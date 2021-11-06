Your alternative update on #COVID19 for 2021-11-06. DES: “safe” in 1955, carcinogenic in 1975; mRNA: “safe” in 2020, long list of athletes dead, injured

by paulthepaperbear in Uncategorized

Great Barrington Declaration – Dr. Martin Kulldorff, professor of medicine at Harvard University, a biostatistician, and epidemiologist, Dr. Sunetra Gupta, professor at Oxford University, an epidemiologist and Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, professor at Stanford University Medical School, a physician, epidemiologist, health economist, and public health policy expert (link).

‘As infectious disease epidemiologists and public health scientists we have grave concerns about the damaging physical and mental health impacts of the prevailing COVID-19 policies, and recommend an approach we call Focused Protection’.

At the time of creating this blog post there were the following 3 sets of signatories.

805,155 concerned citizens.

14,981 medical and public health scientists.

44,167 medical practitioners.

It’s really, really simple: shelter the vulnerable from the infectious while the rest of us get on with living our lives.

–

World Doctors Alliance (link).

‘An independent non-profit alliance of doctors, nurses, healthcare professionals and staff around the world who have united in the wake of the Covid-19 response chapter to share experiences with a view to ending all lockdowns and related damaging measures and to re-establish universal health determinance of psychological and physical wellbeing for all humanity’.

‘WDA represents a diverse range of opinions of health care professionals and does not have a consensus of opinions on the origin of covid-19 or the political ramifications of the lockdown per se. WDA is however committed to debate the causes of harm resulting from the coronavirus act measures and to raise issues that expose harmful medical and life limiting practices detrimental to the well being of all living men women and children’.

Prof Dolores Cahil, Dr Mohammad Adil, Dr R Zac Cox, Dr Andrew Kaufman, Dr Heiko Schoning, Dr Heinrich Fiechtner, Dr Scott Jensen, Elke De Klerk, Dr Mikael Nordfors, Dr Hilde Smet, Dr Vernon Coleman and Dr Johan Denis.

WDA’s open letter raises questions on the following topics.

Collateral damage the cure is worse than the virus, Death certificates (1), Economic ruin, Censorship, Testing – False positives, Hydroxychloroquine, Prevention, ‘Vaccine’, Conflicts of interest, Cui bono? Who benefits?

–

30 facts you NEED to know: Your Covid Cribsheet (link, pics on google drive).

–

Further Midazolam graph Attached is a graph showing cumulative and linear all cause mortality for over 65s vs cumulative and linear midazolam prescribing, both for period Jan 2020 to June 2021. Deaths scale is left hand side, midazolam scale right hand side. 1/5 (tweet).

–

Midazolam mass murder – the red line depicts the prescriptions for life-ending drug Midazolam and the blue one which follows the same trend are deaths in the same period for people over 65 which were called the ‘first wave’ of the fake ‘Covid’. Who ordered massive amounts of Midazolam that were used? Matt Hancock. He must go to trial with others for systematic mass murder (website, banned).

–

What really happened to ‘Midazolam Matt’ Hancock? (link).

‘On 12th July 2020, UK Redtop The Sun ran a lead piece that was nothing short of astonishing’.

‘Official figures at the time showed 38,352 out-of-hospital prescriptions for Midazolam were issued in April 2020 – more than double the February figure. And over the previous five years in England, the total had rarely moved either side of around 15,000’.

‘The Mail also had the story, reporting that ‘anti-euthanasia campaigners last night said they suspected the spike was evidence that many people had been put on end-of-life protocols or ‘pathways’…..Whistleblowers also claimed to have witnessed misuse of sedatives’’.

‘A broad range of inexplicable events happened on Hancock’s watch: dodgy death certificates, care home dumping, perpetual contradicting of his boss, vital facts kept from colleagues, overstated PHE mortality stats, huge percentages of people who went into hospital for minor surgery yet wound up dead from SarsCov2, corrupt drug trials conducted by Oxford Recovery, evasion of questions about vaccination-related death, blatant lies to the commons about vaccine approvals, hard-sell vaccine marketing condemned as totalitarian, and both delays and groundless exaggerations in relation to the Indian/Delta variant’.

‘But there is something about the Midazolam story that has at last stirred the police into some kind of action. A threatening slate-grey and brown cloud of doubt hangs over it that can only be grasped if one accepts the reality of depraved people in public life. Such clouds follow Matt Hancock around like a Satanic travelling fair’.

–

The Evidence – ‘You stayed at home, to protect the NHS, but they gave Midazolam to the Elderly and told you they were Covid Deaths’ (link).

–

We Need To Talk About Midazolam – Clare Wills Harrison (link).

‘By way of a shocking insight into utterly compelling new evidence of genocide by government policy, procurement and administration, which the People’s Union of Britain [PUB], Scouse polymath and independent data cruncher, Mark Oakford, and fearsome probate solicitor, Clare Wills Harrison, are on the brink of filing in the Private Criminal Prosecution of the Four Horsemen of COVID-1984 and their shadowy accomplices, here lies Clare’s summary of the serious issues to be tried, which she published this evening on social media’.

–

Your Government has committed Democide since March 2020 by using fear, deception, and Midazolam… (link).

