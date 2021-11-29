Your alternative update on #COVID19 for 2021-11-29. Omicron Very, Very Mild Cases = KEEP CALM. Tony ‘I Am Science’ Fauci = censor disagreeing science

by paulthepaperbear in Uncategorized

Great Barrington Declaration – Dr. Martin Kulldorff, professor of medicine at Harvard University, a biostatistician, and epidemiologist, Dr. Sunetra Gupta, professor at Oxford University, an epidemiologist and Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, professor at Stanford University Medical School, a physician, epidemiologist, health economist, and public health policy expert (link).

‘As infectious disease epidemiologists and public health scientists we have grave concerns about the damaging physical and mental health impacts of the prevailing COVID-19 policies, and recommend an approach we call Focused Protection’.

At the time of creating this blog post there were the following 3 sets of signatories.

811,461 concerned citizens.

15,091 medical and public health scientists.

44,541 medical practitioners.

It’s really, really simple: shelter the vulnerable from the infectious while the rest of us get on with living our lives.

–

World Doctors Alliance (link).

‘An independent non-profit alliance of doctors, nurses, healthcare professionals and staff around the world who have united in the wake of the Covid-19 response chapter to share experiences with a view to ending all lockdowns and related damaging measures and to re-establish universal health determinance of psychological and physical wellbeing for all humanity’.

‘WDA represents a diverse range of opinions of health care professionals and does not have a consensus of opinions on the origin of covid-19 or the political ramifications of the lockdown per se. WDA is however committed to debate the causes of harm resulting from the coronavirus act measures and to raise issues that expose harmful medical and life limiting practices detrimental to the well being of all living men women and children’.

Prof Dolores Cahil, Dr Mohammad Adil, Dr R Zac Cox, Dr Andrew Kaufman, Dr Heiko Schoning, Dr Heinrich Fiechtner, Dr Scott Jensen, Elke De Klerk, Dr Mikael Nordfors, Dr Hilde Smet, Dr Vernon Coleman and Dr Johan Denis.

WDA’s open letter raises questions on the following topics.

Collateral damage the cure is worse than the virus, Death certificates (1), Economic ruin, Censorship, Testing – False positives, Hydroxychloroquine, Prevention, ‘Vaccine’, Conflicts of interest, Cui bono? Who benefits?

–

As of 12 October 2020, (British Medical Journal) Covid-19: Where is the virus? (link).

’Janet Menage’

‘GP retired’

‘Wales, UK’

‘Dear Editor’

‘We are told that the virus is everywhere – in the air, in our breath, on fomites, trapped in masks – yet public health authorities seem not to be in possession of any cultivable clinical samples of the offending pathogen’.

‘In March 2020, the World Health Organisation instructed authorities not to look for a virus but to rely instead on a genome test, the RT-PCR, which is not specific for SARS-CoV-2 (1) (2)’.

‘A Freedom of Information request to Public Health England about cultivable clinical samples or direct evidence of viral isolation has no information and refers to the proxy RT-PCR test, quoting Eurosurveillance (3)’.

‘Eurosurveillance states: “Virus detection by reverse transcription-PCR (RT-PCR) from respiratory samples is widely used to diagnose and monitor SARS-CoV-2 infection and, increasingly, to infer infectivity of an individual. However, RT-PCR does not distinguish between infectious and non-infectious virus. Propagating virus from clinical samples confirms the presence of infectious virus but is not widely available (and) requires biosafety level 3 facilities” (4)’.

‘The CDC admits that, “no quantified virus isolates of the 2019-nCoV are currently available”, and used a genetically modified human lung alveolar adenocarcinoma cell culture to, “mimic clinical specimen”(5)’.

‘It appears, therefore, that we have public health bodies without clinical samples, a test which is non-specific and does not distinguish between infectivity and non-infectivity, a requirement for biosafety level 3 facilities to even look for a virus, yet we are led to believe that it is up all our noses’.

‘So, where is the virus?’

–

As of March 5th, 2021, COVID-19 mRNA Shots Are Legally Not Vaccines (link).

‘I discussed this troubling fact in a recent interview with molecular biologist Judy Mikovits, Ph.D. While the Moderna and Pfizer mRNA shots are labeled as “vaccines,” and news agencies and health policy leaders call them that, the actual patents for Pfizer’s and Moderna’s injections more truthfully describe them as “gene therapy,” not vaccines’.

