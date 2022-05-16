Your alternative update on #COVID19 for 2022-05-16. Signed contract month before public knowledge of pandemic. Lockdown ‘Conspiracy’? 1 in 8 suffered

by paulthepaperbear in Uncategorized

–

(At time of this blog post) 1001 Athlete Cardiac Arrests, Serious Issues, 649 Dead, After COVID Shot (link).

‘It is definitely not normal for young athletes to suffer from cardiac arrests or to die while playing their sport, but this year it is happening. All of these heart issues and deaths come shortly after they got a COVID vaccine. While it is possible this can happen to people who did not get a COVID vaccine, the sheer numbers clearly point to the only obvious cause’.

‘The so-called health professionals running the COVID vaccine programs around the world keep repeating that “the COVID vaccine is a normal vaccine and it is safe and effective.”’

‘So in response to their pronouncement, here is a non-exhaustive and continuously growing list of mainly young athletes who had major medical issues in 2021 after receiving one or more COVID vaccines. Initially, many of these were not reported. We know that many people were told not to tell anyone about their adverse reactions and the media was not reporting them. They started happening after the first COVID vaccinations. The mainstream media still are not reporting most, but sports news cannot ignore the fact that soccer players and other stars collapse in the middle of a game due to a heart attack. Many of those die – more than 50%’.

—

‘That is the current list … all these athletes have suffered heart problems after COVID shots. At the time of initial writing, 28 died. That was not normal, but then, 10 days later, 56 deaths were listed, and the numbers are climbing. Any other real vaccine would have been pulled off the market long before now. The media would be asking questions. They would be pressuring governments. But they are not. And governments are continuing on and running TV and radio and newspaper ads encouraging people to get their 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th shot. Perhaps that is why the mainstream media are saying little, because they are collecting government money for ads?’

‘The deaths and severe reactions will continue until so many people die that it becomes obvious the shot is 10x to 100x worse than the virus it is supposed to treat’.

‘These athletes are the canaries in the mine that warn us of imminent danger. They are being hidden so the people who are not paying attention do not see the warning’.

‘We only see the athletes because they are in the spotlight. The nobodies – i.e. most citizens – do not make the news’.

I think we need VAR on all these athlete collapses.

Novak made it onto the naughty list while avoiding making these post-jab lists.

–

As of 15 Oct, 2020, Only poisoned monkey kidney cells ‘grew’ the SARS-CoV-2 ‘virus’. SARS-CoV-2 non-infectious in CDC lab and of 30k genome, found 37 then computed the rest, which makes it 99.9987% a unicorn (link).

This is a question of the virus not having been shown to exist, it is not a question of the virus not existing – I trust that everyone is fully aware of the distinction between the two.

–

Great Barrington Declaration – Dr. Martin Kulldorff, professor of medicine at Harvard University, a biostatistician, and epidemiologist, Dr. Sunetra Gupta, professor at Oxford University, an epidemiologist and Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, professor at Stanford University Medical School, a physician, epidemiologist, health economist, and public health policy expert (link).

‘As infectious disease epidemiologists and public health scientists we have grave concerns about the damaging physical and mental health impacts of the prevailing COVID-19 policies, and recommend an approach we call Focused Protection’.

At the time of creating this blog post there were the following 3 sets of signatories.

866,904 concerned citizens.

15,871 medical and public health scientists.

46,991 medical practitioners.

It’s really, really simple: shelter the vulnerable from the infectious while the rest of us get on with living our lives.

–

World Doctors Alliance (link).

‘An independent non-profit alliance of doctors, nurses, healthcare professionals and staff around the world who have united in the wake of the Covid-19 response chapter to share experiences with a view to ending all lockdowns and related damaging measures and to re-establish universal health determinance of psychological and physical wellbeing for all humanity’.

‘WDA represents a diverse range of opinions of health care professionals and does not have a consensus of opinions on the origin of covid-19 or the political ramifications of the lockdown per se. WDA is however committed to debate the causes of harm resulting from the coronavirus act measures and to raise issues that expose harmful medical and life limiting practices detrimental to the well being of all living men women and children’.

Prof Dolores Cahil, Dr Mohammad Adil, Dr R Zac Cox, Dr Andrew Kaufman, Dr Heiko Schoning, Dr Heinrich Fiechtner, Dr Scott Jensen, Elke De Klerk, Dr Mikael Nordfors, Dr Hilde Smet, Dr Vernon Coleman and Dr Johan Denis.

WDA’s open letter raises questions on the following topics.

Collateral damage the cure is worse than the virus, Death certificates (1), Economic ruin, Censorship, Testing – False positives, Hydroxychloroquine, Prevention, ‘Vaccine’, Conflicts of interest, Cui bono? Who benefits?

