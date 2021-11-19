Your alternative update on #COVID19 for 2021-11-19. USA cases of myo/pericarditis have jumped 1200X, 150k dead a/ jab. Masks: No Evidence of Benefit

by paulthepaperbear in Uncategorized

Great Barrington Declaration – Dr. Martin Kulldorff, professor of medicine at Harvard University, a biostatistician, and epidemiologist, Dr. Sunetra Gupta, professor at Oxford University, an epidemiologist and Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, professor at Stanford University Medical School, a physician, epidemiologist, health economist, and public health policy expert (link).

‘As infectious disease epidemiologists and public health scientists we have grave concerns about the damaging physical and mental health impacts of the prevailing COVID-19 policies, and recommend an approach we call Focused Protection’.

At the time of creating this blog post there were the following 3 sets of signatories.

811,461 concerned citizens.

15,091 medical and public health scientists.

44,541 medical practitioners.

It’s really, really simple: shelter the vulnerable from the infectious while the rest of us get on with living our lives.

–

World Doctors Alliance (link).

‘An independent non-profit alliance of doctors, nurses, healthcare professionals and staff around the world who have united in the wake of the Covid-19 response chapter to share experiences with a view to ending all lockdowns and related damaging measures and to re-establish universal health determinance of psychological and physical wellbeing for all humanity’.

‘WDA represents a diverse range of opinions of health care professionals and does not have a consensus of opinions on the origin of covid-19 or the political ramifications of the lockdown per se. WDA is however committed to debate the causes of harm resulting from the coronavirus act measures and to raise issues that expose harmful medical and life limiting practices detrimental to the well being of all living men women and children’.

Prof Dolores Cahil, Dr Mohammad Adil, Dr R Zac Cox, Dr Andrew Kaufman, Dr Heiko Schoning, Dr Heinrich Fiechtner, Dr Scott Jensen, Elke De Klerk, Dr Mikael Nordfors, Dr Hilde Smet, Dr Vernon Coleman and Dr Johan Denis.

WDA’s open letter raises questions on the following topics.

Collateral damage the cure is worse than the virus, Death certificates (1), Economic ruin, Censorship, Testing – False positives, Hydroxychloroquine, Prevention, ‘Vaccine’, Conflicts of interest, Cui bono? Who benefits?

–

As of 12 October 2020, (British Medical Journal) Covid-19: Where is the virus? (link).

’Janet Menage’

‘GP retired’

‘Wales, UK’

‘Dear Editor’

‘We are told that the virus is everywhere – in the air, in our breath, on fomites, trapped in masks – yet public health authorities seem not to be in possession of any cultivable clinical samples of the offending pathogen’.

‘In March 2020, the World Health Organisation instructed authorities not to look for a virus but to rely instead on a genome test, the RT-PCR, which is not specific for SARS-CoV-2 (1) (2)’.

‘A Freedom of Information request to Public Health England about cultivable clinical samples or direct evidence of viral isolation has no information and refers to the proxy RT-PCR test, quoting Eurosurveillance (3)’.

‘Eurosurveillance states: “Virus detection by reverse transcription-PCR (RT-PCR) from respiratory samples is widely used to diagnose and monitor SARS-CoV-2 infection and, increasingly, to infer infectivity of an individual. However, RT-PCR does not distinguish between infectious and non-infectious virus. Propagating virus from clinical samples confirms the presence of infectious virus but is not widely available (and) requires biosafety level 3 facilities” (4)’.

‘The CDC admits that, “no quantified virus isolates of the 2019-nCoV are currently available”, and used a genetically modified human lung alveolar adenocarcinoma cell culture to, “mimic clinical specimen”(5)’.

‘It appears, therefore, that we have public health bodies without clinical samples, a test which is non-specific and does not distinguish between infectivity and non-infectivity, a requirement for biosafety level 3 facilities to even look for a virus, yet we are led to believe that it is up all our noses’.

‘So, where is the virus?’

–

As of Oct 28, 2021, An FOI request about the vaccine status of MPs was declined on the basis that it is ‘private medical information protected by Article 8 of the Human Rights Act 1998.’ If it applies to them, it should apply to us. Say #novaccinepassports by signing (tweet, website).

–

As of Sep 22, 2021, 30 facts you NEED to know: Your Covid Cribsheet (link, pics on google drive).

–

As of July 9, 2021, Further Midazolam graph Attached is a graph showing cumulative and linear all cause mortality for over 65s vs cumulative and linear midazolam prescribing, both for period Jan 2020 to June 2021. Deaths scale is left hand side, midazolam scale right hand side. 1/5 (tweet).

–

As of 7 July, 2021, Midazolam mass murder – the red line depicts the prescriptions for life-ending drug Midazolam and the blue one which follows the same trend are deaths in the same period for people over 65 which were called the ‘first wave’ of the fake ‘Covid’. Who ordered massive amounts of Midazolam that were used? Matt Hancock. He must go to trial with others for systematic mass murder (website, banned).

