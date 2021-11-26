Your alternative update on #COVID19 for 2021-11-26. Synthetic pathogen, not vax. Heart disorders up 118%, deaths up 5-fold FIFA players. 3 lots, 1 death

by paulthepaperbear in Uncategorized

Great Barrington Declaration – Dr. Martin Kulldorff, professor of medicine at Harvard University, a biostatistician, and epidemiologist, Dr. Sunetra Gupta, professor at Oxford University, an epidemiologist and Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, professor at Stanford University Medical School, a physician, epidemiologist, health economist, and public health policy expert (link).

‘As infectious disease epidemiologists and public health scientists we have grave concerns about the damaging physical and mental health impacts of the prevailing COVID-19 policies, and recommend an approach we call Focused Protection’.

At the time of creating this blog post there were the following 3 sets of signatories.

811,461 concerned citizens.

15,091 medical and public health scientists.

44,541 medical practitioners.

It’s really, really simple: shelter the vulnerable from the infectious while the rest of us get on with living our lives.

World Doctors Alliance (link).

‘An independent non-profit alliance of doctors, nurses, healthcare professionals and staff around the world who have united in the wake of the Covid-19 response chapter to share experiences with a view to ending all lockdowns and related damaging measures and to re-establish universal health determinance of psychological and physical wellbeing for all humanity’.

‘WDA represents a diverse range of opinions of health care professionals and does not have a consensus of opinions on the origin of covid-19 or the political ramifications of the lockdown per se. WDA is however committed to debate the causes of harm resulting from the coronavirus act measures and to raise issues that expose harmful medical and life limiting practices detrimental to the well being of all living men women and children’.

Prof Dolores Cahil, Dr Mohammad Adil, Dr R Zac Cox, Dr Andrew Kaufman, Dr Heiko Schoning, Dr Heinrich Fiechtner, Dr Scott Jensen, Elke De Klerk, Dr Mikael Nordfors, Dr Hilde Smet, Dr Vernon Coleman and Dr Johan Denis.

WDA’s open letter raises questions on the following topics.

Collateral damage the cure is worse than the virus, Death certificates (1), Economic ruin, Censorship, Testing – False positives, Hydroxychloroquine, Prevention, ‘Vaccine’, Conflicts of interest, Cui bono? Who benefits?

As of 12 October 2020, (British Medical Journal) Covid-19: Where is the virus? (link).

’Janet Menage’

‘GP retired’

‘Wales, UK’

‘Dear Editor’

‘We are told that the virus is everywhere – in the air, in our breath, on fomites, trapped in masks – yet public health authorities seem not to be in possession of any cultivable clinical samples of the offending pathogen’.

‘In March 2020, the World Health Organisation instructed authorities not to look for a virus but to rely instead on a genome test, the RT-PCR, which is not specific for SARS-CoV-2 (1) (2)’.

‘A Freedom of Information request to Public Health England about cultivable clinical samples or direct evidence of viral isolation has no information and refers to the proxy RT-PCR test, quoting Eurosurveillance (3)’.

‘Eurosurveillance states: “Virus detection by reverse transcription-PCR (RT-PCR) from respiratory samples is widely used to diagnose and monitor SARS-CoV-2 infection and, increasingly, to infer infectivity of an individual. However, RT-PCR does not distinguish between infectious and non-infectious virus. Propagating virus from clinical samples confirms the presence of infectious virus but is not widely available (and) requires biosafety level 3 facilities” (4)’.

‘The CDC admits that, “no quantified virus isolates of the 2019-nCoV are currently available”, and used a genetically modified human lung alveolar adenocarcinoma cell culture to, “mimic clinical specimen”(5)’.

‘It appears, therefore, that we have public health bodies without clinical samples, a test which is non-specific and does not distinguish between infectivity and non-infectivity, a requirement for biosafety level 3 facilities to even look for a virus, yet we are led to believe that it is up all our noses’.

‘So, where is the virus?’

As of Oct 28, 2021, An FOI request about the vaccine status of MPs was declined on the basis that it is ‘private medical information protected by Article 8 of the Human Rights Act 1998.’ If it applies to them, it should apply to us. Say #novaccinepassports by signing (tweet, website).

As of Sep 22, 2021, 30 facts you NEED to know: Your Covid Cribsheet (link, pics on google drive).

As of July 9, 2021, Further Midazolam graph Attached is a graph showing cumulative and linear all cause mortality for over 65s vs cumulative and linear midazolam prescribing, both for period Jan 2020 to June 2021. Deaths scale is left hand side, midazolam scale right hand side. 1/5 (tweet).

