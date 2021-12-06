Your alternative update on #COVID19 for 2021-12-06. Pfizer docs: 1,200+ jab deaths o/ 90d. 6% batch = 100% damage. High % child myocarditis a/ jab

by paulthepaperbear in Uncategorized

The Police, Crime, Sentencing and Court Bill that is before Parliament will usurp your freedom of association, freedom of speech, freedom to protest, freedom of expression, freedom from government interference.

This doesn’t sit well with the Bill of Rights [1688] (link) which reads ‘That it is the Right of the Subjects to petition the King and all Commitments and Prosecutions for such Petitioning are Illegall’ nor with the associated Coronation Oath Act 1688 (link).

Those who vote for this bill would be declaring themselves an enemy to the people’s rights.

Great Barrington Declaration – Dr. Martin Kulldorff, professor of medicine at Harvard University, a biostatistician, and epidemiologist, Dr. Sunetra Gupta, professor at Oxford University, an epidemiologist and Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, professor at Stanford University Medical School, a physician, epidemiologist, health economist, and public health policy expert (link).

‘As infectious disease epidemiologists and public health scientists we have grave concerns about the damaging physical and mental health impacts of the prevailing COVID-19 policies, and recommend an approach we call Focused Protection’.

At the time of creating this blog post there were the following 3 sets of signatories.

811,461 concerned citizens.

15,091 medical and public health scientists.

44,541 medical practitioners.

It’s really, really simple: shelter the vulnerable from the infectious while the rest of us get on with living our lives.

World Doctors Alliance (link).

‘An independent non-profit alliance of doctors, nurses, healthcare professionals and staff around the world who have united in the wake of the Covid-19 response chapter to share experiences with a view to ending all lockdowns and related damaging measures and to re-establish universal health determinance of psychological and physical wellbeing for all humanity’.

‘WDA represents a diverse range of opinions of health care professionals and does not have a consensus of opinions on the origin of covid-19 or the political ramifications of the lockdown per se. WDA is however committed to debate the causes of harm resulting from the coronavirus act measures and to raise issues that expose harmful medical and life limiting practices detrimental to the well being of all living men women and children’.

Prof Dolores Cahil, Dr Mohammad Adil, Dr R Zac Cox, Dr Andrew Kaufman, Dr Heiko Schoning, Dr Heinrich Fiechtner, Dr Scott Jensen, Elke De Klerk, Dr Mikael Nordfors, Dr Hilde Smet, Dr Vernon Coleman and Dr Johan Denis.

WDA’s open letter raises questions on the following topics.

Collateral damage the cure is worse than the virus, Death certificates (1), Economic ruin, Censorship, Testing – False positives, Hydroxychloroquine, Prevention, ‘Vaccine’, Conflicts of interest, Cui bono? Who benefits?

As of 12 October 2020, (British Medical Journal) Covid-19: Where is the virus? (link).

’Janet Menage’

‘GP retired’

‘Wales, UK’

‘Dear Editor’

‘We are told that the virus is everywhere – in the air, in our breath, on fomites, trapped in masks – yet public health authorities seem not to be in possession of any cultivable clinical samples of the offending pathogen’.

‘In March 2020, the World Health Organisation instructed authorities not to look for a virus but to rely instead on a genome test, the RT-PCR, which is not specific for SARS-CoV-2 (1) (2)’.

‘A Freedom of Information request to Public Health England about cultivable clinical samples or direct evidence of viral isolation has no information and refers to the proxy RT-PCR test, quoting Eurosurveillance (3)’.

‘Eurosurveillance states: “Virus detection by reverse transcription-PCR (RT-PCR) from respiratory samples is widely used to diagnose and monitor SARS-CoV-2 infection and, increasingly, to infer infectivity of an individual. However, RT-PCR does not distinguish between infectious and non-infectious virus. Propagating virus from clinical samples confirms the presence of infectious virus but is not widely available (and) requires biosafety level 3 facilities” (4)’.

‘The CDC admits that, “no quantified virus isolates of the 2019-nCoV are currently available”, and used a genetically modified human lung alveolar adenocarcinoma cell culture to, “mimic clinical specimen”(5)’.

‘It appears, therefore, that we have public health bodies without clinical samples, a test which is non-specific and does not distinguish between infectivity and non-infectivity, a requirement for biosafety level 3 facilities to even look for a virus, yet we are led to believe that it is up all our noses’.

‘So, where is the virus?’

As of March 5th, 2021, COVID-19 mRNA Shots Are Legally Not Vaccines (link).

‘I discussed this troubling fact in a recent interview with molecular biologist Judy Mikovits, Ph.D. While the Moderna and Pfizer mRNA shots are labeled as “vaccines,” and news agencies and health policy leaders call them that, the actual patents for Pfizer’s and Moderna’s injections more truthfully describe them as “gene therapy,” not vaccines’.

As of Oct 28, 2021, An FOI request about the vaccine status of MPs was declined on the basis that it is ‘private medical information protected by Article 8 of the Human Rights Act 1998.’ If it applies to them, it should apply to us. Say #novaccinepassports by signing (tweet, website).

As of Sep 22, 2021, 30 facts you NEED to know: Your Covid Cribsheet (link, pics on google drive).

As of July 9, 2021, Further Midazolam graph Attached is a graph showing cumulative and linear all cause mortality for over 65s vs cumulative and linear midazolam prescribing, both for period Jan 2020 to June 2021. Deaths scale is left hand side, midazolam scale right hand side. 1/5 (tweet).

As of 7 July, 2021, Midazolam mass murder – the red line depicts the prescriptions for life-ending drug Midazolam and the blue one which follows the same trend are deaths in the same period for people over 65 which were called the ‘first wave’ of the fake ‘Covid’. Who ordered massive amounts of Midazolam that were used? Matt Hancock. He must go to trial with others for systematic mass murder (website, banned).

