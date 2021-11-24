Your alternative update on #COVID19 for 2021-11-24. Jabs turn blood to glue, increased vascular events. Africa only 6% jabbed, & covid has disappeared

by paulthepaperbear in Uncategorized

Great Barrington Declaration – Dr. Martin Kulldorff, professor of medicine at Harvard University, a biostatistician, and epidemiologist, Dr. Sunetra Gupta, professor at Oxford University, an epidemiologist and Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, professor at Stanford University Medical School, a physician, epidemiologist, health economist, and public health policy expert (link).

‘As infectious disease epidemiologists and public health scientists we have grave concerns about the damaging physical and mental health impacts of the prevailing COVID-19 policies, and recommend an approach we call Focused Protection’.

At the time of creating this blog post there were the following 3 sets of signatories.

811,461 concerned citizens.

15,091 medical and public health scientists.

44,541 medical practitioners.

It’s really, really simple: shelter the vulnerable from the infectious while the rest of us get on with living our lives.

World Doctors Alliance (link).

‘An independent non-profit alliance of doctors, nurses, healthcare professionals and staff around the world who have united in the wake of the Covid-19 response chapter to share experiences with a view to ending all lockdowns and related damaging measures and to re-establish universal health determinance of psychological and physical wellbeing for all humanity’.

‘WDA represents a diverse range of opinions of health care professionals and does not have a consensus of opinions on the origin of covid-19 or the political ramifications of the lockdown per se. WDA is however committed to debate the causes of harm resulting from the coronavirus act measures and to raise issues that expose harmful medical and life limiting practices detrimental to the well being of all living men women and children’.

Prof Dolores Cahil, Dr Mohammad Adil, Dr R Zac Cox, Dr Andrew Kaufman, Dr Heiko Schoning, Dr Heinrich Fiechtner, Dr Scott Jensen, Elke De Klerk, Dr Mikael Nordfors, Dr Hilde Smet, Dr Vernon Coleman and Dr Johan Denis.

WDA’s open letter raises questions on the following topics.

Collateral damage the cure is worse than the virus, Death certificates (1), Economic ruin, Censorship, Testing – False positives, Hydroxychloroquine, Prevention, ‘Vaccine’, Conflicts of interest, Cui bono? Who benefits?

As of 12 October 2020, (British Medical Journal) Covid-19: Where is the virus? (link).

’Janet Menage’

‘GP retired’

‘Wales, UK’

‘Dear Editor’

‘We are told that the virus is everywhere – in the air, in our breath, on fomites, trapped in masks – yet public health authorities seem not to be in possession of any cultivable clinical samples of the offending pathogen’.

‘In March 2020, the World Health Organisation instructed authorities not to look for a virus but to rely instead on a genome test, the RT-PCR, which is not specific for SARS-CoV-2 (1) (2)’.

‘A Freedom of Information request to Public Health England about cultivable clinical samples or direct evidence of viral isolation has no information and refers to the proxy RT-PCR test, quoting Eurosurveillance (3)’.

‘Eurosurveillance states: “Virus detection by reverse transcription-PCR (RT-PCR) from respiratory samples is widely used to diagnose and monitor SARS-CoV-2 infection and, increasingly, to infer infectivity of an individual. However, RT-PCR does not distinguish between infectious and non-infectious virus. Propagating virus from clinical samples confirms the presence of infectious virus but is not widely available (and) requires biosafety level 3 facilities” (4)’.

‘The CDC admits that, “no quantified virus isolates of the 2019-nCoV are currently available”, and used a genetically modified human lung alveolar adenocarcinoma cell culture to, “mimic clinical specimen”(5)’.

‘It appears, therefore, that we have public health bodies without clinical samples, a test which is non-specific and does not distinguish between infectivity and non-infectivity, a requirement for biosafety level 3 facilities to even look for a virus, yet we are led to believe that it is up all our noses’.

‘So, where is the virus?’

As of Oct 28, 2021, An FOI request about the vaccine status of MPs was declined on the basis that it is ‘private medical information protected by Article 8 of the Human Rights Act 1998.’ If it applies to them, it should apply to us. Say #novaccinepassports by signing (tweet, website).

As of Sep 22, 2021, 30 facts you NEED to know: Your Covid Cribsheet (link, pics on google drive).

As of July 9, 2021, Further Midazolam graph Attached is a graph showing cumulative and linear all cause mortality for over 65s vs cumulative and linear midazolam prescribing, both for period Jan 2020 to June 2021. Deaths scale is left hand side, midazolam scale right hand side. 1/5 (tweet).

As of 7 July, 2021, Midazolam mass murder – the red line depicts the prescriptions for life-ending drug Midazolam and the blue one which follows the same trend are deaths in the same period for people over 65 which were called the ‘first wave’ of the fake ‘Covid’. Who ordered massive amounts of Midazolam that were used? Matt Hancock. He must go to trial with others for systematic mass murder (website, banned).

As of July 4, 2021, What really happened to ‘Midazolam Matt’ Hancock? (link).

‘On 12th July 2020, UK Redtop The Sun ran a lead piece that was nothing short of astonishing’.

‘Official figures at the time showed 38,352 out-of-hospital prescriptions for Midazolam were issued in April 2020 – more than double the February figure. And over the previous five years in England, the total had rarely moved either side of around 15,000’.

‘The Mail also had the story, reporting that ‘anti-euthanasia campaigners last night said they suspected the spike was evidence that many people had been put on end-of-life protocols or ‘pathways’…..Whistleblowers also claimed to have witnessed misuse of sedatives’’.

‘A broad range of inexplicable events happened on Hancock’s watch: dodgy death certificates, care home dumping, perpetual contradicting of his boss, vital facts kept from colleagues, overstated PHE mortality stats, huge percentages of people who went into hospital for minor surgery yet wound up dead from SarsCov2, corrupt drug trials conducted by Oxford Recovery, evasion of questions about vaccination-related death, blatant lies to the commons about vaccine approvals, hard-sell vaccine marketing condemned as totalitarian, and both delays and groundless exaggerations in relation to the Indian/Delta variant’.

‘But there is something about the Midazolam story that has at last stirred the police into some kind of action. A threatening slate-grey and brown cloud of doubt hangs over it that can only be grasped if one accepts the reality of depraved people in public life. Such clouds follow Matt Hancock around like a Satanic travelling fair’.

As of June 13, 2021, The Evidence – ‘You stayed at home, to protect the NHS, but they gave Midazolam to the Elderly and told you they were Covid Deaths’ (link).

As of 6th July 2021, We Need To Talk About Midazolam – Clare Wills Harrison (link).

‘By way of a shocking insight into utterly compelling new evidence of genocide by government policy, procurement and administration, which the People’s Union of Britain [PUB], Scouse polymath and independent data cruncher, Mark Oakford, and fearsome probate solicitor, Clare Wills Harrison, are on the brink of filing in the Private Criminal Prosecution of the Four Horsemen of COVID-1984 and their shadowy accomplices, here lies Clare’s summary of the serious issues to be tried, which she published this evening on social media’.

As of July 7, 2021, Your Government has committed Democide since March 2020 by using fear, deception, and Midazolam… (link).