As of 7 July, 2021, Midazolam mass murder – the red line depicts the prescriptions for life-ending drug Midazolam and the blue one which follows the same trend are deaths in the same period for people over 65 which were called the ‘first wave’ of the fake ‘Covid’. Who ordered massive amounts of Midazolam that were used? Matt Hancock. He must go to trial with others for systematic mass murder (website, banned).

As of July 4, 2021, What really happened to ‘Midazolam Matt’ Hancock? (link).

‘On 12th July 2020, UK Redtop The Sun ran a lead piece that was nothing short of astonishing’.

‘Official figures at the time showed 38,352 out-of-hospital prescriptions for Midazolam were issued in April 2020 – more than double the February figure. And over the previous five years in England, the total had rarely moved either side of around 15,000’.

‘The Mail also had the story, reporting that ‘anti-euthanasia campaigners last night said they suspected the spike was evidence that many people had been put on end-of-life protocols or ‘pathways’…..Whistleblowers also claimed to have witnessed misuse of sedatives’’.

‘A broad range of inexplicable events happened on Hancock’s watch: dodgy death certificates, care home dumping, perpetual contradicting of his boss, vital facts kept from colleagues, overstated PHE mortality stats, huge percentages of people who went into hospital for minor surgery yet wound up dead from SarsCov2, corrupt drug trials conducted by Oxford Recovery, evasion of questions about vaccination-related death, blatant lies to the commons about vaccine approvals, hard-sell vaccine marketing condemned as totalitarian, and both delays and groundless exaggerations in relation to the Indian/Delta variant’.

‘But there is something about the Midazolam story that has at last stirred the police into some kind of action. A threatening slate-grey and brown cloud of doubt hangs over it that can only be grasped if one accepts the reality of depraved people in public life. Such clouds follow Matt Hancock around like a Satanic travelling fair’.

As of June 13, 2021, The Evidence – ‘You stayed at home, to protect the NHS, but they gave Midazolam to the Elderly and told you they were Covid Deaths’ (link).

As of 6th July 2021, We Need To Talk About Midazolam – Clare Wills Harrison (link).

‘By way of a shocking insight into utterly compelling new evidence of genocide by government policy, procurement and administration, which the People’s Union of Britain [PUB], Scouse polymath and independent data cruncher, Mark Oakford, and fearsome probate solicitor, Clare Wills Harrison, are on the brink of filing in the Private Criminal Prosecution of the Four Horsemen of COVID-1984 and their shadowy accomplices, here lies Clare’s summary of the serious issues to be tried, which she published this evening on social media’.

As of July 7, 2021, Your Government has committed Democide since March 2020 by using fear, deception, and Midazolam… (link).

‘Whilst all this was happening Matt Hancock and Chris Whitty instructed hospitals to discharge as many patients as possible into care homes, the very place the patients loved ones were now banned from visiting, the very place a doctor was not required to visit to certify a death, the very place carers could not be held liable for a death as long as it was just suspected to be Covid-19’.

‘The very place where care home managers refused to call out a doctor to treat an illness. The very place that care home managers refused to call an ambulance to take a resident to hospital. The very place that any patient with the first signs of just a sniffle were put on do not resuscitate orders without informing the patient or their family’.

‘The very place where those do not resuscitate orders were used as permission to begin end of life care. End of life care which involved the refusal of medical treatment. End of life care which involved the withdrawal of existing medication. End of life care which involved the injection of lethal amounts of midazolam. End of life care which involved the deprivation of food and water, leading to the residents dying of drug overdose, starvation, and dehydration’.

‘Is it just a coincidence that midazolam causes the same symptoms as serious complications due to Covid-19?’

As of 10 June 2021, Graph reveals correlation between ‘Covid deaths’ and use on old people of the dangerous respiratory-depressing drug Midazolam and between ‘Covid deaths’ and the fake ‘vaccine’ roll-out among the elderly at the start of 2021 (link).

As of October 27, 2021, DISCOLORED & DEOXYGENATED: Blood Cells Exposed To Pfizer’s Vaccine Lose Healthy Red Color & Oxygen?! (link, 27 pics on my google drive).

As of May 31, 2021, Vaccine researcher admits ‘big mistake,’ says spike protein is dangerous ‘toxin’ (link).

‘‘Terrifying’ new research finds vaccine spike protein unexpectedly in bloodstream. The protein is linked to blood clots, heart and brain damage, and potential risks to nursing babies and fertility’.

As of 29 March 2021, Do doctors have to have the (emergency use authorisation) covid-19 vaccine? (link).

‘Nevertheless, what I am currently struggling with is the failure to report the reality of the morbidity caused by our current vaccination program within the health service and staff population. The levels of sickness after vaccination is unprecedented and staff are getting very sick and some with neurological symptoms which is having a huge impact on the health service function. Even the young and healthy are off for days, some for weeks, and some requiring medical treatment. Whole teams are being taken out as they went to get vaccinated together’.

