Your alternative update on #COVID19 for 2021-11-17. Gates’ $319m bribe of legacy media. Died ‘With’ vs ‘From’. 100k+ Melb protest. #Pfizerstein. Vax fail

Great Barrington Declaration – Dr. Martin Kulldorff, professor of medicine at Harvard University, a biostatistician, and epidemiologist, Dr. Sunetra Gupta, professor at Oxford University, an epidemiologist and Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, professor at Stanford University Medical School, a physician, epidemiologist, health economist, and public health policy expert (link).

‘As infectious disease epidemiologists and public health scientists we have grave concerns about the damaging physical and mental health impacts of the prevailing COVID-19 policies, and recommend an approach we call Focused Protection’.

At the time of creating this blog post there were the following 3 sets of signatories.

811,461 concerned citizens.

15,091 medical and public health scientists.

44,541 medical practitioners.

It’s really, really simple: shelter the vulnerable from the infectious while the rest of us get on with living our lives.

World Doctors Alliance (link).

‘An independent non-profit alliance of doctors, nurses, healthcare professionals and staff around the world who have united in the wake of the Covid-19 response chapter to share experiences with a view to ending all lockdowns and related damaging measures and to re-establish universal health determinance of psychological and physical wellbeing for all humanity’.

‘WDA represents a diverse range of opinions of health care professionals and does not have a consensus of opinions on the origin of covid-19 or the political ramifications of the lockdown per se. WDA is however committed to debate the causes of harm resulting from the coronavirus act measures and to raise issues that expose harmful medical and life limiting practices detrimental to the well being of all living men women and children’.

Prof Dolores Cahil, Dr Mohammad Adil, Dr R Zac Cox, Dr Andrew Kaufman, Dr Heiko Schoning, Dr Heinrich Fiechtner, Dr Scott Jensen, Elke De Klerk, Dr Mikael Nordfors, Dr Hilde Smet, Dr Vernon Coleman and Dr Johan Denis.

WDA’s open letter raises questions on the following topics.

Collateral damage the cure is worse than the virus, Death certificates (1), Economic ruin, Censorship, Testing – False positives, Hydroxychloroquine, Prevention, ‘Vaccine’, Conflicts of interest, Cui bono? Who benefits?

As of 12 October 2020, (British Medical Journal) Covid-19: Where is the virus? (link).

’Janet Menage’

‘GP retired’

‘Wales, UK’

‘Dear Editor’

‘We are told that the virus is everywhere – in the air, in our breath, on fomites, trapped in masks – yet public health authorities seem not to be in possession of any cultivable clinical samples of the offending pathogen’.

‘In March 2020, the World Health Organisation instructed authorities not to look for a virus but to rely instead on a genome test, the RT-PCR, which is not specific for SARS-CoV-2 (1) (2)’.

‘A Freedom of Information request to Public Health England about cultivable clinical samples or direct evidence of viral isolation has no information and refers to the proxy RT-PCR test, quoting Eurosurveillance (3)’.

‘Eurosurveillance states: “Virus detection by reverse transcription-PCR (RT-PCR) from respiratory samples is widely used to diagnose and monitor SARS-CoV-2 infection and, increasingly, to infer infectivity of an individual. However, RT-PCR does not distinguish between infectious and non-infectious virus. Propagating virus from clinical samples confirms the presence of infectious virus but is not widely available (and) requires biosafety level 3 facilities” (4)’.

‘The CDC admits that, “no quantified virus isolates of the 2019-nCoV are currently available”, and used a genetically modified human lung alveolar adenocarcinoma cell culture to, “mimic clinical specimen”(5)’.

‘It appears, therefore, that we have public health bodies without clinical samples, a test which is non-specific and does not distinguish between infectivity and non-infectivity, a requirement for biosafety level 3 facilities to even look for a virus, yet we are led to believe that it is up all our noses’.

‘So, where is the virus?’

As of Oct 28, 2021, An FOI request about the vaccine status of MPs was declined on the basis that it is ‘private medical information protected by Article 8 of the Human Rights Act 1998.’ If it applies to them, it should apply to us. Say #novaccinepassports by signing (tweet, website).

As of Sep 22, 2021, 30 facts you NEED to know: Your Covid Cribsheet (link, pics on google drive).

As of July 9, 2021, Further Midazolam graph Attached is a graph showing cumulative and linear all cause mortality for over 65s vs cumulative and linear midazolam prescribing, both for period Jan 2020 to June 2021. Deaths scale is left hand side, midazolam scale right hand side. 1/5 (tweet).

As of 7 July, 2021, Midazolam mass murder – the red line depicts the prescriptions for life-ending drug Midazolam and the blue one which follows the same trend are deaths in the same period for people over 65 which were called the ‘first wave’ of the fake ‘Covid’. Who ordered massive amounts of Midazolam that were used? Matt Hancock. He must go to trial with others for systematic mass murder (website, banned).

As of July 4, 2021, What really happened to ‘Midazolam Matt’ Hancock? (link).

‘On 12th July 2020, UK Redtop The Sun ran a lead piece that was nothing short of astonishing’.

‘Official figures at the time showed 38,352 out-of-hospital prescriptions for Midazolam were issued in April 2020 – more than double the February figure. And over the previous five years in England, the total had rarely moved either side of around 15,000’.

‘The Mail also had the story, reporting that ‘anti-euthanasia campaigners last night said they suspected the spike was evidence that many people had been put on end-of-life protocols or ‘pathways’…..Whistleblowers also claimed to have witnessed misuse of sedatives’’.

‘A broad range of inexplicable events happened on Hancock’s watch: dodgy death certificates, care home dumping, perpetual contradicting of his boss, vital facts kept from colleagues, overstated PHE mortality stats, huge percentages of people who went into hospital for minor surgery yet wound up dead from SarsCov2, corrupt drug trials conducted by Oxford Recovery, evasion of questions about vaccination-related death, blatant lies to the commons about vaccine approvals, hard-sell vaccine marketing condemned as totalitarian, and both delays and groundless exaggerations in relation to the Indian/Delta variant’.

‘But there is something about the Midazolam story that has at last stirred the police into some kind of action. A threatening slate-grey and brown cloud of doubt hangs over it that can only be grasped if one accepts the reality of depraved people in public life. Such clouds follow Matt Hancock around like a Satanic travelling fair’.

As of June 13, 2021, The Evidence – ‘You stayed at home, to protect the NHS, but they gave Midazolam to the Elderly and told you they were Covid Deaths’ (link).

As of 6th July 2021, We Need To Talk About Midazolam – Clare Wills Harrison (link).

‘By way of a shocking insight into utterly compelling new evidence of genocide by government policy, procurement and administration, which the People’s Union of Britain [PUB], Scouse polymath and independent data cruncher, Mark Oakford, and fearsome probate solicitor, Clare Wills Harrison, are on the brink of filing in the Private Criminal Prosecution of the Four Horsemen of COVID-1984 and their shadowy accomplices, here lies Clare’s summary of the serious issues to be tried, which she published this evening on social media’.

As of July 7, 2021, Your Government has committed Democide since March 2020 by using fear, deception, and Midazolam… (link).