‘Whilst all this was happening Matt Hancock and Chris Whitty instructed hospitals to discharge as many patients as possible into care homes, the very place the patients loved ones were now banned from visiting, the very place a doctor was not required to visit to certify a death, the very place carers could not be held liable for a death as long as it was just suspected to be Covid-19’.

‘The very place where care home managers refused to call out a doctor to treat an illness. The very place that care home managers refused to call an ambulance to take a resident to hospital. The very place that any patient with the first signs of just a sniffle were put on do not resuscitate orders without informing the patient or their family’.

‘The very place where those do not resuscitate orders were used as permission to begin end of life care. End of life care which involved the refusal of medical treatment. End of life care which involved the withdrawal of existing medication. End of life care which involved the injection of lethal amounts of midazolam. End of life care which involved the deprivation of food and water, leading to the residents dying of drug overdose, starvation, and dehydration’.

‘Is it just a coincidence that midazolam causes the same symptoms as serious complications due to Covid-19?’

As of 10 June 2021, Graph reveals correlation between ‘Covid deaths’ and use on old people of the dangerous respiratory-depressing drug Midazolam and between ‘Covid deaths’ and the fake ‘vaccine’ roll-out among the elderly at the start of 2021 (link).

As of October 27, 2021, DISCOLORED & DEOXYGENATED: Blood Cells Exposed To Pfizer’s Vaccine Lose Healthy Red Color & Oxygen?! (link, 27 pics on my google drive).

As of May 31, 2021, Vaccine researcher admits ‘big mistake,’ says spike protein is dangerous ‘toxin’ (link).

‘‘Terrifying’ new research finds vaccine spike protein unexpectedly in bloodstream. The protein is linked to blood clots, heart and brain damage, and potential risks to nursing babies and fertility’.

As of 29 March 2021, Do doctors have to have the (emergency use authorisation) covid-19 vaccine? (link).

‘Nevertheless, what I am currently struggling with is the failure to report the reality of the morbidity caused by our current vaccination program within the health service and staff population. The levels of sickness after vaccination is unprecedented and staff are getting very sick and some with neurological symptoms which is having a huge impact on the health service function. Even the young and healthy are off for days, some for weeks, and some requiring medical treatment. Whole teams are being taken out as they went to get vaccinated together’.

‘Mandatory vaccination in this instance is stupid, unethical and irresponsible when it comes to protecting our staff and public health. We are in the voluntary phase of vaccination, and encouraging staff to take an unlicensed product that is impacting on their immediate health, and I have direct experience of staff contracting Covid AFTER vaccination and probably transmitting it. In fact, it is clearly stated that these vaccine products do not offer immunity or stop transmission. In which case why are we doing it? There is no longitudinal safety data (a couple of months of trial data at best) available and these products are only under emergency licensing. What is to say that there are no longitudinal adverse effects that we may face that may put the entire health sector at risk?’

As of March 02, 2021, MEDICAL SHOCKER: Scientists at Sloan Kettering discover mRNA inactivates tumor-suppressing proteins, meaning it can promote cancer (link).

‘scientists at Sloan Kettering found that mRNA itself carries cancer CAUSING changes – changes that genetic tests don’t even analyze, flying completely under the radar of oncologists across the globe’.

We can expect cancers in those who have had the mRNA injectable to skyrocket.

As of 18 January 2021, COVID-19 RNA Based Vaccines and the Risk of Prion Disease (link).

Among the prion diseases are scrapie, transmissible mink encephalopathy (TME), bovine spongiform encephalopathy (BSE) and Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease (CJD).

As of December, 2020, Pfizer COVID vaccine trial shows alarming evidence of pathogenic priming in older adults (link).

As of Nov 17, 2021, FDA Asks Federal Judge to Grant it Until the Year 2076 to Fully Release Pfizer’s COVID-19 Vaccine Data (link).

As of Nov 18, 2021, The FDA wants the public to wait until the year 2076 – a full 55 years – for them to release the information it relied on to deem Pfizer’s vaccine safe for usage. They said they can release 500 pages a month for the next 659 months. That makes me want to see the data right now. (tweet).

As of Nov 18, 2021, I have decided that I will at first consider getting the vaccine in the year 2076. (tweet).

As of October 30, 2021, Is the Covid-19 Vaccine safe for 5-year-old Kids? We won’t know until they are jabbed, and “that’s just the way it goes” according to an FDA expert (link).

As of May 6, 2021, Pfizer and Moderna using relative risk reduction in order to claim “95% effective” instead of using absolute risk reduction where they’d only be able to claim “0.7%” and “0.6%” effectiveness, respectively, is right out of Billy G’s favorite book “How to Lie With Statistics.” (tweet).

As of 30 September 2021, (European Journal of Epidemiology) Increase in COVID-19 are unrelated to levels of vaccination across 68 countries and 2947 counties in the United States (link, link, link).

As of 19 March 2020, the UK gov website said that COVID-19 is no longer considered to be a high consequence infectious disease (HCID) in the UK (link).

‘They have determined that several features have now changed; in particular, more information is available about mortality rates (low overall)’

As of June 04, 2021, Epidemiologists Say CDC Exaggerated Outdoor COVID Risks (link).

Risk is 0.1%, it is not 10%. This is a whooping 100-fold exaggeration.

As of 04 March 2021, Covid-19: Highest death rates seen in countries with most overweight populations (link).

‘Covid-19 death rates are 10 times higher in countries where more than half of the adult population is classified as overweight, a comprehensive report from the World Obesity Federation has found’.

As of 13 November 2020, Covid-19: politicisation, “corruption,” and suppression of science (link).

As of 12 October 2020, WHO Flip-Flops: (Dr David Nabarro) Urges World Leaders To Stop Using Lockdowns To Fight COVID Contagion (link).

As of July 8, 2021, “New Zealand children falling ill in high numbers…children haven’t been exposed to range of bugs due to lockdowns, distancing and sanitiser and their immune systems are suffering…wards flooded by babies with a potentially-deadly respiratory virus.” (tweet, website).

Lockdowns (will) kill more people than COVID-19 (November 10, 2020 Dr Lidiya Angelova, link).

‘Locking everyone will decrease everyone’s immunity and make everyone susceptible to all pathogens. Immunity gets weaker by not being in contact with other harmless viruses but also by lack of natural vitamin D, fresh air and exercise’.

I dare say that Dr Lidiya Angelova takes no pleasure in being proven correct.

As of June 30, 2021, New research obliterates the entire justification behind vaccine passports, finding that public gatherings contribute NOTHING to the spread of covid (link).

I will never ask you. It’s your body & your choice. I will never tell you, because it’s my body & my choice. And I will absolutely never carry any form of domestic ID that marks me as safe or unsafe. A vaccine passport is not freedom, it’s tyranny. #NoVaccinePassports (tweet).

(Science Direct) A study of infectivity of asymptomatic SARS-CoV-2 Carriers (August 2020, link).

‘In summary, all the 455 contacts were excluded from SARS-CoV-2 infection and we conclude that the infectivity of some asymptomatic SARS-CoV-2 carriers might be weak’.

‘There were no positive tests amongst 1,174 close contacts of asymptomatic cases’ was one outcome of Post-lockdown SARS-CoV-2 nucleic acid screening between May 14 and June 1, 2020 in nearly ten million residents of Wuhan, China (20 November 2020, link).

As of 01 December 2020, (British Medical Journal) Covid-19: Asymptomatic cases may not be infectious, Wuhan study indicates (link).

