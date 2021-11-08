Your alternative update on #COVID19 for 2021-11-08. Midazolam Murders to court. Italian IoH drops count f/ 130k+ to 3,783. Jab: kill 200 to ‘save’ one

by paulthepaperbear in Uncategorized

Great Barrington Declaration – Dr. Martin Kulldorff, professor of medicine at Harvard University, a biostatistician, and epidemiologist, Dr. Sunetra Gupta, professor at Oxford University, an epidemiologist and Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, professor at Stanford University Medical School, a physician, epidemiologist, health economist, and public health policy expert (link).

‘As infectious disease epidemiologists and public health scientists we have grave concerns about the damaging physical and mental health impacts of the prevailing COVID-19 policies, and recommend an approach we call Focused Protection’.

At the time of creating this blog post there were the following 3 sets of signatories.

805,155 concerned citizens.

14,981 medical and public health scientists.

44,167 medical practitioners.

It’s really, really simple: shelter the vulnerable from the infectious while the rest of us get on with living our lives.

–

World Doctors Alliance (link).

‘An independent non-profit alliance of doctors, nurses, healthcare professionals and staff around the world who have united in the wake of the Covid-19 response chapter to share experiences with a view to ending all lockdowns and related damaging measures and to re-establish universal health determinance of psychological and physical wellbeing for all humanity’.

‘WDA represents a diverse range of opinions of health care professionals and does not have a consensus of opinions on the origin of covid-19 or the political ramifications of the lockdown per se. WDA is however committed to debate the causes of harm resulting from the coronavirus act measures and to raise issues that expose harmful medical and life limiting practices detrimental to the well being of all living men women and children’.

Prof Dolores Cahil, Dr Mohammad Adil, Dr R Zac Cox, Dr Andrew Kaufman, Dr Heiko Schoning, Dr Heinrich Fiechtner, Dr Scott Jensen, Elke De Klerk, Dr Mikael Nordfors, Dr Hilde Smet, Dr Vernon Coleman and Dr Johan Denis.

WDA’s open letter raises questions on the following topics.

Collateral damage the cure is worse than the virus, Death certificates (1), Economic ruin, Censorship, Testing – False positives, Hydroxychloroquine, Prevention, ‘Vaccine’, Conflicts of interest, Cui bono? Who benefits?

–

30 facts you NEED to know: Your Covid Cribsheet (link, pics on google drive).

–

Further Midazolam graph Attached is a graph showing cumulative and linear all cause mortality for over 65s vs cumulative and linear midazolam prescribing, both for period Jan 2020 to June 2021. Deaths scale is left hand side, midazolam scale right hand side. 1/5 (tweet).

–

Midazolam mass murder – the red line depicts the prescriptions for life-ending drug Midazolam and the blue one which follows the same trend are deaths in the same period for people over 65 which were called the ‘first wave’ of the fake ‘Covid’. Who ordered massive amounts of Midazolam that were used? Matt Hancock. He must go to trial with others for systematic mass murder (website, banned).

–

What really happened to ‘Midazolam Matt’ Hancock? (link).

‘On 12th July 2020, UK Redtop The Sun ran a lead piece that was nothing short of astonishing’.

‘Official figures at the time showed 38,352 out-of-hospital prescriptions for Midazolam were issued in April 2020 – more than double the February figure. And over the previous five years in England, the total had rarely moved either side of around 15,000’.

‘The Mail also had the story, reporting that ‘anti-euthanasia campaigners last night said they suspected the spike was evidence that many people had been put on end-of-life protocols or ‘pathways’…..Whistleblowers also claimed to have witnessed misuse of sedatives’’.

‘A broad range of inexplicable events happened on Hancock’s watch: dodgy death certificates, care home dumping, perpetual contradicting of his boss, vital facts kept from colleagues, overstated PHE mortality stats, huge percentages of people who went into hospital for minor surgery yet wound up dead from SarsCov2, corrupt drug trials conducted by Oxford Recovery, evasion of questions about vaccination-related death, blatant lies to the commons about vaccine approvals, hard-sell vaccine marketing condemned as totalitarian, and both delays and groundless exaggerations in relation to the Indian/Delta variant’.

‘But there is something about the Midazolam story that has at last stirred the police into some kind of action. A threatening slate-grey and brown cloud of doubt hangs over it that can only be grasped if one accepts the reality of depraved people in public life. Such clouds follow Matt Hancock around like a Satanic travelling fair’.

–

The Evidence – ‘You stayed at home, to protect the NHS, but they gave Midazolam to the Elderly and told you they were Covid Deaths’ (link).

–

We Need To Talk About Midazolam – Clare Wills Harrison (link).

‘By way of a shocking insight into utterly compelling new evidence of genocide by government policy, procurement and administration, which the People’s Union of Britain [PUB], Scouse polymath and independent data cruncher, Mark Oakford, and fearsome probate solicitor, Clare Wills Harrison, are on the brink of filing in the Private Criminal Prosecution of the Four Horsemen of COVID-1984 and their shadowy accomplices, here lies Clare’s summary of the serious issues to be tried, which she published this evening on social media’.

–

Your Government has committed Democide since March 2020 by using fear, deception, and Midazolam… (link).

‘Whilst all this was happening Matt Hancock and Chris Whitty instructed hospitals to discharge as many patients as possible into care homes, the very place the patients loved ones were now banned from visiting, the very place a doctor was not required to visit to certify a death, the very place carers could not be held liable for a death as long as it was just suspected to be Covid-19’.