‘Mandatory vaccination in this instance is stupid, unethical and irresponsible when it comes to protecting our staff and public health. We are in the voluntary phase of vaccination, and encouraging staff to take an unlicensed product that is impacting on their immediate health, and I have direct experience of staff contracting Covid AFTER vaccination and probably transmitting it. In fact, it is clearly stated that these vaccine products do not offer immunity or stop transmission. In which case why are we doing it? There is no longitudinal safety data (a couple of months of trial data at best) available and these products are only under emergency licensing. What is to say that there are no longitudinal adverse effects that we may face that may put the entire health sector at risk?’

As of March 02, 2021, MEDICAL SHOCKER: Scientists at Sloan Kettering discover mRNA inactivates tumor-suppressing proteins, meaning it can promote cancer (link).

‘scientists at Sloan Kettering found that mRNA itself carries cancer CAUSING changes – changes that genetic tests don’t even analyze, flying completely under the radar of oncologists across the globe’.

We can expect cancers in those who have had the mRNA injectable to skyrocket.

As of 18 January 2021, COVID-19 RNA Based Vaccines and the Risk of Prion Disease (link).

Among the prion diseases are scrapie, transmissible mink encephalopathy (TME), bovine spongiform encephalopathy (BSE) and Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease (CJD).

As of December, 2020, Pfizer COVID vaccine trial shows alarming evidence of pathogenic priming in older adults (link).

As of Nov 17, 2021, FDA Asks Federal Judge to Grant it Until the Year 2076 to Fully Release Pfizer’s COVID-19 Vaccine Data (link).

As of Nov 18, 2021, The FDA wants the public to wait until the year 2076 – a full 55 years – for them to release the information it relied on to deem Pfizer’s vaccine safe for usage. They said they can release 500 pages a month for the next 659 months. That makes me want to see the data right now. (tweet).

As of Nov 18, 2021, I have decided that I will at first consider getting the vaccine in the year 2076. (tweet).

As of October 30, 2021, Is the Covid-19 Vaccine safe for 5-year-old Kids? We won’t know until they are jabbed, and “that’s just the way it goes” according to an FDA expert (link).

As of May 6, 2021, Pfizer and Moderna using relative risk reduction in order to claim “95% effective” instead of using absolute risk reduction where they’d only be able to claim “0.7%” and “0.6%” effectiveness, respectively, is right out of Billy G’s favorite book “How to Lie With Statistics.” (tweet).

As of 30 September 2021, (European Journal of Epidemiology) Increase in COVID-19 are unrelated to levels of vaccination across 68 countries and 2947 counties in the United States (link, link, link).

As of 19 March 2020, the UK gov website said that COVID-19 is no longer considered to be a high consequence infectious disease (HCID) in the UK (link).

‘They have determined that several features have now changed; in particular, more information is available about mortality rates (low overall)’

As of June 04, 2021, Epidemiologists Say CDC Exaggerated Outdoor COVID Risks (link).

Risk is 0.1%, it is not 10%. This is a whooping 100-fold exaggeration.

As of 04 March 2021, Covid-19: Highest death rates seen in countries with most overweight populations (link).

‘Covid-19 death rates are 10 times higher in countries where more than half of the adult population is classified as overweight, a comprehensive report from the World Obesity Federation has found’.

As of 13 November 2020, Covid-19: politicisation, “corruption,” and suppression of science (link).

As of 12 October 2020, WHO Flip-Flops: (Dr David Nabarro) Urges World Leaders To Stop Using Lockdowns To Fight COVID Contagion (link).

As of July 8, 2021, “New Zealand children falling ill in high numbers…children haven’t been exposed to range of bugs due to lockdowns, distancing and sanitiser and their immune systems are suffering…wards flooded by babies with a potentially-deadly respiratory virus.” (tweet, website).

Lockdowns (will) kill more people than COVID-19 (November 10, 2020 Dr Lidiya Angelova, link).

‘Locking everyone will decrease everyone’s immunity and make everyone susceptible to all pathogens. Immunity gets weaker by not being in contact with other harmless viruses but also by lack of natural vitamin D, fresh air and exercise’.

I dare say that Dr Lidiya Angelova takes no pleasure in being proven correct.

As of June 30, 2021, New research obliterates the entire justification behind vaccine passports, finding that public gatherings contribute NOTHING to the spread of covid (link).

I will never ask you. It’s your body & your choice. I will never tell you, because it’s my body & my choice. And I will absolutely never carry any form of domestic ID that marks me as safe or unsafe. A vaccine passport is not freedom, it’s tyranny. #NoVaccinePassports (tweet).

(Science Direct) A study of infectivity of asymptomatic SARS-CoV-2 Carriers (August 2020, link).

