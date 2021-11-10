Your alternative update on #COVID19 for 2021-11-10. Dangerous Conformity vs naturally healthy & uncolonized Big Pharma. Tromethamine. Bioweapon

by paulthepaperbear in Uncategorized

Great Barrington Declaration – Dr. Martin Kulldorff, professor of medicine at Harvard University, a biostatistician, and epidemiologist, Dr. Sunetra Gupta, professor at Oxford University, an epidemiologist and Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, professor at Stanford University Medical School, a physician, epidemiologist, health economist, and public health policy expert (link).

‘As infectious disease epidemiologists and public health scientists we have grave concerns about the damaging physical and mental health impacts of the prevailing COVID-19 policies, and recommend an approach we call Focused Protection’.

At the time of creating this blog post there were the following 3 sets of signatories.

805,155 concerned citizens.

14,981 medical and public health scientists.

44,167 medical practitioners.

It’s really, really simple: shelter the vulnerable from the infectious while the rest of us get on with living our lives.

World Doctors Alliance (link).

‘An independent non-profit alliance of doctors, nurses, healthcare professionals and staff around the world who have united in the wake of the Covid-19 response chapter to share experiences with a view to ending all lockdowns and related damaging measures and to re-establish universal health determinance of psychological and physical wellbeing for all humanity’.

‘WDA represents a diverse range of opinions of health care professionals and does not have a consensus of opinions on the origin of covid-19 or the political ramifications of the lockdown per se. WDA is however committed to debate the causes of harm resulting from the coronavirus act measures and to raise issues that expose harmful medical and life limiting practices detrimental to the well being of all living men women and children’.

Prof Dolores Cahil, Dr Mohammad Adil, Dr R Zac Cox, Dr Andrew Kaufman, Dr Heiko Schoning, Dr Heinrich Fiechtner, Dr Scott Jensen, Elke De Klerk, Dr Mikael Nordfors, Dr Hilde Smet, Dr Vernon Coleman and Dr Johan Denis.

WDA’s open letter raises questions on the following topics.

Collateral damage the cure is worse than the virus, Death certificates (1), Economic ruin, Censorship, Testing – False positives, Hydroxychloroquine, Prevention, ‘Vaccine’, Conflicts of interest, Cui bono? Who benefits?

30 facts you NEED to know: Your Covid Cribsheet (link, pics on google drive).

Further Midazolam graph Attached is a graph showing cumulative and linear all cause mortality for over 65s vs cumulative and linear midazolam prescribing, both for period Jan 2020 to June 2021. Deaths scale is left hand side, midazolam scale right hand side. 1/5 (tweet).

Midazolam mass murder – the red line depicts the prescriptions for life-ending drug Midazolam and the blue one which follows the same trend are deaths in the same period for people over 65 which were called the ‘first wave’ of the fake ‘Covid’. Who ordered massive amounts of Midazolam that were used? Matt Hancock. He must go to trial with others for systematic mass murder (website, banned).

What really happened to ‘Midazolam Matt’ Hancock? (link).

‘On 12th July 2020, UK Redtop The Sun ran a lead piece that was nothing short of astonishing’.

‘Official figures at the time showed 38,352 out-of-hospital prescriptions for Midazolam were issued in April 2020 – more than double the February figure. And over the previous five years in England, the total had rarely moved either side of around 15,000’.

‘The Mail also had the story, reporting that ‘anti-euthanasia campaigners last night said they suspected the spike was evidence that many people had been put on end-of-life protocols or ‘pathways’…..Whistleblowers also claimed to have witnessed misuse of sedatives’’.

‘A broad range of inexplicable events happened on Hancock’s watch: dodgy death certificates, care home dumping, perpetual contradicting of his boss, vital facts kept from colleagues, overstated PHE mortality stats, huge percentages of people who went into hospital for minor surgery yet wound up dead from SarsCov2, corrupt drug trials conducted by Oxford Recovery, evasion of questions about vaccination-related death, blatant lies to the commons about vaccine approvals, hard-sell vaccine marketing condemned as totalitarian, and both delays and groundless exaggerations in relation to the Indian/Delta variant’.

‘But there is something about the Midazolam story that has at last stirred the police into some kind of action. A threatening slate-grey and brown cloud of doubt hangs over it that can only be grasped if one accepts the reality of depraved people in public life. Such clouds follow Matt Hancock around like a Satanic travelling fair’.

The Evidence – ‘You stayed at home, to protect the NHS, but they gave Midazolam to the Elderly and told you they were Covid Deaths’ (link).

We Need To Talk About Midazolam – Clare Wills Harrison (link).

