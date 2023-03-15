Your alternative update on #COVID19 for 2023-03-15. Germany’s MoH admits severe CV-19 ‘vax’ injuries (1:10k doses) are too many. #TheMidazolamMurders

by paulthepaperbear in Uncategorized

(At time of this blog post) 1773 Athlete Cardiac Arrests, Serious Issues, 1229 Dead, After COVID Shot (link).

‘It is definitely not normal for young athletes to suffer from cardiac arrests or to die while playing their sport, but this year it is happening. All of these heart issues and deaths come shortly after they got a COVID vaccine. While it is possible this can happen to people who did not get a COVID vaccine, the sheer numbers clearly point to the only obvious cause’.

‘The so-called health professionals running the COVID vaccine programs around the world keep repeating that “the COVID vaccine is a normal vaccine and it is safe and effective.”’

‘So in response to their pronouncement, here is a non-exhaustive and continuously growing list of mainly young athletes who had major medical issues in 2021 after receiving one or more COVID vaccines. Initially, many of these were not reported. We know that many people were told not to tell anyone about their adverse reactions and the media was not reporting them. They started happening after the first COVID vaccinations. The mainstream media still are not reporting most, but sports news cannot ignore the fact that soccer players and other stars collapse in the middle of a game due to a heart attack. Many of those die – more than 50%’.

‘That is the current list … all these athletes have suffered heart problems after COVID shots. At the time of initial writing, 28 died. That was not normal, but then, 10 days later, 56 deaths were listed, and the numbers are climbing. Any other real vaccine would have been pulled off the market long before now. The media would be asking questions. They would be pressuring governments. But they are not. And governments are continuing on and running TV and radio and newspaper ads encouraging people to get their 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th shot. Perhaps that is why the mainstream media are saying little, because they are collecting government money for ads?’

‘The deaths and severe reactions will continue until so many people die that it becomes obvious the shot is 10x to 100x worse than the virus it is supposed to treat’.

‘These athletes are the canaries in the mine that warn us of imminent danger. They are being hidden so the people who are not paying attention do not see the warning’.

‘We only see the athletes because they are in the spotlight. The nobodies – i.e. most citizens – do not make the news’.

I think we need VAR on all these athlete collapses.

Novak made it onto the naughty list while avoiding making these post-jab lists.

CDC Finally Releases VAERS Safety Monitoring Analyses For COVID Vaccines (link, link).

‘SUMMARY’

‘CDC’s VAERS safety signal analysis based on reports from Dec. 14, 2020 – July 29, 2022 for mRNA COVID-19 vaccines shows clear safety signals for death and a range of highly concerning thrombo-embolic, cardiac, neurological, hemorrhagic, hematological, immune-system and menstrual adverse events (AEs) among U.S. adults’.

‘There were 770 different types of adverse events that showed safety signals in ages 18+, of which over 500 (or 2/3) had a larger safety signal than myocarditis/pericarditis’.

As of 15 Oct, 2020, Only poisoned monkey kidney cells ‘grew’ the SARS-CoV-2 ‘virus’. SARS-CoV-2 non-infectious in CDC lab and of 30k genome, found 37 then computed the rest, which makes it 99.9987% a unicorn (link).

This is a question of the virus not having been shown to exist, it is not a question of the virus not existing – I trust that everyone is fully aware of the distinction between the two.

Great Barrington Declaration – Dr. Martin Kulldorff, professor of medicine at Harvard University, a biostatistician, and epidemiologist, Dr. Sunetra Gupta, professor at Oxford University, an epidemiologist and Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, professor at Stanford University Medical School, a physician, epidemiologist, health economist, and public health policy expert (link).

‘As infectious disease epidemiologists and public health scientists we have grave concerns about the damaging physical and mental health impacts of the prevailing COVID-19 policies, and recommend an approach we call Focused Protection’.

At the time of creating this blog post there were the following 3 sets of signatories.

872,942 concerned citizens.

16,039 medical and public health scientists.

47,456 medical practitioners.

It’s really, really simple: shelter the vulnerable from the infectious while the rest of us get on with living our lives.

REMEMBER THE PCR TESTS? WELL THE MSM HAVE CONFIRMED THAT THEY WERE LACED WITH POISONOUS CHEMICAL SODIUM AZIDE (tweet).

Up to 6 times the “safe” limit for carcinogenic Titanium Dioxide present in masks. Take this info and use it to create parents rights groups to fight the school mandates. https://nature.com/articles/s41598-022-06605-w (tweet).