–

As of July 4, 2021, What really happened to ‘Midazolam Matt’ Hancock? (link).

‘On 12th July 2020, UK Redtop The Sun ran a lead piece that was nothing short of astonishing’.

‘Official figures at the time showed 38,352 out-of-hospital prescriptions for Midazolam were issued in April 2020 – more than double the February figure. And over the previous five years in England, the total had rarely moved either side of around 15,000’.

‘The Mail also had the story, reporting that ‘anti-euthanasia campaigners last night said they suspected the spike was evidence that many people had been put on end-of-life protocols or ‘pathways’…..Whistleblowers also claimed to have witnessed misuse of sedatives’’.

‘A broad range of inexplicable events happened on Hancock’s watch: dodgy death certificates, care home dumping, perpetual contradicting of his boss, vital facts kept from colleagues, overstated PHE mortality stats, huge percentages of people who went into hospital for minor surgery yet wound up dead from SarsCov2, corrupt drug trials conducted by Oxford Recovery, evasion of questions about vaccination-related death, blatant lies to the commons about vaccine approvals, hard-sell vaccine marketing condemned as totalitarian, and both delays and groundless exaggerations in relation to the Indian/Delta variant’.

‘But there is something about the Midazolam story that has at last stirred the police into some kind of action. A threatening slate-grey and brown cloud of doubt hangs over it that can only be grasped if one accepts the reality of depraved people in public life. Such clouds follow Matt Hancock around like a Satanic travelling fair’.

–

As of June 13, 2021, The Evidence – ‘You stayed at home, to protect the NHS, but they gave Midazolam to the Elderly and told you they were Covid Deaths’ (link).

–

As of 6th July 2021, We Need To Talk About Midazolam – Clare Wills Harrison (link).

‘By way of a shocking insight into utterly compelling new evidence of genocide by government policy, procurement and administration, which the People’s Union of Britain [PUB], Scouse polymath and independent data cruncher, Mark Oakford, and fearsome probate solicitor, Clare Wills Harrison, are on the brink of filing in the Private Criminal Prosecution of the Four Horsemen of COVID-1984 and their shadowy accomplices, here lies Clare’s summary of the serious issues to be tried, which she published this evening on social media’.

–

As of July 7, 2021, Your Government has committed Democide since March 2020 by using fear, deception, and Midazolam… (link).

‘Whilst all this was happening Matt Hancock and Chris Whitty instructed hospitals to discharge as many patients as possible into care homes, the very place the patients loved ones were now banned from visiting, the very place a doctor was not required to visit to certify a death, the very place carers could not be held liable for a death as long as it was just suspected to be Covid-19’.

‘The very place where care home managers refused to call out a doctor to treat an illness. The very place that care home managers refused to call an ambulance to take a resident to hospital. The very place that any patient with the first signs of just a sniffle were put on do not resuscitate orders without informing the patient or their family’.

‘The very place where those do not resuscitate orders were used as permission to begin end of life care. End of life care which involved the refusal of medical treatment. End of life care which involved the withdrawal of existing medication. End of life care which involved the injection of lethal amounts of midazolam. End of life care which involved the deprivation of food and water, leading to the residents dying of drug overdose, starvation, and dehydration’.

‘Is it just a coincidence that midazolam causes the same symptoms as serious complications due to Covid-19?’

–

As of 10 June 2021, Graph reveals correlation between ‘Covid deaths’ and use on old people of the dangerous respiratory-depressing drug Midazolam and between ‘Covid deaths’ and the fake ‘vaccine’ roll-out among the elderly at the start of 2021 (link).

–

As of October 27, 2021, DISCOLORED & DEOXYGENATED: Blood Cells Exposed To Pfizer’s Vaccine Lose Healthy Red Color & Oxygen?! (link, 27 pics on my google drive).

–

As of May 31, 2021, Vaccine researcher admits ‘big mistake,’ says spike protein is dangerous ‘toxin’ (link).

‘‘Terrifying’ new research finds vaccine spike protein unexpectedly in bloodstream. The protein is linked to blood clots, heart and brain damage, and potential risks to nursing babies and fertility’.

–

As of 29 March 2021, Do doctors have to have the (emergency use authorisation) covid-19 vaccine? (link).

‘Nevertheless, what I am currently struggling with is the failure to report the reality of the morbidity caused by our current vaccination program within the health service and staff population. The levels of sickness after vaccination is unprecedented and staff are getting very sick and some with neurological symptoms which is having a huge impact on the health service function. Even the young and healthy are off for days, some for weeks, and some requiring medical treatment. Whole teams are being taken out as they went to get vaccinated together’.