‘Whilst all this was happening Matt Hancock and Chris Whitty instructed hospitals to discharge as many patients as possible into care homes, the very place the patients loved ones were now banned from visiting, the very place a doctor was not required to visit to certify a death, the very place carers could not be held liable for a death as long as it was just suspected to be Covid-19’.

‘The very place where care home managers refused to call out a doctor to treat an illness. The very place that care home managers refused to call an ambulance to take a resident to hospital. The very place that any patient with the first signs of just a sniffle were put on do not resuscitate orders without informing the patient or their family’.

‘The very place where those do not resuscitate orders were used as permission to begin end of life care. End of life care which involved the refusal of medical treatment. End of life care which involved the withdrawal of existing medication. End of life care which involved the injection of lethal amounts of midazolam. End of life care which involved the deprivation of food and water, leading to the residents dying of drug overdose, starvation, and dehydration’.

‘Is it just a coincidence that midazolam causes the same symptoms as serious complications due to Covid-19?’

As of 10 June 2021, Graph reveals correlation between ‘Covid deaths’ and use on old people of the dangerous respiratory-depressing drug Midazolam and between ‘Covid deaths’ and the fake ‘vaccine’ roll-out among the elderly at the start of 2021 (link).

As of October 27, 2021, DISCOLORED & DEOXYGENATED: Blood Cells Exposed To Pfizer’s Vaccine Lose Healthy Red Color & Oxygen?! (link, 27 pics on my google drive).

As of May 31, 2021, Vaccine researcher admits ‘big mistake,’ says spike protein is dangerous ‘toxin’ (link).

‘‘Terrifying’ new research finds vaccine spike protein unexpectedly in bloodstream. The protein is linked to blood clots, heart and brain damage, and potential risks to nursing babies and fertility’.

As of 29 March 2021, Do doctors have to have the (emergency use authorisation) covid-19 vaccine? (link).

‘Nevertheless, what I am currently struggling with is the failure to report the reality of the morbidity caused by our current vaccination program within the health service and staff population. The levels of sickness after vaccination is unprecedented and staff are getting very sick and some with neurological symptoms which is having a huge impact on the health service function. Even the young and healthy are off for days, some for weeks, and some requiring medical treatment. Whole teams are being taken out as they went to get vaccinated together’.

‘Mandatory vaccination in this instance is stupid, unethical and irresponsible when it comes to protecting our staff and public health. We are in the voluntary phase of vaccination, and encouraging staff to take an unlicensed product that is impacting on their immediate health, and I have direct experience of staff contracting Covid AFTER vaccination and probably transmitting it. In fact, it is clearly stated that these vaccine products do not offer immunity or stop transmission. In which case why are we doing it? There is no longitudinal safety data (a couple of months of trial data at best) available and these products are only under emergency licensing. What is to say that there are no longitudinal adverse effects that we may face that may put the entire health sector at risk?’

As of March 02, 2021, MEDICAL SHOCKER: Scientists at Sloan Kettering discover mRNA inactivates tumor-suppressing proteins, meaning it can promote cancer (link).

‘scientists at Sloan Kettering found that mRNA itself carries cancer CAUSING changes – changes that genetic tests don’t even analyze, flying completely under the radar of oncologists across the globe’.

We can expect cancers in those who have had the mRNA injectable to skyrocket.

As of 18 January 2021, COVID-19 RNA Based Vaccines and the Risk of Prion Disease (link).

Among the prion diseases are scrapie, transmissible mink encephalopathy (TME), bovine spongiform encephalopathy (BSE) and Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease (CJD).

As of December, 2020, Pfizer COVID vaccine trial shows alarming evidence of pathogenic priming in older adults (link).

As of October 30, 2021, Is the Covid-19 Vaccine safe for 5-year-old Kids? We won’t know until they are jabbed, and “that’s just the way it goes” according to an FDA expert (link).

As of May 6, 2021, Pfizer and Moderna using relative risk reduction in order to claim “95% effective” instead of using absolute risk reduction where they’d only be able to claim “0.7%” and “0.6%” effectiveness, respectively, is right out of Billy G’s favorite book “How to Lie With Statistics.” (tweet).

As of 19 March 2020, the UK gov website said that COVID-19 is no longer considered to be a high consequence infectious disease (HCID) in the UK (link).

‘They have determined that several features have now changed; in particular, more information is available about mortality rates (low overall)’

As of June 04, 2021, Epidemiologists Say CDC Exaggerated Outdoor COVID Risks (link).

Risk is 0.1%, it is not 10%. This is a whooping 100-fold exaggeration.

As of 04 March 2021, Covid-19: Highest death rates seen in countries with most overweight populations (link).

‘Covid-19 death rates are 10 times higher in countries where more than half of the adult population is classified as overweight, a comprehensive report from the World Obesity Federation has found’.

As of 13 November 2020, Covid-19: politicisation, “corruption,” and suppression of science (link).

As of 12 October 2020, WHO Flip-Flops: (Dr David Nabarro) Urges World Leaders To Stop Using Lockdowns To Fight COVID Contagion (link).

As of July 8, 2021, “New Zealand children falling ill in high numbers…children haven’t been exposed to range of bugs due to lockdowns, distancing and sanitiser and their immune systems are suffering…wards flooded by babies with a potentially-deadly respiratory virus.” (tweet, website).

Lockdowns (will) kill more people than COVID-19 (November 10, 2020 Dr Lidiya Angelova, link).

‘Locking everyone will decrease everyone’s immunity and make everyone susceptible to all pathogens. Immunity gets weaker by not being in contact with other harmless viruses but also by lack of natural vitamin D, fresh air and exercise’.

I dare say that Dr Lidiya Angelova takes no pleasure in being proven correct.

As of June 30, 2021, New research obliterates the entire justification behind vaccine passports, finding that public gatherings contribute NOTHING to the spread of covid (link).

I will never ask you. It’s your body & your choice. I will never tell you, because it’s my body & my choice. And I will absolutely never carry any form of domestic ID that marks me as safe or unsafe. A vaccine passport is not freedom, it’s tyranny. #NoVaccinePassports (tweet).

(Science Direct) A study of infectivity of asymptomatic SARS-CoV-2 Carriers (August 2020, link).

‘In summary, all the 455 contacts were excluded from SARS-CoV-2 infection and we conclude that the infectivity of some asymptomatic SARS-CoV-2 carriers might be weak’.

‘There were no positive tests amongst 1,174 close contacts of asymptomatic cases’ was one outcome of Post-lockdown SARS-CoV-2 nucleic acid screening between May 14 and June 1, 2020 in nearly ten million residents of Wuhan, China (20 November 2020, link).

As of 01 December 2020, (British Medical Journal) Covid-19: Asymptomatic cases may not be infectious, Wuhan study indicates (link).

Household Transmission of SARS-CoV-2A Systematic Review and Meta-analysis (December 14, 2020, link).

As of 12 April, 2021, People who have no symptoms cannot spread disease – the GIGANTIC lie on which the scam is founded – doctors speak out (website, brand new tube).