As of July 4, 2021, What really happened to ‘Midazolam Matt’ Hancock? (link).

‘On 12th July 2020, UK Redtop The Sun ran a lead piece that was nothing short of astonishing’.

‘Official figures at the time showed 38,352 out-of-hospital prescriptions for Midazolam were issued in April 2020 – more than double the February figure. And over the previous five years in England, the total had rarely moved either side of around 15,000’.

‘The Mail also had the story, reporting that ‘anti-euthanasia campaigners last night said they suspected the spike was evidence that many people had been put on end-of-life protocols or ‘pathways’…..Whistleblowers also claimed to have witnessed misuse of sedatives’’.

‘A broad range of inexplicable events happened on Hancock’s watch: dodgy death certificates, care home dumping, perpetual contradicting of his boss, vital facts kept from colleagues, overstated PHE mortality stats, huge percentages of people who went into hospital for minor surgery yet wound up dead from SarsCov2, corrupt drug trials conducted by Oxford Recovery, evasion of questions about vaccination-related death, blatant lies to the commons about vaccine approvals, hard-sell vaccine marketing condemned as totalitarian, and both delays and groundless exaggerations in relation to the Indian/Delta variant’.

‘But there is something about the Midazolam story that has at last stirred the police into some kind of action. A threatening slate-grey and brown cloud of doubt hangs over it that can only be grasped if one accepts the reality of depraved people in public life. Such clouds follow Matt Hancock around like a Satanic travelling fair’.

As of June 13, 2021, The Evidence – ‘You stayed at home, to protect the NHS, but they gave Midazolam to the Elderly and told you they were Covid Deaths’ (link).

As of 6th July 2021, We Need To Talk About Midazolam – Clare Wills Harrison (link).

‘By way of a shocking insight into utterly compelling new evidence of genocide by government policy, procurement and administration, which the People’s Union of Britain [PUB], Scouse polymath and independent data cruncher, Mark Oakford, and fearsome probate solicitor, Clare Wills Harrison, are on the brink of filing in the Private Criminal Prosecution of the Four Horsemen of COVID-1984 and their shadowy accomplices, here lies Clare’s summary of the serious issues to be tried, which she published this evening on social media’.

As of July 7, 2021, Your Government has committed Democide since March 2020 by using fear, deception, and Midazolam… (link).

‘Whilst all this was happening Matt Hancock and Chris Whitty instructed hospitals to discharge as many patients as possible into care homes, the very place the patients loved ones were now banned from visiting, the very place a doctor was not required to visit to certify a death, the very place carers could not be held liable for a death as long as it was just suspected to be Covid-19’.

‘The very place where care home managers refused to call out a doctor to treat an illness. The very place that care home managers refused to call an ambulance to take a resident to hospital. The very place that any patient with the first signs of just a sniffle were put on do not resuscitate orders without informing the patient or their family’.

‘The very place where those do not resuscitate orders were used as permission to begin end of life care. End of life care which involved the refusal of medical treatment. End of life care which involved the withdrawal of existing medication. End of life care which involved the injection of lethal amounts of midazolam. End of life care which involved the deprivation of food and water, leading to the residents dying of drug overdose, starvation, and dehydration’.

‘Is it just a coincidence that midazolam causes the same symptoms as serious complications due to Covid-19?’

As of 10 June 2021, Graph reveals correlation between ‘Covid deaths’ and use on old people of the dangerous respiratory-depressing drug Midazolam and between ‘Covid deaths’ and the fake ‘vaccine’ roll-out among the elderly at the start of 2021 (link).

As of October 27, 2021, DISCOLORED & DEOXYGENATED: Blood Cells Exposed To Pfizer’s Vaccine Lose Healthy Red Color & Oxygen?! (link, 27 pics on my google drive).

As of May 31, 2021, Vaccine researcher admits ‘big mistake,’ says spike protein is dangerous ‘toxin’ (link).

‘‘Terrifying’ new research finds vaccine spike protein unexpectedly in bloodstream. The protein is linked to blood clots, heart and brain damage, and potential risks to nursing babies and fertility’.

As of 29 March 2021, Do doctors have to have the (emergency use authorisation) covid-19 vaccine? (link).

‘Nevertheless, what I am currently struggling with is the failure to report the reality of the morbidity caused by our current vaccination program within the health service and staff population. The levels of sickness after vaccination is unprecedented and staff are getting very sick and some with neurological symptoms which is having a huge impact on the health service function. Even the young and healthy are off for days, some for weeks, and some requiring medical treatment. Whole teams are being taken out as they went to get vaccinated together’.

‘Mandatory vaccination in this instance is stupid, unethical and irresponsible when it comes to protecting our staff and public health. We are in the voluntary phase of vaccination, and encouraging staff to take an unlicensed product that is impacting on their immediate health, and I have direct experience of staff contracting Covid AFTER vaccination and probably transmitting it. In fact, it is clearly stated that these vaccine products do not offer immunity or stop transmission. In which case why are we doing it? There is no longitudinal safety data (a couple of months of trial data at best) available and these products are only under emergency licensing. What is to say that there are no longitudinal adverse effects that we may face that may put the entire health sector at risk?’

As of March 02, 2021, MEDICAL SHOCKER: Scientists at Sloan Kettering discover mRNA inactivates tumor-suppressing proteins, meaning it can promote cancer (link).

‘scientists at Sloan Kettering found that mRNA itself carries cancer CAUSING changes – changes that genetic tests don’t even analyze, flying completely under the radar of oncologists across the globe’.

We can expect cancers in those who have had the mRNA injectable to skyrocket.

As of 18 January 2021, COVID-19 RNA Based Vaccines and the Risk of Prion Disease (link).

Among the prion diseases are scrapie, transmissible mink encephalopathy (TME), bovine spongiform encephalopathy (BSE) and Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease (CJD).

As of December, 2020, Pfizer COVID vaccine trial shows alarming evidence of pathogenic priming in older adults (link).

