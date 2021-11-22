Your alternative update on #COVID19 for 2021-11-22. Great Reset vs Great Awakening. Whether or not it was CoD. Solution to bad speech not censorship

by paulthepaperbear in Uncategorized

Great Barrington Declaration – Dr. Martin Kulldorff, professor of medicine at Harvard University, a biostatistician, and epidemiologist, Dr. Sunetra Gupta, professor at Oxford University, an epidemiologist and Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, professor at Stanford University Medical School, a physician, epidemiologist, health economist, and public health policy expert (link).

‘As infectious disease epidemiologists and public health scientists we have grave concerns about the damaging physical and mental health impacts of the prevailing COVID-19 policies, and recommend an approach we call Focused Protection’.

At the time of creating this blog post there were the following 3 sets of signatories.

811,461 concerned citizens.

15,091 medical and public health scientists.

44,541 medical practitioners.

It’s really, really simple: shelter the vulnerable from the infectious while the rest of us get on with living our lives.

World Doctors Alliance (link).

‘An independent non-profit alliance of doctors, nurses, healthcare professionals and staff around the world who have united in the wake of the Covid-19 response chapter to share experiences with a view to ending all lockdowns and related damaging measures and to re-establish universal health determinance of psychological and physical wellbeing for all humanity’.

‘WDA represents a diverse range of opinions of health care professionals and does not have a consensus of opinions on the origin of covid-19 or the political ramifications of the lockdown per se. WDA is however committed to debate the causes of harm resulting from the coronavirus act measures and to raise issues that expose harmful medical and life limiting practices detrimental to the well being of all living men women and children’.

Prof Dolores Cahil, Dr Mohammad Adil, Dr R Zac Cox, Dr Andrew Kaufman, Dr Heiko Schoning, Dr Heinrich Fiechtner, Dr Scott Jensen, Elke De Klerk, Dr Mikael Nordfors, Dr Hilde Smet, Dr Vernon Coleman and Dr Johan Denis.

WDA’s open letter raises questions on the following topics.

Collateral damage the cure is worse than the virus, Death certificates (1), Economic ruin, Censorship, Testing – False positives, Hydroxychloroquine, Prevention, ‘Vaccine’, Conflicts of interest, Cui bono? Who benefits?

As of 12 October 2020, (British Medical Journal) Covid-19: Where is the virus? (link).

’Janet Menage’

‘GP retired’

‘Wales, UK’

‘Dear Editor’

‘We are told that the virus is everywhere – in the air, in our breath, on fomites, trapped in masks – yet public health authorities seem not to be in possession of any cultivable clinical samples of the offending pathogen’.

‘In March 2020, the World Health Organisation instructed authorities not to look for a virus but to rely instead on a genome test, the RT-PCR, which is not specific for SARS-CoV-2 (1) (2)’.

‘A Freedom of Information request to Public Health England about cultivable clinical samples or direct evidence of viral isolation has no information and refers to the proxy RT-PCR test, quoting Eurosurveillance (3)’.

‘Eurosurveillance states: “Virus detection by reverse transcription-PCR (RT-PCR) from respiratory samples is widely used to diagnose and monitor SARS-CoV-2 infection and, increasingly, to infer infectivity of an individual. However, RT-PCR does not distinguish between infectious and non-infectious virus. Propagating virus from clinical samples confirms the presence of infectious virus but is not widely available (and) requires biosafety level 3 facilities” (4)’.

‘The CDC admits that, “no quantified virus isolates of the 2019-nCoV are currently available”, and used a genetically modified human lung alveolar adenocarcinoma cell culture to, “mimic clinical specimen”(5)’.

‘It appears, therefore, that we have public health bodies without clinical samples, a test which is non-specific and does not distinguish between infectivity and non-infectivity, a requirement for biosafety level 3 facilities to even look for a virus, yet we are led to believe that it is up all our noses’.

‘So, where is the virus?’

As of Oct 28, 2021, An FOI request about the vaccine status of MPs was declined on the basis that it is ‘private medical information protected by Article 8 of the Human Rights Act 1998.’ If it applies to them, it should apply to us. Say #novaccinepassports by signing (tweet, website).

As of Sep 22, 2021, 30 facts you NEED to know: Your Covid Cribsheet (link, pics on google drive).

As of July 9, 2021, Further Midazolam graph Attached is a graph showing cumulative and linear all cause mortality for over 65s vs cumulative and linear midazolam prescribing, both for period Jan 2020 to June 2021. Deaths scale is left hand side, midazolam scale right hand side. 1/5 (tweet).

As of 7 July, 2021, Midazolam mass murder – the red line depicts the prescriptions for life-ending drug Midazolam and the blue one which follows the same trend are deaths in the same period for people over 65 which were called the ‘first wave’ of the fake ‘Covid’. Who ordered massive amounts of Midazolam that were used? Matt Hancock. He must go to trial with others for systematic mass murder (website, banned).

As of July 4, 2021, What really happened to ‘Midazolam Matt’ Hancock? (link).

‘On 12th July 2020, UK Redtop The Sun ran a lead piece that was nothing short of astonishing’.

‘Official figures at the time showed 38,352 out-of-hospital prescriptions for Midazolam were issued in April 2020 – more than double the February figure. And over the previous five years in England, the total had rarely moved either side of around 15,000’.

‘The Mail also had the story, reporting that ‘anti-euthanasia campaigners last night said they suspected the spike was evidence that many people had been put on end-of-life protocols or ‘pathways’…..Whistleblowers also claimed to have witnessed misuse of sedatives’’.

‘A broad range of inexplicable events happened on Hancock’s watch: dodgy death certificates, care home dumping, perpetual contradicting of his boss, vital facts kept from colleagues, overstated PHE mortality stats, huge percentages of people who went into hospital for minor surgery yet wound up dead from SarsCov2, corrupt drug trials conducted by Oxford Recovery, evasion of questions about vaccination-related death, blatant lies to the commons about vaccine approvals, hard-sell vaccine marketing condemned as totalitarian, and both delays and groundless exaggerations in relation to the Indian/Delta variant’.

‘But there is something about the Midazolam story that has at last stirred the police into some kind of action. A threatening slate-grey and brown cloud of doubt hangs over it that can only be grasped if one accepts the reality of depraved people in public life. Such clouds follow Matt Hancock around like a Satanic travelling fair’.

As of June 13, 2021, The Evidence – ‘You stayed at home, to protect the NHS, but they gave Midazolam to the Elderly and told you they were Covid Deaths’ (link).

As of 6th July 2021, We Need To Talk About Midazolam – Clare Wills Harrison (link).

‘By way of a shocking insight into utterly compelling new evidence of genocide by government policy, procurement and administration, which the People’s Union of Britain [PUB], Scouse polymath and independent data cruncher, Mark Oakford, and fearsome probate solicitor, Clare Wills Harrison, are on the brink of filing in the Private Criminal Prosecution of the Four Horsemen of COVID-1984 and their shadowy accomplices, here lies Clare’s summary of the serious issues to be tried, which she published this evening on social media’.

As of July 7, 2021, Your Government has committed Democide since March 2020 by using fear, deception, and Midazolam… (link).

‘Whilst all this was happening Matt Hancock and Chris Whitty instructed hospitals to discharge as many patients as possible into care homes, the very place the patients loved ones were now banned from visiting, the very place a doctor was not required to visit to certify a death, the very place carers could not be held liable for a death as long as it was just suspected to be Covid-19’.

