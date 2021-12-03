Your alternative update on #COVID19 for 2021-12-03. Segregation = solidarity. GHO razors. 1st batch Pfizer 42k+ ARRs, 1 dead in 17. Obedience training

by paulthepaperbear in Uncategorized

Great Barrington Declaration – Dr. Martin Kulldorff, professor of medicine at Harvard University, a biostatistician, and epidemiologist, Dr. Sunetra Gupta, professor at Oxford University, an epidemiologist and Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, professor at Stanford University Medical School, a physician, epidemiologist, health economist, and public health policy expert (link).

‘As infectious disease epidemiologists and public health scientists we have grave concerns about the damaging physical and mental health impacts of the prevailing COVID-19 policies, and recommend an approach we call Focused Protection’.

At the time of creating this blog post there were the following 3 sets of signatories.

811,461 concerned citizens.

15,091 medical and public health scientists.

44,541 medical practitioners.

It’s really, really simple: shelter the vulnerable from the infectious while the rest of us get on with living our lives.

World Doctors Alliance (link).

‘An independent non-profit alliance of doctors, nurses, healthcare professionals and staff around the world who have united in the wake of the Covid-19 response chapter to share experiences with a view to ending all lockdowns and related damaging measures and to re-establish universal health determinance of psychological and physical wellbeing for all humanity’.

‘WDA represents a diverse range of opinions of health care professionals and does not have a consensus of opinions on the origin of covid-19 or the political ramifications of the lockdown per se. WDA is however committed to debate the causes of harm resulting from the coronavirus act measures and to raise issues that expose harmful medical and life limiting practices detrimental to the well being of all living men women and children’.

Prof Dolores Cahil, Dr Mohammad Adil, Dr R Zac Cox, Dr Andrew Kaufman, Dr Heiko Schoning, Dr Heinrich Fiechtner, Dr Scott Jensen, Elke De Klerk, Dr Mikael Nordfors, Dr Hilde Smet, Dr Vernon Coleman and Dr Johan Denis.

WDA’s open letter raises questions on the following topics.

Collateral damage the cure is worse than the virus, Death certificates (1), Economic ruin, Censorship, Testing – False positives, Hydroxychloroquine, Prevention, ‘Vaccine’, Conflicts of interest, Cui bono? Who benefits?

As of 12 October 2020, (British Medical Journal) Covid-19: Where is the virus? (link).

’Janet Menage’

‘GP retired’

‘Wales, UK’

‘Dear Editor’

‘We are told that the virus is everywhere – in the air, in our breath, on fomites, trapped in masks – yet public health authorities seem not to be in possession of any cultivable clinical samples of the offending pathogen’.

‘In March 2020, the World Health Organisation instructed authorities not to look for a virus but to rely instead on a genome test, the RT-PCR, which is not specific for SARS-CoV-2 (1) (2)’.

‘A Freedom of Information request to Public Health England about cultivable clinical samples or direct evidence of viral isolation has no information and refers to the proxy RT-PCR test, quoting Eurosurveillance (3)’.

‘Eurosurveillance states: “Virus detection by reverse transcription-PCR (RT-PCR) from respiratory samples is widely used to diagnose and monitor SARS-CoV-2 infection and, increasingly, to infer infectivity of an individual. However, RT-PCR does not distinguish between infectious and non-infectious virus. Propagating virus from clinical samples confirms the presence of infectious virus but is not widely available (and) requires biosafety level 3 facilities” (4)’.

‘The CDC admits that, “no quantified virus isolates of the 2019-nCoV are currently available”, and used a genetically modified human lung alveolar adenocarcinoma cell culture to, “mimic clinical specimen”(5)’.

‘It appears, therefore, that we have public health bodies without clinical samples, a test which is non-specific and does not distinguish between infectivity and non-infectivity, a requirement for biosafety level 3 facilities to even look for a virus, yet we are led to believe that it is up all our noses’.

‘So, where is the virus?’

As of March 5th, 2021, COVID-19 mRNA Shots Are Legally Not Vaccines (link).

‘I discussed this troubling fact in a recent interview with molecular biologist Judy Mikovits, Ph.D. While the Moderna and Pfizer mRNA shots are labeled as “vaccines,” and news agencies and health policy leaders call them that, the actual patents for Pfizer’s and Moderna’s injections more truthfully describe them as “gene therapy,” not vaccines’.

As of Oct 28, 2021, An FOI request about the vaccine status of MPs was declined on the basis that it is ‘private medical information protected by Article 8 of the Human Rights Act 1998.’ If it applies to them, it should apply to us. Say #novaccinepassports by signing (tweet, website).

As of Sep 22, 2021, 30 facts you NEED to know: Your Covid Cribsheet (link, pics on google drive).

As of July 9, 2021, Further Midazolam graph Attached is a graph showing cumulative and linear all cause mortality for over 65s vs cumulative and linear midazolam prescribing, both for period Jan 2020 to June 2021. Deaths scale is left hand side, midazolam scale right hand side. 1/5 (tweet).

As of 7 July, 2021, Midazolam mass murder – the red line depicts the prescriptions for life-ending drug Midazolam and the blue one which follows the same trend are deaths in the same period for people over 65 which were called the ‘first wave’ of the fake ‘Covid’. Who ordered massive amounts of Midazolam that were used? Matt Hancock. He must go to trial with others for systematic mass murder (website, banned).

As of July 4, 2021, What really happened to ‘Midazolam Matt’ Hancock? (link).

‘On 12th July 2020, UK Redtop The Sun ran a lead piece that was nothing short of astonishing’.

‘Official figures at the time showed 38,352 out-of-hospital prescriptions for Midazolam were issued in April 2020 – more than double the February figure. And over the previous five years in England, the total had rarely moved either side of around 15,000’.

‘The Mail also had the story, reporting that ‘anti-euthanasia campaigners last night said they suspected the spike was evidence that many people had been put on end-of-life protocols or ‘pathways’…..Whistleblowers also claimed to have witnessed misuse of sedatives’’.

‘A broad range of inexplicable events happened on Hancock’s watch: dodgy death certificates, care home dumping, perpetual contradicting of his boss, vital facts kept from colleagues, overstated PHE mortality stats, huge percentages of people who went into hospital for minor surgery yet wound up dead from SarsCov2, corrupt drug trials conducted by Oxford Recovery, evasion of questions about vaccination-related death, blatant lies to the commons about vaccine approvals, hard-sell vaccine marketing condemned as totalitarian, and both delays and groundless exaggerations in relation to the Indian/Delta variant’.

