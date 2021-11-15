Your alternative update on #COVID19 for 2021-11-15. S protein impairs DNA repair. ‘Died Suddenly’. Up: 24% heart, 19% ischaemic, 16% stroke, 18% other

by paulthepaperbear in Uncategorized

Great Barrington Declaration – Dr. Martin Kulldorff, professor of medicine at Harvard University, a biostatistician, and epidemiologist, Dr. Sunetra Gupta, professor at Oxford University, an epidemiologist and Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, professor at Stanford University Medical School, a physician, epidemiologist, health economist, and public health policy expert (link).

‘As infectious disease epidemiologists and public health scientists we have grave concerns about the damaging physical and mental health impacts of the prevailing COVID-19 policies, and recommend an approach we call Focused Protection’.

At the time of creating this blog post there were the following 3 sets of signatories.

811,461 concerned citizens.

15,091 medical and public health scientists.

44,541 medical practitioners.

It’s really, really simple: shelter the vulnerable from the infectious while the rest of us get on with living our lives.

–

World Doctors Alliance (link).

‘An independent non-profit alliance of doctors, nurses, healthcare professionals and staff around the world who have united in the wake of the Covid-19 response chapter to share experiences with a view to ending all lockdowns and related damaging measures and to re-establish universal health determinance of psychological and physical wellbeing for all humanity’.

‘WDA represents a diverse range of opinions of health care professionals and does not have a consensus of opinions on the origin of covid-19 or the political ramifications of the lockdown per se. WDA is however committed to debate the causes of harm resulting from the coronavirus act measures and to raise issues that expose harmful medical and life limiting practices detrimental to the well being of all living men women and children’.

Prof Dolores Cahil, Dr Mohammad Adil, Dr R Zac Cox, Dr Andrew Kaufman, Dr Heiko Schoning, Dr Heinrich Fiechtner, Dr Scott Jensen, Elke De Klerk, Dr Mikael Nordfors, Dr Hilde Smet, Dr Vernon Coleman and Dr Johan Denis.

WDA’s open letter raises questions on the following topics.

Collateral damage the cure is worse than the virus, Death certificates (1), Economic ruin, Censorship, Testing – False positives, Hydroxychloroquine, Prevention, ‘Vaccine’, Conflicts of interest, Cui bono? Who benefits?

–

As of 12 October 2020, (British Medical Journal) Covid-19: Where is the virus? (link).

’Janet Menage’

‘GP retired’

‘Wales, UK’

‘Dear Editor’

‘We are told that the virus is everywhere – in the air, in our breath, on fomites, trapped in masks – yet public health authorities seem not to be in possession of any cultivable clinical samples of the offending pathogen’.

‘In March 2020, the World Health Organisation instructed authorities not to look for a virus but to rely instead on a genome test, the RT-PCR, which is not specific for SARS-CoV-2 (1) (2)’.

‘A Freedom of Information request to Public Health England about cultivable clinical samples or direct evidence of viral isolation has no information and refers to the proxy RT-PCR test, quoting Eurosurveillance (3)’.

‘Eurosurveillance states: “Virus detection by reverse transcription-PCR (RT-PCR) from respiratory samples is widely used to diagnose and monitor SARS-CoV-2 infection and, increasingly, to infer infectivity of an individual. However, RT-PCR does not distinguish between infectious and non-infectious virus. Propagating virus from clinical samples confirms the presence of infectious virus but is not widely available (and) requires biosafety level 3 facilities” (4)’.

‘The CDC admits that, “no quantified virus isolates of the 2019-nCoV are currently available”, and used a genetically modified human lung alveolar adenocarcinoma cell culture to, “mimic clinical specimen”(5)’.

‘It appears, therefore, that we have public health bodies without clinical samples, a test which is non-specific and does not distinguish between infectivity and non-infectivity, a requirement for biosafety level 3 facilities to even look for a virus, yet we are led to believe that it is up all our noses’.

‘So, where is the virus?’

–

As of Oct 28, 2021, An FOI request about the vaccine status of MPs was declined on the basis that it is ‘private medical information protected by Article 8 of the Human Rights Act 1998.’ If it applies to them, it should apply to us. Say #novaccinepassports by signing (tweet, website).

–

As of Sep 22, 2021, 30 facts you NEED to know: Your Covid Cribsheet (link, pics on google drive).

–

As of July 9, 2021, Further Midazolam graph Attached is a graph showing cumulative and linear all cause mortality for over 65s vs cumulative and linear midazolam prescribing, both for period Jan 2020 to June 2021. Deaths scale is left hand side, midazolam scale right hand side. 1/5 (tweet).

–

As of 7 July, 2021, Midazolam mass murder – the red line depicts the prescriptions for life-ending drug Midazolam and the blue one which follows the same trend are deaths in the same period for people over 65 which were called the ‘first wave’ of the fake ‘Covid’. Who ordered massive amounts of Midazolam that were used? Matt Hancock. He must go to trial with others for systematic mass murder (website, banned).

–

As of July 4, 2021, What really happened to ‘Midazolam Matt’ Hancock? (link).

‘On 12th July 2020, UK Redtop The Sun ran a lead piece that was nothing short of astonishing’.

‘Official figures at the time showed 38,352 out-of-hospital prescriptions for Midazolam were issued in April 2020 – more than double the February figure. And over the previous five years in England, the total had rarely moved either side of around 15,000’.

‘The Mail also had the story, reporting that ‘anti-euthanasia campaigners last night said they suspected the spike was evidence that many people had been put on end-of-life protocols or ‘pathways’…..Whistleblowers also claimed to have witnessed misuse of sedatives’’.