As of Nov 17, 2021, FDA Asks Federal Judge to Grant it Until the Year 2076 to Fully Release Pfizer’s COVID-19 Vaccine Data (link).

As of Nov 18, 2021, The FDA wants the public to wait until the year 2076 – a full 55 years – for them to release the information it relied on to deem Pfizer’s vaccine safe for usage. They said they can release 500 pages a month for the next 659 months. That makes me want to see the data right now. (tweet).

As of Nov 18, 2021, I have decided that I will at first consider getting the vaccine in the year 2076. (tweet).

–

As of October 30, 2021, Is the Covid-19 Vaccine safe for 5-year-old Kids? We won’t know until they are jabbed, and “that’s just the way it goes” according to an FDA expert (link).

As of May 6, 2021, Pfizer and Moderna using relative risk reduction in order to claim “95% effective” instead of using absolute risk reduction where they’d only be able to claim “0.7%” and “0.6%” effectiveness, respectively, is right out of Billy G’s favorite book “How to Lie With Statistics.” (tweet).

As of 30 September 2021, (European Journal of Epidemiology) Increase in COVID-19 are unrelated to levels of vaccination across 68 countries and 2947 counties in the United States (link, link, link).

As of 19 March 2020, the UK gov website said that COVID-19 is no longer considered to be a high consequence infectious disease (HCID) in the UK (link).

‘They have determined that several features have now changed; in particular, more information is available about mortality rates (low overall)’

As of June 04, 2021, Epidemiologists Say CDC Exaggerated Outdoor COVID Risks (link).

Risk is 0.1%, it is not 10%. This is a whooping 100-fold exaggeration.

As of 04 March 2021, Covid-19: Highest death rates seen in countries with most overweight populations (link).

‘Covid-19 death rates are 10 times higher in countries where more than half of the adult population is classified as overweight, a comprehensive report from the World Obesity Federation has found’.

As of 13 November 2020, Covid-19: politicisation, “corruption,” and suppression of science (link).

As of 12 October 2020, WHO Flip-Flops: (Dr David Nabarro) Urges World Leaders To Stop Using Lockdowns To Fight COVID Contagion (link).

As of July 8, 2021, “New Zealand children falling ill in high numbers…children haven’t been exposed to range of bugs due to lockdowns, distancing and sanitiser and their immune systems are suffering…wards flooded by babies with a potentially-deadly respiratory virus.” (tweet, website).

Lockdowns (will) kill more people than COVID-19 (November 10, 2020 Dr Lidiya Angelova, link).

‘Locking everyone will decrease everyone’s immunity and make everyone susceptible to all pathogens. Immunity gets weaker by not being in contact with other harmless viruses but also by lack of natural vitamin D, fresh air and exercise’.

I dare say that Dr Lidiya Angelova takes no pleasure in being proven correct.

As of June 30, 2021, New research obliterates the entire justification behind vaccine passports, finding that public gatherings contribute NOTHING to the spread of covid (link).

I will never ask you. It’s your body & your choice. I will never tell you, because it’s my body & my choice. And I will absolutely never carry any form of domestic ID that marks me as safe or unsafe. A vaccine passport is not freedom, it’s tyranny. #NoVaccinePassports (tweet).

(Science Direct) A study of infectivity of asymptomatic SARS-CoV-2 Carriers (August 2020, link).

‘In summary, all the 455 contacts were excluded from SARS-CoV-2 infection and we conclude that the infectivity of some asymptomatic SARS-CoV-2 carriers might be weak’.

‘There were no positive tests amongst 1,174 close contacts of asymptomatic cases’ was one outcome of Post-lockdown SARS-CoV-2 nucleic acid screening between May 14 and June 1, 2020 in nearly ten million residents of Wuhan, China (20 November 2020, link).

As of 01 December 2020, (British Medical Journal) Covid-19: Asymptomatic cases may not be infectious, Wuhan study indicates (link).

Household Transmission of SARS-CoV-2A Systematic Review and Meta-analysis (December 14, 2020, link).

As of 12 April, 2021, People who have no symptoms cannot spread disease – the GIGANTIC lie on which the scam is founded – doctors speak out (website, brand new tube).

As of December 29, 2020, Giant Study Disproves Myth Of Asymptomatic COVID Spread (by 10 million to ZERO, link).

‘The study, published in the November issue of the peer-reviewed scientific journal Nature Communications, studied 9,899,828 residents of Wuhan, screening them between May 14, 2020 and June 1, 2020. The results provided clear evidence as to the possibility of any asymptomatic transmission of the virus’.

As of December 29, 2020, The Myth of the ‘Asymptomatic Spreader’ Dealt Another Blow This Week (May 24, 2021, link).

As of 15 Oct, 2020, Only poisoned monkey kidney cells ‘grew’ the SARS-CoV-2 ‘virus’. SARS-CoV-2 non-infectious in CDC lab and of 30k genome, found 37 then computed the rest, which makes it 99.9987% a unicorn (link).

World Health Organisation guidelines say that “contact tracing” is “not recommended in any circumstances” (page 9 of link).

As of Oct 1, 2020, PCR inventor Kary Mullis- ‘can find almost anything in anybody’ (link).

A unicorn virus not able to be detected by a unicorn test, and to complete the set, I am calling the vaccine a unicorn too.

As of February 23, 2021, PCR Testing Saga: Were We Duped? (link).

‘Were federal health officials and experts at WHO really unaware that the recommended high cycle count (CT) for PCR tests would produce an exorbitant number of false positives for COVID?’

The ONS has admitted it has been reporting PCR tests as positive when only a single coronavirus gene is detected, despite this being against the manufacturer instructions that two or more genes must be found. (tweet, website).

As of 11/04/2021, Laboratories in US can’t find Covid-19 in one of 1,500 positive tests (link).