‘But there is something about the Midazolam story that has at last stirred the police into some kind of action. A threatening slate-grey and brown cloud of doubt hangs over it that can only be grasped if one accepts the reality of depraved people in public life. Such clouds follow Matt Hancock around like a Satanic travelling fair’.

As of June 13, 2021, The Evidence – ‘You stayed at home, to protect the NHS, but they gave Midazolam to the Elderly and told you they were Covid Deaths’ (link).

As of 6th July 2021, We Need To Talk About Midazolam – Clare Wills Harrison (link).

‘By way of a shocking insight into utterly compelling new evidence of genocide by government policy, procurement and administration, which the People’s Union of Britain [PUB], Scouse polymath and independent data cruncher, Mark Oakford, and fearsome probate solicitor, Clare Wills Harrison, are on the brink of filing in the Private Criminal Prosecution of the Four Horsemen of COVID-1984 and their shadowy accomplices, here lies Clare’s summary of the serious issues to be tried, which she published this evening on social media’.

As of July 7, 2021, Your Government has committed Democide since March 2020 by using fear, deception, and Midazolam… (link).

‘Whilst all this was happening Matt Hancock and Chris Whitty instructed hospitals to discharge as many patients as possible into care homes, the very place the patients loved ones were now banned from visiting, the very place a doctor was not required to visit to certify a death, the very place carers could not be held liable for a death as long as it was just suspected to be Covid-19’.

‘The very place where care home managers refused to call out a doctor to treat an illness. The very place that care home managers refused to call an ambulance to take a resident to hospital. The very place that any patient with the first signs of just a sniffle were put on do not resuscitate orders without informing the patient or their family’.

‘The very place where those do not resuscitate orders were used as permission to begin end of life care. End of life care which involved the refusal of medical treatment. End of life care which involved the withdrawal of existing medication. End of life care which involved the injection of lethal amounts of midazolam. End of life care which involved the deprivation of food and water, leading to the residents dying of drug overdose, starvation, and dehydration’.

‘Is it just a coincidence that midazolam causes the same symptoms as serious complications due to Covid-19?’

As of 10 June 2021, Graph reveals correlation between ‘Covid deaths’ and use on old people of the dangerous respiratory-depressing drug Midazolam and between ‘Covid deaths’ and the fake ‘vaccine’ roll-out among the elderly at the start of 2021 (link).

As of October 27, 2021, DISCOLORED & DEOXYGENATED: Blood Cells Exposed To Pfizer’s Vaccine Lose Healthy Red Color & Oxygen?! (link, 27 pics on my google drive).

As of May 31, 2021, Vaccine researcher admits ‘big mistake,’ says spike protein is dangerous ‘toxin’ (link).

‘‘Terrifying’ new research finds vaccine spike protein unexpectedly in bloodstream. The protein is linked to blood clots, heart and brain damage, and potential risks to nursing babies and fertility’.

As of 29 March 2021, Do doctors have to have the (emergency use authorisation) covid-19 vaccine? (link).

‘Nevertheless, what I am currently struggling with is the failure to report the reality of the morbidity caused by our current vaccination program within the health service and staff population. The levels of sickness after vaccination is unprecedented and staff are getting very sick and some with neurological symptoms which is having a huge impact on the health service function. Even the young and healthy are off for days, some for weeks, and some requiring medical treatment. Whole teams are being taken out as they went to get vaccinated together’.

‘Mandatory vaccination in this instance is stupid, unethical and irresponsible when it comes to protecting our staff and public health. We are in the voluntary phase of vaccination, and encouraging staff to take an unlicensed product that is impacting on their immediate health, and I have direct experience of staff contracting Covid AFTER vaccination and probably transmitting it. In fact, it is clearly stated that these vaccine products do not offer immunity or stop transmission. In which case why are we doing it? There is no longitudinal safety data (a couple of months of trial data at best) available and these products are only under emergency licensing. What is to say that there are no longitudinal adverse effects that we may face that may put the entire health sector at risk?’

As of March 02, 2021, MEDICAL SHOCKER: Scientists at Sloan Kettering discover mRNA inactivates tumor-suppressing proteins, meaning it can promote cancer (link).

‘scientists at Sloan Kettering found that mRNA itself carries cancer CAUSING changes – changes that genetic tests don’t even analyze, flying completely under the radar of oncologists across the globe’.

We can expect cancers in those who have had the mRNA injectable to skyrocket.

As of 18 January 2021, COVID-19 RNA Based Vaccines and the Risk of Prion Disease (link).

Among the prion diseases are scrapie, transmissible mink encephalopathy (TME), bovine spongiform encephalopathy (BSE) and Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease (CJD).

As of December, 2020, Pfizer COVID vaccine trial shows alarming evidence of pathogenic priming in older adults (link).

As of Nov 17, 2021, FDA Asks Federal Judge to Grant it Until the Year 2076 to Fully Release Pfizer’s COVID-19 Vaccine Data (link).

As of Nov 18, 2021, The FDA wants the public to wait until the year 2076 – a full 55 years – for them to release the information it relied on to deem Pfizer’s vaccine safe for usage. They said they can release 500 pages a month for the next 659 months. That makes me want to see the data right now. (tweet).

As of Nov 18, 2021, I have decided that I will at first consider getting the vaccine in the year 2076. (tweet).

As of October 30, 2021, Is the Covid-19 Vaccine safe for 5-year-old Kids? We won’t know until they are jabbed, and “that’s just the way it goes” according to an FDA expert (link).

As of May 6, 2021, Pfizer and Moderna using relative risk reduction in order to claim “95% effective” instead of using absolute risk reduction where they’d only be able to claim “0.7%” and “0.6%” effectiveness, respectively, is right out of Billy G’s favorite book “How to Lie With Statistics.” (tweet).

As of 30 September 2021, (European Journal of Epidemiology) Increase in COVID-19 are unrelated to levels of vaccination across 68 countries and 2947 counties in the United States (link, link, link).