‘In summary, all the 455 contacts were excluded from SARS-CoV-2 infection and we conclude that the infectivity of some asymptomatic SARS-CoV-2 carriers might be weak’.

‘There were no positive tests amongst 1,174 close contacts of asymptomatic cases’ was one outcome of Post-lockdown SARS-CoV-2 nucleic acid screening between May 14 and June 1, 2020 in nearly ten million residents of Wuhan, China (20 November 2020, link).

As of 01 December 2020, (British Medical Journal) Covid-19: Asymptomatic cases may not be infectious, Wuhan study indicates (link).

Household Transmission of SARS-CoV-2A Systematic Review and Meta-analysis (December 14, 2020, link).

As of 12 April, 2021, People who have no symptoms cannot spread disease – the GIGANTIC lie on which the scam is founded – doctors speak out (website, brand new tube).

Giant Study Disproves Myth Of Asymptomatic COVID Spread (link).

‘The study, published in the November issue of the peer-reviewed scientific journal Nature Communications, studied 9,899,828 residents of Wuhan, screening them between May 14, 2020 and June 1, 2020. The results provided clear evidence as to the possibility of any asymptomatic transmission of the virus’.

As of December 29, 2020, The Myth of the ‘Asymptomatic Spreader’ Dealt Another Blow This Week (May 24, 2021, link).

As of 15 Oct, 2020, Only poisoned monkey kidney cells ‘grew’ the SARS-CoV-2 ‘virus’. SARS-CoV-2 non-infectious in CDC lab and of 30k genome, found 37 then computed the rest, which makes it 99.9987% a unicorn (link).

World Health Organisation guidelines say that “contact tracing” is “not recommended in any circumstances” (page 9 of link).

As of Oct 1, 2020, PCR inventor Kary Mullis- ‘can find almost anything in anybody’ (link).

A unicorn virus not able to be detected by a unicorn test, and to complete the set, I am calling the vaccine a unicorn too.

As of February 23, 2021, PCR Testing Saga: Were We Duped? (link).

‘Were federal health officials and experts at WHO really unaware that the recommended high cycle count (CT) for PCR tests would produce an exorbitant number of false positives for COVID?’

The ONS has admitted it has been reporting PCR tests as positive when only a single coronavirus gene is detected, despite this being against the manufacturer instructions that two or more genes must be found. (tweet, website).

As of 11/04/2021, Laboratories in US can’t find Covid-19 in one of 1,500 positive tests (link).

‘CDC sued for massive fraud: Tests at 7 universities of ALL people examined showed that they did not have Covid, but just Influenza A or B – EU statistics: ‘Corona’ virtually disappeared, even under mortality’.

As of July 29th, 2021, The CDC ADMITS: PCR Tests CANNOT Differentiate Between Coronaviruses! (link).

‘The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has very quietly admitted that the PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests used to test for COVID-19 CANNOT differentiate between coronaviruses. That means, that this “disease” is nothing more than a common cold. The two are synonymous.’

As of April 29, 2021, Flu Has Disappeared Worldwide during the COVID Pandemic (link).

–

‘Important legal decision faces total media blackout in Western world’

‘The ruling goes on to conclude that, based on the science they read, any PCR test using over 25 cycles is totally unreliable. Governments and private labs have been very tight-lipped about the exact number of cycles they run when PCR testing, but it is known to sometimes be as high as 45. Even fearmonger-in-chief Anthony Fauci has publicly stated anything over 35 is totally unusable’.

As of Mar 31, 2021, Austrian court overturns judgment: PCR test not suitable for diagnosis “The court states in several places that a PCR test is not suitable for determining infectivity.” Deutsch: https://info-direkt.eu/2021/03/31/oesterreichisches-gericht-kippt-urteil-pcr-test-nicht-zur-diagnostik-geeignet/

English: https://translate.google.com/translate?hl=&sl=de&tl=en&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.info-direkt.eu%2F2021%2F03%2F31%2Foesterreichisches-gericht-kippt-urteil-pcr-test-nicht-zur-diagnostik-geeignet%2F (tweet).

As of October 31, 2020, Government website reveals extensive “COVID cases” fraud – RT-PCR is not able to distinguish whether infectious virus is present (link).

NHS Manchester FOI request shows NHS are using cycles at 45 which is medical fraud & 97% false positive!!! (tweet).

Still running at 45 cycles Still NO pandemic (tweet).

Anything over 30 cycles and the false positives go up radically. At 35 cycles its around 97% false positives. Its a false positive PCR pandemic. (tweet).

Is pine needle tea the answer to covid vaccine shedding / transmission? Learn about suramin, shikimic acid and how to make your own extracts (link).

S U R A M I N: How the COVID-1984 Global Control Regime Can Be Terminated (link).