‘A broad range of inexplicable events happened on Hancock’s watch: dodgy death certificates, care home dumping, perpetual contradicting of his boss, vital facts kept from colleagues, overstated PHE mortality stats, huge percentages of people who went into hospital for minor surgery yet wound up dead from SarsCov2, corrupt drug trials conducted by Oxford Recovery, evasion of questions about vaccination-related death, blatant lies to the commons about vaccine approvals, hard-sell vaccine marketing condemned as totalitarian, and both delays and groundless exaggerations in relation to the Indian/Delta variant’.

‘But there is something about the Midazolam story that has at last stirred the police into some kind of action. A threatening slate-grey and brown cloud of doubt hangs over it that can only be grasped if one accepts the reality of depraved people in public life. Such clouds follow Matt Hancock around like a Satanic travelling fair’.

–

As of June 13, 2021, The Evidence – ‘You stayed at home, to protect the NHS, but they gave Midazolam to the Elderly and told you they were Covid Deaths’ (link).

–

As of 6th July 2021, We Need To Talk About Midazolam – Clare Wills Harrison (link).

‘By way of a shocking insight into utterly compelling new evidence of genocide by government policy, procurement and administration, which the People’s Union of Britain [PUB], Scouse polymath and independent data cruncher, Mark Oakford, and fearsome probate solicitor, Clare Wills Harrison, are on the brink of filing in the Private Criminal Prosecution of the Four Horsemen of COVID-1984 and their shadowy accomplices, here lies Clare’s summary of the serious issues to be tried, which she published this evening on social media’.

–

As of July 7, 2021, Your Government has committed Democide since March 2020 by using fear, deception, and Midazolam… (link).

‘Whilst all this was happening Matt Hancock and Chris Whitty instructed hospitals to discharge as many patients as possible into care homes, the very place the patients loved ones were now banned from visiting, the very place a doctor was not required to visit to certify a death, the very place carers could not be held liable for a death as long as it was just suspected to be Covid-19’.

‘The very place where care home managers refused to call out a doctor to treat an illness. The very place that care home managers refused to call an ambulance to take a resident to hospital. The very place that any patient with the first signs of just a sniffle were put on do not resuscitate orders without informing the patient or their family’.

‘The very place where those do not resuscitate orders were used as permission to begin end of life care. End of life care which involved the refusal of medical treatment. End of life care which involved the withdrawal of existing medication. End of life care which involved the injection of lethal amounts of midazolam. End of life care which involved the deprivation of food and water, leading to the residents dying of drug overdose, starvation, and dehydration’.

‘Is it just a coincidence that midazolam causes the same symptoms as serious complications due to Covid-19?’

–

As of 10 June 2021, Graph reveals correlation between ‘Covid deaths’ and use on old people of the dangerous respiratory-depressing drug Midazolam and between ‘Covid deaths’ and the fake ‘vaccine’ roll-out among the elderly at the start of 2021 (link).

–

As of October 27, 2021, DISCOLORED & DEOXYGENATED: Blood Cells Exposed To Pfizer’s Vaccine Lose Healthy Red Color & Oxygen?! (link, 27 pics on my google drive).

–

As of May 31, 2021, Vaccine researcher admits ‘big mistake,’ says spike protein is dangerous ‘toxin’ (link).

‘‘Terrifying’ new research finds vaccine spike protein unexpectedly in bloodstream. The protein is linked to blood clots, heart and brain damage, and potential risks to nursing babies and fertility’.

–

As of 29 March 2021, Do doctors have to have the (emergency use authorisation) covid-19 vaccine? (link).

‘Nevertheless, what I am currently struggling with is the failure to report the reality of the morbidity caused by our current vaccination program within the health service and staff population. The levels of sickness after vaccination is unprecedented and staff are getting very sick and some with neurological symptoms which is having a huge impact on the health service function. Even the young and healthy are off for days, some for weeks, and some requiring medical treatment. Whole teams are being taken out as they went to get vaccinated together’.

‘Mandatory vaccination in this instance is stupid, unethical and irresponsible when it comes to protecting our staff and public health. We are in the voluntary phase of vaccination, and encouraging staff to take an unlicensed product that is impacting on their immediate health, and I have direct experience of staff contracting Covid AFTER vaccination and probably transmitting it. In fact, it is clearly stated that these vaccine products do not offer immunity or stop transmission. In which case why are we doing it? There is no longitudinal safety data (a couple of months of trial data at best) available and these products are only under emergency licensing. What is to say that there are no longitudinal adverse effects that we may face that may put the entire health sector at risk?’

–

As of March 02, 2021, MEDICAL SHOCKER: Scientists at Sloan Kettering discover mRNA inactivates tumor-suppressing proteins, meaning it can promote cancer (link).

‘scientists at Sloan Kettering found that mRNA itself carries cancer CAUSING changes – changes that genetic tests don’t even analyze, flying completely under the radar of oncologists across the globe’.

We can expect cancers in those who have had the mRNA injectable to skyrocket.

–

As of 18 January 2021, COVID-19 RNA Based Vaccines and the Risk of Prion Disease (link).

Among the prion diseases are scrapie, transmissible mink encephalopathy (TME), bovine spongiform encephalopathy (BSE) and Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease (CJD).

–

As of December, 2020, Pfizer COVID vaccine trial shows alarming evidence of pathogenic priming in older adults (link).

–

As of October 30, 2021, Is the Covid-19 Vaccine safe for 5-year-old Kids? We won’t know until they are jabbed, and “that’s just the way it goes” according to an FDA expert (link).

–

As of May 6, 2021, Pfizer and Moderna using relative risk reduction in order to claim “95% effective” instead of using absolute risk reduction where they’d only be able to claim “0.7%” and “0.6%” effectiveness, respectively, is right out of Billy G’s favorite book “How to Lie With Statistics.” (tweet).

