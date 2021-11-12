Your alternative update on #COVID19 for 2021-11-12. Patented dystopia. New Pfizer drug & IVM block 3CL protease. 8yo girl schools her school board

by paulthepaperbear in Uncategorized

Great Barrington Declaration – Dr. Martin Kulldorff, professor of medicine at Harvard University, a biostatistician, and epidemiologist, Dr. Sunetra Gupta, professor at Oxford University, an epidemiologist and Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, professor at Stanford University Medical School, a physician, epidemiologist, health economist, and public health policy expert (link).

‘As infectious disease epidemiologists and public health scientists we have grave concerns about the damaging physical and mental health impacts of the prevailing COVID-19 policies, and recommend an approach we call Focused Protection’.

At the time of creating this blog post there were the following 3 sets of signatories.

805,155 concerned citizens.

14,981 medical and public health scientists.

44,167 medical practitioners.

It’s really, really simple: shelter the vulnerable from the infectious while the rest of us get on with living our lives.

World Doctors Alliance (link).

‘An independent non-profit alliance of doctors, nurses, healthcare professionals and staff around the world who have united in the wake of the Covid-19 response chapter to share experiences with a view to ending all lockdowns and related damaging measures and to re-establish universal health determinance of psychological and physical wellbeing for all humanity’.

‘WDA represents a diverse range of opinions of health care professionals and does not have a consensus of opinions on the origin of covid-19 or the political ramifications of the lockdown per se. WDA is however committed to debate the causes of harm resulting from the coronavirus act measures and to raise issues that expose harmful medical and life limiting practices detrimental to the well being of all living men women and children’.

Prof Dolores Cahil, Dr Mohammad Adil, Dr R Zac Cox, Dr Andrew Kaufman, Dr Heiko Schoning, Dr Heinrich Fiechtner, Dr Scott Jensen, Elke De Klerk, Dr Mikael Nordfors, Dr Hilde Smet, Dr Vernon Coleman and Dr Johan Denis.

WDA’s open letter raises questions on the following topics.

Collateral damage the cure is worse than the virus, Death certificates (1), Economic ruin, Censorship, Testing – False positives, Hydroxychloroquine, Prevention, ‘Vaccine’, Conflicts of interest, Cui bono? Who benefits?

30 facts you NEED to know: Your Covid Cribsheet (link, pics on google drive).

Further Midazolam graph Attached is a graph showing cumulative and linear all cause mortality for over 65s vs cumulative and linear midazolam prescribing, both for period Jan 2020 to June 2021. Deaths scale is left hand side, midazolam scale right hand side. 1/5 (tweet).

Midazolam mass murder – the red line depicts the prescriptions for life-ending drug Midazolam and the blue one which follows the same trend are deaths in the same period for people over 65 which were called the ‘first wave’ of the fake ‘Covid’. Who ordered massive amounts of Midazolam that were used? Matt Hancock. He must go to trial with others for systematic mass murder (website, banned).

What really happened to ‘Midazolam Matt’ Hancock? (link).

‘On 12th July 2020, UK Redtop The Sun ran a lead piece that was nothing short of astonishing’.

‘Official figures at the time showed 38,352 out-of-hospital prescriptions for Midazolam were issued in April 2020 – more than double the February figure. And over the previous five years in England, the total had rarely moved either side of around 15,000’.

‘The Mail also had the story, reporting that ‘anti-euthanasia campaigners last night said they suspected the spike was evidence that many people had been put on end-of-life protocols or ‘pathways’…..Whistleblowers also claimed to have witnessed misuse of sedatives’’.

‘A broad range of inexplicable events happened on Hancock’s watch: dodgy death certificates, care home dumping, perpetual contradicting of his boss, vital facts kept from colleagues, overstated PHE mortality stats, huge percentages of people who went into hospital for minor surgery yet wound up dead from SarsCov2, corrupt drug trials conducted by Oxford Recovery, evasion of questions about vaccination-related death, blatant lies to the commons about vaccine approvals, hard-sell vaccine marketing condemned as totalitarian, and both delays and groundless exaggerations in relation to the Indian/Delta variant’.

‘But there is something about the Midazolam story that has at last stirred the police into some kind of action. A threatening slate-grey and brown cloud of doubt hangs over it that can only be grasped if one accepts the reality of depraved people in public life. Such clouds follow Matt Hancock around like a Satanic travelling fair’.

The Evidence – ‘You stayed at home, to protect the NHS, but they gave Midazolam to the Elderly and told you they were Covid Deaths’ (link).

We Need To Talk About Midazolam – Clare Wills Harrison (link).

‘By way of a shocking insight into utterly compelling new evidence of genocide by government policy, procurement and administration, which the People’s Union of Britain [PUB], Scouse polymath and independent data cruncher, Mark Oakford, and fearsome probate solicitor, Clare Wills Harrison, are on the brink of filing in the Private Criminal Prosecution of the Four Horsemen of COVID-1984 and their shadowy accomplices, here lies Clare’s summary of the serious issues to be tried, which she published this evening on social media’.