–

–

The Government of Canada (via the Public Health Agency of Canada) signed a contract with a company (their first ever) that monitors communicable disease outbreaks using mobility data a month before there was public knowledge of a pandemic. Yes, you read that right. (tweet).

–

–

Do These Emails Reveal the Lockdown ‘Conspiracy’? (link).

‘All they needed to do to accomplish this was to tap into a pre-modern and unscientific (and essentially childish) penchant to believe that the right way to deal with a virus is to run and hide from it, as if human beings didn’t evolve with viruses in a complicated dance for a million years. Forget everything we’ve learned from science over the 20th century; instead, we should behave like Prince Prospero in Edgar Allen Poe’s short story Masque of the Red Death’.

‘To this end, society gave up all its ideals: concern for the poor, high regard for civil liberties, opposition to biases against The Other, its celebration of the arts, and even its attachment to public schools and personal privacy. Other ideals were given up too: limited government, the Constitution, and human rights all had to bow to the great agenda of virus control…’

‘We are nowhere near coming to terms with what has happened to our world. But in the course of the investigations, which should continue for years, this set of emails should prove instructive’.

–

–

Lockdown toll: One in eight has new mental health condition (link).

The mandated intervention is way worse than the actual virus – clown world.

–

–

On May 22nd WHO vote to change their own rules. Rules which under a set of self chosen conditions make Tedros effectively RULER of the WORLD. Why do the UK Government go along with this? (tweet).

–

–

I just tabled a written question to @sajidjavid and@DHSCgovuk, asking for both a written and an oral statement on the UK’s negotiating position in relation to the proposed international agreement on pandemic prevention, preparedness and response under the auspices of @WHO (tweet).

–

–

Treaties don’t override our Constitution. If a treaty purports to supersede our Constitution, that treaty is unenforceable. It’s seditious to promote the idea that a President and 67 Senators have license to void the Constitution or any of our laws. (tweet).

–

–

UK Column News – 16th May 2022.

(website, rumble, brandnewtube, odysee pending, bitchute pending, terminated from youtube, not livestreamed on or uploaded onto vimeo).

Mike Robinson, David Scott, Patrick Henningsen and Katy-Jo Murfin with today’s UK Column News.

00:25 – Boris Clear Message To Northern Ireland

Sources:

*****************

BJ Tweet: – https://bit.ly/3FM1pDX

Belfast Telegraph Article: – https://bit.ly/3a4yAa0

BJ Statement: – https://bit.ly/3wint5X

04:51 – Bank of England’s Monetary Policy Comedy

Sources:

*****************

BoE Report May 2021: – https://bit.ly/3Mdxyql

BoE Report Aug 2021: –https://bit.ly/3FSywWQ

BoE Report Nov 2021: – https://bit.ly/3lcUnhQ

BoE Report Feb 2022: – https://bit.ly/3wBSktk

BoE Report May 2022: – https://bit.ly/38wgEoi

UK BoE QE Total: – https://bit.ly/3ll4d1b

FT Article 001: – https://archive.ph/BsBss

FT Article 002: – https://archive.ph/5aIOz

18:35 – Energy Prices and Food Insecurity

Sources:

*****************

Ofgem Article: – https://bit.ly/38rwAs2

Natural Gas UK GBP: – https://bit.ly/3wxRyx8

G7 Food Security Statement: – https://bit.ly/3LjxS5J

Michael Gove Statement: – https://bit.ly/3bS5bOf

Sustainable Farming Incentive: – https://bit.ly/39oNEPk

29:19 – NATO Expansionism As UK Leads With Article 5 Bait

Sources:

*****************

Telegraph Article: – https://archive.ph/lyS3m

AJ Article: – https://bit.ly/3ws5KYM

Times Article: – https://archive.ph/v88yM

Politico Article: – https://politi.co/3FRfyzu

EAM Article: – https://bit.ly/3wfD0Ds

DNH Article: – https://bit.ly/37OQJrF

Sputnik Article: – https://archive.ph/Yetnx

46:50 – Eurovision Calls To Save Azovstal Nazis

Sources:

*****************

Guardian Article: – https://bit.ly/3laL8iq

AR Article: – https://reut.rs/3wP8uQb

Yahoo Article: – https://yhoo.it/3sDakSV

Reuters Article: – https://yhoo.it/3lcoNkD

Telegraph Article: – https://archive.ph/o1LEo

01:02:35 – Mothers Day Hijacked By Trans Agenda Amid Western Baby Feeding Crisis

Sources:

****************

BF Article: – https://bit.ly/38tUanS

Indy100 Article: – https://bit.ly/3Li5dOg

Mirror Article: – https://bit.ly/3MmoMGx

ZH Article: – https://bit.ly/3yDvyUe

Forbes Article: – https://bit.ly/3yDvS5o

NY Post Article: – https://bit.ly/3G3VLxf –

Mail Article: – https://bit.ly/3wtNtKs

Times Article: – https://archive.ph/CxCnK

01:18:00 – LGBTQ++ Church Drag Show For Children As Real Bullying Ignored

Sources:

*****************

WE Article: – https://washex.am/3wvjxxz

Fox Article: – https://fxn.ws/3Pjmha5

Sun Article: – https://bit.ly/3yF2gVi

–

–

Is everybody aware that the current head of NATO, Stoltenberg, was the head of Bill Gates’s GAVI? (tweet).