As of 19 March 2020, the UK gov website said that COVID-19 is no longer considered to be a high consequence infectious disease (HCID) in the UK (link).

‘They have determined that several features have now changed; in particular, more information is available about mortality rates (low overall)’

As of June 04, 2021, Epidemiologists Say CDC Exaggerated Outdoor COVID Risks (link).

Risk is 0.1%, it is not 10%. This is a whooping 100-fold exaggeration.

As of 04 March 2021, Covid-19: Highest death rates seen in countries with most overweight populations (link).

‘Covid-19 death rates are 10 times higher in countries where more than half of the adult population is classified as overweight, a comprehensive report from the World Obesity Federation has found’.

As of 13 November 2020, Covid-19: politicisation, “corruption,” and suppression of science (link).

As of 12 October 2020, WHO Flip-Flops: (Dr David Nabarro) Urges World Leaders To Stop Using Lockdowns To Fight COVID Contagion (link).

As of July 8, 2021, “New Zealand children falling ill in high numbers…children haven’t been exposed to range of bugs due to lockdowns, distancing and sanitiser and their immune systems are suffering…wards flooded by babies with a potentially-deadly respiratory virus.” (tweet, website).

Lockdowns (will) kill more people than COVID-19 (November 10, 2020 Dr Lidiya Angelova, link).

‘Locking everyone will decrease everyone’s immunity and make everyone susceptible to all pathogens. Immunity gets weaker by not being in contact with other harmless viruses but also by lack of natural vitamin D, fresh air and exercise’.

I dare say that Dr Lidiya Angelova takes no pleasure in being proven correct.

As of June 30, 2021, New research obliterates the entire justification behind vaccine passports, finding that public gatherings contribute NOTHING to the spread of covid (link).

I will never ask you. It’s your body & your choice. I will never tell you, because it’s my body & my choice. And I will absolutely never carry any form of domestic ID that marks me as safe or unsafe. A vaccine passport is not freedom, it’s tyranny. #NoVaccinePassports (tweet).

(Science Direct) A study of infectivity of asymptomatic SARS-CoV-2 Carriers (August 2020, link).

‘In summary, all the 455 contacts were excluded from SARS-CoV-2 infection and we conclude that the infectivity of some asymptomatic SARS-CoV-2 carriers might be weak’.

‘There were no positive tests amongst 1,174 close contacts of asymptomatic cases’ was one outcome of Post-lockdown SARS-CoV-2 nucleic acid screening between May 14 and June 1, 2020 in nearly ten million residents of Wuhan, China (20 November 2020, link).

As of 01 December 2020, (British Medical Journal) Covid-19: Asymptomatic cases may not be infectious, Wuhan study indicates (link).

Household Transmission of SARS-CoV-2A Systematic Review and Meta-analysis (December 14, 2020, link).

As of 12 April, 2021, People who have no symptoms cannot spread disease – the GIGANTIC lie on which the scam is founded – doctors speak out (website, brand new tube).

As of December 29, 2020, Giant Study Disproves Myth Of Asymptomatic COVID Spread (by 10 million to ZERO, link).

‘The study, published in the November issue of the peer-reviewed scientific journal Nature Communications, studied 9,899,828 residents of Wuhan, screening them between May 14, 2020 and June 1, 2020. The results provided clear evidence as to the possibility of any asymptomatic transmission of the virus’.

As of December 29, 2020, The Myth of the ‘Asymptomatic Spreader’ Dealt Another Blow This Week (May 24, 2021, link).

As of 15 Oct, 2020, Only poisoned monkey kidney cells ‘grew’ the SARS-CoV-2 ‘virus’. SARS-CoV-2 non-infectious in CDC lab and of 30k genome, found 37 then computed the rest, which makes it 99.9987% a unicorn (link).

World Health Organisation guidelines say that “contact tracing” is “not recommended in any circumstances” (page 9 of link).

As of Oct 1, 2020, PCR inventor Kary Mullis- ‘can find almost anything in anybody’ (link).

A unicorn virus not able to be detected by a unicorn test, and to complete the set, I am calling the vaccine a unicorn too.

As of February 23, 2021, PCR Testing Saga: Were We Duped? (link).

‘Were federal health officials and experts at WHO really unaware that the recommended high cycle count (CT) for PCR tests would produce an exorbitant number of false positives for COVID?’

The ONS has admitted it has been reporting PCR tests as positive when only a single coronavirus gene is detected, despite this being against the manufacturer instructions that two or more genes must be found. (tweet, website).

As of 11/04/2021, Laboratories in US can’t find Covid-19 in one of 1,500 positive tests (link).

‘CDC sued for massive fraud: Tests at 7 universities of ALL people examined showed that they did not have Covid, but just Influenza A or B – EU statistics: ‘Corona’ virtually disappeared, even under mortality’.

As of July 29th, 2021, The CDC ADMITS: PCR Tests CANNOT Differentiate Between Coronaviruses! (link).

‘The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has very quietly admitted that the PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests used to test for COVID-19 CANNOT differentiate between coronaviruses. That means, that this “disease” is nothing more than a common cold. The two are synonymous.’

As of April 29, 2021, Flu Has Disappeared Worldwide during the COVID Pandemic (link).

As of 20 November 2020, Portuguese Court Rules PCR Tests “Unreliable” & Quarantines “Unlawful” (link).

‘Important legal decision faces total media blackout in Western world’

‘The ruling goes on to conclude that, based on the science they read, any PCR test using over 25 cycles is totally unreliable. Governments and private labs have been very tight-lipped about the exact number of cycles they run when PCR testing, but it is known to sometimes be as high as 45. Even fearmonger-in-chief Anthony Fauci has publicly stated anything over 35 is totally unusable’.

As of Mar 31, 2021, Austrian court overturns judgment: PCR test not suitable for diagnosis “The court states in several places that a PCR test is not suitable for determining infectivity.” Deutsch: https://info-direkt.eu/2021/03/31/oesterreichisches-gericht-kippt-urteil-pcr-test-nicht-zur-diagnostik-geeignet/

English: https://translate.google.com/translate?hl=&sl=de&tl=en&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.info-direkt.eu%2F2021%2F03%2F31%2Foesterreichisches-gericht-kippt-urteil-pcr-test-nicht-zur-diagnostik-geeignet%2F (tweet).