Giant Study Disproves Myth Of Asymptomatic COVID Spread (link).

‘The study, published in the November issue of the peer-reviewed scientific journal Nature Communications, studied 9,899,828 residents of Wuhan, screening them between May 14, 2020 and June 1, 2020. The results provided clear evidence as to the possibility of any asymptomatic transmission of the virus’.

As of December 29, 2020, The Myth of the ‘Asymptomatic Spreader’ Dealt Another Blow This Week (May 24, 2021, link).

As of 15 Oct, 2020, Only poisoned monkey kidney cells ‘grew’ the SARS-CoV-2 ‘virus’. SARS-CoV-2 non-infectious in CDC lab and of 30k genome, found 37 then computed the rest, which makes it 99.9987% a unicorn (link).

World Health Organisation guidelines say that “contact tracing” is “not recommended in any circumstances” (page 9 of link).

As of Oct 1, 2020, PCR inventor Kary Mullis- ‘can find almost anything in anybody’ (link).

A unicorn virus not able to be detected by a unicorn test, and to complete the set, I am calling the vaccine a unicorn too.

As of February 23, 2021, PCR Testing Saga: Were We Duped? (link).

‘Were federal health officials and experts at WHO really unaware that the recommended high cycle count (CT) for PCR tests would produce an exorbitant number of false positives for COVID?’

The ONS has admitted it has been reporting PCR tests as positive when only a single coronavirus gene is detected, despite this being against the manufacturer instructions that two or more genes must be found. (tweet, website).

As of 11/04/2021, Laboratories in US can’t find Covid-19 in one of 1,500 positive tests (link).

‘CDC sued for massive fraud: Tests at 7 universities of ALL people examined showed that they did not have Covid, but just Influenza A or B – EU statistics: ‘Corona’ virtually disappeared, even under mortality’.

As of April 29, 2021, Flu Has Disappeared Worldwide during the COVID Pandemic (link).

As of 20 November 2020, Portuguese Court Rules PCR Tests “Unreliable” & Quarantines “Unlawful” (link).

‘The ruling goes on to conclude that, based on the science they read, any PCR test using over 25 cycles is totally unreliable. Governments and private labs have been very tight-lipped about the exact number of cycles they run when PCR testing, but it is known to sometimes be as high as 45. Even fearmonger-in-chief Anthony Fauci has publicly stated anything over 35 is totally unusable’.

As of Mar 31, 2021, Austrian court overturns judgment: PCR test not suitable for diagnosis “The court states in several places that a PCR test is not suitable for determining infectivity.” Deutsch: https://info-direkt.eu/2021/03/31/oesterreichisches-gericht-kippt-urteil-pcr-test-nicht-zur-diagnostik-geeignet/

English: https://translate.google.com/translate?hl=&sl=de&tl=en&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.info-direkt.eu%2F2021%2F03%2F31%2Foesterreichisches-gericht-kippt-urteil-pcr-test-nicht-zur-diagnostik-geeignet%2F (tweet).

As of October 31, 2020, Government website reveals extensive “COVID cases” fraud – RT-PCR is not able to distinguish whether infectious virus is present (link).

NHS Manchester FOI request shows NHS are using cycles at 45 which is medical fraud & 97% false positive!!! (tweet).

Still running at 45 cycles Still NO pandemic (tweet).

Anything over 30 cycles and the false positives go up radically. At 35 cycles its around 97% false positives. Its a false positive PCR pandemic. (tweet).

Is pine needle tea the answer to covid vaccine shedding / transmission? Learn about suramin, shikimic acid and how to make your own extracts (link).

S U R A M I N: How the COVID-1984 Global Control Regime Can Be Terminated (link).

As of 1 March 2021, A QUARTER of all UK Covid fatalities had dementia: Huge death toll among elderly is revealed (link).

As of 22 November 2020, “These data analyses suggest that in contrast to most people’s assumptions, the number of deaths by COVID-19 is not alarming. In fact, it has relatively no effect on deaths in the United States.” – John Hopkins Uni (link, archived copy of deleted doc).

As of February 1st 2021, COVID-19 Fatalities 16.7 Times Too High Due to ‘Illegal’ Inflation (link).

As of Jan 16, 2021, Massive public defiance in Italy as people flock to bars and restaurants, 50 000 of them pledging to open, to defy Government lockdowns (link).

You are 20 times less likely to die with/from COVID-19, if you don’t have pre-existing adverse health conditions.

All these pre-existing adverse health conditions are quite easily capable of being the dominant cause of death in any of these cases.

As reported for Italy on 19 March 2020, for Britain on 12 June 2020 and for the United States of America on 1 September 2020.

You are 100 times less likely to die with/from COVID-19, if you are vitamin D sufficient for T cell activation.

As reported on 18 June 2020 link.

As of September 3, 2020, Finally Confirmed! Vitamin D Nearly Abolishes ICU Risk in COVID-19 (link).

As of 09 Oct 2020, Data shows the average age of death from coronavirus is 82.4 years, writes DAVID ROSE as he argues for anti-lockdown plan to shield only the most vulnerable (link).

As of Sep 27, 2020, you are 33,333 times less likely to die with/from COVID-19, if you are under 20 years of age or 5,000 times if you are under 50 or 200 times if you are under 70. This was as of September 27, 2020 when the CDC reported that the infection fatality ratio for each age group was as follows: 0-19yo is 0.00003%, 20-49yo is 0.0002%, 50-69yo is 0.005% & 70+yo is 0.054% (link).

Big pharma is not needed here.

As of Jun 19, 2021, University Of Florida Lab Finds Dangerous Pathogens On Children’s Face Masks (link, link).

‘A laboratory at the University of Florida that recently analyzed a small sample of face masks, detected the presence of 11 dangerous pathogens that included bacterias that cause diphtheria, pneumonia, and meningitis’.

CDC: masks don’t work (Originally published 6 February 2020 and updated May 2020, link).

As of 06 Oct 2020, German Neurologist Warns Against Wearing Facemasks: ‘Oxygen Deprivation Causes Permanent Neurological Damage’ (link).

As of Sep 20, 2020, A German children’s charity has commissioned a laboratory to examine a commercially available mask. The face mask was previously worn by a child in school for 8 hours. Examination findings: Detection of 82 bacterial colonies and 4 mold colonies (link).

You shouldn’t wear a face covering unless you want to give yourself bacterial pneumonia.

As of August 07, 2020, Dentists say ‘mask mouth’ can cause serious health complications, including strokes (link).

‘The dentists said that the face coverings increase mouth dryness and contribute to a buildup of bad bacteria’.

As of February 4, 2021, Long-term mask wearing may contribute to advanced stage lung cancer, study finds (link).

As of April 12, 2021, Masking Danger? Are We Inhaling Disease-causing Microplastic Particles From Face Masks? (link).

As of March 23, 2021, Fact Check – Scientific studies prove you are more likely to catch Covid-19 if you wear a Face Covering (link).

This law got passed on the quiet yesterday (October 1) in the #UK, allowing the harvesting and retention of the DNA of anyone who does a #COVID-19 test. No mention in main stream #news. See link: https://legislation.gov.uk/uksi/2020/973/ (tweet).