‘Mandatory vaccination in this instance is stupid, unethical and irresponsible when it comes to protecting our staff and public health. We are in the voluntary phase of vaccination, and encouraging staff to take an unlicensed product that is impacting on their immediate health, and I have direct experience of staff contracting Covid AFTER vaccination and probably transmitting it. In fact, it is clearly stated that these vaccine products do not offer immunity or stop transmission. In which case why are we doing it? There is no longitudinal safety data (a couple of months of trial data at best) available and these products are only under emergency licensing. What is to say that there are no longitudinal adverse effects that we may face that may put the entire health sector at risk?’

–

As of March 02, 2021, MEDICAL SHOCKER: Scientists at Sloan Kettering discover mRNA inactivates tumor-suppressing proteins, meaning it can promote cancer (link).

‘scientists at Sloan Kettering found that mRNA itself carries cancer CAUSING changes – changes that genetic tests don’t even analyze, flying completely under the radar of oncologists across the globe’.

We can expect cancers in those who have had the mRNA injectable to skyrocket.

–

As of 18 January 2021, COVID-19 RNA Based Vaccines and the Risk of Prion Disease (link).

Among the prion diseases are scrapie, transmissible mink encephalopathy (TME), bovine spongiform encephalopathy (BSE) and Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease (CJD).

–

As of December, 2020, Pfizer COVID vaccine trial shows alarming evidence of pathogenic priming in older adults (link).

–

As of October 30, 2021, Is the Covid-19 Vaccine safe for 5-year-old Kids? We won’t know until they are jabbed, and “that’s just the way it goes” according to an FDA expert (link).

–

As of May 6, 2021, Pfizer and Moderna using relative risk reduction in order to claim “95% effective” instead of using absolute risk reduction where they’d only be able to claim “0.7%” and “0.6%” effectiveness, respectively, is right out of Billy G’s favorite book “How to Lie With Statistics.” (tweet).

–

As of 19 March 2020, the UK gov website said that COVID-19 is no longer considered to be a high consequence infectious disease (HCID) in the UK (link).

‘They have determined that several features have now changed; in particular, more information is available about mortality rates (low overall)’

–

As of June 04, 2021, Epidemiologists Say CDC Exaggerated Outdoor COVID Risks (link).

Risk is 0.1%, it is not 10%. This is a whooping 100-fold exaggeration.

–

As of 04 March 2021, Covid-19: Highest death rates seen in countries with most overweight populations (link).

‘Covid-19 death rates are 10 times higher in countries where more than half of the adult population is classified as overweight, a comprehensive report from the World Obesity Federation has found’.

–

As of 13 November 2020, Covid-19: politicisation, “corruption,” and suppression of science (link).

–

As of 12 October 2020, WHO Flip-Flops: (Dr David Nabarro) Urges World Leaders To Stop Using Lockdowns To Fight COVID Contagion (link).

–

As of July 8, 2021, “New Zealand children falling ill in high numbers…children haven’t been exposed to range of bugs due to lockdowns, distancing and sanitiser and their immune systems are suffering…wards flooded by babies with a potentially-deadly respiratory virus.” (tweet, website).

–

Lockdowns (will) kill more people than COVID-19 (November 10, 2020 Dr Lidiya Angelova, link).

‘Locking everyone will decrease everyone’s immunity and make everyone susceptible to all pathogens. Immunity gets weaker by not being in contact with other harmless viruses but also by lack of natural vitamin D, fresh air and exercise’.

I dare say that Dr Lidiya Angelova takes no pleasure in being proven correct.

–

As of June 30, 2021, New research obliterates the entire justification behind vaccine passports, finding that public gatherings contribute NOTHING to the spread of covid (link).

–

I will never ask you. It’s your body & your choice. I will never tell you, because it’s my body & my choice. And I will absolutely never carry any form of domestic ID that marks me as safe or unsafe. A vaccine passport is not freedom, it’s tyranny. #NoVaccinePassports (tweet).

–

(Science Direct) A study of infectivity of asymptomatic SARS-CoV-2 Carriers (August 2020, link).

‘In summary, all the 455 contacts were excluded from SARS-CoV-2 infection and we conclude that the infectivity of some asymptomatic SARS-CoV-2 carriers might be weak’.

–

‘There were no positive tests amongst 1,174 close contacts of asymptomatic cases’ was one outcome of Post-lockdown SARS-CoV-2 nucleic acid screening between May 14 and June 1, 2020 in nearly ten million residents of Wuhan, China (20 November 2020, link).

–

As of 01 December 2020, (British Medical Journal) Covid-19: Asymptomatic cases may not be infectious, Wuhan study indicates (link).

–

Household Transmission of SARS-CoV-2A Systematic Review and Meta-analysis (December 14, 2020, link).

–

As of 12 April, 2021, People who have no symptoms cannot spread disease – the GIGANTIC lie on which the scam is founded – doctors speak out (website, brand new tube).