‘The very place where care home managers refused to call out a doctor to treat an illness. The very place that care home managers refused to call an ambulance to take a resident to hospital. The very place that any patient with the first signs of just a sniffle were put on do not resuscitate orders without informing the patient or their family’.

‘The very place where those do not resuscitate orders were used as permission to begin end of life care. End of life care which involved the refusal of medical treatment. End of life care which involved the withdrawal of existing medication. End of life care which involved the injection of lethal amounts of midazolam. End of life care which involved the deprivation of food and water, leading to the residents dying of drug overdose, starvation, and dehydration’.

‘Is it just a coincidence that midazolam causes the same symptoms as serious complications due to Covid-19?’

As of 10 June 2021, Graph reveals correlation between ‘Covid deaths’ and use on old people of the dangerous respiratory-depressing drug Midazolam and between ‘Covid deaths’ and the fake ‘vaccine’ roll-out among the elderly at the start of 2021 (link).

As of October 27, 2021, DISCOLORED & DEOXYGENATED: Blood Cells Exposed To Pfizer’s Vaccine Lose Healthy Red Color & Oxygen?! (link, 27 pics on my google drive).

As of May 31, 2021, Vaccine researcher admits ‘big mistake,’ says spike protein is dangerous ‘toxin’ (link).

‘‘Terrifying’ new research finds vaccine spike protein unexpectedly in bloodstream. The protein is linked to blood clots, heart and brain damage, and potential risks to nursing babies and fertility’.

As of 29 March 2021, Do doctors have to have the (emergency use authorisation) covid-19 vaccine? (link).

‘Nevertheless, what I am currently struggling with is the failure to report the reality of the morbidity caused by our current vaccination program within the health service and staff population. The levels of sickness after vaccination is unprecedented and staff are getting very sick and some with neurological symptoms which is having a huge impact on the health service function. Even the young and healthy are off for days, some for weeks, and some requiring medical treatment. Whole teams are being taken out as they went to get vaccinated together’.

‘Mandatory vaccination in this instance is stupid, unethical and irresponsible when it comes to protecting our staff and public health. We are in the voluntary phase of vaccination, and encouraging staff to take an unlicensed product that is impacting on their immediate health, and I have direct experience of staff contracting Covid AFTER vaccination and probably transmitting it. In fact, it is clearly stated that these vaccine products do not offer immunity or stop transmission. In which case why are we doing it? There is no longitudinal safety data (a couple of months of trial data at best) available and these products are only under emergency licensing. What is to say that there are no longitudinal adverse effects that we may face that may put the entire health sector at risk?’

As of March 02, 2021, MEDICAL SHOCKER: Scientists at Sloan Kettering discover mRNA inactivates tumor-suppressing proteins, meaning it can promote cancer (link).

‘scientists at Sloan Kettering found that mRNA itself carries cancer CAUSING changes – changes that genetic tests don’t even analyze, flying completely under the radar of oncologists across the globe’.

We can expect cancers in those who have had the mRNA injectable to skyrocket.

As of 18 January 2021, COVID-19 RNA Based Vaccines and the Risk of Prion Disease (link).

Among the prion diseases are scrapie, transmissible mink encephalopathy (TME), bovine spongiform encephalopathy (BSE) and Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease (CJD).

As of December, 2020, Pfizer COVID vaccine trial shows alarming evidence of pathogenic priming in older adults (link).

As of Nov 17, 2021, FDA Asks Federal Judge to Grant it Until the Year 2076 to Fully Release Pfizer’s COVID-19 Vaccine Data (link).

As of Nov 18, 2021, The FDA wants the public to wait until the year 2076 – a full 55 years – for them to release the information it relied on to deem Pfizer’s vaccine safe for usage. They said they can release 500 pages a month for the next 659 months. That makes me want to see the data right now. (tweet).

As of Nov 18, 2021, I have decided that I will at first consider getting the vaccine in the year 2076. (tweet).

As of October 30, 2021, Is the Covid-19 Vaccine safe for 5-year-old Kids? We won’t know until they are jabbed, and “that’s just the way it goes” according to an FDA expert (link).

As of May 6, 2021, Pfizer and Moderna using relative risk reduction in order to claim “95% effective” instead of using absolute risk reduction where they’d only be able to claim “0.7%” and “0.6%” effectiveness, respectively, is right out of Billy G’s favorite book “How to Lie With Statistics.” (tweet).

As of 30 September 2021, (European Journal of Epidemiology) Increase in COVID-19 are unrelated to levels of vaccination across 68 countries and 2947 counties in the United States (link, link, link).

As of 19 March 2020, the UK gov website said that COVID-19 is no longer considered to be a high consequence infectious disease (HCID) in the UK (link).

‘They have determined that several features have now changed; in particular, more information is available about mortality rates (low overall)’

As of June 04, 2021, Epidemiologists Say CDC Exaggerated Outdoor COVID Risks (link).

Risk is 0.1%, it is not 10%. This is a whooping 100-fold exaggeration.

As of 04 March 2021, Covid-19: Highest death rates seen in countries with most overweight populations (link).

‘Covid-19 death rates are 10 times higher in countries where more than half of the adult population is classified as overweight, a comprehensive report from the World Obesity Federation has found’.

As of 13 November 2020, Covid-19: politicisation, “corruption,” and suppression of science (link).

As of 12 October 2020, WHO Flip-Flops: (Dr David Nabarro) Urges World Leaders To Stop Using Lockdowns To Fight COVID Contagion (link).

As of July 8, 2021, “New Zealand children falling ill in high numbers…children haven’t been exposed to range of bugs due to lockdowns, distancing and sanitiser and their immune systems are suffering…wards flooded by babies with a potentially-deadly respiratory virus.” (tweet, website).

Lockdowns (will) kill more people than COVID-19 (November 10, 2020 Dr Lidiya Angelova, link).

‘Locking everyone will decrease everyone’s immunity and make everyone susceptible to all pathogens. Immunity gets weaker by not being in contact with other harmless viruses but also by lack of natural vitamin D, fresh air and exercise’.

I dare say that Dr Lidiya Angelova takes no pleasure in being proven correct.

As of June 30, 2021, New research obliterates the entire justification behind vaccine passports, finding that public gatherings contribute NOTHING to the spread of covid (link).

I will never ask you. It’s your body & your choice. I will never tell you, because it’s my body & my choice. And I will absolutely never carry any form of domestic ID that marks me as safe or unsafe. A vaccine passport is not freedom, it’s tyranny. #NoVaccinePassports (tweet).

(Science Direct) A study of infectivity of asymptomatic SARS-CoV-2 Carriers (August 2020, link).

‘In summary, all the 455 contacts were excluded from SARS-CoV-2 infection and we conclude that the infectivity of some asymptomatic SARS-CoV-2 carriers might be weak’.

‘There were no positive tests amongst 1,174 close contacts of asymptomatic cases’ was one outcome of Post-lockdown SARS-CoV-2 nucleic acid screening between May 14 and June 1, 2020 in nearly ten million residents of Wuhan, China (20 November 2020, link).

As of 01 December 2020, (British Medical Journal) Covid-19: Asymptomatic cases may not be infectious, Wuhan study indicates (link).

Household Transmission of SARS-CoV-2A Systematic Review and Meta-analysis (December 14, 2020, link).