I don’t want anyone’s DNA to be harvested or retained so I ask everyone reading this to not take a test or if they do take a test they first consult a lawyer to sue the government so that their DNA is not harvested or retained.

As of April 10, 2021, Another Covid Myth Dies the Death (link).

‘On April 5, however, the CDC page was replaced by a much-simplified set of instructions, which includes now this discreet note: “In most situations, the risk of infection from touching a surface is low.” Oh is that so?’

As of March 16, 2021, BILL GATES’ FOUNDATION FUNDED ‘DNA MINING’ USING COVID-19 TESTS (website, bitchute).

Can there be anything more personal than someone’s DNA?

Revealed: Documents Show Bill Gates Has Given $319 Million to Media Outlets (link).

‘Up until his recent messy divorce, Bill Gates enjoyed something of a free pass in corporate media. Generally presented as a kindly nerd who wants to save the world, the Microsoft co-founder was even unironically christened “Saint Bill” by The Guardian’.

‘While other billionaires’ media empires are relatively well known, the extent to which Gates’s cash underwrites the modern media landscape is not. After sorting through over 30,000 individual grants, MintPress can reveal that the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation (BMGF) has made over $300 million worth of donations to fund media projects’.

‘Recipients of this cash include many of America’s most important news outlets, including CNN, NBC, NPR, PBS and The Atlantic. Gates also sponsors a myriad of influential foreign organizations, including the BBC, The Guardian, The Financial Times and The Daily Telegraph in the United Kingdom; prominent European newspapers such as Le Monde (France), Der Spiegel (Germany) and El País (Spain); as well as big global broadcasters like Al-Jazeera’.

The Pandemic’s Big Lie: Died ‘With’ vs Died ‘From’ COVID (link).

MASSIVE 100,000+ Person Protest In Melbourne Australia For Medical Freedom/ Against Forced Vax (link).

In a city of only 5 million, this is a large protest.

–

Freedom-loving Australians refuse to submit to ‘draconian’ COVID laws, hold massive Melbourne protest (link).

‘Billed as ‘one of the largest protests in years,’ Melbourne residents, numbered in the tens of thousands, demonstrated this past weekend against proposed COVID-19 related laws’.

–

Protests in Melbourne against bill that grants Premier unlimited power (link).

–

Big Pharma Anschluss: Austria Imposes ‘Lockdown for the Unvaccinated’ – Germany and Czech Could Follow (link).

–

L’Autriche se soulève contre « la dictature sanitaire (translation: Austria rises against “health dictatorship”) (link).

‘La police et l’armée refusent de contrôler les pass sanitaire au nom de « la liberté et la dignité humaine ». Elles se joindront à une grande manifestation contre le confinement obligatoire le 20 novembre 2021 à Vienne’.

Translation: The police and army refuse to control health passes in the name of “freedom and human dignity”. They will join a large demonstration against mandatory lockdown on 20 November 2021 in Vienna.

–

Lockdowns Fail: They Do Not Control the Virus (July 15, 2021, link).

‘The use of universal lockdowns in the event of the appearance of a new pathogen has no precedent. It has been a science experiment in real-time, with most of the human population used as lab rats. The question is whether and to what extent lockdowns worked to control the virus in a way that is scientifically verifiable. Based on the following studies, the answer is no and for a variety of reasons: bad data, no correlations, no causal demonstration, anomalous exceptions, and so on. There is no relationship between lockdowns (or whatever else people want to call them to mask their true nature) and virus control’.

Protective immunity after recovery from SARS-CoV-2 infection (link).

‘We reviewed studies published in PubMed from inception to Sept 28, 2021, and found well conducted biological studies showing protective immunity after infection (panel). Furthermore, multiple epidemiological and clinical studies, including studies during the recent period of predominantly delta (B.1.617.2) variant transmission, found that the risk of repeat SARS-CoV-2 infection decreased by 80·5–100% among those who had had COVID-19 previously (panel). The reported studies were large and conducted throughout the world. Another laboratory-based study that analysed the test results of 9119 people with previous COVID-19 from Dec 1, 2019, to Nov 13, 2020, found that only 0·7% became reinfected.11 In a study conducted at the Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, OH, USA, those who had not previously been infected had a COVID-19 incidence rate of 4·3 per 100 people, whereas those who had previously been infected had a COVID-19 incidence rate of 0 per 100 people.6 Furthermore, a study conducted in Austria found that the frequency of hospitalisation due to a repeated infection was five per 14 840 (0·03%) people and the frequency of death due to a repeated infection was one per 14 840 (0·01%) people.4 Due to the strong association and biological basis for protection,12 clinicians should consider counselling recovered patients on their risk for reinfection and document previous infection status in medical records’.

–

UK Column News – 17th November 2021. The Daily Telegraph: Suicide bomber was a Christian convert. How terror came to Liverpool as worshippers paid respects to fallen – Telegraph fear propaganda. Express ‘Russians to attack tonight’ – misleading fear propaganda. Regarding woke agendas, we have a different viewpoint, at least the overwhelming majority of Russian society. UK government psychological attack: trust the government to protect you, be afraid (constantly), climate change; terrorism; covid-19; the flu; the Russians; the Chinese; ‘right wing’ Christians; Islam; collapse of NHS; the unvaccinated; your neighbour; your self; your government: The Battle for Our Minds. Viewer warns of your name address and contact details as NHS Data being shared by your GP with Imperial College and Ipsos MORI. Big Pharma Anschluss: Austria Imposes ‘Lockdown for the Unvaccinated’ – Germany and Czech Could Follow. Alexander Schallenberg, Austrian Chancellor: I don’t see why two-thirds should lose their freedom because one-third is dithering (someone doesn’t lost their freedom based on what medical product they have not taken). Germany to follow Austria’s lockdown apartheid: Berlin considers new Covid restrictions for 14million unvaccinated citizens after Vienna banned those without jabs from leaving their homes. #Pfizerstein. Austria rises against “health dictatorship”. Six n ten Britons support an Austria-style lockdown of those not fully vaccinated against COVID-19 (according to YouGuv Polling whose founder was Nazim Zahawi, UK Vaccines Minister). Lockdowns Fail: They Do Not Control the Virus. The Lancet: protective immunity after recovery from SARS-VoC-2 infection; Natural immunity- 1. “Risk of repeat infection decreased by 80.5-100%; 2. “Only 0.7% became reinfected”; 3. 0% became reinfected (compared to 4.3% among not previously infected); 4. “Frequency of death due to a repeated infection was 0.01%” (website, odysee pending, bitchute pending, rumble pending, brandnewtube, terminated from youtube, not livestreamed on or uploaded onto vimeo).

–

Associated Press now admits VACCINATED people are spreading COVID and filling hospitals, claims BOOSTER SHOTS are the answer (link).

–

COVID Surge In Belgium: “They Are All Vaccinated” (link).

–

Public Health Data: 89% of Covid-19 Deaths in the Past MONTH Were Among the Fully Vaccinated (link).