As of 1 March 2021, A QUARTER of all UK Covid fatalities had dementia: Huge death toll among elderly is revealed (link).

As of 22 November 2020, “These data analyses suggest that in contrast to most people’s assumptions, the number of deaths by COVID-19 is not alarming. In fact, it has relatively no effect on deaths in the United States.” – John Hopkins Uni (link, archived copy of deleted doc).

As of February 1st 2021, COVID-19 Fatalities 16.7 Times Too High Due to ‘Illegal’ Inflation (link).

–

–

You are 20 times less likely to die with/from COVID-19, if you don’t have pre-existing adverse health conditions.

All these pre-existing adverse health conditions are quite easily capable of being the dominant cause of death in any of these cases.

As reported for Italy on 19 March 2020, for Britain on 12 June 2020 and for the United States of America on 1 September 2020.

You are 100 times less likely to die with/from COVID-19, if you are vitamin D sufficient for T cell activation.

As reported on 18 June 2020 link.

As of September 3, 2020, Finally Confirmed! Vitamin D Nearly Abolishes ICU Risk in COVID-19 (link).

As of 09 Oct 2020, Data shows the average age of death from coronavirus is 82.4 years, writes DAVID ROSE as he argues for anti-lockdown plan to shield only the most vulnerable (link).

As of Sep 27, 2020, you are 33,333 times less likely to die with/from COVID-19, if you are under 20 years of age or 5,000 times if you are under 50 or 200 times if you are under 70. This was as of September 27, 2020 when the CDC reported that the infection fatality ratio for each age group was as follows: 0-19yo is 0.00003%, 20-49yo is 0.0002%, 50-69yo is 0.005% & 70+yo is 0.054% (link).

Big pharma is not needed here.

As of 18 November 2021, Comprehensive Review of Face Mask Studies Finds No Evidence of Benefit (link).

As of Jun 19, 2021, University Of Florida Lab Finds Dangerous Pathogens On Children’s Face Masks (link, link).

‘A laboratory at the University of Florida that recently analyzed a small sample of face masks, detected the presence of 11 dangerous pathogens that included bacterias that cause diphtheria, pneumonia, and meningitis’.

CDC: masks don’t work (Originally published 6 February 2020 and updated May 2020, link).

As of 06 Oct 2020, German Neurologist Warns Against Wearing Facemasks: ‘Oxygen Deprivation Causes Permanent Neurological Damage’ (link).

As of Sep 20, 2020, A German children’s charity has commissioned a laboratory to examine a commercially available mask. The face mask was previously worn by a child in school for 8 hours. Examination findings: Detection of 82 bacterial colonies and 4 mold colonies (link).

You shouldn’t wear a face covering unless you want to give yourself bacterial pneumonia.

As of August 07, 2020, Dentists say ‘mask mouth’ can cause serious health complications, including strokes (link).

‘The dentists said that the face coverings increase mouth dryness and contribute to a buildup of bad bacteria’.

As of February 4, 2021, Long-term mask wearing may contribute to advanced stage lung cancer, study finds (link).

As of April 12, 2021, Masking Danger? Are We Inhaling Disease-causing Microplastic Particles From Face Masks? (link).

As of March 23, 2021, Fact Check – Scientific studies prove you are more likely to catch Covid-19 if you wear a Face Covering (link).

This law got passed on the quiet yesterday (October 1) in the #UK, allowing the harvesting and retention of the DNA of anyone who does a #COVID-19 test. No mention in main stream #news. See link: https://legislation.gov.uk/uksi/2020/973/ (tweet).

I don’t want anyone’s DNA to be harvested or retained so I ask everyone reading this to not take a test or if they do take a test they first consult a lawyer to sue the government so that their DNA is not harvested or retained.

As of April 10, 2021, Another Covid Myth Dies the Death (link).

‘On April 5, however, the CDC page was replaced by a much-simplified set of instructions, which includes now this discreet note: “In most situations, the risk of infection from touching a surface is low.” Oh is that so?’

As of March 16, 2021, BILL GATES’ FOUNDATION FUNDED ‘DNA MINING’ USING COVID-19 TESTS (website, bitchute).

Can there be anything more personal than someone’s DNA?

Bombshell Roundtable With Dr. David Martin,Dr. Judy Mikovits, Robert Kennedy: This Is Not a Vaccine! (link).

It is a synthetic pathogen, it is not a vaccine, that can also directly cause multiple sclerosis, Lou Garretts disease, Alzheimer disease, accelerated cancer and it has been known to do this for decades.

I am against the synthetic pathogen jab, I am not anti-vax.

Heart Disorders up 118% and Excess Deaths up 40% among Young Adults since they were given the Covid-19 Vaccine (link).