As of October 31, 2020, Government website reveals extensive “COVID cases” fraud – RT-PCR is not able to distinguish whether infectious virus is present (link).

NHS Manchester FOI request shows NHS are using cycles at 45 which is medical fraud & 97% false positive!!! (tweet).

Still running at 45 cycles Still NO pandemic (tweet).

Anything over 30 cycles and the false positives go up radically. At 35 cycles its around 97% false positives. Its a false positive PCR pandemic. (tweet).

Is pine needle tea the answer to covid vaccine shedding / transmission? Learn about suramin, shikimic acid and how to make your own extracts (link).

S U R A M I N: How the COVID-1984 Global Control Regime Can Be Terminated (link).

As of 1 March 2021, A QUARTER of all UK Covid fatalities had dementia: Huge death toll among elderly is revealed (link).

As of 22 November 2020, “These data analyses suggest that in contrast to most people’s assumptions, the number of deaths by COVID-19 is not alarming. In fact, it has relatively no effect on deaths in the United States.” – John Hopkins Uni (link, archived copy of deleted doc).

As of February 1st 2021, COVID-19 Fatalities 16.7 Times Too High Due to ‘Illegal’ Inflation (link).

As of Jan 16, 2021, Massive public defiance in Italy as people flock to bars and restaurants, 50 000 of them pledging to open, to defy Government lockdowns (link).

You are 20 times less likely to die with/from COVID-19, if you don’t have pre-existing adverse health conditions.

All these pre-existing adverse health conditions are quite easily capable of being the dominant cause of death in any of these cases.

As reported for Italy on 19 March 2020, for Britain on 12 June 2020 and for the United States of America on 1 September 2020.

You are 100 times less likely to die with/from COVID-19, if you are vitamin D sufficient for T cell activation.

As reported on 18 June 2020 link.

As of September 3, 2020, Finally Confirmed! Vitamin D Nearly Abolishes ICU Risk in COVID-19 (link).

As of 09 Oct 2020, Data shows the average age of death from coronavirus is 82.4 years, writes DAVID ROSE as he argues for anti-lockdown plan to shield only the most vulnerable (link).

As of Sep 27, 2020, you are 33,333 times less likely to die with/from COVID-19, if you are under 20 years of age or 5,000 times if you are under 50 or 200 times if you are under 70. This was as of September 27, 2020 when the CDC reported that the infection fatality ratio for each age group was as follows: 0-19yo is 0.00003%, 20-49yo is 0.0002%, 50-69yo is 0.005% & 70+yo is 0.054% (link).

Big pharma is not needed here.

As of 18 November 2021, Comprehensive Review of Face Mask Studies Finds No Evidence of Benefit (link).

As of Jun 19, 2021, University Of Florida Lab Finds Dangerous Pathogens On Children’s Face Masks (link, link).

‘A laboratory at the University of Florida that recently analyzed a small sample of face masks, detected the presence of 11 dangerous pathogens that included bacterias that cause diphtheria, pneumonia, and meningitis’.

CDC: masks don’t work (Originally published 6 February 2020 and updated May 2020, link).

As of 06 Oct 2020, German Neurologist Warns Against Wearing Facemasks: ‘Oxygen Deprivation Causes Permanent Neurological Damage’ (link).

As of Sep 20, 2020, A German children’s charity has commissioned a laboratory to examine a commercially available mask. The face mask was previously worn by a child in school for 8 hours. Examination findings: Detection of 82 bacterial colonies and 4 mold colonies (link).

You shouldn’t wear a face covering unless you want to give yourself bacterial pneumonia.

As of August 07, 2020, Dentists say ‘mask mouth’ can cause serious health complications, including strokes (link).

‘The dentists said that the face coverings increase mouth dryness and contribute to a buildup of bad bacteria’.

As of February 4, 2021, Long-term mask wearing may contribute to advanced stage lung cancer, study finds (link).

As of April 12, 2021, Masking Danger? Are We Inhaling Disease-causing Microplastic Particles From Face Masks? (link).

As of March 23, 2021, Fact Check – Scientific studies prove you are more likely to catch Covid-19 if you wear a Face Covering (link).

This law got passed on the quiet yesterday (October 1) in the #UK, allowing the harvesting and retention of the DNA of anyone who does a #COVID-19 test. No mention in main stream #news. See link: https://legislation.gov.uk/uksi/2020/973/ (tweet).

I don’t want anyone’s DNA to be harvested or retained so I ask everyone reading this to not take a test or if they do take a test they first consult a lawyer to sue the government so that their DNA is not harvested or retained.

As of April 10, 2021, Another Covid Myth Dies the Death (link).

‘On April 5, however, the CDC page was replaced by a much-simplified set of instructions, which includes now this discreet note: “In most situations, the risk of infection from touching a surface is low.” Oh is that so?’

As of March 16, 2021, BILL GATES’ FOUNDATION FUNDED ‘DNA MINING’ USING COVID-19 TESTS (website, bitchute).

Can there be anything more personal than someone’s DNA?

Germany Announces “Lockdown Of The Unvaccinated” In An Attempt To Force Vaccines On 12 Million People. (link).

‘Today has been a very sad day in Germany when to the horror of rational thinking people worldwide, the country has been segregated between vaccinated and unvaccinated after the outgoing German Chancellor, Angela Merkel said that people who aren’t vaccinated will be excluded from nonessential shops, as well as cultural and recreational venues’

‘After a meeting with federal and state leaders, Merkel said: “the measures were necessary in light of concerns that hospitals in Germany could become overloaded with people suffering Covid-19 infections”. Merkel told the reporter in Berlin “the situation in our country is serious” and called the measure an “act of national solidarity” (source)’

‘A Lockdown For The Unvaccinated’.

‘This apparent act of solidarity is quite the opposite as it includes the barring of a whole section of society, the unvaccinated, to culture and leisure nationwide. These will be open only to those who have been vaccinated or recovered,’ Merkel says. “We want to take further measures in addition to those already taken’’.

‘Although these further measures and within the draft agreement focus on restrictions for the unvaccinated, there are also measures that will affect the vaccinated. For instance, nightclubs are to be closed in “hard-hit” regions and facemasks are to be made compulsory in schools again’.

‘Restrictions and Proposed Measures’

‘Other restrictions are already in force in several regions within Germany, traditional Christmas markets have been axed for all, but the unvaccinated will be the only ones barred from those that are still open’.