–

As of 19 March 2020, the UK gov website said that COVID-19 is no longer considered to be a high consequence infectious disease (HCID) in the UK (link).

‘They have determined that several features have now changed; in particular, more information is available about mortality rates (low overall)’

–

As of June 04, 2021, Epidemiologists Say CDC Exaggerated Outdoor COVID Risks (link).

Risk is 0.1%, it is not 10%. This is a whooping 100-fold exaggeration.

–

As of 04 March 2021, Covid-19: Highest death rates seen in countries with most overweight populations (link).

‘Covid-19 death rates are 10 times higher in countries where more than half of the adult population is classified as overweight, a comprehensive report from the World Obesity Federation has found’.

–

As of 13 November 2020, Covid-19: politicisation, “corruption,” and suppression of science (link).

–

As of 12 October 2020, WHO Flip-Flops: (Dr David Nabarro) Urges World Leaders To Stop Using Lockdowns To Fight COVID Contagion (link).

–

As of July 8, 2021, “New Zealand children falling ill in high numbers…children haven’t been exposed to range of bugs due to lockdowns, distancing and sanitiser and their immune systems are suffering…wards flooded by babies with a potentially-deadly respiratory virus.” (tweet, website).

–

Lockdowns (will) kill more people than COVID-19 (November 10, 2020 Dr Lidiya Angelova, link).

‘Locking everyone will decrease everyone’s immunity and make everyone susceptible to all pathogens. Immunity gets weaker by not being in contact with other harmless viruses but also by lack of natural vitamin D, fresh air and exercise’.

I dare say that Dr Lidiya Angelova takes no pleasure in being proven correct.

–

As of June 30, 2021, New research obliterates the entire justification behind vaccine passports, finding that public gatherings contribute NOTHING to the spread of covid (link).

–

I will never ask you. It’s your body & your choice. I will never tell you, because it’s my body & my choice. And I will absolutely never carry any form of domestic ID that marks me as safe or unsafe. A vaccine passport is not freedom, it’s tyranny. #NoVaccinePassports (tweet).

–

(Science Direct) A study of infectivity of asymptomatic SARS-CoV-2 Carriers (August 2020, link).

‘In summary, all the 455 contacts were excluded from SARS-CoV-2 infection and we conclude that the infectivity of some asymptomatic SARS-CoV-2 carriers might be weak’.

–

‘There were no positive tests amongst 1,174 close contacts of asymptomatic cases’ was one outcome of Post-lockdown SARS-CoV-2 nucleic acid screening between May 14 and June 1, 2020 in nearly ten million residents of Wuhan, China (20 November 2020, link).

–

As of 01 December 2020, (British Medical Journal) Covid-19: Asymptomatic cases may not be infectious, Wuhan study indicates (link).

–

Household Transmission of SARS-CoV-2A Systematic Review and Meta-analysis (December 14, 2020, link).

–

As of 12 April, 2021, People who have no symptoms cannot spread disease – the GIGANTIC lie on which the scam is founded – doctors speak out (website, brand new tube).

–

Giant Study Disproves Myth Of Asymptomatic COVID Spread (link).

‘The study, published in the November issue of the peer-reviewed scientific journal Nature Communications, studied 9,899,828 residents of Wuhan, screening them between May 14, 2020 and June 1, 2020. The results provided clear evidence as to the possibility of any asymptomatic transmission of the virus’.

–

As of December 29, 2020, The Myth of the ‘Asymptomatic Spreader’ Dealt Another Blow This Week (May 24, 2021, link).

–

As of 15 Oct, 2020, Only poisoned monkey kidney cells ‘grew’ the SARS-CoV-2 ‘virus’. SARS-CoV-2 non-infectious in CDC lab and of 30k genome, found 37 then computed the rest, which makes it 99.9987% a unicorn (link).

–

World Health Organisation guidelines say that “contact tracing” is “not recommended in any circumstances” (page 9 of link).

–

As of Oct 1, 2020, PCR inventor Kary Mullis- ‘can find almost anything in anybody’ (link).

A unicorn virus not able to be detected by a unicorn test, and to complete the set, I am calling the vaccine a unicorn too.

–

As of February 23, 2021, PCR Testing Saga: Were We Duped? (link).

‘Were federal health officials and experts at WHO really unaware that the recommended high cycle count (CT) for PCR tests would produce an exorbitant number of false positives for COVID?’

–

The ONS has admitted it has been reporting PCR tests as positive when only a single coronavirus gene is detected, despite this being against the manufacturer instructions that two or more genes must be found. (tweet, website).

–

As of 11/04/2021, Laboratories in US can’t find Covid-19 in one of 1,500 positive tests (link).

‘CDC sued for massive fraud: Tests at 7 universities of ALL people examined showed that they did not have Covid, but just Influenza A or B – EU statistics: ‘Corona’ virtually disappeared, even under mortality’.

–

As of April 29, 2021, Flu Has Disappeared Worldwide during the COVID Pandemic (link).

–

As of 20 November 2020, Portuguese Court Rules PCR Tests “Unreliable” & Quarantines “Unlawful” (link).

‘Important legal decision faces total media blackout in Western world’

‘The ruling goes on to conclude that, based on the science they read, any PCR test using over 25 cycles is totally unreliable. Governments and private labs have been very tight-lipped about the exact number of cycles they run when PCR testing, but it is known to sometimes be as high as 45. Even fearmonger-in-chief Anthony Fauci has publicly stated anything over 35 is totally unusable’.