–

Giant Study Disproves Myth Of Asymptomatic COVID Spread (link).

‘The study, published in the November issue of the peer-reviewed scientific journal Nature Communications, studied 9,899,828 residents of Wuhan, screening them between May 14, 2020 and June 1, 2020. The results provided clear evidence as to the possibility of any asymptomatic transmission of the virus’.

–

As of December 29, 2020, The Myth of the ‘Asymptomatic Spreader’ Dealt Another Blow This Week (May 24, 2021, link).

–

As of 15 Oct, 2020, Only poisoned monkey kidney cells ‘grew’ the SARS-CoV-2 ‘virus’. SARS-CoV-2 non-infectious in CDC lab and of 30k genome, found 37 then computed the rest, which makes it 99.9987% a unicorn (link).

–

World Health Organisation guidelines say that “contact tracing” is “not recommended in any circumstances” (page 9 of link).

–

As of Oct 1, 2020, PCR inventor Kary Mullis- ‘can find almost anything in anybody’ (link).

A unicorn virus not able to be detected by a unicorn test, and to complete the set, I am calling the vaccine a unicorn too.

–

As of February 23, 2021, PCR Testing Saga: Were We Duped? (link).

‘Were federal health officials and experts at WHO really unaware that the recommended high cycle count (CT) for PCR tests would produce an exorbitant number of false positives for COVID?’

–

The ONS has admitted it has been reporting PCR tests as positive when only a single coronavirus gene is detected, despite this being against the manufacturer instructions that two or more genes must be found. (tweet, website).

–

As of 11/04/2021, Laboratories in US can’t find Covid-19 in one of 1,500 positive tests (link).

‘CDC sued for massive fraud: Tests at 7 universities of ALL people examined showed that they did not have Covid, but just Influenza A or B – EU statistics: ‘Corona’ virtually disappeared, even under mortality’.

–

As of April 29, 2021, Flu Has Disappeared Worldwide during the COVID Pandemic (link).

–

As of 20 November 2020, Portuguese Court Rules PCR Tests “Unreliable” & Quarantines “Unlawful” (link).

‘Important legal decision faces total media blackout in Western world’

‘The ruling goes on to conclude that, based on the science they read, any PCR test using over 25 cycles is totally unreliable. Governments and private labs have been very tight-lipped about the exact number of cycles they run when PCR testing, but it is known to sometimes be as high as 45. Even fearmonger-in-chief Anthony Fauci has publicly stated anything over 35 is totally unusable’.

–

As of Mar 31, 2021, Austrian court overturns judgment: PCR test not suitable for diagnosis “The court states in several places that a PCR test is not suitable for determining infectivity.” Deutsch: https://info-direkt.eu/2021/03/31/oesterreichisches-gericht-kippt-urteil-pcr-test-nicht-zur-diagnostik-geeignet/

English: https://translate.google.com/translate?hl=&sl=de&tl=en&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.info-direkt.eu%2F2021%2F03%2F31%2Foesterreichisches-gericht-kippt-urteil-pcr-test-nicht-zur-diagnostik-geeignet%2F (tweet).

–

As of October 31, 2020, Government website reveals extensive “COVID cases” fraud – RT-PCR is not able to distinguish whether infectious virus is present (link).

–

NHS Manchester FOI request shows NHS are using cycles at 45 which is medical fraud & 97% false positive!!! (tweet).

–

Still running at 45 cycles Still NO pandemic (tweet).

–

Anything over 30 cycles and the false positives go up radically. At 35 cycles its around 97% false positives. Its a false positive PCR pandemic. (tweet).

–

Is pine needle tea the answer to covid vaccine shedding / transmission? Learn about suramin, shikimic acid and how to make your own extracts (link).

–

S U R A M I N: How the COVID-1984 Global Control Regime Can Be Terminated (link).

–

As of 1 March 2021, A QUARTER of all UK Covid fatalities had dementia: Huge death toll among elderly is revealed (link).

–

As of 22 November 2020, “These data analyses suggest that in contrast to most people’s assumptions, the number of deaths by COVID-19 is not alarming. In fact, it has relatively no effect on deaths in the United States.” – John Hopkins Uni (link, archived copy of deleted doc).

–

As of February 1st 2021, COVID-19 Fatalities 16.7 Times Too High Due to ‘Illegal’ Inflation (link).

–

As of Jan 16, 2021, Massive public defiance in Italy as people flock to bars and restaurants, 50 000 of them pledging to open, to defy Government lockdowns (link).

–

You are 20 times less likely to die with/from COVID-19, if you don’t have pre-existing adverse health conditions.

All these pre-existing adverse health conditions are quite easily capable of being the dominant cause of death in any of these cases.

As reported for Italy on 19 March 2020, for Britain on 12 June 2020 and for the United States of America on 1 September 2020.