‘The very place where care home managers refused to call out a doctor to treat an illness. The very place that care home managers refused to call an ambulance to take a resident to hospital. The very place that any patient with the first signs of just a sniffle were put on do not resuscitate orders without informing the patient or their family’.

‘The very place where those do not resuscitate orders were used as permission to begin end of life care. End of life care which involved the refusal of medical treatment. End of life care which involved the withdrawal of existing medication. End of life care which involved the injection of lethal amounts of midazolam. End of life care which involved the deprivation of food and water, leading to the residents dying of drug overdose, starvation, and dehydration’.

‘Is it just a coincidence that midazolam causes the same symptoms as serious complications due to Covid-19?’

–

As of 10 June 2021, Graph reveals correlation between ‘Covid deaths’ and use on old people of the dangerous respiratory-depressing drug Midazolam and between ‘Covid deaths’ and the fake ‘vaccine’ roll-out among the elderly at the start of 2021 (link).

–

As of May 31, 2021, Vaccine researcher admits ‘big mistake,’ says spike protein is dangerous ‘toxin’ (link).

‘‘Terrifying’ new research finds vaccine spike protein unexpectedly in bloodstream. The protein is linked to blood clots, heart and brain damage, and potential risks to nursing babies and fertility’.

–

As of 29 March 2021, Do doctors have to have the (emergency use authorisation) covid-19 vaccine? (link).

‘Nevertheless, what I am currently struggling with is the failure to report the reality of the morbidity caused by our current vaccination program within the health service and staff population. The levels of sickness after vaccination is unprecedented and staff are getting very sick and some with neurological symptoms which is having a huge impact on the health service function. Even the young and healthy are off for days, some for weeks, and some requiring medical treatment. Whole teams are being taken out as they went to get vaccinated together’.

‘Mandatory vaccination in this instance is stupid, unethical and irresponsible when it comes to protecting our staff and public health. We are in the voluntary phase of vaccination, and encouraging staff to take an unlicensed product that is impacting on their immediate health, and I have direct experience of staff contracting Covid AFTER vaccination and probably transmitting it. In fact, it is clearly stated that these vaccine products do not offer immunity or stop transmission. In which case why are we doing it? There is no longitudinal safety data (a couple of months of trial data at best) available and these products are only under emergency licensing. What is to say that there are no longitudinal adverse effects that we may face that may put the entire health sector at risk?’

–

As of March 02, 2021, MEDICAL SHOCKER: Scientists at Sloan Kettering discover mRNA inactivates tumor-suppressing proteins, meaning it can promote cancer (link).

‘scientists at Sloan Kettering found that mRNA itself carries cancer CAUSING changes – changes that genetic tests don’t even analyze, flying completely under the radar of oncologists across the globe’.

We can expect cancers in those who have had the mRNA injectable to skyrocket.

–

As of 18 January 2021, COVID-19 RNA Based Vaccines and the Risk of Prion Disease (link).

Among the prion diseases are scrapie, transmissible mink encephalopathy (TME), bovine spongiform encephalopathy (BSE) and Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease (CJD).

–

As of December, 2020, Pfizer COVID vaccine trial shows alarming evidence of pathogenic priming in older adults (link).

–

Pfizer and Moderna using relative risk reduction in order to claim “95% effective” instead of using absolute risk reduction where they’d only be able to claim “0.7%” and “0.6%” effectiveness, respectively, is right out of Billy G’s favorite book “How to Lie With Statistics.” (tweet).

–

As of 19 March 2020, the UK gov website said that COVID-19 is no longer considered to be a high consequence infectious disease (HCID) in the UK (link).

‘They have determined that several features have now changed; in particular, more information is available about mortality rates (low overall)’

–

As of June 04, 2021, Epidemiologists Say CDC Exaggerated Outdoor COVID Risks (link).

Risk is 0.1%, it is not 10%. This is a whooping 100-fold exaggeration.

–

Covid-19: Highest death rates seen in countries with most overweight populations (link).

‘Covid-19 death rates are 10 times higher in countries where more than half of the adult population is classified as overweight, a comprehensive report from the World Obesity Federation has found’.

–

As of 13 November 2020, Covid-19: politicisation, “corruption,” and suppression of science (link).

–

As of 12 October 2020, WHO Flip-Flops: (Dr David Nabarro) Urges World Leaders To Stop Using Lockdowns To Fight COVID Contagion (link).

–

“New Zealand children falling ill in high numbers…children haven’t been exposed to range of bugs due to lockdowns, distancing and sanitiser and their immune systems are suffering…wards flooded by babies with a potentially-deadly respiratory virus.” (tweet, website).

–

Lockdowns (will) kill more people than COVID-19 (November 10, 2020 Dr Lidiya Angelova, link).

‘Locking everyone will decrease everyone’s immunity and make everyone susceptible to all pathogens. Immunity gets weaker by not being in contact with other harmless viruses but also by lack of natural vitamin D, fresh air and exercise’.

I dare say that Dr Lidiya Angelova takes no pleasure in being proven correct.

–

New research obliterates the entire justification behind vaccine passports, finding that public gatherings contribute NOTHING to the spread of covid (link).

–

I will never ask you. It’s your body & your choice. I will never tell you, because it’s my body & my choice. And I will absolutely never carry any form of domestic ID that marks me as safe or unsafe. A vaccine passport is not freedom, it’s tyranny. #NoVaccinePassports (tweet).