–

As of Oct 28, 2021, An FOI request about the vaccine status of MPs was declined on the basis that it is ‘private medical information protected by Article 8 of the Human Rights Act 1998.’ If it applies to them, it should apply to us. Say #novaccinepassports by signing (tweet, website).

–

As of Sep 22, 2021, 30 facts you NEED to know: Your Covid Cribsheet (link, pics on google drive).

–

As of July 9, 2021, Further Midazolam graph Attached is a graph showing cumulative and linear all cause mortality for over 65s vs cumulative and linear midazolam prescribing, both for period Jan 2020 to June 2021. Deaths scale is left hand side, midazolam scale right hand side. 1/5 (tweet).

–

As of 7 July, 2021, Midazolam mass murder – the red line depicts the prescriptions for life-ending drug Midazolam and the blue one which follows the same trend are deaths in the same period for people over 65 which were called the ‘first wave’ of the fake ‘Covid’. Who ordered massive amounts of Midazolam that were used? Matt Hancock. He must go to trial with others for systematic mass murder (website, banned).

–

As of July 4, 2021, What really happened to ‘Midazolam Matt’ Hancock? (link).

‘On 12th July 2020, UK Redtop The Sun ran a lead piece that was nothing short of astonishing’.

‘Official figures at the time showed 38,352 out-of-hospital prescriptions for Midazolam were issued in April 2020 – more than double the February figure. And over the previous five years in England, the total had rarely moved either side of around 15,000’.

‘The Mail also had the story, reporting that ‘anti-euthanasia campaigners last night said they suspected the spike was evidence that many people had been put on end-of-life protocols or ‘pathways’…..Whistleblowers also claimed to have witnessed misuse of sedatives’’.

‘A broad range of inexplicable events happened on Hancock’s watch: dodgy death certificates, care home dumping, perpetual contradicting of his boss, vital facts kept from colleagues, overstated PHE mortality stats, huge percentages of people who went into hospital for minor surgery yet wound up dead from SarsCov2, corrupt drug trials conducted by Oxford Recovery, evasion of questions about vaccination-related death, blatant lies to the commons about vaccine approvals, hard-sell vaccine marketing condemned as totalitarian, and both delays and groundless exaggerations in relation to the Indian/Delta variant’.

‘But there is something about the Midazolam story that has at last stirred the police into some kind of action. A threatening slate-grey and brown cloud of doubt hangs over it that can only be grasped if one accepts the reality of depraved people in public life. Such clouds follow Matt Hancock around like a Satanic travelling fair’.

–

As of June 13, 2021, The Evidence – ‘You stayed at home, to protect the NHS, but they gave Midazolam to the Elderly and told you they were Covid Deaths’ (link).

–

As of 6th July 2021, We Need To Talk About Midazolam – Clare Wills Harrison (link).

‘By way of a shocking insight into utterly compelling new evidence of genocide by government policy, procurement and administration, which the People’s Union of Britain [PUB], Scouse polymath and independent data cruncher, Mark Oakford, and fearsome probate solicitor, Clare Wills Harrison, are on the brink of filing in the Private Criminal Prosecution of the Four Horsemen of COVID-1984 and their shadowy accomplices, here lies Clare’s summary of the serious issues to be tried, which she published this evening on social media’.

–

As of July 7, 2021, Your Government has committed Democide since March 2020 by using fear, deception, and Midazolam… (link).

‘Whilst all this was happening Matt Hancock and Chris Whitty instructed hospitals to discharge as many patients as possible into care homes, the very place the patients loved ones were now banned from visiting, the very place a doctor was not required to visit to certify a death, the very place carers could not be held liable for a death as long as it was just suspected to be Covid-19’.

‘The very place where care home managers refused to call out a doctor to treat an illness. The very place that care home managers refused to call an ambulance to take a resident to hospital. The very place that any patient with the first signs of just a sniffle were put on do not resuscitate orders without informing the patient or their family’.

‘The very place where those do not resuscitate orders were used as permission to begin end of life care. End of life care which involved the refusal of medical treatment. End of life care which involved the withdrawal of existing medication. End of life care which involved the injection of lethal amounts of midazolam. End of life care which involved the deprivation of food and water, leading to the residents dying of drug overdose, starvation, and dehydration’.

‘Is it just a coincidence that midazolam causes the same symptoms as serious complications due to Covid-19?’

–

As of 10 June 2021, Graph reveals correlation between ‘Covid deaths’ and use on old people of the dangerous respiratory-depressing drug Midazolam and between ‘Covid deaths’ and the fake ‘vaccine’ roll-out among the elderly at the start of 2021 (link).

