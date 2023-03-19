Your alternative update on #COVID19 for 2023-03-19. Shots Go Everywhere – Astonishing SEs. MP Bridgen offered ‘whatever he wanted’. 77th Brigade spying MPs

by paulthepaperbear in Uncategorized

(At time of this blog post) 1775 Athlete Cardiac Arrests, Serious Issues, 1229 Dead, After COVID Shot (link).

‘It is definitely not normal for young athletes to suffer from cardiac arrests or to die while playing their sport, but this year it is happening. All of these heart issues and deaths come shortly after they got a COVID vaccine. While it is possible this can happen to people who did not get a COVID vaccine, the sheer numbers clearly point to the only obvious cause’.

‘The so-called health professionals running the COVID vaccine programs around the world keep repeating that “the COVID vaccine is a normal vaccine and it is safe and effective.”’

‘So in response to their pronouncement, here is a non-exhaustive and continuously growing list of mainly young athletes who had major medical issues in 2021 after receiving one or more COVID vaccines. Initially, many of these were not reported. We know that many people were told not to tell anyone about their adverse reactions and the media was not reporting them. They started happening after the first COVID vaccinations. The mainstream media still are not reporting most, but sports news cannot ignore the fact that soccer players and other stars collapse in the middle of a game due to a heart attack. Many of those die – more than 50%’.

‘That is the current list … all these athletes have suffered heart problems after COVID shots. At the time of initial writing, 28 died. That was not normal, but then, 10 days later, 56 deaths were listed, and the numbers are climbing. Any other real vaccine would have been pulled off the market long before now. The media would be asking questions. They would be pressuring governments. But they are not. And governments are continuing on and running TV and radio and newspaper ads encouraging people to get their 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th shot. Perhaps that is why the mainstream media are saying little, because they are collecting government money for ads?’

‘The deaths and severe reactions will continue until so many people die that it becomes obvious the shot is 10x to 100x worse than the virus it is supposed to treat’.

‘These athletes are the canaries in the mine that warn us of imminent danger. They are being hidden so the people who are not paying attention do not see the warning’.

‘We only see the athletes because they are in the spotlight. The nobodies – i.e. most citizens – do not make the news’.

I think we need VAR on all these athlete collapses.

Novak made it onto the naughty list while avoiding making these post-jab lists.

CDC Finally Releases VAERS Safety Monitoring Analyses For COVID Vaccines (link, link).

‘SUMMARY’

‘CDC’s VAERS safety signal analysis based on reports from Dec. 14, 2020 – July 29, 2022 for mRNA COVID-19 vaccines shows clear safety signals for death and a range of highly concerning thrombo-embolic, cardiac, neurological, hemorrhagic, hematological, immune-system and menstrual adverse events (AEs) among U.S. adults’.

‘There were 770 different types of adverse events that showed safety signals in ages 18+, of which over 500 (or 2/3) had a larger safety signal than myocarditis/pericarditis’.

As of 15 Oct, 2020, Only poisoned monkey kidney cells ‘grew’ the SARS-CoV-2 ‘virus’. SARS-CoV-2 non-infectious in CDC lab and of 30k genome, found 37 then computed the rest, which makes it 99.9987% a unicorn (link).

This is a question of the virus not having been shown to exist, it is not a question of the virus not existing – I trust that everyone is fully aware of the distinction between the two.

Great Barrington Declaration – Dr. Martin Kulldorff, professor of medicine at Harvard University, a biostatistician, and epidemiologist, Dr. Sunetra Gupta, professor at Oxford University, an epidemiologist and Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, professor at Stanford University Medical School, a physician, epidemiologist, health economist, and public health policy expert (link).

‘As infectious disease epidemiologists and public health scientists we have grave concerns about the damaging physical and mental health impacts of the prevailing COVID-19 policies, and recommend an approach we call Focused Protection’.

At the time of creating this blog post there were the following 3 sets of signatories.

872,942 concerned citizens.

16,039 medical and public health scientists.

47,456 medical practitioners.

It’s really, really simple: shelter the vulnerable from the infectious while the rest of us get on with living our lives.

