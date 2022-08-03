Your alternative update on #COVID19 for 2022-08-03. 2nd booster out July 14, 6 Canadian doctors dead w/i 2 weeks. No such thing in medicine as unknown cause

by paulthepaperbear in Uncategorized

(At time of this blog post) 1225 Athlete Cardiac Arrests, Serious Issues, 818 Dead, After COVID Shot (link).

‘It is definitely not normal for young athletes to suffer from cardiac arrests or to die while playing their sport, but this year it is happening. All of these heart issues and deaths come shortly after they got a COVID vaccine. While it is possible this can happen to people who did not get a COVID vaccine, the sheer numbers clearly point to the only obvious cause’.

‘The so-called health professionals running the COVID vaccine programs around the world keep repeating that “the COVID vaccine is a normal vaccine and it is safe and effective.”’

‘So in response to their pronouncement, here is a non-exhaustive and continuously growing list of mainly young athletes who had major medical issues in 2021 after receiving one or more COVID vaccines. Initially, many of these were not reported. We know that many people were told not to tell anyone about their adverse reactions and the media was not reporting them. They started happening after the first COVID vaccinations. The mainstream media still are not reporting most, but sports news cannot ignore the fact that soccer players and other stars collapse in the middle of a game due to a heart attack. Many of those die – more than 50%’.

‘That is the current list … all these athletes have suffered heart problems after COVID shots. At the time of initial writing, 28 died. That was not normal, but then, 10 days later, 56 deaths were listed, and the numbers are climbing. Any other real vaccine would have been pulled off the market long before now. The media would be asking questions. They would be pressuring governments. But they are not. And governments are continuing on and running TV and radio and newspaper ads encouraging people to get their 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th shot. Perhaps that is why the mainstream media are saying little, because they are collecting government money for ads?’

‘The deaths and severe reactions will continue until so many people die that it becomes obvious the shot is 10x to 100x worse than the virus it is supposed to treat’.

‘These athletes are the canaries in the mine that warn us of imminent danger. They are being hidden so the people who are not paying attention do not see the warning’.

‘We only see the athletes because they are in the spotlight. The nobodies – i.e. most citizens – do not make the news’.

I think we need VAR on all these athlete collapses.

Novak made it onto the naughty list while avoiding making these post-jab lists.

As of 15 Oct, 2020, Only poisoned monkey kidney cells ‘grew’ the SARS-CoV-2 ‘virus’. SARS-CoV-2 non-infectious in CDC lab and of 30k genome, found 37 then computed the rest, which makes it 99.9987% a unicorn (link).

This is a question of the virus not having been shown to exist, it is not a question of the virus not existing – I trust that everyone is fully aware of the distinction between the two.

Great Barrington Declaration – Dr. Martin Kulldorff, professor of medicine at Harvard University, a biostatistician, and epidemiologist, Dr. Sunetra Gupta, professor at Oxford University, an epidemiologist and Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, professor at Stanford University Medical School, a physician, epidemiologist, health economist, and public health policy expert (link).

‘As infectious disease epidemiologists and public health scientists we have grave concerns about the damaging physical and mental health impacts of the prevailing COVID-19 policies, and recommend an approach we call Focused Protection’.

At the time of creating this blog post there were the following 3 sets of signatories.

868,537 concerned citizens.

15,907 medical and public health scientists.

47,104 medical practitioners.

It’s really, really simple: shelter the vulnerable from the infectious while the rest of us get on with living our lives.

World Doctors Alliance (link).

‘An independent non-profit alliance of doctors, nurses, healthcare professionals and staff around the world who have united in the wake of the Covid-19 response chapter to share experiences with a view to ending all lockdowns and related damaging measures and to re-establish universal health determinance of psychological and physical wellbeing for all humanity’.

‘WDA represents a diverse range of opinions of health care professionals and does not have a consensus of opinions on the origin of covid-19 or the political ramifications of the lockdown per se. WDA is however committed to debate the causes of harm resulting from the coronavirus act measures and to raise issues that expose harmful medical and life limiting practices detrimental to the well being of all living men women and children’.

Prof Dolores Cahil, Dr Mohammad Adil, Dr R Zac Cox, Dr Andrew Kaufman, Dr Heiko Schoning, Dr Heinrich Fiechtner, Dr Scott Jensen, Elke De Klerk, Dr Mikael Nordfors, Dr Hilde Smet, Dr Vernon Coleman and Dr Johan Denis.

WDA’s open letter raises questions on the following topics.

Collateral damage the cure is worse than the virus, Death certificates (1), Economic ruin, Censorship, Testing – False positives, Hydroxychloroquine, Prevention, ‘Vaccine’, Conflicts of interest, Cui bono? Who benefits?

2nd booster was made available July 14. Since then 6 Canadian doctors dead within 2 weeks: July 16, 17, 18, 19, 23, 28. (tweet).

It was announced the death of 5 Doctors were not v related. My question, how did they come to that conclusion when it takes a year to do an autopsy on a 14yr old to prove she didn’t die from a v injury? 🤨 (tweet).