–

As of October 27, 2021, DISCOLORED & DEOXYGENATED: Blood Cells Exposed To Pfizer’s Vaccine Lose Healthy Red Color & Oxygen?! (link, 27 pics on my google drive).

–

As of May 31, 2021, Vaccine researcher admits ‘big mistake,’ says spike protein is dangerous ‘toxin’ (link).

‘‘Terrifying’ new research finds vaccine spike protein unexpectedly in bloodstream. The protein is linked to blood clots, heart and brain damage, and potential risks to nursing babies and fertility’.

–

As of 29 March 2021, Do doctors have to have the (emergency use authorisation) covid-19 vaccine? (link).

‘Nevertheless, what I am currently struggling with is the failure to report the reality of the morbidity caused by our current vaccination program within the health service and staff population. The levels of sickness after vaccination is unprecedented and staff are getting very sick and some with neurological symptoms which is having a huge impact on the health service function. Even the young and healthy are off for days, some for weeks, and some requiring medical treatment. Whole teams are being taken out as they went to get vaccinated together’.

‘Mandatory vaccination in this instance is stupid, unethical and irresponsible when it comes to protecting our staff and public health. We are in the voluntary phase of vaccination, and encouraging staff to take an unlicensed product that is impacting on their immediate health, and I have direct experience of staff contracting Covid AFTER vaccination and probably transmitting it. In fact, it is clearly stated that these vaccine products do not offer immunity or stop transmission. In which case why are we doing it? There is no longitudinal safety data (a couple of months of trial data at best) available and these products are only under emergency licensing. What is to say that there are no longitudinal adverse effects that we may face that may put the entire health sector at risk?’

–

As of March 02, 2021, MEDICAL SHOCKER: Scientists at Sloan Kettering discover mRNA inactivates tumor-suppressing proteins, meaning it can promote cancer (link).

‘scientists at Sloan Kettering found that mRNA itself carries cancer CAUSING changes – changes that genetic tests don’t even analyze, flying completely under the radar of oncologists across the globe’.

We can expect cancers in those who have had the mRNA injectable to skyrocket.

–

As of 18 January 2021, COVID-19 RNA Based Vaccines and the Risk of Prion Disease (link).

Among the prion diseases are scrapie, transmissible mink encephalopathy (TME), bovine spongiform encephalopathy (BSE) and Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease (CJD).

–

As of December, 2020, Pfizer COVID vaccine trial shows alarming evidence of pathogenic priming in older adults (link).

–

As of Nov 17, 2021, FDA Asks Federal Judge to Grant it Until the Year 2076 to Fully Release Pfizer’s COVID-19 Vaccine Data (link).

–

As of Nov 18, 2021, The FDA wants the public to wait until the year 2076 – a full 55 years – for them to release the information it relied on to deem Pfizer’s vaccine safe for usage. They said they can release 500 pages a month for the next 659 months. That makes me want to see the data right now. (tweet).

–

As of Nov 18, 2021, I have decided that I will at first consider getting the vaccine in the year 2076. (tweet).

–

As of October 30, 2021, Is the Covid-19 Vaccine safe for 5-year-old Kids? We won’t know until they are jabbed, and “that’s just the way it goes” according to an FDA expert (link).

–

As of May 6, 2021, Pfizer and Moderna using relative risk reduction in order to claim “95% effective” instead of using absolute risk reduction where they’d only be able to claim “0.7%” and “0.6%” effectiveness, respectively, is right out of Billy G’s favorite book “How to Lie With Statistics.” (tweet).

–

As of 30 September 2021, (European Journal of Epidemiology) Increase in COVID-19 are unrelated to levels of vaccination across 68 countries and 2947 counties in the United States (link, link, link).

–

As of 19 March 2020, the UK gov website said that COVID-19 is no longer considered to be a high consequence infectious disease (HCID) in the UK (link).

‘They have determined that several features have now changed; in particular, more information is available about mortality rates (low overall)’

–

As of June 04, 2021, Epidemiologists Say CDC Exaggerated Outdoor COVID Risks (link).

Risk is 0.1%, it is not 10%. This is a whooping 100-fold exaggeration.

–

As of 04 March 2021, Covid-19: Highest death rates seen in countries with most overweight populations (link).