‘Myocarditis is inflammation of the heart muscle, whereas pericarditis is inflammation of the protective sacs surrounding the heart. Both are extremely serious conditions due to the vital role the heart plays in keeping a person alive, and the fact that the heart muscle cannot regenerate’.

‘Eventually myocarditis weakens the heart so that the rest of the body doesn’t get enough blood. Clots can then form in the heart, leading to a stroke of heart attack. Other complications of the condition include sudden cardiac death. There is no mild version of myocarditis, it is extremely serious due to the fact that the heart muscle is incapable of regenerating. Therefore, one the damage is done there is no rewinding the clock’.

5-fold increase in sudden cardiac deaths of FIFA players in 2021 (link).

‘The Israeli “Real-Time News” reports: Breaking news: 500% increase in deaths – SCD/SUD of FIFA players in 2021’

‘Not 24 athletes, not 30, nor 75 – Since December, 183 professional athletes and coaches have suddenly collapsed! 108 of them died! According to the literature, the phenomenon of collapsing athlete breakdown for reasons unrelated to injury is rare’.

‘So what is causing this sudden epidemic?’

Risk of Acute Coronary Syndrome dramatically increases after mRNA Covid Injections, a new Study finds (link).

‘Last week, the Cardiology Advisor reported that according to a study presented at the American Heart Association Scientific Sessions 2021 the risk of developing acute coronary syndrome (“ACS”) significantly increased in patients after receiving mRNA Covid injections’.

‘ACS covers a range of disorders, including a heart attack (myocardial infarction) and unstable angina, that are caused by the same underlying problem. The underlying problem is a sudden reduction of blood flow to part of the heart muscle. This is usually caused by a blood clot’.

‘The study, published 8 November 2021, included 566 patients, aged 28 to 97 years, in a preventive cardiology practice. Participants included men and women in equal proportions. All participants have received a PULS Cardiac Test every 3-6 months for 8 years, including “post-vaccination.”’

‘The PULS Cardiac Test measures multiple protein biomarkers and uses the results to calculate a 5-year risk score for new ACS. From pre-Covid injection to post-Covid injection the 5-year ACS PULS risk score increased from 11% to 25%’.

‘The study author, Dr. Steven R Gundry who is best known for his work as a cardiothoracic surgeon and heart surgeon, concluded “that the mRNA vacs dramatically increase inflammation on the endothelium and T cell infiltration of cardiac muscle and may account for the observations of increased thrombosis, cardiomyopathy, and other vascular events following vaccination.”’

‘In early July, Dr. Sucharit Bhakdi made an easy-to-understand video explaining some, at the time recently published, studies of vaccine-induced immunity and its implication after the first and second doses of Covid injections. This video may help explain why the injections are having the effect shown in the recent study’.

‘For the first 11 minutes Dr. Bhakdi explains the different parts of the immune response and natural immunity. Then, towards the end, he explains how the different parts of the immune system respond to the vaccine-induced spike protein lined blood vessels. The clip below is the section relating to the blood vessels. We highly recommend you watch his full 17-minute video which you can find HERE’.

Abstract 10712 (link).

‘These changes resulted in an increase of the PULS score from 11% 5 yr ACS risk to 25% 5 yr ACS risk. At the time of this report, these changes persist for at least 2.5 months post second dose of vac. We conclude that the mRNA vacs dramatically increase inflammation on the endothelium and T cell infiltration of cardiac muscle and may account for the observations of increased thrombosis, cardiomyopathy, and other vascular events following vaccination’.

Dr. David Martin Exposes the Names and Faces of the People Who Are Killing Humanity (link).

Canadian Whistleblowers Expose 13 Stillborn Deaths in 24 Hours at Lions Gate Hospital Caused by Covid-19 Vaccines (link).

Official FDA report finds all-cause Death rate is higher among the Vaccinated and admits young Myocarditis victims have required Intensive Care (link).

Deaths among Children are 44% higher than the 5-year-average since they were offered the Covid-19 Vaccine according to ONS data (link).

Head nurse in Slovenia – Vials of vaccines 1, 2, 3 mean who will live and who will die (link).

‘They are trying their best to prevent the scandal in Slovenia from going out of the country, but here it is abroad’.

‘A big scandal broke out in Slovenia soon and today everyone is talking about vaccination. The head nurse of the University Medical Center in Ljubljana, which takes care of receiving the vaccines and manages everything, has resigned. He went out in front of the cameras and showed the vials of liquids’.

‘She showed people the codes on the labels, each containing 1, 2, or 3 digits in the code, and then explained the meaning of those numbers. Number 1 is placebo, saline. Number 2 is classical RNA. The number 3 is an RNA stick that contains the onco gene associated with the adenovirus, which contributes to the development of cancer. For these vials, number 3 says that people who receive it within 2 years will have soft tissue cancer’.