Your Government has committed Democide since March 2020 by using fear, deception, and Midazolam… (link).

‘Whilst all this was happening Matt Hancock and Chris Whitty instructed hospitals to discharge as many patients as possible into care homes, the very place the patients loved ones were now banned from visiting, the very place a doctor was not required to visit to certify a death, the very place carers could not be held liable for a death as long as it was just suspected to be Covid-19’.

‘The very place where care home managers refused to call out a doctor to treat an illness. The very place that care home managers refused to call an ambulance to take a resident to hospital. The very place that any patient with the first signs of just a sniffle were put on do not resuscitate orders without informing the patient or their family’.

‘The very place where those do not resuscitate orders were used as permission to begin end of life care. End of life care which involved the refusal of medical treatment. End of life care which involved the withdrawal of existing medication. End of life care which involved the injection of lethal amounts of midazolam. End of life care which involved the deprivation of food and water, leading to the residents dying of drug overdose, starvation, and dehydration’.

‘Is it just a coincidence that midazolam causes the same symptoms as serious complications due to Covid-19?’

As of 10 June 2021, Graph reveals correlation between ‘Covid deaths’ and use on old people of the dangerous respiratory-depressing drug Midazolam and between ‘Covid deaths’ and the fake ‘vaccine’ roll-out among the elderly at the start of 2021 (link).

As of May 31, 2021, Vaccine researcher admits ‘big mistake,’ says spike protein is dangerous ‘toxin’ (link).

‘‘Terrifying’ new research finds vaccine spike protein unexpectedly in bloodstream. The protein is linked to blood clots, heart and brain damage, and potential risks to nursing babies and fertility’.

As of 29 March 2021, Do doctors have to have the (emergency use authorisation) covid-19 vaccine? (link).

‘Nevertheless, what I am currently struggling with is the failure to report the reality of the morbidity caused by our current vaccination program within the health service and staff population. The levels of sickness after vaccination is unprecedented and staff are getting very sick and some with neurological symptoms which is having a huge impact on the health service function. Even the young and healthy are off for days, some for weeks, and some requiring medical treatment. Whole teams are being taken out as they went to get vaccinated together’.

‘Mandatory vaccination in this instance is stupid, unethical and irresponsible when it comes to protecting our staff and public health. We are in the voluntary phase of vaccination, and encouraging staff to take an unlicensed product that is impacting on their immediate health, and I have direct experience of staff contracting Covid AFTER vaccination and probably transmitting it. In fact, it is clearly stated that these vaccine products do not offer immunity or stop transmission. In which case why are we doing it? There is no longitudinal safety data (a couple of months of trial data at best) available and these products are only under emergency licensing. What is to say that there are no longitudinal adverse effects that we may face that may put the entire health sector at risk?’

As of March 02, 2021, MEDICAL SHOCKER: Scientists at Sloan Kettering discover mRNA inactivates tumor-suppressing proteins, meaning it can promote cancer (link).

‘scientists at Sloan Kettering found that mRNA itself carries cancer CAUSING changes – changes that genetic tests don’t even analyze, flying completely under the radar of oncologists across the globe’.

We can expect cancers in those who have had the mRNA injectable to skyrocket.

As of 18 January 2021, COVID-19 RNA Based Vaccines and the Risk of Prion Disease (link).

Among the prion diseases are scrapie, transmissible mink encephalopathy (TME), bovine spongiform encephalopathy (BSE) and Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease (CJD).

As of December, 2020, Pfizer COVID vaccine trial shows alarming evidence of pathogenic priming in older adults (link).

Pfizer and Moderna using relative risk reduction in order to claim “95% effective” instead of using absolute risk reduction where they’d only be able to claim “0.7%” and “0.6%” effectiveness, respectively, is right out of Billy G’s favorite book “How to Lie With Statistics.” (tweet).

As of 19 March 2020, the UK gov website said that COVID-19 is no longer considered to be a high consequence infectious disease (HCID) in the UK (link).

‘They have determined that several features have now changed; in particular, more information is available about mortality rates (low overall)’

As of June 04, 2021, Epidemiologists Say CDC Exaggerated Outdoor COVID Risks (link).

Risk is 0.1%, it is not 10%. This is a whooping 100-fold exaggeration.

Covid-19: Highest death rates seen in countries with most overweight populations (link).

‘Covid-19 death rates are 10 times higher in countries where more than half of the adult population is classified as overweight, a comprehensive report from the World Obesity Federation has found’.

As of 13 November 2020, Covid-19: politicisation, “corruption,” and suppression of science (link).

As of 12 October 2020, WHO Flip-Flops: (Dr David Nabarro) Urges World Leaders To Stop Using Lockdowns To Fight COVID Contagion (link).

“New Zealand children falling ill in high numbers…children haven’t been exposed to range of bugs due to lockdowns, distancing and sanitiser and their immune systems are suffering…wards flooded by babies with a potentially-deadly respiratory virus.” (tweet, website).

Lockdowns (will) kill more people than COVID-19 (November 10, 2020 Dr Lidiya Angelova, link).