‘Covid-19 death rates are 10 times higher in countries where more than half of the adult population is classified as overweight, a comprehensive report from the World Obesity Federation has found’.

–

As of 13 November 2020, Covid-19: politicisation, “corruption,” and suppression of science (link).

–

As of 12 October 2020, WHO Flip-Flops: (Dr David Nabarro) Urges World Leaders To Stop Using Lockdowns To Fight COVID Contagion (link).

–

As of July 8, 2021, “New Zealand children falling ill in high numbers…children haven’t been exposed to range of bugs due to lockdowns, distancing and sanitiser and their immune systems are suffering…wards flooded by babies with a potentially-deadly respiratory virus.” (tweet, website).

–

Lockdowns (will) kill more people than COVID-19 (November 10, 2020 Dr Lidiya Angelova, link).

‘Locking everyone will decrease everyone’s immunity and make everyone susceptible to all pathogens. Immunity gets weaker by not being in contact with other harmless viruses but also by lack of natural vitamin D, fresh air and exercise’.

I dare say that Dr Lidiya Angelova takes no pleasure in being proven correct.

–

As of June 30, 2021, New research obliterates the entire justification behind vaccine passports, finding that public gatherings contribute NOTHING to the spread of covid (link).

–

I will never ask you. It’s your body & your choice. I will never tell you, because it’s my body & my choice. And I will absolutely never carry any form of domestic ID that marks me as safe or unsafe. A vaccine passport is not freedom, it’s tyranny. #NoVaccinePassports (tweet).

–

(Science Direct) A study of infectivity of asymptomatic SARS-CoV-2 Carriers (August 2020, link).

‘In summary, all the 455 contacts were excluded from SARS-CoV-2 infection and we conclude that the infectivity of some asymptomatic SARS-CoV-2 carriers might be weak’.

–

‘There were no positive tests amongst 1,174 close contacts of asymptomatic cases’ was one outcome of Post-lockdown SARS-CoV-2 nucleic acid screening between May 14 and June 1, 2020 in nearly ten million residents of Wuhan, China (20 November 2020, link).

–

As of 01 December 2020, (British Medical Journal) Covid-19: Asymptomatic cases may not be infectious, Wuhan study indicates (link).

–

Household Transmission of SARS-CoV-2A Systematic Review and Meta-analysis (December 14, 2020, link).

–

As of 12 April, 2021, People who have no symptoms cannot spread disease – the GIGANTIC lie on which the scam is founded – doctors speak out (website, brand new tube).

–

As of December 29, 2020, Giant Study Disproves Myth Of Asymptomatic COVID Spread (by 10 million to ZERO, link).

‘The study, published in the November issue of the peer-reviewed scientific journal Nature Communications, studied 9,899,828 residents of Wuhan, screening them between May 14, 2020 and June 1, 2020. The results provided clear evidence as to the possibility of any asymptomatic transmission of the virus’.

–

As of December 29, 2020, The Myth of the ‘Asymptomatic Spreader’ Dealt Another Blow This Week (May 24, 2021, link).

–

As of 15 Oct, 2020, Only poisoned monkey kidney cells ‘grew’ the SARS-CoV-2 ‘virus’. SARS-CoV-2 non-infectious in CDC lab and of 30k genome, found 37 then computed the rest, which makes it 99.9987% a unicorn (link).

–

World Health Organisation guidelines say that “contact tracing” is “not recommended in any circumstances” (page 9 of link).

–

As of Oct 1, 2020, PCR inventor Kary Mullis- ‘can find almost anything in anybody’ (link).

A unicorn virus not able to be detected by a unicorn test, and to complete the set, I am calling the vaccine a unicorn too.

–

As of February 23, 2021, PCR Testing Saga: Were We Duped? (link).

‘Were federal health officials and experts at WHO really unaware that the recommended high cycle count (CT) for PCR tests would produce an exorbitant number of false positives for COVID?’

–

The ONS has admitted it has been reporting PCR tests as positive when only a single coronavirus gene is detected, despite this being against the manufacturer instructions that two or more genes must be found. (tweet, website).

–

As of 11/04/2021, Laboratories in US can’t find Covid-19 in one of 1,500 positive tests (link).

‘CDC sued for massive fraud: Tests at 7 universities of ALL people examined showed that they did not have Covid, but just Influenza A or B – EU statistics: ‘Corona’ virtually disappeared, even under mortality’.

–

As of July 29th, 2021, The CDC ADMITS: PCR Tests CANNOT Differentiate Between Coronaviruses! (link).

