Your alternative update on #COVID19 for 2022-07-11. Pilots taking poison can’t fly because they have been poisoned. No off switch. DNA altered. Ignoring protests

(At time of this blog post) 1174 Athlete Cardiac Arrests, Serious Issues, 779 Dead, After COVID Shot (link).

‘It is definitely not normal for young athletes to suffer from cardiac arrests or to die while playing their sport, but this year it is happening. All of these heart issues and deaths come shortly after they got a COVID vaccine. While it is possible this can happen to people who did not get a COVID vaccine, the sheer numbers clearly point to the only obvious cause’.

‘The so-called health professionals running the COVID vaccine programs around the world keep repeating that “the COVID vaccine is a normal vaccine and it is safe and effective.”’

‘So in response to their pronouncement, here is a non-exhaustive and continuously growing list of mainly young athletes who had major medical issues in 2021 after receiving one or more COVID vaccines. Initially, many of these were not reported. We know that many people were told not to tell anyone about their adverse reactions and the media was not reporting them. They started happening after the first COVID vaccinations. The mainstream media still are not reporting most, but sports news cannot ignore the fact that soccer players and other stars collapse in the middle of a game due to a heart attack. Many of those die – more than 50%’.

‘That is the current list … all these athletes have suffered heart problems after COVID shots. At the time of initial writing, 28 died. That was not normal, but then, 10 days later, 56 deaths were listed, and the numbers are climbing. Any other real vaccine would have been pulled off the market long before now. The media would be asking questions. They would be pressuring governments. But they are not. And governments are continuing on and running TV and radio and newspaper ads encouraging people to get their 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th shot. Perhaps that is why the mainstream media are saying little, because they are collecting government money for ads?’

‘The deaths and severe reactions will continue until so many people die that it becomes obvious the shot is 10x to 100x worse than the virus it is supposed to treat’.

‘These athletes are the canaries in the mine that warn us of imminent danger. They are being hidden so the people who are not paying attention do not see the warning’.

‘We only see the athletes because they are in the spotlight. The nobodies – i.e. most citizens – do not make the news’.

I think we need VAR on all these athlete collapses.

Novak made it onto the naughty list while avoiding making these post-jab lists.

As of 15 Oct, 2020, Only poisoned monkey kidney cells ‘grew’ the SARS-CoV-2 ‘virus’. SARS-CoV-2 non-infectious in CDC lab and of 30k genome, found 37 then computed the rest, which makes it 99.9987% a unicorn (link).

This is a question of the virus not having been shown to exist, it is not a question of the virus not existing – I trust that everyone is fully aware of the distinction between the two.

Great Barrington Declaration – Dr. Martin Kulldorff, professor of medicine at Harvard University, a biostatistician, and epidemiologist, Dr. Sunetra Gupta, professor at Oxford University, an epidemiologist and Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, professor at Stanford University Medical School, a physician, epidemiologist, health economist, and public health policy expert (link).

‘As infectious disease epidemiologists and public health scientists we have grave concerns about the damaging physical and mental health impacts of the prevailing COVID-19 policies, and recommend an approach we call Focused Protection’.

At the time of creating this blog post there were the following 3 sets of signatories.

867,612 concerned citizens.

15,883 medical and public health scientists.

47,037 medical practitioners.

It’s really, really simple: shelter the vulnerable from the infectious while the rest of us get on with living our lives.

World Doctors Alliance (link).

‘An independent non-profit alliance of doctors, nurses, healthcare professionals and staff around the world who have united in the wake of the Covid-19 response chapter to share experiences with a view to ending all lockdowns and related damaging measures and to re-establish universal health determinance of psychological and physical wellbeing for all humanity’.

‘WDA represents a diverse range of opinions of health care professionals and does not have a consensus of opinions on the origin of covid-19 or the political ramifications of the lockdown per se. WDA is however committed to debate the causes of harm resulting from the coronavirus act measures and to raise issues that expose harmful medical and life limiting practices detrimental to the well being of all living men women and children’.

Prof Dolores Cahil, Dr Mohammad Adil, Dr R Zac Cox, Dr Andrew Kaufman, Dr Heiko Schoning, Dr Heinrich Fiechtner, Dr Scott Jensen, Elke De Klerk, Dr Mikael Nordfors, Dr Hilde Smet, Dr Vernon Coleman and Dr Johan Denis.