‘The Vaccinated Are A Source of Transmission’

‘The leaders who are backing these proposals are ignoring the science and recent data which shows that infection and transmission in COVID-19 vaccinated are increasing. Yet decision-makers assume that it is the unvaccinated that should be locked down and exclude the fact that the vaccinated are a source of transmission according to both data and studies (source)’.

What an Orwellian concept: Segregation is an act of solidarity.

–

(Graphene Hydroxide, GHO) Murder? Just Hours After Publishing the Secret of the Vax the Doctor Is Dead (Must Video) (link).

‘This video is of This is Dr. Noack, a chemist and graphene expert unlike any under in the EU. He got attacked on a livestream months ago by special police for laughable reasons’.

–

MURDER! Just Hours After Publishing the Secret of the Vaxx, Dr Noack is DEAD (link, link).

‘On November 18, 2020, well-known German chemist and one of the EU’s top graphene experts, Dr Andreas Noack was arrested by an armed police unit in the middle of his YouTube livestream’.

‘On November 26th, 2021, just hours after publishing this latest video about graphene oxide and graphene hydroxide, he died suddenly’.

‘In this video, he reveals that that Dr Pablo Campra from the University of Almeria had recently done a Micro-Raman spectroscopy study of the vaxxine and had discovered that the graphene detected in the vaxx was not graphene oxide (GO) but graphene hydroxide (GHO), which is an extremely stable molecule that is not biodegradable, so it basically stays in your system forever’.

‘This is very bad news for vaxxine recipients, because he describes graphene hydroxide molecules as “the sharpest imaginable objects because they are only one atom layer thick…a huge molecule which is extremely sharp.”’

‘In other words, the graphene hydroxide molecules in the vaxx behave like nano razors that cut the epithelial lining of recipients’ veins, which he believes is the cause of blood clots and the sudden deaths observed in so many top athletes, lately’.

‘He believes it’s a case of “Russian Roulette”, where the syringe administering the intramuscular injection will inadvertently pierce a vein, allowing the GHO to enter the bloodstream, slicing up the epithelia in the blood vessels of hapless recipients’.

–

Dangerous Graphene Oxide In Vaccines – by Dr Andreas Noack – Killed – Nebezpecny Grafen ve Vakcinach – podle Dr Noack – zabili jej – spot (link).

–

Toxicity of graphene-family nanoparticles: a general review of the origins and mechanisms (2016 Oct 31, link).

–

WHAT IS GRAPHENE OXIDE? Main Ingredient in Pfizer, AstraZeneca Vials Explained by Medical Expert (July 8, 2021, link).

‘QUESTION OF THE DAY! Dr. Jane Ruby is a 20-year pharmaceutical researcher and she joined Stew Peters to answer the question everyone is asking – WHAT IS GRAPHENE OXIDE, and will it hurt me?’

–

(Candace Owens) There will eventually be human rights trials over the treatment of citizens during Covid. For those of you in business, media & government who have worked to abet these injustices: do note that while it’s fun to be in power, when tyranny collapses—and it always does—you will pay. (tweet).

–

Over 42,000 Adverse Reaction Reports Revealed In First Batch Of Pfizer Vax Docs (link).

‘The FDA’s excruciatingly slow release of data related to Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine has already borne fruit, and it’s damning despite a trickle of just 500 pages per month out of 329,000 pages – which will take until 2076 to complete’.

‘As first reported by Kyle Becker, there were a total of 42,086 case reports for adverse reactions (25,379 medically confirmed, 16,707 non-medically confirmed), spanning 158,893 total events’.

‘More than 25,000 of the events were classified as “Nervous system disorders.”’

–

Incriminating Pfizer Vaxx Safety Study Reveals 1 In 17 Mortality Rate (link).

‘As we move closer to the nationwide resistance on the 21st of December, Pfizer has been forced to release safety data which should have prevented to UK’s MHRA from authorizing the emergency use of the company’s purported COVID ‘vaccine’’.

‘The screenshot above, taken from the incriminating Pfizer Safety Study [dated April 30 2021], shows that, out of 21,325 known outcomes within 90 days of ‘vaccination’, 1,223 [5.74%] suffered fatal adverse events’.

–

RECEIPTS! Patent PROVES Vaxx is Obedience Training Platform (October 11, 2021, link).

‘The WHOLE WORLD WILL CHANGE if this interview is seen by the masses. This is it. This is the FINAL “Variant”. Your life, the life of our children and every generation to come will be forever enslaved if this agenda is carried out! PLEASE SHARE!’

Attach.

–

The Omicron deception; how long can they string out the mutation-stories? (link).

‘Nothing mutates faster than a non-virus, except perhaps Tony Fauci’s pronouncements about the “pandemic.”’

‘In early 2020, it all started with a “virus” no one had isolated. Meaning a phantom, a fake, a con, a non-entity. NO VIRUS TO THIS DAY’.

‘Now we’ve had fake variants of the fakes. Delta; Omicron from Africa’.

–

The epidemiological relevance of the COVID-19-vaccinated population is increasing (link).

‘High COVID-19 vaccination rates were expected to reduce transmission of SARS-CoV-2 in populations by reducing the number of possible sources for transmission and thereby to reduce the burden of COVID-19 disease. Recent data, however, indicate that the epidemiological relevance of COVID-19 vaccinated individuals is increasing. In the UK it was described that secondary attack rates among household contacts exposed to fully vaccinated index cases was similar to household contacts exposed to unvaccinated index cases (25% for vaccinated vs 23% for unvaccinated). 12 of 31 infections in fully vaccinated household contacts (39%) arose from fully vaccinated epidemiologically linked index cases. Peak viral load did not differ by vaccination status or variant type [[1]]. In Germany, the rate of symptomatic COVID-19 cases among the fully vaccinated (“breakthrough infections”) is reported weekly since 21. July 2021 and was 16.9% at that time among patients of 60 years and older [[2]]. This proportion is increasing week by week and was 58.9% on 27. October 2021 (Figure 1) providing clear evidence of the increasing relevance of the fully vaccinated as a possible source of transmission. A similar situation was described for the UK. Between week 39 and 42, a total of 100.160 COVID-19 cases were reported among citizens of 60 years or older. 89.821 occurred among the fully vaccinated (89.7%), 3.395 among the unvaccinated (3.4%) [[3]]. One week before, the COVID-19 case rate per 100.000 was higher among the subgroup of the vaccinated compared to the subgroup of the unvaccinated in all age groups of 30 years or more. In Israel a nosocomial outbreak was reported involving 16 healthcare workers, 23 exposed patients and two family members. The source was a fully vaccinated COVID-19 patient. The vaccination rate was 96.2% among all exposed individuals (151 healthcare workers and 97 patients). Fourteen fully vaccinated patients became severely ill or died, the two unvaccinated patients developed mild disease [[4]]. The US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) identifies four of the top five counties with the highest percentage of fully vaccinated population (99.9–84.3%) as “high” transmission counties [[5]]. Many decisionmakers assume that the vaccinated can be excluded as a source of transmission. It appears to be grossly negligent to ignore the vaccinated population as a possible and relevant source of transmission when deciding about public health control measures’.

