Your alternative update on #COVID19 for 2023-03-13. UK Disinfo Unit Monitored Headmaster Who Questioned COVID-19 jabs For Children. Deadly protocols

by paulthepaperbear in Uncategorized

(At time of this blog post) 1773 Athlete Cardiac Arrests, Serious Issues, 1229 Dead, After COVID Shot (link).

‘It is definitely not normal for young athletes to suffer from cardiac arrests or to die while playing their sport, but this year it is happening. All of these heart issues and deaths come shortly after they got a COVID vaccine. While it is possible this can happen to people who did not get a COVID vaccine, the sheer numbers clearly point to the only obvious cause’.

‘The so-called health professionals running the COVID vaccine programs around the world keep repeating that “the COVID vaccine is a normal vaccine and it is safe and effective.”’

‘So in response to their pronouncement, here is a non-exhaustive and continuously growing list of mainly young athletes who had major medical issues in 2021 after receiving one or more COVID vaccines. Initially, many of these were not reported. We know that many people were told not to tell anyone about their adverse reactions and the media was not reporting them. They started happening after the first COVID vaccinations. The mainstream media still are not reporting most, but sports news cannot ignore the fact that soccer players and other stars collapse in the middle of a game due to a heart attack. Many of those die – more than 50%’.

‘That is the current list … all these athletes have suffered heart problems after COVID shots. At the time of initial writing, 28 died. That was not normal, but then, 10 days later, 56 deaths were listed, and the numbers are climbing. Any other real vaccine would have been pulled off the market long before now. The media would be asking questions. They would be pressuring governments. But they are not. And governments are continuing on and running TV and radio and newspaper ads encouraging people to get their 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th shot. Perhaps that is why the mainstream media are saying little, because they are collecting government money for ads?’

‘The deaths and severe reactions will continue until so many people die that it becomes obvious the shot is 10x to 100x worse than the virus it is supposed to treat’.

‘These athletes are the canaries in the mine that warn us of imminent danger. They are being hidden so the people who are not paying attention do not see the warning’.

‘We only see the athletes because they are in the spotlight. The nobodies – i.e. most citizens – do not make the news’.

I think we need VAR on all these athlete collapses.

Novak made it onto the naughty list while avoiding making these post-jab lists.

CDC Finally Releases VAERS Safety Monitoring Analyses For COVID Vaccines (link, link).

‘SUMMARY’

‘CDC’s VAERS safety signal analysis based on reports from Dec. 14, 2020 – July 29, 2022 for mRNA COVID-19 vaccines shows clear safety signals for death and a range of highly concerning thrombo-embolic, cardiac, neurological, hemorrhagic, hematological, immune-system and menstrual adverse events (AEs) among U.S. adults’.

‘There were 770 different types of adverse events that showed safety signals in ages 18+, of which over 500 (or 2/3) had a larger safety signal than myocarditis/pericarditis’.

As of 15 Oct, 2020, Only poisoned monkey kidney cells ‘grew’ the SARS-CoV-2 ‘virus’. SARS-CoV-2 non-infectious in CDC lab and of 30k genome, found 37 then computed the rest, which makes it 99.9987% a unicorn (link).

This is a question of the virus not having been shown to exist, it is not a question of the virus not existing – I trust that everyone is fully aware of the distinction between the two.

Great Barrington Declaration – Dr. Martin Kulldorff, professor of medicine at Harvard University, a biostatistician, and epidemiologist, Dr. Sunetra Gupta, professor at Oxford University, an epidemiologist and Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, professor at Stanford University Medical School, a physician, epidemiologist, health economist, and public health policy expert (link).

‘As infectious disease epidemiologists and public health scientists we have grave concerns about the damaging physical and mental health impacts of the prevailing COVID-19 policies, and recommend an approach we call Focused Protection’.

At the time of creating this blog post there were the following 3 sets of signatories.

872,942 concerned citizens.

16,039 medical and public health scientists.

47,456 medical practitioners.

It’s really, really simple: shelter the vulnerable from the infectious while the rest of us get on with living our lives.

REMEMBER THE PCR TESTS? WELL THE MSM HAVE CONFIRMED THAT THEY WERE LACED WITH POISONOUS CHEMICAL SODIUM AZIDE (tweet).

Up to 6 times the “safe” limit for carcinogenic Titanium Dioxide present in masks. Take this info and use it to create parents rights groups to fight the school mandates. https://nature.com/articles/s41598-022-06605-w (tweet).

Fauci’s NIH now lists IVERMECTIN as an antiviral therapy to treat COVID. The most recent study in Brazil of 88,012 people found Ivermectin cut the chance of COVID death by 92%. Now’s a good time to think about the censorship, pharmacy bans on it and hate people got for using it. (tweet, website).

World Doctors Alliance (link).