As of 12 April, 2021, People who have no symptoms cannot spread disease – the GIGANTIC lie on which the scam is founded – doctors speak out (website, brand new tube).

Giant Study Disproves Myth Of Asymptomatic COVID Spread (link).

‘The study, published in the November issue of the peer-reviewed scientific journal Nature Communications, studied 9,899,828 residents of Wuhan, screening them between May 14, 2020 and June 1, 2020. The results provided clear evidence as to the possibility of any asymptomatic transmission of the virus’.

As of December 29, 2020, The Myth of the ‘Asymptomatic Spreader’ Dealt Another Blow This Week (May 24, 2021, link).

As of 15 Oct, 2020, Only poisoned monkey kidney cells ‘grew’ the SARS-CoV-2 ‘virus’. SARS-CoV-2 non-infectious in CDC lab and of 30k genome, found 37 then computed the rest, which makes it 99.9987% a unicorn (link).

World Health Organisation guidelines say that “contact tracing” is “not recommended in any circumstances” (page 9 of link).

As of Oct 1, 2020, PCR inventor Kary Mullis- ‘can find almost anything in anybody’ (link).

A unicorn virus not able to be detected by a unicorn test, and to complete the set, I am calling the vaccine a unicorn too.

As of February 23, 2021, PCR Testing Saga: Were We Duped? (link).

‘Were federal health officials and experts at WHO really unaware that the recommended high cycle count (CT) for PCR tests would produce an exorbitant number of false positives for COVID?’

The ONS has admitted it has been reporting PCR tests as positive when only a single coronavirus gene is detected, despite this being against the manufacturer instructions that two or more genes must be found. (tweet, website).

As of 11/04/2021, Laboratories in US can’t find Covid-19 in one of 1,500 positive tests (link).

‘CDC sued for massive fraud: Tests at 7 universities of ALL people examined showed that they did not have Covid, but just Influenza A or B – EU statistics: ‘Corona’ virtually disappeared, even under mortality’.

As of July 29th, 2021, The CDC ADMITS: PCR Tests CANNOT Differentiate Between Coronaviruses! (link).

‘The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has very quietly admitted that the PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests used to test for COVID-19 CANNOT differentiate between coronaviruses. That means, that this “disease” is nothing more than a common cold. The two are synonymous.’

As of April 29, 2021, Flu Has Disappeared Worldwide during the COVID Pandemic (link).

–

‘Important legal decision faces total media blackout in Western world’

‘The ruling goes on to conclude that, based on the science they read, any PCR test using over 25 cycles is totally unreliable. Governments and private labs have been very tight-lipped about the exact number of cycles they run when PCR testing, but it is known to sometimes be as high as 45. Even fearmonger-in-chief Anthony Fauci has publicly stated anything over 35 is totally unusable’.

As of Mar 31, 2021, Austrian court overturns judgment: PCR test not suitable for diagnosis “The court states in several places that a PCR test is not suitable for determining infectivity.” Deutsch: https://info-direkt.eu/2021/03/31/oesterreichisches-gericht-kippt-urteil-pcr-test-nicht-zur-diagnostik-geeignet/

English: https://translate.google.com/translate?hl=&sl=de&tl=en&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.info-direkt.eu%2F2021%2F03%2F31%2Foesterreichisches-gericht-kippt-urteil-pcr-test-nicht-zur-diagnostik-geeignet%2F (tweet).

As of October 31, 2020, Government website reveals extensive “COVID cases” fraud – RT-PCR is not able to distinguish whether infectious virus is present (link).

NHS Manchester FOI request shows NHS are using cycles at 45 which is medical fraud & 97% false positive!!! (tweet).

Still running at 45 cycles Still NO pandemic (tweet).

Anything over 30 cycles and the false positives go up radically. At 35 cycles its around 97% false positives. Its a false positive PCR pandemic. (tweet).

Is pine needle tea the answer to covid vaccine shedding / transmission? Learn about suramin, shikimic acid and how to make your own extracts (link).

S U R A M I N: How the COVID-1984 Global Control Regime Can Be Terminated (link).

As of 1 March 2021, A QUARTER of all UK Covid fatalities had dementia: Huge death toll among elderly is revealed (link).

As of 22 November 2020, “These data analyses suggest that in contrast to most people’s assumptions, the number of deaths by COVID-19 is not alarming. In fact, it has relatively no effect on deaths in the United States.” – John Hopkins Uni (link, archived copy of deleted doc).

As of February 1st 2021, COVID-19 Fatalities 16.7 Times Too High Due to ‘Illegal’ Inflation (link).

As of Jan 16, 2021, Massive public defiance in Italy as people flock to bars and restaurants, 50 000 of them pledging to open, to defy Government lockdowns (link).

You are 20 times less likely to die with/from COVID-19, if you don’t have pre-existing adverse health conditions.

All these pre-existing adverse health conditions are quite easily capable of being the dominant cause of death in any of these cases.

As reported for Italy on 19 March 2020, for Britain on 12 June 2020 and for the United States of America on 1 September 2020.

You are 100 times less likely to die with/from COVID-19, if you are vitamin D sufficient for T cell activation.

As reported on 18 June 2020 link.

As of September 3, 2020, Finally Confirmed! Vitamin D Nearly Abolishes ICU Risk in COVID-19 (link).

As of 09 Oct 2020, Data shows the average age of death from coronavirus is 82.4 years, writes DAVID ROSE as he argues for anti-lockdown plan to shield only the most vulnerable (link).

As of Sep 27, 2020, you are 33,333 times less likely to die with/from COVID-19, if you are under 20 years of age or 5,000 times if you are under 50 or 200 times if you are under 70. This was as of September 27, 2020 when the CDC reported that the infection fatality ratio for each age group was as follows: 0-19yo is 0.00003%, 20-49yo is 0.0002%, 50-69yo is 0.005% & 70+yo is 0.054% (link).

Big pharma is not needed here.

As of 18 November 2021, Comprehensive Review of Face Mask Studies Finds No Evidence of Benefit (link).

As of Jun 19, 2021, University Of Florida Lab Finds Dangerous Pathogens On Children’s Face Masks (link, link).

‘A laboratory at the University of Florida that recently analyzed a small sample of face masks, detected the presence of 11 dangerous pathogens that included bacterias that cause diphtheria, pneumonia, and meningitis’.

CDC: masks don’t work (Originally published 6 February 2020 and updated May 2020, link).

As of 06 Oct 2020, German Neurologist Warns Against Wearing Facemasks: ‘Oxygen Deprivation Causes Permanent Neurological Damage’ (link).

As of Sep 20, 2020, A German children’s charity has commissioned a laboratory to examine a commercially available mask. The face mask was previously worn by a child in school for 8 hours. Examination findings: Detection of 82 bacterial colonies and 4 mold colonies (link).

–

‘The dentists said that the face coverings increase mouth dryness and contribute to a buildup of bad bacteria’.

As of February 4, 2021, Long-term mask wearing may contribute to advanced stage lung cancer, study finds (link).

As of April 12, 2021, Masking Danger? Are We Inhaling Disease-causing Microplastic Particles From Face Masks? (link).

As of March 23, 2021, Fact Check – Scientific studies prove you are more likely to catch Covid-19 if you wear a Face Covering (link).