‘The latest official Public Health data shows that the fully vaccinated accounted for 89% of Covid-19 deaths in the past four weeks, whilst also accounting for 77% of Covid-19 hospitalisations and 65% of alleged Covid-19 cases from October 9th through to November 5th‘.

‘The Covid-19 Statistical Report is a weekly report on Covid-19 data published by Public Health Scotland, and the latest update published November 10th confirms that things are getting worse for the fully vaccinated population by the month whilst things improve for the not-vaccinated population’.

–

Dr. Fauci Admits Vaccines Did Not Work as Advertised and that Vaccinated Are in Great Danger Today (VIDEO) (link).

–

The vaccinated are DROPPING DEAD in plain view as Fauci and the media admit total vax FAILURE… while pimping more booster shots for the gullible (link).

–

Young athletes collapsing from heart attacks all over a compilation (link).

–

Worldwide Search Trend For “Died Suddenly” Spikes To Record Highs (link).

–

Media Blitz: Surge in Heart Disease Due to ‘Climate Change,’ ‘Broken Heart Syndrome,’ ‘Pandemic Anxiety’ (link).

–

1ST DEGREE MURDER TAKING PLACE BEFORE YOUR EYES – FAUCI LIED TO CONGRESS AND HERE’S THE EVIDENCE (link).

–

FAUCI’S 5 FELONIES EXPOSED: CONGRESS MUST ACT: END EUA & PHARMA IMMUNITY (link).

–

Explosive! Dr. Robert Malone: They’re Rushing Into Killing Children (link).

–

Dr. Stella Immanuel warns of total CORRUPTION of the medical system (link).

–

COVID-19 mRNA Shots Are Legally Not Vaccines (March 5th, 2021, link).

‘I discussed this troubling fact in a recent interview with molecular biologist Judy Mikovits, Ph.D. While the Moderna and Pfizer mRNA shots are labeled as “vaccines,” and news agencies and health policy leaders call them that, the actual patents for Pfizer’s and Moderna’s injections more truthfully describe them as “gene therapy,” not vaccines’.

–

The CDC ADMITS: PCR Tests CANNOT Differentiate Between Coronaviruses! (July 29th, 2021, link).

‘The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has very quietly admitted that the PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests used to test for COVID-19 CANNOT differentiate between coronaviruses. That means, that this “disease” is nothing more than a common cold. The two are synonymous.’

‘With so little evidence that a new virus actually exists, the very real possibility that this is anything more than what has always been a common cold is getting very real. There is more and more evidence all the time pointing to a simple renaming of the common cold (coronaviruses and rhinoviruses) and the flu to what we know of as COVID-19’.

–

Tyrants Recall PCR Tests After Giving 2.2 Million False Positives (link).

‘Something we all knew from day one: the polymerase chain reaction tests invented by Kary Mullins (who died in August of 2019, a few months before the scamdemic began) are not diagnostic tools. But the ruling class never cared and used them to propagate the erroneous idea that there’s a deadly pandemic out there we all have to take several shots for’.

‘Now, the United States Food and Drug Administration has issued “the most serious type of recall” for popular home testing kits that show if one is infected with the coronavirus. At least 2.2 million products may have been showing false positives, according to a report by RT. This information is very important because these tests are the driving force behind this scamdemic’.

‘Not only have these tests been giving false positives, as most of the PCR tests have been, but the FDA warned that the use of faulty kits “may cause serious adverse health consequences or death,” identifying the case as a ‘Class I recall.’ Considering the FDA’s own website still states the SARS-CoV2 virus has not been isolated, these tests were looking for any type of virus they could label COVID in order to sell the public on the lie that there’s a pandemic out there’.

‘The “higher-than-acceptable” false results, showing that a person has coronavirus when in reality they do not, have been reported to the FDA in at least 35 cases, yet this recall covers all 2.2 million positive tests. No false negative results have been detected, reported RT. Imagine that…’

–

French citizens without booster shot will be locked out of parts of society (link).

–

Germany 🇩🇪 has the most stringent mask mandates and enforces Covid passports. The result? The worst Covid wave since the beginning of the pandemic (tweet).

–

The Covid-19 Pandemic Does Not Exist (link).

‘At the outset of the corona crisis, the number of so-called confirmed positive cases was abysmally low, starting with 83 positive cases outside China (6.4 billion people). These ridiculously low numbers were nonetheless used to justify the launching on January 30th 2020 of a Worldwide Public Health Emergency leading up six weeks later to the official declaration of a Worldwide Pandemic on March 11, 2021 (44,279 covid positive cases outside of China)’.

‘Test, Test, Test’

‘It was only in the wake of the official announcement of the pandemic (March 11, 2020) that the number of Covid-19 cases went fly high. And that had nothing to do with the alleged spread of the disease to major regions of the World’.

‘A highly organized Covid testing apparatus was established. The mandate was Test Test Test’.

‘Meanwhile, the Gates Foundation together with other billionaire philanthropists generously funded sizeable investments in PCR-RT testing’

‘The Polymerase Chain Reaction Test (PCR-RT)’

‘The “customized” and flawed PCR-RT Test (which does not under any circumstances identify the SARS-CoV-2 virus) has been used Worldwide to generate millions of erroneous Covid positive cases.The latter were then used to sustain the illusion that the alleged pandemic was Real and that the SARS-CoV-2 virus was spreading relentlessly to all major regions of the World’.

‘This assessment based on erroneous numbers was then used to spearhead the fear campaign’.

–

As Globalists Push To Criminalize Reporting The Truth About ‘Widespread Vax Failure’, Heartbreaking Story Censored By The MSM Of One Man’s ‘Death By Vax’ Should Be Read By Everyone (link).

‘– His Final Warning: ‘Don’t Get Vaccinated Unless You’re Ready To Suffer And Die’’

–

ELITES NORMALIZE VAXX DEATHS: MEDIA SAYS BABY HEART DEFECTS CAUSED BY CLIMATE (link).

–

Dr. Clare Craig: Unusual Heart Disease Statistics and Censorship (link).

‘Dr Clare Craig, a British diagnostic pathologist, spoke about her personal experience of censorship at #Together’s ‘Can there be Science without Free Speech?’ conference’.

‘There are three things you need in order to be able to carry out scientific enquiry: curiosity; acceptance that some of things you believe are wrong; and, the willingness to accept new ideas. Science requires humility. This is why science and politics are the opposite to one another’.

‘She first starting speaking out publicly against the official narrative in September 2020. She published how, over the previous summer, “the data looked like we were over-diagnosing Covid and that the patients who were being called Covid patients in hospital were probably all as a result of false positive [test] results.”’

‘There have been attempts to discredit her, Twitter has hidden what they deem “sensitive content” and she has been censored by YouTube’.

‘Dr. Craig used the example of the Cochrane Collaboration to show how bad the censorship has become. Cochrane gathers all the medical evidence, all the research ever done including research that was done but never published – often there is bias in what gets into publications – then assesses where the truth lies and publishes their findings. A few days ago, Cochrane was censored by Instagram’.

‘“You may be aware of a few people who are speaking out, putting their careers on the line. What you won’t be aware of is the silent army that is behind us that are so threatened by the culture that we’re in … they don’t feel they can ever speak out. But they are on our side and they are helping, they’re contributing – but silently,” Dr. Craig said’.