–

You are 100 times less likely to die with/from COVID-19, if you are vitamin D sufficient for T cell activation.

As reported on 18 June 2020 link.

–

As of September 3, 2020, Finally Confirmed! Vitamin D Nearly Abolishes ICU Risk in COVID-19 (link).

–

As of 09 Oct 2020, Data shows the average age of death from coronavirus is 82.4 years, writes DAVID ROSE as he argues for anti-lockdown plan to shield only the most vulnerable (link).

–

As of Sep 27, 2020, you are 33,333 times less likely to die with/from COVID-19, if you are under 20 years of age or 5,000 times if you are under 50 or 200 times if you are under 70. This was as of September 27, 2020 when the CDC reported that the infection fatality ratio for each age group was as follows: 0-19yo is 0.00003%, 20-49yo is 0.0002%, 50-69yo is 0.005% & 70+yo is 0.054% (link).

Big pharma is not needed here.

–

As of Jun 19, 2021, University Of Florida Lab Finds Dangerous Pathogens On Children’s Face Masks (link, link).

‘A laboratory at the University of Florida that recently analyzed a small sample of face masks, detected the presence of 11 dangerous pathogens that included bacterias that cause diphtheria, pneumonia, and meningitis’.

–

CDC: masks don’t work (Originally published 6 February 2020 and updated May 2020, link).

–

As of 06 Oct 2020, German Neurologist Warns Against Wearing Facemasks: ‘Oxygen Deprivation Causes Permanent Neurological Damage’ (link).

–

As of Sep 20, 2020, A German children’s charity has commissioned a laboratory to examine a commercially available mask. The face mask was previously worn by a child in school for 8 hours. Examination findings: Detection of 82 bacterial colonies and 4 mold colonies (link).

You shouldn’t wear a face covering unless you want to give yourself bacterial pneumonia.

–

As of August 07, 2020, Dentists say ‘mask mouth’ can cause serious health complications, including strokes (link).

‘The dentists said that the face coverings increase mouth dryness and contribute to a buildup of bad bacteria’.

–

As of February 4, 2021, Long-term mask wearing may contribute to advanced stage lung cancer, study finds (link).

–

As of April 12, 2021, Masking Danger? Are We Inhaling Disease-causing Microplastic Particles From Face Masks? (link).

–

As of March 23, 2021, Fact Check – Scientific studies prove you are more likely to catch Covid-19 if you wear a Face Covering (link).

This law got passed on the quiet yesterday (October 1) in the #UK, allowing the harvesting and retention of the DNA of anyone who does a #COVID-19 test. No mention in main stream #news. See link: https://legislation.gov.uk/uksi/2020/973/ (tweet).

I don’t want anyone’s DNA to be harvested or retained so I ask everyone reading this to not take a test or if they do take a test they first consult a lawyer to sue the government so that their DNA is not harvested or retained.

–

As of April 10, 2021, Another Covid Myth Dies the Death (link).

‘On April 5, however, the CDC page was replaced by a much-simplified set of instructions, which includes now this discreet note: “In most situations, the risk of infection from touching a surface is low.” Oh is that so?’

–

As of March 16, 2021, BILL GATES’ FOUNDATION FUNDED ‘DNA MINING’ USING COVID-19 TESTS (website, bitchute).

Can there be anything more personal than someone’s DNA?

–

A few hundred cases of heart damage per year inc 2020 covid. 2021 year of “the jab” over 120,000 reported cases… read this twice and then retweet! (tweet).

–

–

VAERS Analysis: Over 150,000 Americans killed by covid vaccines (link).

‘They missed hundreds of serious adverse events that are more elevated than myocarditis. A new VAERS analysis done by Albert Benavides blows the doors off the “safe and effective” narrative’.

‘A brand new VAERS data analysis found hundreds of serious adverse events that were completely missed by the CDC that should have been mentioned in the informed consent document that are given to patients. And we found over 200 symptoms that occur at a higher relative rate than myocarditis (relative to all previous vaccines over the last 5 years). All together, there were over 4,000 VAERS adverse event codes that were elevated by these vaccines by a factor of 10 or more over baseline that the CDC should have warned people about’.

‘As of November 1, 2021, there have been more adverse events reported for the COVID vaccines than for all 70+ vaccines combined since they started tracking adverse events 30 years ago. That’s a stunning statistic, nobody can deny it, but nobody in the mainstream medical community (or mainstream media) seems to care much. It’s not even worth noting in passing. Wow’.

‘Here’s what the evidence shows:’

The COVID vaccines are the most dangerous vaccines in human history. They are 800 times more deadly than the smallpox vaccine which was the previous record holder.

–

–

1/ Breaking news: 500% increase in deaths – SCD/SUD of FIFA players in 2021 Not 24 athletes, not 30, nor 75 – Since December, 183 professional athletes and coaches have suddenly collapsed! 108 of them died! The Israeli “Real-Time News” reports. https://bit.ly/3Cla38S (tweet).