‘She says she has personally witnessed the vaccination of all politicians and tycoons and all received liquid number 1’.

‘And that explains why the same character stabs all our politicians when they shoot for the media’.

The head nurse at the University Medical Center in Ljubljana, resigned and explained in front of the cameras what is in the vaccines. (tweet).

UK Column News – 26th November 2021. A new variant (just in time for Christmas, the look over here variant). We’re here for the coronavirus and let’s know about its plan to wipe out humanity! Sajid Javid: “Trust me guv, this new B.1.1.529 mutant might be the worst yet. Honestly, I wouldn’t lie, Whitty even told me. So get ready for more lockdowns and boosters.” W.H.O. held an emergency meeting to discuss the ‘global response’ to the new variant, with experts calling it a “super mutant” Covid strain (what does “super mutant” actually mean?) Worldwide protest, Australia excluded 4th Dec 12pm. Protest on our behalf at your nearest Australian Embassy or Consulate! #SOSfromAustralia. ReigniteDemocracyAustralia.com.au. NT chief minister attacks ‘international trolls’ for spreading Covid misinformation (website, odysee pending, bitchute pending, rumble, brandnewtube, terminated from youtube, not livestreamed on or uploaded onto vimeo).

Thousands report developing abnormal tumors following COVID shots (link).

‘There are no studies of the carcinogenicity of COVID vaccines, just as most childhood vaccines have no studies of their effects on cancer’.

Charlie Wyke: Wigan striker in hospital after collapsing in training (link).

Has Charlie been injected with the synthetic pathogen?

Sheriff Tiraspol’s Adama Traore goes down clutching chest sparking concern vs Real Madrid (link).

Has Adama been injected with the synthetic pathogen?

Western Australia Police Officer Suffered Blood Clots and a Stroke After Taking Pfizer Vaccine (link).

‘A police officer in the state of Western Australia suffered a stroke due to blood clots after receiving a dose of Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine. Although, Australian health authorities have refused to link the jab to his stroke and claim the jab is “safe and effective.”’

‘Officer Chantal Uren, 37. of the Western Australia Police Force said she was “healthy and fit” and had no underlying health conditions that could cause a stroke’.

‘In a Facebook post, Uren wrote: “I have had every test for every illness they can test for with a negative result, and every nutrient level is perfect. So how does a healthy, fit 37-year-old have a stroke and ruptured artery to their brain only weeks after having the Pfizer vaccine? If the doctors don’t think it’s linked, then why would they book me in with a vaccine specialist?”’

Bob Katter Australian Member Of Parliament (link).

8 cases in 8 weeks: 2 got the synthetic pathogen, they died. 2 got the synthetic pathogen, they are crippled for life, 3 have serious problems that will remain with them for the rest of their lives and 1 was rushed to ICU almost straight after he got the synthetic pathogen.

Jordan Peterson: Government Adviser Told Me COVID Rules Based on Opinion Polls, Not Science (link).

‘Elicit fear then use calls for lockdown as justification for lockdown’.

Teachers in fascist Australia are now getting letters with “Allegations of Misconduct” for “Non-Compliance” (link).

A supposed condition of employment is that an employee must provide either (a) vaccination evidence or (b) a medical contraindication certificate.

The human right to privacy means that they can f**k right off.

Dr. Fauci ran grotesque AIDS vaccine experiments on minority children in the 90s, causing organ failure, deformities, brain damage (link).

Fauci Finally Admits Vaccines Don’t Protect Against Serious Covid or Death (link).

INSANITY: Fauci admits covid jabs are killing people, says “boosters” will somehow stop the carnage (link).

‘As it becomes increasingly apparent that the injections are not stopping the spread – and are, in fact, fueling it – Fauci says that people can expect so-called “breakthrough” infections to accelerate’.

‘“They are seeing a waning of immunity not only against infection but against hospitalization and to some extent death, which is starting to now involve all age groups,” Fauci rambled, referencing data out of Israel showing that the jabs simply are not working’.

‘“It isn’t just the elderly. It’s waning to the point that you’re seeing more and more people getting breakthrough infections, and more and more of those people who are getting breakthrough infections are winding up in the hospital.”’

‘One would think that based on this new information, Fauci would be urging an immediate halt to his jab push in the interest of public safety. Instead, Fauci wants people to line up to get more injections, which he claims will flatten the curve’.

Lethal Injection; Frontline E.R. Doctor Gives Chilling Account of Unusual Vaccine-Induced Illness (link).

Delingpole: Australian Army Puts Covid 19 ‘Close Contacts’ Into Quarantine Camps (link).

Austrians Could Face Jail Time For Refusing COVID Jabs (link).