‘Whilst all this was happening Matt Hancock and Chris Whitty instructed hospitals to discharge as many patients as possible into care homes, the very place the patients loved ones were now banned from visiting, the very place a doctor was not required to visit to certify a death, the very place carers could not be held liable for a death as long as it was just suspected to be Covid-19’.

‘The very place where care home managers refused to call out a doctor to treat an illness. The very place that care home managers refused to call an ambulance to take a resident to hospital. The very place that any patient with the first signs of just a sniffle were put on do not resuscitate orders without informing the patient or their family’.

‘The very place where those do not resuscitate orders were used as permission to begin end of life care. End of life care which involved the refusal of medical treatment. End of life care which involved the withdrawal of existing medication. End of life care which involved the injection of lethal amounts of midazolam. End of life care which involved the deprivation of food and water, leading to the residents dying of drug overdose, starvation, and dehydration’.

‘Is it just a coincidence that midazolam causes the same symptoms as serious complications due to Covid-19?’

–

As of 10 June 2021, Graph reveals correlation between ‘Covid deaths’ and use on old people of the dangerous respiratory-depressing drug Midazolam and between ‘Covid deaths’ and the fake ‘vaccine’ roll-out among the elderly at the start of 2021 (link).

–

As of May 31, 2021, Vaccine researcher admits ‘big mistake,’ says spike protein is dangerous ‘toxin’ (link).

‘‘Terrifying’ new research finds vaccine spike protein unexpectedly in bloodstream. The protein is linked to blood clots, heart and brain damage, and potential risks to nursing babies and fertility’.

–

As of 29 March 2021, Do doctors have to have the (emergency use authorisation) covid-19 vaccine? (link).

‘Nevertheless, what I am currently struggling with is the failure to report the reality of the morbidity caused by our current vaccination program within the health service and staff population. The levels of sickness after vaccination is unprecedented and staff are getting very sick and some with neurological symptoms which is having a huge impact on the health service function. Even the young and healthy are off for days, some for weeks, and some requiring medical treatment. Whole teams are being taken out as they went to get vaccinated together’.

‘Mandatory vaccination in this instance is stupid, unethical and irresponsible when it comes to protecting our staff and public health. We are in the voluntary phase of vaccination, and encouraging staff to take an unlicensed product that is impacting on their immediate health, and I have direct experience of staff contracting Covid AFTER vaccination and probably transmitting it. In fact, it is clearly stated that these vaccine products do not offer immunity or stop transmission. In which case why are we doing it? There is no longitudinal safety data (a couple of months of trial data at best) available and these products are only under emergency licensing. What is to say that there are no longitudinal adverse effects that we may face that may put the entire health sector at risk?’

–

As of March 02, 2021, MEDICAL SHOCKER: Scientists at Sloan Kettering discover mRNA inactivates tumor-suppressing proteins, meaning it can promote cancer (link).

‘scientists at Sloan Kettering found that mRNA itself carries cancer CAUSING changes – changes that genetic tests don’t even analyze, flying completely under the radar of oncologists across the globe’.

We can expect cancers in those who have had the mRNA injectable to skyrocket.

–

As of 18 January 2021, COVID-19 RNA Based Vaccines and the Risk of Prion Disease (link).

Among the prion diseases are scrapie, transmissible mink encephalopathy (TME), bovine spongiform encephalopathy (BSE) and Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease (CJD).

–

As of December, 2020, Pfizer COVID vaccine trial shows alarming evidence of pathogenic priming in older adults (link).

–

Pfizer and Moderna using relative risk reduction in order to claim “95% effective” instead of using absolute risk reduction where they’d only be able to claim “0.7%” and “0.6%” effectiveness, respectively, is right out of Billy G’s favorite book “How to Lie With Statistics.” (tweet).

–

As of 19 March 2020, the UK gov website said that COVID-19 is no longer considered to be a high consequence infectious disease (HCID) in the UK (link).

‘They have determined that several features have now changed; in particular, more information is available about mortality rates (low overall)’

–

As of June 04, 2021, Epidemiologists Say CDC Exaggerated Outdoor COVID Risks (link).

Risk is 0.1%, it is not 10%. This is a whooping 100-fold exaggeration.

–

Covid-19: Highest death rates seen in countries with most overweight populations (link).

‘Covid-19 death rates are 10 times higher in countries where more than half of the adult population is classified as overweight, a comprehensive report from the World Obesity Federation has found’.

–

As of 13 November 2020, Covid-19: politicisation, “corruption,” and suppression of science (link).

–

As of 12 October 2020, WHO Flip-Flops: (Dr David Nabarro) Urges World Leaders To Stop Using Lockdowns To Fight COVID Contagion (link).

–

“New Zealand children falling ill in high numbers…children haven’t been exposed to range of bugs due to lockdowns, distancing and sanitiser and their immune systems are suffering…wards flooded by babies with a potentially-deadly respiratory virus.” (tweet, website).

–

Lockdowns (will) kill more people than COVID-19 (November 10, 2020 Dr Lidiya Angelova, link).

‘Locking everyone will decrease everyone’s immunity and make everyone susceptible to all pathogens. Immunity gets weaker by not being in contact with other harmless viruses but also by lack of natural vitamin D, fresh air and exercise’.