‘An independent non-profit alliance of doctors, nurses, healthcare professionals and staff around the world who have united in the wake of the Covid-19 response chapter to share experiences with a view to ending all lockdowns and related damaging measures and to re-establish universal health determinance of psychological and physical wellbeing for all humanity’.

‘WDA represents a diverse range of opinions of health care professionals and does not have a consensus of opinions on the origin of covid-19 or the political ramifications of the lockdown per se. WDA is however committed to debate the causes of harm resulting from the coronavirus act measures and to raise issues that expose harmful medical and life limiting practices detrimental to the well being of all living men women and children’.

Prof Dolores Cahil, Dr Mohammad Adil, Dr R Zac Cox, Dr Andrew Kaufman, Dr Heiko Schoning, Dr Heinrich Fiechtner, Dr Scott Jensen, Elke De Klerk, Dr Mikael Nordfors, Dr Hilde Smet, Dr Vernon Coleman and Dr Johan Denis.

WDA’s open letter raises questions on the following topics.

Collateral damage the cure is worse than the virus, Death certificates (1), Economic ruin, Censorship, Testing – False positives, Hydroxychloroquine, Prevention, ‘Vaccine’, Conflicts of interest, Cui bono? Who benefits?

UK Disinformation Unit Monitored Headmaster Who Questioned COVID-19 Vaccines For Children (link, link).

‘One Twitter post was flagged by the CDU in February 2022. Fairclough wrote: “Natural immunity is more powerful than vaccines. Antibodies in un-jabbed Covid survivors are ‘stronger’ over time than in people who’ve had two shots but no infection.”’

‘“Hence no need to vaccinate naturally immune children against Covid-19,” he wrote, adding an article from the Daily Mail that reported on a study that found that people who’ve had COVID-19 but no jabs may have longer-lasting immunity than those who’ve been double-jabbed’.

This thread covers the deadly hospital protocols. Not just Remdesivir but other sedatives, drugs, DNRs, lack of food & water, etc. Many saying they have lung injuries or “long Covid” can thank these protocols. This is a video of Nicole Sirotek, one of the 1st to expose this. /1 (tweet).

UK Column News – 13th March 2023. SVB: what happened? During the pandemic, SVB experienced a massive inflow in deposits, which jumped from $61.76bn at the end of 2019 to $189.20bn at the end of 2021. As these deposits grew, SVB could not expand their loan book fast enough. Instead of holding cash, they attempted to boost profits by buying over $80 billion of mortgage backed securities. These “assets” went into their “hold-to-maturity” portfolio. 97% of these MBS “assets” were ten year or greater maturity. BUT … the FED raised interest rates during 2022, and continued to do so in the first quarter 2023. The value of SVB’s MBS “assets” fell sharply because US Treasury bonds now provides 2.5x the yield. This would not have been a problem so long as SVB maintained their deposits, since they would receive the full value of the MBS at maturity (in the future). The higher FED interest rates also reduced the appetite for IPO for many “startups” and made it more expensive to raise funds privately. Some clients began pulling money out of SVB to meet their liquidity needs. SVB was forced to sell $21 billion of their “Available For Sale” (AFS) securities at a $1.8 billion loss in order to meet these withdrawals, and announced they needed to raise another $2.25 billion in equity and debt. This came as a complete surprise to investors and the bank run began. Before the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank, executives sold a lot of their shares. Gregory Becker, CEO, sold 11% on Feb 27, 2023. Michael Zucker, General Counsel, 19% on Feb 5. Daniel Beck, CFO, sold 32% on Feb 27. Michelle Draper, CMO, sold 25% of Feb 1.

(website, odysee, rumble pending, bitchute, brandnewtube pending, terminated from youtube, not livestreamed on or uploaded onto vimeo).

Brian Gerrish, Mike Robinson, David Scott and Mark Anderson with today’s UK Column News.

Bank Failures: Fears of a Bank Run

00:33 Size of bank failures since 2000

Mary Poppins bank run scene

Statement from the Silicon Valley Bank

SVB Fold: What happened? Explained by Mike

ZeroHedge: Silicon Valley Bank followed exactly what regulation recommended

Crypto bank Silvergate is shutting down

Signature Bank closed by New York regulators in SVB’s wake

FDIC Creates a Deposit Insurance National Bank of Santa Clara to Protect Insured Depositors

The latest from SVB UK

Silicon Valley Bank paid out bonuses hours before seizure

Before the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank, executives sold a lot of their shares

FTSE 100 FTSE overview—London Stock Exchange

Government and Bank of England facilitate sale of Silicon Valley Bank UK

US Government moves to stop potential banking crisis

Federal Reserve Board announces it will make available additional funding to eligible depository institutions to help assure banks have the ability to meet the needs of all their depositors

Federal government current expenditures: Interest payments

Federal government current tax receipts

Effective Federal Funds Rate

CME FedWatch Tool

BIS—Corporate zombies: Anatomy and life cycle

ZeroGedge: Why are VC icons ganging up and Lehmaning SVB?

