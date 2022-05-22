Your alternative update on #COVID19 for 2022-05-22. ‘COVID-19 research’ in Ukraine 3 months before officially existed. Make Scientific Debate Great Again

by paulthepaperbear in Uncategorized

(At time of this blog post) 1024 Athlete Cardiac Arrests, Serious Issues, 666 Dead, After COVID Shot (link).

‘It is definitely not normal for young athletes to suffer from cardiac arrests or to die while playing their sport, but this year it is happening. All of these heart issues and deaths come shortly after they got a COVID vaccine. While it is possible this can happen to people who did not get a COVID vaccine, the sheer numbers clearly point to the only obvious cause’.

‘The so-called health professionals running the COVID vaccine programs around the world keep repeating that “the COVID vaccine is a normal vaccine and it is safe and effective.”’

‘So in response to their pronouncement, here is a non-exhaustive and continuously growing list of mainly young athletes who had major medical issues in 2021 after receiving one or more COVID vaccines. Initially, many of these were not reported. We know that many people were told not to tell anyone about their adverse reactions and the media was not reporting them. They started happening after the first COVID vaccinations. The mainstream media still are not reporting most, but sports news cannot ignore the fact that soccer players and other stars collapse in the middle of a game due to a heart attack. Many of those die – more than 50%’.

‘That is the current list … all these athletes have suffered heart problems after COVID shots. At the time of initial writing, 28 died. That was not normal, but then, 10 days later, 56 deaths were listed, and the numbers are climbing. Any other real vaccine would have been pulled off the market long before now. The media would be asking questions. They would be pressuring governments. But they are not. And governments are continuing on and running TV and radio and newspaper ads encouraging people to get their 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th shot. Perhaps that is why the mainstream media are saying little, because they are collecting government money for ads?’

‘The deaths and severe reactions will continue until so many people die that it becomes obvious the shot is 10x to 100x worse than the virus it is supposed to treat’.

‘These athletes are the canaries in the mine that warn us of imminent danger. They are being hidden so the people who are not paying attention do not see the warning’.

‘We only see the athletes because they are in the spotlight. The nobodies – i.e. most citizens – do not make the news’.

I think we need VAR on all these athlete collapses.

Novak made it onto the naughty list while avoiding making these post-jab lists.

As of 15 Oct, 2020, Only poisoned monkey kidney cells ‘grew’ the SARS-CoV-2 ‘virus’. SARS-CoV-2 non-infectious in CDC lab and of 30k genome, found 37 then computed the rest, which makes it 99.9987% a unicorn (link).

This is a question of the virus not having been shown to exist, it is not a question of the virus not existing – I trust that everyone is fully aware of the distinction between the two.

Great Barrington Declaration – Dr. Martin Kulldorff, professor of medicine at Harvard University, a biostatistician, and epidemiologist, Dr. Sunetra Gupta, professor at Oxford University, an epidemiologist and Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, professor at Stanford University Medical School, a physician, epidemiologist, health economist, and public health policy expert (link).

‘As infectious disease epidemiologists and public health scientists we have grave concerns about the damaging physical and mental health impacts of the prevailing COVID-19 policies, and recommend an approach we call Focused Protection’.

At the time of creating this blog post there were the following 3 sets of signatories.

866,904 concerned citizens.

15,871 medical and public health scientists.

46,991 medical practitioners.

It’s really, really simple: shelter the vulnerable from the infectious while the rest of us get on with living our lives.

World Doctors Alliance (link).

‘An independent non-profit alliance of doctors, nurses, healthcare professionals and staff around the world who have united in the wake of the Covid-19 response chapter to share experiences with a view to ending all lockdowns and related damaging measures and to re-establish universal health determinance of psychological and physical wellbeing for all humanity’.

‘WDA represents a diverse range of opinions of health care professionals and does not have a consensus of opinions on the origin of covid-19 or the political ramifications of the lockdown per se. WDA is however committed to debate the causes of harm resulting from the coronavirus act measures and to raise issues that expose harmful medical and life limiting practices detrimental to the well being of all living men women and children’.

