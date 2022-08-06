Your alternative update on #COVID19 for 2022-08-06. Menstruation changes 40% women jabbed. Maths Prof Q jab data analysis. Serotonin & depression. GoF. Shell

by paulthepaperbear in Uncategorized

–

(At time of this blog post) 1241 Athlete Cardiac Arrests, Serious Issues, 839 Dead, After COVID Shot (link).

‘It is definitely not normal for young athletes to suffer from cardiac arrests or to die while playing their sport, but this year it is happening. All of these heart issues and deaths come shortly after they got a COVID vaccine. While it is possible this can happen to people who did not get a COVID vaccine, the sheer numbers clearly point to the only obvious cause’.

‘The so-called health professionals running the COVID vaccine programs around the world keep repeating that “the COVID vaccine is a normal vaccine and it is safe and effective.”’

‘So in response to their pronouncement, here is a non-exhaustive and continuously growing list of mainly young athletes who had major medical issues in 2021 after receiving one or more COVID vaccines. Initially, many of these were not reported. We know that many people were told not to tell anyone about their adverse reactions and the media was not reporting them. They started happening after the first COVID vaccinations. The mainstream media still are not reporting most, but sports news cannot ignore the fact that soccer players and other stars collapse in the middle of a game due to a heart attack. Many of those die – more than 50%’.

—

‘That is the current list … all these athletes have suffered heart problems after COVID shots. At the time of initial writing, 28 died. That was not normal, but then, 10 days later, 56 deaths were listed, and the numbers are climbing. Any other real vaccine would have been pulled off the market long before now. The media would be asking questions. They would be pressuring governments. But they are not. And governments are continuing on and running TV and radio and newspaper ads encouraging people to get their 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th shot. Perhaps that is why the mainstream media are saying little, because they are collecting government money for ads?’

‘The deaths and severe reactions will continue until so many people die that it becomes obvious the shot is 10x to 100x worse than the virus it is supposed to treat’.

‘These athletes are the canaries in the mine that warn us of imminent danger. They are being hidden so the people who are not paying attention do not see the warning’.

‘We only see the athletes because they are in the spotlight. The nobodies – i.e. most citizens – do not make the news’.

I think we need VAR on all these athlete collapses.

Novak made it onto the naughty list while avoiding making these post-jab lists.

–

As of 15 Oct, 2020, Only poisoned monkey kidney cells ‘grew’ the SARS-CoV-2 ‘virus’. SARS-CoV-2 non-infectious in CDC lab and of 30k genome, found 37 then computed the rest, which makes it 99.9987% a unicorn (link).

This is a question of the virus not having been shown to exist, it is not a question of the virus not existing – I trust that everyone is fully aware of the distinction between the two.

–

Great Barrington Declaration – Dr. Martin Kulldorff, professor of medicine at Harvard University, a biostatistician, and epidemiologist, Dr. Sunetra Gupta, professor at Oxford University, an epidemiologist and Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, professor at Stanford University Medical School, a physician, epidemiologist, health economist, and public health policy expert (link).

‘As infectious disease epidemiologists and public health scientists we have grave concerns about the damaging physical and mental health impacts of the prevailing COVID-19 policies, and recommend an approach we call Focused Protection’.

At the time of creating this blog post there were the following 3 sets of signatories.

868,537 concerned citizens.

15,907 medical and public health scientists.

47,104 medical practitioners.

It’s really, really simple: shelter the vulnerable from the infectious while the rest of us get on with living our lives.

–

World Doctors Alliance (link).

‘An independent non-profit alliance of doctors, nurses, healthcare professionals and staff around the world who have united in the wake of the Covid-19 response chapter to share experiences with a view to ending all lockdowns and related damaging measures and to re-establish universal health determinance of psychological and physical wellbeing for all humanity’.

‘WDA represents a diverse range of opinions of health care professionals and does not have a consensus of opinions on the origin of covid-19 or the political ramifications of the lockdown per se. WDA is however committed to debate the causes of harm resulting from the coronavirus act measures and to raise issues that expose harmful medical and life limiting practices detrimental to the well being of all living men women and children’.

Prof Dolores Cahil, Dr Mohammad Adil, Dr R Zac Cox, Dr Andrew Kaufman, Dr Heiko Schoning, Dr Heinrich Fiechtner, Dr Scott Jensen, Elke De Klerk, Dr Mikael Nordfors, Dr Hilde Smet, Dr Vernon Coleman and Dr Johan Denis.