–

(Science Direct) A study of infectivity of asymptomatic SARS-CoV-2 Carriers (August 2020, link).

‘In summary, all the 455 contacts were excluded from SARS-CoV-2 infection and we conclude that the infectivity of some asymptomatic SARS-CoV-2 carriers might be weak’.

–

‘There were no positive tests amongst 1,174 close contacts of asymptomatic cases’ was one outcome of Post-lockdown SARS-CoV-2 nucleic acid screening between May 14 and June 1, 2020 in nearly ten million residents of Wuhan, China (20 November 2020, link).

–

As of 01 December 2020, (British Medical Journal) Covid-19: Asymptomatic cases may not be infectious, Wuhan study indicates (link).

–

Household Transmission of SARS-CoV-2A Systematic Review and Meta-analysis (December 14, 2020, link).

–

People who have no symptoms cannot spread disease – the GIGANTIC lie on which the scam is founded – doctors speak out (website, brand new tube).

–

Giant Study Disproves Myth Of Asymptomatic COVID Spread (link).

‘The study, published in the November issue of the peer-reviewed scientific journal Nature Communications, studied 9,899,828 residents of Wuhan, screening them between May 14, 2020 and June 1, 2020. The results provided clear evidence as to the possibility of any asymptomatic transmission of the virus’.

–

The Myth of the ‘Asymptomatic Spreader’ Dealt Another Blow This Week (May 24, 2021, link).

–

As of 15 Oct, 2020, Only poisoned monkey kidney cells ‘grew’ the SARS-CoV-2 ‘virus’. SARS-CoV-2 non-infectious in CDC lab and of 30k genome, found 37 then computed the rest, which makes it 99.9987% a unicorn (link).

–

World Health Organisation guidelines say that “contact tracing” is “not recommended in any circumstances” (page 9 of link).

–

PCR inventor Kary Mullis- ‘can find almost anything in anybody’ (link).

A unicorn virus not able to be detected by a unicorn test, and to complete the set, I am calling the vaccine a unicorn too.

–

As of February 23, 2021, PCR Testing Saga: Were We Duped? (link).

‘Were federal health officials and experts at WHO really unaware that the recommended high cycle count (CT) for PCR tests would produce an exorbitant number of false positives for COVID?’

–

The ONS has admitted it has been reporting PCR tests as positive when only a single coronavirus gene is detected, despite this being against the manufacturer instructions that two or more genes must be found. (tweet, website).

–

As of 11/04/2021, Laboratories in US can’t find Covid-19 in one of 1,500 positive tests (link).

‘CDC sued for massive fraud: Tests at 7 universities of ALL people examined showed that they did not have Covid, but just Influenza A or B – EU statistics: ‘Corona’ virtually disappeared, even under mortality’.

–

As of April 29, 2021, Flu Has Disappeared Worldwide during the COVID Pandemic (link).

–

As of 20 November 2020, Portuguese Court Rules PCR Tests “Unreliable” & Quarantines “Unlawful” (link).

‘Important legal decision faces total media blackout in Western world’

‘The ruling goes on to conclude that, based on the science they read, any PCR test using over 25 cycles is totally unreliable. Governments and private labs have been very tight-lipped about the exact number of cycles they run when PCR testing, but it is known to sometimes be as high as 45. Even fearmonger-in-chief Anthony Fauci has publicly stated anything over 35 is totally unusable’.

–

Austrian court overturns judgment: PCR test not suitable for diagnosis “The court states in several places that a PCR test is not suitable for determining infectivity.” Deutsch: https://info-direkt.eu/2021/03/31/oesterreichisches-gericht-kippt-urteil-pcr-test-nicht-zur-diagnostik-geeignet/

English: https://translate.google.com/translate?hl=&sl=de&tl=en&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.info-direkt.eu%2F2021%2F03%2F31%2Foesterreichisches-gericht-kippt-urteil-pcr-test-nicht-zur-diagnostik-geeignet%2F (tweet).

–

As of October 31, 2020, Government website reveals extensive “COVID cases” fraud – RT-PCR is not able to distinguish whether infectious virus is present (link).

–

NHS Manchester FOI request shows NHS are using cycles at 45 which is medical fraud & 97% false positive!!! (tweet).

–

Still running at 45 cycles Still NO pandemic (tweet).

–

Anything over 30 cycles and the false positives go up radically. At 35 cycles its around 97% false positives. Its a false positive PCR pandemic. (tweet).

–

Covid-19: Where is the virus? (link).

–

Is pine needle tea the answer to covid vaccine shedding / transmission? Learn about suramin, shikimic acid and how to make your own extracts (link).

–

S U R A M I N: How the COVID-1984 Global Control Regime Can Be Terminated (link).

–

As of 1 March 2021, A QUARTER of all UK Covid fatalities had dementia: Huge death toll among elderly is revealed (link).

–

As of 22 November 2020, “These data analyses suggest that in contrast to most people’s assumptions, the number of deaths by COVID-19 is not alarming. In fact, it has relatively no effect on deaths in the United States.” – John Hopkins Uni (link, archived copy of deleted doc).

–

As of February 1st 2021, COVID-19 Fatalities 16.7 Times Too High Due to ‘Illegal’ Inflation (link).

–

As of Jan 16, 2021, Massive public defiance in Italy as people flock to bars and restaurants, 50 000 of them pledging to open, to defy Government lockdowns (link).

