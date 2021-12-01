Your alternative update on #COVID19 for 2021-12-01. Did South Africa cross Pfizer. 60X increase in sports AE. Fresh doubts o/ Pfizer trial, Ventavia issues

by paulthepaperbear in Uncategorized

Great Barrington Declaration – Dr. Martin Kulldorff, professor of medicine at Harvard University, a biostatistician, and epidemiologist, Dr. Sunetra Gupta, professor at Oxford University, an epidemiologist and Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, professor at Stanford University Medical School, a physician, epidemiologist, health economist, and public health policy expert (link).

‘As infectious disease epidemiologists and public health scientists we have grave concerns about the damaging physical and mental health impacts of the prevailing COVID-19 policies, and recommend an approach we call Focused Protection’.

At the time of creating this blog post there were the following 3 sets of signatories.

811,461 concerned citizens.

15,091 medical and public health scientists.

44,541 medical practitioners.

It’s really, really simple: shelter the vulnerable from the infectious while the rest of us get on with living our lives.

World Doctors Alliance (link).

‘An independent non-profit alliance of doctors, nurses, healthcare professionals and staff around the world who have united in the wake of the Covid-19 response chapter to share experiences with a view to ending all lockdowns and related damaging measures and to re-establish universal health determinance of psychological and physical wellbeing for all humanity’.

‘WDA represents a diverse range of opinions of health care professionals and does not have a consensus of opinions on the origin of covid-19 or the political ramifications of the lockdown per se. WDA is however committed to debate the causes of harm resulting from the coronavirus act measures and to raise issues that expose harmful medical and life limiting practices detrimental to the well being of all living men women and children’.

Prof Dolores Cahil, Dr Mohammad Adil, Dr R Zac Cox, Dr Andrew Kaufman, Dr Heiko Schoning, Dr Heinrich Fiechtner, Dr Scott Jensen, Elke De Klerk, Dr Mikael Nordfors, Dr Hilde Smet, Dr Vernon Coleman and Dr Johan Denis.

WDA’s open letter raises questions on the following topics.

Collateral damage the cure is worse than the virus, Death certificates (1), Economic ruin, Censorship, Testing – False positives, Hydroxychloroquine, Prevention, ‘Vaccine’, Conflicts of interest, Cui bono? Who benefits?

As of 12 October 2020, (British Medical Journal) Covid-19: Where is the virus? (link).

’Janet Menage’

‘GP retired’

‘Wales, UK’

‘Dear Editor’

‘We are told that the virus is everywhere – in the air, in our breath, on fomites, trapped in masks – yet public health authorities seem not to be in possession of any cultivable clinical samples of the offending pathogen’.

‘In March 2020, the World Health Organisation instructed authorities not to look for a virus but to rely instead on a genome test, the RT-PCR, which is not specific for SARS-CoV-2 (1) (2)’.

‘A Freedom of Information request to Public Health England about cultivable clinical samples or direct evidence of viral isolation has no information and refers to the proxy RT-PCR test, quoting Eurosurveillance (3)’.

‘Eurosurveillance states: “Virus detection by reverse transcription-PCR (RT-PCR) from respiratory samples is widely used to diagnose and monitor SARS-CoV-2 infection and, increasingly, to infer infectivity of an individual. However, RT-PCR does not distinguish between infectious and non-infectious virus. Propagating virus from clinical samples confirms the presence of infectious virus but is not widely available (and) requires biosafety level 3 facilities” (4)’.

‘The CDC admits that, “no quantified virus isolates of the 2019-nCoV are currently available”, and used a genetically modified human lung alveolar adenocarcinoma cell culture to, “mimic clinical specimen”(5)’.

‘It appears, therefore, that we have public health bodies without clinical samples, a test which is non-specific and does not distinguish between infectivity and non-infectivity, a requirement for biosafety level 3 facilities to even look for a virus, yet we are led to believe that it is up all our noses’.

‘So, where is the virus?’

As of March 5th, 2021, COVID-19 mRNA Shots Are Legally Not Vaccines (link).

‘I discussed this troubling fact in a recent interview with molecular biologist Judy Mikovits, Ph.D. While the Moderna and Pfizer mRNA shots are labeled as “vaccines,” and news agencies and health policy leaders call them that, the actual patents for Pfizer’s and Moderna’s injections more truthfully describe them as “gene therapy,” not vaccines’.

As of Oct 28, 2021, An FOI request about the vaccine status of MPs was declined on the basis that it is ‘private medical information protected by Article 8 of the Human Rights Act 1998.’ If it applies to them, it should apply to us. Say #novaccinepassports by signing (tweet, website).

As of Sep 22, 2021, 30 facts you NEED to know: Your Covid Cribsheet (link, pics on google drive).

As of July 9, 2021, Further Midazolam graph Attached is a graph showing cumulative and linear all cause mortality for over 65s vs cumulative and linear midazolam prescribing, both for period Jan 2020 to June 2021. Deaths scale is left hand side, midazolam scale right hand side. 1/5 (tweet).

As of 7 July, 2021, Midazolam mass murder – the red line depicts the prescriptions for life-ending drug Midazolam and the blue one which follows the same trend are deaths in the same period for people over 65 which were called the ‘first wave’ of the fake ‘Covid’. Who ordered massive amounts of Midazolam that were used? Matt Hancock. He must go to trial with others for systematic mass murder (website, banned).