‘Locking everyone will decrease everyone’s immunity and make everyone susceptible to all pathogens. Immunity gets weaker by not being in contact with other harmless viruses but also by lack of natural vitamin D, fresh air and exercise’.

I dare say that Dr Lidiya Angelova takes no pleasure in being proven correct.

New research obliterates the entire justification behind vaccine passports, finding that public gatherings contribute NOTHING to the spread of covid (link).

I will never ask you. It’s your body & your choice. I will never tell you, because it’s my body & my choice. And I will absolutely never carry any form of domestic ID that marks me as safe or unsafe. A vaccine passport is not freedom, it’s tyranny. #NoVaccinePassports (tweet).

(Science Direct) A study of infectivity of asymptomatic SARS-CoV-2 Carriers (August 2020, link).

‘In summary, all the 455 contacts were excluded from SARS-CoV-2 infection and we conclude that the infectivity of some asymptomatic SARS-CoV-2 carriers might be weak’.

‘There were no positive tests amongst 1,174 close contacts of asymptomatic cases’ was one outcome of Post-lockdown SARS-CoV-2 nucleic acid screening between May 14 and June 1, 2020 in nearly ten million residents of Wuhan, China (20 November 2020, link).

As of 01 December 2020, (British Medical Journal) Covid-19: Asymptomatic cases may not be infectious, Wuhan study indicates (link).

Household Transmission of SARS-CoV-2A Systematic Review and Meta-analysis (December 14, 2020, link).

People who have no symptoms cannot spread disease – the GIGANTIC lie on which the scam is founded – doctors speak out (website, brand new tube).

Giant Study Disproves Myth Of Asymptomatic COVID Spread (link).

‘The study, published in the November issue of the peer-reviewed scientific journal Nature Communications, studied 9,899,828 residents of Wuhan, screening them between May 14, 2020 and June 1, 2020. The results provided clear evidence as to the possibility of any asymptomatic transmission of the virus’.

The Myth of the ‘Asymptomatic Spreader’ Dealt Another Blow This Week (May 24, 2021, link).

As of 15 Oct, 2020, Only poisoned monkey kidney cells ‘grew’ the SARS-CoV-2 ‘virus’. SARS-CoV-2 non-infectious in CDC lab and of 30k genome, found 37 then computed the rest, which makes it 99.9987% a unicorn (link).

World Health Organisation guidelines say that “contact tracing” is “not recommended in any circumstances” (page 9 of link).

PCR inventor Kary Mullis- ‘can find almost anything in anybody’ (link).

A unicorn virus not able to be detected by a unicorn test, and to complete the set, I am calling the vaccine a unicorn too.

As of February 23, 2021, PCR Testing Saga: Were We Duped? (link).

‘Were federal health officials and experts at WHO really unaware that the recommended high cycle count (CT) for PCR tests would produce an exorbitant number of false positives for COVID?’

The ONS has admitted it has been reporting PCR tests as positive when only a single coronavirus gene is detected, despite this being against the manufacturer instructions that two or more genes must be found. (tweet, website).

–

As of 11/04/2021, Laboratories in US can’t find Covid-19 in one of 1,500 positive tests (link).

‘CDC sued for massive fraud: Tests at 7 universities of ALL people examined showed that they did not have Covid, but just Influenza A or B – EU statistics: ‘Corona’ virtually disappeared, even under mortality’.

As of April 29, 2021, Flu Has Disappeared Worldwide during the COVID Pandemic (link).

As of 20 November 2020, Portuguese Court Rules PCR Tests “Unreliable” & Quarantines “Unlawful” (link).

‘Important legal decision faces total media blackout in Western world’

‘The ruling goes on to conclude that, based on the science they read, any PCR test using over 25 cycles is totally unreliable. Governments and private labs have been very tight-lipped about the exact number of cycles they run when PCR testing, but it is known to sometimes be as high as 45. Even fearmonger-in-chief Anthony Fauci has publicly stated anything over 35 is totally unusable’.

Austrian court overturns judgment: PCR test not suitable for diagnosis “The court states in several places that a PCR test is not suitable for determining infectivity.” Deutsch: https://info-direkt.eu/2021/03/31/oesterreichisches-gericht-kippt-urteil-pcr-test-nicht-zur-diagnostik-geeignet/

English: https://translate.google.com/translate?hl=&sl=de&tl=en&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.info-direkt.eu%2F2021%2F03%2F31%2Foesterreichisches-gericht-kippt-urteil-pcr-test-nicht-zur-diagnostik-geeignet%2F (tweet).

As of October 31, 2020, Government website reveals extensive “COVID cases” fraud – RT-PCR is not able to distinguish whether infectious virus is present (link).

NHS Manchester FOI request shows NHS are using cycles at 45 which is medical fraud & 97% false positive!!! (tweet).

–

Still running at 45 cycles Still NO pandemic (tweet).

–

Anything over 30 cycles and the false positives go up radically. At 35 cycles its around 97% false positives. Its a false positive PCR pandemic. (tweet).

–

Covid-19: Where is the virus? (link).