–

You are 20 times less likely to die with/from COVID-19, if you don’t have pre-existing adverse health conditions.

All these pre-existing adverse health conditions are quite easily capable of being the dominant cause of death in any of these cases.

As reported for Italy on 19 March 2020, for Britain on 12 June 2020 and for the United States of America on 1 September 2020.

–

You are 100 times less likely to die with/from COVID-19, if you are vitamin D sufficient for T cell activation.

As reported on 18 June 2020 link.

–

Finally Confirmed! Vitamin D Nearly Abolishes ICU Risk in COVID-19 (link).

–

Data shows the average age of death from coronavirus is 82.4 years, writes DAVID ROSE as he argues for anti-lockdown plan to shield only the most vulnerable (link).

–

You are 33,333 times less likely to die with/from COVID-19, if you are under 20 years of age or 5,000 times if you are under 50 or 200 times if you are under 70. This was as of September 27, 2020 when the CDC reported that the infection fatality ratio for each age group was as follows: 0-19yo is 0.00003%, 20-49yo is 0.0002%, 50-69yo is 0.005% & 70+yo is 0.054% link.

Big pharma is not needed here.

–

University Of Florida Lab Finds Dangerous Pathogens On Children’s Face Masks (link, link).

‘A laboratory at the University of Florida that recently analyzed a small sample of face masks, detected the presence of 11 dangerous pathogens that included bacterias that cause diphtheria, pneumonia, and meningitis’.

–

CDC: masks don’t work (Originally published 6 February 2020 and updated May 2020, link).

–

As of 06 Oct 2020, German Neurologist Warns Against Wearing Facemasks: ‘Oxygen Deprivation Causes Permanent Neurological Damage’ (link).

–

As of Sep 20, 2020, A German children’s charity has commissioned a laboratory to examine a commercially available mask. The face mask was previously worn by a child in school for 8 hours. Examination findings: Detection of 82 bacterial colonies and 4 mold colonies (link).

You shouldn’t wear a face covering unless you want to give yourself bacterial pneumonia.

–

As of August 07, 2020, Dentists say ‘mask mouth’ can cause serious health complications, including strokes (link).

‘The dentists said that the face coverings increase mouth dryness and contribute to a buildup of bad bacteria’.

–

As of February 4, 2021, Long-term mask wearing may contribute to advanced stage lung cancer, study finds (link).

–

Masking Danger? Are We Inhaling Disease-causing Microplastic Particles From Face Masks? (link).

–

Fact Check – Scientific studies prove you are more likely to catch Covid-19 if you wear a Face Covering (link).

This law got passed on the quiet yesterday (October 1) in the #UK, allowing the harvesting and retention of the DNA of anyone who does a #COVID-19 test. No mention in main stream #news. See link: https://legislation.gov.uk/uksi/2020/973/ (link).

I don’t want anyone’s DNA to be harvested or retained so I ask everyone reading this to not take a test or if they do take a test they first consult a lawyer to sue the government so that their DNA is not harvested or retained.

–

Another Covid Myth Dies the Death (link).

‘On April 5, however, the CDC page was replaced by a much-simplified set of instructions, which includes now this discreet note: “In most situations, the risk of infection from touching a surface is low.” Oh is that so?’

–

BILL GATES’ FOUNDATION FUNDED ‘DNA MINING’ USING COVID-19 TESTS (website, bitchute).

Can there be anything more personal than someone’s DNA?

–

Midazolam Murders | Papers Set To Be Laid In Magistrates Court (link).

‘In PUB v Hancock et al, the prosecution will allege that, between 01/04/2020 and the present day, the defendants did willfully conspire, in a joint enterprise, whether with primary or secondary liability, to commit the murders by government policy of more than 136,000 people in UK care homes, by injecting the over 65’s with the infamous lethal injection drug, Midazolam’.

‘Furthermore, we can also emphatically demonstrate that it is extant government policy to maximise the number of people placed on the end-of-life-pathway via predictive prescribing of Midazolam, to any patient of any demographic, whom a man or woman in a white coat deems likely to catch COVID-19 and die’.

‘Moreover, documentary evidence shows that the UK Government and its institutions have been acting as if euthanasia is perfectly legal since 2008, when in fact it is murder to end anybody’s life prematurely in this country, even with the express consent of the departed and/or their loved ones’.

‘Therefore, to argue that the graph at the top of the page is merely an illustration of the administration of standard end-of-life care is synonymous with arguing that prematurely terminating life is both legal and well established practice within the NHS, when only the latter is correct’.

–

–

(Mail on Sunday 12 Jul 2020) Did care homes use powerful sedatives to speed Covid deaths? Number of prescriptions for the drug midazolam doubled during the height of the pandemic. YES (tweet).

–

–

Italian Department of Health has revised all-time Covid deaths down from 130,000+ to 3783. https://www-iltempo-it.translate.goog/attualita/2021/10/21/news/rapporto-iss-morti-covid-malattie-patologie-come-influenza-pandemia-disastro-mortalita-bechis-29134543/?_x_tr_sl=it&_x_tr_tl=en&_x_tr_hl=it&_x_tr_pto=nui (tweet, website).

–

–

When Will The CDC (downwardly) Correct Its COVID Death-Counts, As Italy Just Did? (link, link).

‘Summit News caught a fascinating story out of Italy: the Italian Higher Institute of Health decided it had miscounted COVID deaths. Instead of looking at people who died with COVID, as it once did, it looked only at people who died from COVID — leading to a 97% decrease in Italy’s COVID death count. So far, the CDC shows no signs of following suit’.