As of July 4, 2021, What really happened to ‘Midazolam Matt’ Hancock? (link).

‘On 12th July 2020, UK Redtop The Sun ran a lead piece that was nothing short of astonishing’.

‘Official figures at the time showed 38,352 out-of-hospital prescriptions for Midazolam were issued in April 2020 – more than double the February figure. And over the previous five years in England, the total had rarely moved either side of around 15,000’.

‘The Mail also had the story, reporting that ‘anti-euthanasia campaigners last night said they suspected the spike was evidence that many people had been put on end-of-life protocols or ‘pathways’…..Whistleblowers also claimed to have witnessed misuse of sedatives’’.

‘A broad range of inexplicable events happened on Hancock’s watch: dodgy death certificates, care home dumping, perpetual contradicting of his boss, vital facts kept from colleagues, overstated PHE mortality stats, huge percentages of people who went into hospital for minor surgery yet wound up dead from SarsCov2, corrupt drug trials conducted by Oxford Recovery, evasion of questions about vaccination-related death, blatant lies to the commons about vaccine approvals, hard-sell vaccine marketing condemned as totalitarian, and both delays and groundless exaggerations in relation to the Indian/Delta variant’.

‘But there is something about the Midazolam story that has at last stirred the police into some kind of action. A threatening slate-grey and brown cloud of doubt hangs over it that can only be grasped if one accepts the reality of depraved people in public life. Such clouds follow Matt Hancock around like a Satanic travelling fair’.

As of June 13, 2021, The Evidence – ‘You stayed at home, to protect the NHS, but they gave Midazolam to the Elderly and told you they were Covid Deaths’ (link).

As of 6th July 2021, We Need To Talk About Midazolam – Clare Wills Harrison (link).

‘By way of a shocking insight into utterly compelling new evidence of genocide by government policy, procurement and administration, which the People’s Union of Britain [PUB], Scouse polymath and independent data cruncher, Mark Oakford, and fearsome probate solicitor, Clare Wills Harrison, are on the brink of filing in the Private Criminal Prosecution of the Four Horsemen of COVID-1984 and their shadowy accomplices, here lies Clare’s summary of the serious issues to be tried, which she published this evening on social media’.

As of July 7, 2021, Your Government has committed Democide since March 2020 by using fear, deception, and Midazolam… (link).

‘Whilst all this was happening Matt Hancock and Chris Whitty instructed hospitals to discharge as many patients as possible into care homes, the very place the patients loved ones were now banned from visiting, the very place a doctor was not required to visit to certify a death, the very place carers could not be held liable for a death as long as it was just suspected to be Covid-19’.

‘The very place where care home managers refused to call out a doctor to treat an illness. The very place that care home managers refused to call an ambulance to take a resident to hospital. The very place that any patient with the first signs of just a sniffle were put on do not resuscitate orders without informing the patient or their family’.

‘The very place where those do not resuscitate orders were used as permission to begin end of life care. End of life care which involved the refusal of medical treatment. End of life care which involved the withdrawal of existing medication. End of life care which involved the injection of lethal amounts of midazolam. End of life care which involved the deprivation of food and water, leading to the residents dying of drug overdose, starvation, and dehydration’.

‘Is it just a coincidence that midazolam causes the same symptoms as serious complications due to Covid-19?’

As of 10 June 2021, Graph reveals correlation between ‘Covid deaths’ and use on old people of the dangerous respiratory-depressing drug Midazolam and between ‘Covid deaths’ and the fake ‘vaccine’ roll-out among the elderly at the start of 2021 (link).

As of October 27, 2021, DISCOLORED & DEOXYGENATED: Blood Cells Exposed To Pfizer’s Vaccine Lose Healthy Red Color & Oxygen?! (link, 27 pics on my google drive).

As of May 31, 2021, Vaccine researcher admits ‘big mistake,’ says spike protein is dangerous ‘toxin’ (link).

‘‘Terrifying’ new research finds vaccine spike protein unexpectedly in bloodstream. The protein is linked to blood clots, heart and brain damage, and potential risks to nursing babies and fertility’.

As of 29 March 2021, Do doctors have to have the (emergency use authorisation) covid-19 vaccine? (link).

‘Nevertheless, what I am currently struggling with is the failure to report the reality of the morbidity caused by our current vaccination program within the health service and staff population. The levels of sickness after vaccination is unprecedented and staff are getting very sick and some with neurological symptoms which is having a huge impact on the health service function. Even the young and healthy are off for days, some for weeks, and some requiring medical treatment. Whole teams are being taken out as they went to get vaccinated together’.

‘Mandatory vaccination in this instance is stupid, unethical and irresponsible when it comes to protecting our staff and public health. We are in the voluntary phase of vaccination, and encouraging staff to take an unlicensed product that is impacting on their immediate health, and I have direct experience of staff contracting Covid AFTER vaccination and probably transmitting it. In fact, it is clearly stated that these vaccine products do not offer immunity or stop transmission. In which case why are we doing it? There is no longitudinal safety data (a couple of months of trial data at best) available and these products are only under emergency licensing. What is to say that there are no longitudinal adverse effects that we may face that may put the entire health sector at risk?’

As of March 02, 2021, MEDICAL SHOCKER: Scientists at Sloan Kettering discover mRNA inactivates tumor-suppressing proteins, meaning it can promote cancer (link).