Prof Dolores Cahil, Dr Mohammad Adil, Dr R Zac Cox, Dr Andrew Kaufman, Dr Heiko Schoning, Dr Heinrich Fiechtner, Dr Scott Jensen, Elke De Klerk, Dr Mikael Nordfors, Dr Hilde Smet, Dr Vernon Coleman and Dr Johan Denis.

WDA’s open letter raises questions on the following topics.

Collateral damage the cure is worse than the virus, Death certificates (1), Economic ruin, Censorship, Testing – False positives, Hydroxychloroquine, Prevention, ‘Vaccine’, Conflicts of interest, Cui bono? Who benefits?

United States D.O.D issued a contract for ‘COVID-19 Research’ in Ukraine 3 months before COVID-19 officially existed (link).

Martin Kulldorff and Jay Bhattacharya Help Set Up New Scientific Academy to Allow “Free Exchange of Ideas” (link).

‘A new academy to allow “the free exchange of ideas” has been set up by scientists who say they were “silenced, censored, and slandered” for questioning the handling of the pandemic’.

Is scientific debate dead? Make Scientific Debate Great Again.

Fully Vaccinated Young Adults are 92% more likely to die than Unvaccinated Young Adults according to Office for National Statistics (link).

Fully Vaccinated Young Adults suffer 73% increase in Heart Attacks & Strokes and 92% higher Mortality Rate compared to Unvaccinated (link).

mRNA Vaccines Significantly Associated With Deadly Blood Clots, Major Study Finds (link).

Your Government quietly confirmed the Fully Vaccinated are developing Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome while they had you worried about Russia-Ukraine & the Cost of Living (link).

More Reasons to Doubt the Covid Vaccines Really Deliver 90% Protection Against Death (link).

More Than a Fifth of Employers Plan to Implement ‘No Jab No Job’ Policy This Year, Survey Finds (link).

Will the employer compensate those of their employees who suffer deadly blod clots from the experimental jab?

Lockdowns Leave Toddlers Unable to Speak and Play Properly (link).

Youngest Children Most Harmed by Lockdowns, Research Finds (link).

We Know the Damage Lockdowns Did to Our Children, So Never Again (link).

WHO to Make Lockdowns Part of Official Pandemic Guidance (link).

UK Column News – 20th May 2022.

(website, rumble, brandnewtube, odysee pending, bitchute pending, terminated from youtube, not livestreamed on or uploaded onto vimeo).

Brian Gerrish, Mike Robinson and Vanessa Beeley with today’s UK Column News.

00:22 – Inflation Nonsense

NHS Chief Blames Lack of Face-to-Face GP Appointments for 24% Fall in Dementia Detection Rates (link).

Governments Worried About Covid Misinformation Should Start With Their Own Lies and Distortions, Says U.S. State Attorney General (link).

‘Imagine The Compliance’: Pfizer CEO Pitches Davos Elites On WiFi Microchip Pills (link).

What pills someone takes or doesn’t take is no one else’s business, least of all government.

Microchips In Pills To Force Compliance Are REAL Says Pfizer CEO (link).

‘Pfizer CEO and former veterinarian Philip Bourla recently appeared on a panel where he touted the advent of pills containing microchips that would alert healthcare professionals, hospitals and insurance companies when patients had consumed their prescribed medications. “Imagine the compliance,” the Big Pharma oligarch effused, seemingly unaware that he was validating the fears of so-called “conspiracy theorists” who have been warning about just this eventuality’.

F**king comply, you f**king slave.

Let Them Eat Bugs… How Out-Of-Touch Elites Reveal Their Contempt, & What Comes Next (link).

The so-called elite will be eating the very finest food that money can buy, don’t you worry about that. They are up right there with Marie ‘Let Them Eat Cake’ Antoinette when it comes to hypocrisy.

Top Putin Aide Predicts “Global Famine” By The End Of This Year (link, link).