‘By way of a shocking insight into utterly compelling new evidence of genocide by government policy, procurement and administration, which the People’s Union of Britain [PUB], Scouse polymath and independent data cruncher, Mark Oakford, and fearsome probate solicitor, Clare Wills Harrison, are on the brink of filing in the Private Criminal Prosecution of the Four Horsemen of COVID-1984 and their shadowy accomplices, here lies Clare’s summary of the serious issues to be tried, which she published this evening on social media’.

Your Government has committed Democide since March 2020 by using fear, deception, and Midazolam… (link).

‘Whilst all this was happening Matt Hancock and Chris Whitty instructed hospitals to discharge as many patients as possible into care homes, the very place the patients loved ones were now banned from visiting, the very place a doctor was not required to visit to certify a death, the very place carers could not be held liable for a death as long as it was just suspected to be Covid-19’.

‘The very place where care home managers refused to call out a doctor to treat an illness. The very place that care home managers refused to call an ambulance to take a resident to hospital. The very place that any patient with the first signs of just a sniffle were put on do not resuscitate orders without informing the patient or their family’.

‘The very place where those do not resuscitate orders were used as permission to begin end of life care. End of life care which involved the refusal of medical treatment. End of life care which involved the withdrawal of existing medication. End of life care which involved the injection of lethal amounts of midazolam. End of life care which involved the deprivation of food and water, leading to the residents dying of drug overdose, starvation, and dehydration’.

‘Is it just a coincidence that midazolam causes the same symptoms as serious complications due to Covid-19?’

As of 10 June 2021, Graph reveals correlation between ‘Covid deaths’ and use on old people of the dangerous respiratory-depressing drug Midazolam and between ‘Covid deaths’ and the fake ‘vaccine’ roll-out among the elderly at the start of 2021 (link).

As of May 31, 2021, Vaccine researcher admits ‘big mistake,’ says spike protein is dangerous ‘toxin’ (link).

‘‘Terrifying’ new research finds vaccine spike protein unexpectedly in bloodstream. The protein is linked to blood clots, heart and brain damage, and potential risks to nursing babies and fertility’.

As of 29 March 2021, Do doctors have to have the (emergency use authorisation) covid-19 vaccine? (link).

‘Nevertheless, what I am currently struggling with is the failure to report the reality of the morbidity caused by our current vaccination program within the health service and staff population. The levels of sickness after vaccination is unprecedented and staff are getting very sick and some with neurological symptoms which is having a huge impact on the health service function. Even the young and healthy are off for days, some for weeks, and some requiring medical treatment. Whole teams are being taken out as they went to get vaccinated together’.

‘Mandatory vaccination in this instance is stupid, unethical and irresponsible when it comes to protecting our staff and public health. We are in the voluntary phase of vaccination, and encouraging staff to take an unlicensed product that is impacting on their immediate health, and I have direct experience of staff contracting Covid AFTER vaccination and probably transmitting it. In fact, it is clearly stated that these vaccine products do not offer immunity or stop transmission. In which case why are we doing it? There is no longitudinal safety data (a couple of months of trial data at best) available and these products are only under emergency licensing. What is to say that there are no longitudinal adverse effects that we may face that may put the entire health sector at risk?’

As of March 02, 2021, MEDICAL SHOCKER: Scientists at Sloan Kettering discover mRNA inactivates tumor-suppressing proteins, meaning it can promote cancer (link).

‘scientists at Sloan Kettering found that mRNA itself carries cancer CAUSING changes – changes that genetic tests don’t even analyze, flying completely under the radar of oncologists across the globe’.

We can expect cancers in those who have had the mRNA injectable to skyrocket.

As of 18 January 2021, COVID-19 RNA Based Vaccines and the Risk of Prion Disease (link).

Among the prion diseases are scrapie, transmissible mink encephalopathy (TME), bovine spongiform encephalopathy (BSE) and Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease (CJD).

As of December, 2020, Pfizer COVID vaccine trial shows alarming evidence of pathogenic priming in older adults (link).

Pfizer and Moderna using relative risk reduction in order to claim “95% effective” instead of using absolute risk reduction where they’d only be able to claim “0.7%” and “0.6%” effectiveness, respectively, is right out of Billy G’s favorite book “How to Lie With Statistics.” (tweet).

As of 19 March 2020, the UK gov website said that COVID-19 is no longer considered to be a high consequence infectious disease (HCID) in the UK (link).

‘They have determined that several features have now changed; in particular, more information is available about mortality rates (low overall)’

As of June 04, 2021, Epidemiologists Say CDC Exaggerated Outdoor COVID Risks (link).

Risk is 0.1%, it is not 10%. This is a whooping 100-fold exaggeration.

Covid-19: Highest death rates seen in countries with most overweight populations (link).

‘Covid-19 death rates are 10 times higher in countries where more than half of the adult population is classified as overweight, a comprehensive report from the World Obesity Federation has found’.

As of 13 November 2020, Covid-19: politicisation, “corruption,” and suppression of science (link).