‘scientists at Sloan Kettering found that mRNA itself carries cancer CAUSING changes – changes that genetic tests don’t even analyze, flying completely under the radar of oncologists across the globe’.

We can expect cancers in those who have had the mRNA injectable to skyrocket.

As of 18 January 2021, COVID-19 RNA Based Vaccines and the Risk of Prion Disease (link).

Among the prion diseases are scrapie, transmissible mink encephalopathy (TME), bovine spongiform encephalopathy (BSE) and Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease (CJD).

As of December, 2020, Pfizer COVID vaccine trial shows alarming evidence of pathogenic priming in older adults (link).

As of Nov 17, 2021, FDA Asks Federal Judge to Grant it Until the Year 2076 to Fully Release Pfizer’s COVID-19 Vaccine Data (link).

As of Nov 18, 2021, The FDA wants the public to wait until the year 2076 – a full 55 years – for them to release the information it relied on to deem Pfizer’s vaccine safe for usage. They said they can release 500 pages a month for the next 659 months. That makes me want to see the data right now. (tweet).

As of Nov 18, 2021, I have decided that I will at first consider getting the vaccine in the year 2076. (tweet).

As of October 30, 2021, Is the Covid-19 Vaccine safe for 5-year-old Kids? We won’t know until they are jabbed, and “that’s just the way it goes” according to an FDA expert (link).

As of May 6, 2021, Pfizer and Moderna using relative risk reduction in order to claim “95% effective” instead of using absolute risk reduction where they’d only be able to claim “0.7%” and “0.6%” effectiveness, respectively, is right out of Billy G’s favorite book “How to Lie With Statistics.” (tweet).

As of 30 September 2021, (European Journal of Epidemiology) Increase in COVID-19 are unrelated to levels of vaccination across 68 countries and 2947 counties in the United States (link, link, link).

As of 19 March 2020, the UK gov website said that COVID-19 is no longer considered to be a high consequence infectious disease (HCID) in the UK (link).

‘They have determined that several features have now changed; in particular, more information is available about mortality rates (low overall)’

As of June 04, 2021, Epidemiologists Say CDC Exaggerated Outdoor COVID Risks (link).

Risk is 0.1%, it is not 10%. This is a whooping 100-fold exaggeration.

As of 04 March 2021, Covid-19: Highest death rates seen in countries with most overweight populations (link).

‘Covid-19 death rates are 10 times higher in countries where more than half of the adult population is classified as overweight, a comprehensive report from the World Obesity Federation has found’.

As of 13 November 2020, Covid-19: politicisation, “corruption,” and suppression of science (link).

As of 12 October 2020, WHO Flip-Flops: (Dr David Nabarro) Urges World Leaders To Stop Using Lockdowns To Fight COVID Contagion (link).

As of July 8, 2021, “New Zealand children falling ill in high numbers…children haven’t been exposed to range of bugs due to lockdowns, distancing and sanitiser and their immune systems are suffering…wards flooded by babies with a potentially-deadly respiratory virus.” (tweet, website).

Lockdowns (will) kill more people than COVID-19 (November 10, 2020 Dr Lidiya Angelova, link).

‘Locking everyone will decrease everyone’s immunity and make everyone susceptible to all pathogens. Immunity gets weaker by not being in contact with other harmless viruses but also by lack of natural vitamin D, fresh air and exercise’.

I dare say that Dr Lidiya Angelova takes no pleasure in being proven correct.

As of June 30, 2021, New research obliterates the entire justification behind vaccine passports, finding that public gatherings contribute NOTHING to the spread of covid (link).

I will never ask you. It’s your body & your choice. I will never tell you, because it’s my body & my choice. And I will absolutely never carry any form of domestic ID that marks me as safe or unsafe. A vaccine passport is not freedom, it’s tyranny. #NoVaccinePassports (tweet).

(Science Direct) A study of infectivity of asymptomatic SARS-CoV-2 Carriers (August 2020, link).

‘In summary, all the 455 contacts were excluded from SARS-CoV-2 infection and we conclude that the infectivity of some asymptomatic SARS-CoV-2 carriers might be weak’.

‘There were no positive tests amongst 1,174 close contacts of asymptomatic cases’ was one outcome of Post-lockdown SARS-CoV-2 nucleic acid screening between May 14 and June 1, 2020 in nearly ten million residents of Wuhan, China (20 November 2020, link).

As of 01 December 2020, (British Medical Journal) Covid-19: Asymptomatic cases may not be infectious, Wuhan study indicates (link).

Household Transmission of SARS-CoV-2A Systematic Review and Meta-analysis (December 14, 2020, link).

As of 12 April, 2021, People who have no symptoms cannot spread disease – the GIGANTIC lie on which the scam is founded – doctors speak out (website, brand new tube).

As of December 29, 2020, Giant Study Disproves Myth Of Asymptomatic COVID Spread (by 10 million to ZERO, link).

‘The study, published in the November issue of the peer-reviewed scientific journal Nature Communications, studied 9,899,828 residents of Wuhan, screening them between May 14, 2020 and June 1, 2020. The results provided clear evidence as to the possibility of any asymptomatic transmission of the virus’.

As of December 29, 2020, The Myth of the ‘Asymptomatic Spreader’ Dealt Another Blow This Week (May 24, 2021, link).