This law got passed on the quiet yesterday (October 1) in the #UK, allowing the harvesting and retention of the DNA of anyone who does a #COVID-19 test. No mention in main stream #news. See link: https://legislation.gov.uk/uksi/2020/973/ (tweet).

I don’t want anyone’s DNA to be harvested or retained so I ask everyone reading this to not take a test or if they do take a test they first consult a lawyer to sue the government so that their DNA is not harvested or retained.

As of April 10, 2021, Another Covid Myth Dies the Death (link).

‘On April 5, however, the CDC page was replaced by a much-simplified set of instructions, which includes now this discreet note: “In most situations, the risk of infection from touching a surface is low.” Oh is that so?’

As of March 16, 2021, BILL GATES’ FOUNDATION FUNDED ‘DNA MINING’ USING COVID-19 TESTS (website, bitchute).

Can there be anything more personal than someone’s DNA?

Dear Globalists, ‘We the people’ have reviewed your proposal for ‘The Great Reset’ and we regret to inform you that we will have to decline at this time. Although we did find the free trial of the ‘NWO’ very interesting, we have decided instead to go with ‘The Great Awakening’. Your sincerely, The Human Race (tweet).

Millions Around The World Refuse To Comply With Medical Tyranny (link).

“We’ll Never Give Up” – Protests Erupt Across World Over Gov’t COVID Tyranny (link).

‘AP News calls them “far-right,” but tens of thousands of freedom-loving people marched against new tyrannical public health measures, such as partial and full lockdowns and health passports and mandatory vaccinations, across Europe’.

‘Demonstrations against new virus restrictions were observed in Austria, Croatia, Italy, Northern Ireland, the UK, France, Germany, and the Netherlands. Outside of Europe, protesters were seen in several cities across Canada, Australia, Japan, and even the US. Some marked Saturday as part of a “Worldwide Freedom” rally to protest COVID-19 restrictions and vaccine mandates’.

AMAZING WEEKEND Look At Rome Wow The World Stands Up To Passports (link).

Countries RISE UP Against Latest Lockdown Measures (link).

–

At least two people shot at anti mandate protest in Rotterdam (tweet).

–

Rotterdam “Transformed Into A War Zone” Amid New COVID Lockdown Protests (link).

–

Rotterdam Police Open Fire Injuring Two Protesters During Anti Lockdown Protests (youtube, uncensored odysee).

–

Austria Freak Out: Lockdown EVERYTHING! Meanwhile ‘Unvaccinated’ Africa Still Not Impacted (link).

‘Just a day after announcing that the unvaccinated would lose all basic human rights, the Austrian government took it a stage further and ruled that the entire country would lose its basic human rights’.

‘Back to a nationwide lockdown to control a covid outbreak that was not controlled last time by a nationwide lockdown. Make sense? Also…as the AP reports, experts are “baffled” that in unvaccinated Africa, where there have been no lockdowns, there are very few covid cases and deaths are a tiny fraction of those in Europe and the US per capita. Watch the latest Ron Paul Liberty Report…’

‘The Associated Press observed in a Friday report: “When the coronavirus first emerged last year, health officials feared the pandemic would sweep across Africa, killing millions. Although it’s still unclear what COVID-19’s ultimate toll will be, that catastrophic scenario has yet to materialize in Zimbabwe or much of the continent’.

–

Austrian Police, Army Reportedly Refusing to Enforce ‘Health Dictatorship’, Will March in Protest Against It (link).

‘Austria has been jettisoned to the forefront of the media this week as they devolve into what’s become a police state wrapped in a humanitarian crisis. Their society is being split in two — citizens are being segregated and discriminated against based on weather or not they have undergone a medical treatment. The vaccinated are allowed to have their rights while the unvaccinated are confined to their homes, only allowed out with the permission of the ruling class’.

‘Beginning on Monday, Austria placed millions of citizens not fully vaccinated in lockdown. One-third of the entire population is now confined to their homes and can only leave in special cases’.

‘Predictably, the lockdowns of the vaccinated have not curbed the increase in cases, and Austrian Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg is now mulling a countrywide lockdown — of everyone’.

‘Naturally, it will not be Schallenberg and the rest of his ministers in the executive cabinet who will enforce these lockdowns and mandates. It will be the enforcement class — police and military — otherwise known as order followers’.

‘Only unquestioning order followers will feel resolute in shaking down citizens, demanding to see their papers, and arresting them for non-compliance. Only unquestioning order followers can sleep at night after a long day of enforcing such tyrannical decrees’.

‘After all, it is not the evil people who crafted plans for such despotism and suffering throughout history who actually carried it out. It is their unquestioning order followers — “just doing my job.”’

‘Thankfully for the Austrian people, however, as the French newspaper Infodujour reports, not all of their law enforcement is made up of unquestioning order followers and many in the police and military are refusing to follow these orders’.

‘“The police and the army refuse to control the health pass in the name of ‘freedom and human dignity.’ They will join a large demonstration against compulsory confinement on November 20, 2021 in Vienna,” the paper reports’.

–

So proud of my fellow Australians goosebumps and tears. Happy tears (tweet).

–

500,000 @SkyNewsAust is reporting (tweet).

–

I’ve lived in Melbourne for over 30 years. I’ve never seen anything like what I saw today. Hundreds of thousands of people today. Well over double from last week. A guess at 300-400 thousand. This is parliament house right now at 5pm. (tweet).

–

#Perth #Australia It all boils down to one thing: #compliance With #massnoncompliance it’s all over. It’s really up to the People now. They have ALL the Power. (tweet).

–

UK Column News – 22nd November 2021. Global protests: no vaccine mandate; Australia, Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane; Vienna, Austria; Rome, Italy; Switzerland; Croatia; London, Leeds, Manchester, Glasgow, Scotland, Totnes, England, Rotterdam, Netherlands, Paris, London: protest at the Austria embassy, Paris: protest at the Austria embassy. Stefan Oelrich, a member of the Board of Management of Bayer AG and head of the Pharmaceuticals Division: “ultimately, the mRNA vaccines are an example for that cell or gene therapy.” Pat Cash, describing his 89-year-old mother’s reaction to the covid-19 vaccination: “four days of splitting migraines, followed by two strokes and a heart attack.” Cancellation avalanche fears over vaccine passports (for pubs and restaurants). Covid in Scotland: John Swinney urged to scrap vaccine passports. New study from Germany confirms higher vax coverage –> higher excess mortality. Vaccinated English adults under 60 are dying at twice the rate of unvaccinated people the same age. CMO urges pregnant women to get vaccinated vs Investigation into spike in newborn baby deaths in Scotland (a doubling). Covid passes: Swansea cinema told to close for defying law. Murky pond of ‘Vaccine Safety’ Expert Groups (website, odysee pending, bitchute pending, rumble, brandnewtube, terminated from youtube, not livestreamed on or uploaded onto vimeo).

–

Covid19 Death Figures “A Substantial Over-Estimate” (Apr 5, 2020, link).

‘Bizarre guidelines from health authorities around the world are potentially including thousands of deceased patients who were never even tested’

‘A few weeks ago we reported that, according to the Italian Institute of Health (ISS), only 12% of Italy’s reported Covid19 deaths actually listed Covid19 as the cause of death’.

‘Given that 99% of them had at least one serious co-morbidity (and that 80% of them had two such diseases) this raised serious questions as to the reliability of Italy’s reported statistics’.

