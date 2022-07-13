Your alternative update on #COVID19 for 2022-07-13. 1300+ excess deaths per week in Eng&Wal, same occurring w/w. Natural Immunity 97%. Telford’s 1000+ girls

by paulthepaperbear in Uncategorized

(At time of this blog post) 1174 Athlete Cardiac Arrests, Serious Issues, 779 Dead, After COVID Shot (link).

‘It is definitely not normal for young athletes to suffer from cardiac arrests or to die while playing their sport, but this year it is happening. All of these heart issues and deaths come shortly after they got a COVID vaccine. While it is possible this can happen to people who did not get a COVID vaccine, the sheer numbers clearly point to the only obvious cause’.

‘The so-called health professionals running the COVID vaccine programs around the world keep repeating that “the COVID vaccine is a normal vaccine and it is safe and effective.”’

‘So in response to their pronouncement, here is a non-exhaustive and continuously growing list of mainly young athletes who had major medical issues in 2021 after receiving one or more COVID vaccines. Initially, many of these were not reported. We know that many people were told not to tell anyone about their adverse reactions and the media was not reporting them. They started happening after the first COVID vaccinations. The mainstream media still are not reporting most, but sports news cannot ignore the fact that soccer players and other stars collapse in the middle of a game due to a heart attack. Many of those die – more than 50%’.

‘That is the current list … all these athletes have suffered heart problems after COVID shots. At the time of initial writing, 28 died. That was not normal, but then, 10 days later, 56 deaths were listed, and the numbers are climbing. Any other real vaccine would have been pulled off the market long before now. The media would be asking questions. They would be pressuring governments. But they are not. And governments are continuing on and running TV and radio and newspaper ads encouraging people to get their 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th shot. Perhaps that is why the mainstream media are saying little, because they are collecting government money for ads?’

‘The deaths and severe reactions will continue until so many people die that it becomes obvious the shot is 10x to 100x worse than the virus it is supposed to treat’.

‘These athletes are the canaries in the mine that warn us of imminent danger. They are being hidden so the people who are not paying attention do not see the warning’.

‘We only see the athletes because they are in the spotlight. The nobodies – i.e. most citizens – do not make the news’.

I think we need VAR on all these athlete collapses.

Novak made it onto the naughty list while avoiding making these post-jab lists.

As of 15 Oct, 2020, Only poisoned monkey kidney cells ‘grew’ the SARS-CoV-2 ‘virus’. SARS-CoV-2 non-infectious in CDC lab and of 30k genome, found 37 then computed the rest, which makes it 99.9987% a unicorn (link).

This is a question of the virus not having been shown to exist, it is not a question of the virus not existing – I trust that everyone is fully aware of the distinction between the two.

Great Barrington Declaration – Dr. Martin Kulldorff, professor of medicine at Harvard University, a biostatistician, and epidemiologist, Dr. Sunetra Gupta, professor at Oxford University, an epidemiologist and Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, professor at Stanford University Medical School, a physician, epidemiologist, health economist, and public health policy expert (link).

‘As infectious disease epidemiologists and public health scientists we have grave concerns about the damaging physical and mental health impacts of the prevailing COVID-19 policies, and recommend an approach we call Focused Protection’.

At the time of creating this blog post there were the following 3 sets of signatories.

867,612 concerned citizens.

15,883 medical and public health scientists.

47,037 medical practitioners.

It’s really, really simple: shelter the vulnerable from the infectious while the rest of us get on with living our lives.

World Doctors Alliance (link).

‘An independent non-profit alliance of doctors, nurses, healthcare professionals and staff around the world who have united in the wake of the Covid-19 response chapter to share experiences with a view to ending all lockdowns and related damaging measures and to re-establish universal health determinance of psychological and physical wellbeing for all humanity’.

‘WDA represents a diverse range of opinions of health care professionals and does not have a consensus of opinions on the origin of covid-19 or the political ramifications of the lockdown per se. WDA is however committed to debate the causes of harm resulting from the coronavirus act measures and to raise issues that expose harmful medical and life limiting practices detrimental to the well being of all living men women and children’.