As of 12 October 2020, WHO Flip-Flops: (Dr David Nabarro) Urges World Leaders To Stop Using Lockdowns To Fight COVID Contagion (link).

“New Zealand children falling ill in high numbers…children haven’t been exposed to range of bugs due to lockdowns, distancing and sanitiser and their immune systems are suffering…wards flooded by babies with a potentially-deadly respiratory virus.” (tweet, website).

Lockdowns (will) kill more people than COVID-19 (November 10, 2020 Dr Lidiya Angelova, link).

‘Locking everyone will decrease everyone’s immunity and make everyone susceptible to all pathogens. Immunity gets weaker by not being in contact with other harmless viruses but also by lack of natural vitamin D, fresh air and exercise’.

I dare say that Dr Lidiya Angelova takes no pleasure in being proven correct.

New research obliterates the entire justification behind vaccine passports, finding that public gatherings contribute NOTHING to the spread of covid (link).

I will never ask you. It’s your body & your choice. I will never tell you, because it’s my body & my choice. And I will absolutely never carry any form of domestic ID that marks me as safe or unsafe. A vaccine passport is not freedom, it’s tyranny. #NoVaccinePassports (tweet).

(Science Direct) A study of infectivity of asymptomatic SARS-CoV-2 Carriers (August 2020, link).

‘In summary, all the 455 contacts were excluded from SARS-CoV-2 infection and we conclude that the infectivity of some asymptomatic SARS-CoV-2 carriers might be weak’.

‘There were no positive tests amongst 1,174 close contacts of asymptomatic cases’ was one outcome of Post-lockdown SARS-CoV-2 nucleic acid screening between May 14 and June 1, 2020 in nearly ten million residents of Wuhan, China (20 November 2020, link).

As of 01 December 2020, (British Medical Journal) Covid-19: Asymptomatic cases may not be infectious, Wuhan study indicates (link).

Household Transmission of SARS-CoV-2A Systematic Review and Meta-analysis (December 14, 2020, link).

People who have no symptoms cannot spread disease – the GIGANTIC lie on which the scam is founded – doctors speak out (website, brand new tube).

Giant Study Disproves Myth Of Asymptomatic COVID Spread (link).

‘The study, published in the November issue of the peer-reviewed scientific journal Nature Communications, studied 9,899,828 residents of Wuhan, screening them between May 14, 2020 and June 1, 2020. The results provided clear evidence as to the possibility of any asymptomatic transmission of the virus’.

The Myth of the ‘Asymptomatic Spreader’ Dealt Another Blow This Week (May 24, 2021, link).

As of 15 Oct, 2020, Only poisoned monkey kidney cells ‘grew’ the SARS-CoV-2 ‘virus’. SARS-CoV-2 non-infectious in CDC lab and of 30k genome, found 37 then computed the rest, which makes it 99.9987% a unicorn (link).

World Health Organisation guidelines say that “contact tracing” is “not recommended in any circumstances” (page 9 of link).

PCR inventor Kary Mullis- ‘can find almost anything in anybody’ (link).

A unicorn virus not able to be detected by a unicorn test, and to complete the set, I am calling the vaccine a unicorn too.

As of February 23, 2021, PCR Testing Saga: Were We Duped? (link).

‘Were federal health officials and experts at WHO really unaware that the recommended high cycle count (CT) for PCR tests would produce an exorbitant number of false positives for COVID?’

The ONS has admitted it has been reporting PCR tests as positive when only a single coronavirus gene is detected, despite this being against the manufacturer instructions that two or more genes must be found. (tweet, website).

As of 11/04/2021, Laboratories in US can’t find Covid-19 in one of 1,500 positive tests (link).

‘CDC sued for massive fraud: Tests at 7 universities of ALL people examined showed that they did not have Covid, but just Influenza A or B – EU statistics: ‘Corona’ virtually disappeared, even under mortality’.

As of April 29, 2021, Flu Has Disappeared Worldwide during the COVID Pandemic (link).

As of 20 November 2020, Portuguese Court Rules PCR Tests “Unreliable” & Quarantines “Unlawful” (link).

‘The ruling goes on to conclude that, based on the science they read, any PCR test using over 25 cycles is totally unreliable. Governments and private labs have been very tight-lipped about the exact number of cycles they run when PCR testing, but it is known to sometimes be as high as 45. Even fearmonger-in-chief Anthony Fauci has publicly stated anything over 35 is totally unusable’.

Austrian court overturns judgment: PCR test not suitable for diagnosis “The court states in several places that a PCR test is not suitable for determining infectivity.” Deutsch: https://info-direkt.eu/2021/03/31/oesterreichisches-gericht-kippt-urteil-pcr-test-nicht-zur-diagnostik-geeignet/

English: https://translate.google.com/translate?hl=&sl=de&tl=en&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.info-direkt.eu%2F2021%2F03%2F31%2Foesterreichisches-gericht-kippt-urteil-pcr-test-nicht-zur-diagnostik-geeignet%2F (tweet).