‘Prof Walter Ricciardi, advisor to Italy’s health minister, explained this was caused by the “generous” way the Italian government handles death certificates:’

‘The way in which we code deaths in our country is very generous in the sense that all the people who die in hospitals with the coronavirus are deemed to be dying of the coronavirus’.

‘Essentially, Italy’s death registration process does not differentiate between those who simply have the virus in their body, and those who are actually killed by it’.

‘Given the amount of fear and panic Italy’s comparatively alarming numbers caused around the world, you would think other nations would be eager to avoid these same mistakes’.

‘Surely all the other countries of the world are employing rigorous standards for delineating who has, and has not, fallen victim to the pandemic, right?’

‘Wrong’.

‘In fact, rather than learning from Italy’s example, other countries are not only repeating these mistakes but going even further’.

‘In Germany, for example, though overall deaths and case-fatality ratio are far lower than Italy’s, their public health agency is still engaging in similar practice’.

‘On March 20th the President of Germany’s Robert Koch Institute confirmed that Germany counts any deceased person who was infected with coronavirus as a Covid19 death, whether or not it actually caused death’.

‘This totally ignores what Dr Sucharit Bhakdi calls the vital distinction between “infection” and “disease”, leading to stories such as this, shared by Dr Hendrik Streeck:’

‘In Heinsberg, for example, a 78-year-old man with previous illnesses died of heart failure, and that was without Sars-2 lung involvement. Since he was infected, he naturally appears in the Covid 19 statistics’.

‘How many “Covid19 deaths” in Germany, fall into this bracket? We don’t know, and will likely never know’.

‘But at least Germany is actually limiting itself to test positive cases’.

‘In the United States, a briefing note from the CDC’s National Vital Statistics Service read as follows [our emphasis]:’

‘It is important to emphasise that Coronavirus Disease 19, or Covid-19, should be reported for all decedents where the disease caused or is presumed to have caused or contributed to death’.

‘“Presumed to have caused”? “Contributed”? That’s incredibly soft language, which could easily lead to over-reporting’.

‘The referenced detailed “guidance” was released April 3rd, and is no better [again, our emphasis]:’

‘In cases where a definite diagnosis of COVID–19 cannot be made, but it is suspected or likely (e.g., the circumstances are compelling within a reasonable degree of certainty), it is acceptable to report COVID–19 on a death certificate as “probable” or “presumed.” In these instances, certifiers should use their best clinical judgement in determining if a COVID–19 infection was likely’.

‘Are careful records being kept to separate “Covid-19” from “presumed Covid-19”? Are the media making sure they respect the distinction in their reporting?’

‘Absolutely not’.

‘Whenever the alleged casualties are referenced we are fed one large all-inclusive number, without context or explanation, which – thanks to lax reporting guidelines – could be entirely false’.

‘Government agencies all across the UK are doing the same thing’.

‘Northern Ireland’s HSC Public Health Agency is releasing weekly surveillance bulletins on the pandemic, in those reports they define a “Covid19 death” as:’

‘individuals who have died within 28 days of first positive result, whether or not COVID-19 was the cause of death’

–

Northern Ireland Lawyers: Know Your Rights (link).

‘Michael Brentnall from Brentnall Solicitors, a human rights law firm in Belfast, has taken on many cases for people who have been adversely affected by new legislation introduced by the Stormont Executive in the past 18 months’.

‘During an interview with EMeRgent Sea, Brentnall discussed how some of the legislation is not compatible with the Human Rights Act and these are now being challenged in court’.

‘“There have been so many legislative changes over the past 18 months and legislation has been passed that I think we never believed would. As it stands mask wearing is mandatory in certain situations. However, there is an exemption … and when a person raises that term, reasonable excuse or exemption, that should stop a conversation. It should not go any further than that. For somebody to enquire, in relation to your medical status or health status, would be a cause of contention and it would be something that we would seek, certainly, further investigation in relation to it,” Brentnall said’.

‘His offices sent pre-action correspondence to the Northern Ireland Executive questioning what was mandatory or merely advice. At that time the health regulations had been amended 11 times. There was a degree of uncertainty, even within the government, about what was mandatory and what was advice’.

‘Brentnall explained that the Equality Commission tends to deal with short-term, immediate, issues and is a vital step before taking matters further. A court tends to deal with longer term policy issues. In regards to self-isolation, police powers to enter a property or fixed penalty notices normal procedures were being stalled under the health regulations so the next step is to go to the courts’.

‘Their first legal case related to police powers to gain entry to a private dwelling which also resulted in fixed penalty notices. The case was heard in early September and they are awaiting a decision. There are a number of cases that were rolled into one where fixed penalty notices were issued regarding public protests. But Brentnall’s case stood out as it also involved the powers police have to enter a private dwelling’.

‘A warrant is needed to enter a private dwelling and there has to be either an immediate risk or entrance must be directed by a medical professional in carrying out their duties, it cannot be an off-duty nurse, for example. In Brentnall’s client’s case there was no warrant and there was no medical emergency in relation to an infected person or specific health risk’.

‘Brentnall Solicitors also currently have several cases where people were told they cannot enter certain premises as they were not wearing a mask, after explaining they were exempt, they were then challenged about their exemption. One such case is currently being litigated under the Disability Discrimination Act’.

‘Other legal cases relate to self-isolation. One case involves a child, who on three separate occasions had been forced to self-isolate. The child’s parents received a letter that their child “must” self-isolate. However, “legislation does not require you to self-isolate,” Brentnall said’.

‘During his discussion with EMeRgent Sea, Brentnall briefly mentioned his personal experience regarding his mother who was in a care home. He was not allowed into the care home to visit his mother but after she was admitted to hospital, he managed to take her home to care for her in her final weeks. He is taking legal action on behalf of his deceased mother but was not able to go into detail as the case is ongoing’.

‘In March 2021 the Belfast Telegraph reported the Covid death toll among care home residents had reached 1,000 – 764 (27%) residents died in care homes while 236 died in hospital – and care home residents made up about 35% of deaths linked to Covid-19’.

‘In September the Belfast Telegraph reported the Northern Ireland Health Minister, Robert Swan, had “ruled out calling for a police probe into the Covid-19 deaths of more than 1,000 care home residents in Northern Ireland.”’

‘Operation Koper was launched in May by a special Crown Office to examine Covid-linked deaths at 474 care homes in Scotland. However, Swan said, “I have no plans currently to call for an investigation into care home deaths similar to Operation Koper in Scotland.”’

‘Swann’s response came to light just days after the findings of an official NHS probe following the death of a former care home resident raised serious questions about her care’.

‘According to the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency (“NISRA”), from 19 March 2020 to 12 November 2021 there have been 3,762 deaths labelled as Covid deaths, 860 (23%) of which have occurred in care homes. An increase of 96 Covid deaths in care homes since the Belfast Telegraph’s report in March and it’s not clear how many more have died in hospital’.

‘During the “pandemic,” up to 8 December 2020, when the Covid injection campaign was launched, in all settings 1,572 people were recorded as Covid deaths. Since then, post-injection campaign, there have been an additional 2,190. More Covid deaths occurred after the Covid injection roll-out than before it began’.

‘As of 20 November, 85% of the entire population 12 years and older, and 100% of people aged over 60, had received at least one Covid injection’.