Household Transmission of SARS-CoV-2A Systematic Review and Meta-analysis (December 14, 2020, link).

As of 12 April, 2021, People who have no symptoms cannot spread disease – the GIGANTIC lie on which the scam is founded – doctors speak out (website, brand new tube).

Giant Study Disproves Myth Of Asymptomatic COVID Spread (link).

‘The study, published in the November issue of the peer-reviewed scientific journal Nature Communications, studied 9,899,828 residents of Wuhan, screening them between May 14, 2020 and June 1, 2020. The results provided clear evidence as to the possibility of any asymptomatic transmission of the virus’.

As of December 29, 2020, The Myth of the ‘Asymptomatic Spreader’ Dealt Another Blow This Week (May 24, 2021, link).

As of 15 Oct, 2020, Only poisoned monkey kidney cells ‘grew’ the SARS-CoV-2 ‘virus’. SARS-CoV-2 non-infectious in CDC lab and of 30k genome, found 37 then computed the rest, which makes it 99.9987% a unicorn (link).

World Health Organisation guidelines say that “contact tracing” is “not recommended in any circumstances” (page 9 of link).

As of Oct 1, 2020, PCR inventor Kary Mullis- ‘can find almost anything in anybody’ (link).

A unicorn virus not able to be detected by a unicorn test, and to complete the set, I am calling the vaccine a unicorn too.

As of February 23, 2021, PCR Testing Saga: Were We Duped? (link).

‘Were federal health officials and experts at WHO really unaware that the recommended high cycle count (CT) for PCR tests would produce an exorbitant number of false positives for COVID?’

The ONS has admitted it has been reporting PCR tests as positive when only a single coronavirus gene is detected, despite this being against the manufacturer instructions that two or more genes must be found. (tweet, website).

As of 11/04/2021, Laboratories in US can’t find Covid-19 in one of 1,500 positive tests (link).

‘CDC sued for massive fraud: Tests at 7 universities of ALL people examined showed that they did not have Covid, but just Influenza A or B – EU statistics: ‘Corona’ virtually disappeared, even under mortality’.

As of July 29th, 2021, The CDC ADMITS: PCR Tests CANNOT Differentiate Between Coronaviruses! (link).

‘The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has very quietly admitted that the PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests used to test for COVID-19 CANNOT differentiate between coronaviruses. That means, that this “disease” is nothing more than a common cold. The two are synonymous.’

As of April 29, 2021, Flu Has Disappeared Worldwide during the COVID Pandemic (link).

As of 20 November 2020, Portuguese Court Rules PCR Tests “Unreliable” & Quarantines “Unlawful” (link).

‘Important legal decision faces total media blackout in Western world’

‘The ruling goes on to conclude that, based on the science they read, any PCR test using over 25 cycles is totally unreliable. Governments and private labs have been very tight-lipped about the exact number of cycles they run when PCR testing, but it is known to sometimes be as high as 45. Even fearmonger-in-chief Anthony Fauci has publicly stated anything over 35 is totally unusable’.

As of Mar 31, 2021, Austrian court overturns judgment: PCR test not suitable for diagnosis “The court states in several places that a PCR test is not suitable for determining infectivity.” Deutsch: https://info-direkt.eu/2021/03/31/oesterreichisches-gericht-kippt-urteil-pcr-test-nicht-zur-diagnostik-geeignet/

English: https://translate.google.com/translate?hl=&sl=de&tl=en&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.info-direkt.eu%2F2021%2F03%2F31%2Foesterreichisches-gericht-kippt-urteil-pcr-test-nicht-zur-diagnostik-geeignet%2F (tweet).

As of October 31, 2020, Government website reveals extensive “COVID cases” fraud – RT-PCR is not able to distinguish whether infectious virus is present (link).

NHS Manchester FOI request shows NHS are using cycles at 45 which is medical fraud & 97% false positive!!! (tweet).

Still running at 45 cycles Still NO pandemic (tweet).

Anything over 30 cycles and the false positives go up radically. At 35 cycles its around 97% false positives. Its a false positive PCR pandemic. (tweet).

Is pine needle tea the answer to covid vaccine shedding / transmission? Learn about suramin, shikimic acid and how to make your own extracts (link).

S U R A M I N: How the COVID-1984 Global Control Regime Can Be Terminated (link).

As of 1 March 2021, A QUARTER of all UK Covid fatalities had dementia: Huge death toll among elderly is revealed (link).

As of 22 November 2020, “These data analyses suggest that in contrast to most people’s assumptions, the number of deaths by COVID-19 is not alarming. In fact, it has relatively no effect on deaths in the United States.” – John Hopkins Uni (link, archived copy of deleted doc).

As of February 1st 2021, COVID-19 Fatalities 16.7 Times Too High Due to ‘Illegal’ Inflation (link).

–

–

You are 20 times less likely to die with/from COVID-19, if you don’t have pre-existing adverse health conditions.

All these pre-existing adverse health conditions are quite easily capable of being the dominant cause of death in any of these cases.

As reported for Italy on 19 March 2020, for Britain on 12 June 2020 and for the United States of America on 1 September 2020.

You are 100 times less likely to die with/from COVID-19, if you are vitamin D sufficient for T cell activation.

As reported on 18 June 2020 link.

As of September 3, 2020, Finally Confirmed! Vitamin D Nearly Abolishes ICU Risk in COVID-19 (link).

As of 09 Oct 2020, Data shows the average age of death from coronavirus is 82.4 years, writes DAVID ROSE as he argues for anti-lockdown plan to shield only the most vulnerable (link).

As of Sep 27, 2020, you are 33,333 times less likely to die with/from COVID-19, if you are under 20 years of age or 5,000 times if you are under 50 or 200 times if you are under 70. This was as of September 27, 2020 when the CDC reported that the infection fatality ratio for each age group was as follows: 0-19yo is 0.00003%, 20-49yo is 0.0002%, 50-69yo is 0.005% & 70+yo is 0.054% (link).

Big pharma is not needed here.

As of 18 November 2021, Comprehensive Review of Face Mask Studies Finds No Evidence of Benefit (link).

As of Jun 19, 2021, University Of Florida Lab Finds Dangerous Pathogens On Children’s Face Masks (link, link).

‘A laboratory at the University of Florida that recently analyzed a small sample of face masks, detected the presence of 11 dangerous pathogens that included bacterias that cause diphtheria, pneumonia, and meningitis’.

CDC: masks don’t work (Originally published 6 February 2020 and updated May 2020, link).

As of 06 Oct 2020, German Neurologist Warns Against Wearing Facemasks: ‘Oxygen Deprivation Causes Permanent Neurological Damage’ (link).

As of Sep 20, 2020, A German children’s charity has commissioned a laboratory to examine a commercially available mask. The face mask was previously worn by a child in school for 8 hours. Examination findings: Detection of 82 bacterial colonies and 4 mold colonies (link).

You shouldn’t wear a face covering unless you want to give yourself bacterial pneumonia.

As of August 07, 2020, Dentists say ‘mask mouth’ can cause serious health complications, including strokes (link).

‘The dentists said that the face coverings increase mouth dryness and contribute to a buildup of bad bacteria’.

As of February 4, 2021, Long-term mask wearing may contribute to advanced stage lung cancer, study finds (link).