–

As of Mar 31, 2021, Austrian court overturns judgment: PCR test not suitable for diagnosis “The court states in several places that a PCR test is not suitable for determining infectivity.” Deutsch: https://info-direkt.eu/2021/03/31/oesterreichisches-gericht-kippt-urteil-pcr-test-nicht-zur-diagnostik-geeignet/

English: https://translate.google.com/translate?hl=&sl=de&tl=en&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.info-direkt.eu%2F2021%2F03%2F31%2Foesterreichisches-gericht-kippt-urteil-pcr-test-nicht-zur-diagnostik-geeignet%2F (tweet).

–

As of October 31, 2020, Government website reveals extensive “COVID cases” fraud – RT-PCR is not able to distinguish whether infectious virus is present (link).

–

NHS Manchester FOI request shows NHS are using cycles at 45 which is medical fraud & 97% false positive!!! (tweet).

–

Still running at 45 cycles Still NO pandemic (tweet).

–

Anything over 30 cycles and the false positives go up radically. At 35 cycles its around 97% false positives. Its a false positive PCR pandemic. (tweet).

–

Is pine needle tea the answer to covid vaccine shedding / transmission? Learn about suramin, shikimic acid and how to make your own extracts (link).

–

S U R A M I N: How the COVID-1984 Global Control Regime Can Be Terminated (link).

–

As of 1 March 2021, A QUARTER of all UK Covid fatalities had dementia: Huge death toll among elderly is revealed (link).

–

As of 22 November 2020, “These data analyses suggest that in contrast to most people’s assumptions, the number of deaths by COVID-19 is not alarming. In fact, it has relatively no effect on deaths in the United States.” – John Hopkins Uni (link, archived copy of deleted doc).

–

As of February 1st 2021, COVID-19 Fatalities 16.7 Times Too High Due to ‘Illegal’ Inflation (link).

–

As of Jan 16, 2021, Massive public defiance in Italy as people flock to bars and restaurants, 50 000 of them pledging to open, to defy Government lockdowns (link).

–

You are 20 times less likely to die with/from COVID-19, if you don’t have pre-existing adverse health conditions.

All these pre-existing adverse health conditions are quite easily capable of being the dominant cause of death in any of these cases.

As reported for Italy on 19 March 2020, for Britain on 12 June 2020 and for the United States of America on 1 September 2020.

–

You are 100 times less likely to die with/from COVID-19, if you are vitamin D sufficient for T cell activation.

As reported on 18 June 2020 link.

–

As of September 3, 2020, Finally Confirmed! Vitamin D Nearly Abolishes ICU Risk in COVID-19 (link).

–

As of 09 Oct 2020, Data shows the average age of death from coronavirus is 82.4 years, writes DAVID ROSE as he argues for anti-lockdown plan to shield only the most vulnerable (link).

–

As of Sep 27, 2020, you are 33,333 times less likely to die with/from COVID-19, if you are under 20 years of age or 5,000 times if you are under 50 or 200 times if you are under 70. This was as of September 27, 2020 when the CDC reported that the infection fatality ratio for each age group was as follows: 0-19yo is 0.00003%, 20-49yo is 0.0002%, 50-69yo is 0.005% & 70+yo is 0.054% (link).

Big pharma is not needed here.

–

As of Jun 19, 2021, University Of Florida Lab Finds Dangerous Pathogens On Children’s Face Masks (link, link).

‘A laboratory at the University of Florida that recently analyzed a small sample of face masks, detected the presence of 11 dangerous pathogens that included bacterias that cause diphtheria, pneumonia, and meningitis’.

–

CDC: masks don’t work (Originally published 6 February 2020 and updated May 2020, link).

–

As of 06 Oct 2020, German Neurologist Warns Against Wearing Facemasks: ‘Oxygen Deprivation Causes Permanent Neurological Damage’ (link).

–

As of Sep 20, 2020, A German children’s charity has commissioned a laboratory to examine a commercially available mask. The face mask was previously worn by a child in school for 8 hours. Examination findings: Detection of 82 bacterial colonies and 4 mold colonies (link).

You shouldn’t wear a face covering unless you want to give yourself bacterial pneumonia.

–

As of August 07, 2020, Dentists say ‘mask mouth’ can cause serious health complications, including strokes (link).

‘The dentists said that the face coverings increase mouth dryness and contribute to a buildup of bad bacteria’.

–

As of February 4, 2021, Long-term mask wearing may contribute to advanced stage lung cancer, study finds (link).

–

As of April 12, 2021, Masking Danger? Are We Inhaling Disease-causing Microplastic Particles From Face Masks? (link).

–

As of March 23, 2021, Fact Check – Scientific studies prove you are more likely to catch Covid-19 if you wear a Face Covering (link).

This law got passed on the quiet yesterday (October 1) in the #UK, allowing the harvesting and retention of the DNA of anyone who does a #COVID-19 test. No mention in main stream #news. See link: https://legislation.gov.uk/uksi/2020/973/ (tweet).

I don’t want anyone’s DNA to be harvested or retained so I ask everyone reading this to not take a test or if they do take a test they first consult a lawyer to sue the government so that their DNA is not harvested or retained.

–

As of April 10, 2021, Another Covid Myth Dies the Death (link).

‘On April 5, however, the CDC page was replaced by a much-simplified set of instructions, which includes now this discreet note: “In most situations, the risk of infection from touching a surface is low.” Oh is that so?’

–

As of March 16, 2021, BILL GATES’ FOUNDATION FUNDED ‘DNA MINING’ USING COVID-19 TESTS (website, bitchute).

Can there be anything more personal than someone’s DNA?

–

Spike Protein Goes to Nucleus and Impairs DNA Repair (In-Vitro Study) (link).