–

–

Pfizer “vaccine”: kill 200 to ‘save’ one? (link).

‘Analysis of official data shows the risks attached to Covid “vaccine” far outweighs any theoretical reward’.

–

–

PFIZER SCANDAL Consultant Cardiologist @DrAseemMalhotra attacks Pfizer for the “falsified data” covid vax scandal “I had the vaccine..under the belief, which has now been proven FALSE, that I was going to protect patients from getting the virus from me” (tweet).

–

–

I blame the ignorant parents. Cassie Koutras: There is a terrible story breaking about Renmark a small country town in SA where there have been 13 boys, one as young as 14, who have all developed myocarditis after the jab. This is permanent heart damage, it can’t be repaired and has a 50% fatality rate over 5 years, you have it for the rest of your (short) life. All 13 families are suing. It’s a media blackout. Renmark highschool was one of the first schools in South Australia to support a pop-up covid vaccination clinic. (tweet).

When information is being deliberately hidden from the general public, I blame those doing the hiding.

–

–

Prof. Linda Wastila Gives Testimony on Vaccine-Induced Myocarditis: “I am stunned when I hear people dismiss myocarditis as an acceptable side-effect, especially for young people” (link).

–

–

CDC Scientists admit they did manipulate study data to show the Covid-19 Vaccines are safe for Pregnant Women as researchers discover 91% of pregnancies resulted in miscarriage following Covid-19 Vaccination (link).

–

–

Professor Dr. David Healy: “If you have a look beneath the Pfizer bonnet, it’s not science, it’s business. And that’s the problem we have.” (link).

–

–

25% Increase in Cardiac Arrests in Israel directly after vaccination!!! (tweet).

–

–

Covid-19 Vaccines and Myocarditis Link Probed by Researchers (link).

–

–

EU Refusing to Disclose Secret Big Pharma Contract Deals Covering Covid-19 Vaccines (link).

–

–

Peter Doshi, editor of the British Medical Journal is the last righteous man standing and holding the line in the senior medical research community, speaking truth to power and fighting for our right to question the established wisdom. (tweet).

–

–

The UK Government is trying to conceal the fact the Covid-19 Vaccines have raised all-cause mortality by 15% and that the Vaccinated may be developing Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome (link).

–

–

UK Medicine Regulator confirms the number of deaths due to the Covid-19 Vaccines in 10 months is 330% higher than the number of deaths due to all other Vaccines combined in the last 20 years (link).

–

–

UK Column News – 8th November 2021. 1. I don’t trust these leaky vaccines but also 2. 100% non-leaky vaccines apply too much selective pressure. What explains rising cases among the vaccinated? 1. I demand 8 to 10 years of safety follow up on these vaccines but also 2. Why aren’t there variant specific boosters yet? 1. But what about the long-term side effects of the vaccines??! But also 2. Look, the vaccines’ effects are waning too quickly. 1. Vaccines don’t work but also 2. Check out the work of Geert vanden Bossche, who says they will select for vaccine escape. HT @allangmiller1. Clotting and Covid Vaccine “Science”. 1 The vaccines are unapproved and experimental but also 2. I’m gonna take ivermectin, hydroxychloroquine, monoclonal antibodies, and a whole **** ton of unapproved experimental supplements to fight it! H/T @SwearingJustin. 1. We don’t need proper clinical trials for IVM/HCQ as completely anecdotal evidence without any consideration for bias etc is sufficient but also 2. The clinical trials for the vaccines weren’t even nearly long enough. H/T @mjordan73. The hydroxy-chloroquine scandal. Ivermectin to be investigated in adults 18+ as a possible treatment for COVID-19 in the PRINCIPLE trial (23 June 2021, or we could now be asking India’s Uttar Pradesh who since May 2021 adopted IVM following a team at Agra investigated it back in May-June 2020). Following a rigorous review of the data by our expert scientists and clinicians, we are satisfied that Lagevrio (molnupiravir) is safe and effective for those at risk of developing severe COVID-19 disease and have granted its approval (I guess they’ll be ignoring the long-term side effects as they occur later on down the road). Pfizer says its new COVID-19 pill cuts risk of hospitalizations and death among high-risk patients by 89%, will file for FDA (emergency use) authorization by Thanksgiving. 1. Lockdowns don’t work but also 2. What happened to flu last year? HT @Baswaldo_L. 1. It’s like the flu except it has 99.99999% survivability but also 2. It’s a dangerous bio-weapon engineered in a Wuhan lab H/t @TimespaceC. The flu killed 50 million people in 1918-1919 with an average age of death of 28. By contrast the average age of death from COVID-19 is 79, with multiple co-morbidities. So you are correct, COVID-19 does not affect the body like the flu. 1. Germs are tiny and go straight through masks but also 2. When you exhale the germs are trapped by the mask so they reinfect you H/T @_LoveLiberty. 1. A small fragment of viral genome transiently and locally expressed is very very risky but also 2. An entire virus, replicating exponentially for weeks at a time is “just fine”. 1. How many boosters are you getting? Vs 2. You should be taking vitamin D every day. In which case you’ll also need magnesium. And probably vitamin K2 as well, quercitin too. In you face big pharma H/T @SeamusMacSuibh1. Why GoFundMe deleted this grieving father’s fundraiser after his son’s death: Ernest Ramirez says his 16-year-old son died five days after receiving the Pfizer vaccine. He wants to share his son’s story so parent are aware of something he was not. Two months after Ernesto’s death, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced that atypical levels of heart inflammation had been observed in some patients following COVID-19 vaccination, particularly in young men receiving a second dose of a mRNA vaccine. The influence of mankind on climate is trivially true and numerically insignificant. COP26 and the fight for (control of) the planet (website, odysee, bitchute, rumble, brandnewtube, terminated from youtube, not livestreamed on or uploaded onto vimeo).