I dare say that Dr Lidiya Angelova takes no pleasure in being proven correct.

–

New research obliterates the entire justification behind vaccine passports, finding that public gatherings contribute NOTHING to the spread of covid (link).

–

I will never ask you. It’s your body & your choice. I will never tell you, because it’s my body & my choice. And I will absolutely never carry any form of domestic ID that marks me as safe or unsafe. A vaccine passport is not freedom, it’s tyranny. #NoVaccinePassports (tweet).

–

(Science Direct) A study of infectivity of asymptomatic SARS-CoV-2 Carriers (August 2020, link).

‘In summary, all the 455 contacts were excluded from SARS-CoV-2 infection and we conclude that the infectivity of some asymptomatic SARS-CoV-2 carriers might be weak’.

–

‘There were no positive tests amongst 1,174 close contacts of asymptomatic cases’ was one outcome of Post-lockdown SARS-CoV-2 nucleic acid screening between May 14 and June 1, 2020 in nearly ten million residents of Wuhan, China (20 November 2020, link).

–

As of 01 December 2020, (British Medical Journal) Covid-19: Asymptomatic cases may not be infectious, Wuhan study indicates (link).

–

Household Transmission of SARS-CoV-2A Systematic Review and Meta-analysis (December 14, 2020, link).

–

People who have no symptoms cannot spread disease – the GIGANTIC lie on which the scam is founded – doctors speak out (website, brand new tube).

–

Giant Study Disproves Myth Of Asymptomatic COVID Spread (link).

‘The study, published in the November issue of the peer-reviewed scientific journal Nature Communications, studied 9,899,828 residents of Wuhan, screening them between May 14, 2020 and June 1, 2020. The results provided clear evidence as to the possibility of any asymptomatic transmission of the virus’.

–

The Myth of the ‘Asymptomatic Spreader’ Dealt Another Blow This Week (May 24, 2021, link).

–

As of 15 Oct, 2020, Only poisoned monkey kidney cells ‘grew’ the SARS-CoV-2 ‘virus’. SARS-CoV-2 non-infectious in CDC lab and of 30k genome, found 37 then computed the rest, which makes it 99.9987% a unicorn (link).

–

World Health Organisation guidelines say that “contact tracing” is “not recommended in any circumstances” (page 9 of link).

–

PCR inventor Kary Mullis- ‘can find almost anything in anybody’ (link).

A unicorn virus not able to be detected by a unicorn test, and to complete the set, I am calling the vaccine a unicorn too.

–

As of February 23, 2021, PCR Testing Saga: Were We Duped? (link).

‘Were federal health officials and experts at WHO really unaware that the recommended high cycle count (CT) for PCR tests would produce an exorbitant number of false positives for COVID?’

–

The ONS has admitted it has been reporting PCR tests as positive when only a single coronavirus gene is detected, despite this being against the manufacturer instructions that two or more genes must be found. (tweet, website).

–

As of 11/04/2021, Laboratories in US can’t find Covid-19 in one of 1,500 positive tests (link).

‘CDC sued for massive fraud: Tests at 7 universities of ALL people examined showed that they did not have Covid, but just Influenza A or B – EU statistics: ‘Corona’ virtually disappeared, even under mortality’.

–

As of April 29, 2021, Flu Has Disappeared Worldwide during the COVID Pandemic (link).

–

As of 20 November 2020, Portuguese Court Rules PCR Tests “Unreliable” & Quarantines “Unlawful” (link).

‘Important legal decision faces total media blackout in Western world’

‘The ruling goes on to conclude that, based on the science they read, any PCR test using over 25 cycles is totally unreliable. Governments and private labs have been very tight-lipped about the exact number of cycles they run when PCR testing, but it is known to sometimes be as high as 45. Even fearmonger-in-chief Anthony Fauci has publicly stated anything over 35 is totally unusable’.

–

Austrian court overturns judgment: PCR test not suitable for diagnosis “The court states in several places that a PCR test is not suitable for determining infectivity.” Deutsch: https://info-direkt.eu/2021/03/31/oesterreichisches-gericht-kippt-urteil-pcr-test-nicht-zur-diagnostik-geeignet/

English: https://translate.google.com/translate?hl=&sl=de&tl=en&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.info-direkt.eu%2F2021%2F03%2F31%2Foesterreichisches-gericht-kippt-urteil-pcr-test-nicht-zur-diagnostik-geeignet%2F (tweet).

–

As of October 31, 2020, Government website reveals extensive “COVID cases” fraud – RT-PCR is not able to distinguish whether infectious virus is present (link).

–

NHS Manchester FOI request shows NHS are using cycles at 45 which is medical fraud & 97% false positive!!! (tweet).

–

Still running at 45 cycles Still NO pandemic (tweet).

–

Anything over 30 cycles and the false positives go up radically. At 35 cycles its around 97% false positives. Its a false positive PCR pandemic. (tweet).

–

Covid-19: Where is the virus? (link).

–

Is pine needle tea the answer to covid vaccine shedding / transmission? Learn about suramin, shikimic acid and how to make your own extracts (link).

–

S U R A M I N: How the COVID-1984 Global Control Regime Can Be Terminated (link).