Is pine needle tea the answer to covid vaccine shedding / transmission? Learn about suramin, shikimic acid and how to make your own extracts (link).

S U R A M I N: How the COVID-1984 Global Control Regime Can Be Terminated (link).

As of 1 March 2021, A QUARTER of all UK Covid fatalities had dementia: Huge death toll among elderly is revealed (link).

As of 22 November 2020, “These data analyses suggest that in contrast to most people’s assumptions, the number of deaths by COVID-19 is not alarming. In fact, it has relatively no effect on deaths in the United States.” – John Hopkins Uni (link, archived copy of deleted doc).

As of February 1st 2021, COVID-19 Fatalities 16.7 Times Too High Due to ‘Illegal’ Inflation (link).

–

–

You are 20 times less likely to die with/from COVID-19, if you don’t have pre-existing adverse health conditions.

All these pre-existing adverse health conditions are quite easily capable of being the dominant cause of death in any of these cases.

As reported for Italy on 19 March 2020, for Britain on 12 June 2020 and for the United States of America on 1 September 2020.

You are 100 times less likely to die with/from COVID-19, if you are vitamin D sufficient for T cell activation.

As reported on 18 June 2020 link.

Finally Confirmed! Vitamin D Nearly Abolishes ICU Risk in COVID-19 (link).

Data shows the average age of death from coronavirus is 82.4 years, writes DAVID ROSE as he argues for anti-lockdown plan to shield only the most vulnerable (link).

You are 33,333 times less likely to die with/from COVID-19, if you are under 20 years of age or 5,000 times if you are under 50 or 200 times if you are under 70. This was as of September 27, 2020 when the CDC reported that the infection fatality ratio for each age group was as follows: 0-19yo is 0.00003%, 20-49yo is 0.0002%, 50-69yo is 0.005% & 70+yo is 0.054% link.

Big pharma is not needed here.

University Of Florida Lab Finds Dangerous Pathogens On Children’s Face Masks (link, link).

‘A laboratory at the University of Florida that recently analyzed a small sample of face masks, detected the presence of 11 dangerous pathogens that included bacterias that cause diphtheria, pneumonia, and meningitis’.

CDC: masks don’t work (Originally published 6 February 2020 and updated May 2020, link).

As of 06 Oct 2020, German Neurologist Warns Against Wearing Facemasks: ‘Oxygen Deprivation Causes Permanent Neurological Damage’ (link).

As of Sep 20, 2020, A German children’s charity has commissioned a laboratory to examine a commercially available mask. The face mask was previously worn by a child in school for 8 hours. Examination findings: Detection of 82 bacterial colonies and 4 mold colonies (link).

You shouldn’t wear a face covering unless you want to give yourself bacterial pneumonia.

As of August 07, 2020, Dentists say ‘mask mouth’ can cause serious health complications, including strokes (link).

‘The dentists said that the face coverings increase mouth dryness and contribute to a buildup of bad bacteria’.

As of February 4, 2021, Long-term mask wearing may contribute to advanced stage lung cancer, study finds (link).

Masking Danger? Are We Inhaling Disease-causing Microplastic Particles From Face Masks? (link).

Fact Check – Scientific studies prove you are more likely to catch Covid-19 if you wear a Face Covering (link).

This law got passed on the quiet yesterday (October 1) in the #UK, allowing the harvesting and retention of the DNA of anyone who does a #COVID-19 test. No mention in main stream #news. See link: https://legislation.gov.uk/uksi/2020/973/ (link).

I don’t want anyone’s DNA to be harvested or retained so I ask everyone reading this to not take a test or if they do take a test they first consult a lawyer to sue the government so that their DNA is not harvested or retained.

Another Covid Myth Dies the Death (link).

‘On April 5, however, the CDC page was replaced by a much-simplified set of instructions, which includes now this discreet note: “In most situations, the risk of infection from touching a surface is low.” Oh is that so?’

BILL GATES’ FOUNDATION FUNDED ‘DNA MINING’ USING COVID-19 TESTS (website, bitchute).

Can there be anything more personal than someone’s DNA?

US Citizens can now be Vaccinated Based on Their Social Scores Gathered by Newly Patented Digital Surveillance Technology (link).

A patented dystopia.

–

New Patent Proposes Digital Surveillance to Vaccinate People Based on Social Credit Style Scores (link).

I don’t trust anyone with any of this data.

–

Molecular Docking Reveals Ivermectin and Remdesivir as Potential Repurposed Drugs Against SARS-CoV-2 (link).

–

New Pfizer drug and ivermectin (link).

‘New Pfizer antiviral and ivermectin, a pharmacodynamic analysis’

‘New Pfizer antiviral, PF-07321332, C₂₃H₃₂F₃N₅O₄’

‘PF-07321332 is designed to block the activity of the SARS-CoV-2-3CL protease’

‘Molecular Docking Reveals Ivermectin and Remdesivir as Potential Repurposed Drugs Against SARS-CoV-2’

‘https://www.frontiersin.org/articles/…’

‘With SARS-CoV-2 S Spike protein’

‘Ivermectin showed high binding affinity to the viral S protein as well as the human cell surface receptors ACE-2 and TMPRSS2’.