–

–

The ‘Died Suddenly’ Pandemic – Athletes worldwide are coincidentally dropping like flies since the Covid-19 Vaccine roll-out (link).

‘Sport stars and athletes all around the world are suddenly suffering health issues or dropping dead since the experimental Covid-19 injection was rolled-out, adding further fuel to the rumours that the world is currently in the midst of a “Died Suddenly’ pandemic born from a circulating virus currently nicknamed ‘A-Coincidence’’.

‘Britain’s Jack Draper, 19, collapses at Miami Open:’

‘Mark Playne from “Not on the Beeb” has compiled a running list of professional sports players who develop sudden health issues, including death, after having the Covid-19 injection’.

‘Read the full list’

–

–

Major Update on Sergio Aguero After Barcelona Star Taken to Hospital (link).

‘The striker is said to be “calm” but also “worried” about his current situation, although it is also reported he has suffered from an arrhythmia before when he was just 12 years old’.

–

–

I have been watching football ( soccer) for 40 years and I have never, in all that time, seen a player collapse with a heart condition, till this year. (tweet).

–

–

More Soccer Players fall over in 4 months than in previous 20 years????????? (tweet).

–

–

Dr. Clare Craig: Unusual Heart Disease Statistics and Censorship (link).

‘Dr Clare Craig, a British diagnostic pathologist, spoke about her personal experience of censorship at #Together’s ‘Can there be Science without Free Speech?’ conference’.

‘There are three things you need in order to be able to carry out scientific enquiry: curiosity; acceptance that some of things you believe are wrong; and, the willingness to accept new ideas. Science requires humility. This is why science and politics are the opposite to one another’.

‘She first starting speaking out publicly against the official narrative in September 2020. She published how, over the previous summer, “the data looked like we were over-diagnosing Covid and that the patients who were being called Covid patients in hospital were probably all as a result of false positive [test] results.”’

‘There have been attempts to discredit her, Twitter has hidden what they deem “sensitive content” and she has been censored by YouTube’.

‘Dr. Craig used the example of the Cochrane Collaboration to show how bad the censorship has become. Cochrane gathers all the medical evidence, all the research ever done including research that was done but never published – often there is bias in what gets into publications – then assesses where the truth lies and publishes their findings. A few days ago, Cochrane was censored by Instagram’.

‘“You may be aware of a few people who are speaking out, putting their careers on the line. What you won’t be aware of is the silent army that is behind us that are so threatened by the culture that we’re in … they don’t feel they can ever speak out. But they are on our side and they are helping, they’re contributing – but silently,” Dr. Craig said’.

‘The day before the #Together conference Dr. Craig tweeted “Something odd about these numbers of deaths from ischaemic heart disease from ONS.”’

‘Men: 4k more at home and 4.5k fewer in hospital Women: 1K more at home but 4k fewer in hospital Have we cured ischaemic heart disease in women? If not where did they go? https://ons.gov.uk/peoplepopulationandcommunity’

‘She was referring to an Office of National Statistics (“ONS”) report released that day regarding deaths registered in private homes’.

‘“Private homes are the only place of occurrence where deaths have been consistently above the five-year average in all months from January 2020 to June 2021. We have seen substantial increases in people dying from other things such as heart disease, dementia and Alzheimer’s and various cancers’.

‘“For deaths in private homes in 2020, the leading cause of death was Ischaemic heart diseases in males and females, 17,852 and 8,076 deaths respectively, a 16.6% increase compared to the five-year average (2015 to 2019). Ischaemic heart diseases were also the leading cause of death in private homes between January 2020 and June 2021, and for the five-year average (2015 to 2019).”’

‘ONS: Deaths registered in private homes, England and Wales: 2020 final and January to June 2021, provisional, 10 November 2021’

‘Why Are More People Dying from Heart Disease?’

‘At the end of September, using data from ONS, Dr. Craig highlighted that excess deaths in the UK for the week ending 10 September 2021 were showing an alarming increase in heart disease mortality. Specifically, there were:’

‘24% more heart failure deaths than baseline’

‘19% ischaemic heart disease’

‘16% cerebrovascular disease (strokes)’

‘18% other circulatory diseases’

–

–

Team of 1000 Lawyers and 10000 Medical Experts Start Nuremberg 2 Trial against World Leaders for Crimes Against Humanity (link).

‘A team of over 1,000 lawyers and over 10,000 medical experts led by Dr. Reiner Fuellmich have begun legal proceedings against the CDC, WHO & the Davos Group for crimes against humanity’.

‘Fuellmich and his team present the faulty PCR test and the order for doctors to label any comorbidity death as a Covid death as fraud. The PCR test was never designed to detect pathogens and is 100% faulty at 35 cycles. All the PCR tests overseen by the CDC are set at 37 to 45 cycles. The CDC admits that any tests over 28 cycles are not admissible for a positive reliable result. This alone invalidates over 90% of the alleged covid cases / ”infections” tracked by the use of this faulty test’.

‘In addition to the flawed tests and fraudulent death certificates, the “experimental” vaccine itself is in violation of Article 32 of the Geneva Convention. Under Article 32 of the 1949 Geneva Convention IV, “mutilation and medical or scientific experiments not necessitated by the medical treatment of a protected person” are prohibited. According to Article 147, conducting biological experiments on protected persons is a grave breach of the Convention’.

‘The “experimental” vaccine is in violation of all 10 of the Nuremberg Codes which carry the death penalty for those who seek to violate these International Laws’.

–

–

Christine Cotton BioStatistician Analyses US VAERS Vaccine Adverse Reaction Database Part 1 (website, bitchute).