‘According to a report by Off Guardian in April 2020, Northern Ireland’s HSC Public Health Agency was releasing weekly surveillance bulletins on the pandemic, in those reports they defined a Covid-19 death as: “individuals who have died within 28 days of first positive result, whether or not Covid-19 was the cause of death.” The weekly surveillance bulletins have since been replaced by Department of Health updates which refer to either “Covid-19 related deaths” or “Covid-19 deaths.” Presumably the underlying definition of the different terms has not changed since April 2020’.

‘Because Northern Ireland records a death as a Covid death purely based on test results “whether or not Covid-19 was the cause of death” perhaps it is more reliable to view the impact of the “pandemic” and related measures by comparing all-cause mortality’.

‘All-cause deaths peaked in the 2020 pandemic year after the first lockdown began. The highest peak in 2021 – which exceeded that of 2020 – occurred four to six weeks after the launch of the Covid injection campaign and a second lockdown had begun. In fact, according to NISRA’s Weekly Deaths Tables, Week Ending 12 November 2021 data there have been, for the same eleven months, 141 more deaths in the year of the “vaccine” than in the year of the “pandemic”: 15,075 (2021) vs 14,934 (2020)’.

‘It seems neither restrictions on freedoms nor the Covid injection campaign in Northern Ireland are helping to reduce deaths. Not only should Swan investigate the 1000 Covid deaths of care home residents up to March 2021 but also the additional deaths since then’.

–

Fighting “Information Disorder”: Aspen’s Orwellian Commission On Controlling Speech In America (link).

‘The Aspen Institute has issued the results of its much heralded 16-person Commission on Information Disorder on how to protect the public from misinformation. The commission on disinformation and “building trust” was partially headed by Katie Couric who is still struggling with her own admission that she edited an interview to remove controversial statements by the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’.

‘The Aspen recommendations however are a full-throated endorsement of systems of censorship’.

‘The findings and recommendations are found in an 80-page report on how to combat “disinformation” and “misinformation,” which are remarkably ill-defined but treated as a matter of “we know when we see it.” From the outset, however, the Commission dismissed the long-standing free speech principle that the solution to bad speech is better speech, not censorship. The problem is that many today object to allowing those with opposing views to continue to speak or others continue to listen to them. The Commission quickly tosses the free speech norm to the side:’

‘“The biggest lie of all, which this crisis thrives on, and which the beneficiaries of mis- and disinformation feed on, is that the crisis itself is uncontainable. One of the corollaries of that mythology is that, in order to fight bad information, all we need is more (and better distributed) good information. In reality, merely elevating truthful content is not nearly enough to change our current course.”’

‘In addition to Couric, the Commission was headed by Color of Change President Rashad Robinson and Chris Krebs, former director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency. Robinson was also a notable choice since he has been one of the most outspoken advocates of censorship. While some of us have been denouncing the expanding system of censorship by companies like Facebook, Robinson was threatening boycotts if the companies do not “rein in” those considered racists or spreaders of misinformation’.

–

NIH Director Demands COVID ‘Conspiracists’ Be “Brought To Justice” (link, link).

Freedom of speech is paramount.

–

Myocarditis cases through the roof Mrs Qld Premier from an inoculation that does not work (link).

‘Today the Leader of the United Australia Party has written to the head of the TGA, Professor John Skerritt following a very significant surge in Myocarditis & Pericarditis cases reported to the TGA’s Database of Adverse Event Notifications (DAEN), seeking an explanation for this dramatic and alarming surge’.

‘June 2021 : 39 cases’

‘July 2021 : 121 cases’

‘Aug 2021 : 283 cases’

‘Sept 2021 : 519 cases’

‘Oct 2021 : 813 cases’

‘Further, this alarming trend appears to be continuing with a total of 83 cases reported for just the first two days of November 2021’.

‘Mr Kelly is looking forward to receiving the TGA’s urgently reply to explain the reason behind this dramatic increase in reported cases’.

‘Editor: Good luck Craig with getting a reply from the big pharma-controlled TGA’

–

“More people died in the key clinical trial for Pfizer’s Covid vaccine than the company publicly reported” (tweet, website).

‘On July 28, Pfizer and its partner BioNTech posted a six-month data update from their key Covid vaccine clinical trial, the one that led regulators worldwide to okay the shot’.

‘At a time when questions about vaccine effectiveness were rising, the report received worldwide attention. Pfizer said the vaccine’s efficacy remained relatively strong, at 84 percent after six months’.

‘It also reported 15 of the roughly 22,000 people who received the vaccine in the trial had died, compared to 14 of the 22,000 people who received placebo (a saline shot that didn’t contain the vaccine)’.

‘These were not just Covid deaths. In fact, they were mostly not from Covid. Only three of the people in the trial died of Covid-related illnesses – one who received the vaccine, and two who who received the saline shot. The other deaths were from other illnesses and diseases, mostly cardiovascular’.

‘Researchers call this datapoint “all-cause mortality.” Pfizer barely mentioned it, stuffing the details of the deaths in an appendix to the report’.

‘But all-cause mortality is arguably the MOST important measure for any drug or vaccine – especially one meant to be given prophylactically to large numbers of healthy people, as vaccines are’.

‘Although the researchers released their update in July, the data was already more than four months old. They had stopped collecting information about deaths as of March 13, the “data cut-off.”’

‘But even at the time, their figures were somewhat troubling’.

‘In their initial safety report to the FDA, which contained data through November 2020, the researchers had said four placebo recipients and two vaccine recipients died, one after the first dose and one after the second. The July update reversed that trend. Between November 2020 and March 2021, 13 vaccine recipients died, compared to only 10 placebo subjects’.

‘Further, nine vaccine recipients had died from cardiovascular events such as heart attacks or strokes, compared to six placebo recipients who died of those causes. The imbalance was small but notable, considering that regulators worldwide had found that the Pfizer and Moderna mRNA vaccines were linked to heart inflammation in young men’.

‘(I reported accurately on this study on Twitter on July 29, and the next day Twitter suspended me for a week for doing so, the fourth of my five defamatory “strikes” for Covid “misinformation.”)’

‘At best, the results suggested that the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine – now pushed on nearly a billion people worldwide at a cost of tens of billions of dollars and ruinous and worsening civil liberties restrictions – did nothing to reduce overall deaths’.

‘Worse, Pfizer and BioNTech had vaccinated almost all the placebo recipients in the trial shortly after the Food and Drug Administration okayed the vaccine for emergency use on Dec. 11, 2020’.

‘As a result, they had destroyed our best chance to compare the long-term health of a large number of vaccine recipients with a scientifically balanced group of people who had not received the drug. The July 28 report appeared to be the last clean safety data update we would ever have’.

‘—’

‘But now the FDA has given us one more’.

‘On November 8, the agency released its “Summary Basis for Regulatory Action,” a 30-page note explaining why on August 23 it granted full approval to Pfizer’s vaccine, replacing the emergency authorization from December 2020’.

‘And buried on page 23 of the report is this stunning sentence:’

‘From Dose 1 through the March 13, 2021 data cutoff date, there were a total of 38 deaths, 21 in the COMIRNATY [vaccine] group and 17 in the placebo group’.

‘Pfizer said publicly in July it had found 15 deaths among vaccine recipients by mid-March. But it told the FDA there were 21 – at the same data cutoff end date, March 13’.

‘21’.

‘Not 15’.