Fauci’s NIH now lists IVERMECTIN as an antiviral therapy to treat COVID. The most recent study in Brazil of 88,012 people found Ivermectin cut the chance of COVID death by 92%. Now’s a good time to think about the censorship, pharmacy bans on it and hate people got for using it. (tweet, website).

World Doctors Alliance (link).

‘An independent non-profit alliance of doctors, nurses, healthcare professionals and staff around the world who have united in the wake of the Covid-19 response chapter to share experiences with a view to ending all lockdowns and related damaging measures and to re-establish universal health determinance of psychological and physical wellbeing for all humanity’.

‘WDA represents a diverse range of opinions of health care professionals and does not have a consensus of opinions on the origin of covid-19 or the political ramifications of the lockdown per se. WDA is however committed to debate the causes of harm resulting from the coronavirus act measures and to raise issues that expose harmful medical and life limiting practices detrimental to the well being of all living men women and children’.

Prof Dolores Cahil, Dr Mohammad Adil, Dr R Zac Cox, Dr Andrew Kaufman, Dr Heiko Schoning, Dr Heinrich Fiechtner, Dr Scott Jensen, Elke De Klerk, Dr Mikael Nordfors, Dr Hilde Smet, Dr Vernon Coleman and Dr Johan Denis.

WDA’s open letter raises questions on the following topics.

Collateral damage the cure is worse than the virus, Death certificates (1), Economic ruin, Censorship, Testing – False positives, Hydroxychloroquine, Prevention, ‘Vaccine’, Conflicts of interest, Cui bono? Who benefits?

Beleaguered German health minister, Karl Lauterbach, admits “what he had long denied, namely ugly vaccination side effects. With this change in tune, he gets both his boss and himself in trouble.” –@Tim_Roehn (my translation with help from Google) (tweet, website).

The MSM acknowledged Bridgen and cycled “the vax causes heart problems” until parking it. I think they’re in a quandary about which dam to allow to burst first. ‘Vax kills’ or #TheMidazolamMurders? “Can we deploy both and hope the public picks which one to freak out over more?”. (tweet).

UK Column News – 15th March 2023. Germany’s Federal Minister of Health admits severe COVID-19 ‘Vaccine’ injuries have always exceeded what regulators deemed to be program-ending. Safety Withdrawal of Cough Medicine—Global Excess Deaths. Biden Assures Americans Their Money Is Safe. Banks are designed to fail – and they do: while their deposit liabilities are supposed to be perfectly safe and liquid, their assets are subject to maturity, credit, interest rate and liquidity risks. They are fair weather institutions. In bad times, they fail, as depositors run for the door. Higher interest rates have caused large unrealised losses in the banking system: $600bn. Credit Suisse admits ‘material weaknesses’ in financial reporting.

(website, odysee, rumble pending, bitchute, brandnewtube pending, terminated from youtube, not livestreamed on or uploaded onto vimeo).

Brian Gerrish, Mike Robinson, David Scott and Debi Evans with today’s UK Column News.

Bombshell from Germany’s Minister of Health

00:34 Viral Immunologist: German Federal Health Minister Karl Lauterbach admits Governnent aware that vast number suffered ‘severe’ Covid vaccine injury—1 in 10,000 doses (not people)

Relevant UK Column interview in French: Christophe Foltzenlogel : À propos du droit à l’objection de conscience

Relevant UK Column interview: Sir Christopher Chope MP on vaccine adverse reactions and the need for compensation

Dr. Byram W. Bridle—COVID Chronicles on Substack

NHS: Day 3 of Junior Doctors’ Pay Strike

16:27 Sky: Junior doctors’ strike: Anger at ‘national scandal’ of unnecessary NHS deaths as thousands start three-day walkout

Leeds University Business School: Two months in the life of a junior doctor

Telegraph: NHS could be ‘safer than normal’ as consultants cover striking junior doctors

Mirror: More than 17,000 NHS consultants would vote to strike in ballot next month

Unison trade union: Nearly a quarter (24%) of ambulance operations staff say they will leave as soon as they can find another job

Health Watch Middlesbrough: The Government has confirmed that NHS prescription charges will go up next month. Last April, the charges were frozen at 2021 levels

Safety Withdrawal of Cough Medicine—Global Excess Deaths

21:34 Safety withdrawal of pholcodine-containing cough and cold medicines

Gov.UK—Class 2 Medicines Recall: Various Marketing Authorisation Holders, pholcodine-containing products, EL (23)A/09

Daily Record: Warning issued as cough medicine urgently recalled over safety concerns

Guardian: Pholcodine has been used as a cough suppressant since the 1950’s

Guardian: NHS crisis causing continued higher-than-normal levels of death

James Roguski: Excess Deaths piece on Substack

Our World In Data—Excess mortality: Deaths from all causes compared to average over previous years