‘Christine concludes from her analysis of the implementation of the COVID-19 vaccination programme and the VAERS data itself that the vaccines carry significant health risks to all members of the public be they children, grown adults or the elderly. Within this cross section of society additional risks are identifyable for pregnant women and their babies. The risks deserve special attention when it is realised that they include life changing disabilities and even death’.

–

–

Christine Cotton BioStatistician Analyses US VAERS Vaccine Adverse Reaction Database Part 2 (website, bitchute).

–

–

Independent Undertaker John O’Looney Exposes the COVID-19 ‘pandemic’ (and the death pathway of vulnerable elderly people) (website, bitchute).

–

–

UK Column News – 15th November 2021. COP26 “Can we water down ‘blah, blah, blah’?” Nicola “I haven’t had many selfies” Sturgeon. Donations for the legal fees of David Noakes hits £21,471. Andrew Noakes, son of David Noakes who is presently held in Fleury-Merogis Prison France speaks to Brian Gerrish of UK Column. Christine Cotton BioStatistician Analyses US VAERS Vaccine Adverse Reaction Database. Independent Undertaker John O’Looney exposes the COVID 19 Pandemic and the death pathway of vulnerable elderly people. Bill Gates speaks to Rt Hon Jeremy Hunt MP: “We didn’t have the vaccines that block transmission”. Dr. Bryan Bridle, Viral Immunologist & Associate Professor @ the University of Guelph. The groundbreaking findings in Lancet show that fully vaccinated people who came down with COVID infected others in their household at the same rate (about 25%) as unvaccinated people did (about 23%). The vaccinated had just as much viral load in their upper respiratory tract, making them just as contagious. Austria order nationwide lockdown for the unvaccinated. @ProfessorFergu1: Jubilant scenes in Austria as the nation celebrates the decision to impose lockdown on the unvaccinated (aka marching nazi troops and Adolf Hitler giving the nazi salute). Gene Simmons rips anti-vaxxers: ‘if you’re willing to walk among us unvaccinated, you are the enemy’ vs ‘I think celebrities should basically shut their pie holes and do what they do best; act, sing, tap dance, juggle balls and do all that kind of stuff’ (website, odysee, bitchute, rumble, brandnewtube, terminated from youtube, not livestreamed on or uploaded onto vimeo).

–

–

Worldwide Vaccine Failure (link, link).

‘This is not how it was supposed to go’.

‘Deaths hitting new highs in Singapore (85% of the population fully vaccinated – NOT adults, the entire population)’

–

–

Shocking Cover-Up of Severe Vaccine Reactions & Fraudulent Clinical Trials Exposed by Whistleblowers (link).

–

–

Pfizer’s Covid jab trial researchers in Texas ‘skewed data, didn’t follow-up with patients who had side effects and failed to test people with symptoms’, BMJ investigation claims (link).

–

–

Bizarre how myocarditis only seems to effect those that have been jabbed. Almost like there is something in the jab that causes it. But they’d never do that would they? …… (tweet).

–

–

How are they going to explain all the newborns with cardiac problems? (link).

‘My fiancé knows a nurse at the local Children’s Hospital who quietly confided in her yesterday that another nurse there said that the hospital’s three NICUs (neonatal ICU) are full of infant patients presenting with cardiac issues. The NICU nurse allegedly said she is not allowed to ask about the vaccination status of the mothers, but that the information is present in all of their charts, and that all of the mothers are fully-vaccinated’.

–

–

Study: Double-Jabbed Dying at 6x Higher Rate Than the Unvaxxed (link).

–

–

Bolsonaro Confronts WHO Chief: ‘People Are Dying After the Second Dose’ (link).

–

–

Director-General of the WHO confirms Vaccine Passports are discriminatory, Children should not be given the Covid-19 Vaccine, and the Jabs are useless at preventing infection and spread of Covid-19 (link).

‘Footage has emerged of the Director-General of the World Health Organization speaking with the President of Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro, in which he clearly states that the WHO does not recommend Vaccine Passports as they would be discriminatory, the purpose of the Covid-19 injection is not to prevent infection and transmission of Covid-19 as it is incapable of doing so, and that the WHO does not recommend children should be given the experimental jab’.

–

–

US Mountain Biking Champion’s Career and Life Ruined by Pfizer Covid-19 Vaccine (link).

‘Kyle Warner, 29, recently spoke out about how his health was destroyed by the covid jabs, leaving him with pericarditis, Postural tachycardia syndrome (PoTS) and reactive arthritis’.

This guy has been triple whammed by the jab.

–

–

“I am convinced that immunizing young #children [] will lead to a tsunami of #autoimmune diseases.” – Dr Geert Vanden Bossche, virologist Don’t think for 1 sec. that the #pharmaceutical industry is unaware of the implications as outlined by V. Bossche. #Immunity-As-A-Service (tweet).

–

–

Anna De Buisseret in Parliament Square, London, UK in support of Care Workers November 11th 2021 (tweet).

–

–

London Protests Against Mandates On Care Workers (link).

–

–

CDC does not recognize natural immunity. So a lawyer asked them, under Freedom of Information Act, to provide cases where someone recovered from Covid, got infected again and transmitted it. CDC’s response? “We did not find any such case” Unbelievable. (tweet).

–

–

CDC Admits It Has No Record of an Unvaccinated Person Spreading Covid After Recovering From Covid (tweet, website).

–

–

Pfizer’s Clinical Trial data strongly indicates their Covid-19 Vaccine causes the recipient to develop Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome (link).

–

–



Selected Articles: Graphene Oxide: A Toxic Substance in the Vial of the COVID-19 mRNA Vaccine? (link).