As of October 31, 2020, Government website reveals extensive “COVID cases” fraud – RT-PCR is not able to distinguish whether infectious virus is present (link).

NHS Manchester FOI request shows NHS are using cycles at 45 which is medical fraud & 97% false positive!!! (tweet).

Still running at 45 cycles Still NO pandemic (tweet).

Anything over 30 cycles and the false positives go up radically. At 35 cycles its around 97% false positives. Its a false positive PCR pandemic. (tweet).

Covid-19: Where is the virus? (link).

Is pine needle tea the answer to covid vaccine shedding / transmission? Learn about suramin, shikimic acid and how to make your own extracts (link).

S U R A M I N: How the COVID-1984 Global Control Regime Can Be Terminated (link).

As of 1 March 2021, A QUARTER of all UK Covid fatalities had dementia: Huge death toll among elderly is revealed (link).

As of 22 November 2020, “These data analyses suggest that in contrast to most people’s assumptions, the number of deaths by COVID-19 is not alarming. In fact, it has relatively no effect on deaths in the United States.” – John Hopkins Uni (link, archived copy of deleted doc).

As of February 1st 2021, COVID-19 Fatalities 16.7 Times Too High Due to ‘Illegal’ Inflation (link).

As of Jan 16, 2021, Massive public defiance in Italy as people flock to bars and restaurants, 50 000 of them pledging to open, to defy Government lockdowns (link).

You are 20 times less likely to die with/from COVID-19, if you don’t have pre-existing adverse health conditions.

All these pre-existing adverse health conditions are quite easily capable of being the dominant cause of death in any of these cases.

As reported for Italy on 19 March 2020, for Britain on 12 June 2020 and for the United States of America on 1 September 2020.

You are 100 times less likely to die with/from COVID-19, if you are vitamin D sufficient for T cell activation.

As reported on 18 June 2020 link.

Finally Confirmed! Vitamin D Nearly Abolishes ICU Risk in COVID-19 (link).

Data shows the average age of death from coronavirus is 82.4 years, writes DAVID ROSE as he argues for anti-lockdown plan to shield only the most vulnerable (link).

You are 33,333 times less likely to die with/from COVID-19, if you are under 20 years of age or 5,000 times if you are under 50 or 200 times if you are under 70. This was as of September 27, 2020 when the CDC reported that the infection fatality ratio for each age group was as follows: 0-19yo is 0.00003%, 20-49yo is 0.0002%, 50-69yo is 0.005% & 70+yo is 0.054% link.

Big pharma is not needed here.

University Of Florida Lab Finds Dangerous Pathogens On Children’s Face Masks (link, link).

‘A laboratory at the University of Florida that recently analyzed a small sample of face masks, detected the presence of 11 dangerous pathogens that included bacterias that cause diphtheria, pneumonia, and meningitis’.

CDC: masks don’t work (Originally published 6 February 2020 and updated May 2020, link).

As of 06 Oct 2020, German Neurologist Warns Against Wearing Facemasks: ‘Oxygen Deprivation Causes Permanent Neurological Damage’ (link).

As of Sep 20, 2020, A German children’s charity has commissioned a laboratory to examine a commercially available mask. The face mask was previously worn by a child in school for 8 hours. Examination findings: Detection of 82 bacterial colonies and 4 mold colonies (link).

You shouldn’t wear a face covering unless you want to give yourself bacterial pneumonia.

As of August 07, 2020, Dentists say ‘mask mouth’ can cause serious health complications, including strokes (link).

‘The dentists said that the face coverings increase mouth dryness and contribute to a buildup of bad bacteria’.

As of February 4, 2021, Long-term mask wearing may contribute to advanced stage lung cancer, study finds (link).

Masking Danger? Are We Inhaling Disease-causing Microplastic Particles From Face Masks? (link).

Fact Check – Scientific studies prove you are more likely to catch Covid-19 if you wear a Face Covering (link).

This law got passed on the quiet yesterday (October 1) in the #UK, allowing the harvesting and retention of the DNA of anyone who does a #COVID-19 test. No mention in main stream #news. See link: https://legislation.gov.uk/uksi/2020/973/ (link).

I don’t want anyone’s DNA to be harvested or retained so I ask everyone reading this to not take a test or if they do take a test they first consult a lawyer to sue the government so that their DNA is not harvested or retained.

Another Covid Myth Dies the Death (link).

‘On April 5, however, the CDC page was replaced by a much-simplified set of instructions, which includes now this discreet note: “In most situations, the risk of infection from touching a surface is low.” Oh is that so?’