CMI mortality monitor—Week 9 of 2023

Biden Assures Americans Their Money Is Safe

29:54 CNN: Joe Biden addressed his nation to reassure Americans that the banking system is safe after the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank

Federal Deposit Insurance Act—Laws & Regulations

Daily Mail: Former Lehman Brothers CFO was hired by Silicon Valley Bank and recently-appointed risk manager worked at Deutsche Bank when it lied to investors and had to pay $7.2 billion

Financial Times: Banks are designed to fail — and they do

Times: Credit Suisse admits ‘material weaknesses’ in financial reporting

BoE: Monetary Policy Report Press Conference, February 2023 video

Bank of England: Monetary Policy Report—February 2023

Higher energy and goods prices have pushed inflation above 10%

Russian Advances in Eastern Ukraine

49:55 Tweet: Subdivisions of the Wagner Group private military company are located in the immediate vicinity of the administration building of Bakhmut

The Intel Drop: 2nd Kinzhal Attack Hits NATO’s Western Command Center 80 Meters Underground

Tweet: Near Chasovy Yar, a column of the Armed Forces of Ukraine was hit

Tweet: Donetsk Oblast, a Ukrainian T-64BV mod 2017 recovers a stuck M777

Photos: Destruction in Ukraine

Russian advances

Sky News: Mariupol, with a population of 400,000, fell into Russian hands

Kiev Independent: Ukrainian soldiers in Bakhmut: ‘Our troops are not being protected’

Guardian: Bakhmut may fall in the ‘coming days’, says Nato chief Jens Stoltenberg

CNN: Russian fighter jet forces down US drone over Black Sea

BBC: Russian reservists fighting with shovels

HITC: The downing of an MQ-9 Reaper drone is likely to cost the US military several million dollars

BBC: US drone crashes after encounter with Russian jet

Latvian tweet: Kyiv Independent reporting UK Defence Intelligence misinfomation claiming Russian ammunition shortages.

New Statesman: Boris Johnson claimed the days of big tank battles in Europe were over to a rebelling Tobias Ellwood

Gov.UK: The Integrated Review 2021

Integrated Review Refresh 2023: PDF

£20 million of additional funding to the BBC World Service over the next two years to protect all 42 World Service language services it provides, support English language broadcasting and counter disinformation.

Gov.UK: Integrated Review Refresh 2023: Responding to a more contested and volatile world

PM announces major defence investment in launch of Integrated Review Refresh

Forces.net: £5bn for UK defence to pay for nuclear and munitions piles

Pentagon: Department of Defense Releases the President’s Fiscal Year 2024 Defense Budget

BBC—AUKUS deal: US, UK and Australia agree on nuclear submarine project

Gov.UK: British-led design chosen for AUKUS submarine project

Updates and Important Reminders

1:17:05 Alternative View 13 Live Stream in April

AV13 Ticket Booking Page

Fundraiser by UK CV Family

Stories we’re watching: At the bottom of the homepage UKCOLUMN.ORG

Debi Evans Blog: 14 March 2023

UK Column article—Canary in the Coal Mine: Yellow Cards dumped in the docks?

UK Column interview: You are not alone—Peter Todd, Consultant Solicitor, ‘Maverick’ Vaccine Injury Expert

Japanese law maker Hirofumi Yanagase urges the Govt. to come clean on vaccine injuries. With significant increases in excess deaths in 2020/21 they estimate that reported deaths after the covid jab are more than 38 times higher than the flu jab. (tweet).

A 33 year old footballer died of a heart attack following a Spanish regional championship match with his AD Ceuta FC club. He was feeling chest pain during the match and later went to the hospital where he died of a heart attack. https://menshealth.com/es/noticias-deportivas-masculinas/a43296348/dario-duzman-jugador-futbol-celta-c-muerte/ (tweet).

A 5 month old baby boy’s mother got her 2nd dose of the Pfizer vaccine. Within 24 hours of breast feeding her son, he broke out in a rash, became inconsolable & died the following day. Suspected exposure to mRNA via Breast milk, diagnosed with blood clots (TTP). (tweet).

This man authorized 563 drone strikes, leading to the deaths of hundreds of civilians (that we know of) including children. This same man was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize on Oct. 9th 2009, for his “efforts to strengthen international diplomacy”. They are laughing at us. (tweet).

“I’m all for freedom but there is a virus” “I’m all for sound banking but there is a run” “I’m all for fiscal discipline but this is a crisis” “I’m all for the Constitution but this is no time for legal scruples” “I’m for free speech but we have to stop disinformation” (tweet).

No buts.