WDA’s open letter raises questions on the following topics.

Collateral damage the cure is worse than the virus, Death certificates (1), Economic ruin, Censorship, Testing – False positives, Hydroxychloroquine, Prevention, ‘Vaccine’, Conflicts of interest, Cui bono? Who benefits?

–

–

Covid vaccine: Study reveals 40.2% of women experienced menstruation changes as a side effect (link).

Not 0.4%, not 4%, a truly terrifying 40%.

–

–

CDC Claims Link Between Heart Inflammation And COVID-19 Vaccines Wasn’t Known For Most Of 2021 (link, link).

‘CDC officials made the claim, which is false, in response to a Freedom of Information Act request for reports from a CDC team that is focused on analyzing the risk of post-vaccination myocarditis and pericarditis, two forms of heart inflammation. Both began detected at higher-than-expected rates after COVID-19 vaccination in the spring of 2021’.

–

–

UK Column News – 5th August 2022. Mathematics Professor Norman Fenton questions vaccine data analysis. Serotonin theory of depression does not provide any consistent of there being an association between serotonin and depression. The market for antidepressants is 11 billion dollars.

(website, rumble, brandnewtube, odysee pending, bitchute pending, terminated from youtube, not livestreamed on or uploaded onto vimeo).

Brian Gerrish, David Scott, Alex Thomson and Mark Anderson with today’s UK Column News.

01:17 – The Emergence of a Powerful Think Tank

Sources:

*******************

Council on Geostrategy: – https://bit.ly/3Q7b38C

Geostrategy Ltd: – https://bit.ly/3Sw5F0k

Viktorija Starych Profile: – https://bit.ly/3vH5HbM

Henry Jackson Society Objectives: – https://bit.ly/3Q1p2fP

05:53 – Intentional International Invasion Policy

Sources:

*******************

Intentional Invasion: – https://bit.ly/3C0Ldir

16:14 – Financial Institutions Influence on Global Policy

Sources:

*******************

Letter To Fink: – https://bit.ly/3pgjEKp

Dissidents’s Guide: – https://bit.ly/3JxtS1Y

20:38 – Planned Energy Rationing

Sources:

*******************

The Irish Times: – https://bit.ly/3SwpNiE

Spanish Announcement: – https://bit.ly/3A15CCm

AE Article: – https://bit.ly/3zZh29z

24:49 – Where Is Policy Coming From

Sources:

*******************

American Free Press: – https://bit.ly/3QjEZhm

27:11 – Arrested for Opinion

Sources:

*******************

WeAreFairCop Tweet: – https://bit.ly/3QoJGq4

UKC Article: – https://bit.ly/3Sw8Hle

29:32 – Drag Queen Acts Sexualising Children

Sources:

*******************

INN Telegram Page: – https://bit.ly/3QlUq8S

CL Article: – https://bit.ly/3zvfH9c

37:12 – LGBT Monkeypox Concerns Reported or Created By the BBC?

Sources:

*******************

BBC Article: – https://bbc.in/3bBmLJt

Alexander Bradbrook: – https://bit.ly/3BKyyQv

Richplanet Book Stall: – https://bit.ly/3A2llkQ

Debi Evans Blog: – https://bit.ly/3QjGXOM

UKC Article: – https://bit.ly/3bwhsuK

43:35 – SRA In Scotland

Sources:

*******************

Dr Article: – https://bit.ly/3dakxRC

BBC Article: – https://bbc.in/3QpGOJs

UKC Prof. Norman Fenton Interview: – https://bit.ly/3Q1X8AE

UKC Article: – https://bit.ly/3oVlL5Z

50:50 – It Seems That Antidepressants Treat Nothing And Only Cause Harm

Sources:

*******************

Paper: – https://bit.ly/3Q5ot4X

Guardian Article: – https://bit.ly/3zwYlc9

Conversation Article: – https://bit.ly/3d9dCIB

Mind Statement: – https://bit.ly/3oTQKiW

BMJ Rapid Response: – https://bit.ly/2WVp7G3

BBC Article: – https://bbc.in/3JvHqvb

RSC Journal Article: – https://bit.ly/3QoH0sI

59:49 – On A Somewhat Lighter Note

Sources:

*******************

NT Article: – https://bit.ly/3Q625Is

Bioethics Paper: – https://bit.ly/3oZIGgo

–

–

Rand Paul: Congress Is Not Allowed To Know About ‘Top Secret’ Gain-Of-Function Research-Committee (link, link).