–

–

Something Very Weird Happening in Western Australia – Hospitals Overwhelmed, Vaccinations Continue But They Have No COVID (link).

–

–

Seizing Everything: The Theft of the Global Commons – Part 2 (link).

–

–

Massive freedom protests in France today and nothing about it on the news. They have now protested in France for over 4 months in a row. (tweet).

–

–

You won’t see this covered by the media. Milan rises tonight to stop COVID mandates. (tweet).

–

–

Not forcing you, just taking away everything until you consent (tweet).

–

–

Wake up people. No cancer vaccine in 100 years, no AIDS vaccine in 40 years but you believe they found a covid vaccine after 10 months. Really??? (tweet).

–

–

🚨 “SUDDEN DEATHS” or hospitalization in professional soccer players & may other athletes are RISING — mockingbird media SILENCED about this. Ball clubs are surpassing the news. 💀 Avi Barot, 29, Saurashtra cricketer suffers cardiac arrest, passes away (tweet, website).

–

–

globalresearch.ca/28103-deaths-2637525-injuries-following-covid-shots-european-database-adverse-reactions-european-members-parliament-speak-out/5760369 “28,103 Deaths 2,637,525 Injuries Following COVID Shots in European Database of Adverse Reactions – European Members of Parliament Speak Out” – Yet your media keeps asserting ‘safety’ of the now mandated shots. See also U.S. VAERS & UK Yellow Card d/bases (tweet).

–

–

FAILURE – Highest risk of Covid-19 hospitalisation and death is in the most vaccinated nations worldwide according to official data (link).

–

–

Vaccine reactions are not rare, they are rarely reported. Well done, Thurrock! (tweet).

–

–

I just lost one of my best childhood friends today. He passed away, age 42, very unexpectedly. Didn’t show up for work and friends went to check on him… …Yes, he was vax’d Please, please, please #StopTheShot (tweet).

–

–

Vaccine Injured Pilot Testifies: “It has taken everything from me and my family – we have been ignored and silenced” (link).

–

–

3 out of 3 pilots grounded due to vaccine injury’s (tweet).

–

–

OMG this nurse in South Australia is dropping truth bombs on MSM. Hospitals full of waxinated patients and young people with serious side effects from the . She expects close to 2500 nurses to walk out!! (tweet).

–

–

I’ll tell you this @BorisJohnson We will not be controlled by you. Injected by you. Tracked by you – both physically or online. Authorised by you to go shopping, to allow you to track our money, to award us social credit points ? WE ARE FREE PEOPLE. THIS IS NOT NEGOTIABLE. (tweet).

–

–

If you read anything today, read this. It is another nail in the coffin of @BorisJohnson and the rest of his shysters at SAGE. They have never isolated the virus. The gene therapy has been made from a computer model. Only the Lord knows what horrors will occur down the line. (tweet).

–

–

Utah scientist testifies before FDA panel, asks not to approve COVID-19 vaccine for kids (link).

–

–

Young rugby player who ‘gave his heart’ to the game dies suddenly aged 17 https://walesonline.co.uk/sport/rugby/amateur-rugby/young-rugby-player-who-gave-22040688?utm_source=twitter.com&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=sharebar Sadly another one too 😢😢 (tweet).

–

–

My 22 year old stepson was rushed into hospital with breathing difficulties. He’s been in an induced coma in ICU for almost a week now. They’ve tried to extubate him twice without success. We haven’t been allowed to visit. Do you think this is acceptable @sajidjavid

? (tweet).

–

–

(BBC) Japan finds black particles in Moderna vaccine (September 1 presumably 2021, link).

–

–

Absolutely disgusting behaviour from Stephen Donnelly today, interrupting and shouting down Verona Murphy, calling her antivax, as she points out that vaxxed people are just as likely to spread covid if infected as unvaxxed people. (tweet).

–

–

“The right is gonna champion me and the left is gonna cancel me. I don’t give a sh*t about either of them. Politics is a total sham. I’m not going on Fox News just like I’m not going to go on CNN.” – Aaron Rodgers. (tweet).

–

–

Nine Months Before “COVID” Broke Out, Congress Began Moving to Change Definition of “Vaccine” (link).

–

–

UK MHRA knew that the genomic sequence of mRNA was synthetic & computer generated in December 2020 when they approved the vaccine for use on Brits. I was suspended from Twitter and Facebook on Christmas Eve for daring to share copies of my emails. (tweet, website).

The DNA template used does not come directly from an isolated virus from an infected person.

–

–

REPORT: Big Pharma forced the World’s Governments to sign SECRET AGREEMENTS. – Prohibited from sharing details with the public. – Romanian MEP Cristian Terheș (tweet).

–

–

This is horrific. “The company falsified data, unblinded patients, employed inadequately trained vaccinators, and was slow to follow up on adverse events reported in Pfizer’s pivotal phase III trial.”(tweet, tweet, website).

–

–

Whistleblowers claiming serious problems with Pfizer trial. (tweet, website).