Global Awakening to Medical Tyranny is Humanity’s Last Chance to Safeguard Freedom (link).

The main fact to come out of this video is: MRNA coronavirus vaccine candidates developed and jointly-owned by NIAID and Moderna.

REPORT SHOWS A 27% RISE IN DEATHS DUE TO LACK OF INTERVENTION AS A RESULT OF COVID RESTRICTIONS (link).

Dr. Wolfgang Wodarg: The WHO Is an Institution of Corruption (link).

US Navy Shipbuilder Suspends Covid-19 Vaccine Mandate After Employees Threaten to Quit (link).

Is A “Pandemic Plan” Exposed in Kansas During 2009 Coming to Fruition in The UK Now? (link).

‘At a seminar shortly after writing his article, possibly in Medford, Oregon, on 22 August 2009, Evensen was asked to provide more detail about the “metal shackles with a computer chip” worn on people’s wrists’.

‘Evensen responded that it was “just one of several plans” to enforce mandatory vaccinations’.

‘“There are also plans that you will not be able to freely travel, nor will you be able to go anywhere, without proof that you have had the vaccination at the point that the government mandates that certain levels of the population take the inoculation,” Evensen answered’.

‘He had been advised by State Troopers across the country that when the mandates happen there would be roadblocks around major towns and cities. People would be “held” in the cities until they prove they are vaccinated either by papers or wearing a wristband. The securing of the bands onto people’s wrist would be such that the intention was it was permanent, it could never be removed’.

DRDO Scientists Caught Manipulating Images In Almost 80 Research Papers (link).

‘The flagging was based on concerns over altered or digitally manipulated images being used which forces the question of integrity amongst goverment research scientists’.

‘Concerns were flagged on the social platform PubPeer where scientists convene over concerns regarding research papers that have already been published after peer reviews’.

Why you cannot trust US Covid data (link).

The Road to Fascism: Paved with Vaccine Mandates and Corporate Collusion (link).

Why Did The Flu Disappear? Hint: It Wasn’t The Masks. (link).

‘Viral competition! Two respiratory pathogens slug it out on the boxing ring of humanity and one comes out a victor’.

‘We’ve been trying to convince Team Apocalypse that the flu was crowded out (not snuffed out by masks) for over a year or more! Low and behold—they knew this already. Our RG colleague Stinson Norwood (@snortman1776) uncovers all the key players saying the same thing over a decade ago! Viruses compete! They’ve always known. Did they forget? Or did it diminish “the narrative” so they dismissed it’.

‘Here’s the thread from Stinson reproduced. See the whole thing here’.

‘It’s odd to see people refusing to give up the ghost since all of this has happened before. Even Tony knew it. ‘Fauci said pandemic flus such as H1NI tend to push out seasonal flu strains. “If we get deluged with H1N1 flu, there is a good chance it will crowd out seasonal flu,”‘

‘link to Fauci quote from 2009 article’

‘And here’s Fauci discussing how you might know if you have H1N1 or the seasonal flu. “it generally overwhelms and crowds out the seasonal flu” (relevant part starts at 1:23’

UBC Immunologist Cautions People On COVID Vaccine Safety & Efficacy (link).

‘In Brief’

‘The Facts:’

‘Dr. Steven Pelech, a professor of Immunology and Neurology at the University of British Columbia shares his thoughts and concerns about vaccine injuries, efficacy as well as natural immunity. The full interview was posted by the Strong and Free Truthcast’.

‘Reflect On:’

‘Why are academics who share information and evidence that opposes the mainstream narrative never given any attention?’

‘Are the measures being implemented really for the protection of everybody, or could something else be going on here?’

Do you understand? The distraction: the Kyle Rittenhouse trial was streamed live for the world to see. Ghislaine Maxwell’s trial started today (14 Nov, 2021). She’s only the accomplice of Jeffrey Epstein and a Global Human Sex Trafficking Ring; and yet all the public gets…is a sketch. Ghislaine’s trial should be the one live streamed for the world to see! (tweet).

IRISH HOSPITAL WHISTLEBLOWER DESCRIBES VAXXINE NIGHTMARE (link).

Dr. Sherri Tenpenny joins Mike Adams with latest update on covid vaccines and the fate of humanity (link).

DR. NATHAN THOMPSON TESTED IMMUNE SYSTEM BEFORE & AFTER COVID ‘VACCINE’ – PARAPHRASING DR. THOMPSON (link).

EXCLUSIVE: Gateway Pundit Interviews Dr. Zelenko about COVID-19 Treatment (link).

What were your initial thoughts on HCQ?

Did you pay a price for your support for using HCQ?

What are your current thoughts on HCQ? Have they changed?

The Case for Vaccine Passports Has Been Demolished (link).

–