‘In agreement to our findings, ivermectin was found to be docked between the viral spike and the ACE2 receptor’

‘Binding Interactions of Selected Drugs With Human TMPRSS2 Protein (ACE2 protein)’

‘The docking results revealed that ivermectin showed the highest binding affinity to the active site of the protein (MolDock score −174.971) and protein–ligand interactions’

‘Binding Interactions of Selected Drugs With Human ACE-2 Protein’

‘that ivermectin showed the highest binding affinity to the active site of the protein (MolDock score −159.754) and protein–ligand interactions’

‘With SARS-CoV-2 S Glycoprotein Ivermectin showed the highest binding affinity to the predicted active site of the protein’

‘With SARS-CoV-2 Nsp14 Protein ivermectin showed the highest binding affinity (MolDock score −212.265) and protein–ligand interactions’

‘Binding Interactions of Selected Drugs With SARS-CoV-2 PLpro’

‘Ivermectin showed the highest binding affinity to the predicted active site of the protein (MolDock score −180.765) and protein–ligand interactions’

‘A brief message to world leaders’

‘Come on ya all’

While they both share the same attack vector, it is IVM that has multiple additional attack vectors.

–

MUST WATCH: 2nd Grader Suspended 38 Times for Not Wearing Masks Tells School Board That She Hopes They Go to Jail (link).

‘A Florida second grader who has been suspended 38 times for refusing to wear a mask to school confronted her local school board — and asserted that they should be in jail’.

‘Fiona Lashells, who just turned 8 years old, told the Palm Beach County school board in no uncertain terms how she felt about their rules’.

‘She is “on a mission to take back, not only her rights but every American child’s constitutional rights from the tyrant school board,” her mother, Bailey Lashells, told The Free Press’.

‘Fiona isn’t taking the suspensions lying down either, she has now spoke at her school board meetings twice — directly confronting those who are ruining her education’.

–

DEAFENING SILENCE: Youtube Removes Dislike Counts On ALL Videos, Ushering In New World Order (link).

–

Surprise! Watch Bill Gates reveal truth about COVID shots (link).

‘’We didn’t have vaccines that blocked transmission’’

–

“Final Frontier:” Moderna Begins Testing Experimental Covid Jab on Infants as Young as 6 Months Old (link).

This age group is at the least risk so this makes no medical sense at all.

–

PFIZER’S HISTORY OF KILLING KIDS: MALKIN SHARES WHAT EVERY PARENT MUST KNOW (link).

–

BREAKING – 35,924 people died within 21 days of having a Covid-19 Vaccine in England during the first 8 months of 2021 according to ONS data (link).

–

EXCLUSIVE – 89% of Covid-19 deaths in the past 4 weeks were among the Fully Vaccinated according to the Latest Public Health data (link).

–

25% Rise In Heart Attacks 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 + X-Factor Star Rushed To Hospital This Morning 36 (link).

–

Data show excess mortality all around the world due to covid “vaccines” (link).

‘Summer 2021 going into Fall 2021 is seeing a meteoric rise in all-cause mortality compared to that of the same time period in 2020. What changed? The “Operation Warp Speed” injections they are calling “vaccines” were rolled out all around the world’.

‘Every country where jab uptake is high, including in Scotland, Israel, Denmark and the United States, is seeing a massive spike in deaths from things other than “covid.” The obvious culprit is the jabs, of course’.

‘The Unz Review put together an extensive analysis of the available data, which clearly shows that all-cause mortality is “mooning,” so to speak. Records are being smashed in terms of death tolls, especially in areas of the world where large numbers of people took the injections’.

‘In Scotland, for instance, the government recently logged the 20th consecutive week in which excess deaths throughout the country have exceeded the five-year average. This is in a country with an 87 percent jab compliance rate so far’.

‘“Even excluding Covid deaths they were almost 20% above normal for the most recent week, and the trend is rising,” relayed Alex Berenson on his Substack’.

‘Germany is in a similar quagmire with nearly 78,000 reported excess deaths, a figure 10 percent higher than what was expected’.

‘“Mortality figures (in Germany) in September 2021: 10% above the median of previous years,” Berenson added’.

‘More young people are dying from covid jabs than old people’

‘In Denmark, Finland and Norway, “mystery” covid deaths are currently higher than ever before, even during the “worst” of the plandemic. The deaths really started spiking in these three countries immediately following the “vaccine” rollout’.

‘For five months in a row, Denmark has shattered the 10-year record of people dying from “all causes.” Meanwhile, there have been basically zero deaths caused by “covid” during this time’.

‘Ireland, the United Kingdom and Israel are all posting similar alarming figures. And it just so happens that all three of these countries have extremely high “vaccination” rates’.

‘Interestingly, the worst-off demographic in all this is young people, who are dying at a much higher rate from the injections than the elderly. One would think that the opposite would be true’.

–

Why Millions Will Regret Getting the Jab (link).

‘Story Summary:’

‘Recent data from the U.K. Office of National Statistics reveals people who have been double jabbed against COVID-19 are dying from all causes at a rate six times higher than the unvaccinated’.