As of 15 Oct, 2020, Only poisoned monkey kidney cells ‘grew’ the SARS-CoV-2 ‘virus’. SARS-CoV-2 non-infectious in CDC lab and of 30k genome, found 37 then computed the rest, which makes it 99.9987% a unicorn (link).

World Health Organisation guidelines say that “contact tracing” is “not recommended in any circumstances” (page 9 of link).

As of Oct 1, 2020, PCR inventor Kary Mullis- ‘can find almost anything in anybody’ (link).

A unicorn virus not able to be detected by a unicorn test, and to complete the set, I am calling the vaccine a unicorn too.

As of February 23, 2021, PCR Testing Saga: Were We Duped? (link).

‘Were federal health officials and experts at WHO really unaware that the recommended high cycle count (CT) for PCR tests would produce an exorbitant number of false positives for COVID?’

The ONS has admitted it has been reporting PCR tests as positive when only a single coronavirus gene is detected, despite this being against the manufacturer instructions that two or more genes must be found. (tweet, website).

As of 11/04/2021, Laboratories in US can’t find Covid-19 in one of 1,500 positive tests (link).

‘CDC sued for massive fraud: Tests at 7 universities of ALL people examined showed that they did not have Covid, but just Influenza A or B – EU statistics: ‘Corona’ virtually disappeared, even under mortality’.

As of July 29th, 2021, The CDC ADMITS: PCR Tests CANNOT Differentiate Between Coronaviruses! (link).

‘The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has very quietly admitted that the PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests used to test for COVID-19 CANNOT differentiate between coronaviruses. That means, that this “disease” is nothing more than a common cold. The two are synonymous.’

As of April 29, 2021, Flu Has Disappeared Worldwide during the COVID Pandemic (link).

As of 20 November 2020, Portuguese Court Rules PCR Tests “Unreliable” & Quarantines “Unlawful” (link).

‘Important legal decision faces total media blackout in Western world’

‘The ruling goes on to conclude that, based on the science they read, any PCR test using over 25 cycles is totally unreliable. Governments and private labs have been very tight-lipped about the exact number of cycles they run when PCR testing, but it is known to sometimes be as high as 45. Even fearmonger-in-chief Anthony Fauci has publicly stated anything over 35 is totally unusable’.

As of Mar 31, 2021, Austrian court overturns judgment: PCR test not suitable for diagnosis “The court states in several places that a PCR test is not suitable for determining infectivity.” Deutsch: https://info-direkt.eu/2021/03/31/oesterreichisches-gericht-kippt-urteil-pcr-test-nicht-zur-diagnostik-geeignet/

English: https://translate.google.com/translate?hl=&sl=de&tl=en&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.info-direkt.eu%2F2021%2F03%2F31%2Foesterreichisches-gericht-kippt-urteil-pcr-test-nicht-zur-diagnostik-geeignet%2F (tweet).

As of October 31, 2020, Government website reveals extensive “COVID cases” fraud – RT-PCR is not able to distinguish whether infectious virus is present (link).

NHS Manchester FOI request shows NHS are using cycles at 45 which is medical fraud & 97% false positive!!! (tweet).

Still running at 45 cycles Still NO pandemic (tweet).

Anything over 30 cycles and the false positives go up radically. At 35 cycles its around 97% false positives. Its a false positive PCR pandemic. (tweet).

Is pine needle tea the answer to covid vaccine shedding / transmission? Learn about suramin, shikimic acid and how to make your own extracts (link).

S U R A M I N: How the COVID-1984 Global Control Regime Can Be Terminated (link).

As of 1 March 2021, A QUARTER of all UK Covid fatalities had dementia: Huge death toll among elderly is revealed (link).

As of 22 November 2020, “These data analyses suggest that in contrast to most people’s assumptions, the number of deaths by COVID-19 is not alarming. In fact, it has relatively no effect on deaths in the United States.” – John Hopkins Uni (link, archived copy of deleted doc).

As of February 1st 2021, COVID-19 Fatalities 16.7 Times Too High Due to ‘Illegal’ Inflation (link).

As of Jan 16, 2021, Massive public defiance in Italy as people flock to bars and restaurants, 50 000 of them pledging to open, to defy Government lockdowns (link).

You are 20 times less likely to die with/from COVID-19, if you don’t have pre-existing adverse health conditions.

All these pre-existing adverse health conditions are quite easily capable of being the dominant cause of death in any of these cases.

As reported for Italy on 19 March 2020, for Britain on 12 June 2020 and for the United States of America on 1 September 2020.

You are 100 times less likely to die with/from COVID-19, if you are vitamin D sufficient for T cell activation.

As reported on 18 June 2020 link.

As of September 3, 2020, Finally Confirmed! Vitamin D Nearly Abolishes ICU Risk in COVID-19 (link).

As of 09 Oct 2020, Data shows the average age of death from coronavirus is 82.4 years, writes DAVID ROSE as he argues for anti-lockdown plan to shield only the most vulnerable (link).

As of Sep 27, 2020, you are 33,333 times less likely to die with/from COVID-19, if you are under 20 years of age or 5,000 times if you are under 50 or 200 times if you are under 70. This was as of September 27, 2020 when the CDC reported that the infection fatality ratio for each age group was as follows: 0-19yo is 0.00003%, 20-49yo is 0.0002%, 50-69yo is 0.005% & 70+yo is 0.054% (link).

Big pharma is not needed here.

As of 18 November 2021, Comprehensive Review of Face Mask Studies Finds No Evidence of Benefit (link).