–

–

My eldest lad has this EVERY day in the ambulance service. He’s done more young strokes and cardiac arrests in 6 months then I did in 30 years. Yesterday in space of 1 hour Sth London HASU had 3 strokes in, the oldest being 42. His one also had a STEMI going on. (tweet).

–

–

Taiwan: Post-Vaccination Deaths in 3 Days Exceed Covid Deaths Over 14 Months (link).

‘At the end of October, we wrote that there had been 830 Covid deaths after the launch of Taiwan’s Covid injection campaign. Additionally, 982 people died after receiving a Covid injection. According to Worldometer there has been one Covid death since our previous article, making the total Covid deaths since the launch of the injection campaign 831. But deaths post-Covid injection continue to rise’.

‘Taiwan confirmed its first coronavirus case on 21 January 2020 and from then up to the day Taiwan’s Covid injection campaign began, 22 March 2021, there had been 17 Covid deaths’.

‘As of 16 November, according to Taiwan’s VAERS, 1,090 people had died post-Covid injection – an increase of 108 in the 18 days since our last article. An average of 6 per day. In just three days as many had died due to a “suspected serious event” post-injection (18) as had died with Covid during the 14 months Jan 2020 – March 2021 (17)’.

–

–

Covid Deaths Ratio Vaxxed to Unvaxxed 4:1 – Corporate Media Should Be Censored for Spreading Disinformation (link).

–

–

Official Public Health England Data Says COVID Infection Rates Higher In Vaxx’d Than Unvaxx’d (link, link).

‘The Spectator has published an article citing official data from Public Health England, which states that for the over 30’s, “the rates of Covid infection per 100,000 are now higher among the vaxxed than the unvaxxed.”’

‘Well, this is awkward’.

‘The article, written by Lionel Shriver, is titled ‘The absurd theatre of vaccine passports’’.

‘It points out that according to official data, vaccines only offer about 17 per cent protection for the over-fifties’.

‘“As I observed then, this would mean the vaxxed and unvaxxed pose a comparable danger to each other,” writes Shriver’.

‘“All Covid apartheid schemes are therefore insensible.”’

‘She then clearly explains how the official data undermines the entire argument behind vaccine passports, which ban the unvaccinated from entering innumerable venues’.

‘“Fresher information has fortified this conclusion of the summer. In every age group over 30 in the UK, the rates of Covid infection per 100,000 are now higher among the vaxxed than the unvaxxed. Indeed, in the cohorts aged between 40 and 79, infection rates among the vaccinated are more than twice as high as among the unvaccinated. PHE’s fruitlessly rechristened body, the UK Health Security Agency, frantically clarifies that the data ‘should not be used to estimate vaccine effectiveness’, a caveat which I include for the sake of accuracy. But the differences in the infection rates are drastic enough for you to draw your own conclusions.”’

Attach.

–

–

Vaccine Damage Payouts In UK Could Soar Next Year (link, link).

‘The VDPS also requires that all eligible applicants in the UK must meet a 60 percent disablement criteria. This is a concept of “percentage disablement” derived from the Industrial Injuries and War Pension schemes dating from before World War II’.

‘“This criterion is antiquated, counterproductive, and unfair,” Fairgrieve said’.

‘“Many applicants will have significant injuries and may be disabled up to 59 percent and yet, on the basis of the current scheme, they will have no access to funds via the VDPS.”’

It’s a good job I won’t be getting jabbed then isn’t it.

–

–

Comprehensive Review of Face Mask Studies Finds No Evidence of Benefit (link).

–

–

Today I WILL REPEAT: Proper vaccines need ‘boosters’ every 10-20 years NOT every 4 months. (tweet).

–

–

I know it’s a hard decision, no jab no job. In March I had to choose. I chose the job. I was injured and haven’t been able to work since. I lost my job. I wish I had listened to my gut and just lost my job. To all those choosing no jab, I know it’s hard. My thoughts are with you. (tweet).

–

–

So I had my first one yesterday. A 50 year old school mate, fit and healthy. Two days ago, sipping a cocktail in Tenerife (liked his fb photo), next day dead. Scrolled back through his posts, ‘I have had my covid vaccine’ frame put up in July. Poor lad and poor family 😦 (tweet).