‘Dr. Quay outlined how the idea that the coronavirus originated in a Wuhan wet market is highly unlikely, noting “There is no dispositive evidence the pandemic began as a spillover of a natural virus in a market,” and further declaring “All evidence is consistent with a laboratory-acquired infection.”’

‘“The virus has three genomic regions that have the signature of synthetic biology—that is, gain-of-function research,” Quay said in his opening statement, adding “One region has features of the two types of forbidden gain-of-function research that are associated with bioweapons development: asymptomatic transmission and immune-system evasion.”’

–

–

The COVID Shell Game (link).

‘The ‘COVID’ scam was/is a shell game with three parts’.

‘The alleged “new virus”’

‘The alleged test for the “new virus”’

‘The alleged “new disease” caused by the “new virus”’.

‘Deft manipulation of these three concepts – like the cups in a carnival sideshow game of pea-and-thimble – is how so many people were convinced they were looking at something undeniably real’.

‘There MUST be a new virus – because there’s a NEW test for it’

‘There MUST be a valid test – because it can identify the new virus’

‘There MUST be a new disease because it has all these NEW symptoms’.

‘People saw these three points and drew lines joining them in a neat triangle’.

–

–

England Excess Deaths. Comparing the last 8 weeks of data with the same period in 2021 and 2020. Non CV19, by Age Group & Sex… (tweet).

–

–

Let’s have it right. Novak Djokovic isn’t being barred from the US Open because it protects anyone’s health. He is being punished for not complying. It’s as simple as that. (tweet).

–

–

Dr Robert #Malone “#Pfizer, #Moderna, and Their Enablers Should Be Indicted Its the Clear-Cut Exemplification of #Fraud – #Pfizerpapers “…Documents show a lot of propaganda that’s been pushed about #vaccine efficacy and safety is fraudulent. I don’t know how else to say it.. ” (tweet).

–

–

Family of 27-Year-Old Who Died After AstraZeneca Shot Weighs Legal Action (link).

‘The family of a 27-year-old engineer, Jack Last, who died from “catastrophic brain bleeds” after receiving AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine, is opening an inquest into the circumstances surrounding Last’s death’.

–

–

STUDY: Closing Bars, Restaurants Did NOT Suppress COVID-19. (link).

–

–

Anybody got any ideas of why Pfizer doesn’t sell it’s vaccines in countries where they can be held liable for side effects? (tweet).

–

–

Never heard the term ‘an unV’ before, but this news is hugely positive… #tideisturning #tideishigh #wearemany #together #freedom Taken from LinkedIn. (tweet).

–

–

£70 million in fines for pharma firms that overcharged NHS (link).

‘After reassessing part of the case, the CMA has found that Pfizer and Flynn abused their dominant positions to overcharge the NHS for a life-saving epilepsy drug’.

‘NHS costs for the drug rose from £2 million to £50 million in a single year’

–

–

Pfizer, illegal exploitation (link).

–

–

This is why I do screenshots to flashback to what has been removed almost 2 yrs ago. 8/30/20 (tweet).

–

–

1/5 I am sitting in my back garden at almost midnight, sipping tequila and trying to rid myself of the rage I feel right now but I have nowhere to put it. I have spent all day in the hospital with my 58 year old partner, and yes he has been double vaxxed and had 1 booster. (tweet).

–

–

What does net zero mean for you (tweet).

–

–

America’s First Bond Market Was Backed By Enslaved Human Beings. Every trader should know that. So should every student of finance (link).

‘That would have been a useful thing to know when I started my journalism career as a news assistant on the Reuters bond markets desk back in 2001. But I have only learned it now, 18 years later, thanks to the New York Times’ breathtaking 1619 Project, led by Nicole Hannah-Jones’.

‘A piece by Princeton sociologist Matthew Desmond draws a direct and deeply compelling connection between today’s massive global market for bonds backed by everything from mortgages to lottery tickets to the U.S. economy’s slavery-founded beginnings’.

‘”Enslaved people were used as collateral for mortgages centuries before the home mortgage became the defining characteristic of middle America,” Desmond writes. “In colonial times, when land was not worth much and banks didn’t exist, most lending was based on human property.”’

