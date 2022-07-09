Your alternative update on #COVID19 for 2022-07-09. Somatic cell nucleus. Pfizer withdraws again. All over Europe farmers protesting, media completely ignores

by paulthepaperbear in Uncategorized

(At time of this blog post) 1174 Athlete Cardiac Arrests, Serious Issues, 779 Dead, After COVID Shot (link).

‘It is definitely not normal for young athletes to suffer from cardiac arrests or to die while playing their sport, but this year it is happening. All of these heart issues and deaths come shortly after they got a COVID vaccine. While it is possible this can happen to people who did not get a COVID vaccine, the sheer numbers clearly point to the only obvious cause’.

‘The so-called health professionals running the COVID vaccine programs around the world keep repeating that “the COVID vaccine is a normal vaccine and it is safe and effective.”’

‘So in response to their pronouncement, here is a non-exhaustive and continuously growing list of mainly young athletes who had major medical issues in 2021 after receiving one or more COVID vaccines. Initially, many of these were not reported. We know that many people were told not to tell anyone about their adverse reactions and the media was not reporting them. They started happening after the first COVID vaccinations. The mainstream media still are not reporting most, but sports news cannot ignore the fact that soccer players and other stars collapse in the middle of a game due to a heart attack. Many of those die – more than 50%’.

‘That is the current list … all these athletes have suffered heart problems after COVID shots. At the time of initial writing, 28 died. That was not normal, but then, 10 days later, 56 deaths were listed, and the numbers are climbing. Any other real vaccine would have been pulled off the market long before now. The media would be asking questions. They would be pressuring governments. But they are not. And governments are continuing on and running TV and radio and newspaper ads encouraging people to get their 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th shot. Perhaps that is why the mainstream media are saying little, because they are collecting government money for ads?’

‘The deaths and severe reactions will continue until so many people die that it becomes obvious the shot is 10x to 100x worse than the virus it is supposed to treat’.

‘These athletes are the canaries in the mine that warn us of imminent danger. They are being hidden so the people who are not paying attention do not see the warning’.

‘We only see the athletes because they are in the spotlight. The nobodies – i.e. most citizens – do not make the news’.

I think we need VAR on all these athlete collapses.

Novak made it onto the naughty list while avoiding making these post-jab lists.

As of 15 Oct, 2020, Only poisoned monkey kidney cells ‘grew’ the SARS-CoV-2 ‘virus’. SARS-CoV-2 non-infectious in CDC lab and of 30k genome, found 37 then computed the rest, which makes it 99.9987% a unicorn (link).

This is a question of the virus not having been shown to exist, it is not a question of the virus not existing – I trust that everyone is fully aware of the distinction between the two.

Great Barrington Declaration – Dr. Martin Kulldorff, professor of medicine at Harvard University, a biostatistician, and epidemiologist, Dr. Sunetra Gupta, professor at Oxford University, an epidemiologist and Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, professor at Stanford University Medical School, a physician, epidemiologist, health economist, and public health policy expert (link).

‘As infectious disease epidemiologists and public health scientists we have grave concerns about the damaging physical and mental health impacts of the prevailing COVID-19 policies, and recommend an approach we call Focused Protection’.

At the time of creating this blog post there were the following 3 sets of signatories.

867,612 concerned citizens.

15,883 medical and public health scientists.

47,037 medical practitioners.

It’s really, really simple: shelter the vulnerable from the infectious while the rest of us get on with living our lives.

World Doctors Alliance (link).

‘An independent non-profit alliance of doctors, nurses, healthcare professionals and staff around the world who have united in the wake of the Covid-19 response chapter to share experiences with a view to ending all lockdowns and related damaging measures and to re-establish universal health determinance of psychological and physical wellbeing for all humanity’.

‘WDA represents a diverse range of opinions of health care professionals and does not have a consensus of opinions on the origin of covid-19 or the political ramifications of the lockdown per se. WDA is however committed to debate the causes of harm resulting from the coronavirus act measures and to raise issues that expose harmful medical and life limiting practices detrimental to the well being of all living men women and children’.

Prof Dolores Cahil, Dr Mohammad Adil, Dr R Zac Cox, Dr Andrew Kaufman, Dr Heiko Schoning, Dr Heinrich Fiechtner, Dr Scott Jensen, Elke De Klerk, Dr Mikael Nordfors, Dr Hilde Smet, Dr Vernon Coleman and Dr Johan Denis.

WDA’s open letter raises questions on the following topics.

Collateral damage the cure is worse than the virus, Death certificates (1), Economic ruin, Censorship, Testing – False positives, Hydroxychloroquine, Prevention, ‘Vaccine’, Conflicts of interest, Cui bono? Who benefits?

The finding that the code is found in the human somatic cell nucleus within a few hours of exposure opens up brand new revelations concerning permanent change, passage to progeny, and more. ⁦

@Daystar @DaystarJoni (tweet).

Apparently Pfizer has withdrawn from Uruguay rather than reveal the ingredients of their vaccine. Now, normies.. if that doesn’t tell ya all you need to know, then what the fuck will!?!?! (tweet).

Not only did Uruguay totally suspend vaccines from 13 and under but Pfizer pulled out of the country COMPLETELY bc they didn’t want to answer the court about the contents and what they contained. I believe graphene oxide was suspected and they didn’t want to give an answer. (tweet).