As of Jun 19, 2021, University Of Florida Lab Finds Dangerous Pathogens On Children’s Face Masks (link, link).

‘A laboratory at the University of Florida that recently analyzed a small sample of face masks, detected the presence of 11 dangerous pathogens that included bacterias that cause diphtheria, pneumonia, and meningitis’.

CDC: masks don’t work (Originally published 6 February 2020 and updated May 2020, link).

As of 06 Oct 2020, German Neurologist Warns Against Wearing Facemasks: ‘Oxygen Deprivation Causes Permanent Neurological Damage’ (link).

As of Sep 20, 2020, A German children’s charity has commissioned a laboratory to examine a commercially available mask. The face mask was previously worn by a child in school for 8 hours. Examination findings: Detection of 82 bacterial colonies and 4 mold colonies (link).

You shouldn’t wear a face covering unless you want to give yourself bacterial pneumonia.

As of August 07, 2020, Dentists say ‘mask mouth’ can cause serious health complications, including strokes (link).

‘The dentists said that the face coverings increase mouth dryness and contribute to a buildup of bad bacteria’.

As of February 4, 2021, Long-term mask wearing may contribute to advanced stage lung cancer, study finds (link).

As of April 12, 2021, Masking Danger? Are We Inhaling Disease-causing Microplastic Particles From Face Masks? (link).

As of March 23, 2021, Fact Check – Scientific studies prove you are more likely to catch Covid-19 if you wear a Face Covering (link).

This law got passed on the quiet yesterday (October 1) in the #UK, allowing the harvesting and retention of the DNA of anyone who does a #COVID-19 test. No mention in main stream #news. See link: https://legislation.gov.uk/uksi/2020/973/ (tweet).

I don’t want anyone’s DNA to be harvested or retained so I ask everyone reading this to not take a test or if they do take a test they first consult a lawyer to sue the government so that their DNA is not harvested or retained.

As of April 10, 2021, Another Covid Myth Dies the Death (link).

‘On April 5, however, the CDC page was replaced by a much-simplified set of instructions, which includes now this discreet note: “In most situations, the risk of infection from touching a surface is low.” Oh is that so?’

As of March 16, 2021, BILL GATES’ FOUNDATION FUNDED ‘DNA MINING’ USING COVID-19 TESTS (website, bitchute).

Can there be anything more personal than someone’s DNA?

Nov 24, 2021: South Africa tells Pfizer they don’t want more shipments of the vakk. Nov 26, 2021: WHO says that the Omicron variant was discovered in South Africa on November 24, 2021. Nov 26, 2021: Countries rush to ban flights and immigration from South Africa. Conspiracy? (tweet).

Africa is being punished because they’re not getting with the NWO program. Proud of Africa. (tweet).

A fireball over the Louise lake, Canada. [Omicron variant appears] “The autobots have arrived on earth to fight the evil omicrons!” (link).

–

Oxford University Says “No Evidence” Vaccines Won’t Protect Against Severe Disease Caused By Omicron (link).

A double negative that means nothing. Meanwhile, you won’t not get myocarditis or pericarditis.

–

CEO of @Reuters is listed as an investor and board member of @Pfizer They think you’re STUPID #RESIST https://investors.pfizer.com/corporate-governance (tweet).

Rather than stupid, I would say that some people are being kept deliberately uninformed.

–

How would it be possible that the unvaccinated caused the South African variant in Ontario…when the vaccinated are the only ones allowed to travel to and from South Africa? (tweet).

–

Over a 60X increase in pro sports adverse events since the vaccines rolled out (link).

‘Here’s the full list:’

‘33 year old pro dancer Santo Giuliano suffers heart attack after vaccine’

‘19 year old Football player Jalen Leavey dead’

‘19 year old Football player Tirrell Williams dead’

‘21 year old Football player Okafor Kelechi dead’

‘29 year old Football player Lee Moses dead’

‘15 year old Footballer Stephen Sylvester dead’

‘18 year old Football player Emmanual Antwi dead’

‘13 year old Football player Cajetan Chinoyelum Nsofor dead’

‘15 year old Soccer player Moira Claire Arney dead’

‘Junior High School Baseball Pitcher Andrew Roseman dead’

‘17 year old Footballer Nickolas Lawrinas dead’

‘17 year old Footballer Miquel Lugo dead’

‘16 year old Football player Devon DuHart dead’

‘16 year old Footballer Ivan Hicks dead’

‘19 year old Footballer Joe Bradshaw dead’

‘16 year old Football player Drake Geiger dead’

‘15 year old Football player Joshua Ivory dead’

‘19 year old Football player Quandarius Wilburn dead’

‘17 year old Football player Dimitri McKee dead’

‘29 year old Rugby player Dave Hyde dead’

‘27 year old Baseball player Yusuke Kinoshita dead’

‘24 year old Olympic Cyclist Olivia Podmore dead during the week athlete sprinter Cameron Burell also dies’

‘23 year old China Olympics Champion Gilbert Kwemoi dead’

‘37-year-old former French professional footballer Franck Berrier dead’

‘25 years old Belgian soccer player Jente Van Genechten suffers cardiac arrest’

‘30 year old Venezuelan National Marathon Champion Alexaida Guedez dead’

‘29 years old José dos Reis collapses on the field and has to be resuscitated’

‘16 years old Diego Ferchaud from suffers cardiac arrest’

‘Austria player of ASV Baden collapses on the field and has to be revived’

‘16-year-old football player in Bergamo suffers cardiac arrest’

‘27 years old Belgian amateur soccer player Jens De Smet dead’

‘13-year-old soccer player suffers heart attack on field’

‘17 year old soccer player Dylan Rich dead’

‘Player from Birati Club Münster suffers cardiac arrest’

‘22 years old Abou Ali collapses with cardiac arrest’

‘19 years old ice hockey player Sebastiaan Bos dead’.’