‘The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has very quietly admitted that the PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests used to test for COVID-19 CANNOT differentiate between coronaviruses. That means, that this “disease” is nothing more than a common cold. The two are synonymous.’

–

As of April 29, 2021, Flu Has Disappeared Worldwide during the COVID Pandemic (link).

–

As of 20 November 2020, Portuguese Court Rules PCR Tests “Unreliable” & Quarantines “Unlawful” (link).

‘Important legal decision faces total media blackout in Western world’

‘The ruling goes on to conclude that, based on the science they read, any PCR test using over 25 cycles is totally unreliable. Governments and private labs have been very tight-lipped about the exact number of cycles they run when PCR testing, but it is known to sometimes be as high as 45. Even fearmonger-in-chief Anthony Fauci has publicly stated anything over 35 is totally unusable’.

–

As of Mar 31, 2021, Austrian court overturns judgment: PCR test not suitable for diagnosis “The court states in several places that a PCR test is not suitable for determining infectivity.” Deutsch: https://info-direkt.eu/2021/03/31/oesterreichisches-gericht-kippt-urteil-pcr-test-nicht-zur-diagnostik-geeignet/

English: https://translate.google.com/translate?hl=&sl=de&tl=en&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.info-direkt.eu%2F2021%2F03%2F31%2Foesterreichisches-gericht-kippt-urteil-pcr-test-nicht-zur-diagnostik-geeignet%2F (tweet).

–

As of October 31, 2020, Government website reveals extensive “COVID cases” fraud – RT-PCR is not able to distinguish whether infectious virus is present (link).

–

NHS Manchester FOI request shows NHS are using cycles at 45 which is medical fraud & 97% false positive!!! (tweet).

–

Still running at 45 cycles Still NO pandemic (tweet).

–

Anything over 30 cycles and the false positives go up radically. At 35 cycles its around 97% false positives. Its a false positive PCR pandemic. (tweet).

–

Is pine needle tea the answer to covid vaccine shedding / transmission? Learn about suramin, shikimic acid and how to make your own extracts (link).

–

S U R A M I N: How the COVID-1984 Global Control Regime Can Be Terminated (link).

–

As of 1 March 2021, A QUARTER of all UK Covid fatalities had dementia: Huge death toll among elderly is revealed (link).

–

As of 22 November 2020, “These data analyses suggest that in contrast to most people’s assumptions, the number of deaths by COVID-19 is not alarming. In fact, it has relatively no effect on deaths in the United States.” – John Hopkins Uni (link, archived copy of deleted doc).

–

As of February 1st 2021, COVID-19 Fatalities 16.7 Times Too High Due to ‘Illegal’ Inflation (link).

–

As of Jan 16, 2021, Massive public defiance in Italy as people flock to bars and restaurants, 50 000 of them pledging to open, to defy Government lockdowns (link).

–

You are 20 times less likely to die with/from COVID-19, if you don’t have pre-existing adverse health conditions.

All these pre-existing adverse health conditions are quite easily capable of being the dominant cause of death in any of these cases.

As reported for Italy on 19 March 2020, for Britain on 12 June 2020 and for the United States of America on 1 September 2020.

–

You are 100 times less likely to die with/from COVID-19, if you are vitamin D sufficient for T cell activation.

As reported on 18 June 2020 link.

–

As of September 3, 2020, Finally Confirmed! Vitamin D Nearly Abolishes ICU Risk in COVID-19 (link).

–

As of 09 Oct 2020, Data shows the average age of death from coronavirus is 82.4 years, writes DAVID ROSE as he argues for anti-lockdown plan to shield only the most vulnerable (link).

–

As of Sep 27, 2020, you are 33,333 times less likely to die with/from COVID-19, if you are under 20 years of age or 5,000 times if you are under 50 or 200 times if you are under 70. This was as of September 27, 2020 when the CDC reported that the infection fatality ratio for each age group was as follows: 0-19yo is 0.00003%, 20-49yo is 0.0002%, 50-69yo is 0.005% & 70+yo is 0.054% (link).

Big pharma is not needed here.

–

As of 18 November 2021, Comprehensive Review of Face Mask Studies Finds No Evidence of Benefit (link).

–

As of Jun 19, 2021, University Of Florida Lab Finds Dangerous Pathogens On Children’s Face Masks (link, link).

‘A laboratory at the University of Florida that recently analyzed a small sample of face masks, detected the presence of 11 dangerous pathogens that included bacterias that cause diphtheria, pneumonia, and meningitis’.