–

–

UK Column News – 19th November 2021. Mask theatre: Boris Johnson without mask sat next to 95-year-old Sir David Attenborough. Vaccine passports, medical apartheid. Victoria is removing most Covid restrictions for fully vaccinated people. What are the new freedoms for Melbourne and regional Vic? (A government does not get to give or take away freedoms). Germany: Police arrest 12 in fake COVID vaccine passports raids. Reports coming in that the Czech Republic will join Austria (and possibly Germany) in banning political dissidents (i.e., “the Unvaccinated”) who refuse to conform to the new official ideology from society. That’s right, kids, New Normalism is on the march! (picture from 1930s Nazi Europe). Mandatory vaccine passports approved in Northern Ireland despite DUP objections. Perfectly timed too on the mouth of Christmas so all those businesses lose out on the biggest money month of the year. Those still blind to this are nothing more than mindless drones. They only thing ‘Vaccine Passports’ will do now they have been tragically introduced in Northern Ireland (or anywhere else) is kill BUSINESSES. APARTHEID, SEGREGATION, DISCRIMINATION, COMING SOON TO A TOWN NEAR YOU. DARK DAYS. PRESSURE. CLOWN WORLD. ‘PASSPORTS,’ DIGITAL ID, SOCIAL CREDIT, COMPLACENCY COULD BE THE DEATH OF US. THESE THINGS ARE NEVER TEMPORARY. 3 WEEKS TO FLATTEN THE CURVE? NO CHANCE. Without a vote Melinda French Gates is part of the UK Government machinery to ‘protect our health and lives.’ MHRA Vaccine Safety Sleight of Hand: Hide the real safety authority; Commission human medicines; Confuse responsibility and accountability of pharmacovigilance in a web of EAGs; Brainwash public to believe MHRA is the Vaccine Safety Authority; MHRA works to promote & protect vaccine manufacturers; Launch media campaign for £multi-million AI Yellow Card database; Do not publicise the Yellow Card system to minimise recorded adverse reactions & deaths; Fail to investigate MHRA Yellow Card Vaccine adverse effects and deaths; Claim MHRA Yellow Card Vaccine Adverse effects are not due to vaccines; Provide no risk assessment evidence that vaccines are safe and benefits outweigh risks; Mislead the public that vaccines are safe (the emperor has no clothes). MHRA-Yellow Card (UK) Nov 3, 2021: 1,768 deaths, 1,261,701 adverse events; CDC-VAERS (US) Nov 14, 2021: 18,461 deaths, 970,409 adverse events; EMA-EudraVigilance (EU) Oct 19, 2021: 28,103 deaths, 2,637,525 adverse events. Corporate media Bill Gates bought & paid for $319m: ‘the best money I’ve ever spent’ (website, odysee pending, bitchute pending, rumble pending, brandnewtube, terminated from youtube, not livestreamed on or uploaded onto vimeo).

–

–

The Road To Fascism: Paved With Vaccine Mandates And Corporate Collusion (link, link).

‘You know who won’t suffer any harm as a result of these vaccine mandates? The Corporate State (manufacturers, distributors, and health care providers), which were given a blanket “get out of jail” card to insulate them from liability for any injuries or death caused by the vaccines’.

‘While this vaccine mandate is being presented as a “targeted” mandate as opposed to a national mandate that impacts the entire population, it effectively leaves those with sincere objections to the COVID vaccine with very little options beyond total compliance or unemployment’.

‘This has long since ceased to be a debate over how best to protect the populace at large against an unknown pandemic. Rather, it has become a massively intrusive, coercive and authoritarian assault on the right of individual sovereignty over one’s life, self and private property’.

–

–

It Begins: FBI SWATS Mom Who Protested Colorado School Board, Terrorizes Family (link).

–

–

Oregon Middle School Halts In-Person Classes Due To Students “Struggling With Socialization Skills” (link, link).

‘It comes after the school was forced to provide distance learning over the past year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, starting in spring 2020. The school was able to provide some in-person instruction in the spring of 2021 but still continued with distance learning before recently shifting to full in-person learning’.

‘“The shifts in learning methods and isolation caused by COVID-19 closures and quarantines have taken a toll on the well-being of our students and staff,” Superintendent Danna Diaz told families and staff’.

‘“We are finding that some students are struggling with the socialization skills necessary for in-person learning, which is causing disruption in school for other students.”’

‘Steve Padilla, assistant director of public relations for the Reynolds School District, told The Oregonian’,

‘“It’s not just fighting, it’s disruptive behaviors as well. Students are disrupting other students, making it hard for them to learn.”’

–

–

Sweden’s “Vaccine Passes” should teach us an important lesson. (link).

‘The Scandinavian country has been a touchstone for lockdown skeptics, but this U-turn shows us the danger of accepting any part of the narrative’.

‘It’s a simple and important lesson, hopefully, forced home by now: ‘

‘Don’t part-accept irrationality in an effort to be reasonable. Don’t try and meet insanity in the middle. Deal only in what you can research and observe yourself’.

‘Don’t attempt to compromise with the establishment, because they will never compromise back. There is no middle way’.

‘Never, EVER, accept part of their narrative on trust’.

‘Sweden should teach us never to pick sides in the Covid game, because it’s all rigged and the only way to win is not to play’.