‘CDC sued for massive fraud: Tests at 7 universities of ALL people examined showed that they did not have Covid, but just Influenza A or B – EU statistics: ‘Corona’ virtually disappeared, even under mortality’.

As of July 29th, 2021, The CDC ADMITS: PCR Tests CANNOT Differentiate Between Coronaviruses! (link).

‘The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has very quietly admitted that the PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests used to test for COVID-19 CANNOT differentiate between coronaviruses. That means, that this “disease” is nothing more than a common cold. The two are synonymous.’

As of April 29, 2021, Flu Has Disappeared Worldwide during the COVID Pandemic (link).

As of 20 November 2020, Portuguese Court Rules PCR Tests “Unreliable” & Quarantines “Unlawful” (link).

‘Important legal decision faces total media blackout in Western world’

‘The ruling goes on to conclude that, based on the science they read, any PCR test using over 25 cycles is totally unreliable. Governments and private labs have been very tight-lipped about the exact number of cycles they run when PCR testing, but it is known to sometimes be as high as 45. Even fearmonger-in-chief Anthony Fauci has publicly stated anything over 35 is totally unusable’.

As of Mar 31, 2021, Austrian court overturns judgment: PCR test not suitable for diagnosis “The court states in several places that a PCR test is not suitable for determining infectivity.” Deutsch: https://info-direkt.eu/2021/03/31/oesterreichisches-gericht-kippt-urteil-pcr-test-nicht-zur-diagnostik-geeignet/

English: https://translate.google.com/translate?hl=&sl=de&tl=en&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.info-direkt.eu%2F2021%2F03%2F31%2Foesterreichisches-gericht-kippt-urteil-pcr-test-nicht-zur-diagnostik-geeignet%2F (tweet).

As of October 31, 2020, Government website reveals extensive “COVID cases” fraud – RT-PCR is not able to distinguish whether infectious virus is present (link).

NHS Manchester FOI request shows NHS are using cycles at 45 which is medical fraud & 97% false positive!!! (tweet).

Still running at 45 cycles Still NO pandemic (tweet).

Anything over 30 cycles and the false positives go up radically. At 35 cycles its around 97% false positives. Its a false positive PCR pandemic. (tweet).

Is pine needle tea the answer to covid vaccine shedding / transmission? Learn about suramin, shikimic acid and how to make your own extracts (link).

S U R A M I N: How the COVID-1984 Global Control Regime Can Be Terminated (link).

As of 1 March 2021, A QUARTER of all UK Covid fatalities had dementia: Huge death toll among elderly is revealed (link).

As of 22 November 2020, “These data analyses suggest that in contrast to most people’s assumptions, the number of deaths by COVID-19 is not alarming. In fact, it has relatively no effect on deaths in the United States.” – John Hopkins Uni (link, archived copy of deleted doc).

As of February 1st 2021, COVID-19 Fatalities 16.7 Times Too High Due to ‘Illegal’ Inflation (link).

As of Jan 16, 2021, Massive public defiance in Italy as people flock to bars and restaurants, 50 000 of them pledging to open, to defy Government lockdowns (link).

You are 20 times less likely to die with/from COVID-19, if you don’t have pre-existing adverse health conditions.

All these pre-existing adverse health conditions are quite easily capable of being the dominant cause of death in any of these cases.

As reported for Italy on 19 March 2020, for Britain on 12 June 2020 and for the United States of America on 1 September 2020.

You are 100 times less likely to die with/from COVID-19, if you are vitamin D sufficient for T cell activation.

As reported on 18 June 2020 link.

As of September 3, 2020, Finally Confirmed! Vitamin D Nearly Abolishes ICU Risk in COVID-19 (link).

As of 09 Oct 2020, Data shows the average age of death from coronavirus is 82.4 years, writes DAVID ROSE as he argues for anti-lockdown plan to shield only the most vulnerable (link).

As of Sep 27, 2020, you are 33,333 times less likely to die with/from COVID-19, if you are under 20 years of age or 5,000 times if you are under 50 or 200 times if you are under 70. This was as of September 27, 2020 when the CDC reported that the infection fatality ratio for each age group was as follows: 0-19yo is 0.00003%, 20-49yo is 0.0002%, 50-69yo is 0.005% & 70+yo is 0.054% (link).

Big pharma is not needed here.

As of 18 November 2021, Comprehensive Review of Face Mask Studies Finds No Evidence of Benefit (link).

As of Jun 19, 2021, University Of Florida Lab Finds Dangerous Pathogens On Children’s Face Masks (link, link).

‘A laboratory at the University of Florida that recently analyzed a small sample of face masks, detected the presence of 11 dangerous pathogens that included bacterias that cause diphtheria, pneumonia, and meningitis’.

CDC: masks don’t work (Originally published 6 February 2020 and updated May 2020, link).

As of 06 Oct 2020, German Neurologist Warns Against Wearing Facemasks: ‘Oxygen Deprivation Causes Permanent Neurological Damage’ (link).

As of Sep 20, 2020, A German children’s charity has commissioned a laboratory to examine a commercially available mask. The face mask was previously worn by a child in school for 8 hours. Examination findings: Detection of 82 bacterial colonies and 4 mold colonies (link).

You shouldn’t wear a face covering unless you want to give yourself bacterial pneumonia.

As of August 07, 2020, Dentists say ‘mask mouth’ can cause serious health complications, including strokes (link).

‘The dentists said that the face coverings increase mouth dryness and contribute to a buildup of bad bacteria’.

As of February 4, 2021, Long-term mask wearing may contribute to advanced stage lung cancer, study finds (link).

As of April 12, 2021, Masking Danger? Are We Inhaling Disease-causing Microplastic Particles From Face Masks? (link).

As of March 23, 2021, Fact Check – Scientific studies prove you are more likely to catch Covid-19 if you wear a Face Covering (link).

This law got passed on the quiet yesterday (October 1) in the #UK, allowing the harvesting and retention of the DNA of anyone who does a #COVID-19 test. No mention in main stream #news. See link: https://legislation.gov.uk/uksi/2020/973/ (tweet).