–

Censorship is the Last Gasp of the Liberal Class (link).

‘Truthful, honest, and independent journalism and analysis is anathema to a social order that has little else to offer humanity but endless war and austerity’.

–

2021: The Year of Dead Sports Stars and Fitness Fanatics, from “Heart Attacks”. (link).

–

Vaccinated Footballer Dies Two Months After Brother — Both From Cardiac Arrests (link).

‘Italian soccer player Vittoria Campo passed away in Palermo yesterday, two months after her brother Alessandro’.

‘The 23-year-old sportswoman, well-known in the Sicilian city, died of a cardiac arrest on November 1st after being rushed to hospital emergency’.

‘Her 25-year-old brother had been found dead on September 1st after he had gone to take a nap. Initially, his sudden death was speculated to have been from an ingested toxin or an illicit drug. Ultimately, an autopsy determined his cause of death to be cardiac arrest. His friends then revealed that he had in fact been vaccinated just a few days prior to his untimely death’.

‘Their grief-stricken father confirmed that both siblings had received the COVID shots’.

‘On the same day that Vittoria died, a 29-year-old man from Central Italy was trending on social media for having died from a heart attack a few hours after watching a Roma-Milan match. Marco Staffolani, who would have celebrated his 30th birthday on November 11, had also been just vaccinated’.

–

Devastating Video: Mountain Bike National Title Winner Kyle Warner Diagnosed with Pericarditis After Taking Pfizer Vaccine — Ending Career (link).

–

CDC Admits No Record Of Naturally Immune Transmitting COVID-19 (link, link).

–

Video: Graphene Oxide: A Toxic Substance in the Vial of the COVID-19 mRNA Vaccine? (link).

‘We bring to the attention of Global Research readers this important interview with Ricardo Delgado Martin, Founder and Director of Quinta Columna. Ricardo is responsible for coordinating the Spanish research team’s analysis of the impacts of graphene oxide nano-particles contained in the vial of the mRNA vaccine’.

‘The results of their analysis by electron microscopy and spectroscopy are far-reaching. Graphene oxide is a toxin which triggers thrombi and blood coagulation. It also has an impact on the immune system. Graphene oxide accumulated in the lungs can have devastating impacts’.

‘The results of the Spanish study suggest, yet to be fully confirmed and ascertained, that the recorded vaccine related deaths and “adverse events” (e.g. published in the US by the CDC and in the EU) are attributable to the presence of graphene oxide nano-particles contained in the Covid vaccine vial’.

‘Of significance, (acknowledged by national health authorities) graphene oxide is also contained in the face mask’.

‘Graphene has electromagnetic properties which have been detected in people who have been vaccinated. These effects have been amply documented and confirmed. See the study conducted by the European Forum for Vaccine Vigilance’

‘Ricardo Delgado Martin is specialized in biostatistics, clinical microbiology, clinical genetics and immunology’.

–

Big Pharma exec: COVID shots are ‘gene therapy’ … not vaccines! (link).

‘Many skeptics have contended that the mRNA-based Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 shots are not “vaccines” but rather a form of gene therapy that poses untold risks by altering a recipient’s DNA’.

‘The federal government and health-care experts have denied that claim. But the president of Bayer’s Pharmaceuticals Division is on record describing the mRNA shots as “cell and gene therapy” and acknowledging public wariness of the technology’.

‘Bayer executive Stefan Oelrich, LifeSiteNews reported, made the statement at the World Health Summit, which took place in Berlin Oct. 24-26, drawing 6,000 people from 120 countries’.

‘Oelrich said his company is “really taking that leap” to drive innovation “in cell and gene therapies.”’

‘”Ultimately, the mRNA vaccines are an example for that cell and gene therapy,” he said’.

‘”I always like to say: If we had surveyed two years ago in the public – ‘would you be willing to take a gene or cell therapy and inject it into your body?’ – we probably would have had a 95% refusal rate,” Oelrich said’.

–

Lost In Their Lies: From Government & Money To Experimental Gene Therapy Shots (Video) (link).

‘From Joe Biden’s new Banking nominee Saule Omarova to Klaus Schwab to “Circle Back Girl” Jen Psaki to Bought and Paid for drug hustler Rochelle Walensky at the CDC to everyone in between, they are lying to us. They lie to us about law. They lie to us about policy. They lie to us about our money, our morality, and they are most definitely lying to use about the plandemic, the unproven “virus” and the COVID shots. We’ll take a look at their lies exposed and remind you that they are children of their father, the devil, as he was a liar and a murderer from the beginning’.

–

“Our Species is Being Genetically Modified”: Humanity’s March Toward Extinction? Analysis of the Microbiome and Virome (link).

–

RFK Jr.: COVID shot deadlier than ‘all vaccines combined’ (link).

–

1/10 Many have worked hard to compile lists of articles on Covid topics. Here is a thread of those lists covering: Lockdown Effectiveness Lockdown Harms Masking kids Spread from kids Masking Effectiveness Natural Immunity Vaccine Efficacy Long-Covid (tweet).

–

The Unvaccinated: An Inconvenient Control Group in a Sinister Social Experiment (link).

–

Record 4.4 Million Americans Quit Their Jobs in September Amid Vaccine, Mask Mandates (link).

They all should have made their employer fire them.

–

Oklahoma Bill Would Allow Workers To Sue Employers For $1M Over Harm From Vaccine Requirements (link).

–

Norway Study Finds ZERO Vaccine Effectiveness Against Death for Covid Hospital Patients (link).

‘A new pre-print study from Norway looking at differences in outcomes between vaccinated and unvaccinated hospital patients has found that being vaccinated makes zero difference to the risk of dying once hospitalised for COVID-19’.

‘“There was no difference in the adjusted odds of in-hospital death between vaccinated and unvaccinated patients in any age group,” the researchers write. They also observed no difference between vaccinated and unvaccinated in the length of hospital stay for patients not admitted to ICU. These findings are adjusted for age and other risk factors so are not simply due to the vaccinated being older or at higher risk (though, as always, the validity of the adjustments may be questioned). The findings also only include patients admitted primarily due to Covid, so aren’t confounded by patients admitted for other reasons who also tested positive at some point’.

‘The researchers did however find that vaccinated patients aged 18-79 had “43% lower odds of ICU admission” and an estimated 26% shorter hospital stay than unvaccinated patients’.

‘It is curious that vaccinated patients were 43% less likely to need ICU but no less likely to die. Did the antibodies from the vaccines just mean that those who were going to fight it off did so a bit more quickly and easily, but the vaccine antibodies weren’t actually able to save anyone who wasn’t going to survive anyway? That appears to be the researchers’ conclusion:’

‘Our results suggest that once hospitalised the risk of death among vaccinated and unvaccinated patients in Norway is similar. However, for survivors the disease trajectory is milder in vaccinated patients, with reduced need for hospital care and organ support’.

–

The Covid Hoax: The Steamroller to Tyranny. “It’s not Just a Question of Vaccination or No Vaccination” (link).

