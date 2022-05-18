Your alternative update on #COVID19 for 2022-05-18. Pfizer’s huge fraud in its jab research. 70 Secret Royalty Payments @ NIH. Severe pemphigus vulgaris

by paulthepaperbear in Uncategorized

(At time of this blog post) 1024 Athlete Cardiac Arrests, Serious Issues, 666 Dead, After COVID Shot (link).

‘It is definitely not normal for young athletes to suffer from cardiac arrests or to die while playing their sport, but this year it is happening. All of these heart issues and deaths come shortly after they got a COVID vaccine. While it is possible this can happen to people who did not get a COVID vaccine, the sheer numbers clearly point to the only obvious cause’.

‘The so-called health professionals running the COVID vaccine programs around the world keep repeating that “the COVID vaccine is a normal vaccine and it is safe and effective.”’

‘So in response to their pronouncement, here is a non-exhaustive and continuously growing list of mainly young athletes who had major medical issues in 2021 after receiving one or more COVID vaccines. Initially, many of these were not reported. We know that many people were told not to tell anyone about their adverse reactions and the media was not reporting them. They started happening after the first COVID vaccinations. The mainstream media still are not reporting most, but sports news cannot ignore the fact that soccer players and other stars collapse in the middle of a game due to a heart attack. Many of those die – more than 50%’.

‘That is the current list … all these athletes have suffered heart problems after COVID shots. At the time of initial writing, 28 died. That was not normal, but then, 10 days later, 56 deaths were listed, and the numbers are climbing. Any other real vaccine would have been pulled off the market long before now. The media would be asking questions. They would be pressuring governments. But they are not. And governments are continuing on and running TV and radio and newspaper ads encouraging people to get their 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th shot. Perhaps that is why the mainstream media are saying little, because they are collecting government money for ads?’

‘The deaths and severe reactions will continue until so many people die that it becomes obvious the shot is 10x to 100x worse than the virus it is supposed to treat’.

‘These athletes are the canaries in the mine that warn us of imminent danger. They are being hidden so the people who are not paying attention do not see the warning’.

‘We only see the athletes because they are in the spotlight. The nobodies – i.e. most citizens – do not make the news’.

I think we need VAR on all these athlete collapses.

Novak made it onto the naughty list while avoiding making these post-jab lists.

As of 15 Oct, 2020, Only poisoned monkey kidney cells ‘grew’ the SARS-CoV-2 ‘virus’. SARS-CoV-2 non-infectious in CDC lab and of 30k genome, found 37 then computed the rest, which makes it 99.9987% a unicorn (link).

This is a question of the virus not having been shown to exist, it is not a question of the virus not existing – I trust that everyone is fully aware of the distinction between the two.

Great Barrington Declaration – Dr. Martin Kulldorff, professor of medicine at Harvard University, a biostatistician, and epidemiologist, Dr. Sunetra Gupta, professor at Oxford University, an epidemiologist and Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, professor at Stanford University Medical School, a physician, epidemiologist, health economist, and public health policy expert (link).

‘As infectious disease epidemiologists and public health scientists we have grave concerns about the damaging physical and mental health impacts of the prevailing COVID-19 policies, and recommend an approach we call Focused Protection’.

At the time of creating this blog post there were the following 3 sets of signatories.

866,904 concerned citizens.

15,871 medical and public health scientists.

46,991 medical practitioners.

It’s really, really simple: shelter the vulnerable from the infectious while the rest of us get on with living our lives.

World Doctors Alliance (link).

‘An independent non-profit alliance of doctors, nurses, healthcare professionals and staff around the world who have united in the wake of the Covid-19 response chapter to share experiences with a view to ending all lockdowns and related damaging measures and to re-establish universal health determinance of psychological and physical wellbeing for all humanity’.

‘WDA represents a diverse range of opinions of health care professionals and does not have a consensus of opinions on the origin of covid-19 or the political ramifications of the lockdown per se. WDA is however committed to debate the causes of harm resulting from the coronavirus act measures and to raise issues that expose harmful medical and life limiting practices detrimental to the well being of all living men women and children’.

Prof Dolores Cahil, Dr Mohammad Adil, Dr R Zac Cox, Dr Andrew Kaufman, Dr Heiko Schoning, Dr Heinrich Fiechtner, Dr Scott Jensen, Elke De Klerk, Dr Mikael Nordfors, Dr Hilde Smet, Dr Vernon Coleman and Dr Johan Denis.

WDA’s open letter raises questions on the following topics.

Collateral damage the cure is worse than the virus, Death certificates (1), Economic ruin, Censorship, Testing – False positives, Hydroxychloroquine, Prevention, ‘Vaccine’, Conflicts of interest, Cui bono? Who benefits?

Did Pfizer Commit Huge Fraud in Its COVID Vaccine Research? (link).

‘It’s becoming more and more apparent as to why Pfizer tried – albeit unsuccessfully – to withhold their COVID jab trial data for 75 years. Now, with the release of the data, internet sleuths are uncovering problems suggestive of fraud and manipulation, including the suspicious site 4444’.