I don’t want anyone’s DNA to be harvested or retained so I ask everyone reading this to not take a test or if they do take a test they first consult a lawyer to sue the government so that their DNA is not harvested or retained.

As of April 10, 2021, Another Covid Myth Dies the Death (link).

‘On April 5, however, the CDC page was replaced by a much-simplified set of instructions, which includes now this discreet note: “In most situations, the risk of infection from touching a surface is low.” Oh is that so?’

As of March 16, 2021, BILL GATES’ FOUNDATION FUNDED ‘DNA MINING’ USING COVID-19 TESTS (website, bitchute).

Can there be anything more personal than someone’s DNA?

Pfizer Documents Reveal Over 1,200 Vaccine Deaths Over 90-Day Trial Period (link).

–

Report shows Pfizer knew in January its mRNA jab was killing thousands, damaging three times more women than men (link).

–

Pfizer Whistleblower Was Directly Involved in COVID Vaccine Clinical Trials, New Documents Prove (link).

‘Newly released documents support whistleblower Brook Jackson’s claims she was directly involved in Pfizer’s COVID vaccine phase 3 clinical trials, but Pfizer contractor, Ventavia Research Group, and media refuse to retract statements to the contrary’.

Either the legacy media were ignorant of the facts or they knew they were lying.

–

β-d-N4-hydroxycytidine Inhibits SARS-CoV-2 Through Lethal Mutagenesis But Is Also Mutagenic To Mammalian Cells (07 May 2021, link).

–

Supercharging New Viral Variants: The Dangers Of Molnupiravir (Part 1) (link).

–

Harming Those Who Receive It: The Dangers Of Molnupiravir (Part 2) (link).

–

Dr. Sam White Has Won His High Court (free speech) Appeal Against the General Medical Council (link).

–

UK Column News – 6th December 2021. Lagevrio, Covid cure? β-d-N4-hydroxycytidine Inhibits SARS-CoV-2 Through Lethal Mutagenesis But Is Also Mutagenic To Mammalian Cells. It’s worth noting that people involved in the trial were instructed to abstain from heterosexual sex or use contraception. Supercharging New Viral Variants: The Dangers Of Molnupiravir (Part 1). Harming Those Who Receive It: The Dangers Of Molnupiravir (Part 2). Omicron wave could put as much pressure on hospitals as last winter even if it IS mild (LOL). WHO says no deaths reported from Omicron yet as Covid variant spreads. Albert Bourla CEO, Pfizer and an obscene piece of journalism from BBC’s Fergus Walsh: I did not ask Albert Bourla to explain why his vaccine is still experimental, why he is advocating his vaccine for use on children with no child trial data and no long term safety data for adults (and many more unasked questions). The supply of ITU medicines and end of life care medicines for covid-19 preparedness: £374,000 for end of life medicines. What is the single question which terrifies CEO June Raine and the MHRA vaccine pharmacovigilance (safety) team? Where is the quantitative risk assessment report which demonstrates that the Yellow Card Vaccine Adverse Reports (1,298,807 reactions and 1,814 deaths) are NOT the result of vaccine adverse effects? Until this QRA is published the MHRA claim to be protecting the public from vaccine adverse reactions is a false, misleading and dangerous claim. The Police, Crime, Sentencing and Court Bill will usurp your freedom of association, freedom of speech, freedom to protest, freedom of expression, freedom from government interference (website, odysee pending, bitchute pending, rumble, brandnewtube pending, terminated from youtube, not livestreamed on or uploaded onto vimeo).

–

EXCLUSIVE – 100% of Covid-19 Vaccine Permanent Disabilities and Deaths among Children were caused by just 6% of the batches produced according to official Government data (link).

‘An investigation of data found in the USA’s Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) has revealed that extremely high numbers of adverse reactions, hospitalisations, life threatening events, permanent disabilities, and deaths among children have been reported against specific lot numbers of the Covid-19 vaccines several times’.

‘Meaning the most dangerous and deadliest batches of the experimental injections being administered to children have now been identified, and by comparing against adverse reactions among children to the influenza vaccines over a number of years we can see that the Covid-19 injections are proving to be extremely dangerous for children’.

Attach.

–

Official Data shows Deaths of male Children are up 54% since they were offered the Covid-19 Vaccine (link).

‘An investigation of official ONS data has revealed that since the Covid-19 vaccine was offered and administered to kids in England and Wales there has been a 54% rise in deaths among male children compared to the same period in 2020’.

‘The UK’s Medicine and Healthcare product Regulatory Agency (MHRA) have openly admitted that they suspect myocarditis and pericarditis are potential side effects of the Pfizer and Moderna Covid-19 vaccines, especially among young males. A suspicion that has been strong enough for the UK Medicine Regulator to officially add warnings about myocarditis and pericarditis to the safety labels of the Covid-19 vaccines’.

‘Myocarditis is inflammation of the heart muscle, whereas pericarditis is inflammation of the protective sacs surrounding the heart. Both are extremely serious conditions due to the vital role the heart plays in keeping a person alive, and the fact that the heart muscle cannot regenerate. Serious myocarditis can lead to cardiac arrest and knock years off a persons life’.

‘The data is there now for the authorities to see, a 54% increase in deaths of male children compared to 2020 since they started to be given the Covid-19 vaccine, they must investigate this and cease the roll-out of the jabs to kids immediately’.

Attach.

‘Right now the axis on this graph is in the double digits but over time it will increase to triple digits then to quadruple digits. Stopping the jabbing of children might lessen how steep this up curve will get but, I fear, not by much,’

–

Seven-Year-Old Girl suffers Stroke after having the Pfizer Covid Vaccine (link).

–

Fully Vaccinated accounted for 4 in every 5 Covid-19 Deaths in England during November despite Booster Jab (link).

