Your alternative update on #COVID19 for 2022-08-01. Sydney, Oz: All new COVID hospitalisations involve jabbed bar one. Pilots @ USA airline 300% rise l/t disability

(At time of this blog post) 1225 Athlete Cardiac Arrests, Serious Issues, 818 Dead, After COVID Shot (link).

‘It is definitely not normal for young athletes to suffer from cardiac arrests or to die while playing their sport, but this year it is happening. All of these heart issues and deaths come shortly after they got a COVID vaccine. While it is possible this can happen to people who did not get a COVID vaccine, the sheer numbers clearly point to the only obvious cause’.

‘The so-called health professionals running the COVID vaccine programs around the world keep repeating that “the COVID vaccine is a normal vaccine and it is safe and effective.”’

‘So in response to their pronouncement, here is a non-exhaustive and continuously growing list of mainly young athletes who had major medical issues in 2021 after receiving one or more COVID vaccines. Initially, many of these were not reported. We know that many people were told not to tell anyone about their adverse reactions and the media was not reporting them. They started happening after the first COVID vaccinations. The mainstream media still are not reporting most, but sports news cannot ignore the fact that soccer players and other stars collapse in the middle of a game due to a heart attack. Many of those die – more than 50%’.

‘That is the current list … all these athletes have suffered heart problems after COVID shots. At the time of initial writing, 28 died. That was not normal, but then, 10 days later, 56 deaths were listed, and the numbers are climbing. Any other real vaccine would have been pulled off the market long before now. The media would be asking questions. They would be pressuring governments. But they are not. And governments are continuing on and running TV and radio and newspaper ads encouraging people to get their 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th shot. Perhaps that is why the mainstream media are saying little, because they are collecting government money for ads?’

‘The deaths and severe reactions will continue until so many people die that it becomes obvious the shot is 10x to 100x worse than the virus it is supposed to treat’.

‘These athletes are the canaries in the mine that warn us of imminent danger. They are being hidden so the people who are not paying attention do not see the warning’.

‘We only see the athletes because they are in the spotlight. The nobodies – i.e. most citizens – do not make the news’.

I think we need VAR on all these athlete collapses.

Novak made it onto the naughty list while avoiding making these post-jab lists.

As of 15 Oct, 2020, Only poisoned monkey kidney cells ‘grew’ the SARS-CoV-2 ‘virus’. SARS-CoV-2 non-infectious in CDC lab and of 30k genome, found 37 then computed the rest, which makes it 99.9987% a unicorn (link).

This is a question of the virus not having been shown to exist, it is not a question of the virus not existing – I trust that everyone is fully aware of the distinction between the two.

Great Barrington Declaration – Dr. Martin Kulldorff, professor of medicine at Harvard University, a biostatistician, and epidemiologist, Dr. Sunetra Gupta, professor at Oxford University, an epidemiologist and Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, professor at Stanford University Medical School, a physician, epidemiologist, health economist, and public health policy expert (link).

‘As infectious disease epidemiologists and public health scientists we have grave concerns about the damaging physical and mental health impacts of the prevailing COVID-19 policies, and recommend an approach we call Focused Protection’.

At the time of creating this blog post there were the following 3 sets of signatories.

868,537 concerned citizens.

15,907 medical and public health scientists.

47,104 medical practitioners.

It’s really, really simple: shelter the vulnerable from the infectious while the rest of us get on with living our lives.

World Doctors Alliance (link).

‘An independent non-profit alliance of doctors, nurses, healthcare professionals and staff around the world who have united in the wake of the Covid-19 response chapter to share experiences with a view to ending all lockdowns and related damaging measures and to re-establish universal health determinance of psychological and physical wellbeing for all humanity’.

‘WDA represents a diverse range of opinions of health care professionals and does not have a consensus of opinions on the origin of covid-19 or the political ramifications of the lockdown per se. WDA is however committed to debate the causes of harm resulting from the coronavirus act measures and to raise issues that expose harmful medical and life limiting practices detrimental to the well being of all living men women and children’.

Prof Dolores Cahil, Dr Mohammad Adil, Dr R Zac Cox, Dr Andrew Kaufman, Dr Heiko Schoning, Dr Heinrich Fiechtner, Dr Scott Jensen, Elke De Klerk, Dr Mikael Nordfors, Dr Hilde Smet, Dr Vernon Coleman and Dr Johan Denis.

WDA’s open letter raises questions on the following topics.

Collateral damage the cure is worse than the virus, Death certificates (1), Economic ruin, Censorship, Testing – False positives, Hydroxychloroquine, Prevention, ‘Vaccine’, Conflicts of interest, Cui bono? Who benefits?

Higher the % compliant the population, the more informative the hospitalization statistics become. Clear signal they do not protect against hospitalization and death. All the other claims, prevention, transmission, have been proven false. This was the last one to go down. Sydney, Australia: All new COVID hospitalisations involve jabbed individuals except one (tweet).

Jaxen with Bigtree, NSW Smalley analysis govt data. Risk of hospitalization dose dependent on number of mandated products. 37 x more likely to be hospitalized. Could be confounded by frailty and other factors, but dose dependency striking new finding C/W immune imprinting. (tweet).

The FIRST apology of its kind! 🚀💫♥️ Yesss!!! ♥️💫🚀 (tweet).

‘So now we have the mRNA vaccines producing the same full length spike protein, entering the nucleus where Jiang and Mei proved that the protein stops DNA repair (i.e. induces cancer risk) in lymphocytes.’ https://arkmedic.substack.com/p/welcome-to-gilead https://gettr.com/post/p1kfl0o2e60 (tweet, website).