‘In the U.S., meanwhile, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is propping up the official narrative with two manipulated studies — one suggesting the jab reduces all-cause mortality, and another claiming the shot is five times more protective than natural immunity’.

‘Both studies are of questionable quality and have several problems, including selection of time and date ranges that allow them to pretend that the COVID shots are safer and more effective than they really are’.

‘According to all-cause mortality statistics, the number of Americans who died between January 2021 and August 2021 is 16% higher than 2018 (the pre-COVID year with the highest all-cause mortality) and 18% higher than the average death rate between 2015 and 2019. Did COVID-19 raise the death toll despite mass vaccination, or are people dying at increased rates because of the COVID jabs?’

‘CDC data reveal that while the number of hospitalized patients with natural immunity fell sharply over the summer, when the delta variant took over, the number of vaccinated people being hospitalized soared, from three per month on average during the spring to more than 100 a month in late summer. Since these vaccinated patients were less than six months from their second dose, they should have been at or near maximum immunity’.

–

Have Americans unwittingly taken part in the largest real-world experiment ever conducted? – An in-depth investigation into adverse reactions to specific batches of the Covid-19 Vaccine (link).

–

US Doctors are Wishing Unvaccinated Patients to DIE, Says Nurse (link).

They must be angry at the bonus they would have been paid for each person jabbed.

–

Reiner Fuellmich & RFK Jr: Robert F Kennedy Exposes Fauci’s Agenda & Crimes On Humanity (link).

–

Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla Says That Vaccine Refusers Are ‘Murderous Criminals’ Who Seek To Stop The ‘New Way Of Life’ Trying To Come In (link).

‘Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla is right now wealthier beyond his wildest dreams because he created an ATM that brings in billions of dollars every month, and it is called the COVID-19 vaccine. This brand-new mRNA vaccine is very different from other vaccines that actually stop disease, this one only works if everyone takes it, and even then, it doesn’t stop anyone from contracting COVID. Bourla says that you will only be allowed to ‘get your life back’ if you agree to take his Pfizer jab. Oh, he also says vaccine refusers are criminals who kill people’.

‘“And Jacob called unto his sons, and said, Gather yourselves together, that I may tell you that which shall befall you in the last days.” Genesis 49:1 (KJB)’

‘According the CDC web site VAERS, nearly 20,000 people have died after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine in America, in the UK those numbers are over 65,000 people. Adverse reactions and serious side effects are in the millions worldwide. But Pfizer CEO Bourla says that if you object to that, or refuse to line up and get shot, that you are criminal, not him. Bourla is like the abusive husband who, as he beats his wife, yells at her for ‘making him do it’. Any medical treatment that has to be forced on people who don’t want it is not medicine, it is a religion where heretics who won’t bow down must be sacrificed’.

Shut up, Mr Albert Bourla.

–

Vitamin D Papers Top List of Most Popular Studies of The Year and There’s Good Reason for It (link).

–

Why No One Can Force You to Get the Experimental COVID Injection (link).

‘Pfizer/BioNTech’s Comirnaty COVID shot was approved (licensed) by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in late August 2021, but only for adults, and only when carrying the Comirnaty label. No other COVID shot has been FDA approved. However, Comirnaty is currently not available, and while the experimental, emergency use authorized (EUA) Pfizer shot is substituted for Comirnaty, the two products are clearly legally distinct and not the same’

‘A licensed vaccine is not shielded from liability until or unless it’s added to the recommended childhood vaccination schedule by the CDC. So, if you were injured by Comirnaty, you could sue Pfizer. You cannot sue if injured by the EUA Pfizer shot (or any of the other EUA COVID injections)

Even though several hundred claims have been filed with the Countermeasures Injury Compensation Program (CICP) for injuries resulting from the COVID shots — which is the only possible avenue to obtain damages — not a single claim has been paid out’

‘Natural immunity is much stronger than what you can achieve from the injection, which only provides antibodies against the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein and wanes within a few months. The shots may in fact permanently limit the kind of immune response you would make were you to later be exposed or infected with COVID’

‘Children’s Health Defense has filed a lawsuit arguing you cannot have a vaccine that is both an emergency use product and a licensed product at the same time. That’s against the law, but the government has done it anyway. Remarkably, the request for an injunction was initially thrown out, but the CHD has not given up and is still pursuing the case’

–

Must Watch: Sr. British Medical Journal Editor Questioning COVID Vaccine Efficacy Goes Viral (link).

‘In Brief’

‘The Facts:’

‘Dr. Peter Doshi, Senior Editor at the British Medical Journal explains how COVID vaccines were marketed as extremely effective, when the science says otherwise’.

‘Reflect On:’

‘Why doesn’t the mainstream cover science and information that opposes government narratives? Why has it been completely unacknowledged?’