‘The placebo figure in the trial was also wrong. Pfizer had 17 deaths among placebo recipients, not 14. Nine extra deaths overall, six among vaccine recipients’.

‘Could the discrepancy result from some odd data lag? Maybe, but the FDA briefing book also contains the number of Covid cases that Pfizer found in vaccine recipients in the trial. Those figures are EXACTLY the same as those Pfizer posted publicly in July’.

‘Yet the death counts were different’.

‘Pfizer somehow miscounted – or publicly misreported, or both – the number of deaths in one of the most important clinical trials in the history of medicine’.

‘And the FDA’s figures paint a notably more worrisome picture of the vaccine than the public July numbers. Though the absolute numbers are small, overall deaths were 24 percent higher among vaccine recipients’.

‘The update also shows that 19 vaccine recipients died between November and March, compared to 13 placebo recipients – a difference of almost 50 percent’.

‘Were the extra deaths cardiac-related? It is impossible to know. The FDA did not report any additional details of the deaths, saying only that none “were considered related to vaccination.”’

‘But with tens of thousands of post-vaccine deaths now reported in the United States and Europe – and overall non-Covid death rates now running well above normal in many countries – a fresh look at that vague reassurance cannot happen soon enough’.

–

Analysis of ONS data on Deaths suggests the Covid-19 Vaccination Campaign has been an Unmitigated Disaster (link).

–

Depopulation Agenda – Most Vaccinated Countries are all suffering an extraordinary rise in Excess Deaths (link).

–

Are the Covid-19 Vaccines responsible for a huge rise in excess deaths this year? (link).

‘“Jessica Berg Wilson, 37, of Seattle, Washington, passed away unexpectedly September 7, 2021 from COVID-19 vaccine-induced thrombotic thrombocytopenia (VITT) surrounded by her loving family,” the obituary states.12’

–

Mayo Clinic-trained Doctor Says Covid-19 Vaccines Suppress the Immune System, Making People More Prone to HIV, Shingles and Herpes (link).

–

Scientific model shows that for every 1 child saved from dying with Covid-19 over 117 will be killed by the Covid-19 Vaccine (link).

–

Archbishop Viganò: Global Appeal for Anti-Globalist Alliance Against the New World Order (link).

–

Dr Peter McCullough Sues Medical Journal for Refusing to Publish Study Highlighting Risks of Covid-19 Vaccine in Children (link).

‘Dr Peter McCullough, one of the top Covd-19 experts, is suing Elsevier, an information analysis company, for refusing to publish a new study that shows Covid-19 vaccines are dangerous for children’.

‘During a recent episode of The John-Henry Western Show, Dr McCullough explained that Elsevier originally published the study in question but very quickly removed it after the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced its plans to authorise the vaccine for emergency use in five to 11-year-olds’.

‘McCullough said: “This is an overt act of censorship. We will be launching a full-scale lawsuit against Elsevier, and it’s going to be for breach of contract.”’

‘Dr McCullough wants answers as to why Elsevier chose to withhold this important research from both the public and the scientific community. However, we know that the answer is that real and genuine science completely disproves the supposed “safety” and “effectiveness” of these vaccines’.

‘“The most notable finding is that this myocarditis heart inflammation that occurs typically on the second shot after either Pfizer or Moderna, it is explosive and it happens within a few days of the second shot,” Dr. McCullough said’.

–

Huge spike in people left to die at home and not found for ‘weeks’ during pandemic (link).

‘Some of the deaths that occurred in private homes during the pandemic would have normally happened in hospital, the authors concluded, but had some of the patients been treated in hospital it is possible “they would not have died at all”’.

–

New Analysis of ONS Data Finds that Vaccine Effectiveness Against Death Has Been Overestimated and Uncovers an Alarming Spike in Covid Deaths Post-Vaccination (link).

–

Rise In UK Non-COVID Deaths Set To Continue: Cancer Expert (link, link).

‘One of the world’s foremost cancer experts has said that British lockdown policies are still having an impact on excess mortality, describing it as a “national scandal.”’

‘The Telegraph reported that 9,300 more people than usual died in the past four months from non-CCP (Chinese Communist Party) virus causes’.

‘The latest figures from the Office for National Statistics show that England and Wales registered 20,823 more deaths than the five-year average in the past 18 weeks. Only 11,531 deaths involved the CCP virus’.

‘The increase prompted experts such as Professor Carl Heneghan, director of the Centre for Evidence-Based Medicine at the University of Oxford, to call for an urgent investigation’.

‘“We urgently need to understand what’s going wrong and an investigation of the root causes to determine those actions that can prevent further unnecessary deaths,” he told the publication’.

‘The excess is likely to grow as more deaths are registered in the coming weeks’.

‘Consultant oncologist and Professor of Medicine at the University of Buckingham Medical School Professor Karol Sikora is a world-leading cancer expert’.

‘“What seems to be happening is that higher death rate from the backlog and lack of access to health care,” he told The Epoch Times’.

‘“It’s a national scandal.”’

–

In Gibraltar Flag of Gibraltar, the most vaccinated place on Earth, 100% of the population is vaccinated and 40% with booster, but: (tweet).

–

Sergio Agüero expected to retire from football due to heart problems (link).

‘Initial tests suggested that Agüero would be ruled out for three months to allow him to rest but further tests showed that the problem was worse than originally feared’.

–

17 years old. A month after covid19 vaccine ER visit- C/O cx pain, sob. Diffuse ST. segment elevation, triponin elevated, echo- depressed EF40-45%. Went into cardiac arrest en route to the cath lab. 65 minutes of ACLS protocol/no response/Death… (tweet).

–

Open letter to the “Good German” inside of you (link).

‘A bandleader contacted me with regards to confirmed dates in an upcoming tour, asking me as to whether i had taken the ‘vaccinations,’ explaining that, ‘the situation in Germany is starting to become “2G” (Geimpft & Genesen = ‘Vaccinated & Recovered’).’’

‘If I am not intending to be injected then he said he would need to replace me. Clearly entirely ignorant of the human consequences of going along with the totalitarian circus and of the currently flagrant violations of the Nuremberg laws, he mentioned proudly amongst other things, his life-long position of being entirely uninterested in politics’.

‘Here’s the reply I sent to him’.

‘*’

‘Dear Bandleader,’

‘Thank you for your email about the upcoming invitations for our ensemble to perform in Germany and Austria in 2022’.

‘I’m fully aware of the twists and turns of the screw, the attempt of total control of society through the imposition of medical martial law. I’ve been following its global course with shock but not huge surprise since the start of 2020’.

‘I am fortunate to have been researching for many years and am therefore not at the mercy of propagandist mainstream news. I know how and where to check the sources of what is then spun into so-called news for the purpose of manipulating the people into obedience through brain-numbing terror’.

‘There was no ‘corona crisis’ in reality’.

‘What happened was a long-planned manipulation of the usual flu season which each year always, unfortunately, kills many of our elderly and vulnerable’.

‘This manipulation was achieved by simply attributing their deaths to a new ‘pandemic.’ The so-called ‘tests’ for an alleged new killer virus were designed even before the virologists in Wuhan had computer-generated the assumed theoretical genome of the putative SARS-CoV-2 virus’.

‘This assumed genome was created using what were deemed to be ‘likely’ nucleotide sequences based on previous data entered in Genbank’.