–

–

We’re Jewish. We had family murdered by Nazis. We’ve spoken to Holocaust survivors. It didn’t start with death camps. It started with: Propaganda; Scaremongering; Scapegoating; Segregation. The comparisons to 1930s Nazi Germany are valid. Don’t let anyone tell you otherwise (tweet).

–

–

FDA Asks Federal Judge to Grant it Until the Year 2076 to Fully Release Pfizer’s COVID-19 Vaccine Data (link).

–

–

The FDA wants the public to wait until the year 2076 – a full 55 years – for them to release the information it relied on to deem Pfizer’s vaccine safe for usage. They said they can release 500 pages a month for the next 659 months. That makes me want to see the data right now. (tweet).

–

–

I have decided that I will at first consider getting the vaccine in the year 2076. (tweet).

–

–

Doctors dropping dead “suddenly”. Dr. Kevin Walsh – Virginia. Dr. Justin Nasser – Queensland (Australia). Dr. Stephanie Bosch – Oregon. Dr. Craig Shannon – New York. Dr. Elliott Gagnon – Alaska. Dr. Daniel McBride – Massachusetts. Dr. Janak Patel – Ohio (tweet).

–

–

Australia WOW (link).

Attach.

–

–

Do Not Give Up Your Rights – Dr. Julie Ponesse’s Remarkable Speech (link).

‘Dr. Julie Ponesse is a professor of ethics who has taught at Ontario’s Huron University College for 20 years. She was placed on leave and banned from accessing her campus due to the vaccine mandate. She presented at the The Faith and Democracy Series on October 28, 2021. Dr. Ponesse has now taken on a new role with The Democracy Fund, a registered Canadian charity aimed at advancing civil liberties, where she serves as the pandemic ethics scholar’.

–

–

Dr. Jade Norris: “We have to ask ourselves why questioning voices are so ferociously shut down” (link).

‘Dr. Jade Norris, a Senior Research Associate at the University of Bristol Medical School, spoke about the importance of freedom of speech and it’s decline in British universities at #Together’s ‘Can there be Science without Free Speech?’ conference’.

–

–

Twenty Essential Studies that Raise Grave Doubts About COVID-19 Vaccine Mandates (link).

–

–

‘We might all be considered guilty of some thought crime’ (link).

‘The argument filed with the 9th Circuit warns against the rising threat to free speech from the “government’s collusion with large technology companies in order to regulate and control what ideas can be shared…”’

‘The institute’s request is that the appeals court reverse a lower court ruling and prohibit Facebook from censoring and de-platforming critics of the COVID-19 vaccine in violation of the First Amendment’.

‘The filing points out what the Supreme Court already has said on the issue of access to the internet, including an 8-0 decision that held that it is “nearly impossible to have ‘a voice’ in any meaningful way without access to such technology.”’

–

–

Responses to FOIs Say MPs Don’t Have to Take Covid Tests or Disclose Their “Vaccination ” Status (link).

‘The Commission responded: “This information is not held by the House of Commons. As stated above, we do not manage MPs’ healthcare arrangements and therefore hold no information for this, and we also do not hold records on the vaccination status of House staff.”’

–

–

Once again, the Founder and former CEO of Reuters, sits on an advisory board of Pfizer (tweet).

–

–

Reuters Ratio’d Into Oblivion After Fact Check Fail Defending Bill Gates (link).

‘After Bill Gates told a UK think tank earlier this month that the Covid-19 vaccine ‘helps you with your health, but only slightly reduces transmission,” a flood of people pointed out that the billionaire vaccine proponent had essentially said the quiet part out loud – admitting that the Pfizer and Moderna mRNA vaccines ‘don’t work well’ and was ‘an explicit acknowledgement that the mRNA and rAdV vaccines for COVID are not working well.’’

‘”We didn’t have vaccines that block transmission. We got vaccines that help you with your health, but they only slightly reduce the transmission. So, we need a new way of doing the vaccines,” is the exact quote’.

–

–

Remove The Government And You Will Be Free (link).

You are free or you are not free, that’s it, end of list.

Calling for a response to violence.

–

–

New Covid-19 strain found with altered spike protein – reports (link).

–

–

This Is How They Intend To Get Us To “You Will Own Nothing And Be Happy” (link).

The pieces of the puzzle may fit together in ways that you do not expect. For years, the global elite have been openly telling us that one day we will all own nothing, we will have no privacy, and we will be extremely happy with our new socialist utopia. But exactly how do they intend to transition to such a society? Are they going to come and take all of your stuff? Needless to say, there are millions upon millions of very angry people out there that aren’t just going to hand over their stuff to a bunch of socialists. So how are they going to overcome that obstacle?

Well, the truth is that they don’t need to take your stuff to implement their goals.

All they need to do is to destroy the value of your money.

If your money becomes worthless, you will start descending into poverty and it won’t be too long before you become totally dependent on the government.

–