–

CDC: masks don’t work (Originally published 6 February 2020 and updated May 2020, link).

–

As of 06 Oct 2020, German Neurologist Warns Against Wearing Facemasks: ‘Oxygen Deprivation Causes Permanent Neurological Damage’ (link).

–

As of Sep 20, 2020, A German children’s charity has commissioned a laboratory to examine a commercially available mask. The face mask was previously worn by a child in school for 8 hours. Examination findings: Detection of 82 bacterial colonies and 4 mold colonies (link).

You shouldn’t wear a face covering unless you want to give yourself bacterial pneumonia.

–

As of August 07, 2020, Dentists say ‘mask mouth’ can cause serious health complications, including strokes (link).

‘The dentists said that the face coverings increase mouth dryness and contribute to a buildup of bad bacteria’.

–

As of February 4, 2021, Long-term mask wearing may contribute to advanced stage lung cancer, study finds (link).

–

As of April 12, 2021, Masking Danger? Are We Inhaling Disease-causing Microplastic Particles From Face Masks? (link).

–

As of March 23, 2021, Fact Check – Scientific studies prove you are more likely to catch Covid-19 if you wear a Face Covering (link).

This law got passed on the quiet yesterday (October 1) in the #UK, allowing the harvesting and retention of the DNA of anyone who does a #COVID-19 test. No mention in main stream #news. See link: https://legislation.gov.uk/uksi/2020/973/ (tweet).

I don’t want anyone’s DNA to be harvested or retained so I ask everyone reading this to not take a test or if they do take a test they first consult a lawyer to sue the government so that their DNA is not harvested or retained.

–

As of April 10, 2021, Another Covid Myth Dies the Death (link).

‘On April 5, however, the CDC page was replaced by a much-simplified set of instructions, which includes now this discreet note: “In most situations, the risk of infection from touching a surface is low.” Oh is that so?’

–

As of March 16, 2021, BILL GATES’ FOUNDATION FUNDED ‘DNA MINING’ USING COVID-19 TESTS (website, bitchute).

Can there be anything more personal than someone’s DNA?

–

From the doctor that discovered the omicron variant. Unlike Fauci, she actually has experience with omicron. “The mildness of the symptoms that we are seeing apparently there’s no reason for panicking as we don’t see severely ill patients…” (tweet).

–

–

Omicron Is “Extremely Mild” Says Doctor Who First Discovered Strain As Numerous Mutations “Destabilize” The Virus (link).

–

–

Omicron Variant First Detected In Four “Fully Vaxx’d” People, SA Medical Chief Only Seen “Very, Very Mild Cases” (link, link).

KEEP CALM.

–

–

BREAKING: Chairwoman of South African Medical Association says Omicron coronavirus variant is causing ‘mild disease’ and ‘no prominent symptoms’ (tweet).

–

–

SA 🇿🇦 President FURIOUS At 🌍 COMPLETE Overreaction 🤦‍♂️ Tell Is About It Dear…. (link).

–

–

Botswana said all of their Omicron cases were fully vaccinated. It appears the two cases in the UK were as well. Most international travelers, especially to places such as Europe, are fully vaccinated. It’s possible that most, if not all, of the Omicron cases are fully vaxxed. (tweet).

–

–

Only the Fully Vaccinated should fear the New “Worst Ever” Covid-19 Variant; data shows they already account for 4 in every 5 Covid Deaths (link).

–

UK Column News – 29th November 2021. Omicron symptoms are ‘extremely mild’ says doctor who discovered it. Omicron poses “very high” global risk, world must prepare- WHO (but gives a word soup summary with zero data). Swiss voters back COVID-19 law amid surge in (alleged) infections. Australia stays CLOSED: International border reopening is delayed after the emergence of Omicron variant as cases of strain grows to five – but ALL are showing NO symptoms. Thousands of ethnic minority patients who died of Covid ‘could have survived’ because oxygen meters used in hospitals are less accurate on people with darker skin. COVID rules are blamed for 23% dive in young children’s development: Disturbing study shows scores in three key cognitive tests slumped between 2018 and 2021, with face mask rules among possible culprits. ‘It’s terrifying but it’s a COINCIDENCE’: Leading cardiologist says footballers should not panic after five high-profile collapses – but insists all players need to be checked throughout their 20s and 30s. Trevor Sinclair cut off & smeared for asking question as more players drop on the pitch. Don’t Talk Sport … At least not vaccinations and players collapsing. John Fleck: Sheffield United midfielder discharged from hospital after collapsing on pitch. Vaccinated English adults under 60 are dying at twice the rate of unvaccinated people the same age. Frighten the population and spread propaganda that vaccines work. The govnt’s #PolicingBill creates a new “public nuisance offence”. The offence includes where an individual risks causing another person to suffer “disease”. This will be used to arbitrarily arrest protesters and violate civil liberties. It must be removed from the Bill. (How on earth can such a risk be accurately measured?) No money for healthcare, money available to take you out of healthcare. Midazolam: our death row drug (website, odysee pending, bitchute pending, rumble, brandnewtube, terminated from youtube, not livestreamed on or uploaded onto vimeo).