‘37 years old Ex-NFL professional Parys Haralson dead’

‘25 years old Canadian university football player Francis Perron dead’

‘19 year old FC Nantes soccer player suffers cardiac arrest’

‘Germany volleyball trainer Traktor Divitz dead’

‘29 years old Shrewsbury striker Ryan Bowman treated with defibrillator during game’

‘25 years goalkeeper Lukas Bommer dead’

‘18 years old pro footballer Fellipe de Jesus Moreira has double heart attack’

‘Italy, 27 years old cycling champion Gianni dead’

‘English lineswoman Helen Byrne, heart problems has to be carried off at world cup’

‘17-year-old soccer player of the JSG High Hagen dead’

‘Germany Team leader Dietmar Gladow dead’

‘Germany 15 years old goalkeeper Bruno Stein dead’

‘USA, 14-year-old soccer player Ava Azzopardi collapses in a coma’

‘USA, 12 year old Jayson Kidd collapsed during basketball practice and died’

Boom! Boom! Boom! Athletes Collapsing On TV Is A V@x Side Effect That`s Hard To Hide And Explain!! (link).

‘Sports players, in perfect health collapsing during games or practice has had a 60 fold increase in the last 4 months since the V@x was rolled out.. A coincidence? I think not!’

–

Listening to Katherine Cummings MP in the parliament debate. She just said 50 teenager a week are presenting to hospital with heart conditions from the vaccines. WTF is going on. (tweet).

–

BREAKING: Leaked documents have cast fresh doubts over the integrity of data arising from #Pfizer’s pivotal COVID-19 vaccine trial & suggest problems at Ventavia are ongoing. Whistle-blower Brook Jackson speaks out. https://maryannedemasi.com/publications/f/fresh-doubts-over-data-integrity-in-pfizer-mrna-trial #Pfizergate @IamBrookJackson (tweet, website).

–

Well worth a read “I recognised problems from day one. They did not address the deficiencies. They were actually trying to cover them up and I told them that I refused to be a part of that,” Pfizer whistle blower speaks out AGAIN (tweet).

–

If the double jabbed require a booster every three months they will have taken 222 jabs until the Pfizer trial results are due to be finished 🤦‍♂️ (tweet).

–

Twitter are now accusing the BBC of misleading information by reporting a coroner saying an individual has died because of a Covid vaccine. What is the world coming too when you report a factual story from a Coroner’s Court as its classed as misleading? Madness. (tweet).

–

My weekly pill box thanks to damaged heart 15hrs after AZ shot. Heart surgery in Sept. Unable to work. Back to hospital Monday because of more heart pain. Don’t tell me this isn’t real. (tweet).

–

Dr Vernon Coleman – “Studies suggest that 20% of Children with Myocarditis are dead in two years and 50% are dead in five years” (link).

–

World’s first Covid Injection Murder Case against Bill Gates filed in India (link).

–

Police question Doctor who wrote letters to MP outlining Covid-19 Vaccine concerns (link).

–

FACT CHECK – NHS Chief Stephen Powis & “Doctor Oxford” use 7-months-old Data to claim 75% of Covid-19 Patients in ICU are Unvaccinated (link).

–

For anyone wondering if it is real… Sept. 28th. I got my first shot (Pfizer) and it weakened my immune system. Nov. 4th I got a viral infection that hospitalized me with myocarditis. I now have heart damage for rest of my life. Doctors have exempted me from further shots. (tweet).

–

GPs will be offered £15 for every Covid jab administered as part of a new “Great British vaccination effort” to combat the omicron variant. This compares to £12.58 previously. (tweet).

–

Steve Baker DESTROYS Boris Johnson Over New Health Rules. (link).

–

Dictatorial rules! Senior Tory rebels against Boris new measures: scaremongering to suppress freedom (link).

‘Boris Johnson has been accused of introducing a “scaremongering propaganda campaign” to restrict social interaction in the UK. Former minister Sir Christopher Chope told the House of Commons he could not “support these oppressive, authoritarian and dictatorial regulations”’.

–

Dr. Hillary Explains Why Masks 😷 Don’t Work (Last Year GMB 😂) (link).

–

MP’s Vote On Boris Johnson’s New ” 3 Week ” Face Nappy Rules As More People Refuse To Comply (link).

–

Masked 😷 Mumbo Jumbo 👏 (link).

–

This is the Mask needed to prevent Virus inhalation and absorption through the eyes. This is (face nappy) a mind control device (tweet).

–

The Prime Minister and half the Cabinet are currently at a huge lunch in Westminster. There is not a mask in sight (apart from the waiters, of course). Yet tomorrow the PM will make all of our children wear masks in schools. It’s all theatre, folks. (tweet).

–

Boris Mon Lunch Party 😮 Are You Joking Me Maskless Hypocrite & Prime Minister???? 🤬 (link).