–

–

A WHO pandemic pact would leave the world at China’s mercy (link).

‘On 22 May, the World Health Organisation meets for the World Health Assembly, an annual summit to which all the world’s countries are invited – except Taiwan, which is excluded at China’s behest. On the agenda is a “pandemic accord” that would greatly expand the WHO’s powers to intervene in a country in the event of a future outbreak’.

‘The European Union, true to form, pushed for a legally binding pandemic “treaty” instead, but that won’t happen for two reasons: the American Senate would need a two-thirds majority to ratify it; and the Chinese government would not allow even its pet international agency to tell it what to do. But the accord would still have substantial force of international law behind it, to make governments impose domestic lockdowns, for example – despite the WHO’s own figures showing little correlation between lockdown severity and death rates’.

–

–

Bill Gates’ WHO is demanding full Authorization to declare ‘Pandemics’ without submitting a shred of evidence. This is laying the groundwork for ‘Climate Change Diseases’ and ‘Climate Change Lockdowns’. (tweet).

–

–

“healthcare” requirements aren’t the same for two people so they cannot possibly be the same for two countries, let alone all of them. It;s nonsense. (tweet).

–

–

Pf1zer states not to breast feed. Suddenly there’s a Formula shortage. Suddenly Bill Gates magically appears with Synthetic Breast Milk all within 2 weeks. (tweet).

–

–

I’m Bill Gates, I’m not a doctor. I was a tech nerd until I decided there were too many people on the earth. I’m Tedros Adhamon. I’m not a doctor. I was a Marxist terrorist until I took over the World Health Organisation. (tweet).

–

–

Prof Christian Perronne fmr president French Technical Committee for Vaccination and VP of the WHO expert group on Vaccinations (Europe)- https://inproportion2.talkigy.com/prof_christian_perronne_2022-01.html

‘The biggest scandal is that we have been made to believe that these products are vaccines. They are not vaccines.’ (tweet, website).

–

–

Somehow I have over 20k followers. I don’t have a podcast, substack, or anything like that. I’m just a pediatrician tweeting out about the medical/economic/social atrocities our government has committed against its citizens. So I appreciate the support and will continue to fight (tweet).

–

–

The World Economic Forum Wants to Create a Climate Change Treaty (link).

–

–

Exposing the “Digital ID is a Human Right” Scam (link).

–

–

IT’S HAPPENING Norway will get a new system of digital ID where people can use facial recognition or fingerprint scans to verify their identity online. Remember when this was called a conspiracy theory? (tweet).

–

–

Nancy Pelosi salary: $193,400 Nancy Pelosi net worth: $196million Mitch McConnell salary: $193,400 Mitch McConnell net worth:$54million Like it or not, they both play for the same team. Neither party is on your side. They are on the side of getting themselves rich. (tweet).

–

–

When Governments print money, they drive up the price of 2 things: 1/The things that the rich own 2/The things that everyone else buys. Gov says it’s spending to help less fortunate but is carrying out the largest wealth transfer from the working class to the super rich. (tweet).

–

–

countries as corporations (tweet).

–

–

Is Humanity being purposely poisoned as part of a Depopulation Agenda? The crazy decline in Fertility over the past 40 years suggests so (link).

–

–

I lost my business because I fed the unvaccinated. (tweet).

One lost business closer to ‘you will own nothing, and be happy’.

–

–

If you are being pressured to get the jab, ask them to provide you the full vax ingredient list & all short & long-term complications based on ACTUAL human clinical trials. They won’t be able to which means they failed to obtain your informed consent to receive it (tweet).

–

–

Thread…… BOOM The UK government admits that vaccines have damaged the natural immune system of those who have been double-vaccinated. The UK government has admitted that once you have been double-vaccinated, you will never again be able to acquire full natural immunity (tweet).

–

–

A year ago today I suffered a neurological injury by a “safe” vaccine. I had no informed consent that this was a possibility. I got the vaccine by my own will. Once I was injured, doctors shook their head and frowned at me. (tweet).

–

–

Parents are the authority (tweet).

–

–

FBI Whistleblower LEAKS Doc Showing Bureau Targets “News Media” as “Sensitive Investigative Matter” (link).

–