–

–

What Has the Gut Biome Got to Do with Coronaviruses, Covid Injections And ADE? (link).

‘Coronavirus infections can trigger cytokine storms. Covid injections can trigger antibody dependent enhancement (“ADE”) which in turn can trigger cytokine storms. And so, cytokine storms are a common deadly outcome for both “the virus” and its “vaccine.”’

‘There is a drug, dexamethasone, that has been proven to inhibit cytokine storms. But there is a non-pharmaceutical therapy – gut biome therapy – that has been completely ignored and has the potential to stop them’.

‘This article is the first of a three-part series on gut microbiomes or gut biomes in which we attempt to highlight some answers to three questions:’

Part 1: What is ADE and a cytokine storm, and what’s the gut got to do with it?

Part 2: How do we improve our gut biome?

Part 3: Why have we not been told about non-pharmaceutical therapies before?

–

–

Covid “negative” patients are overwhelming hospitals, exactly as predicted with Antibody Dependent Enhancement (link).

‘The mainstream media is stumped about the hordes of sick and dying patients that are now swarming American hospitals’.

‘According to the talking-heads, these people do not have the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) because many of them are “fully vaccinated,” so the whole thing is a “mystery,” they claim’.

‘Since the jabs are “safe and effective,” there is no explanation for this latest crisis. It must just be a coincidence, right?’

‘“ERs are now swamped with seriously ill patients – but many don’t even have covid,” reported Michigan Radio’.

–

–

“It’s Hard to Watch:” Hospital ERs Across The Nation Are Completely Overwhelmed With Non-Covid Patients “Sicker Than They Have Ever Seen” – Nurses Forced to Give Treatments in Hallways Because No Beds are Available (link).

‘Dr. Lisa Moreno, the president of the American Academy of Emergency Medicine, explained that she has received the same reports from her constituents in every part of the country. The severity of illness and inability to admit patients has created a crisis she described as “not even humane.”’

–

–

American Families Are Living Through These Heartbreaking Real-Life Stories Of Their Children Murdered By Vax, More Likely To Die From The Satanically Evil Shot Than The Virus (link).

–

–

Virginia Pharmacy Administers Wrong, Adult-Sized Covid-19 Vaccines to Young Children (link).

–

–

It’s all COVID theatre (tweet).

–

–

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (maskless) Drakeford Hypocrite Exposed 🤮 + 💔 Girl 14 & Italy 🇮🇹 Revolting Bigtime (link).

–

–

Vaccine passports will not be about health, they are part of a financial transaction control grid that will absolutely end human liberty in the west (tweet).

–

–

I’m just a normal mum, who doesn’t want her teenagers having to have a vaccine they don’t need in order to give them a pass to go to the cinema, cafe, bar, restaurant, night club. And be a slave to the QR code / pharma cycle in order to live ‘normally’ Is that ok with you? (tweet).

–

–

“Kill The Bill” – Thousands Of Australians March Against Victoria’s COVID Powers (link).

–

–

Rather large Melbourne protest against Andrews’s Pandemic Bill. (tweet).

–

–

Here’s some amazing drone footage showing the real size of the numbers (tweet).

–

–

(@AnonCitizenUK) 9 news Australia media report on the huge protest. (tweet).

–

–

Massive Protests In Melbourne Australia Against Pandemic Bill & Dan Andrews Gives Me Hope (link).

–

–

I’m completely healthy and support everyone’s right to their own bodily autonomy, yet so many people around me are genuinely happy that I lost my job and can’t participate in society at all. I’m not the extremist. (tweet).

–

–

Along with Event 201, John Hopkins also role-played a pandemic. It tells you exactly how this ends. Have a look at page 66 of the scenario book. https://centerforhealthsecurity.org/our-work/Center-projects/completed-projects/spars-pandemic-scenario.html (tweet).

–

–

A friend has said she’s been banned for 7 days on f.b for sharing this! Let’s get this info out there for people to look at. (tweet).

–

–

Pfizer CEO Albert Burla says that he has not been vaccinated and is not going to do it because he is no longer at that age and is completely healthy. (tweet).

–

–

It is the OFFICIAL POLICY of the USG to LIE about vaccine safety and effectiveness. So, who are you going to believe- over 13,000 physicians and scientists with integrity from all over the world, or the legacy media that spreads whatever lies and propaganda the USG promotes. (tweet).

–

–

your call. who are you going to listen to? I give you well sourced information and try to help you to be able to interpret it for yourself. CNN and the legacy media gives you propaganda, USG/Big Pharma lies, and cartoon characters designed to sell jabs directly to children. (tweet).

–

–

I’m unvaxed. I’m informed. I’m a freethinker. I’m pro choice. I’m de programmed. I’m hoping for a miracle. (tweet).

–

–

Here are all the members of #SAGE and their invested interests… (tweet).

–

–

Covid test firm ‘to sell swabs carrying customers’ DNA’ (link).

‘A leading Covid-19 testing firm is planning to sell swabs containing customer’s DNA, prompting an investigation from the UK’s data privacy watchdog’.

‘Cignpost Diagnostics, a government-approved supplier trading as Express Test, said it will analyse samples to sell the information to third parties, company documents have revealed’.

‘The company claimed it will also use the medical data to “learn more about human health” and develop new drugs and products, the Sunday Times reported’.

‘Explicit informed consent’

‘Customers booking tests through the Express Test website were not clearly told their data would be used for purposes beyond Covid-19 testing, the paper alleged’.

‘Instead, they were reportedly asked to tick a box agreeing to a 4,876-word privacy policy, which links to another document outlining its “research programme”’.

‘Typically, analysis of sensitive medical information can only be carried out with explicit informed consent’.