As of April 12, 2021, Masking Danger? Are We Inhaling Disease-causing Microplastic Particles From Face Masks? (link).

As of March 23, 2021, Fact Check – Scientific studies prove you are more likely to catch Covid-19 if you wear a Face Covering (link).

This law got passed on the quiet yesterday (October 1) in the #UK, allowing the harvesting and retention of the DNA of anyone who does a #COVID-19 test. No mention in main stream #news. See link: https://legislation.gov.uk/uksi/2020/973/ (tweet).

I don’t want anyone’s DNA to be harvested or retained so I ask everyone reading this to not take a test or if they do take a test they first consult a lawyer to sue the government so that their DNA is not harvested or retained.

As of April 10, 2021, Another Covid Myth Dies the Death (link).

‘On April 5, however, the CDC page was replaced by a much-simplified set of instructions, which includes now this discreet note: “In most situations, the risk of infection from touching a surface is low.” Oh is that so?’

As of March 16, 2021, BILL GATES’ FOUNDATION FUNDED ‘DNA MINING’ USING COVID-19 TESTS (website, bitchute).

Can there be anything more personal than someone’s DNA?

Funeral Director John O’Looney Follows Up With Chief Coroners Office After Previous Concerns About The Explosion in Jab Deaths Were Ignored (link).

‘Dear Sir’

‘It has been several weeks since my last email to you outlining grave concerns’.

‘In this time i have seen even more cases come into my funeral home, people who have suddenly died from thrombosis following a vaccine , these are numbers i simply would never usually see, they are all jab recipient’s and they are all dying from thrombosis’.

‘I also attended a large hospital recently where the staff in the mortuary openly admitted to me that they see this huge increase of deaths in jab recipient’s and that in their own words ”the jabs turn the blood to glue” these are the people carrying out the post mortems and seeing it first hand’.

‘What is being done about this please, do you even intend to respond to me about my concerns ? I ask as it has been several weeks and people are dying almost daily now, what are you doing about it Sir – people are dying’.

‘It is of course your job to protect the public, can i ask what steps are being taken ?’

‘This email will be made public in an attempt to protect the public’

‘I look forward to hearing from you as do the dozens of very eminent professional’s included in this email’

‘Regards’

‘John O’Looney’

PANIC AS CARDIAC SURGEON PRESENTS AMERICAN HEART ASSOCIATION WITH 566-PATIENT STUDY FINDING MEASURABLE SIGNS OF CARDIOVASULAR DAMAGE “MORE THAN DOUBLED” FOLLOWING MRNA INJECTIONS. (tweet).

(Journal of the American Heart Association) Abstract 10712: Mrna COVID Vaccines Dramatically Increase Endothelial Inflammatory Markers and ACS Risk as Measured by the PULS Cardiac Test: a Warning (link).

‘Our group has been using the PLUS Cardiac Test (GD Biosciences, Inc, Irvine, CA) a clinically validated measurement of multiple protein biomarkers which generates a score predicting the 5 yr risk (percentage chance) of a new Acute Coronary Syndrome (ACS). The score is based on changes from the norm of multiple protein biomarkers including IL-16, a proinflammatory cytokine, soluble Fas, an inducer of apoptosis, and Hepatocyte Growth Factor (HGF)which serves as a marker for chemotaxis of T-cells into epithelium and cardiac tissue, among other markers. Elevation above the norm increases the PULS score, while decreases below the norm lowers the PULS score.The score has been measured every 3-6 months in our patient population for 8 years. Recently, with the advent of the mRNA COVID 19 vaccines (vac) by Moderna and Pfizer, dramatic changes in the PULS score became apparent in most patients.This report summarizes those results. A total of 566 pts, aged 28 to 97, M:F ratio 1:1 seen in a preventive cardiology practice had a new PULS test drawn from 2 to 10 weeks following the 2nd COVID shot and was compared to the previous PULS score drawn 3 to 5 months previously pre- shot. Baseline IL-16 increased from 35=/-20 above the norm to 82 =/- 75 above the norm post-vac; sFas increased from 22+/- 15 above the norm to 46=/-24 above the norm post-vac; HGF increased from 42+/-12 above the norm to 86+/-31 above the norm post-vac. These changes resulted in an increase of the PULS score from 11% 5 yr ACS risk to 25% 5 yr ACS risk. At the time of this report, these changes persist for at least 2.5 months post second dose of vac.We conclude that the mRNA vacs dramatically increase inflammation on the endothelium and T cell infiltration of cardiac muscle and may account for the observations of increased thrombosis, cardiomyopathy, and other vascular events following vaccination’.

COVID-19 mRNA Vaccines Triggering Problematic Elevation in Endothelial Inflammatory Markers & ACS Risk (link).

‘The COVID-19 vaccines have been associated with warnings of heart inflammatory issues such as myocarditis. In fact, all of the Scandinavian countries (Denmark, Sweden, Norway, Finland and Iceland) have paused or halted the use of Moderna to better understand the risks associated with this particular mRNA-based vaccine. In what could represent bombshell data a recent entry in the American Heart Association (AHA) journal Circulation authored by the provocative Dr. Steven R. Gundry connects the COVID-19 mRNA vaccines with endothelial inflammatory markers and ACS risk in a foreboding cautionary assessment. A cardiac surgeon by training, Dr. Gundry left traditional medicine to embrace a healthy lifestyle, nutritional/plant-based diets and the microbiome movement—the health of bacterial flora for example. By using a state-of-the-art diagnostic called PULS Cardiac Test the author sought to clinically verify the measurements of multiple protein biomarkers producing a probability score for new Acute Coronary Syndrome (ACS). What are the concerns of Dr. Gundry and why isn’t this kind of information more prevalent?’

Red Alert: Renowned Cardiac Surgeon Steven Gundry Warns RNA COVID-19 Vaccines More Than Double (link).

‘Using more sensitive and predictive biomarkers of heart function, cardiologists have produced startling data which suggests all Covid-19 vaccination should come to a halt’.

‘Steven Gundry MD, renowned cardiac surgeon, known more by the public for his dietary advice to avoid toxic lectins in foods and his book entitled THE PLANT PARADOX, has issued a precautionary red flag for Covid-19-vaccinated patients and those still considering vaccination, given that a sophisticated prognostic test used by his medical group indicates Covid-19 RNA vaccines increase the 5-year risk of the most feared type of acute heart attack from 11% to 25%! The report is published in a recent edition of CIRCULATION, a publication of the American Heart Association’.

Dr Vernon Coleman – “We finally have medical evidence that administering a Covid-19 Vaccine is Murder” (link).

‘A paper from the medical journal ‘Circulation’ proves that the covid-19 jabbing experiment has to stop today’.

‘The final sentence of the abstract which appears at the beginning of the paper is as follows –‘

‘`’We conclude that the mRNA vacs dramatically increase inflammation on the endothelium and T cell infiltration of cardiac muscle and may account for the observations of increased thrombosis, cardiomyopathy and other vascular events following vaccination.’’

‘That’s it. That’s the death bell for the Covid-19 mRNA jabs’.