BILL GATES’ FOUNDATION FUNDED ‘DNA MINING’ USING COVID-19 TESTS (website, bitchute).

Can there be anything more personal than someone’s DNA?

Shocking Social Experiments Demonstrate Why Conformity and Blind Obedience to Authority Have Gone Viral (link).

‘I’m a committed advocate of personal liberty and informed consent, and I can’t possibly fathom turning my sacred body over to the pharmaceutical industry to be a guinea pig in an experimental drug trial. Especially when the institutions pushing this on the world are so brazenly involved in creating the crisis, are censoring any contrarian information or opinions, and have openly stated their plans to use this situation to herd the world’s people into a medical technocracy governed by the creepiest pricks on the planet’.

‘Furthermore, I’m floored by the fact that so many people are not only rushing to participate in all of the mandates, rules, edicts and orders, but also demanding that we non-conformists do the same. Even going so far as to support coercion and segregation of people who dare wish to remain naturally healthy and uncolonized by the pharmaceutical industry’.

‘1.) The Asch Conformity Experiments’

‘2.) Dangerous Conformity – When Your Life is at Stake By Following the Herd’

‘3.) Deferring Responsibility to Perceived Authority Figures’

Resisting Tyranny Depends on the Courage to Not Conform (link).

Tromethamine/ Tris Buffer: DRASTIC Change To Pfizer Vaccine Formula! Unacceptable Lack Of Testing! (link).

FDA Documents Show CV19 Vax Produces a Bioweapon – Karen Kingston (link).

‘Karen Kingston is a former Pfizer employee and top biotech analyst who has researched and written about many cutting edge pharmaceutical issues. Kingston contends the so-called vaccines are in fact bioweapons and she can prove it with the FDA’s own data Kingston also says the FDA’s own research shows they have known it is the vax bioweapons that have caused all the deaths and injuries. Kingston explains, “More people got Covid 19 (from the vax) than they got from placebos, but they pulled 409 people out of the vaccine group because now they are saying that was a side effect. The side effect is the disease. The FDA document is incriminating evidence. If Janet Woodcock (Janet Woodcock is the Acting Commissioner of the FDA) would read this in front of the Senate, she should be put in handcuffs for conspiring to commit aggravated assault and murder of American children and adults through poison. . . .They are calling them side effects. When you have a meeting two months before you approve and you list a bunch of severe chronic diseases that induce morbidity and mortality in children and adults, and you say you know this is going to happen, that is not a side effect. That is an intended consequence. That is the effect of the vaccines. The effect of the vaccines is to cause havoc within your immune system. That immune imbalance results in heart attacks, heart inflammation; it results in neurological disorders ranging from fatigue to paralysis to brain fog to rapid onset to disorders, to narcolepsy, to death, to pregnancy stillborns, birth defects and miscarriages. They knew this was going to happen. In the FDA data for Pfizer, they say, look, more people got Covid 19 that got vaccinated. They said that was a side effect. It is not a side effect–it is the effect. . . . The majority of people are in agreement that the Wuhan lab spike protein that was put up on the genome web January 10th of last year is a bioweapon. If you read the FDA approval letter, what is the vaccines’ ingredients? It is the synthetic mRNA code, the computer generated artificial intelligence generated code, which was injected in your body that produces, and I am telling you this verbatim, it says it produces the ‘Wuhan-Hu-1 full sequence spike protein from genome web.’ It says in the (FDA) approval letter the vaccine produces the bioweapon. It says in the data that more people are getting Covid19 from the vaccine than from not being treated. People say I should be an expert witness. I don’t need to be an expert witness. We just need the FDA to read their own documents.”’

‘In closing, Kingston says, “I think we can work with science at the molecular level to heal this, but if people don’t know they are sick, then millions of Americans are going to die and our children are going to be part of this sacrifice. I am filled with deep, deep sorrow.”’

German Newspaper Highlights “Unusually Large” Number Of Soccer Players Who Have Collapsed Recently (link, link).

–

WORLDWIDE SURGE OF SPORTS PEOPLE SUFFERING SUDDEN HEALTH ISSUES AND DEATH (link).

Excess Deaths from the “Vaccine” Point to a Depopulation Agenda (link).

‘“I think it’s highly likely that the next phase will involve death [from Covid “vaccine”] on a scale which will dwarf the claims of ‘covid-19 deaths’ to date.” — Dr. Mike Yeadon, former Pfizer Vice President and Chief Science Officer’

‘There is no evidence that Big Pharma’s Covid “vaccines” are effective and no evidence that they are safe. Indeed, all the evidence is to the contrary. The “vaccines” were rushed into use before they were tested or approved on the basis of the falsehoods that there was a deadly pandemic afoot for which there were no cures’.