–

–

Pfizer has earned $17.98 billion in 2nd quarter 2021. Their drug eliquis, used for blood clots, rose 13%. Their drug vyndaquel, used for cardiomyopathy, is up 77% (tweet).

–

–

Bayer Pharmaceuticals President Admits mRNA “Vaccines” Are Cell and Gene Therapy and The Public Would Not Have Agreed to Take Them If It Were Not for the “Pandemic” (link).

–

–

Ivermectin must work so very well, from today’s HS (tweet).

–

–

Answer the question Jacinda. It’s a perfectly legitimate one. The sneering arrogance of this destroyer of lives. When the backlash comes, I pray for her sake, it’s a peaceful one. (tweet).

–

–

I told people The Germ theory was a fraud decades ago. You should see the blank stares. (tweet).

–

–

2wks left at my job 😥 20yrs of service, worked Xmas day for 16yrs. Sacrificed time with my fam to take care of other peoples. Sacrificed my body as it broke down from the heavy work. 2wks left because of these mandates that are ruining peoples lives. (tweet).

–

–

Spain: A Care Worker’s Dismissal for refusing to have a Covid Injection Is Overturned in Court (link).

–

–

San Francisco imposes vaccine mandate for kids aged 5-11 even though none have died of COVID there (tweet).

–

–

They cannot allow 300,000 make it to January. It’s too big a control group. Expect much harsher restrictions for the unjabbed over the coming weeks. (tweet).

–

–

I’ve honestly never felt worse about our leaders, sorry ‘leaders’, the lack of opposition, the hypocrisy of the elite, the state of journalism, the state of debate, the labelling of everyone, and the general ideological direction of the UK than I do now. (tweet).

–

–

Boris Johnson had rejected the possibility of a referendum over his Net Zero Carbon policy. Democracy is dead. If you hadn’t already realised that, now you know. Is this what you voted for? #COP26 #COVID (tweet).

–

–

The globalists have planned this for decades, only now will it be implemented in anger. If you want his plan, read his book (Mark Carney): “Building a better world for All” He states: To save the world “requires rigid control on personal freedom” & “severely constrained choice, less flying, less meat, more inconvenience, and more poverty” Sounds like a great world (tweet).

–

–

COP26 is a grotesque spectacle of decadence and hypocrisy. More than 20,000 people jetted into gloomy Glasgow to sip champagne and slap each other on the back like brethren from a church for the rich. Meanwhile the peasants back home in the fields & the mud await their fate. (tweet).

–

–

Ireland shuts down peat harvesting while importing 8000 tons a month by ship from Latvia to make up the shortfall. Ireland to cull its national beef herd while Brazil increases their herd size by millions for export by ship to the EU. It’s got nothing to do with climate. #COP26 (tweet).

–

–

Dr. Hilary…friendly faced TV Dr, who likes to give his professional advice because he’s genuinely concerned for your health! But did you know: He’s board director for MedTate. Medtate is partnered with swiss company, Givauden, whose biggest shareholders are Bill & Mel Gates… (tweet).

–

–

Emperor Bill Gates switches to the royal we mid- sentence, makes a royal proclamation that everyone must obey him,lose their livelihood so as to make his vaccine super profitable & become slaves to him his billionaire buddies. (tweet).

–

–

When Klaus Schwab, Bill Gates and Prince Charles own nothing and can demonstrate to me they are happy. I’ll think about it. (tweet).

–

–

Chinese social credit system being trialled in 2022. They are trying through exercise. Follow the rules gain points&money. Break the rules lose money & points.. Next speak badly about an mp lose points, lose job. (tweet).

–

–

If you’re using your vaccine passport this November, please don’t wear a poppy. Brave men and women spilt blood for our freedoms (tweet).

–

–

Just finished a business meeting. Afterwards ALL confessed they are extremely worried now by the tyrannical elites. ALL see through convid and climatecon. Eyes are firmly open. Double vaxed mainstream. None want kids to have it. They are exposed. (tweet).

–

–

I was born in the UK, my family is originally from Nigeria, and I grew up in Saudi Arabia. The BEST things about the West to me were always FREEDOM and EQUAL treatment of people under the law. It’s been so disappointing watching millions of people give this up enthusiastically. (tweet).

–

–

1/ A question to the #Police and to the #Military, to the active duty officers, to those still in training and to the retired ones. Did your training and education ever involved a scenario where the enemy and the danger to your own country and to the people comes directly from .. (tweet).

–

–

Police JOINED the people – Note both organic AND UN Cops @insider_amigo (tweet).

–

–

Anti convid pass and mandates protesters in Morocco (tweet).

–

–

Eyewitnesses at Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival say the pleas of fans to stop the concert were ignored as people died (link).

–

–

“When you tear out a man’s tongue, you are NOT proving him a liar, you’re only telling the world you fear what he might say!” (tweet).

–

–

Mark Levin: Parents being told to ‘sit down and shut up’ as their children are being brainwashed (link).

–

–

Crypto Market Cap Tags $3 Trillion As Bitcoin, Ether Reach Record Highs (link).

‘Cryptocurrency’s combined market cap has tagged $3 trillion for the first time (roughly the size of the entire UK economy), as top altcoins push into all-time highs’.

…

‘But Bitcoin is now bigger than Tesla…’

–

–

Towards A Single World Currency (link, link).

Who needs their single world currency, I’ll be sticking with cryptocurrencies.