‘The totals number of cases by vaccination status as confirmed by table 8 of the UKHSA Week 48 Vaccine Surveillance report between October 11th and November 7th 2021 were as follows –’

Not-vaccinated population = 344,912

Partly vaccinated population = 65,056 cases

Fully-vaccinated population = 438,404 cases

‘This means the vaccinated population accounted for 59% of Covid-19 cases between November 1st and November 28th 2021 , whilst the not-vaccinated population accounted for 41%. However, if we remove under 18’s from the equation, many of whom aren’t eligible to be vaccinated, the figures are far worse for the vaccinated population’.

‘The totals number of cases by vaccination status in everyone over 18 as confirmed by table 3 of the UKHSA Week 48 Vaccine Surveillance report between November 1st and November 28th 2021, were as follows –’

Not-vaccinated population = 85,038 cases

Partly vaccinated population = 24,330 cases

Fully-vaccinated population = 437,450 cases

‘This means the over 18 vaccinated population accounted for 84% of Covid-19 cases between November 1st and November 28th 2021, whilst the not-vaccinated population accounted for just 16%’.

‘Unfortunately the latest UKHSA report also shows that despite the booster campaign being well underway, the vast majority of Covid-19 hospitalisations were also among the fully vaccinated population between November 1st and November 28th 2021’.

–

UK Government Guidance Admits High Percentage of All Hospitalised Children Are Suffering Myocarditis Due to Covid Injections (link).

‘As of 17 November, there had been 686 myocarditis and 578 pericarditis post-Covid injection reported to the UK Yellow Card system. In total there have been 18,354 cardiac disorders reported with 290 fatalities. It is known that there is gross underreporting of adverse events to the Yellow Card system’.

‘It is long overdue but, finally, on 29 November the UK Health Security Agency (“UKHSA”) recognised cardiac disorders are a risk of Covid injections. UKHSA issued clinical guidance to support the detection and management of clinical cases of myocarditis and pericarditis associated with Covid injections. In particular for children and people aged under 40’.

‘The first section of UKHSA’s clinical advice – “Background” – lists some important points. The fifth is: “myocarditis … has been described in a high percentage of children admitted to hospital …”’

Attach.

‘“Rare” but no mention that complications from Covid in younger age groups are incredibly rare’

‘“Nearly 10,000 more people than usual have died in the past four months from non-Covid reasons, as experts called for an urgent government inquiry into whether the deaths were preventable,” the Telegraph reported in mid-November. “Data from the UK Health Security Agency show there have been thousands more deaths than the five-year average in heart failure, heart disease, circulatory conditions and diabetes since the summer.”’

The guidance above says ‘The long-term consequences of this condition (myocarditis) secondary to vaccination are yet unknown’. So if you think that this admission sounds like everyone getting jabbed are test subjects in a long-term experiment, that’s because they are.

–

120 children hospitalized, province suspends Pfizer vaccine batch By Le Hoang December 2, 2021 (tweet, website).

It looks like they had a batch from the 6% that are bad.

–

Coronavirus Fact-Check #13: “ICUs are filled with the unvaccinated”. In reality: 35.4% (link).

‘The actual number is 35.4%’

‘According to the UK’s Health Security Agency data (page 31 of this document) 6639 patients were admitted to hospital “with Covid” in the weeks 44-47 of this year. Of those 6639, 2355 were unvaccinated’.

‘So unvaccinated people do not even make up the majority of Covid cases, let alone the majority of ICU admissions in general’.

–

Dr Vernon Coleman – “They have exaggerated Omicron to cover up the rising flood of Heart Attacks due to the Vaccines” (link).

–

In my last 16 hours in our ED, I took care of a 7 YEAR OLD boy with MYOCARDITIS (1 week post 1st vax), a 19 YEAR OLD girl with Bell’s palsy (1 month post vax) AND a healthy 36 YEAR OLD male who was DOA of a heart attack (tweet).

–

Everyone needs to watch this, really important, (Christine Anderson) German MEP telling it how it is (tweet).

–

A POWERFUL Message To Australia From A German Lady (link).

40s ‘The welfare of humanity has always been the alibi of tyrants’.

–

Germany 🇩🇪 Here we Go 👇After 21 long months, Lawyer Reiner Fullmich says he and his team are ready to drop some Truth Bombs 🔥 Let’s hope it not too late…Long Live the Truth 👊 (tweet).

–

Germany Announces “Lockdown Of The Unvaccinated” In An Attempt To Force Vaccines On 12 Million People. (link).

‘The world was horrified that the Nazis tested vaccines on Gypsies and Jews during WWII. As a result, the Nuremberg Code was set in place as a pledge was made to never allow atrocities to happen ever again. The judgment by the war crimes tribunal at Nuremberg laid down 10 standards to which physicians must conform when carrying out experiments on human subjects in a new code that is now accepted worldwide’.

–

Katie Hopkins; Germany segregates the ‘unclean’. Do not be afraid. We are MANY and you are NOT alone (link).

Back to 1930s Nazi Germany goes 2020s Germany.

–

Huge New Study Shows Zero COVID Deaths Among Healthy German Kids (link, link).

‘The findings, in a nutshell: if you let your healthy child or teenager receive the mRNA Covid vaccine, you are insane…’

‘German physician-scientists reported Monday that not a single healthy child between the ages of 5 and 18 died of Covid in Germany in the first 15 months of the epidemic’.

‘Not one’.

‘Even including children and adolescents with preexisting conditions, only six in that age range died, the researchers found’.

‘Germany is Europe’s largest country, with more than 80 million people, including about 10 million school-age children and adolescents’.

–

French study: out of 27,000 people who said they suffered from “long covid”, only 1,091 of them tested positive in a serological test. In other words, 96% of those 27,000 people probably never had covid. Long Covid = pure invention. (tweet).