UK Column News – 24th November 2021. This is not China, this is Australia (quarantine camp gets its first detainees). SA Health plans regional quarantine camps for Indigenous close contacts. “It’s highly likely that more residents will be transferred to Howard Springs [detention camp] today, either as positive cases or as close contacts.” Original Sovereign Tribal Federation of Australia pleads for help. (Journal of the American Heart Association) Abstract 10712: Mrna COVID Vaccines Dramatically Increase Endothelial Inflammatory Markers and ACS Risk as Measured by the PULS Cardiac Test: a Warning. What are the concerns of Dr. Gundry and why isn’t this kind of information more prevalent? Meet the Guardians of Vaccine ‘Safety’ failure: Professor Munir Pirmohamed, Chair Commission on Human Medicines; Professor Jamie Coleman, Commission on Human Medicines Chair Pharmacovigilance Expert Group; Dr June Raine, CEO Medicines & Healthcare products Regulatory Agency. UK’s MHRA Yellow Card: 1,784 fatalities, 386,517 total reports, 1,270,990 total reactions; there is still no published analysis of yellow card vaccine adverse effect data by MHRA. Meet the ‘CREATOR’ Dr Catherine Green, Oxford vaccine creator. And on whose children are we going to test? So this is the first time, that this covid is putting some things in order. It is now being testing on European, American and other children and not only on African and Asian children. Mirror headline “I don’t want to die. My tubes keep me safe”: Doctors have ruled the teenager (William Verden), diagnosed with a rare kidney disease two years ago, should no longer have life-saving treatment and receive palliative care instead. The NHS claim vs the NHS reality: 1. You are unvaccinated, 2. You have no chance of survival, 3. You will be put on end of life ‘care’, 4. You and your relatives will not be consulted, 5. You will be drugged into oblivion. The supply of ITU medicines and end of life care medicines for Covid-19 preparedness (to include midazolam and noradrenaline. Midazolam: our death row drug. UKColum is particularly interested to hear from patients and relatives who have experienced or are aware of the NHS prescribing and administering a combination of Midazolam and Morphine (website, odysee pending, bitchute pending, rumble, brandnewtube, terminated from youtube, not livestreamed on or uploaded onto vimeo).

29,934 Deaths 2,804,900 Injuries Following COVID Shots in European Database of Adverse Reactions – Corporate Journalists Have Pericarditis After Pfizer Shots (link).

‘Eleni Roussos: 3rd Australian Journalist Hospitalized With Pericarditis After Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine’

‘Georgia Clark: 27-Year-Old Journalist Hospitalized 10 Days After Receiving Second Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine, Diagnosed With Pericarditis’

‘Denham Hitchcock: Journalist Rushed To Hospital 25 Days After Receiving Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine, Diagnosed With Pericarditis’

Official Public Health Data showing a 40% increase in Excess Deaths of the Under 65’s suggests the Covid-19 Vaccines are to blame as Heart Disorders among 15-44-year-olds have soared up to 118% higher than the Five-Year-Average (link).

Is it just a coincidence that Doctors are dying left, right, and centre since the Covid-19 Vaccine Booster Campaign began? (link).

‘Dr. Kevin Walsh – Roanoke, Virginia’

‘Dr. Justin Nasser – Benowa, Queensland (Australia)’

‘Dr. Stephanie Bosch – Waldport, Oregon’

‘Dr. Craig Shannon – Poughkeepsie, New York’

‘Dr. Elliott Gagnon – Wasilla, Alaska’

‘Dr. Daniel McBride – West Hatfield, Massachusetts’

‘Dr. Janak Patel – Marietta, Ohio’

Over 3,000 Babies & Toddlers are being injected with a dangerous experimental Gene Therapy as part of an experiment across the United States (link).

‘The medical centres in question are currently carrying out work on behalf of Pfizer and Moderna by conducting experiments on children under the age of five, to find out whether their Covid-19 mRNA injections are safe and effective for children of this age’.

‘Many people are under the impression that the Pfizer and Moderna Covid-19 injections are actually vaccines, but they are are wrong. They are experimental gene therapies for which no long-term safety data is available. If you find that hard to believe then just listen to the president of Bayer Pharmaceuticals confirm as much in the following video –‘

‘“We are really taking that leap [to drive innovation] – us as a company, Bayer – in cell and gene therapies … ultimately the mRNA vaccines are an example for that cell and gene therapy. I always like to say: if we had surveyed two years ago in the public – ‘would you be willing to take a gene or cell therapy and inject it into your body?’ – we probably would have had a 95% refusal rate,” Oelrich said. ’

‘Communities across the USA have abused children for over a year, instilling a spirit of fear in their minds and casting terror and division in their hearts. So many schoolchildren have been taught that subjugation and abuse is necessary for the good of all, that subservience to harmful government decrees is an act of goodwill’.

‘After spending nearly two years depriving children of oxygen, movement, social development, sport competition, body autonomy rights, human interaction, language development and learning opportunities, there still isn’t any significant data to prove that children are any more at risk to covid-19 than to the common cold’.

‘The diabolical mask mandates, contact tracing, isolation and prison-like distancing was a charade of safety that sets parents and children up to accept further propaganda and medical experimentation’.

‘Now these same children are being lined up to take part in a needless, heart damaging genetic experiment that has claimed thousands of adult lives and caused suffering to hundreds of thousands more’.

UK Funeral Director Ten Times Newborn Baby Deaths After Injections Refrigerators Full Of Dead Babies (link).

Attorney Releases First Pages from Subpoenaed FDA Files – Shows Pfizer Documented 158,893 Adverse Events with 25,957 Nervous System Disorders in First Few Months of Distribution (link).

‘Attorney Aaron Siri, Managing Partner of Siri & Glimstad, published his first report on the information he received from the FDA’.

‘Siri has extensive complex civil litigation experience, including civil rights involving mandated medicine’.

‘Aaron Siri has a history of representing people for vaccination injury for quite a while he recently told a US panel discussion led by Senator Ron Johnson that during the COVID crisis their phones have received an avalanche of requests. Aaron added, “If we actually sued all of the pharmaceutical companies for all of the complaints it would actually impossible for all of the attorneys around the country, around 100, to handle all of those matters.”’

‘Attorney Aaron Siri recently released the first batch of subpoenaed documents from the FDA on Pfizer’s COVID vaccine. The documents reveal that in the first few months of this year there were already 158,893 Adverse Events recording including 25,957 nervous system disorders’.

‘Via Aaron Siri on Substack’.

‘Two months and one day after it was sued, and close to 3 months since it licensed Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine, the FDA released the first round of documents it reviewed before licensing this product. The production consisted of 91 pdf pages, one xpt file, and one txt file. You can download them here’.

‘While it is for the scientists to properly analyze, let me share one observation. One of the documents produced is a Cumulative Analysis of Post-Authorization Adverse Event Reports of [the Vaccine] Received Through 28-Feb-2021, which is a mere 2 ½ months after the vaccine received emergency use authorization (EUA). This document reflects adverse events following vaccination that have completed Pfizer’s “workflow cycle,” both in and outside the U.S., up to February 28, 2021’.

‘Pfizer explains, on page 6, that “Due to the large numbers of spontaneous adverse event reports received for the product, [Pfizer] has prioritised the processing of serious cases…” and that Pfizer “has also taken a [sic] multiple actions to help alleviate the large increase of adverse event reports” including “increasing the number of data entry and case processing colleagues” and “has onboarded approximately [REDACTED] additional fulltime employees (FTEs).” Query why it is proprietary to share how many people Pfizer had to hire to track all of the adverse events being reported shortly after launching its product’.