‘He adds that “many Americans were first exposed to the concept of a mortgage by trafficking in enslaved people, not real estate.”’

‘The degree of deadly “sophistication” in this ruthless system was a testament to its premeditated and organized nature. This was already a globalized, if all-too-primitive, financial system’.

‘”Global financial markets got in on the action,” Desmond says. “When Thomas Jefferson mortgaged his enslaved workers, it was a Dutch firm that put up the collateral. […] Most of the credit “powering the American slave economy came from the London money market.”’

‘Now, why would any of this mind-blowing history been useful when I was reporting on financial markets in the early 2000s? For starters, it would have made me a better human being’.

‘More to the point, as Desmond notes, some of the same mechanics were at work then as underpinned the slave-based economy’.

‘”Consider a Wall Street instrument as modern sounding as collateralized debt obligations or CDOs, those ticking time bombs backed by inflated home prices in the 2000s,” he writes. “CDOs were the grandchildren of mortgage backed securities based on the value of enslaved people in the 1820s and 1830s.”’

‘The similarity doesn’t end there: “Each product created massive fortunes for the few before blowing up the economy.”’

‘Put another way, today’s mighty bond market, a formidable force on Wall Street and in world affairs, was born quite literally of human bondage’.

‘Every trader should know that. So should every student of finance. Alas, we are not there yet’.

–

–

New Mortgage Rule Starts Today / Hugo Talks (link).

–

–

Bank BACKTRACKS On Cashless After Public OUTCRY / Hugo Talks #Ireland (link).

–

–

Israel’s War On Cash Is About To Get More Drastic (link).

‘Starting Monday, it will be a criminal offense in Israel to pay more than the equivalent of $1,700 in cash to a business or $4,360 in cash to individual, as the government intensifies its ongoing war on tangible money’.

—-

‘Next, Israel’s finance ministry plans to deliver a proposal to parliament to criminalize the mere possession of cash exceeding a certain sum. One version of the proposal set the possession cap at the shekel equivalent of just $14,700’.

Coming to a jurisdiction near us very soon.

–

–

If you have food on your table, thank a farmer. Don’t let the liars lie to you, the cheaters cheat you, or the government steal from you. If you fall for the narrative you will starve. FARMERS ARE ESSENTIAL, POLITICANS ARENT!! #Farmers #farmlife #ProudFarmer #Diesel #ClimateScam (tweet).

–

–

When ‘Sustainability’ means confiscation of private land to control food supply & thus the people, why has UK Government not explained why they signed up to UN’s CCP inspired Agenda 2030? Most of Worlds current problems stem from this totalitarian grab. (tweet, website).

–

–

MasterCard and the United Nations have joined forces to produce a credit card that measures your carbon footprint.. once you reach your carbon limit, you can no longer purchase goods (tweet).

–

–

UN declares war on ‘dangerous’ conspiracy theories: ‘the world is NOT manipulated by global elite’ (tweet).

–

–

Greece is rolling out a Digital ID with QR codes. For now it’s for police ID and driver’s licences, but in the fall it will also be for banking, telecom and government agencies. Soon everything will be done by QR code. Klaus Schwab wins and Greeks lose. (tweet, website).

–

–

GUEST OP-ED: Trudeau needs to leave Canada’s farmers alone (link).

‘You have probably seen the videos of dutch farmers protesting in the Netherlands. In fact protests have erupted all across Europe’.

‘The Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte wants to severely limit the amount of nitrogen their farmers can emit, among other unnecessary and unfair rules’.

‘Highways have been blocked, capitals have been filled with protestors riding tractors and other farm equipment’.

‘Canadians have been watching it unfold from a distance, but now, our own Prime Minister Trudeau, perhaps feeling a bit of FOMO (fear of missing out), wants to do the same thing here in Canada’.

‘As part of their overall eco-agenda, the Liberal Government wants to reduce the amount of nitrous oxide emissions in Canada. The government claims it has nothing to do with going after farmers or the food they produce, but the only way to reduce nitrogen emissions is for farmers to cut back on their fertilizer use’.

–

–

20 members of Congress bought stock in Lockheed Martian and Raytheon before voting 60 billion worth or weapons for Ukraine ripping off the American people is a bipartisan (tweet).

‘I’m shocked it was only 20 and not the vast majority. Unless these 20 were piss poor at hiding this corruption’.

–