‘Oreshkin blamed inflation caused by the Federal Reserve overprinting the dollar since 2020 as one of the causes, but also zeroed in on the Biden’s administration’s more recent actions in Ukraine’.

‘“In fact, what America is trying to do with Ukraine now is to take out the grain reserves that Ukraine currently has in its possession – just another action that dooms Ukraine to serious humanitarian problems, but also dooms the global community to having big problems with hunger,” he warned’.

‘Russia and Ukraine account for almost a third of the world’s wheat exports, with sanctions on Russia and the war in Ukraine having led to a 60 per cent price surge so far this year’.

‘As we previously highlighted, Italian League party leader Matteo Salvini has warned that if the war in Ukraine is not brought to a conclusion by the end of this month, chronic food shortages will cause an immigration wave that will lead to 20 million African migrants trying to enter Europe’.

‘British TV presenter Jeremy Clarkson, who owns a farm which was the basis for his hit Amazon Prime show Clarkson’s Farm, warned in a Sunday Times piece that farmers in the UK are letting their fields go fallow’.

‘“The problem is that next year many farmers will decide that, because of the costs involved, they’ll use less fertiliser,” he wrote’.

‘“Some will doubtless try to use none at all. Others will try to use cardboard or lawn clippings or faeces instead. Either way they will produce less food. Some farmers — I know of three in my area alone — have already decided to fallow their fields next year and grow nothing at all.”’

‘“And this is not just happening in the UK. It’s a global phenomenon and it could well result in there being maybe 20 per cent less food in the shops than is necessary. That’s bad. And then it gets worse because, between them, Russia and Ukraine grow more than a quarter of global wheat exports.”’

“The Invasion Of Iraq… I Mean Of Ukraine” – George W. Bush Makes Mother Of All Gaffes (link).

Would the U.S. Side With Ukraine’s Far-Right Against Zelensky? (link).

‘Contrary to what you might assume based on his ‘Churchillian’ stance during the war, Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky was elected in 2019 on a platform to make peace with Russian-backed separatists in the East. The war in Donbas had been going since 2014, leaving more than 14,000 dead’.

Hunter Biden Raked In $11 Million From China & Ukraine (link).

Pentagon Clears Itself Of Blame In Syria Strike That Killed ‘Piles’ Of Women & Children (link, link).

‘However, evaluators appear to have used a standard adopted during the administration of former President Barack Obama under which all military-aged males in a blast zone are classified as combatants regardless of their actual status. The officials’ claim stands in stark contrast with what U.S. personnel quoted in the Times exposé reported seeing at the time of the attack. According to the report, U.S. troops watching real-time footage of the strike “looked on in stunned disbelief,” according to an officer who was there, with one military analyst stating that “we just dropped on 50 women and children.”’

‘After the strike, civilian observers “found piles of dead women and children,” according to Times reporters Dave Philipps and Eric Schmitt, who spent months investigating the attack. “A legal officer flagged the strike as a possible war crime that required an investigation. But at nearly every step, the military made moves that concealed the catastrophic strike,” the pair explained. “The death toll was downplayed. Reports were delayed, sanitized, and classified. United States-led coalition forces bulldozed the blast site. And top leaders were not notified.”’

‘Responding to Garrett’s summary, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said in a memorandum Tuesday that “our efforts to mitigate and respond to civilian harm resulting from U.S. military operations are a direct reflection of U.S. values,” and that “protecting innocent civilians is fundamental to our operational success and is a strategic and moral imperative.”’

‘However, U.S. bombs and bullets have killed more foreign civilians than those of any other armed force in the world in recent decades. According to the Costs of War Project at Brown University’s Watson Institute for International and Public Affairs, at least 900,000 people—including nearly 400,000 civilians—have died during the course of the 21-year U.S.-led War on Terror’.

Are All Britain’s Current Woes Traceable to a Group of Entitled ‘Tory Toffs’ at Oxford in the 1980s? (link).

New Evidence Shows Global Warming has Slowed Dramatically Over Last 20 Years (link).

–