–

As of 1 March 2021, A QUARTER of all UK Covid fatalities had dementia: Huge death toll among elderly is revealed (link).

–

As of 22 November 2020, “These data analyses suggest that in contrast to most people’s assumptions, the number of deaths by COVID-19 is not alarming. In fact, it has relatively no effect on deaths in the United States.” – John Hopkins Uni (link, archived copy of deleted doc).

–

As of February 1st 2021, COVID-19 Fatalities 16.7 Times Too High Due to ‘Illegal’ Inflation (link).

–

As of Jan 16, 2021, Massive public defiance in Italy as people flock to bars and restaurants, 50 000 of them pledging to open, to defy Government lockdowns (link).

–

You are 20 times less likely to die with/from COVID-19, if you don’t have pre-existing adverse health conditions.

All these pre-existing adverse health conditions are quite easily capable of being the dominant cause of death in any of these cases.

As reported for Italy on 19 March 2020, for Britain on 12 June 2020 and for the United States of America on 1 September 2020.

–

You are 100 times less likely to die with/from COVID-19, if you are vitamin D sufficient for T cell activation.

As reported on 18 June 2020 link.

–

Finally Confirmed! Vitamin D Nearly Abolishes ICU Risk in COVID-19 (link).

–

Data shows the average age of death from coronavirus is 82.4 years, writes DAVID ROSE as he argues for anti-lockdown plan to shield only the most vulnerable (link).

–

You are 33,333 times less likely to die with/from COVID-19, if you are under 20 years of age or 5,000 times if you are under 50 or 200 times if you are under 70. This was as of September 27, 2020 when the CDC reported that the infection fatality ratio for each age group was as follows: 0-19yo is 0.00003%, 20-49yo is 0.0002%, 50-69yo is 0.005% & 70+yo is 0.054% link.

Big pharma is not needed here.

–

University Of Florida Lab Finds Dangerous Pathogens On Children’s Face Masks (link, link).

‘A laboratory at the University of Florida that recently analyzed a small sample of face masks, detected the presence of 11 dangerous pathogens that included bacterias that cause diphtheria, pneumonia, and meningitis’.

–

CDC: masks don’t work (Originally published 6 February 2020 and updated May 2020, link).

–

As of 06 Oct 2020, German Neurologist Warns Against Wearing Facemasks: ‘Oxygen Deprivation Causes Permanent Neurological Damage’ (link).

–

As of Sep 20, 2020, A German children’s charity has commissioned a laboratory to examine a commercially available mask. The face mask was previously worn by a child in school for 8 hours. Examination findings: Detection of 82 bacterial colonies and 4 mold colonies (link).

You shouldn’t wear a face covering unless you want to give yourself bacterial pneumonia.

–

As of August 07, 2020, Dentists say ‘mask mouth’ can cause serious health complications, including strokes (link).

‘The dentists said that the face coverings increase mouth dryness and contribute to a buildup of bad bacteria’.

–

As of February 4, 2021, Long-term mask wearing may contribute to advanced stage lung cancer, study finds (link).

–

Masking Danger? Are We Inhaling Disease-causing Microplastic Particles From Face Masks? (link).

–

Fact Check – Scientific studies prove you are more likely to catch Covid-19 if you wear a Face Covering (link).

This law got passed on the quiet yesterday (October 1) in the #UK, allowing the harvesting and retention of the DNA of anyone who does a #COVID-19 test. No mention in main stream #news. See link: https://legislation.gov.uk/uksi/2020/973/ (link).

I don’t want anyone’s DNA to be harvested or retained so I ask everyone reading this to not take a test or if they do take a test they first consult a lawyer to sue the government so that their DNA is not harvested or retained.

–

Another Covid Myth Dies the Death (link).

‘On April 5, however, the CDC page was replaced by a much-simplified set of instructions, which includes now this discreet note: “In most situations, the risk of infection from touching a surface is low.” Oh is that so?’

–

BILL GATES’ FOUNDATION FUNDED ‘DNA MINING’ USING COVID-19 TESTS (website, bitchute).

Can there be anything more personal than someone’s DNA?

–

TRANSLATION: 75 European athletes in the last 5 months have suddenly keeled over with heart conditions. I wonder why?!?! Ab 13 Jahren! Lange Liste “plötzlich” verstorbener oder schwerkranker Sportler. From 13 years! Long list of athletes who “suddenly” died or were seriously ill (tweet, website).

–

–

Diethylstilbestrol (DES, link).

‘a synthetic estrogen, C 18 H 20 O 2 , found to be carcinogenic to offspring when used to support pregnancy and now restricted in use’.

–

–

I don’t think we know the truth, and we may not know for decades. DES (Diethylstilbestrol) was “safe” in 1955, and the birth defects were not reported until 1975. I’ve been a medical experiment since I was in my mother’s womb in 1960. Infertility, compromised immune system, pituitary tumor. So, no. (tweet).

These jabs against covid-19 only have a history of a few months so I am absolutely terrified for all the jabbed learning the long-term side effects the hard way. I won’t be taking part in this experiment, thank you very much.

–

–

Nearly Two Million Dead Americans from COVID Infection, Vaccines and Collateral Impacts (link).