WDA’s open letter raises questions on the following topics.

Collateral damage the cure is worse than the virus, Death certificates (1), Economic ruin, Censorship, Testing – False positives, Hydroxychloroquine, Prevention, ‘Vaccine’, Conflicts of interest, Cui bono? Who benefits?

Christine Anderson, MEP. Pilots taking the poison can’t fly because they have been poisoned (tweet).

Dr Tess Laurie explains how the MRNA ‘vaccines’ work in an interview with @mattletiss7 ‘You’re body is constantly making antibodies because there’s no off switch to this genetic code’. 1/2 (tweet).

Do you remember when you were called a #conspiracytheorist for saying peoples #DNA would be altered…… Well a new Swedish lab study is proving otherwise….. (tweet).

Sri Lanka riots & worldwide protests: It’ll get to a point where it cannot be ignored’ | Neil Oliver (link).

Sri Lanka just sparked the revolution against the Liberal World Order. Get ready. (tweet).

The Sri Lanka PM tried to implement the WEF great reset too quickly,the people have awakened to the plan it’s game over (tweet).

Sri Lanka – they own nothing. Why aren’t they happy? (tweet).

World Health Organization Study concludes risk of suffering Serious Injury due to COVID Vaccination is 339% higher than risk of being hospitalised with COVID-19 – The Expose @JohnBoweActor (tweet, website).

Friends, as many of you know, I’ve spent much of the last year railing about vaccine mandates and alerting people that we have not been given informed consent about the experimental gene therapy being injected into people across the globe. (tweet).

Congratulations to Novak Djokovic, 7 time Wimbledon champion. Absolute disgrace he is banned from competing at the US Open, depriving Americans of seeing a legend purely due to the political agenda of the Biden administration. (tweet).

Writing as a professional scientist, I would like to emphasize that ANY vaccine which requires 5 doses, once every 3 months, just to reduce symptoms, but not infection or transmission, would NEVER be approved under normal circumstances. Please get a grip on facts and reality. (tweet).

Nearly 16 months ago my AstraZeneca jab gave me brain tissue damage. The government tells you it’s totally “safe and effective” but they lied. Jab injuries and deaths are real @VIBUK1 @buckyouhorses @julesserkin @ake2306 @GardenerSpike @hibbsy1973 @NatashaForder @MrsCharWright (tweet).

Nothing says “Trust the Science” like asking for the data (from Pfizer) to be hidden for 75 years. (tweet).

Tucking into my copy of the @EpochTimes check out that headline: Pfizer vaccine impairs sperm count- conspiracy theorists were right (tweet).

UK Column News – 11th July 2022.

(website, rumble pending, brandnewtube, odysee pending, bitchute pending, terminated from youtube, not livestreamed on or uploaded onto vimeo).

Brian Gerrish, Mike Robinson, David Scott and Katy-Jo Murfin with today’s UK Column News.

If covid is so dangerous. and the shots are so safe. Why was there no excess mortality in 2020, but 40% increase in 2021? (tweet).

The vaccine caused my immune system to produce antibodies that activate platelets, which then clot. Doctors don’t know if I’ll ever stop producing them, so I may live as a blood clot risk the rest of my life. Losing some intestine was actually the easy part for doctors to treat. (tweet).

This is photo of foot after op after 3 months,they have tried every antibiotic, his immune system is all to pot after triple jabs and booster. (tweet).

#Melbourne, #Australia July 11th 2022 FFS Listen & warn your friends (tweet).

The unvaccinated remain unvaccinated and the vaccinated seem to me be leaving this world at a alarming rate. No one seems concerned! I may have this all wrong! (tweet).

Yeah man, heart attacks and blood clots could totally be from eating eggs or sleeping in weird positions or climate change…or it could be multiple injections with experimental gene therapy. Who even knows anymore. (tweet).

Went to the Doctor’s today – Doctor says are you vaccinated – I say no – he says – have you seen the case numbers – I say – Yawn. He says if you get COVID dont go to hospital you don’t deserve the bed – I say – aren’t only the vaccinated’s getting COVID ? – he goes silent. (tweet).