–

Finland officially not recommending vax for kids 5-11 w/o risk factors “Infections in children of this age are usually mild & severe disease is extremely rare. When the burden of disease is small in one’s own group, very few adverse effects are accepted” https://thl.fi/en/web/thlfi-en (tweet, website).

–

Arrested (for breach of the health officers orders) and put in quarantine facility in Australia ….political prisoner is going on hunger strike (tweet).

–

Woman reveals how she was abducted and held against her will in one of Australia’s Covid Concentration Camps (link).

‘In yet another blow to human rights Australian Hayley Hodgson, 26, was very strangely picked up by uniformed police in what she called ‘a casino bus’ and taken to a ‘Covid Internment Camp’’.

‘Hayley moved to Darwin from Melbourne to escape the never-ending lockdowns, — only to find herself locked up in a Covid Internment Camp without even having the virus’.

‘Speaking to UnHerd’s Freddie Sayers, she said she had just returned from 14-day detention at Howard Springs, the government’s 2000-capacity Covid camp’.

‘It all began when a friend of hers tested positive. She recounts how investigators came to her home shortly afterwards, having run the number plate on her scooter to identify her as a ‘close contact’. They asked if she had done a Covid test, and at the moment she lied and said she had when she in fact had not yet. This set in train an extraordinary series of events’.

‘“We’ve just been told from higher up”’

‘“So then the police officers blocked my driveway,” she says. “I walked out and I said, “what’s going on, are you guys testing me for COVID? What’s happening?” They said, “no, you’re getting taken away. And you have no choice. You’re going to Howard Springs. You either come with us now, and we’ll put you in the back of the divvy van. Or you can have a choice to get a ‘COVID cab’…’

‘I just said, “I don’t consent to this. I don’t understand why I can’t just self-isolate at home, like a lot of other people are doing.” And they just said, “we’ve just been told from higher up where to take you. And that’s all that there is.”’

When this has all fallen apart, I don’t think ‘I was only following orders’ is going to be sufficient defence as it was back in the Nuremberg trials of 1947.

–

Pfizer, pericarditis, clots (tweet).

–

Mark Drakeford Doesn’t Care About Evidence He Carries On Regardless (link).

The hot mic admission starts at 1 minute into this clip: ‘Let’s hope no one’s bright enough to ask should that be in regulation or should in fact be advice. Oh sh!t’.

–

€12 million reasons why the media sings the Government’s tune on Covid. #gript (tweet).

–

I’m confused… why are we paying GPs extra, beyond their salary, to deliver healthcare? Covid booster jabs: GPs to be paid between £15 to £30 per vaccine administered as roll-out ramps up (tweet, website).

–

GP’s £15 EACH Boris Bribe 🤮 740,000 “MISSED” Diagnosis 🤬 SHAMEFUL. (link).

–

I fear ‘Protect the NHS’ could turn out to be one of the most harmful slogans in history, writes Professor KAROL SIKORA (link).

‘A report from the National Audit Office (NAO) this week found that up to 740,000 potential cancer patients have been missed since the beginning of the first lockdown in March 2020’.

‘These are people who should have been referred urgently for investigation in hospital, for a disease where delays exponentially increase the risk of death’.

‘The NAO estimates that, since the pandemic began, between 35,000 and 60,000 fewer people than expected have started treatment for cancer’.

–

Bill Gates Caught Buying Positive News Coverage ($319 million of it) (link).

–

Vaccine Policy: For Our Health or For Economics? (link).’“Indemnifying vaccine makers from liability has been a common theme throughout this pandemic. It allows manufacturers to get their products on the market faster, but it’s also a troublesome thought that there are no legal incentives for these companies to create safe vaccines and really vet their product,” wrote Arjun Walia, a journalist at The Pulse & Collective Evolution’.

‘Last week we wrote that towards the end of November South Africa had asked Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer to suspend delivery of Covid injections as it had enough in stock’.

‘In September 2021 India announced that they would not buy Covid injections from Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna. The main reason, Reuters reported, was because domestic output of “more affordable and easier-to-store vaccines has jumped.”’

‘Walia’s article – which highlights that the Indian Government declined to meet Pfizer and Moderna’s requests for legal protection over any side-effects from the use of their injections – invites readers to reflect on two questions. Why are vaccines a liability-free product in so many countries? Why is compensation to those injured by vaccines paid by taxpayers?’

‘Below we highlight a few ‘official’ statements – “Vaccine Policy is Economic Policy”. And conclude with a recent speech in the European Parliament – “Vaccine Policy is Health Policy”. We ask our readers, with no additional comments from us, to reflect on Walia’s questions and decide for yourselves what the aim of our governments’ “vaccine policies” are’.

–

Vomit (tweet).

–

Mandatory Vax Coming 🤬 Told Ya 🤦‍♂️ 32 Cases “Mild” = 0 Hospital 🤷‍♂️ Will We EVER Be Free??? (link).

–

French police send a (positive) message. (tweet).

–

This must be one of the biggest anti-covid, anti-lockdown, anti-mandatory-vaccination, anti-? demos in Vienna as of yet. That train of demonstrators walking by did not end for more than one hour! #w0412 (tweet).

–

Holly sh.. is this guy serious? The CEO of biontech say no thnx I don’t have time to take the (tweet).

–

One of my mates –– a fit 22 year old guy –– is in hospital with Pericarditis. The onset happened within 24 hours of his second Pfizer dose. (tweet).

–

Nurses know that Covid patients are dying from government subsidized hospital protocols (Remdesivir, intubation), NOT from Covid. Just ask a nurse. CC: @drcole12 (tweet).

–

When the media is told to release hundreds of articles blaming everything under the Sun for heart attacks & heart illnesses… So that society doesn’t all blame the Covid vaccine. “Study says exercise increases heart attack risks” What fucking study has ever showed that (tweet).

–

Today, I’ve was called “a grifter of death” for promoting nature, holistic MDs, farm-fresh and glyphosate-free food, declining shots of industrial chemicals, and our shared Consciousness. If this isn’t a commentary on the power of Pharma’s propaganda, I don’t know what is. (tweet).