‘US federal and state agencies have, for the most part, been very liberal in declaring deaths as COVID ones. This has resulted from both financial incentives, political motivations (maintaining public fear and acceptance of authoritarian government actions) and procedural government guidance’.

‘In the latter category are guidelines from CDC for death certificates issued in March 2020 that replaced a practice used for the previous 17 years. This change allowed physicians, medical examiners and coroners to place less importance on all kinds of health problems contributing to a death and, if there was any evidence of COVID virus infection from testing (before or after death) or symptoms, to declare a death as a COVID one’.

‘In other words, many people, especially the elderly, could have died with COVID but NOT from COVID. They may have died from their underlying medical problems and weakened immune system more than effects directly associated with COVID infection. Some die because they have been given the very expensive approved drug remdesivir that causes acute liver and kidney problems, and has a death rate of over 25%. Yet their deaths go into the COVID death column’.

‘Take the conservative figure of 150,000 vaccine deaths. Add in the indirect, higher collateral deaths across society broadly, probably what The Economist found, namely for the current US 730,000 infection deaths, some 921,000 indirect collateral deaths. The latter seems reasonable when you consider that most of the population, several hundred million people, had their lives devastated by government pandemic controls. In other words, a collateral death rate of around .5%’.

–

–

A Deadly Pandemic of the Fully Vaccinated – Worldwide data from 185 nations proves the highest Covid-19 Death rates are in the most vaccinated countries (link).

–

–

BREAKING – 88% of Covid-19 Deaths & 77% of Hospitalisations were among the Fully Vaccinated in the past month according to the latest Public Health data (link).

–

–

A 2021 Worldwide Vaccine-Induced Pandemic and It’s More Deadly Than the Last – Fortunately, The Solution Is Simple (link).

–

–

Commercial Airline Pilot Develops Brain Swelling and Can No Longer Fly Following Pfizer Vaccine “I’ve had 6 spinal taps over 8 months to monitor my intracranial pressure. I don’t know if I’ll ever be able to fly an airplane again.” (tweet).

–

–

The Coincidences Are Stacking Up Across The Sporting World… 5 out of 17 now dead (link).

–

–

β-d-N4-hydroxycytidine Inhibits SARS-CoV-2 Through Lethal Mutagenesis But Is Also Mutagenic To Mammalian Cells (07 May 2021, link).

‘Mutagenic ribonucleosides can act as broad-based antiviral agents. They are metabolized to the active ribonucleoside triphosphate form and concentrate in genomes of RNA viruses during viral replication. β-d-N4-hydroxycytidine (NHC, initial metabolite of molnupiravir) is >100-fold more active than ribavirin or favipiravir against severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), with antiviral activity correlated to the level of mutagenesis in virion RNA. However, NHC also displays host mutational activity in an animal cell culture assay, consistent with RNA and DNA precursors sharing a common intermediate of a ribonucleoside diphosphate. These results indicate highly active mutagenic ribonucleosides may hold risk for the host’.

–

–

(Lagevrio contains the active substance molnupiravir) β-d-N4-hydroxycytidine (initial metabolite of molnupiravir) Inhibits SARS-CoV-2 Through Lethal Mutagenesis But Is Also Mutagenic To Mammalian Cells (07 May 2021, link).

‘Mutagenic ribonucleosides can act as broad-based antiviral agents. They are metabolized to the active ribonucleoside triphosphate form and concentrate in genomes of RNA viruses during viral replication. β-d-N4-hydroxycytidine (NHC, initial metabolite of molnupiravir) is >100-fold more active than ribavirin or favipiravir against severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), with antiviral activity correlated to the level of mutagenesis in virion RNA. However, NHC also displays host mutational activity in an animal cell culture assay, consistent with RNA and DNA precursors sharing a common intermediate of a ribonucleoside diphosphate. These results indicate highly active mutagenic ribonucleosides may hold risk for the host’.

–

–

Supercharging New Viral Variants: The Dangers Of Molnupiravir (Part 1) (link).

–

–

Harming Those Who Receive It: The Dangers Of Molnupiravir (Part 2) (link).

–

–

Covid-19: Researcher blows the whistle on data integrity issues in Pfizer’s vaccine trial (02 November 2021, link).

‘Revelations of poor practices at a contract research company helping to carry out Pfizer’s pivotal covid-19 vaccine trial raise questions about data integrity and regulatory oversight. Paul D Thacker reports’

‘In autumn 2020 Pfizer’s chairman and chief executive, Albert Bourla, released an open letter to the billions of people around the world who were investing their hopes in a safe and effective covid-19 vaccine to end the pandemic. “As I’ve said before, we are operating at the speed of science,” Bourla wrote, explaining to the public when they could expect a Pfizer vaccine to be authorised in the United States.1’

‘But, for researchers who were testing Pfizer’s vaccine at several sites in Texas during that autumn, speed may have come at the cost of data integrity and patient safety. A regional director who was employed at the research organisation Ventavia Research Group has told The BMJ that the company falsified data, unblinded patients, employed inadequately trained vaccinators, and was slow to follow up on adverse events reported in Pfizer’s pivotal phase III trial. Staff who conducted quality control checks were overwhelmed by the volume of problems they were finding. After repeatedly notifying Ventavia of these problems, the regional director, Brook Jackson, emailed a complaint to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Ventavia fired her later the same day. Jackson has provided The BMJ with dozens of internal company documents, photos, audio recordings, and emails’.