Prof Dolores Cahil, Dr Mohammad Adil, Dr R Zac Cox, Dr Andrew Kaufman, Dr Heiko Schoning, Dr Heinrich Fiechtner, Dr Scott Jensen, Elke De Klerk, Dr Mikael Nordfors, Dr Hilde Smet, Dr Vernon Coleman and Dr Johan Denis.

WDA’s open letter raises questions on the following topics.

Collateral damage the cure is worse than the virus, Death certificates (1), Economic ruin, Censorship, Testing – False positives, Hydroxychloroquine, Prevention, ‘Vaccine’, Conflicts of interest, Cui bono? Who benefits?

There are now approximately THIRTEEN HUNDRED excess deaths PER WEEK in England and Wales not attributed to “the virus”!!! The same phenomena is occurring internationally too!!! The cause is “unknown”…of course!!! The “awakened” will know all too well!!! (tweet).

Natural Immunity 97% Effective Against Severe COVID-19 After 14 Months: Study (link).

Telford is a labour controlled council, what do you have to say about the raping of 1000 girls under the watchful eye of labour @Keir_Starmer?? (tweet).

A lot of folk owe Tommy Robinson an apology today following the report into the Telford grooming gangs. (tweet).

–

More than 1000 children were raped by grooming gangs in Telford and not one person was sacked. The police who deliberately failed girls and knowingly allowed them to be raped repeatedly should be in prison in my opinion – they are just as culpable (tweet).

(Sharron Davies MBE) How can main stream media ignore ( until they absolutely couldn’t any more) Sri Lanka & still the Netherlands? (tweet).

–

There has been massive farmers protest against Climate Communism in the Netherlands and the media has just been ignoring it. The media are just propaganda machines at this point. (tweet).

–

Dutch fire fighters have now joined the farmers. They are refusing to back down. It’s an inspiration to us all. (tweet).

–

UK Column News – 13th July 2022.

(website, rumble, brandnewtube, odysee pending, bitchute pending, terminated from youtube, not livestreamed on or uploaded onto vimeo).

Brian Gerrish, Mike Robinson, Debi Evans and Mark Anderson with today’s UK Column News.

00.28 – It’s All About COVID Again

Athletes are not always deserving role models, but there is no doubt about it: Novak Djokovic is a most deserving role model. Character absolutely matters. Novak chose bodily autonomy over financial reward. That makes him a true legend. (tweet).

Thousands of people came tonight to greet one of the greatest Serbian athletes of all time, and a national hero who would rather risk his career than submit to the NWO. Welcome home @DjokerNole (tweet).

Never forget: our government demanded that you choose an untested medicine over your employment, your education, your mobility rights, your ability to engage in commerce, and even your family and friends. (tweet).

Seem to be a lot of people dropping dead suddenly, and unexpectedly, from “heat stroke” or “heat exhaustion”… This is how stupid these people think you are. (tweet).

My father passed away yesterday. He was traumatised by years CV19 propaganda, terrified to go out. He took all 4 JABS against my begging him not to. Dad ended up having a stroke, dying in agony. I loved him and am heartbroken. To anyone out there, never fear giving your opinion. (tweet).

Argentina- Mother of a 3 yr old that died after the cIot shot says the government constantly pressuring has made her vax her child. She says she is twice jabbed. Her child only had one. Bringing to light the hidden realities, waking up the sleepers. (tweet).

Met an unvaxed friend for a coffee this morn. Not a day sick through the “pandemic” & she works in a busy supermarket. None of the other unvaxed staff sick. This has been one of the biggest hoaxes orchestrated on a global scale (tweet).

Choosing to punish the unvaccinated has NOTHING to do with wanting to protect health and safety, it’s all to do with punishing those who think for themselves and make their own decisions. (tweet).

“The Government considered tearing “mothers and fathers & families and children” from their homes if they ‘tested positive’ for Covid during lockdowns to be sent to isolation centres.” These people are still in charge. They shouldn’t be. THEY SHOULD NOT BE. (tweet).

I think modern medicine is excellent for acute care and fixing emergencies quickly. But beyond that, my message for everyone: Do everything possible to take responsibility for your own wellness to stay away from MD offices & hospitals. They are the LAST place you’ll find HEALTH (tweet).