–

UK Column News – 12th November 2021. WaPo: What happened to Eric Clapton? Eric Clapton’s anti-vaccine behavior has his longtime friends and fans asking what the guitar great is thinking. Clapton refused to talk to journalists for fear of a hit-piece, so Washington Post chased-up 20 friends and colleagues to ‘comment on Clapton’s disturbing behavior’. This is public mobbing by corporate media on behalf of the pharmaceutical industry and world economic forum. Saint John cardiologist and ‘inspiring spirit’ (Dr. Sohrab Lutchmedial) dies suddenly. Lutchmedia tweeted: we need to start calling them ‘Antibody Guns’ and Americans will start getting lining up for vaccines #Covid_19 #vaccinated; I think all of us would treat that unvaxxed patient with respect and to the best of our abilities. But the people that convinced them not to get vaxxed? I want to punch those people in the face. Thousands of double jabbed over 50s have died from COVID in the last 4 weeks. Vaccination may reduce an individual’s overall risk of becoming infected, once they are infected there is limited difference in viral load between those who are vaccinated and unvaccinated. FDA approval? It says ‘Emergency Use Authorisation’ on the bottle. FDA panel member Eric Rubin: We’re never going to learn about how safe this vaccine is unless we start giving it. Why No One Can Force You to Get the Experimental COVID Injection. What you need to know: FDA ‘Approval’ to enable legally dubious vaccine mandate; Because a mandate can only be decreed if there is a ‘licensed’ product; An EUA (Emergency Use Authorisation) can only be issued if there is NO OTHER option; Pfizer changed the formula to make it ‘more stable’ for storage, but new formula never through clinical trials; Planning clinical trials on babies as young as 6 months, effectively experimenting on babies; previously: foster children, wards of the state. What will it be this time? US appeals court blocks Biden’s federal COVID-19 vaccine mandate: natural immunity, treatments will be legally recognized. What is a vaccine? Definition of it on Merriam-Webster has recently changed (website, odysee, bitchute, rumble, brandnewtube, terminated from youtube, not livestreamed on or uploaded onto vimeo).

–

The CDC admits that PCR tests can’t differentiate between Coronaviruses…. let that sink in… that means that for the past year and a half colds and the flu have been diagnosed as Covid. Let that sink in (Jul 27, 2021, tweet).

–

Italy Revises It’s COVID-19 Scamdemic Death Toll Down 97.1% (link).

‘The polymerase chain reaction tests that were never intended to be diagnostic tools have been used to do just that. This is just one unmitigated disaster showing that COVID-19 is a scam and the biggest hoax ever perpetrated on the planet’.

‘Even More Evidence This “Pandemic” Has Never Existed’

‘When the case demic began, the FDA admitted that clinical specimens of SARS-CoV-2 were not readily available to develop molecular in vitro diagnostic (IVD) assays. The FDA authorized IVDs based on available data from contrived samples that were generated from a range of material sources that included gene-specific RNA, synthetic RNA or whole-genome viral RNA. At least fifty-nine different EUAs were issued for various contrived IVDs to generate these fraudulent covid-19 PCR tests. –Natural News’

‘What we should know, is that first, SARS-CoV-2 hasn’t been isolated according to Food and Drug Administration documents. On page 43 of 80 2nd paragraph 2nd sentence of the FDA’s own document, reads: ” Since no quantified virus isolates of the 2019-nCOV were available for CDC…” (they used “characterized Stock”) https://www.fda.gov/media/134922/download’

‘So what are the PCR tests even looking for if the virus hasn’t been isolated? Literally the common cold or the fly. Now, do we know why the flu has magically disappeared over the past couple of years?’

‘They Admit It: The Flu Has Disappeared Now That COVID Is Here’

‘All common colds have been diagnosed as “COVID” and yet this scam keeps getting more sinister. Now there’s an injection the ruling class insists everyone take to protect them from something that they cannot even prove exists’.

‘Due to the realization that the “died with = died from” paradigm is dependent on the accuracy of the “with” part – which depends largely on PCR test kits. Given the use of high threshold values for “diagnosis” of COVID-19, the rates of cases and deaths have been grossly exaggerated. We knew this from almost the beginning of this hoax. We knew they were overstating deaths and “lying with statistics.”’

‘The evidence is becoming so overwhelming, it is getting hard to remain ignorant of it. As Popular Rationalism reported, the evidence is coming in from all sources (except the United States masters and ruling class) that Italy has revised its estimated number of deaths from COVID-19 from over 130,000 to less than 4,000 – overnight. If the United States admits they lied about the number of COVID deaths (which we know they have) they will have to also admit that the “vaccine” is something else entirely’.

–

Auckland shooting: New Lynn victim Robert Hart tests positive for Covid-19 (link).

‘Since his death, Hart, 40, has tested positive for the virus’.

–

Man shot recorded as Covid death (link).

The video ends with the news correspondent saying the words ‘whatever the cause of death might be’.

–

ERs Are OVERRUN With People Suffering From “Sudden Cardiac Arrest” (link).

–

STUDY: Covid “vaccines” kill nine out of 10 babies in first trimester of pregnancy (link).

–

FDA recalls millions of Covid test kits over false results (link).

–

PERSPEX SCREENS Another Gov Mistake 🤦‍♂️ Now Cancelled 😡 (link).