–

–

Yesterday at the Atlantic Council Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla received the 2021 Distinguished Leadership Awards from Ursula Von Der Leyen, the President of the EU commission. Isn’t this maskless moment so cute? The EU is buying 1.8 billion doses from Pfizer, about $20 a dose… (tweet).

–

–

Bill Gates has major shares in both Pfizer and Moderna but he is also a Primary Funder of the UK Medicine Regulator, and this is the reason Children are now dying (link).

–

–

Six healthy children died of Covid in a year, but lockdowns fuel youth health timebomb (link).

‘New data reveal devastating impact of pandemic restrictions on children’s health, while also showing limited impact of virus’

‘Meanwhile, a separate study from the University of Oxford showed a 17 per cent fall in diagnoses of childhood cancers in the months following the first lockdown’.

‘Researchers found that those diagnosed during the pandemic were twice as likely to be admitted to intensive care before diagnosis, suggesting that the disease was more advanced, when survival chances are worse’.

‘In addition, “alarming” NHS statistics showed that the number of children waiting for treatment for eating disorders has doubled in the past year. The official figures showed more than 2,000 children and young people waiting for treatment in September 2021, up from 860 in a year’.

‘Experts said that the slew of data painted a devastating picture of the long-term harm inflicted on children and the problems being stored up for the future’.

–

–

Only SIX healthy children died of Covid during England’s first year of the pandemic, study reveals (link).

‘Of the six healthy children which died four were killed by the virus itself, while two succumbed to the Kawasaki-like disease called Paediatric Inflammatory Multisystem Syndrome Temporally (PIMS-TS)’.

–

–

New FACTS SHAME We Are So Going To Regret This (link).

–

–

“Its Entirely Feasible That Herd Immunity Has Been Reached In The Current Environment” (link).

–

–

FDA Recalls Millions Of At-Home COVID-19 Tests Over False Positives (link, link).

–

–

Letter to a Colluder: Stop Enabling Tyranny (link).

‘Stand Down … So You Can Stand Up’

‘I’m willing to die to defend my liberty. Are you willing to die to take my liberty?’

‘No? Good. Then stop enforcing totalitarian measures against your neighbors on behalf of the tyrants, who wouldn’t hesitate to annihilate you. Stop planning, directing, supervising, controlling, and performing their dirty work’.

–

–

The Death of Science and the Rebirth of Superstition (link).

‘“Science denier!!” A snarky phrase I am sure most of you have heard many times. In the beginning of this Covid debacle, when there was clearly only “one science” approved and presented by the media, it took a bit of digging to find other scientific hypotheses’.

‘Now it is not so difficult to see clearly that there is a deeper, more robust, science that is contradicting the mainstream’.

‘But still we hear the mantra “follow the science!” “you are a moronic denier of science!” and as Fauci so famously put it, “if you are against me, you are against science!”’

‘So what, then, is science? The first thing I would say in defining science is to state what it isn’t…it isn’t typically consensual. I suppose there are some things we can call “settled science” but even much of that is often questioned, certainly over the years as new discoveries are made “old science” steps aside for “new science.”’

‘Why doesn’t this still happen? — probably because science has truly become more of a religion than a systematic (and by its nature controversial) effort to discover the mysteries of the natural world. Religions are typically dogmatic, meaning they have rules that are not to be questioned’.

–

–

This Week in the New Normal #11 (link).

‘Our successor to This Week in the Guardian, This Week in the New Normal is our weekly chart of the progress of autocracy, authoritarianism and economic restructuring around the world’.

‘1. Austria and Germany travelling back in time’

‘In Germany, despite never have any kind of “public health emergency” worthy of the name, Angela Merkel’s government has always been determined to parlay Covid19 into as much extra power as they can. Busily turning society on its head whilst implementing horrific propaganda exercises’.

‘The emergency powers seized by the government last year are set to expire this month, and there are already loud voices calling for their extension at least through the winter’.

‘Alongside that, this week it was announced over 12,000 German troops are on standby to “support vaccination efforts”, and worst of all it was reported in Die Welt that Germany is considering another lockdown only for the unvaccinated’.

‘Austria, seemingly desperate to prove it loves fascism just as much as Germany, has some regions already putting millions of unvaccinated people back into lockdown’.

‘Austria and Germany are quite keen to show the world they’ve learned almost nothing from their past mistakes’.

–

–

Jeff Bezos Buys $78 Million Oceanfront Mansion (link).

–

–

It’s widely known, carbon dioxide promotes plant growth, forests & better agriculture. If CO2 increased to 800ppm farmers would produce far more food. Warm weather gives longer growing seasons& opens up new farmland. Net zero would destroy food production on a global scale. Fact. (tweet).

–

–

Saving Capitalism or Saving the Planet? (link).

‘The UK government’s Behavioural Insights Team helped to push the public towards accepting the COVID narrative, restrictions and lockdowns. It is now working on ‘nudging’ people towards further possible restrictions or at least big changes in their behaviour in the name of ‘climate emergency’’.

–

–

‘Don’t Get Brazen With Me!’ Judge in Rittenhouse Trial Unleashes His Wrath on Prosecutor (link).

–

–

Steve Bannon Indicted For Contempt Of Congress After Ignoring J6 Panel (link).

‘It has not gone unnoticed that former Attorney General Eric Holder was held in contempt of Congress over his similar failure to turn over documents related to the Fast and Furious scandal’.

–

–

Illegally Arrested & Equipment Broken By Out Of Control LAPD Tyrants-1st Amendment Audit #KCT #DTE (link).

–

–

Cops said they arrested him for turning around at a checkpoint, but the real reason is much worse (link).

Quotas for ticket writing so serving the public comes dead last.

–