The pilots union at a major US airline internally reports a 300 percent rise in long-term disability claims this year among its members, who are nearly all vaccinated. If you work at a big employer or union and have access to similar data, email me: alexberensonauthor at gmail. (tweet).

If we had a functioning media the fact 97% of American parents have refused Covid shots for their kids under 5 – and what that rejection says about the current state of trust in public health bureaucrats and the mRNA jabs – would be among the biggest news stories this summer. (tweet).

To date, at least 7,300,000 Ontarians can be classified as anti-vaxxers, because they have not received the minimum-recommended three doses of COVID-19 vaccine. (tweet).

#VaccineInjured In my 30 years of medical practice, I can’t think of a procedure, drug, or vaccine, that would result in someone dropping dead within 12 hours for which the cause of death would be “unknown.” (tweet).

A reminder – 314,000 young persons dead from 4 Apr 2021 to 19 Feb 2022 • From a factor; we don’t know or won’t say what • CDC suddenly chose to hide this data • Covid is now at 1220 deaths per week • This factor is killing 4,700 per week. 3.8 x Covid. (tweet).

Funeral Director John O’looney has proof of what embalmers are finding the arteries of those #vaccinated. This is not for the faint hearted! Who else is angry at the media & govt for spinning these #VaccineDeaths as #SADS, #heartattack or #ClimateScam? (tweet).

Within one month of vaccine I developed dangerously high blood pressure. (Never once in my life was it an issue for me) Now I’m on 3 meds. I need answers. #BigPharma #VaccineInjured (tweet).

Bill Gates’ former doctor says billionaire refused to vaccinate his children (tweet).

The morbidly obese got the vaccine, got the health passport, healthy. The uber muscled didn’t get the vaccine, ineligible for the health passport, unhealthy (tweet).

For those who aren’t aware, I am making child death cards using verbatim VAERS reports to honor their lives. This 5-year-old died from a cold 24 hours after the shot. No further information is expected because it might damage the program. (tweet).

Isn’t it perplexing that they can’t determine the cause of death but they can determine it’s not the vaccine? (tweet).

With an extra 1500 deaths more than average happening now per week its not looking so good for the vaccinated according to yet another professor (Richard Ennos) #JeremyVine (tweet).

In two years we’ve gone from decapitations being classed a covid death, to thousands of deaths with unknown causes. ‘Trust the science’ became ‘ignore the obvious’ to now ‘blame the ludicrous’, and it will cripple trust in public health irreversibly if it continues. (tweet).

Australian Government has admitted there have been at least 79.000 Side effects from the COVID-19 Vaccine and is now offering compensation for those seriously injured. (tweet).

A client of my wife had her 4th shot last Wednesday as she was classed as vulnerable to C19. She said she felt unwell after having it and wished she hadn’t had it. She was found dead on Friday. (tweet).

Disabled since April 15th 2021 due to and adverse reaction from the #Pfizer #Vaccine Heart attack, Myocarditis, Pericarditis, POTS, Cytokine Storm. None of this is mild. 40k spent on medical bills. Not assistance or even call back from VAERS.@PeterHotez (tweet).

It’s starting. A friend who’s tolerated my ‘mad conspiracy theories’ for almost 2 years. She’s fighting yet another infection she can’t shake off. Another of her friends high up in NHS (also fighting something horrid) confirmed my vaxx worries. She believed her. My first apology. (tweet).

REMINDER: As we speak the biggest death cult in the history of the world is operating out in the open. They run your government. They run your major corporations. These people will kill more people than anyone else in history combined. A billion dead. Billion. It’s coming. (tweet).

Quarantine Act tickets are being withdrawn/cancelled by the Crown before they even get to court. This is just one example of many that I personally know of, incl here in Niagara. The Crown know these tickets will not hold up. If you receive a ticket DO NOT PAY! PLEAD NOT GUILTY! (tweet).

We need answers. Who authorised the ‘No arrest’ deal with one of the Rotherham Pakistani rapists when he handed over a girl who had been missing for days; why was it done? This issue must not be allowed to get buried. Someone at South Yorkshire Police needs to answer for it: RT (tweet).

London – Facial Recognition Trial (tweet).

surveillance under the skin yes he said it.. (tweet).

Watch Queensland Senator Malcolm Roberts @MRobertsQLD talking about net zero and digital IDs. We have been warned.. climate lockdowns. Social credit scores. Sadly too many people think it’s a conspiracy theory right up until the moment it happens. the commies can’t wait (tweet).

Netherlands has called for a Countrywide Week of Protest Citizens joining the Farmers until August 6th… A Group of People is Sorted out by the Police with Batons for Carrying Signs reading… “No Farmers…No Food!” (tweet).

Let’s just tell it like it is shall we? The interviewer stumbles all over herself as she cannot figure out what to say. Love it! (tweet).

The WEF is a terrorist organisation. Pass it on (tweet).

F**k the world economic forum (tweet).

Subversive NGO head tells teachers in Ireland: Just hide your LGBTQP / anti-White agenda from the parents. They don’t need to know what we are indoctrinating them with. (tweet).

Part of Agenda 2030 is to dramatically reduce living standards for normal people in the first world. It’ll be sold as “making things fairer” but it’s really about widening the wealth gap between the WEF elites and everyone else. (tweet).

In 2014 Ukraine borrowed 17 Billion from the World Bank (IMF). In return they had to lift the ban on private sector land ownership in the country. Since then Monsanto, BlackRock and Vanguard have purchased over 20 million hectares or 70% of all Ukraine farmland (tweet).