–

Twitter Blacklists Newsmax White House Correspondent Emerald Robinson (link).

‘In 2019, Robinson played a role in exposing establishment conservatives for taking money from Big Tech companies’.

‘A Twitter exchange between Robinson and Jonah Goldberg, then an editor for National Review, led to Goldberg admitting that the establishment conservative magazine’s policy arm, the National Review Institute, took money from Google’.

–

Vaccine passports transform society into a dystopian NIGHTMARE, forcing unvaxxed to live like FUGITIVES (link).

–

Diet-related diseases pose a major risk for Covid-19. But the U.S. overlooks them. (link).

There’s also clean water, clean air and plenty of exercise which might be being overlooked.

–

What Is an America that Holds Prisoners Indefinitely without Charging Them? (link).

‘The U.S. is facing a serious constitutional crisis over the handling of the cases of defendants in the Jan. 6 so-called “insurrection” in Washington, D.C. to protest the presidential election modus operandi and the results. Those being held for many months without a trial are being denied their habeas corpus rights under the U.S. Constitution and even dating back to English law hundreds of years before our Constitution was implemented. Not only are they being incarcerated without having had a trial, but there is some evidence that they are being mistreated or are being held 23 hours a day in solitary confinement, which is a punishment accorded only the most dangerous criminals, such as serial killers and terrorists’.

‘What are habeas corpus rights? According to the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), “[h]abeas corpus is a fundamental right in the Constitution that protects against unlawful and indefinite imprisonment. Translated from Latin it means ‘show me the body.’ Habeas corpus has historically been an important instrument to safeguard individual freedom against arbitrary executive power.” A citizen must be charged and cannot be held indefinitely. A charge requires a trial, and, if found guilty in a trial, there is a sentence for a specific amount of time’.

‘Even PolitiFact — hardly an unbiased fact-checker — relates, “The vast majority of defendants have been released from custody while awaiting trial, but some [my italics] held in jail have been kept in solitary confinement.” The fact that exact numbers for how many are held in solitary confinement or for how long suggests to this writer evasion by the Washington, D.C. jail authorities’.

‘Despite the attempt by outlets like PolitiFact to minimize the problem of solitary confinement, a number of GOP senators have voiced their concern about this problem, and even the ACLU — certainly not an outreach arm of the Republican Party — has become involved. However, the Republican senators who are concerned do not have a specific number. The lack of definitiveness in this area is alarming’.

‘Even saying that “it’s only a few bad dudes” being held without habeas corpus does not dilute the evil that suspension of habeas corpus is. Only a couple of weeks after seven Southern states seceded from the Union in 1861, Pres. Lincoln suspended habeas corpus and arrested an individual in Maryland — a state that had not seceded — for advocating secession. The U.S. Circuit Court ruled that Lincoln’s action violated the U.S. Constitution. Although Lincoln did not rescind his setting aside of habeas corpus, John Merryman, the object of this action, was allowed to post bail three months later and was never brought to trial. Charges of treason against him were eventually dropped. This was only one case in the context of social turmoil much greater than that of Jan. 6 in Washington, D.C., yet the Circuit Court and many citizens who supported our fight against the secessionist states still deemed Lincoln’s action an overreach’.

‘A crucial law in respect of this right not to be imprisoned without being charged was the English Habeas Corpus Act of 1679, 110 years before our U.S. Constitution was written. That law said no one could be held in prison except for treason indefinitely, and that failure to present the person to be charged to a court would result in officials being fined. This law was followed by the Declaration of Right in 1689. Among the many provisions of this 1689 foundational document, which became a formative model for our own Constitution and Bill of Rights, was the provision “promises of fines and forfeitures before conviction are illegal and void.” So the earlier law was updated to include financial injury to the prisoner as well as removal of his freedom’.

‘In today’s context, that 1689 extension of the earlier 1679 law extends to the health of the incarcerated person. This applies to the present Washington, D.C. prisoners from Jan. 6 like Christopher Worrell, who has non-Hodgkins lymphoma and who has not had necessary surgery on his right hand. He is being made to suffer over and above the denial of his habeas corpus rights, which additional neglect and suffering have, since 1689, also been considered illegal in English law. Thus, we can see that the Nov. 3, 2021 ruling by U.S. district judge Royce C. Lamberth, declaring that Warden Wanda Patten and director of the D.C. Dept. of Corrections Quincy Booth are in civil contempt for “potential civil rights violations,” is a ruling based in English common law going back 332 years! If that is not egregious conduct, what is?’

America has regressed to pre-colonial times.

–

Biden Caught Smuggling Over 70 ‘Secret Flights’ of Illegal Immigrants Into Florida Under Cover of Night (link).

–

A Record 111 Container Ships Anchored Off Southern California As Congestion Crisis Worsens (link).

–

Judge Orders Spectator Drug Tested – He’s Suspended One Year (link).

Does the judge not know that the fourth amendment protects against unreasonable search and seizure?

This Judge placed her in contempt and did all of the searches and scans etc to de-humanize her. This Judge should be fired and forced to go through the same things he put this women through.

