium Dioxide present in masks. Take this info and use it to create parents rights groups to fight the school mandates. https://nature.com/articles/s41598-022-06605-w (tweet).

Fauci’s NIH now lists IVERMECTIN as an antiviral therapy to treat COVID. The most recent study in Brazil of 88,012 people found Ivermectin cut the chance of COVID death by 92%. Now’s a good time to think about the censorship, pharmacy bans on it and hate people got for using it. (tweet, website).

World Doctors Alliance (link).

‘An independent non-profit alliance of doctors, nurses, healthcare professionals and staff around the world who have united in the wake of the Covid-19 response chapter to share experiences with a view to ending all lockdowns and related damaging measures and to re-establish universal health determinance of psychological and physical wellbeing for all humanity’.

‘WDA represents a diverse range of opinions of health care professionals and does not have a consensus of opinions on the origin of covid-19 or the political ramifications of the lockdown per se. WDA is however committed to debate the causes of harm resulting from the coronavirus act measures and to raise issues that expose harmful medical and life limiting practices detrimental to the well being of all living men women and children’.

Prof Dolores Cahil, Dr Mohammad Adil, Dr R Zac Cox, Dr Andrew Kaufman, Dr Heiko Schoning, Dr Heinrich Fiechtner, Dr Scott Jensen, Elke De Klerk, Dr Mikael Nordfors, Dr Hilde Smet, Dr Vernon Coleman and Dr Johan Denis.

WDA’s open letter raises questions on the following topics.

Collateral damage the cure is worse than the virus, Death certificates (1), Economic ruin, Censorship, Testing – False positives, Hydroxychloroquine, Prevention, ‘Vaccine’, Conflicts of interest, Cui bono? Who benefits?

So news has “leaked “ that 95% of MPs haven’t been vaccinated! These people tried to force you into getting vaxxed to save Granny! Yet, they chose not to! Why is nobody questioning this or angry that it was one rule for you and one for them? (tweet).

Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel Admits Company Produced 100,000 COVID-19 Vaccine Doses In 2019 BEFORE The Pandemic Started Big Pharma & Big Money run the world, even with crimes against humanity evidence spoken ON CAMERA by the criminals committing the genocide STILL nothing ever gets done. The President does nothing. No World Leader has stepped up to do anything about this. We live under corporate cartel control. There is no equal justice. #COVID19 #covidvaccines #WEF #WorldEconomicForum #BillGates #Gates #Moderna #Pfizer #mRNA #DeepState #NWO #GreatReset #NewWorldOrder #Fauci (tweet).

The clip ends with the Moderna CEO saying ‘we need to make a billion doses next year, there’s going to be a pandemic’.

Britain isn’t a democracy. Britain doesn’t have free speech. Britain is in peril. (tweet, EXCLUSIVE: Major British building society admits it IS closing accounts of people who ‘are rude or discriminate’ amid uproar as banks are accused of dumping customers including Nigel Farage over their views on Brexit and LGBT issues, website).

Several mths after I was elected Brexit Party MEP, my family & I had all of our accs closed. Even though I’d been a loyal customer for 30yrs. Pictured was their reply. To those cheering & celebrating the cancellation of @Nigel_Farage ’s bank accs, let’s hope it never happens to you. (tweet).

As I warn in today’s Telegraph, if your views don’t conform to your bank’s ‘values’ then they will close your account. (tweet, Yorkshire Building Society ‘closed vicar’s account after trans protest’, website).

Well done Christina for telling your story. There are so many other examples. This has to stop. (tweet).

When I was an MEP, after months of paying bills on time and having stable income & outgoings, MetroBank cancelled my account without an explanation. I made a formal complaint but received neither an acknowledgement nor answer. (tweet).

And another one. The discrimination of the banks against Brexiteers is appalling. We will fight this. (tweet).

UK Column News – 30th June 2023. Ukraine to hold elections after war ends, says Zelenskyy (the defender of democracy, not). Bank of England consultation paper, the digital pound: A new form of money for households and businesses? Digital ID FAQ, claim: the government is creating a mandatory ID card. Fact: the proposed legislation does not include any proposal to create either a digital or physical ID card. The government is committed to making it as easy as possible for people to prove who they are online, and access the services they need, without creating mandatory ID cards. How does someone prove who they are online without surrendering their anonymity? Andrew Bridgen MP: I have been informed by former colleagues in the Conservative Party that their whips office warned them NOT to vote for my Child Protection Bill. Aspartame: “accidentally” discovered in 1965 by Searle scientist; forgotten about until late-70s; FDA refuses approval because “it might induce brain tumors”; Searle chairman Donald Rumsfeld “calls in his markers”; the day after Reagan’s inauguration, Rumsfeld pick for FDA chair approves Aspartame; several key FDA staff left post for new jobs at companies associated with Aspartame. John Solomon Calls Joe Biden’s Secret Global Phone.

(website, odysee, rumble pending, bitchute, brandnewtube pending, terminated from youtube, not livestreamed on or uploaded onto vimeo).

Brian Gerrish, Mike Robinson and Patrick Henningsen with today’s UK Column News. Guest segment with Sandi Adams.