UK Column News – 3rd August 2022.

(website, rumble pending, brandnewtube, odysee pending, bitchute pending, terminated from youtube, not livestreamed on or uploaded onto vimeo).

Brian Gerrish, David Scott, Debi Evans and Katy-Jo Murfin with today’s UK Column News.

01:59 – The Incoherence of the UK Political Narrative

04:44 – Does this Look Like A Grass Roots Campaign To You?

13:15 – The Banning of Cash Continues

29:23 – NWO and Genetic Weapons? It’s All Russia’s Fault Of Course

30:30 – Sturgeon’s Obscenity

31:39 – Australian MSM Journalist Starts Asking Questions

35:27 – Report on Hope Festival

40:43 – What Are The DBEIS Up To?

The new mRNA covid shot will contain 3 different strains of Spike protein, probably containing much more spike than the original covid shots. The flu shot will also contain 4 different strains within that too and these will be taken as a combination mRNA injection. OMG! L (tweet).

You won’t see this in the Western media: People in Taiwan are protesting the dangerous provocation by Nancy Pelosi and the US government. Condemning local politicians as US “puppets and traitors”. Chanting “We don’t need America to treat us as a pawn!” (tweet).

A growing cause of death at the moment seems to be “ unknown cause” @MarkSteynOnline

@GBNEWS There’s no such thing in medicine as “ unknown cause” only “ couldn’t be arsed finding the cause” or more accurately “ don’t want to know the cause” (tweet).

Latvia Football Midfielder Andrejs Rubins, Dead at 43… Helped the club reach the 2000 League Cup semi-finals with a 30-yard strike against Leicester… – BT Sport (tweet).

In my local Safeway today, an employee dropped dead, just like that. They closed & began counselling distraught staff. So it begins, normal people in normal situations just dying where they stand. This small town isn’t accustomed to this but I think that will change very quickly. (tweet).

Myocarditis, fatal arrhythmias, 20% increase in strokes, facialis, Herpes Zoster, tinnitus (ear ringing), gynecological excessive bleeding, monkey-pox, obscured long term side effects. No worries. Be happy. (tweet).

I know I’m like a broken record, but if you trade your freedoms for convenience or through fear, you will never get them back. Your free will determined by your compliance to a government you are coerced into agreeing with, whether you do or not! This will be the New Normal. (tweet).

I’m exempt from the vaccine because I said no. I would ask my doctor but he has no rights to my body, only I do. (tweet).

Pathogenic Bacteria And Fungi Found On Masks: Study (link, website).

‘Several pathogenic microbes were identified and quantified on masks worn during the pandemic, according to a Japanese study that was published in Scientific Reports’.

‘The study is one of the first to address the probable hygiene issues caused by bacterial and fungal growth on masks worn daily in the community’.

‘“Since masks can be a direct source of infection to the respiratory tract, digestive tract, and skin, it is crucial to maintain their hygiene to prevent bacterial and fungal infections that can exacerbate COVID-19,” the authors wrote’.

‘The study involved 109 participants aged 21 to 22 years who were asked about the type and duration of mask used and their lifestyle habits. Bacteria and fungi were collected from the three types of masks—gauze, polyurethane, and non-woven—worn between September and October 2020’.

‘The researchers found that the face side of the masks had more bacteria, whereas the outer side of the masks contained more fungi’.

COVID Vaccine Injuries Quietly Being Compensated Around The World (link, link).

BREAKING: NorthShore University HealthSystem has settled for $10.3 million with 500 health care workers who were denied religious exemptions from the COVID jab. This settlement serves as a warning to employers who refuse to accommodate religious objections to forced mandates. (tweet).

1. British journalist Graham Phillips has been reporting from Donbass since 2014, sharing the views of the local population. Now the British Govt has, without due process, without any reason given or any warning, frozen his UK bank accounts. (tweet).

1/2 DO NOT CANCEL your Energy Direct Debits. It will impact YOU not the Energy companies. If you want to hit them hard, do it the right way. Watch this and share. Ignore #DontPayUK as they are a George Soros funded campaign. (tweet).

Deputy Chancellor of Germany, Robert Habeck, environmental fanatic, was heavily booed and insulted in Bavaria as he urged citizens to accept the increase in the cost of energy as a price to oppose Russia: “What have you achieved with the sanctions? Go away, traitor warmonger!” (tweet).

The Irish government and the EU are actively incentivising Farmers and Fishermen to NOT produce food. Questions: Why? Who benefits? When do food shortages start? What ideology is driving this narrative? Where is the resistance? How do people fight back? (tweet).

We did NOT vote for ‘Carbon Footprint Trackers’, Digital I.D’s, Social Credit Scores, ‘Health Passes’ or the Confiscation of our Properties…we did NOT vote for the World Economic Forum. (tweet).

Gearbox oil in wind turbine catches fire, releasing more carbon dioxide, smoke and soot into the atmosphere in an hour than it has supposedly ‘saved’ in years. (tweet, website).

Foreign Secretary Robin Cooks final statement in the House of Commons before he mysteriously died! (tweet).

–