–

–

Sens. Cruz, Paul Blast “Astounding Authoritarian” Fauci For “I Am Science” Claim (link, link).

‘Responding to Anthony Fauci again declaring that he represents science, Senators Ted Cruz and Rand Paul blasted the “hubris” of ” an unelected technocrat,” warning that he has “distorted science” in order to exert “authoritarian control.”’

–

–

‘This Is Now Becoming A Pattern’: Jordan Slams YouTube Covid-19 ‘Censorship’ (link).

‘During a Wednesday hearing on COVID-19 misinformation, Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) criticized YouTube for removing a video containing ‘misinformation.’ The Ohio Republican said the social media company should not be censoring doctors over ‘science.’’

–

–

62% Of Swiss Citizens Vote To Keep Covid Vaccine Passports (link).

‘“The democratic process has been respected but the law is still unconstitutional,” Michelle Cailler of the ‘Friends of the Constitution’ group said after the vote on Sunday. Cailler’s group was one of several who campaigned against the law’.

Doesn’t matter if it is 99%, such a thing is discrimination which is prohibited under most legislation protecting human rights.

–

–

Luongo: Being Thankful Is The Path To Victory Over Davos (link, link).

‘Last week I speculated that we had reached Peak Davos. I’m surprised to report that I got a lot less push back from that article than I was expecting’.

‘Right on cue, the morning after our annual celebration of common decency and reconnection with our deracinated families, we are bombarded with a new variant of COVID to bludgeon us with’.

‘On the thinnest trading day of the year in the U.S., when most of us are nursing epic carb hangovers while doomscrolling through our Twitter feeds and trolling Amazon for the best deals on a bunch of shit we know in our hearts we don’t need, they trot out the fear porn nuclear barrage’.

‘The Dow? Down 1119.00 points’.

‘Oil? Down $9.31 per barrel’.

‘Bitcoin? Down $5200, nearly 10%’

‘If you thought you could escape Davos‘ Great Reset, think again. Everything you have will be theirs. Everything you desire — family, home, stability, hope — is subject to their approval. Pay no attention to the timing, the virology, or the logic. Just ab-react in real time to a wholly manufactured farce which if you watched it as a movie after Thanksgiving dinner, you’d shut off for being too contrived’.

–

–

Seriously ill coronavirus patient on ventilator with a 10 to 15% chance of survival in a Chicago hospital is saved by court order and the cure. (ivermectin, tweet).

–

–

Miracle in Japan. Ivermectin allowed as a treatment on August 13 (link).

–

–

Top ICU Doctor (Paul Marik) Suspended After Suing Hospital for Banning Life-Saving COVID Treatments (link).

‘Math+ protocol used around the world to safely treat COVID’

‘According to an FLCCC press release, the MATH+ protocol, used by Marik and physicians around the world to treat COVID, is saving lives. However, since the prohibition went into place, there has seen a sharp rise in inpatient mortality’.

‘Marik said he and his colleagues started using the Math+ to treat COVID in March 2020, because the national and international bodies provided no guidance. “So we put together guidelines and started using the protocol on March 24, and it has evolved over time as science has evolved,” he said’.

‘The MATH+ protocol, designed for hospitalized patients, counters the body’s overwhelming inflammatory response to the SARS-CoV-2 virus’.

‘The protocol is based on numerous medical journal publications and decades of research — and is founded upon the belief that hyper-inflammation, not the virus itself, damages the lungs and other organs and leads to death’.

‘The MATH+ protocol is well-tolerated with no reports of adverse medical events, FLCCC said in a press release’.