‘As for the volume of reports, in the 2 ½ months following EUA, Pfizer received a total of 42,086 reports containing 158,893 “events.” Most of these reports were from the U.S. and disproportionately involved women (29,914 vs. 9,182 provided by men) and those between 31 and 50 years old (13,886 vs 21,325 for all other age groups combined, with another 6,876 whose ages were unknown). Also, 25,957 of the events were classified as “Nervous system disorders”’

BREAKING NEWS: Pfizer Hid from Public the Number of Deaths in COVID Clinical Trials — Actual Number Was 21 Which Was 6 More than was Reported and 4 More than Unvaccinated Group (link).

‘Pfizer lied about the number of individuals who died during thir COVID vaccine trials’.

‘The actual number of deaths during the clinical trials was 21 not 16 as was originally reported’.

‘This was four more deaths than the clinical trials control group’.

Africa is only 6% vaccinated, and covid has practically disappeared… scientists “baffled” (link).

Australia begins covid ETHNIC CLEANSING with military roundups of indigenous people… junk science “sewage” testing used to imprison entire communities at gunpoint (link).

‘Junk science “wastewater” testing for covid allows the government to condemn entire communities… and it’s all based on PCR testing fraud’

Geert Vanden Bossche Was Right, The World’s Most Vaccinated Country Cancels Christmas Due to Massive Rise in COVID-19 Infections (link).

‘The most vaccinated population in the world exists on Gibraltar, a British Overseas Territory located at the southern end of Spain. The average number of vaccinations is 2.79 per person for all residents’.

‘However, even with that level of vaccination density, or perhaps –more likely– because of that level of vaccination density, the narrow peninsula is experiencing a massive rise in COVID-19 infections. As a result, the Gibraltar government announced today that all Christmas assemblies must be stopped, and citizens must re-evaluate their intent to gather in celebration of the birth of Jesus Christ’.

‘UK News – […] In a statement released by the Gibraltar government, a spokesperson said: “Given the exponential rise in the number of cases, the Government, for example, intends to cancel a number of its own functions including official Christmas parties, official receptions and similar gatherings’.

‘“The public, at this stage, are ultimately called upon to exercise their own judgement in this respect bearing in mind the current advice given’.

‘“This consideration should include the number of persons, the setting whether indoor or outdoor, the degree of ventilation if indoor and whether those attending are vaccinated, elderly or vulnerable. “In the same way, as has happened in the past, this advice may change going forward. (link)’

‘This outcome in Gibraltar reminds me of the prior warning from Geert Vanden Bossche, a scientist and expert vaccine developer (Belgium) in September’.

‘When Vanden Bossche initially reviewed the high vaccination rates in Israel, Vanden Bossche warned the absence of a natural immunity population to fight the virus would lead to an uncontrollable spread of the virus in the vaccinated community. The higher the vaccination rates, the more serious the spread of the virus amid the population that only carries the immune system protection provided by the vaccine’.

Mayo Clinic-trained Doctor: Lab Testing Shows COVID Jabs Will Make People Prone to Cancer, HIV, HPV, etc. – ‘It’s Almost a Reverse HIV’ (link).

‘Lately we have warned you about the trend of acute injuries, including sudden death, resulting from Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) “vaccination.” But another thing to keep in mind is that in most of the “fully vaccinated,” a much more subtle slow kill process is taking place’.

‘The effects of this slow kill process may not be immediately apparent, but over time they become more apparent as the injections wear away at the immune system, leaving it more prone to infection with other viruses’.

‘Dr. Ryan Cole, a board-certified pathologist who runs the largest independent diagnostics lab in Idaho, says that he is observing serious declines in the health of people who took the jabs’.

‘“After people get these shots, we’re seeing a very concerning locked-in low profile of these important killer T cells that you want in your body,” Dr. Cole warns in the below video. “It’s almost a reverse HIV.”’

Canadian Doctors Say Government Data Point to Spike in COVID Cases after Jab, Suppressed Immune System (link).

‘Statistics appear to ‘show us that vaccines are contributing to a rise in cases, hospitalizations and deaths,’ and a specialist added that ‘other diseases and illnesses that have been in remission come back.’’

‘Physicians from the Canadian province of Alberta claim their government’s data show COVID jabs cause short-term jumps in cases counts, deaths, and hospitalizations possibly because the “vaccine is causing immunosuppression.”’

‘Dr. Christy Reich, who works as a family doctor, said she shared graphs compiled from Alberta Health Services (AHS) information with a group of doctors who are concerned with jab mandates and safety’.

‘Together, they determined the graphs “were showing an initial spike in COVID cases, hospitalizations and deaths within the first two to three weeks of receiving the first dose of the (COVID-19) vaccination.”’

‘“After the second dose, you see a small initial increase in cases but then an elevation in cases again in two to six months,” said Reich, according to a Western Standard report’.

‘Reich said all members of the doctors’ group came to the “same conclusion” after comparing notes regarding the graphs, which can be viewed on the Alberta government’s COVID statistics page’.

As Reports of Injuries After COVID Vaccines Near 1 Million Mark, CDC, FDA Clear Pfizer, Moderna Boosters for All Adults (link).

‘VAERS data released today by the CDC included a total of 894,145 reports of adverse events from all age groups following COVID vaccines, including 18,853 deaths and 139,126 serious injuries between Dec. 14, 2020, and Nov. 12, 2021’.

“Don’t Do It Unless You Are Ready to Suffer and Die” – California Man Who Died from the COVID-19 Vaccine Described His Horrific Pain and Suffering in Writing Before Passing Away (link).

Trends in Mortality and Morbidity in the Most Vaccinated Countries : Twenty-one Proven Facts (link).

Official Public Health England Data Says COVID Infection Rates Higher in Vaxxed Than Unvaxxed (link).

‘Demolishes case for vaccine passports’.

‘The Spectator has published an article citing official data from Public Health England, which states that for the over 30’s, “the rates of Covid infection per 100,000 are now higher among the vaxxed than the unvaxxed.”’

‘Well, this is awkward’.

‘The article, written by Lionel Shriver, is titled ‘The absurd theatre of vaccine passports’’.

‘It points out that according to official data, vaccines only offer about 17 per cent protection for the over-fifties’.

FOUR TIMES more vaxxed people are dying than unvaxxed… depopulation effects are kicking in and the bodies are piling up (link).

‘The latest data from the U.K. Health Security Agency’s (UKHSA) COVID-19 vaccine surveillance report shows that for every one “unvaccinated” person who supposedly dies from the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19), at least four “fully vaccinated” people perish’.

‘The vast majority of reported covid deaths – 82 percent, according to the data – are occurring after people get their injections. This little factoid flies straight in the face of the 90 percent mortality prevention rate claimed by the jabs’ manufacturers. (RELATED: Back in September, the Office for National Statistics reported that almost everyone that month who tested “positive” for covid and died was “fully vaccinated”.)’

‘“If the Covid injection was 90% effective in preventing death, why are ‘vaccinated’ people currently dying at a ratio of 4,8:1 to ‘unvaccinated” people?” asks The Exposé’.