–

More Professional Athletes’ Careers Ended by Heart Damage From COVID Vaccine (link).

–

They Were High-Performing Athletes … Until COVID Vaccines Destroyed Their Health (link).

‘A world record-holder in static breath-hold freediving, a veteran triathlete, a professional tennis player, a professional mountain biker — they were all high-performing athletes until COVID vaccines ruined their health, and their careers’.

‘Story at-a-glance:’

Florian Dagoury is a world record holder in static breath-hold freediving; he held his breath for an astonishing 10 minutes and 30 seconds.

After receiving his second dose of Pfizer’s COVID-19 injection, he experienced increased heart rate and a reduction in his breath-holding capacity.

A cardiologist diagnosed him with myocarditis and pericarditis, both recognized adverse effects linked to the shots.

In another instance, 34-year-old Jeremy Chardy, a professional tennis player ranked 73rd in the world, suspended his season due to a severe adverse reaction to the COVID-19 shot.

Veteran triathlete Antoine Méchin, 32, is also facing the potential end to his career after receiving Moderna COVID-19 injections and developing a pulmonary embolism.

While health officials remain silent about COVID-19 injection reactions, the growing number of reports of adverse reactions cannot be silenced forever.

–

We need to act now to block Britain’s social credit system (24 July 2021, link).

‘I have to admit that I didn’t quite get it right when, 12 days ago, I wrote: ‘There is a model for what will be coming our way if we do not resist vaccination passports and electronic ID cards: China’s social credit system, which blacklists people for numerous antisocial offences, from crossing the street on a red light to failing to sort their recycling, and uses the information to deny them the right, for example, to buy rail and airline tickets.’’

‘I had in mind that it would take two to five years for a vaccination passport scheme to morph into a Chinese-style social credit system. In fact, it took two weeks. This morning it was reported that the government is planning to introduce a health app in January which will monitor our shopping, our exercise levels, or intake of fruit and vegetables – and reward us with virtue points which we can exchange for discounts, free tickets (to what kind of event is not clear) and other goodies. Capita and Serco – the usual beneficiaries of demented government schemes – are reported to be bidding for the chance to run it’.

‘Let’s leave aside the rather obvious possibilities for fraud: just think how many virtue points you could accumulate by persuading someone else to take your phone jogging with them while you tuck into takeaway pizza which you bought with means other than your smartphone – you could enjoy your junk food and get a free pass to the all-in wrestling to boot. Just because someone has bought some kind of drink or foodstuff doesn’t mean they are going to consume it – even teetotallers can stock up on wine and beer if they are throwing a party’.

‘But more to the point, do we seriously want to be monitored like pieces of an industrial plant? It won’t be long, of course, before employers started demanding that their employees use the app, and to see diet and exercise history before giving someone a job. Just as clubs, and quite possibly pubs and restaurants, will be obliged to check our vaccination status before letting us in, next they will find themselves forced to check our dietary history before selling us a burger and milkshake. And of course, the NHS will be expected to use the app for rationing healthcare. Don’t expect to be offered a hip operation until you have proved that you are leading a healthy lifestyle’.

‘There will be no end to this kind of thing if we agree to use this app. Just look how we were fooled with CCTV cameras. If we can be said to have consented to their use at all it was on the basis that they might be used to solve serious crime. Yet look at them now: programmed to issue fines systematically for the most minor of offences, like straying into a bus lane for a few yards, getting caught in a box junction, accidentally dropping a few crumbs as you eat your lunch on a city centre bench. It is always the same with surveillance: give authorities an inch and mission creep sets in at once’.

–

UK Column News – 3rd December 2021. Boris Johnson gets his booster badge. Promote general fear, anxiety. Christmas restrictions, more testing, quarantines, lockdowns, ‘save the NHS’. Distraction from mounting vaccine injuries, deaths. The Omicron deception; how long can they string out the mutation-stories? GPs may stop monitoring millions of patients due to Covid jab drive. 2020-2021 Covid-only health service, 2021-2022 Vaccine-only health service. Booster jabs until 2023: Britain buys 114 million vaccine doses. UK’s Covid-19 vaccine analysis overview: 390,808 total reports, 1,284731 total reactions, 1,789 total fatalities. German euthanasia clinics refusing unvaccinated customers. BHP’s COVID vaccine mandate at NSW mine unlawful, Fair Work Commission finds. WA vaccine rollout: 39,000 West Aussie workers could lose job over refusal to get COVID jab. Comments on sacked workers shirts dumped at Parliament House West Australia. The epidemiological relevance of the COVID-19-vaccinated population is increasing. I’ve seen nothing in this variant that warrants Britain’s extreme response to it: Dr ANGELIQUE COETZEE, the doctor who alerted the world to the Omicron Covid variant, says we are over-reacting to the threat. More professional Athlete’s Careers Ended by Heart Damage From COVID Vaccine. We need to act now to block Britain’s social credit system (website, odysee pending, bitchute pending, rumble, brandnewtube pending, terminated from youtube, not livestreamed on or uploaded onto vimeo).

–

Scientists discover ‘smoking gun’ link between AstraZeneca vaccine and lethal blood clots (link).

‘The biological process that leads to lethal blood clots in some people after the AstraZeneca jab has been found, researchers believe’.