I’m sick and tired of this cancel culture. Good people like my friend @TonyHinton2016 are getting suspended simply for having different opinions. It’s wrong. #ReinstateTonyHinton (tweet).

Notice how all the MSN who ran the headline “Avi Yemini detained again” every time I was unlawfully arrested are suddenly ignoring the Victoria Police apology? They see it. But they don’t want anyone else to. That’s why no one trusts them. So make sure to RT it far and wide! (tweet).

Update on Eric Levy: Condemned to Death by the NHS? (link).

‘Friends of Eric Levy, a 94-year-old protester and life-long human rights activist, continue to protest outside UCL Hospital Euston in London, where Eric has been held for 10 weeks. The ward matron has closed the ward and is preventing people from coming in to see Eric, allowing only 1 person 1 hour a day visiting time. Doctors have said Eric is not going home because of a new “infection” and insist he is still dying; witnesses report that Eric is in “good form” and “completely mentally coherent” despite what the doctors say, and wants to go home. Jill calls for people to help by sharing the story, to hopefully attract the attention of the mainstream media and spread the word so that people can protect themselves and their loved ones’.

Geriatric genocide, medical record redactions, the over 60s have a tariff on their head and are seen as a costly inconvenience. This is a dark day in our society when ‘we’ value a few pounds more than we value a human life – f**king hell.

Your government never had the authority to make you wear a mask (tweet).

‘Your body, your choice’ is what the pro-abortion crowd say. It should be the same for masks.

This won’t stop until we say no more Masks won’t stop until we refuse to wear them Jabs won’t stop until we refuse to have them Testing won’t stop until we refuse to take them We are the many, they are the few (tweet).

“Fact checkers” didn’t exist until the truth started getting out (tweet).

Court Sides in Favor of Petitioners; Overturns EPA Decision that Glyphosate (in Roundup) is Safe for Humans, Imperiled Wildlife (link).

‘In 2021 the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) was exposed for possibly being aware for years of a probable link between glyphosate (ingredient used in Roundup weedkiller) and Non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma. Roundup victims have won lawsuits against the manufacturer and there will likely be more (see 1, 2, 3, 4). Nevertheless, the EPA has continued to defend its decision that the ingredient is safe and Roundup continues to be sold in stores. Thanks to the petitioners who took legal action, the EPA must now re-evaluate glyphosate’s risks’.

‘In a historic victory for farmworkers and the environment on Friday, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit sided with Center for Food Safety (CFS) and its represented farmworker and conservation clients by overturning the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) decision that the toxic pesticide glyphosate is safe for humans and imperiled wildlife. Glyphosate is the active ingredient in Monsanto-Bayer’s flagship Roundup weedkiller, the most widely used pesticide in the world’.

‘The 54-page opinion held the Trump administration’s 2020 interim registration of glyphosate to be unlawful because “EPA did not adequately consider whether glyphosate causes cancer and shirked its duties under the Endangered Species Act (ESA).” Represented by Center for Food Safety, the petitioners in the lawsuit included the Rural Coalition, Farmworker Association of Florida, Organización en California de Lideres Campesinas, and Beyond Pesticides. A consolidated case is led by Natural Resources Defense Council and includes Pesticide Action Network’.

Tucker Carlson on Sri Lanka crisis: “Entire country collapses because of green new deal.” (tweet).

Ghislaine Maxwell was found guilty of sex trafficking children. A judge refuses to release the list of who she sold them to. Up until the list is released, we have only one conclusion: all of them are on it. Every last damned billionaire, prince and politician. Have a nice day. (tweet).

There’s literally illegal sex-trafficking on Hunter’s phone which included ‘Trophy’ pictures with young children…and not one fucking Journalist is reporting on this? (tweet).

The welfare state is the greatest confidence racket of all time. The government takes your money in taxes and then turns around and spends some of it to give you things. For this, you feel dependent on them, when in fact they are dependent on you. (tweet).

The is no scientific evidence carbon dioxide affects climate. The level of CO2 in air has been falling for millions of years. At 155ppm life on earth will end. For most of the past 500 million years CO2 has been far higher than today, & we are in a real ice age, the Pleistocene. (tweet).