‘Using VSR (Vaccine Surveillance Report) data collected over a three-month period, The Exposé found that not only is vaccine-induced immunity to the Chinese Virus weak at best, but the little of it that is supposedly produced by the injections wanes exceptionally quickly’.

Israel is heavily vaccinated, Palestinian is sparsely vaccinated (tweet).

The Covid “Vaccine” Has Caused a Pandemic (link).

‘Last week Dr. Anthony Fauci made perhaps the most damning confession in the Covid vaccine saga. So far-reaching are the implications of his statement that the interview in which he made it may well prove a turning point in the fight against the great vaccine fraud that is being perpetrated on the peoples of the world’.

‘In a November 12 podcast session with the New York Times, Fauci was forced to admit the fact that the vaccines do not reliably protect their recipients from serious Covid or death.

Called upon to explain the data coming from Israel – a country with one of the highest vaccination rates in the world – Fauci said the following:’

‘“They are seeing a waning of immunity not only against infection but against hospitalization and to some extent death, which is starting to now involve all age groups. It isn’t just the elderly.”’

‘In other words, the vaccines’ protective efficacy wanes not only in regard to the threat of infection, but also in regard to severe Covid and death. Speaking about the effectiveness of the vaccines in countries with high vaccination rates, Fauci admitted:’

‘“It’s waning to the point that you’re seeing more and more people getting breakthrough infections, and more and more of those people who are getting breakthrough infections are winding up in the hospital.” https://www.lewrockwell.com/2021/11/vasko-kohlmayer/fauci-finally-admits-vaccines-dont-protect-against-serious-covid-or-death/ ’

‘In other words, all of the claims made for the Covid “vaccine” are false. Vast numbers of people have been deceived by a corrupt medical establishment and a corrupt media into acts of suicide and serious health injury. Yet, the coercive campaign to vaccinate continues. The people responsible for this campaign are murderers. These murderers include all the political leaders of the Western world’.

WILDFIRE. “[T]here was a total of 42,086 case reports (25,379 medically confirmed and 16,707 non-medically confirmed) containing 158,893 events”… It’s now clear why the FDA won’t *fully release* these documents for 55 YEARS. (tweet, website).

“Wait, What?” Even Reuters Tripping Out On 55-Year Delay To Release Pfizer Vax Data (website, tweet).

‘Last week attorney Aaron Siri of Injecting Freedom reported that the FDA is going to take 55 years, or until 2076, to disclose all of the data and information it relied on before approving Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine’.

‘Following its publication, we expected the usual constellation of conflicted neerdowell ‘fact checkers’ to shoot it down – or at least, spin what was going on’.

‘To our surprise, that wasn’t the case. In fact, Reuters – whose founder and former CEO sits on the board of Pfizer, looked into the matter and was apparently shocked’

‘Since the first batch of documents were released, people have already noted some disturbing findings. What could the rest of the documents reveal?’

Are we seeing some new form of Covid-19 Vaccine induced Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome? – Official Government data suggests the Fully Vaccinated are on the precipice of disaster as their Immune Systems are being decimated (link).

‘Data available from the UK Health Security Agency suggests things are about to take a turn for the worse for those who have succumbed to the lies and propaganda about how taking an experimental injection is the worlds only route back to normality, by foolishly rolling up their sleeves and being vaccinated against an alleged disease that had just a 0.2% fatality rate prior to the world-wide roll-out of experimental gene therapies’.

‘To put it bluntly, the “fully vaccinated” are on the precipice of disaster’.

Project ‘Looking Glass’ Insider: The ‘Elites’ Panicked When They Saw the Future – No Matter What They Do, Mankind Eventually Wins (link).

‘As whistleblowers/insiders have explained last year, the current plandemic was actually scheduled for 2050, but the “elites” are in panic mode because of the Great Awakening and they’ve rushed it. The New World Order is not even remotely perfected and it is already failing’.

Archbishop Viganò Calls on People of Faith to Unite in a “WORLD WAR” Against the “New World Order” (link).

Corporate Media Silent as Mass Protests Taking Place Worldwide in Reaction to New Lockdowns, Mandates (link).

Sydney’s march for freedom! The MEDIA will never show this! FULL HD (link).

HUGE Protests Across France Against VaxPass Segregation & Coercion. Paris Protest & Police Violence (link).

HUGE: Protests Against Vaccine Mandates in Italy Reach Their 18th Week As the Rest of Europe Rises Up and Joins In (VIDEO) (link).

Austria’s HUGE Uprising For Medical Freedom. NO Mandatory Vax! NO Lockdowns! NO Unvaxxed Jail! (link).

WATCH: Europe Erupts Against Lockdowns, Vax Mandates with Protests in Rome, Vienna, Netherlands (link).

NO FORCED VAX: Massive Revolt/ Revolution Breaking Out In Guadeloupe France (link).

Everyone Is Now Locked Down In Austria & The Masters Have Demanded ALL Get “Vaccinated” (link).

CDC Forced to Admit It Doesn’t Collect Data on Natural Immunity to COVID (link).

‘In response to a Freedom of Information Act request, the Centers for Disease and Control said it has no record of an individual previously infected with COVID becoming reinfected or transmitting the virus to others — because the agency doesn’t collect that data’.

Jacinda Ardern paid off media with $55 million (tweet).

The WHO Confirms that the Covid-19 PCR Test is Flawed: Estimates of “Positive Cases” are Meaningless. The Lockdown Has No Scientific Basis (link).

‘Nobel Prize Laureate Kary B. Mullis was the inventor of the polymerase chain reaction technique, which is analyzed in this article’.

‘Dr. Kary B. Mullis, who passed away on August 7, 2019 at age 74, stated emphatically that no infection or illness can be accurately diagnosed with the PCR-RT. ‘

‘“PCR is a Process. It does not tell you that you are sick. … The measurement is not accurate”’.

‘Mullis described the PCR-RT as a “technique” rather than “a test”’.

‘It is a useful technique which allows for “rapid amplification of a small stretch of DNA”’.

‘***’

‘There is a sequence of outright lies and fabrications used to justify far-reaching policy decisions in the course of the last 20 months’.

‘The biggest lie, which is firmly acknowledged both by scientific opinion and the WHO is that the RT-PCR test used to “detect” the spread of the virus (as well as the variants) is not only flawed but TOTALLY INVALID’.

‘From the outset in January 2020, all far-reaching policy decisions upheld and presented to the public as a “means to saving lives” were based on flawed and invalid RT-PCR case positives’.

‘These invalid Covid-19 “estimates” have been used to justify confinement, social distancing, the face mask, the prohibition of social gatherings, cultural and sports events, the closure of economic activity, as well as the mRNA “vaccine” launched in November 202o’.

‘***’

‘The Real Time Reverse Transcription Polymerase Chain Reaction (rRT-PCR) test was adopted by the WHO on January 23, 2020 as a means to detecting the SARS-COV-2 virus, following the recommendations of a Virology research group (based at Charité University Hospital, Berlin), supported by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. (For Further details see the Drosten Study)’

‘Exactly one year later on January 20th, 2021, the WHO retracts. They don’t say “We Made a Mistake”. The retraction is carefully formulated. (See original WHO document here as well as in Annex)’

‘While the WHO does not deny the validity of their misleading January 2020 guidelines, they nonetheless recommend “Re-testing” (which everybody knows is an impossibility)’.