‘There is so much scientific communication published on the non-mainstream media, pointing repeatedly and again and again to the absolute lack of justification for vaccinating children, for vaccinating adults, there is simply no justification for vaccination. Period. And this especially not with an experimental mRNA-genome altering injection – there is no justification for the entire criminal Covid hoax, period’.

‘Covid’s mortality rate is about 0.07%, or less. Anything else is a lie’.

–

VAERS COVID Vaccine Data Show Surge in Reports of Serious Injuries, as 5-Year-Olds Start Getting Shots (link).

‘VAERS data released today by the CDC included a total of 875,653 reports of adverse events from all age groups following COVID vaccines, including 18,461 deaths and 135,400 serious injuries between Dec. 14, 2020, and Nov. 5, 2021’.

–

Moderna Begins Testing Experimental Covid Injections on INFANTS, Despite Covid-19 Death Rate for Children of ANY Age is Effectively ZERO (link).

–

MUST WATCH: Texas HHS DENIES Monoclonal Antibody Treatments For Whites – “If I Were Black or Hispanic Then I Would Qualify?” – Nurse: “Yep, That’s Right” – (Video) (link).

–

Texas Covid Patient Denied Medical Treatment For Being White (link).

–

Florida School District Abandons Mask Mandate After 8-Year-Old Girl Told Them They Should Be In Prison (link, link).

–

Pentagon Says It Has Authority To Require Oklahoma National Guard To Follow (experimental) Vaccine Mandate (link, link).

–

Today Russia Is More Free Than The “Free World” (link).

–

Are We Living Through the Most Terrifying Experiment in Human History? (link).

‘The Universe 25 experiment offers insight into the demise of humankind. The beautiful ones in particular show us that individuals will not assume a productive role in society if they do not have proper relationships or role models in the environment they grow up in’.

‘It is worth noting that the extreme left, which is found in Western society today, rejects family values in favour of multiculturalism and it is an advocate for universal basic income. How is this any different from the mice? It’s not’.

–

FBI Raids Home of County Clerk and Whistleblower Tina Peters — The State Official Who Refused to Wipe Election Data from Computers Without Making a Copy (link).

‘Mesa County Colorado Clerk Tina Peters knew that the Colorado Secretary of State was most likely committing a crime when she ordered voting machines cleaned of 2020 Election results earlier this year. So Tina Peters made a backup of Mesa County’s 2020 voting machines’.

–

WATCH: Biden’s Banking Nominee Calls to Eliminate All ‘Private Bank Accounts’ (link).

‘Saule Omarova, President Joe Biden’s nominee for the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC), called during a March 2021 virtual conference to eliminate all private bank accounts and deposits’.

Bitcoin has never looked so good as it does in light of this comment from this control freak.

–

Bitcoin Offers Freedom In A World Of Slavery By Design (link, link).

–

Ghislaine Maxwell ‘set up powerful men with women they’d like’: Prosecutors in sex trafficking case plan to reveal emails that they claim show the socialite ‘using her ability to provide access to women as a form of social currency’ (link).

–

Ghislaine Maxwell Might Have Been Murdered if Granted Bail Over Info on Epstein, Claims Report (link).

–

Open letter to Merrick Garland, US Attorney General: one of your prisoners describes his life in DC Gitmo; the world is reading his letter; how long will you ignore it? (link).

Merrick:

The prisoner’s name is Nathaniel DeGrave. He was arrested in connection with the January 6th, 2021, “Capitol breach.” The date of his arrest was January 28, 2021.

He has pled not guilty to all charges. It’s important to note that the description your Office gives of his case lists no date for his trial. So DeGrave has been in jail for NINE MONTHS, so far, without a trial.

Here, first, is your Office’s description of his status. Then I’ll publish DeGrave’s letter, written from jail. The letter has already been published elsewhere online, and people all over the world have read it. It details the conditions under which he is being held. Not in a remote foreign country; in America.

If you don’t believe his letter merits an immediate intercession on your part, and a speedy investigation, then what are you there for? You’re the head of the US Department of JUSTICE.

The last time I looked, the legal framework of America still contained a (fading) phrase: innocent until proven guilty. Do you believe in that concept? Does it strike you as real and legitimate? Or would you say it’s just a fantasy for fools?

DEGRAVE, Nathaniel J. (aka, Nathan DeGrave)

Case Number:

1:21-cr-90

Charge(s):

Assaulting, Resisting, or Impeding Certain Officers; Civil Disorder; Obstruction of an Official Proceeding; Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building or Grounds; Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds; Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building; Impeding Passage Through the Capitol Grounds or Buildings; Act of Physical Violence in the Capitol Grounds or Buildings; Parading, Demonstrating, or Picketing in a Capitol Building

Location of Arrest:

NEVADA, Las Vegas

Case Status:

Arrested 1/28/21. Indicted 2/5/21.

Arraigned 3/16/21 and pleaded not guilty to all counts.

Detention hearings held on 3/25/21 and 4/26/21.

Superseding indictment issued 9/15. Arraigned 9/27 and pleaded not guilty to all counts.

Defendant remains committed. Status conference at for 10/21 at 12:30 pm.

Case Documents:

DeGrave, Nathan – Complaint & Statement of Facts

Degrave – Indictment

Sandlin-DeGrave Superseding Indictment

And now, here is Nathaniel DeGrave’s letter, written from jail:

Dear Fellow Americans –

I never thought I’d write a letter like this, but we’re living in very different times. This is my cry for help.

My name is Nathan DeGrave, and as a non violent participant at the Jan 6th rally, I’ve spent the last 9 months detained as a political prisoner in pod C2B at the DC DOC…otherwise known as DC’s Gitmo.

The conditions here for Jan 6ers have been inhumane. In fact, some inmates are even begging to be transferred to GUANTANAMO BAY, where even THEY have more acceptable standards.

Class action LAWSUITS are being filed against this prison; and even the ACLU has gotten involved. Senators [sic] Matt Gaetz and Marjorie Taylor Greene have since attempted to gain access to this facility and inspect the conditions of the jail, only to be denied.

The vile filth of what has become our daily life is being illegally HIDDEN from the members of OUR OWN CONGRESS.

So…let me tell you about what me and many of the other Jan 6ers have been experiencing in DC’s Gitmo. It is my hope that with MEDIA EXPOSURE and the awareness of the American public, that SOMETHING may be done and this never happens to anyone ever again.

OUR CONDITIONS

For the first 120 days in DC’s Gitmo, Jan 6ers experienced DAILY LOCKDOWNS for 23-24 HOURS before being allowed to leave our small 120 sq. ft cell. The PHYSICAL and MENTAL ANGUISH that results from this kind of SEVERE ISOLATION has caused many people to go on a RAPID mental decline.

As a result, a large percentage of us are HEAVILY MEDICATED with anti-anxiety and anti-depressant drugs, which helps to cope with the psychological and mental ABUSE we endure.

Many times, the little rec we DO receive is STRIPPED AWAY if our cell isn’t up to the standards of the guard on duty. This changes from day to day. Jan 6ers have lost rec time and out of cell activity ANY TIME news interviews about the jail are aired on TV, people speak up about our conditions, or rallies are held in our name. We’ll probably have a lockdown upon the publishing of this letter. So I have already warned those I know in advance.