–

“My mother-in-law died because of lockdown. She died because her doctor couldn’t be bothered to see her. We are killing people because of lockdown.” Broadcaster Tonia Buxton breaks down in tears as she reacts to the latest Covid restrictions. @iromg| @ToniaBuxton (tweet).

–

Dutch Cost-Benefit Analysis Done During Lockdown Concluded, “The Costs Are Disproportionately High” (link).

–

UK Column News – 1st December 2021. Covid: Omicron may require ‘very stringent response’, say Sage scientists, although data on disease severity associated are not yet available. Scotland women’s international rugby player Siobhan Cattigan who campaigned against sexism in the sport has died suddenly at the age of 26. Cause of death has not yet been revealed though it is thought to be non-suspicious. The Prime Minister and half the Cabinet are currently at a huge lunch in Westminster. There is not a mask in sight (apart from the waiters, of course). Yet tomorrow the PM will make all of your children wear masks in schools. It’s all theatre, folks. Kerry Hunt AstraZeneca 1st April 2021. Severe Adverse Reaction: Bleed to the Brain, Brain surgery. Siracusa Principles on the Limitation and Derogation Provisions in the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights: 58. no state shall, even time of emergency threatening the life of the nation, derogate from the Covenant’s guarantees of the right to life, freedom from torture, cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment, and from medical or scientific experimentation without free consent. These rights are not derogable under any conditions even for the asserted purpose of preserving the life of the nation. Greece to make vaccinations for people over 60 mandatory, PM says. Dutch Cost-Benefit Analysis Done During Lockdown Concluded, “The Costs Are Disproportionately High”. Brussels mayor: ‘Don’t’ come to city’s winter festival if unvaccinated’. How the Corporate Globalist ‘Governance’ system works: political parties controlled by the funders and policy set by the powerful & unaccountable World Economic Forum, Tri-Lateral Commission, Bilderbergers, UN, £ multi billion funds think tanks, corporates e.g. Common Purpose, Bill & Melinda Gates (website, odysee pending, bitchute pending, rumble, brandnewtube, terminated from youtube, not livestreamed on or uploaded onto vimeo).

Jailed for 51 weeks for protesting? Britain is becoming a police state by stealth (tweet, website).

‘The government’s back-door amendments to the policing bill are tyrannical. We should be on the streets in our millions’

Is the Bill of Rights 1688 with its language ‘all Commitments and Prosecutions for such Petitioning are Illegall’ (link) still in force?

–

Brisbane beats the heat to rally for FREEDOM (link).

‘Not even extreme heat conditions have been able to stop Queenslanders turning out in HUGE numbers at recent freedom protests’.

–

Australian hairdressers giving free haircuts to unvaccinated people who can’t enter hair salons. Love this! (tweet).

–

This image is so powerful.. thousands of workers shirts are placed outside the Western Australian Parliament.. it represents the tens of thousands that will lose their jobs to mandates.! (tweet).

–

White House Quietly Delays Vaccine Mandate As Another Federal Judge Objects (link).

‘Yet another federal court has decided to block the Biden White House’s COVID mandate, only this time the judge focused on a requirement for health-care workers to either get the jab, or say goodbye to their jobs’.

‘Earlier this month, a judge in Texas blocked the White House from enforcing some of its mandate by way of large corporations. Now, a different federal district judge, this time in Missouri, is blocking the Biden administration from enforcing a vaccine mandate for health-care workers in some 10 states’.

–

Andreas Michli, 34, was issued with £77,000 worth of fines by Haringey Council after he refused to shut his Zone Gym in Wood Green in the second lockdown. This week he won his case! And said he will never close his gym again. Stop obeying (tweet).

–

Sajid “5 million un-jabbed people are at risk & putting others at risk” 99.97% survival rate and the jab doesn’t stop transmission at all, not one bit. So the question is, why do they want every single human jabbed? Very suspicious and these questions haven’t been asked. Psychos (tweet).

–

5 million unvaccinated in the UK, does anyone else get the impression Sajid Javid is lying Lying face (tweet).

–

DENISE LOSES IT Loose Women 😯 MSM “Irresponsible” TRUTH 🤮 Welch & Carol McGiffin Are Brilliant! (link).

–

What’s the obsession with people telling others to wear a mask and get jabbed. I won’t be doing either but I don’t continually tell others not to (tweet).

–

The French Government’s Plan to Impose Tough Mandates in Caribbean Nations Martinique and Guadeloupe Backfires Following Massive Protests and Riots, Forcing the Mandate to Be “Postponed”. Resist, Mass Non-Compliance Is Our Only Way Out of This Dystopian Hell (tweet).

–

You have been surviving the biggest psyop in human history. Well done (tweet).

–

Think Carefully About Accepting The Concept Of Vaccine Passports (link, link).

‘It could be problematic if your status fails to register correctly, or if the system identifies some form of non-compliance that will block you from entry. Then again, that’s what beta tests are for, working out all these techno bugs and stuff. Not to worry…. move along….’

‘Then again…’

‘“For those in the privileged class allowed to shop, take note of Covid signs which encourage cashless transactions under the guise of ‘health’. Messaging around cards being ‘safer’ will increase until the Treasury tries to remove cash entirely, almost certainly with public approval.”’

‘Wait, now we are squinting at that familar image on the horizon because we know those who control things have been talking about a cashless society for quite a while’.

–

New Twitter CEO’s First Decision: Ban Mean Memes (link).