‘These lies were soon exposed. Except for people with serious illnesses who were left untreated, Covid had a low fatality rate. Doctors soon discovered that HCQ and Ivermectin were both preventatives and cures, but the medical establishment and the presstitutes joined Big Pharma and Fauci in suppressing the information. The large number of alleged Covid cases was manufactured by the use of the PCR test intentionally run at high cycles known to produce mainly false positives’.

‘The fear that was orchestrated prepped frightened and gullible people for the “vaccine.”’

‘Im a professional molecular biologist not an “anti-vaxxer”. If any OTHER medical product were brought down with as many serious side effects as the Pfizer/Moderna jabs it would usually be banned immediately & the company prosecuted 4 fraud. Something is VERY WRONG.’ @RedCollie1 (tweet).

A billion Catholics, COVID vaccines, and the duty to refuse injection (link).

‘In prior articles in this series (archive here), I’ve made it clear that COVID vaccines have, in fact, relied on a fetal-tissue cell line, HEK 293, for testing, and the cell line was originally obtained via an abortion’.

‘Moreover, the evidence points to an abortion in which the infant was delivered from her mother’s womb, alive, and then was killed by a doctor removing her kidneys for fetal tissue. Infanticide. Murder’.

Murdering infants to obtain fetal tissue for vaccine research (link).

UK Column News – 10th November 2021.

NHS care worker, 36, posts emotional video after losing her job because she refused to get vaccinated (with a medical product that the makers don’t want to be liable to the risk that it shows side effects four (or more) years later). Awkward! Meltdown at the UK Health Security Agency Over Data Showing Infection Rate Higher in Vaccinated then Unvaccinated. View the MHRA Yellow Card Covid19 Adverse Reactions Data: 380,850 total reports, 1,252,679 total reactions, 1,739 total fatalities, abortions spontaneous 619. Big Brother Watch launches legal challenge to Welsh Covid Passes: authoritarian, invasive, unevidenced, safety theatre that does nothing for public health but unfairly burdens businesses and excludes citizens., breaches the right to privacy protected by the Human Rights Act (of 1998). Christine Anderson, MdEP: first success against European Digital COVID Certificate (EDCC). Today, a judge suspended the measures for the time being, so I can now enter the parliament building again. Unfortunately, this does not currently apply to everyone, but only to those who had co-signed the lawsuit. Non-reply reply regarding the citizen petition to lift restrictions on the naturally immune to the extent lifted on the vaccinated: there has never been a single documented case of reinfection resulting in further transmission. BMJ investigation: researcher blows the whistle on data integrity issues in Pfizer’s vaccine trial. Pfizer CEO calls people spreading vaccine ‘misinformation’ criminals. Dr Shane Huntington OAM: Sitting in the @RCHMelbourne with my son hooked up to heart monitors post his second Pfizer shot, I have a message for all parents: Get you kids vaccinated if you can. These side effects are rare and manageable. Help protect us all. #CovidVaccine (facepalm) (website, odysee, bitchute, rumble, brandnewtube, terminated from youtube, not livestreamed on or uploaded onto vimeo).

How Fauci, Big Tech and MSM Censored Academics from Harvard, Stanford and Oxford (link).

‘From the very beginning of the COVID-19 crisis, Stanford’s Dr. Jay Bhattacharya of the Great Barrington group has been on the front lines of analyzing, studying, and fighting the pandemic. In hindsight, some things he got right, some things he got wrong, but nothing nearly as wrong as the official government narrative – which has since taken the economy and the country over a cliff’.

‘Can we will learn to live with COVID, rather than pursuing a ‘Zero Covid’ policy, and can governments really prepare for “the next pandemic” which the globalist pundits and Bill Gates insist is coming right around the corner?’

‘Much of this Uncommon Knowledge interview with Dr. Bhattacharya is oriented towards mainstream orthodox epidemiology, virology and vaccinology, but it’s still interesting to listen to Bhattacharya’s reflections as he describes how the alleged ‘pandemic’ started, his opinion on how it spread – and his welcome critique on the efficacy of lockdowns. However, Bhattacharya and the Great Barrington group are still very much pro-Big Pharma and will not criticize the rushed development and distribution of the experimental vaccines, and they are happy to promote the alleged rise of the Delta variant which Bhattacharya believes is on the loose. While some of this establishment-approved science is still very questionable (note how Bhattacharya does not go near the fraudulent PCR Test which the entire pandemic is built upon), it’s fascinating to see how the US government, Big Tech and mainstream media joined forces to silence anyone who is NOT hyping fear and hysteria’.

Fauci experimenting on big bird now (tweet).

Big bird and myocarditis (tweet).

The same people accusing the “anti-vaxxers” of getting all their information from YouTube are now getting their medical advice from Big Bird… (tweet).

Multiple sources and people who know him say “Newsome is very sick” (link).

–

After Missing For 12 Days Rumor Is Gavin Newsome Got Bell’s Palsy (link).