Ukraine: Weak Wonder Weapons, Greta’s Girlish Greetings, “Russian” Radiological Radicalism

00:26 THETI Mapping: Frontline Update: Russia Repels Ukrainian Assaults; Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk

TASS: Ukrainian forces commander admits loss of Leopard tanks, calls them ordinary ‘targets’

Forbes: 25 Tanks And Fighting Vehicles, Gone In A Blink: The Ukrainian Defeat Near Mala Tokmachka Was Worst Than We Thought

Telegraph: Truth about Russia’s deadly attack on pizza restaurant lies beneath the rubble

Reuters: Greta Thunberg slams world response to dam collapse ‘ecocide’ during Kyiv visit

AP Video: Zelenskyy meets Greta Thunberg and climate activists in Ukraine

Reuters: Russia asks IAEA to ensure Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant security

France24: IAEA saw no evidence Moscow planning attack on Zaporizhia nuclear plant, but ‘anything can happen’

Reuters: Russia says it detained Caesium smugglers working for a Ukrainian citizen

Royal United Services Institute: Dangerous Targets: Civilian Nuclear Infrastructure and the War in Ukraine

Yahoo! News: Dnipropetrovsk Oblast to hold evacuation drills amid possible terrorist attack at ZNPP

Yahoo! News syndicated the above article from its original source, The New Voice of Ukraine

Rebecca Harris (Member of Parliament for Castle Point): How Britons Can Help the People of Ukraine (recommending English-language Ukrainian news sources)

One simple step is to remain informed about the conflict and to be cautious about the information that’s spread on social media. Disinformation is one of Russia’s favourite weapons of war, and accidentally amplifying it can harm civilians … another easy step is to donate money.

Yahoo! News: Ukraine to hold elections after war ends, says Zelenskyy

Denied A Bank Account? Another Reason CBDCs Would Be Catastrophic

20:01 Nigel Farage video: Why I might be forced to leave the UK

Financial Times: Nigel Farage says he is being driven from UK by pro-Remain banks

Mike Robinson comments:

If [Farage’s] bank can be closed, anyone’s can be closed.

Cifas: Fighting Fraud and Financial Crime Together

Online Safety Bill Developments

25:00 GOV.UK (2022): A guide to the Online Safety Bill

GOV.UK: Online Safety Bill bolstered to better protect children and empower adults

Telegraph: Facial scanning tech could block children from harmful online content

Imperial Collage London: Tech mandated via Online Safety Bill ‘could turn phones into surveillance tools’

Thank you, Clare from Bath, for your donation to UK Column

UK Column article: Fornethy Residential School—The strange tale of its sale

Glastonbury’s Great Net Zero Debate—With Guest Sandi Adams

28:55 The Great Net Zero Debate – 7 July 2023, 17:45, Glastonbury Town Hall

Video of Sandi speaking at Glastonbury Town Council Meeting, 14 March 2023

UK Column interview with Sandi Adams: Agenda 2030 — Part 1

France Riots, Divided Americans And Discrimination In The UK

34:59 The Eurasianist: Macron was forced to abruptly abandon the EU Summit due to the civil war in France

The Guardian’s latest updates: France riots: Macron tells parents to keep teenagers at home; policing unions criticised over inflammatory language

21st Century Wire: U.S. Supreme Court Votes to End University Admissions Based on Race

Fox News video: Biden rips Supreme Court decision on race-based college admissions

Military Pride “Totally Worth It”; Tory MPs Instructed Not To Be Interested In Child Protection Bill

41:49 Sky News: Royal Air Force unlawfully discriminated against white male recruits in bid to boost diversity, inquiry finds

British Forces Broadcasting Service: Let’s talk PRIDE with Flight Lieutenant Louise Tagg!

Andrew Bridgen:

I have been informed by former colleagues in the Conservative Party that their whips office warned them NOT to vote for my Child Protection Bill.

Evening Standard: Trans community ‘even more set upon’ than gay and lesbian people were, says MP (Ben Bradshaw)

Kim Isherwood, Public Child Protection Wales, speaking to UK Column about the British state’s malicious woke attack on children’s minds. To be published as soon as possible

Aspartame: The Dodgiest Food Regulation Decision In History?

49:57 WHO: Aspartame Questions and Answers

Science Direct: Aspartame—an overview

Virginia Tech Undergraduate Historical Review: The Aspartame Controversy Of 1981—The Hidden Truth Behind the Not-So-Sweet Artificial Sweetener

U.S. Food and Drug Administration: Sugar Substitutes: Americans Opt for Sweetness and Lite (Webpage now deleted)

The Whispers and Smirks Of Climate Changery; And Finally—US President Still Has The Burner Phone For His Son’s Side Hustle

55:47 Evening Standard: King Charles activates climate countdown clock with Mayor of London Sadiq Khan

No mention yet of the Climate Countdown Clock by the BBC—is the King not newsworthy for the national public brodcaster?

Climate Innovation Forum 2023

Sandi Adams wishes she had £50 for each one of the doom deadlines that never came true

The Royal Family on Twitter:

The King has championed action for a sustainable future for more than five decades.

The Royal Family on Twitter:

The King has welcomed astronauts, business leaders, environmentalists and scientists to a Space Sustainability Event at Buckingham Palace.

Advertising oligopoly JCDecaux UK:

Tick Tock… the clock is ticking. Keep an eye out for our support for the Climate Clock switch on with ticking clock creatives bringing the message to audiences UK-wide on digital 6-sheet screens in rail stations.

John Solomon Calls Joe Biden’s Secret Global Phone

The Tragedy of the Child Deaths: EU’s 3rd damning vaccine safety report, Part 2 (link).

Lockdowns ‘damaged a generation’, former Chief Medical Officer tells Covid Inquiry (link).

‘Dame Sally Davies, who was England’s Chief Medical Officer (CMO) between 2010 and 2019 and is now master of Trinity College, Cambridge, gave evidence to the inquiry’s lead counsel, Hugo Keith KC, on Tuesday. She said she had seen “the damage” lockdowns had done to children – and that was “awful” to see “these young people struggle”’.

–