Lockdowns, Vaccine passports, Inflation, Cost of living crisis, Loss of freedoms, Mass protests have been happening all over the world against these issues. But the media continue to turn a blind eye. They won’t bite the hand that feeds them. (tweet).

You’ll never see this photo of Dutch farmers on your television. Klaus knows if images like this ever make it to the mainstream media, it will motivate and inspire the whole world, and the Globalists will be done. (tweet).

It is fascinating to watch.@BBCNews Europe coverage – 4 articles on Ukraine, one on a shortage of fries at a Russian food chain, but zilch on farmer and popular protests across Europe. It must be hard being an honest journalist. When will BBC crack? (tweet).

Something huge is about to take place in the Netherlands. Convoy organizers wanted results by this time, and it sounds like things are about to escalate. (tweet, website).

Regular people in the Netherlands have joined the farmers and are now blocking food distribution. http://DutchUprising.com (tweet).

Covid – Fake Pandemic was meant to last 4 years originally. The plan was to create Plandemic 2 through a Jab system to depopulate. The Awakened folks prevented this. We are about to witness Plan B which will also fail. (tweet).

Whilst you were distracted by Boris resigning, the UK Gov. quietly published a report confirming that the vaccinated population as a whole accounted for a shocking 94% of all Covid-19 deaths in April and May 2022 with the unvaccinated accounting for just 6% of all Covid-19 deaths (tweet).

Dear @BBCNews You appear to be able to report on the Ukraine in a War Zone. How about you report on the civil unrest in the Netherlands. Anyone would think you didn’t want us to know anything happening there? Is the @wef now editor in chief? (tweet).

Would prefer someone not connected to the world economic forum (tweet).

Leipzig Germany Anti Great Reset, Anti Everything (tweet).

If our Governments served their People…then the Governments would have nothing to fear from the People. But it is clear right now…the Governments Fear Us…because they know…that we know…that they’re serving the World Economic Forum. (tweet).

Australia: Complete media blackout and servers down in Victoria today! This is what they don’t want you to see, please share widely! (tweet).

Buenos Aires, Argentina… citizens demand the resignation of Alberto Fernández. (tweet).

We can now add Bulgaria and Macedonia to the list of countries uprising across Europe! EU is lit right now! People everywhere are getting fed up with this liberal world order (tweet).

Massive protests in Sri Lanka and Albania on the same day because regular people are desperate and absolutely fed up. Coming to a city near you. (tweet).

In Belgium there are now talks about an “environment tax” on meat. They want you to eat bugs and be happy. Are you enjoying The Great Reset? (tweet).

Protests in Panama due to the high cost of living due to inflation. (tweet).

Just a reminder that the contenders for UK PM are all bought and paid for by the globalist elite, and are all affiliates of Gates and Schwab’s ‘great reset’. Their recent voting intentions tell us all we need to know! (tweet).

Here is a letter from the #WorldEconomicForum President Børge Brende to Rishi Sunak discussing the implementation of the #GreatReset. Rishi Sunak signed up to the #WEF roadmap, supports #Agenda2030 #NetZero. (tweet).

I have to check this- am I right that Rishi’s wife took taxpayer’s money- from nurses, from teachers, from cleaners, from delivery drivers- during the pandemic to furlough staff for a company that doesn’t pay tax in the UK whilst she was a non-dom non UK tax payer? (tweet).

I see Penny Mordaunt has done a thread to explain she DOES know what a woman is. Can she now do a thread to explain why the foreword of her book was written by Bill Gates? What are her exact ties to this psychopath? That’s *the* thread I want to read. (tweet).

Veterans are suing the gov over vaccine illness in gulf war stating that medical records show they caused Gulf War Syndrome (tweet, website).

Just one week after great Canada Day Freedom March in Ottawa many Canadians patriots #HoldTheLine in Toronto at #SaturdaysForFreedom. They hold Netherlands flags to show solidarity with the Dutch farmers. They chant: Truckers, Farmers, FREEDOM. #StandWithFarmers (tweet).

Met Police Invokes “National Security” about Epstein Meeting with US Senators in the UK (link).

‘A Freedom of Information request filed by UH in connection with Whitney Webb’s upcoming book was blocked by UK Metropolitan police on “national security” grounds. The request sought information on the two sitting US Senators who met with Jeffrey Epstein at a Wexner-owned residence in the UK, a meeting where Met Police officers had provided security’.