–

–

SARS-CoV-2 Spike Impairs DNA Repair and Inhibits V(D)J Recombination In Vitro (13 October 2021, link).

‘Mechanistically, we found that the spike protein localizes in the nucleus and inhibits DNA damage repair by impeding key DNA repair protein BRCA1 and 53BP1 recruitment to the damage site. Our findings reveal a potential molecular mechanism by which the spike protein might impede adaptive immunity and underscore the potential side effects of full-length spike-based vaccines’.

–

–

COP26 is about setting up the financial infrastructure for a completely new economic system based on CBDCs and the financialization of “natural capital” and “human capital” into new asset classes. It’s about complete economic domination of the planet, not about “saving” it (tweet).

–

–

If you trust billionaires and bankers (who have created the environmental crises) to design a brand-new economic system because you think they care about the environment, you might as well hand them your brain in a bag. (tweet).

–

–

UK Column News – 5th November 2021. Lagevrio: covid cure? (Lagevrio contains the active substance molnupiravir) β-d-N4-hydroxycytidine (initial metabolite of molnupiravir) Inhibits SARS-CoV-2 Through Lethal Mutagenesis But Is Also Mutagenic To Mammalian Cells (so that’s a negative for Lagevrio). The Dangers Of Molnupiravir: Part 1 – Supercharging New Viral Variants; Part 2 – Harming Those Who Receive It. Covid-19: Researcher blows the whistle on data integrity issues in Pfizer’s vaccine trial. SARS-CoV-2 Spike Impairs DNA Repair and Inhibits V(D)J Recombination In Vitro. In A Message To Americans, Pope Francis Says Getting Vaccinated Is ‘An Act Of Love’. Vaccine Mandate: Archbishop Vigano Asks Catholics to Take ‘Cancelled Priests’ Into Their Homes. “This constitutes an unprecedented betrayal of the divine mission of the Church of Christ, of the power of pastors and of the mandate of priests, in a process of replacing the revealed religion with a pseudoscientific cult that borders on idolatry.” – Archbishop Vigano. Full Interview: archbishop Vigano Warns Against Vaccine Mandates and ‘New World Order’. New Zealand Doctors Speaking Out with Science: over 42,000 signatories and counting. Monica Smit, Reignite Democracy Australia: worldwide protest, Australia excluded, 4th December, 2021. COP26 is about setting up the financial infrastructure for a completely new economic system based on CBDCs and the financialization of “natural capital” and “human capital” into new asset classes. It’s about complete economic domination of the planet, not about “saving” it. If you trust billionaires and bankers (who have created the environmental crises) to design a brand-new economic system because you think they care about the environment, you might as well hand them your brain in a bag. Rare earth minerals such as Cobalt and Lithium are just some of the materials that make up Lithium batteries for electric cars. According to the green tech media, 50% of Cobalt comes from Democratic Republic of Congo. The government of Congo reports that 20% of all Cobalt exports out of the country are from unregulated mines that are operated illegally. Many of the mines use child labour to extract the cobalt ore. It is estimated that at least 40,000 children are employed by these illegally run mines (website, odysee, bitchute, rumble, brandnewtube, terminated from youtube, not livestreamed on or uploaded onto vimeo).

–

–

Post-jab severe breast thrombosis. (tweet).

–

–

Girl, 11, dies after going into cardiac arrest at school (link).

–

–

Googled “vaccine heart attack” vs DuckDuckGo “vaccine heart attack” (tweet).

–

–

How many people are the Covid-19 Vaccines really killing? (link).

‘No one knows how many people the vaccines are killing – or how many they will kill’.

‘But although I haven’t seen the mainstream media mention most of these deaths, people have already died or been injured after being given the vaccine:’

‘By Dr Vernon Coleman’

–

–

Why has Pfizer changed the formulation of its Covid-19 Vaccine for Children to include an ingredient that stabilises people suffering a Heart Attack? (link).

‘“To provide a vaccine with an improved stability profile, the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine for use in children 5-11 years of age uses tromethamine (Tris) buffer instead of the phosphatebuffered saline (PBS) as used in the previous formulation and excludes sodium chloride and potassium chloride”’.

‘EMERGENCY USE GRANTED’

‘The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted emergency use authorization (EUA) to Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for children aged between 5 to 11 years old on October 29th 2021. The authorisation was based on what the FDA believes was their “thorough and transparent evaluation of the data” which included input from independent advisory committee experts, and the vote was overwhelmingly in favour of making the vaccine available to all children in this age group’.

‘However, with overwhelming evidence against the safety of the vaccine and now a change in the formula used in clinical trials EUA should never have been granted’.

–

–

Texas Father Who Lost 16-Year-Old Son to the Pfizer Vaccine “My government lied to me” (tweet).

–

–

By declining the faxxine, I am 100% safe from adverse reactions and 99.8% safe from Kovid. I’d say those are pretty safe odds. I’m happy with that. (tweet).

–

–

Famous Indian Actor Dies of Heart Attack After Covid-19 Vaccine (link).