Many of my patients have shown flare ups in their existing health issues like psoriasis, arthritis, bronchial asthma, etc. Blood tests are showing dramatic rises in cholesterol levels, hs-CRP levels, lipoprotein A, etc., all inflammatory markers. Govt needs to take action NOW. (tweet).

If You Know Parents Thinking Of Giving Their Children The COVID Shots, Please Share These Studies – It May Save Their Kids’ Lives (link).

‘Second, they need to understand that everyone right now taking these shots are in a the midst of an experiment, which means every person taking the PCR tests, as well as those taking the shots, are guinea pigs. There’s no nice way to say it’.

‘Third, parents need to know that in clinical tests on animals, there were either severely disabled or died within 6 days’.

Teenage boys among soaring non-covid excess deaths. Calls for urgent inquiry to explain why there are tens of thousands more non-covid deaths at home compared to 5 year average. @ProfKarolSikora @DrHoenderkamp @DrCharlesL @T4Recovery (tweet).

HEAD OF NHS INFLATES FIGURES OF COVID HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS (link).

‘The head of the NHS, Amanda Pritchard says the NHS ‘is running hot,’ and urged people to book their COVID booster jabs. However, in her attempt to try and convince the public to dose up, she has been accused of “misusing” statistics after she said that there are 14 times as many people in hospital with COVID than this time last year. Her remark resulted in another blanket of MSM misinformation’.

‘The latest data from the Government’s dashboard shows there were 800 admissions on November 3, compared to almost 1,300 at the same point last year and there were 7,000 inpatients in England compared to more than 11,000 patients in hospital with the disease on November 5th, 2020. If the actual figures had in fact been 14 times as many as last year, we would be seeing 18,200 hospital admissions this year and 154,000 inpatients, a massive difference to the reality’.

Top NIH Scientist Opposes Vaccine Mandate, Will Host Live Ethics Debate Next Month (link).

‘As it turns out, even some of the experts at the NIH oppose Dr. Anthony Fauci’s push for mass forced vaccination that President Biden recently codified by expanding his vaccine mandate to affect some 80MM working Americans – including health-care workers, who must choose to either accept the jab, or leave their jobs, despite a shortage of medical workers’.

‘WSJ reported Tuesday that vaccine mandates are sparking debates and controversy within the NIH, which has scheduled a Dec. 1 live-streamed roundtable session over “the ethics of mandates”. The seminar is one of four ethics debates to be held this year. These debates will be accessible to all of the NIH’s 20K staff, along with patients and the public’.

‘The Dec. 1 ethics debate was set up after a senior infectious-disease researcher pushed back against the growing drive for mandates. Dr. Matthew Memoli, who runs the clinical studies unit within the Dr. Fauci-controlled NIAID, both opposes vaccine mandates and has declined the vaccine himself, arguing that jabs should be reserved for the vulnerable, the elderly and obese Americans’.

Belgium GZA hospital, Antwerp, Belgium All intensive care patients are fully jabbed. (tweet).

WEIRD: Western Australia Reportedly Has No COVID, Vaccinations Continue, But Hospitals Are Overwhelmed (link).

Florian Dagoury, currently the world’s top static breath-hold free diver, has been diagnosed with myocarditis and pericarditis 40 days following his second dose with the Pfizer vaccine (tweet).

Elite Athlete Explains Vaccine Injury and Doctor’s Ignorance (link).

‘Kyle Warner is 29 years old and was at the peak of his career as a professional mountain bike racer when, in June 2021, he got his second dose of Pfizer’s COVID-19 shot. He suffered a reaction so severe that, as of October, he was still spending days in bed, easily overwhelmed by too much mental or physical exertion’.

‘Warner shared his detailed experience with John Campbell, a retired nurse and teacher based in England, and headed to Washington, D.C., in early November 2021 to get the word out that COVID-19 shots aren’t always as safe as you have been led to believe. Even someone in their 20s, in peak physical form, can be severely harmed, which is why Warner is also speaking out against vaccine mandates’.

‘“I believe where there is risk, there needs to be choice,” he said.1 But right now, people are being misled. “People are being coerced into making a decision based on lack of information versus being convinced of a decision based on total information transparency.”2’

‘COVID Jab Triggers Reaction, Doctor Doesn’t Believe Him’

‘Warner wanted to be able to travel internationally, so he decided to get a COVID-19 shot. He received his first dose of the Pfizer jab in mid-May 2021, suffering only a sore arm afterward. After his second dose on June 10, his arm wasn’t even sore, so he thought he got off easy’.