REMEMBER THE PCR TESTS? WELL THE MSM HAVE CONFIRMED THAT THEY WERE LACED WITH POISONOUS CHEMICAL SODIUM AZIDE (tweet).

Up to 6 times the “safe” limit for carcinogenic Titanium Dioxide present in masks. Take this info and use it to create parents rights groups to fight the school mandates. https://nature.com/articles/s41598-022-06605-w (tweet).

Fauci’s NIH now lists IVERMECTIN as an antiviral therapy to treat COVID. The most recent study in Brazil of 88,012 people found Ivermectin cut the chance of COVID death by 92%. Now’s a good time to think about the censorship, pharmacy bans on it and hate people got for using it. (tweet, website).

World Doctors Alliance (link).

‘An independent non-profit alliance of doctors, nurses, healthcare professionals and staff around the world who have united in the wake of the Covid-19 response chapter to share experiences with a view to ending all lockdowns and related damaging measures and to re-establish universal health determinance of psychological and physical wellbeing for all humanity’.

‘WDA represents a diverse range of opinions of health care professionals and does not have a consensus of opinions on the origin of covid-19 or the political ramifications of the lockdown per se. WDA is however committed to debate the causes of harm resulting from the coronavirus act measures and to raise issues that expose harmful medical and life limiting practices detrimental to the well being of all living men women and children’.

Prof Dolores Cahil, Dr Mohammad Adil, Dr R Zac Cox, Dr Andrew Kaufman, Dr Heiko Schoning, Dr Heinrich Fiechtner, Dr Scott Jensen, Elke De Klerk, Dr Mikael Nordfors, Dr Hilde Smet, Dr Vernon Coleman and Dr Johan Denis.

WDA’s open letter raises questions on the following topics.

Collateral damage the cure is worse than the virus, Death certificates (1), Economic ruin, Censorship, Testing – False positives, Hydroxychloroquine, Prevention, ‘Vaccine’, Conflicts of interest, Cui bono? Who benefits?

Dr. Harvey Risch: The Shots Go Everywhere — and the Side Effects Are Astonishing • inflammatory issues • myocarditis • neurological issues • clotting • menstrual harms “This is going to take another 5 to 10 years of study” to discover all the hazards of the vaccines. (tweet).

MP Andrew Bridgen was offered ‘whatever he wanted’ by a very senior representative of No.10 to back off telling the truth about Covid and the vaccine (tweet).

He Is Not Happy The Governments 77th Brigade Spied On Him. Are we still a nation of laws if this unit can spy on members of Parliament? (link).

‘Christopher Chope is not happy the governments rapid response unit monitored him during the pandemic’

Welcome to the gulag, Christopher. Are we still a nation of laws if this unit can spy on members of Parliament?

UK Column News – 19th March 2023. Flatten the curve (3 years today). 20 years ago today, an American young woman (23 yrs old) was run over and killed in Gaza by an Israeli military bulldozer as she protested the Israeli war crime of demolishing the homes of Palestinian civilians. The US government never sought justice for this crime. #RachelCorrie. What’s the lesson here? Is it if you’re American & killed fighting injustice & human rights, the US will ignore your death. But if you’re an American living on illegally occupied land, they’ll move heaven & earth. Or is it a question of who kills you – Israeli or Palestinian? Elizabeth Borne, French Prime Minister: I invoke article 49:3 of the French Constitution that allows a bill to be passed without a vote.

(website, odysee, rumble pending, bitchute, brandnewtube pending, terminated from youtube, not livestreamed on or uploaded onto vimeo).

Mike Robinson, Patrick Henningsen and Vanessa Beeley with today’s UK Column News.