Masks are WEAPONIZED and used against us, even though we NEVER leave the facility. Officers have walked in with the SOLE INTENTION of needing to write 20-30 disciplinary reports against Jan 6ers, which adversely effects our chances of release and causes loss of privileges, phone time and commissary. Masks need to be covering both the nose and mouth AT ALL TIMES or we are threatened and locked down in our cells. Jan 6ers are always respectful to the employees around us, but C.Os maintain the need to invent reasons for discipline.

PRIVILEGED LEGAL DOCUMENTS have been CONFISCATED and gone missing from various cells, and HIGHLY SENSITIVE discovery (video evidence under attorney/client privilege) is watched by employees during our legal calls.

Jordan Mink, for example, had all discovery TAKEN by ERT officers on August 23rd despite the objection of his attorney. They handcuffed him, searched his room, and then proceeded to take all video evidence in his possession. Additionally, legal visits take 2-3 WEEKS or more to be scheduled, leaving little time to discuss our defense and prepare for trial.

The EXTREME medical neglect in this facility has caused a variety of adverse illnesses and disease. Some show signs of scurvy. And some even have Covid like symptoms, but medical personnel have refused to treat it.

Christopher Worrell, for example, is an inmate with Cancer, who also broke his hand in prison and requires surgery. Both have been completely ignored. Federal judge Royce Lamberth got to the point where on October 12th, he filed contempt of court charges against the warden of the DC DOC, claiming that Worrell’s civil rights have been violated, and demanding the U.S attorney general inquire further about his and other possible violations.

Another inmate, Peter Stager, WAITED FOUR MONTHS to receive his CPAP breathing machine, and has needed an MRI since spring, which has also been ignored by staff.

The harsh, unlivable conditions of our unit has caused health hazards that defy Department of Health regulations. And on at least five occasions, RAW SEWAGE has overflowed our unit, causing human fecal matter to flood the floors and rooms. That’s also in addition to the MOLD on cell walls, as well as the rusty pipes, and DIRTY WATER that flows from these sinks. White rags TURN BROWN when exposed to the water from our faucets.

We are undergoing SEVERE NUTRITIONAL DEFICIENCIES and STARVATION. For breakfast this morning, I received a tray of flavorless paste, two slices of bread, and a slice of bologna. Lunches usually consist of rice and beans, but we’ll get cold chicken/beef patties if we are lucky. For dinner, we are sometimes fed a diet of cheese sandwiches, and bologna and cheese 4 to 5 times per week.

Without commissary, people like myself are FORCED TO STARVE. I suffer from HEADACHES and NAUSEA on an almost REGULAR BASIS from the malnutrition and constant hunger I am subjected to. I have lost ALMOST 15 POUNDS since I’ve been detained.

Our rights to personal hygiene are also totally neglected. Razors are PROHIBITED, and inmates are forced to either go unshaved, and grow long beards, or use a razor free cream that BURNS and IRRITATES the skin. But many other jails have allowed the use of razors without incident. Haircuts are also PROHIBITED from unvaccinated inmates. For me, it’s been nearly 9 months. I look VIRTUALLY UNRECOGNIZABLE in the condition I’m in. I fear even my family would not recognize me.

DURHAM ARRESTS: IS ROD ROSENSTEIN NEXT?! THIS 1 PHOTO SAYS EVERYTHING ABOUT THE DEMOCRAT PARTY +NEWS (link).

–

‘I Got Over 1,000 Soldiers Ready To Go, Locked And Loaded’: Black Militant Threatens Anti-CRT Parents At Texas School Board Meeting (link).

Homeschooling will solve this issue for these parents.

–

Swiss Billionaire Bankrolling Dark Money Group Pushing for Biden Climate Initiative (link).

‘A Swiss billionaire is bankrolling a leading dark money group lobbying for the Biden administration’s Build Back Better plan and green energy jobs initiatives, according to corporation and lobbying records reviewed by the Washington Free Beacon’.

‘Climate Power, one of the main groups pushing for the White House’s climate agenda, has billed itself as a traditional advocacy organization, with an advisory board featuring John Podesta, Stacey Abrams, and former senator Harry Reid. But the group doesn’t actually exist independently—it is owned and operates as a front group under the Fund for a Better Future, a Democratic dark money organization that has received the majority of its funding from Swiss health care mogul Hansjorg Wyss’s foundation since 2016, according to corporation records’.

–

Climate Change Agenda vs Grand Solar Minimum (link).

–

“Infuriating” Report Reveals “Breathtaking Cover-Up” of US Airstrike That Killed Syrian Civilians (link).

‘“Devastating.” “Disturbing.” “Horrific.” “Shameful.”’

‘Advocacy groups, human rights defenders, fellow reporters, and other readers of The New York Times were outraged Saturday after journalists Dave Philipps and Eric Schmitt published their investigation into a deadly 2019 U.S. airstrike in Syria and all that followed’.

‘“This NYT report on the cover-up of U.S. war crimes in Syria should make your blood boil,” Medea Benjamin, co-founder of the anti-war group CodePink, tweeted Sunday. “The U.S. wantonly kills civilians, covers it up, and then tells other countries how ‘democracy’ works. Infuriating.”’

‘Evan Hill, a journalist on the Times‘ visual investigations team, said that “this is a long, complicated story, but it’s one that touches on nearly every problem with the global U.S. air war. At every attempt, the military tried to cover it up.”’

–

US Coverup Of Syria Massacre Shows The Danger Of The Assange Precedent (link).

‘The New York Times has published a very solid investigative report on a US military coverup of a 2019 massacre in Baghuz, Syria which killed scores of civilians. This would be the second investigative report on civilian-slaughtering US airstrikes by The New York Times in a matter of weeks, and if I were a more conspiracy-minded person I’d say the paper of record appears to have been infiltrated by journalists’.

‘The report contains many significant revelations, including that the US military has been grossly undercounting the numbers of civilians killed in its airstrikes and lying about it to Congress, that special ops forces in Syria have been consistently ordering airstrikes which kill noncombatants with no accountability by exploiting loopholes to get around rules meant to protect civilians, that units which call in such airstrikes are allowed to do their own assessments grading whether the strikes were justified, that the US war machine attempted to obstruct scrutiny of the massacre “at nearly every step” of the way, and that the Air Force’s Office of Special Investigations only investigates such incidents when there is “potential for high media attention, concern with outcry from local community/government, concern sensitive images may get out.”’

‘“But at nearly every step, the military made moves that concealed the catastrophic strike,” The New York Times reports. “The death toll was downplayed. Reports were delayed, sanitized and classified. United States-led coalition forces bulldozed the blast site. And top leaders were not notified.”’

‘Journalist Aaron Maté has called the incident “one of the US military’s worst massacres and cover-up scandals since My Lai in Vietnam.”’

–

1 Bad Apple? ENTIRE Union Voted to Remove Cop for Exposing the Torture & Death of Handcuffed Man (link).