‘According to Dr. Joseph Varon, a renowned critical care specialist recently recognized by the United Nations for his life-saving work, the MATH+ COVID treatment protocol has achieved at least a 50% reduction in deaths from the virus in the hospitals where he serves as chief of staff’.

‘“We take an oath as doctors to do no harm,” said Dr. Pierre Kory, president and chief medical officer of FLCCC. “I can’t think of a way of doing more harm to a patient than to not administer a treatment that you know can help them. No doctor should be forced to watch their patient die knowing that more could have been done to save them, and that is exactly what Sentara is doing.”’

–

–

Julie, a Vaccine Injured Voice: “It’s poison – it poisons your whole body” (link).

–

–

BREAKING – Public Health Authorities caught fiddling Death-Rate by Vaccination Status figures – Real rates show Fully Vaccinated over 30’s are 286% more likely to die of Covid-19 (link).

–

–

Dr. Peter McCullough: “I’m calling for a halt in the vaccine programme and a thorough safety review” (link).

–

–

UK Health Authority Slammed By Watchdog For Misleading Claim That Unvaxx’d Have “32 Times” Risk Of COVID Death (link, link).

‘As James Wells, a statistician who served as head of the ONS UK trade team until 2019, pointed out when he wrote to the OSR to complain about the report earlier this month, this statistic uses data from January 2nd to September 24th 2021, which includes the bulk of the winter deaths at a time when almost no one was vaccinated. This skews the implied vaccine effectiveness, as a fair comparison would only include periods when a significant proportion of the country was vaccinated’.

–

–

15 Covid-Skeptic Memes to Get You Through the Day – Part 13 (link, 5 of these pics on my google drive).

–

–

Aboriginal elder forced to the ground by officers without ID badges? 🤔 (tweet).

I can only use one word for this and that word is evil.

–

–

Mass jabbing of Aboriginal people in Australia confirmed. Crimes against humanity are taking place. (tweet).

Forced medication of an experimental medical treatment is reminiscent of Nazi Germany.

–

–

What is happening in Australia’s Aboriginal communities? (link).

‘Reports are emerging of forced removal and quarantine camps, but the real facts on the ground are hard to establish’.

Forced removal is a reminiscent of Nazi Germany.

–

–

‘THEY’RE KILLING US! THEY’RE KILLING OUR PEOPLE!” – Aboriginal Elder SCREAMS in Facebook Rant After Australian Military Reportedly Holds Down Her People, Shoots Them with Vaccine (VIDEO) (link).

–

–

Where is your mask @nadhimzahawi. You are a total hypocrite. Not a good example to teachers or pupils. Perhaps you have an exemption? If so please accept my apology. (tweet).

–

–

I was pro vax. Then I was, I’ll just wait for a bit. Then I was, something is not right here. Then I was, I am not having the vax. Then I was, I am not having any vax, ever. Now, I am not letting the NHS near me without thorough research. They did this, not me. (tweet).

–

–

A repost, worth reposting. Belarusian leader Lukashenko shuts down health tyrants at a meeting on COVID (tweet).

–

–

Remembering JFK’s Vision for the Future that Should Have Been (link).

‘JFK’s June 10, 1963 speech What Kind of Peace Do We Seek? showcased his resistance to the imperialists in America’.

–

–

Why Bitcoin Is Generational Wealth (link, link).

‘Bitcoin truly enables people to plan for the future well beyond their own life, a luxury and necessity many throughout history did not have…’

‘The short film “Bitcoin Is Generational Wealth” by Matt Hornick and Tomer Strolight premiered on November 1, 2021, to shed light on the true value proposition of Bitcoin’.

‘While many projects in the world today seek to enrich their founding members and provide palpable profits in U.S. dollars for anyone who joins, the world’s most secure and robust monetary network aims to propel humanity forward based on the fundamental rights to property and freedom’.

—

‘At a time of unequal treatment by the government and its monetary policies, Bitcoin promised the establishment of an incorruptible financial system in which users wouldn’t be favored or discriminated against based on their credentials, status, power, or wealth. All participants are equal in the Bitcoin network, and anyone who participates can store or transfer value without needing permission. Compared to the then 37-year-old petrodollar system, which firmly applied double standards based on a political agenda and still does, the new system envisioned by Bitcoin challenged many established beliefs’.

–

–

The US Dollar Implosion: Questions To Consider For Non-Bitcoiners (link, link).

‘One approach to orange-pilling no-coiners is to simply draw attention to the various economic uncertainties facing the U.S. Dollar today…’