Notable Anniversaries (other than it being St Patrick’s Day)

​​00:30 Prime Minister’s statement on coronavirus: 16 March 2020

​​Boris Johnson has announced a lockdown of the UK for three weeks to limit the spread of coronavirus, 23 March 2020

​​The Chancellor Rishi Sunak provides a statement on coronavirus measures to support people, jobs and businesses

​​On this day 20 years ago, the public tried to stop the Iraq war

​​20 years ago today, an American young woman was run over and killed in Gaza by an Israeli military bulldozer

​​​Get Woke, Go Broke: The Swiss Edition

​​08:23 Credit Suisse Group—Press Release

​​Credit Suisse Group AG (CS) Stock Price

​​Bloomberg: Credit Suisse Default Swaps Are 18 Times UBS, 9 Times Deutsche Bank

​​Washington Post: Wall Street banks will put $30 billion into beleaguered First Republic

​​US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen makes surprise Kyiv visit, meets Zelensky

​​Mail Online: Go woke go broke! SVB hired board obsessed with diversity, invested $5BN for ‘healthier planet’ and held month-long Pride celebration

​​The Credit Suisse director known as Pippa and Philip

​​Credit Suisse: Congratulations to Pips Bunce on being listed on the Top 100 Female (sic) Executives list in the 2018

​​French Protests Against Pension Reform By Macronian Decree

​​21:34 Amid protests, France moves on Pension Bill without vote

​​Le Monde: French Constitution: How does Article 49.3 allow a bill to be passed without a vote?

​​Chaos erupts in French parliament as Macron bypasses vote and forces through controversial pensions bill

​​Marine Le Pen said that the government’s decision to move forward with Article 49.3 demonstrates a “total lack of respect for democracy”

​​Haaretz: As Netanyahu Visited Berlin, Hundreds of Israelis Came Out to Protest

​​Arab News: Former Israeli premier urges world leaders to shun Benjamin Netanyahu

​​EEF: Tell the UK’s House of Lords: Protect End-to-End Encryption in the Online Safety Bill

​​Black Sea Coast: Downed Drone Still Missing

​​30:21 RT: US Air Force reveals status of downed drone: The US military said it has not recovered a droned downed near Crimea on Tuesday, but doing so remains a top priority

​​Fox—Lindsey Graham: Biden’s weakness brings more provocation from our enemies

​​Video shows Russian jet dumping fuel on US Reaper drone

​​US General Mark Miley said Wednesday that the downed drone has no informational value

​​Assad In Moscow

​​38:59 Syrian president Assad arrives in Moscow for talks with Putin

​​Assad said Russia was fighting neo-Nazis and “old Nazis” in Ukraine

​​Meeting of Turkey, Syria, Iran, Russia, officials postponed

​​Game-Changing Iranian-Saudi Agreements Brokered By China

​​54:40 Trilateral Statement by the People’s Republic of China, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and the Islamic Republic of Iran

​​TASS: Iranian-Saudi agreements correspond to Russia’s Security Concept

​​Independent: Iran-Saudi Arabia deal casts China in unfamiliar global role

​​Arab News: Iran agrees to stop arming Houthis in Yemen as part of deal with Saudi Arabia (Vanessa Beeley says this is fake news)

​​Operation Spring Resolve

​​1:02:26 RFI: France holds largest-ever military drills amid bloody backdrop of Ukraine war

​​Exercise Orion is the largest military exercise to be held in France for decades

​​People just go about their day as a mock battle is fought in French streets

​​Major exercise Spring Resolve tests response to terrorist attacks

​​Operation removed from Metropolitan Police website

​​National Protective Security Authority | NPSA: The UK Government’s National Technical Authority for Physical and Personnel Protective Security

​Western Double-Standard Sanctions

​​​​1:11:07 RFE-RL: U.S. Envoy To Kosovo Says EU Plan For Normalizing Relations With Serbia Is ‘Significant Step’

​​Serb leader says he won’t sign anything during Kosovo talks

​​US will not consider recognising Crimea as part of Russia, Blinken says

​​AOC and MTG join forces to back doomed Gaetz Syria troop bill

​​ECFR: A tribunal like no other: Prosecuting Russia’s crime of aggression in Ukraine

​​NYT: The Pentagon is blocking the U.S. from sharing evidence on Russian atrocities in Ukraine

​​The United States and ICC have an awkward history

​​UN commission fails to find evidence of Russia’s genocide in Ukraine

​​Former Saudi intelligence chief calls for sanctioning Israel, criticizes Western double standards on Russia

🚨 BREAKING: House Oversight reveals bank records show that Biden associate, Rob Walker, used his company, Robinson Walker LLC, to transfer money from a Chinese energy company to Hunter Biden, James Biden, Hallie Biden, and an unknown “Biden.” (tweet).