–

If you really believe that a bunch of pedophiles, murderers and war criminals are trying to save you from a sore throat and runny nose, then you’re part of the fucking problem and need to wake your ass up!! (tweet).

It is painfully obvious that some people are being kept deliberately uninformed.

–

IN THE 1950s, A NEW DRUG called “Thalidomide” was introduced, and it came with the guarantee that it could be “given with complete safety to pregnant women and nursing mothers without any adverse effect on mother and child.” Except that was a lie, and everyone involved knew it. (tweet).

–

PANDEMIC = PLANNED STEP BY TECHNOCRATIC GLOBALIST ELITE LEAD BY WEF 1. Destabilize current socio-economic system 2. To RESET the World from representative democracy to an absolute, global government run by Elite 4. To “bring” global population to a more sustainable levels (tweet).

–

The Trudeau government gave away YOUR private mortgage data — now they’re delaying our investigation (link).

‘The CMHC told us it would take a year to turn over documents on whether the government profited off of handing out the financial data of nine million Canadians’.

–

How California “Solved” Its Record Ship Pileup: It Moved Them Out Of Sight, Over The Horizon (link).

–

“Slow Disaster Playing Out” As Germany Moves To Shut Down 8.5 GW Of Baseload Nuclear Capacity (link, link).

–

Rittenhouse verdict puts “broken” Jury system in the establishment crosshairs (link).

‘But why the misrepresentations and hyperbole? Why race-baiting and manipulation? Why the exploitation of victims’ families?’

‘What exactly do they want to change about the “broken system”?’

‘Is it private prisons?’

‘Is it absurd incarceration rates?’

‘Is it the fact prisoners are used as de fecto slave labour?’

‘Nope. It’s jury trials’.

‘The relentless focus on Rittenhouse “crossing state lines with a firearm” (he didn’t actually, but never mind) would suggest perhaps one potential “fix” is tighter limitations on travel. Covid has highlighted just how much the powers that be really do hate us being able to move around’.

–

Victim Hopes For Justice In Ghislaine Maxwell Trial (link, link).

‘Jeffrey Epstein molested her and she didn’t tell a soul for 17 years’.

‘Teresa Helm was 22, and she had already patched her life back together after being sexually abused by a close family member, starting at age 8’.

–

‘Partner In Crime’: Maxwell Prosecution Opens With Sordid Details Of Epstein Sexual Predation (link).

–

Maxwell Trial: Testimony Of “Lolita Express” Pilot Continues Today (link).

–

On the FIRST day of the Ghislaine Maxwell trial. The CEO of Twitter resigned. The CEO of Walmart resigned. The CEO of CNBC resigned (tweet).

–

KABOOM Maxwell has to stand not for 1 trial but 2 (tweet).

–

Ghislaine Maxwell’s trial started and in the last few days we’ve heard that Naomi Campbell foundation is under investigation, Prince Charles’ foundation is under investigation by the Met Police, Jack Dorsey has just resigned from Twitter and we’ve had multiple other … (tweet).

–

Epstein’s Pilot Names Names, Recalls Shuttling Clinton, Trump, Spacey And Prince Andrew (link).

–

The Bitcoin Bond: El Salvador Makes History (link, link).

‘For El Salvador the Bitcoin bond is a great deal. After five years they’ll start selling the coins to offer bondholders a special dividend (determined by the price of Bitcoin). However, El Salvador presumably won’t have to give all of the returns to the investors. If Bitcoin is way higher in the future, El Salvador will also benefit from the price appreciation. Any Bitcoin left over after the bondholders have been paid off will go to the government’s treasury’.

‘One question we might ask is: why would anyone invest in the El Salvador Bitcoin bond rather than just buying Bitcoin? One plausible explanation is that the Bitcoin bond can give investors a steady yield (the bonds are set to pay 6.5%) without exposing them to Bitcoin’s volatility’.

–

Microdosing the BANK OF ENGLAND’S CONCERNS (link).

‘Max and Stacy with a livestream of ORANGE PILL on 28 November 2021’

‘- Thoughts on El Salvador – Hyperbitcoinization for real – Bank of England is concerned – RBS / GRG smash and grab’

–

No Immunity for Cops Who Mistook Stressball for Drugs (link).

6m25s “found that the NARC-II test kit produced 145 false positives in Georgia in 2017” – yikes.

–

Court Rules Against Cops Who Arrested Man on Sidewalk – Ep. 7.288 (link).

–

Court: No Qualified Immunity for Cop Arrest of Licensed Gun Owner (link).

–

Bad Judges Everywhere! (link).

–

🔴WARNING GRAPHIC CONTENT🔵: Wilson Oklahoma Police Slowly Torture Man To Death (link).

‘Warning: This video Contains graphic images that may be disturbing to anyone with a conscience. This video is being shared for educational purposes, to hopefully inform the public of the real dangers of calling the police, and the need to always record police activity, NO MATTER WHAT. I believe 100% that if any of the neighbors had stepped out of their home to record this incident, that the officers actions my have been different, and Jared Lakely may still be with us today. Often times, the police just simply knowing that we are watching and recording will PREVENT them from committing horrible acts such as the ones in this video’.

A man who was likely in diabetic shock so was in dire need of medical attention but instead was hit 53 times by tasers in the space of 9 minutes. Where’s the credible threat that justifies the use of three tasers?