–

–

Microsoft To Use Ethereum Blockchain To Combat Piracy (link).

–

–

Bitcoin Is Mathematical Purity, Says Apple Co-Founder Steve Wozniak (link, link).

–

–

Farewell To Yet Another Failed Monetary System (link, link).

–

–

How We Know Bitcoin Is A Force For Good (link, link).

‘Cryptos are the antidote to repressive Central Bank Digital Currencies’

‘Yesterday I wrote up why I don’t think any kind of China-style ban on Bitcoin and cryptos would be tenable in (so-called) liberal democracies here in the West. It referenced an earlier piece that described the threefold governance structure I see competing for relevance over the coming decades.

Somebody linked to those in the comments from a Tom Luongo piece (which I rather enjoyed enough to subscribe to his newsletter) but when I read through some of the other comments around Bitcoin, how it’s a globalist Trojan horse for surveillance capitalism and social credit I realized I needed to get a piece out to speak specifically to this aspect of future governance’.

‘I cover this a lot in The Crypto Capitalist Letter, in fact it’s a pillar of our macro economic thesis (which you can download free here). It all comes down to the differences between real crypto currencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dash, Monero, et al and coming Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs), like China’s Digital Yuan, like the coming FedCoin, and anything else that will be issued by central banks, directly from governments or even in conjunction with Big Tech platforms.’

‘There are the two main types of digital money that will co-exist in the future’.

‘Each type of digital money corresponds to a governance mode of the future. Which type of this money you make your own or your business’ financial centre of gravity will have an outsized impact on whether you live in the future as a neo-Feudal serf or as a sovereign individual’.

‘Each one has its own fundamental architecture, and the governance and economics that result from those architectures reflect the governance models of the mode that is built on them. This is critical and builds on what I’ve been writing about for years now, drawing on the work of relatively obscure commentators like Vincent Locascio and Steven Zarlenga. The latter who wrote in his Lost Science of Money, whoever controls the monetary system, controls society’.

‘“a main arena of human struggle is over the monetary control of societies and that control has been and is now exercised through obscure theories about the nature of money. If it had to be summarized in one sentence, it is that by misdefining the nature of money, special interests have often been able to assume the control of society’s monetary system, and in turn, the society itself. ”’.

‘It is because of how fundamentally the monetary architecture is reflected in the governance stack that sits atop of it that I can make the case with rather high confidence that Bitcoin and cryptos are not Trojan horses for globalist control. They are the opposite – they are the mechanisms through which people, all people, any person, the masses – can reclaim their own economic autonomy and become self-ruling and free’.

‘The defining feature that makes them so is simply that a liberating crypto-currency is designed such that’

the blockchain is decentralized

anybody can take part in validating the blockchain

the possessor controls the private keys to the units he or she owns

‘This is Bitcoin. These are cryptos in general. They may also contain other features that confer a “sound money” status on them, like Bitcoin’s 21 million unit hard cap or Ethereum’s EIP 1559 protocol. But it is these three attributes, especially the last one, of holding one’s own private keys, that make them emancipatory monetary technologies’.

‘The crypto folks have an expression: “Not your keys, not your coins”’.

‘I expect this to be the defining feature that demarcates the difference between a bona fide crypto currency that empowers its holders and centralized digital cash (tokens) that governments and central banks run to control the populace’.

‘Those skeptical of Bitcoin, who suspect a globalist, Davos-inspired regimen of surveillance and social credit are correct about digital cash being the conduit for those, but they’ve simply conflated all forms of digital money and view Bitcoin as typical or a test-run of them’.

‘This misconception arises simply from not knowing or understanding the differentiators between a crypto like Bitcoin and a Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC), like a coming “FedCoin”’.

‘CBDCs will very much be tools of elitists to implement top-down command-and-control economics and even Great Reset-style social management through monetary policy’.

‘CBDCs will in all likelihood not be designed to put the private keys over the currency units into the hands of its possessor’.

‘Digital “cash” under CBDCs will be centrally programmable and implemented without end-user consent across all national governance and Davos-inspired initiatives’.

‘CBDCs will be the rails of all manner of economic programs (like UBI and MMT) and social policy objectives which simply are not possible, or desirable under cryptos:’

Expiry dates on “cash” in your wallet

Negative interest rates if you try to save any of it

Social credit objectives (no jab / no stimmie)

Instant taxation on transactions and payments

Social justice pricing (cup of coffee costs 10X if you’re in a higher tax bracket)

Built-in climate tariffs

Capital controls

Infinitely inflatable, issue on demand

‘If you thought the Federal Reserve was suffering from mission creep now that they’ve decided to tackle climate change and social justice, just wait until they get the ability to program what you can do with your monthly stimmie after it already in your wallet’.

–

–

How Bitcoin Fixes The Money, Saves The World (link, link).

‘There is so much broken in the current system that it is very difficult to fight. An alternative way to fight is through peaceful use of another form of money’.

‘If you deny the politicians their money, then you deny the tyrants their money. Money of the people is more peaceful. Money of the people is free of coercion. It’s voluntary. It can be one of the most meaningful revolutions the world has ever seen without anyone needing to fire a shot’.

–

–

The History of Silver from Roman Era till Today (link).

–

–

The Largest Black Hole in the Universe – Size Comparison (link).

Stellar black holes, super massive black holes, ultra massive black holes and the largest is TON 618 which weighs in at 66 billion solar masses and has a radius of 11 of our solar systems – completely insane.

I guess mass matters more than size.

–