‘In connection with Whitney Webb’s upcoming book on the Jeffrey Epstein scandal, One Nation Under Blackmail, Unlimited Hangout filed a Freedom of Information request asking UK law enforcement and the Ministry of Defence the identity of two sitting US senators who were present at Foxcote House in North Warwickshire, UK on September 1, 2002. UH contributor Johnny Vedmore had previously obtained information from eyewitnesses of that meeting that, not only were two US Senators present at that location that day, but that Metropolitan Police officers had supplied security for the meeting. The FOI request was filed to Metropolitan Police, the UK Ministry of Defence and North Warwickshire Police and only a response from the Metropolitan Police was received’.

‘The motive for UH’s FOI request is as follows. It is known that Jeffrey Epstein, as attested to by Epstein’s flight logs, was present in this part of the UK during this same period (from August 31, 2002 to September 2, 2002) and eyewitnesses saw him attend this specific meeting at this location with two attractive and glamorously dressed women on each arm. One of these women was Nicole Junkermann, a former model and apparent intelligence asset as revealed in Vedmore’s previous investigative work. The other woman was described by eyewitnesses as a tall brunette. Per those eyewitness accounts, Epstein personally escorted the two women into the room where the two senators were waiting’.

‘Notably the house where this meeting took place, Foxcote House, has been owned by the family of Leslie Wexner, specifically his wife Abigail Wexner, since 1999. Wexner’s role in financing much of Jeffrey Epstein’s activities, legal and illegal, is a major focus of Webb’s upcoming book and Wexner has encountered considerable difficulty in explaining away his relationship with Epstein, despite the largely servile posture of mainstream media in this regard’.

‘Given the circumstances, it seems highly likely that this meeting was a high-profile instance of Jeffrey Epstein engaging in the sexual blackmail of sitting American politicians. However, due to the well-known scandal around Jeffrey Epstein, his name was not used in our FOI request in order to avoid potentially “spiking” the response’.

We should not be kidding ourselves by thinking that we live in a free society.

Who visited the Island list 1 (tweet).

The reason that Ghislaine Maxwell’s client list hasn’t been released is because Donald Trump is not on it, but Bill Clinton is. (tweet).

Guess who else is on Hunter Biden’s firm in China that just got our oil? John Kerry’s son. Mr Green Energy himself. (tweet).

Breaking: Albania joins the world-wide uprising against the skyrocketing cost of living under the NWO’s “Great Reset” (tweet).

Malaysian Prime Minister warns about what’s coming and turned down the New World Order “elites” offer to join the club during Trans-Pacific Partnership negotiations in 2015 and warned the world of their plans to enslave humanity, after depopulation. (tweet).

WHAT YOU DON’T HEAR IN THE MEDIA, IS THAT THE FARMERS WHO DECIDE TO SELL THEIR LAND TO THE GOVERNMENT, MUST ALSO SIGN A DECLARATION STATING THEY WILL NEVER FARM AGAIN. IS THIS ALSO HAPPENING ELSEWHERE IN THE WORLD? HOW ABOUT CANADA, FOR INSTANCE? PLEASE LET US KNOW VIA PMs (tweet).

Sure looks like farming is being shut down to me.

Cancer (tweet).

The internet runs via nodes. It’s not a single bloodstream. ROGERS was intentionally shut down. (tweet).

3 years ago we had world peace. (tweet).

So it would seem the French president is up to his neck in a 90 million Uber scandal along with 100’s of EU commissioners Not much reporting on it though (tweet).

If Donald Trump’s son was on multiple videos involving drugs, pornography, prostitutes and law breaking. The world media would have plastered these images and information on their front pages. So why is it different for Hunter Biden ? From a laptop the MSM said didn’t exist. (tweet).

Slavery was never abolished, it was merely updated to include everyone. Traditional slavery forced the master to feed and house their property. Economic slavery allowed for the slave to feed and house themselves while funding their own servitude through taxation. (tweet).

There’s no scientific proof carbon dioxide causes global warming. This fact is removed from all reports from the IPCC for the United Nations since 1989. There are 4 molecules of carbon dioxide in 10,000 of air. The greenhouse effect has no validity in science. Think about it. (tweet).