–

A colleague sent their 8 year old daughter to school last week without a mask. She was surrounded by her masked classmates chanting “WEAR A MASK! WEAR A MASK!” This is where we are as a society at the end of 2021. (tweet).

–

BREAKING: Tory Defects To Laurence Fox’s Reclaim Party (link).

If non-establishment parties like the Reclaim party can find common ground with each other then they should try not to oppose each other for the same seat in an election.

–

Paper postulating connection between Covid-19 and wireless EMFs (5G etc) though by increasing the effects of “the SARS-COV-2 virus” rather than being responsible for causing the ilness without that “virus”. (tweet).

–

“Evidence for a connection between coronavirus disease-19 and exposure to radiofrequency radiation from wireless communications including 5G“ #Covid (tweet, website).

‘Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) public health policy has focused on the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) virus and its effects on human health while environmental factors have been largely ignored. In considering the epidemiological triad (agent-host-environment) applicable to all disease, we investigated a possible environmental factor in the COVID-19 pandemic: ambient radiofrequency radiation from wireless communication systems including microwaves and millimeter waves. SARS-CoV-2, the virus that caused the COVID-19 pandemic, surfaced in Wuhan, China shortly after the implementation of city-wide (fifth generation [5G] of wireless communications radiation [WCR]), and rapidly spread globally, initially demonstrating a statistical correlation to international communities with recently established 5G networks. In this study, we examined the peer-reviewed scientific literature on the detrimental bioeffects of WCR and identified several mechanisms by which WCR may have contributed to the COVID-19 pandemic as a toxic environmental cofactor. By crossing boundaries between the disciplines of biophysics and pathophysiology, we present evidence that WCR may: (1) cause morphologic changes in erythrocytes including echinocyte and rouleaux formation that can contribute to hypercoagulation; (2) impair microcirculation and reduce erythrocyte and hemoglobin levels exacerbating hypoxia; (3) amplify immune system dysfunction, including immunosuppression, autoimmunity, and hyperinflammation; (4) increase cellular oxidative stress and the production of free radicals resulting in vascular injury and organ damage; (5) increase intracellular Ca2+ essential for viral entry, replication, and release, in addition to promoting pro-inflammatory pathways; and (6) worsen heart arrhythmias and cardiac disorders’.

–

Things I’m worried about: losing my constitutional rights vs COVID-19. (tweet).

–

California Town Declares Itself a Constitutional Republic to Defy Newsom’s Covid Rules (link).

–

Why Bitcoin Is Generational Wealth (link, link).

–

Leapfrogging Legacy Banking To A Bitcoin Standard (link).

–

SEC Chair Gensler: Bitcoin Competes With The US Banking System (link, link).

–

The Bitcoin Bond: El Salvador Makes History (link, link).

For El Salvador the Bitcoin bond is a great deal. After five years they’ll start selling the coins to offer bondholders a special dividend (determined by the price of Bitcoin). However, El Salvador presumably won’t have to give all of the returns to the investors. If Bitcoin is way higher in the future, El Salvador will also benefit from the price appreciation. Any Bitcoin left over after the bondholders have been paid off will go to the government’s treasury.

One question we might ask is: why would anyone invest in the El Salvador Bitcoin bond rather than just buying Bitcoin? One plausible explanation is that the Bitcoin bond can give investors a steady yield (the bonds are set to pay 6.5%) without exposing them to Bitcoin’s volatility.

–

The Invisible Incentives Of Bitcoin (link, link).

For the record, I am not some hardcore Bitcoin miner. I am merely posing a question to the Bitcoin community about their incentives to acquire. What is the real motivation for mining Bitcoin? That one question can quickly peel back many other layers of hidden incentives. What I mean by hidden is that a lot of people believe these incentives solely revolve around money. The overall price of Bitcoin goes up, then people get overly excited; that’s what messes up newbies during the orange-pill process because they have no idea what mining entails. At the surface level, it is hard to understand that mining bitcoin keeps the network decentralized, and it is way bigger than just earning bitcoin as a monetary reward. It is also about creating a new financial structure on the Earth that treats all fairly, as equals, which cannot be manipulated to the benefit of the few at the top. Bitcoin is sound money. Bitcoin saves the world while you tweet, while you surf the internet, and so many are not paying attention.

–

Man Refuses to Give Bitcoin Password to Police – Ep. 7.287 (link).

1m40s “Installing bitcoin mining software on other people’s computers”.

–

Rare Earth Elements: Where In The World Are They? (link).

‘The strongest known magnet is an alloy of neodymium with iron and boron. Adding other REEs such as dysprosium and praseodymium can change the performance and properties of magnets’.

‘Hybrid and electric vehicle engines, generators in wind turbines, hard disks, portable electronics and cell phones require these magnets and elements. This role in technology makes their mining and refinement a point of concern for many nations’.

‘For example, one megawatt of wind energy capacity requires 171 kg of rare earths, a single U.S. F-35 fighter jet requires about 427 kg of rare earths, and a Virginia-class nuclear submarine uses nearly 4.2 tonnes’.

–

George Galloway sheds light on Maxwell family and its links to Jeffrey Epstein (Aug 23, 2019, link).

Namely Robert Maxwell and his daughter Ghislaine. Robert gets accused in Parliament by George Galloway of being an arms dealer. George sued Robert Maxwell then weeks later Robert was dead, while on his yacht ‘Lady Ghislaine’.

–

BREAKING REPORT: Judge OVERTURNS Orange County Florida Town Council Election [in historic town of Eatonville] DECERTIFIES 2020 RESULTS based on Fradulent votes.. MEDIA SILENT.. (tweet).

–

City (of Eatonville, Maricopa county, Arizona) OVERTURNS 2020 ELECTION as AZ GOP Preps for 2024! (link).

–