#Pfizer has been trending for most of the day and it’s not because people are thanking the company. At the moment is largely due to Pfizer refusing to release information in Uruguay. Soon people will find out how the medical trials were falsified. Then they will be really angry (tweet).

#Pfizer has withdrawn from India & now Uruguay because they wanted an independent study on the safety of their “vaccine”. That pretty much sums it all up doesn’t it? (tweet).

#pfizer withdrawing from Uruguay over calls to tell them if graphene oxide was in the jab means there IS graphene oxide in them. (tweet).

Farmers from Poland, Italy and Germany have joined the Dutch farmers protest. All over Europe the farmers are protesting and the media is completely ignoring it. (tweet).

I’m curious as to why @BBCNews is not covering this? Police firing on demonstrators? Country brought to a standstill? If this was a pride march – or an anti-racism demonstration – it would be headline news. Why are you not covering this? (tweet, website).

Polish farmers hit Warsaw (tweet).

New Zealand: A Study Finds a 10% Rise in Excess Mortality in Age Groups Who Have Had Booster Covid Injections (link).

EXCLUSIVE – UK Gov. admits COVID Vaccine is killing Kids after publishing report proving Vaccinated Children are shocking 30,200% more likely to die than Unvaccinated Children (link).

An un friend who sold up during the Pandemic to live in an Airstream Bus in far North Queensland was begged today to return to work “tomorrow” as store Manager for Country Road after her replacement 40, dropped dead. This is why MP’s are resigning. They know what’s coming. (tweet).

UK Column News – 7th July 2022.

(website, rumble, brandnewtube, odysee pending, bitchute pending, terminated from youtube, not livestreamed on or uploaded onto vimeo).

Brian Gerrish and Debi Evans with today’s UK Column News.

UK Column News – 8th July 2022.

(website, rumble, brandnewtube, odysee pending, bitchute pending, terminated from youtube, not livestreamed on or uploaded onto vimeo).

Brian Gerrish, Mike Robinson, Vanessa Beeley, Debi Evans and Mark Anderson with today’s news update.

00.28 – Assassination of Shinzo Abe

In my 40 year career as a doctor, I’ve NEVER witnessed so much harm from one vaccine. Im fact more serious adverse events reported in year one than for ALL other vaccines worldwide combined for the past 30 years. @DonnellyStephen What have you done? (tweet).

When I was a young doctor, whenever we saw shingles in young people our first thought was checking for HIV. I’ve talked w/ 4 family friends under the age of 50 with shingles in the past 5 days. This is pretty odd. None have HIV risk factors. They do have one thing in common. (tweet).

The narrative is falling apart. Have to look in the right places. $500m in 2019, $1.4b in 2021 (tweet).

It has been four months since I submitted reports to VAERS and Pfizer about an unusual result that popped up in routine bloodwork that I believe may have been vaccine-related. I found many similar reports on VAERS. Nobody has responded. Not a word. (tweet).

But researcher, Dr Chetty has treated over 7k c19 patients without oxygen using standard medications & not 1 has died. Researcher: where are the peer reviewed articles? He’s a doctor who sees & treats patients. Researcher: we need more data. Have him submit a paper to the NEJM. (tweet).

Nature Has Provided the Perfect Air Filtration System and Face Masks Render It Ineffective (link).

‘All the signs are there that masks are ineffective, and that they are possibly unhealthy: headaches, rashes…and continued infections’.

Dr. Robert Malone Testifies At Texas Senate Committee: ‘Regulatory Practices Had Been Discarded’ (link, link).

#rishisunak responsible for one of the greatest social injustices in history. He made a policy choice to exclude 3.8 million freelancers and business owners. #notmyprimeminister @Kevin_Maguire @Peston @AndyBurnhamGM @MetroMayorSteve @AndExcluded @ExcludedUK @FreelancersMake (tweet).

The next PM is a change of drivers on a train. The train is going where it’s scheduled to go, on rails already laid. (tweet).

Can’t wait to see who Klaus Schwab is going to appoint as PM. (tweet).

Every politician with ties to the World Economic Forum should be arrested on suspicion of high treason (tweet).

The next PM of the United Kingdom must not be allowed to also be a member of the World Economic Forum. If you agree please retweet. (tweet).

I’m not interested in any other credentials, if you stand on a public platform and unequivocally condemn the World Economic Forum, the World Health Organisation and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and call for their immediate destruction, I will vote for you. (tweet).

Still think the UN is a benevolent organisation? The benefits of world hunger (tweet).

Two days ago, I went on GB News to discuss child sex crimes and the failings of police/council/social services in Telford. Yesterday, the police banged on my door, demanding I speak to them about my interview. They tried to make me feel like a criminal for speaking out. (tweet).

Today Canada gets to experience what life will be like in a cashless society. Spending money will become a privilege the government can control. Don’t allow it. (tweet).

CoVid did not destroy you. It did not ruin your livelihood. It did not cause you to lose your job. It did not forbid you to see your loved ones. It did not plunge the economy into freefall. It did not ruin your mental health. Covid didn’t do any of that, the government did. (tweet).

We have enough, coal, oil, gas and uranium in Australia to keep the lights on until the sun goes out. The idea that we are in an energy crisis is criminal. (tweet).

Government reports prove Cost of Living Crisis & Travel Disruption is being done on purpose to advance ‘The Great Reset’ (link).

Wisconsin Supreme Court Outlaws Election Drop Boxes, Ballot Harvesting (link).

–