‘The WHO/UN attempted a similar con with the Swine Flu in 2009. But, due to the observations and expertise of Dr Wolfgang Wodarg, (at that time a member of the German Bundestag and chairman of the Subcommittee on Health and vice-chairman of the Committee on Culture, Education and Science in the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe), the pandemic hoax was uncovered’.

‘Devastatingly however, by the time the lies were finally clear for all to see, many people had been permanently damaged by the new jabs, manifesting various symptoms including narcolepsy’.

‘Important to note that once the scam was uncovered, the ‘Swine Flu’ disappeared overnight from all of the mainstream media outlets’.

‘In late Spring/early Summer 2020 mainstream news had to change from unending lies about ‘covid’ causing excess mortality (there wasn’t any), to soaring ‘cases’ of ‘covid’ – because excess deaths simply could not be found to continue the lies’.

‘‘Cases’ means nothing more than people tested positive with a fraudulent and utterly meaningless test, but this was beyond most people’s understanding, since their brains were already turned off by the relentless gas-lighting and incoherent narratives they kept paying attention to from the mainstream media’.

‘In 2009, after the Swine Flu fiasco, the WHO quietly changed the definition of pandemic so that such a thing could be declared even without any deaths’.

‘Mainstream media has worked hand in hand with governments as the mouthpiece of propaganda in order to promote and maintain mass fear and hypnosis’.

‘Thousands of world-renowned and expert voices from medical science have been silenced and smeared by the state-sponsored media in order to promote the idea that there is unanimous agreement about the whole virtual reality to which we have been subjected’.

‘The new DNA/mRNA jabs are actively being trialled on people, people trusting these new injectables are taking part – like guinea-pigs, in a lab trial’.

‘Despite all of it having been done openly in plain sight, many people seem to have overlooked this, and indeed many other facts that are freely available on the internet which would lead them to wonder whether there might be an agenda to the mass lying we’ve been subjected to since, well, forever’.

‘I have not and certainly will not start taking fake tests for a non-existent novel virus – tests in which the number of amplification cycles is dialled up or down in the laboratories according to the whims of the governments in order to give the impression that there is a rampaging disease amongst the populations’.

‘I will certainly not be taking any of the new experimental medical injectables that are all still in trials until 2023, that have only received approval on non-existent ‘emergency’ grounds for a non-existent declared pandemic, and that have long since far surpassed the abilities of previous so-called traditional vaccines to maim and kill’.

‘I’m certainly not prepared to ‘show my papers.’ I have a sovereign right to live freely and breathe freely. I am no threat to anyone except those suffering from cognitive dissonance and mass hypnosis who yowl in pain when they are presented with facts that don’t correspond to their mass media-fuelled virtual reality, online existence’.

‘All who go along with the regime perpetuate it. Anyone complying with the demands is an enabler’.

‘It’s true that Russian roulette gives you a 1 in 6 chance of being killed right away, certainly a far higher likelihood than the current “mRNA” vaccine roulette. However, with Russian roulette, IF it doesn’t kill you or maim you, it loses all its capacity to do so until the next time you choose to play’.

‘In the game of vaccine roulette played with these apparently high-lethality ‘vaccines’ (at least potentially, or in part, intended for population reduction) death or increasingly apparent iatrogenic symptoms may strike immediately, or it may strike a few hours, days, weeks, months or years later’.

‘Volunteering to take part in the trials of these new medical interventions can be compared to agreeing to have a loaded gun to your head for the rest of your life. I for one would opt in preference for Russian roulette’.

‘Musicians aren’t exempt from thinking and checking facts for themselves. Since when did being an artist involve or require throwing in the towel regarding fundamental human responsibilities that belong to us all?’

–

The absurd theatre of vaccine passports (link).

‘When a column highlighting under-appreciated breaking news has had absolutely no impact on the course of events (per usual), the urge to make the same point again is irresistible’.

‘In August, Public Health England released data which shows that vaccination does not appreciably guard against Covid infection and transmission and protection worked out at around 17 per cent for the over-fifties. As I observed then, this would mean the vaxxed and unvaxxed pose a comparable danger to each other. All Covid apartheid schemes are therefore insensible’.

‘Fresher information has fortified this conclusion of the summer. In every age group over 30 in the UK, the rates of Covid infection per 100,000 are now higher among the vaxxed than the unvaxxed. Indeed, in the cohorts aged between 40 and 79, infection rates among the vaccinated are more than twice as high as among the unvaccinated. PHE’s fruitlessly rechristened body, the UK Health Security Agency, frantically clarifies that the data ‘should not be used to estimate vaccine effectiveness’, a caveat which I include for the sake of accuracy. But the differences in the infection rates are drastic enough for you to draw your own conclusions’.

–

I taught medical ethics for 5 years. There is no ethical reason for taking a treatment for somebody else. It’s an unethical, immoral, and criminal construct. You cam only prescribe a medication for someone who can benefit from it, and it’s up to them whether they take it or not. (tweet).

–

Net-Zero Policies: Taking From The Poor And Giving To The Rich (link, link).

–

New Files Detail Level Of Julian Assange’s Prison Torment (link, link).

‘Documents provided exclusively to The Grayzone detail Canberra’s abandonment of Julian Assange, an Australian citizen, and provide shocking details of his prison suffering… Was the government of Australia aware of the US Central Intelligence Agency plot to assassinate Julian Assange, an Australian citizen and journalist arrested and now imprisoned under unrelentingly bleak, harsh conditions in the UK?’

‘Why have the country’s elected leaders refused to publicly advocate for one of its citizens, who has been held on dubious charges and subjected to torture by a foreign power, according to UN Special Rapporteur on Torture Nils Melzer? What does Canberra know about Julian’s fate and when did it know it?’

‘The Grayzone has obtained documents revealing that the Australian government has since day one been well-aware of Julian’s cruel treatment inside London’s maximum security Belmarsh Prison, and has done little to nothing about it. It has, in fact, turned a cold shoulder to the jailed journalist despite hearing his testimony of conditions “so bad that his mind was shutting down.”’

‘Not only has Canberra failed to effectively challenge the US and UK governments overseeing Assange’s imprisonment and prosecution; as these documents expose in stark detail, it appears to have colluded with them in the flagrant violation of an Australian citizen’s human rights, while doing its best to obscure the reality of his situation from the public’.

–

Now let’s livestream the trial of Ghislaine Maxwell, the case that has to do with a global sex trafficking, pedophile and government blackmail operation involving some of the most powerful people in the world. That’s the one I want to see. (tweet).

–

Hillary Clinton Warns Crypto Can ‘Destabilize Nations’ And ‘Undermine Dollar As Reserve Currency’ (link).

‘In describing this rather vague threat to nations and multinational corporations Hillary betrayed the fact that she doesn’t know the difference between Bitcoin and the separate asset class of cryptocurrencies. Many politicians don’t. The terms should not be used interchangeably’.

‘Bitcoin assures anyone with internet access a decentralized, permissionless right to property that cannot be confiscated or censored by any government. No one on the Bitcoin network is forced to choose between updating their software or risk losing their wealth, it is backwards compatible. Bitcoin is a geographically agnostic personal sovereign wealth fund. The other thousands of cryptocurrencies are centralized and largely unregulated assets whose protocol can be changed at any time, thus, in crypto the threat of property confiscation persists. Bitcoin and crypto are completely different asset classes’.