‘Scientists at Cardiff University discovered that a protein in blood likes to bind to part of the vaccine, which can lead to dangerous clotting’.

‘Intriguingly, the reaction is not caused by the coronavirus particles contained in the vaccine, but the system used to deliver it inside the body’.

‘The AstraZeneca vaccine encapsulates coronavirus genetic material inside a weakened version of the common cold virus – known as an adenovirus, which infects chimpanzees’.

‘The new study shows that adenovirus attracts a protein called “platelet factor four” to it like a magnet’.

‘This new hybrid protein-virus confuses the immune system, which creates new antibodies, which themselves stick to the proteins, triggering the formation of dangerous blood clots’.

–

Klaus’ Great Narrative: Locking the Plebs in the 21st Century Plato’s Cave (link).

–

Official Data shows huge increase in cases of Ovarian Cancer, and Deaths of New-Born Babies have hit Critical Levels; are the Covid-19 Vaccines to blame? (link).

‘Data available from Public Health Scotland shows that cases of ovarian cancer in 2021 are much higher than the 2017-2019 average, and deaths of new-born babies have reached the upper warning threshold indicating factors beyond random variation may have contributed to the deaths’.

‘With nearly 40,000 menstrual disorders being reported as adverse reactions to the Covid-19 vaccines, scientists warning of potential issues with the formulation of the Covid-19 injections leading to infertility, real-world data showing the rate of miscarriage following Covid-19 vaccination is as high as 82%, and a confidential study showing the Covid-19 vaccine accumulates in the ovaries over time, could the rise in ovarian cancer and deaths of new-born babies have anything to do with the mass roll-out of the Covid-19 vaccines?’

–

The real reason the Government wants you to get a COVID-19 Booster Jab every 3 months is because the Vaccinated are developing a new form of AIDS (link).

–

US Physician Assistant Reveals She Was Told to Stop Reporting Covid-19 Vaccine Injuries (link).

‘On a recent episode of The Sharyl Attkisson Podcast, a physician assistant said that after she saw a flood of Covid vaccine victims in the ER where she worked, she was told not to report them to VAERS, the US government’s official Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System’.

‘Deborah Conrad, a physician assistant who worked at the United Memorial Medical Center in New York for around 17 years, said that she saw “heart attacks, cardiomyopathies, arrhythmias of the heart, blood clots, [and] pulmonary emboli” in the months after the vaccine was rolled out’.

‘Her role at the hospital meant that she had to log any incident reports to VAERS. At first, she saw “just a few patients” with suspected side effects linked to the jab. However, she soon saw “all these people coming in,” so she started notifying her “administrative leaders of what was going on.”’

‘She said that the administration “didn’t feel that there was a whole lot to worry about.” Eventually, “the emergency room started catching on” to the rise in post-vaccine patients, and her colleagues started “giving [her] patients to report.”’

‘However, Conrad’s administration told her that she was “over reporting,” as it was their impression that many vaccine injuries were not caused by the Covid jab at all’.

‘Podcast host Sharly Attkisson has had past experience in investigating adverse reactions linked to vaccines. She told Conrad that “I was assigned to cover vaccine-related issues I knew nothing about, but I went down the rabbit hole at CBS News.” Attkisson said that she had seen evidence of “cover-ups” in the early 2000s when investigating the relationship between big pharma companies and the US government’.

‘She said that there are doctors who question whether they should report adverse reactions to the jab rather than ignore it and try to link injuries to something else’.

‘The physician assistant said that she tried repeatedly to report what she saw to higher-ups, but “they absolutely refused to do any reporting.”’

‘Instead, Deborah Conrad was told to “support the vaccine effort” because “they want vaccines in every arm.” She also said that she called foul on the frequently repeated claim that the vaccines are “100 percent safe and effective.” Conrad said: “That’s just … ridiculous … because nothing is 100 percent safe and effective.”’

–

Twitter Slaps ‘Unsafe’ Label On American Heart Association mRNA Vaccine Warning (link).

‘Twitter has slapped an “unsafe link” warning on a study from the American Heart Association which found that mRNA vaccines dramatically increase risk of developing heart diseases from 11% to 25%’.

–

Study finds Covid Vaccines increase the risk of Heart Attack by 127% (link).

–

WHISTLEBLOWER: LA Port Worker Says Shortages are FAKE! (October 11, 2021, link).

–

NURSE WHISTLEBLOWER: FEMA IN OUR HOSPITAL, COLLAPSE IMMINENT (November 9, 2021, link).

‘Chelsea Walls is a registered nurse and says that fifty-nurses at her hospital have been fired for refusing the vaccine. She says that all medical and religious exemptions are being rejected and that no matter what our leaders say, a massive top-down manufactured medical crisis is coming, fast, spurred on by tyrannical vaccine mandates’.

–

AUSTRALIA – Historic Supreme Court Lawsuit Filed, Attorney Speaks Out (September 10, 2021, link).

‘Matthew Hopkins is an Australian attorney who has filed an historic lawsuit in the Supreme Court of New South Wales. The lawsuit targets the tyrants responsible for implementing the New World Order down under, the prototype for the West!’

–

Doctor Restrained, Put Into Solitary Confinement After Advocating For Mistreated COVID Patient (August 13, 2021, link).

‘Sarasota, FL – Dr. Stephen Guffanti was in the emergency department at Sarasota Memorial Hospital, where he shared a room with a fellow COVID-19 diagnosed patient’.

‘Dr. Guffanti became the medical advocate for that patient, who’s condition was worsening, and made healthcare workers aware of bacterial pneumonia in that patient’.

‘As a result of his advocacy, Dr. Guffanti reports he was removed from the room, put into 4-point restraints and put into solitary confinement by hospital staff for 4 hours before signing out “against medical advice”’.

‘A press conference is scheduled to be held at Sarasota Memorial Hospital on Friday, August 13, 2021 at 12 PM Eastern Time’.

–

Doctors THREATENED, Forced to Support “Vaccine” Narrative (September 15, 2021, link).

‘Dr. John Witcher joined Stew Peters to reveal why most doctors are supporting the “vaccine” narrative of “safe and effective”, and what’s happening is EXACTLY what we suspected!’

–

SHOCKING Exclusive: “My Child Was Jabbed Behind My Back” (link).