‘Story at-a-glance’

‘In November 2021, Brook Jackson, a whistleblower who worked on Pfizer’s Phase 3 COVID jab trial in the fall of 2020, warned she’d seen evidence of fraud in the trial’

‘With the release of Pfizer trial data — which they tried to withhold for 75 years — additional problems suggestive of fraud and data manipulation are coming to light’

‘Trial site 1231, located in Argentina, somehow managed to recruit 10% of the total trial participants, 4,501 in all, and they did so in just three weeks, and without a contract research organization — a feat that has many questioning whether fraud was committed’

‘The lead investigator for trial site 1231 is Dr. Fernando Polack, who also happens to be a consultant for the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee (RBPAC), a current adjunct professor at Vanderbilt University in Tennessee, an investigator for Fundación Infant, funded by the Bill & Melinda Gates foundation, and the first author of Pfizer’s paper, “Safety and Efficacy of the BNT162b2 mRNA COVID-19 Vaccine,” published at the end of December 2021’

‘Site 1231 held a second enrollment session, given the designation of “site 4444.” The 4444 trial site data raise another red flag. It supposedly enrolled 1,275 patients in a single week, from September 22 through 27, 2020 — the last week that recruitment could take place to meet the data cutoff for the FDA meeting in December 2020. Was “site 4444” fabricating data to create the appearance that the jab was having an effect?’

Key NIH Research Executive Received 70 Secret Royalty Payments; Colleague Got 7 (link, link).

Development of severe pemphigus vulgaris following #AstraZeneca ChAdOx1 nCoV-19 vaccination and review of literature https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/full/10.1111 (tweet, retweet).

UK Column News – 18th May 2022.

Treasury explainer of ‘higher inflation but why’ in the form of a child-like cartoon.

Ukrainian journalist in 2014: 1.5m people in Donbas are “superfluous”, need to be “exterminated”.

Bill Gates, honoured by the Queen, “delighted” to be knighted. Bill Gates: Meeting ‘evil’ Jeffrey Epstein was a mistake.

(website, rumble, brandnewtube, odysee pending, bitchute pending, terminated from youtube, not livestreamed on or uploaded onto vimeo).

Brian Gerrish, Mike Robinson, Alex Thomson and Debi Evans with today’s UK Column News.

Devon man, 26, died of blood clots on brain after AstraZeneca jab (link).

‘Doctors described Jack Hurn as having “catastrophic” blood clots on the brain’

‘An inquest is to be held next week into the death of a 26-year-old Devon man who suddenly died after developing blood clots on the brain less than two weeks later being given the AstraZeneca Covid vaccine. The devastated family of Jack Hurn, who was originally from Newton Abbot but was living in Redditch, are now taking legal action following his untimely death’.

‘Medical advice at the time Jack had his jab recommended that under 30s should get an alternative to the AstraZeneca vaccine after it was revealed that younger people were at greater risk of blood clots. The automotive design graduate received the first dose of the jab on May 29, 2021, after he and his girlfriend Alex Jones were told there was none of the alternative Pfizer vaccine available at the Dudley vaccine centre’.

‘Jack began suffering headaches within days and died on June 11 at Birmingham’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital after doctors described him as having “catastrophic” blood clots on the brain. His family have since instructed clinical negligence specialists at Midlands law firm FBC Manby Bowdler, after raising concerns about advice given at the vaccine clinic and the standard of care received in hospital once Jack fell ill’.

Twitter: 95% of accounts are real Pfizer: Our vaccine is 95% effective (clown world, tweet).

More likely only 10% on twitter.

Inflation Is Top Concern Among Americans As COVID Takes Last Place (link).

UK followed WHO advice – MPs, doctors and the media must be accountable for this – UKHSA data shows jabs have below zero effectiveness for young and old – “the triple jabbed over 50 are 5 times more likely to get Covid”. Mark Steyn – (tweet).

Best friend since I was 13 said it was ok I should be locked out of society for not being vaxxed. Now being all pally, water under the bridge. I just can’t forget. (tweet).

Prohibition of discrimination.

I still don’t understand the reasoning behind needing a vaxx in order to LEAVE the country (tweet).

People are dying. Suddenly. No warning. The young. Youngish. The fit. The healthy. And nobody around them – family or friends – expresses anything but shock and sadness. No questions. No rage. Nothing. It’s so f*cking odd. And wrong. (tweet).

Investigation Launched After ‘Mystery’ Surge In Deaths Of Newborn Babies (link, link).

‘The report notes that vaccination uptake has increased in expectant mothers and that COVID infections during pregnancy are associated with a higher chance of premature birth, but found no “direct link” between COVID surges and the deaths’.

‘PHS Scotland says COVID infections “did not appear to have played a role” in the September spate of deaths’.

The triple jabbed are like the walking dead in my office. They are catching EVERYTHING! Anybody else noticing immune system failures in the fully vaccinated? (tweet).

Does anyone have any idea what would be causing the increase in myocarditis pericarditis blood clots Bells Palsy stokes over the past 12 months ? (tweet).

Lucky Russians. Russia set to withdraw from WHO. (tweet).

The WHO Treaty is the biggest threat to the planet right now. (tweet).

WHO – The WORLD HEALTH ASSEMBLY – Is the decision making body of WHO and meets in Geneva next week. Amendment 12 – WHO will determine a public health emergency & how we respond “An Event Not determined will still fall under the Remit of the WHO” #StopTheTreaty (tweet).

True boosters of the immune system: Quercetin Elderberry Echinacea Black seed oil Ginger Garlic Turmeric Onion Cayenne Seamoss Sea kelp Cloves Cinnamon Dandelion root Burdock root Sarsaparilla Astragalus Gratitude Sleep Exercise RT and Share http://Denwalker.com (tweet).

The world isn’t getting worse, everything is just being revealed. (tweet).

Fauci declared the pandemic over 3+ weeks ago but here in Canada, you can’t leave your own country if you don’t take a vaccine that doesn’t stop transmission. (tweet).

Should the WEF be declared an extremist terrorist organisation? (tweet).

The irony of political leaders and billionaires flying into #Davos2022 by private jet to lecture us plebs on climate change is not lost on me. (tweet).

You can to ask yourself why the meeting in Davos needs an enforced No Fly Zone overhead and 5000 Swiss troops supporting 2000 Swiss police? (tweet).

–