Ukraine: Propaganda Reaches ‘Genocide’ and ‘Deepfake’ Levels

33:12 Crikey: Russia’s theft of orphaned Ukrainian children is genocide

Strategic Studies Institute: Who We Are—Army War College

SSI Live 097—One Year On: Russia’s War on Ukraine and the Role of the EU

E-mail from viewer Alan to UK Column re Ukraine

Twitter @ILRUSSO12 Maps

Wagner private military company has begun storming the underground part of Bakhmut

Latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine—11 March 2023

Latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine—13 March 2023

The Soapbox: The military views poor kids as fodder (2020)

Stars and Stripes with the modern woke

Indpendent: US special forces may use deepfake technology for psy-ops, report says

Justin Trudeau and Ursula von der Leyen hold joint press conference

HistoryLegends: Bakhmut was a trap

WEF: Data for Common Purpose Initiative

AUKUS Ruckus

58:04 En route to San Diego: Prime Minister Rishi Sunak

PM Statement on AUKUS Partnership: 15 September 2021

Gov,UK: Integrated Operating Concept 2025

House of Lords Library: Resilience of the UK armed forces—Published Thursday, 19 January, 2023

Exeter Stands Up: LGBTQ+ Adoption Campaign

1:03:13 Exeter protest video clips

UK Column article—Fornethy House: Beyond the Pale

Cornwall Council: LGBTQ+ and living in Cornwall? You CAN foster or adopt

Texas Invasion: Defender Imprisoned

1:14:34 Texas Tribune: House unveils bill giving state authority to “repel” and return migrants crossing from Mexico

Meaning of vigilante in English

Texas House Member: Rep. Matt Schaefer

Texan Border Protection Unit Act

73-year-old rancher held on $1M bond in killing near US border for defending his property

The FCC could choose to act against Rupert Murdoch for Fox News’ election lies

@RobertKennedyJr : The Manufacturer’s Insert Is the One Place Where Vaccine Companies Tell the Truth The pharmaceutical industry likes to say that they throw the kitchen sink onto the insert to protect themselves from liability — but a Federal law states “only those adverse events for which there is some basis to believe there is a causal relationship between the drug and the occurrence of the adverse event” are allowed to be listed. “There’s a lot of science that supports the supposition [that] most of these vaccines, not all of them, but most of them, are causing more injuries and deaths than they are averting,” stated RFK Jr. (tweet).

Part 1: test the public’s response to lockdowns, vaccine certs, vaccine passports, tests to enter places/travel as governments “save us” Public was obliging in general Part 2: rock the banking system, so governments can “save us” with digital currencies Part 3: Total control (tweet).

Erin Brockovich Flagged as TERRORIST THREAT for East Palestine Activism by DHS, Ohio Law Enforcement (link).

‘Jordan Chariton reports on environmental activist Erin Brockovich being flagged by Ohio law enforcement and the Department of Homeland Security and her activism in East Palestine being flagged has been blowing the whistle in East Palestine Ohio about Norfolk Southern train derailment and MASSIVE chemical fire. Erin Brockovich says people are getting mixed messages, their animals are sick, people are getting sick, and they are getting the run around from Norfolk and the EPA. Status Coup’s SUPPORT Status Coup’s ON-THE-GROUND and investigative reporting on the stories the corporate media COVERS UP’

🇳🇱Our farmers are fighting against the worst kind of injustice: a government that has turned on its own people. The government created a lie to rob our farmers of their land. But we won’t let it happen. Our #DutchFarmers are an example to the world. My speech with 🇬🇧 subtitles. (tweet).

They are warning you of a cyber ‘pandemic’, where recovery will require Digital ID to connect to the new internet. (tweet).

Former boss of 2 major mainstream media organisations admits they openly lie to push their own agenda‼️‼️☝️🤔🙏👇👇 (tweet).

NOT ON BBC NEWS. #Paris police charge and attack protestors with batons 🤬. The fastest way to bring down a dictatorship is to force it to act like one so everyone can see it. We are watching a dictatorship in Macron’s France. (tweet).

#RENNES FRANCE NOT ON BBC “NEWS” Tense situation in Rennes as citizens protest pension age changes. Police attack them with Defence Ball Launchers (LBDs), water cannon and tear gas. (tweet).

TOO SHOCKING TO BELIEVE! James O’Keefe Exposes Government Conspiracy to Frame Citizens at January 6th Protest. This is what @Project_Veritas didn’t want you to see when they ousted me. #January6th was a setup. A frame job. #QAnonShaman #whistleblower #FirstAmendment (tweet).