‘Kerry Murray is a mother who sadly is currently embroiled in a family court dispute. She wrote this message to us. Quote: “The divorcing parents that don’t want shots are considered negligent parents. My children were injected with the bio-weapon behind my back. This isn’t uncommon in family court.” Unquote’.

‘Of course, vaccines are just the tip of the pyramid of evils that go on in family court. Family courts also drive wedges between families. They deploy psychopathic social workers to take children out of homes and get them into foster care. They aggressively push forward insanity like transgenderism, and will take kids away from their parents if they aren’t on board with mutilating their own kids’.

‘Stew Peters welcomed Kerry for an emotional and revealing interview’.

–

School Caught Torturing Child: Administrators locked unmasked child out of building in cold (link).

‘A mother in Rochester, Massachusetts was shocked to find out that her son was locked out of school, and left in 45-degree weather, for the high crime of not wearing a mask. Heather Wedge joins Stew to discuss what happened, and what the police told her when they arrived to investigate the abuse’.

–

URGENT PLEA: Mom of Autistic Daughter Fights Forced-Vaccination, Begs For Attorney Help (link).

‘A few weeks ago on this program we told you about the sad saga of Martha and Emmanuel Cortes. Martha has an adult handicapped daughter who is autistic. But one of her sons is the mayor of Battleground, Washington, and is fighting to take away the mother’s guardianship so that he can get the sister forcibly vaccinated’.

‘Now, this very show has been thrust into the battle. A new filing from the guardian ad litem in the case attacks Martha and Emmanuel for appearing on this program, and it vilifies Emmanuel for being a gun owner and claims he is affiliated with “radical” anti-government groups, essentially smearing him as a domestic terrorist’.

–

Top ICU Doctor Suspended After Suing Hospital For Banning Ivermectin and Other Covid Treatments (link).

‘Dr Paul Marik, chief of pulmonary and critical care medicine at Eastern Virginia Medical School and director of the ICU at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, learned about his 14-day suspension when he arrived at work on Saturday, discovering a letter on his desk’.

—

“The letter [from Sentara to Marik] gives no explanation whatsoever for the ‘coincidence’ of Sentara’s choosing to suspend Dr. Marik at this particular moment, leaving only one realistic conclusion. Sentara has engaged in a blatant act of retaliation against Dr. Marik for filing this suit and for exposing to the public Sentara’s unlawful unjustified denial of safe, potentially life-saving medicines to its COVID patients in violation of Virginia statutory law and public policy.”’

–

Dying COVID-19 Patient Recovers After Court Orders Hospital To Administer Ivermectin (link, link).

‘An elderly COVID-19 patient has recovered after a court order allowed him to be treated with ivermectin, despite objections from the hospital in which he was staying, according to the family’s attorney’

‘After an Illinois hospital insisted on administering expensive remdesivir to the patient and the treatment failed, his life was saved after a court ordered that an outside medical doctor be allowed to use the inexpensive ivermectin to treat him, over the hospital’s strenuous objections’.

‘Ivermectin tablets have been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to treat humans with intestinal strongyloidiasis and onchocerciasis, two conditions caused by parasitic worms. Some topical forms of ivermectin have been approved to treat external parasites such as head lice and for skin conditions such as rosacea. The drug is also approved for use on animals’.

–

Texas Man With Natural Immunity Forced to Get Covid-19 Vaccine To Remain On Lung Transplant Waitlist, Dies After Second Moderna Shot (link).

‘In the end, Bobby took the vaccine to stay on the transplant waitlist. On April 17th, he became fully vaccinated after taking a second dose of the Moderna vaccine’.

‘Shortly after getting the jab, Bobby, unfortunately, developed a pulmonary embolism and atrial fibrillation. The latter is a heart condition that has a range of symptoms including irregular heartbeats, chest pain, and extreme fatigue’.

‘After developing these heart conditions, Bobby’s health began to rapidly deteriorate. On August 20th, he passed away. He never received his new lungs’.

–

People dropping dead on the street – turned out to be a lie (tweet).

–

If we tolerate this, then our children will be next (link).

‘Like many people out there battling in their own way the tyranny and the treachery to which we’ve been subjected by our political, media, and bureaucratic ‘Brahmin castes’ (self-appointed as they are), I’m all fired n’ brim-stoned up’.

‘This article is something of a different beast to my past efforts in the truth-telling stakes. It’s more personal. A thing like Covid will do that. My fervent hope is that if my “personal” isn’t already, it will become yours too’.

‘As always spread the love. Liking is wonderful, but it’s only virtue signalling; it might float your boat, but it ain’t gonna do much for anyone else. Or for furthering the cause. Bringing others into the fold was my main objective in penning this’.

‘I implore all to make it yours too. Don’t let this be the time we finally learn—too late—that the only thing we learn from history is that we learn nothing from history…’

–

SEC Chair Gensler: Bitcoin Competes With The US Banking System (link, link).

–

The Invisible Incentives Of Bitcoin (link, link).

‘For the record, I am not some hardcore Bitcoin miner. I am merely posing a question to the Bitcoin community about their incentives to acquire. What is the real motivation for mining Bitcoin? That one question can quickly peel back many other layers of hidden incentives. What I mean by hidden is that a lot of people believe these incentives solely revolve around money. The overall price of Bitcoin goes up, then people get overly excited; that’s what messes up newbies during the orange-pill process because they have no idea what mining entails. At the surface level, it is hard to understand that mining bitcoin keeps the network decentralized, and it is way bigger than just earning bitcoin as a monetary reward. It is also about creating a new financial structure on the Earth that treats all fairly, as equals, which cannot be manipulated to the benefit of the few at the top. Bitcoin is sound money. Bitcoin saves the world while you tweet, while you surf the internet, and so many are not paying attention. Here is how’.

–

AZ AUDIT NUMBERS! “The Day America Has Been Waiting For” (September 8, 2021, link).

‘Liz Harris and Seth Keshel joined Stew Peters to release canvass findings and real numbers for the first time since the Arizona audit efforts began’.

‘Harris told Stew, “This is the day America has been waiting for” as she presented numbers that would destroy the margin Biden claimed in the 2020 election, supposedly defeating President Trump in Arizona’.

‘Keshel discussed the trends and gave insight about the pathway forward, who can help, and who can hurt the efforts to find the truth about the deep state steal!’

–