‘The contentious issue pertains to the number of amplification threshold cycles (Ct). According to Pieter Borger, et al’

‘The number of amplification cycles [should be] less than 35; preferably 25-30 cycles. In case of virus detection, >35 cycles only detects signals which do not correlate with infectious virus as determined by isolation in cell culture…(Critique of Drosten Study)’

‘The World Health Organization (WHO) tacitly admits one year later that ALL PCR tests conducted at a 35 cycle amplification threshold (Ct) or higher are INVALID. But that is what they recommended in January 2020, in consultation with the virology team at Charité Hospital in Berlin’.

‘If the test is conducted at a 35 Ct threshold or above (which was recommended by the WHO), genetic segments of the SARS-CoV-2 virus cannot be detected, which means that ALL the so-called confirmed “positive cases” tabulated in the course of the last 18 months are invalid’.

‘According to Pieter Borger, Bobby Rajesh Malhotra, Michael Yeadon, et al, the Ct > 35 has been the norm “in most laboratories in Europe & the US”’.

‘The WHO’s Mea Culpa’

‘Below is the WHO’s carefully formulated “Retraction”. The full text with link to the original document is in annex:’

‘WHO guidance Diagnostic testing for SARS-CoV-2 states that careful interpretation of weak positive results is needed (1). The cycle threshold (Ct) needed to detect virus is inversely proportional to the patient’s viral load. Where test results do not correspond with the clinical presentation, a new specimen should be taken and retested using the same or different NAT technology. (emphasis added)’

‘WHO reminds IVD users that disease prevalence alters the predictive value of test results; as disease prevalence decreases, the risk of false positive increases (2). This means that the probability that a person who has a positive result (SARS-CoV-2 detected) is truly infected with SARS-CoV-2 decreases as prevalence decreases, irrespective of the claimed specificity’.

‘“Invalid Positives” is the Underlying Concept’

Fake Science, Invalid Data: There is No Such Thing as a “Confirmed Covid-19 Case”. There is No Pandemic (link).

‘“The PCR is a Process. It does not tell you that you are sick”’.

‘Dr. Kary Mullis, Nobel Laureate and Inventor of the RT-PCR, passed away in August 2019’.

‘“…All or a substantial part of these positives could be due to what’s called false positives tests.”’

‘Dr. Michael Yeadon: former Vice President and Chief Science Officer for Pfizer’

‘This misuse of the RT-PCR technique is applied as a relentless and intentional strategy by some governments to justify excessive measures such as the violation of a large number of constitutional rights, … under the pretext of a pandemic based on a number of positive RT-PCR tests, and not on a real number of patients’.

‘.Dr. Pascal Sacré, Belgian physician specialized in critical care and renowned public health analyst’.

Exclusive: Tory minister Nadhim Zahawi pockets fortune from second job at oil company (link).

‘Tory minister Nadhim Zahawi banked £1.3million from an oil company while working as an MP, but he has been able to keep his total second job earnings hidden due to a Parliamentary loophole’.

‘Mr Zahawi’s total earnings from Gulf Keystone Petroleum included a final £285,000 “settlement payment” after he first became a Government minister in 2018’.

‘Mr Zahawi was co-chairman of the All-Party Parliamentary Group on Kurdistan in 2015 when he landed the job with Gulf Keystone, which has an oil field in Kurdistan and which paid him more than £1,000 an hour’.

‘His Gulf Keystone income was declared in his register of interests, but his total second job earnings are not known thanks to Parliamentary rules allowing him to advise companies through Zahawi & Zahawi Ltd, a consultancy he set up with his wife’.

‘Mr Zahawi did not respond to a request for comment’.

‘But Sir Alistair Graham, a former Chairman of the Committee on Standards in Public Life, said: “This could be interpreted as a deliberate attempt to get around the rules so that he doesn’t have to admit the scale of his earnings in a consultant capacity’.

‘“The important thing to stress is that MPs have their personal responsibility to ensure that they comply not only with the letter but the spirit of the code of conduct’.

‘“Constituents have a right to know how much time and money he is taking separate to his political work.”’

‘Alex Runswick, of Transparency International UK, said: “Any new controls on MPs’ second jobs need to focus on potential conflicts of ­interests, not just the hours worked or additional earnings’.

‘“Any company owned by an MP risks becoming a shell behind which the extent of the work and these conflicts remain hidden.”’

‘Our probe comes after the outcries over Owen Paterson’s lobbying, and Sir Geoffrey Cox’s taxpayer-funded rental home and £1million-a-year legal work’.

Nadhim Zahawi Founded YouGov Claim Most Britons Would Support Mandatory Boosters, & Get Immediately Called Out For Lying (website, Funny, that’s not what your poll of 38,877 people said when I took it yesterday…in fact, 96% were against mandating any dose of the COVID “vaccine”. You’ve been found out. I would suggest that Twitter suspend you for spreading misinformation, but tbh, it’s better people see, tweet).

Govt Approved Testing Company Being Investigated For Plans To Sell DNA From Swabs To Third Party (link).

Everything is for sale, thanks to this government.

Non-Compliance Works! Biden Administration Suspends “Vaccine” Mandate For Businesses (link).

DeSantis signs bills against COVID jab mandates, trolls Biden by doing so in Brandon, Florida (link).

‘Loud chants of ‘Let’s Go Brandon’ broke out from the crowd as DeSantis signed the bills’.

—

‘Though Gov. DeSantis didn’t comment directly on the choice of location to sign the bills, it’s clear the decision was a reference to the viral phrase “Let’s Go Brandon,” a euphemistic expression which has replaced the more vulgar “F*** Joe Biden” and has swept the nation since early October as Americans enthusiastically use the term to denounce President Biden and his policies’.

Even the ACLU defends Project Veritas over government raid (link).

‘Supporting freedom of the press’.

In the Western world, journalism has been replaced by the Ministry of Propaganda (link).

‘“If the Trump-era FBI had executed search warrants inside the newsrooms of The New York Times and NBC News, we would be demanding evidence to prove it was legally justified. Yet virtually nothing has been provided to justify the FBI’s targeting of O’Keefe and his colleagues at Project Veritas, and the little that has been disclosed by way of justifying this makes no sense.” — Glenn Greenwald’

‘Glenn Greenwald and Matt Taibbi are two of the last journalists. Both are leftwing inclined, and Greenwald is a homosexual. But when it comes down to who do you believe, I believe them. They have integrity, and truth matters to them. Both have been evicted from the publications that they made famous because they told truth that hurt “advertising,” that is, public relations money for supporting an agenda. Indeed, the only reason to read the Intercept was Greenwald, and the only reason to read Rollingstone was Taibbi. Neither lies in order to advance an agenda. Both are honest journalists, a rarity today’.

How Unethical Were the Prosecutors Trying to Put Kyle Rittenhouse in Prison? Let Us Count the Ways… (link).

Exclusive: Jim Jordan Demands FBI Director Wray Disclose All ‘Counterterrorism’ Efforts Against Parents After Whistleblower Report (link).

BREAKING VIDEO: Whistleblower Releases Video of Delaware County Pennsylvania Election Officials Destroying Evidence and Ballots in Backroom (VIDEO) (link).

‘The videos show election officials admitting their actions were illegal, even “a felony”, but decided to destroy the election evidence anyway’.