‘But there was a strange symptom that occurred within seconds that may have been the clue that something was very wrong. “As soon as they injected it, I had a weird metallic saline taste in my mouth. I asked the guy, ‘Is that normal?’ and he said no, they don’t hear of that much.”3 According to Campbell:4’

“The fact that the clinician doesn’t recognize that a metallic taste in the mouth could be a sign of an inadvertent intravascular administration concerns me because what happens is if the vaccine goes into your muscle, then it stays in your muscle, and it’s going to take half an hour to be systemically absorbed at all, or much longer than that. But if it goes into a vessel, you get a metallic taste straight away …’

Fully vaccinated air passenger infected with coronavirus is found dead in his seat after landing at German airport following flight from Turkey (link).

‘He was found lifeless in his seat by a member of staff after all other passengers had disembarked the aircraft in Hamburg at around 12pm GMT, (1pm German time), according to local media reports’.

‘The official cause of the man’s death is not clear although local reports have suggested he had suffered from a number of serious prior illnesses, which were not specified’.

24-Year-Old Hockey Player Dies After Suffering Cardiac Arrest During Game (link).

‘Boris Sádecký tragically dies in hospital after intensive care treatment’.

I’ll just leave this here as a reminder: (tweet).

The FDA acknowledges that they predict more hospitalizations from myocarditis resulting from #COVID19 vaccines in 5-11 year olds than from COVID itself. Then they conclude that the shots “may still outweigh the risks”. Think about that. #FactsNotFear https://drive.google.com/file/d/15_Unns (tweet).

Identified ingredients (tweet).

Police attack Aboriginal Elder in Wheelchair. Indigenous leaders hold the line! (link).

Attacking an aboriginal is bad.

Attacking an aboriginal elder is double bad.

Attacking an aboriginal elder in a wheelchair is triple bad.

The Covidian Cult (Part III): There’s Reality & There’s “Reality” (link, link).

‘In The Covidian Cult (Part I) and (Part II), I characterized the so-called “New Normal” as a “global totalitarian ideological movement.” Since I published those essays, more and more people have come to see it for what it is, not “insanity” or “an overreaction,” but, in fact, a new form of totalitarianism, a globalized, pathologized, depoliticized form, which is being systematically implemented under the guise of “protecting the public health.”’

I believe the dominant #COVID19 narrative is crumbling: recognition that lockdowns & masks do far more harm than good; vaccines increasingly recognised to be less effective than at first thought; greater recognition of vaccine harms & the ethical bankruptcy of vaccine passports. (tweet).

Extracts from “Pandemic Diary of a Frontline Lawyer for the Elderly” – Part Four (link).

“As physician-researchers who have pioneered the invention of vaccines and other experimental drugs for over 30 years…, we feel compelled to highlight the need for caution and honest public debate about potential long-term consequences of the available COVID-19 vaccines.” (tweet).

Dr Robert O. Young on the ‘Covid virus’ hoax and the horrific contents of the fake vaccines (link).

British Medical Journal Report Reveals that Pfizer Falsified Covid-19 Vaccine Data in Clinical Trials (link).

The Ongoing Evidence of The Important Role Vitamin D Plays in Our Bodies’ Defence Against Viral and Bacterial Infections (link).

Canadian Doctors & Scientists Petition Government To Make Ivermectin Available For COVID Treatment (link).

AARON RODGERS: “We’ve given billions of dollars to these pharmaceutical companies. It’s not gonna stop… Pfizer is coming out with a pill that is basically the expensive versions of Ivermectin. Why do people have Ivermectin? You can’t make any money off of it.” (tweet).

Aaron Rodgers Takes ‘Full Responsibility’ For Comments On Vaccination Status (link).

‘”I’m an athlete, not an activist,” said Rodgers. “I’m going to go back to do what I do best, and that’s playing ball.”’

CNN Host: “We Took off Our Masks Just for the Photo” (link).

Suspended 36 Times For No Mask 😷 Lost Our Marbles 🤦‍♂️ (link).

F**king clown world.

MASSIVE Melbourne Australia Protest Against Mandates, Segregation & Terribly EVIL Proposed Bill (link).

Watch 👀 Deaf Delusional Jacinda Ardern DENY New Zealand 🇳🇿 Has Fallen (link).

My wife’s parents’ village does not fuck about on bonfire night (tweet).

Stop Looking at Danchenko, Start Looking at Andrew Weissmann and Robert Mueller (link).

FBI and Southern District of New York Raid Project Veritas Journalists’ Homes (link).

Imagine An America With No Independent Media – MSM Wants To Go Back To A Time Where They Controlled Everything Americans Hear About And Think (link).

We’re “Very Sorry” – Bank Of England Governor Apologizes To Brits For Crushing Their Standard Of Living (link)

‘In an odd moment of truthful admission – that absolutely will not be heard in the US – The Bank of England governor has said he is “very sorry” that UK inflation is rising amid forecasts the cost of living could increase as much as 5%’.

This system is doing exactly what it’s designed to do, which is to transfer wealth.