‘Famous Indian actor Puneeth Rajkumar, 46, died Friday after suffering a massive heart attack, with speculation that a Covid-19 vaccine could be responsible for his sudden death’.

…

‘Indian media site TheNewsMinute.com reported: “A yoga practitioner and a strong advocate of healthy living, Puneeth is known to be one of the healthiest and fittest actors in the south Indian film industry.”’

–

–

Brazil Suspends AstraZeneca Covid-19 Vaccine Following Pregnant Woman’s Death (link).

–

–

★ Funeral Director: I just see the dead babies in the fridges (full interview) (link).

–

–

As a 5 YO in 1976 during that OTHER fraudulent “pandemic” called #swineflu I was given the swine flu vaccine By 11/7/77 I could not walk. I spent 7 years in a wheelchair & lived my childhood as a cripple & to this day have crippling autoimmune issues. I’m watching history repeat (tweet).

–

–

Anna De Buisseret: “Hold the line. Stand your ground. Uphold the rule of law. Step into your sovereignty.” (link).

‘Anna De Buisseret, a UK lawyer, was at the Freedom March in London on Saturday, 30 October 2021. Children’s Health Defense managed to catch up with her at Parliament Square. De Buisseret gave an update on court cases regarding children and serving notice of liabilities to schools and others involved in facilitating, promoting or injecting children with an experimental novel genetic treatment: “the person who is injecting someone is committing the actual act. Anyone who’s: facilitating that, promoting it, marketing it – is aiding and abetting. If they’re silent they are complicit,” she said’.

‘“Hold the line. Stand your ground. Step into your sovereignty because this is all just a matter of time. These measures are illegal unlawful and unethical, immoral. They will not stand up to court’s scrutiny around the world. They might get away with it in certain jurisdictions but there are countries running these cases all around the world. We are going to get the right results. So be patient. Be patient. Hold the line,” De Buisseret said.

–

–

Anna De Buisseret: “Every Lawyer I’ve Spoken To Says This Is Crimes Against Humanity” (link).

‘Anna De Buisseret gives an update on the legal situation and the work being done by lawyers around the world; talks about the growing interaction between the veteran network and the local communities; and warns lawyers and serving military that they will be held personally and criminally liable if they know what’s going on and refuse to speak up: “Silence in a war crime”’.

‘This video is only censored on YouTube. Follow one of these links for the full & uncensored version:’

‘Odysee: https://odysee.com/@ResistanceGB:f/An…’

‘BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/video/eigzm5…’

–

–

Laboratories in the US can’t find Covid-19 in any of the 1,500 positive tests! (tweet, website).

–

–

Christine Massey has collected over 80 FOIs that state SARS-CoV-2 has not been isolated… Naturally she has been banned from Twitter. (tweet, website).

–

–

New Legal Challenge launched against UK Gov. to stop roll-out of Covid-19 Vaccine to Children after Judge takes Chris Whitty’s claims at face value in previous case (link).

–

–

Health Advisors’ Answer to Ireland’s Vaccine-Induced Epidemic – More of The Same Until “Transmission-Blocking Vaccines” Are Available (link).

–

–

Americans Who Received J&J Jab More Likely To Develop Rare Blood Clots, New Study Finds (link).

‘It’s starting to seem like nary a day goes by that the world doesn’t isn’t confronted with new research raising safety questions about either the mRNA vaccines (mostly Moderna) or the adenovirus-vector jabs like the AstraZeneca and J&J jabs’.

‘On Monday, the bad news focused on the adenovirus jabs, particularly the J&J jab, as researchers from the Mayo Clinic in Rochester Minnesota, who published their findings in JAMA Internal Medicine, compared data from the general population before the pandemic to data gathered from reported vaccine side effects suffered by Americans’.

‘What they found was disturbing: a person who received the vaccine was 3.5x as likely to develop brain blood clots as an average person before the pandemic’.

They will be remaining experimental for years and years and years.

–

–

Doctor banned from social media in ‘masks do nothing’ row takes his case to High Court (link).

‘In August, the tribunal concluded Dr White’s way of sharing his views “may have a real impact on patient safety”, adding any doctor had a “responsibility” to provide “sufficient and balanced information about Covid-19 to allow any potential patients and other members of the public to assess the potential risks and benefits of any treatment or preventive measures under consideration and then make an informed choice”’.

‘It found Dr White allegedly shared information to a “wide and possibly uninformed audience” and did not give an opportunity for “a holistic consideration of Covid-19, its implications and possible treatments”’.

‘As a result, Dr White was made subject to the conditions that he must not share views on the Covid-19 pandemic and “its associated aspects” on social media and must remove existing posts on the subject’.

What complete bollocks from this tribunal. People with a different opinion must not be banned.

–

–

Members Of the European Parliament Stand Up for A Second Time: “No-one grants me freedom, for I am a free person” (link).

–

–

German Companies Creating Segregated Canteens For Vaccinated And Unvaccinated (link, link).

–

–

60,000 UK Care Workers Face Losing Their Job After Being Told to Get Covid-19 Vaccine or Get Sacked (link).

–

–

Fascist Government turbo-charges vaccine rollout in children: NHS teams will visit hundreds of schools this week to offer ‘Covid’ jabs to students after just 19.3% of 12-15 year olds came forward for their first vaccine (link, link).

–

–

Your body does not belong to your employer, your school or your government (tweet).

–

–

COVID-19: Quebec drops vaccination mandate for health-care workers (link).

Good.

–

–

World 🌎 Revolting 😯 New York On It’s Knees, Down Under FALLEN 7000 Nurses To Go & Italy On Streets (link).

–

–

In The Middle of Its Pandemic of The Vaccinated, Taiwan Uses “Anti-Misinformation” Laws to Silence Social Media Users (link).

–

–

Brits Who Post “False Information” About Vaccines Could Be Jailed For Two Years (link, link).

‘People in the UK who post “false information” about vaccines online could face two years in prison under a new law’.

‘Yes, really’.

‘The Online Safety Bill, described as “the flagship legislation to combat abuse and hatred on the internet” has faced fierce criticism from civil liberties groups for its broad overreach’.

‘The law would create a “knowingly false communication” offence which, according to the Times, “will criminalise those who send or post a message they know to be false with the intention to cause “emotional, psychological, or physical harm to the likely audience”. Government sources gave the example of antivaxers spreading false information that they know to be untrue.”’

‘Given that authorities have deemed all kinds of information about the pandemic and vaccines “false” that later turned out to be true, this is a chilling prospect’.

‘For example, claims that vaccines are not fully effective in stopping the spread of COVID-19 would have once been deemed “false,” but that position is now a proven fact’.

–

–

Makes me proud to be British seeing the diversity of coverage in the press, free of any control from government. (tweet).

–

–

So gates can do what ever he like, mmm Thinking face this means there is no pandemic and there was never a pandemic, and the sheep believes them (tweet).

–

–

Chinese social credit system being trialled in 2022. They are trying through exercise. Follow the rules gain points&money. Break the rules lose money & points.. Next speak badly about an mp lose points, lose job. (tweet).

–

–

The Most Important Battle For Press Freedom In Our Time (link, link).

‘For the past two days, I have been watching the extradition hearing for Julian Assange via video link from London. The United States is appealing a lower court ruling that denied the US request to extradite Assange not, unfortunately, because in the eyes of the court he is innocent of a crime, but because, as Judge Vanessa Baraitser in January concluded, Assange’s precarious psychological state would deteriorate given the “harsh conditions” of the inhumane US prison system, “causing him to commit suicide.”’

‘The United States has charged Assange with 17 counts under the Espionage Act and one count of trying to hack into a government computer, charges that could see him imprisoned for 175 years’.

‘Assange, with long white hair, appeared on screen the first day from the video conference room in HM Prison Belmarsh. He was wearing a white shirt with an untied tie around his neck. He looked gaunt and tired. He did not appear in court, the judges explained, because he was receiving a “high dose of medication.”’

‘On the second day he was apparently not present in the prison’s video conference room’.

‘Assange is being extradited because his organization WikiLeaks released the Iraq War Logs in October 2010, which documented numerous US war crimes — including video images of the gunning down of two Reuters journalists and 10 other unarmed civilians in the Collateral murder video, the routine torture of Iraqi prisoners, the covering up of thousands of civilian deaths and the killing of nearly 700 civilians that had approached too closely to US checkpoints. He is also being targeted by US authorities for other leaks, especially those that exposed the hacking tools used by the CIA known as Vault 7, which enables the spy agency to compromise cars, smart TVs, web browsers and the operating systems of most smart phones, as well as operating systems such as Microsoft Windows, macOS and Linux’.

‘ If Assange is extradited and found guilty of publishing classified material, it will set a legal precedent that will effectively end national security reporting, allowing the government to use the Espionage Act to charge any reporter who possesses classified documents, and any whistleblower who leaks classified information. ’

–

–

What percentage of the Earth’s atmosphere is CO2? Look it up, he’s right. (tweet).

–

–

I looked it up. Amount in world’s atmosphere 0.04%, and of these 0.04%, 95% comes from natural sources such as volcanoes or decomposition processes in nature. The human co2 content in the air is this only 0.0016%. Another scam to make the rich, richer? (tweet).

–

–

Scientists and experts can be bought. It would now seem, that so can our MSM journalists. The world needs to take billionaires and monster corporations down. They are too powerful. (tweet, Sugar lobby paid scientists to blur sugar’s role in heart disease – report, 12 Sep 2016, website).

–

–

Are we following the Science, or just a few corrupt Scientists? (link).

‘Let’s imagine for a moment that there was a pandemic, cases were actual cases identified through a PCR test that could actually distinguish and identify a virus that had been isolated. Imagine further that the data has been arrived at through 100% real cases and deaths, the case to vaccinate the global population would still be nonsensical, which this piece attempts to show’.

–

–

It’s a pattern. Corruption is a threat to our democracy. (tweet).

–

–

Ursula von der Leyen savaged for using private jet for 19-minute journey days after COP26 (link).

–

–

Guess who’s the Principal & Media Partner of COP26, that’s right it’s @SkyUK & therefore by association @SkyNews . Has anyone seen any balanced reporting in Glasgow? The propaganda, hyperbole & fear mongering has been relentless-no mention of the hypocrisy shown by the delegates. Quote Tweet Sky News (tweet).

–

–

Statism: the real #1 problem in the world? (tweet).

–