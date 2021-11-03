Your alternative update on #COVID19 for 2021-11-03. 5% jab batches, 100% deaths. 2m dead Americans. DISCOLOURED & DEOXYGENATED. Safe or not

by paulthepaperbear in Uncategorized

Great Barrington Declaration – Dr. Martin Kulldorff, professor of medicine at Harvard University, a biostatistician, and epidemiologist, Dr. Sunetra Gupta, professor at Oxford University, an epidemiologist and Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, professor at Stanford University Medical School, a physician, epidemiologist, health economist, and public health policy expert (link).

‘As infectious disease epidemiologists and public health scientists we have grave concerns about the damaging physical and mental health impacts of the prevailing COVID-19 policies, and recommend an approach we call Focused Protection’.

At the time of creating this blog post there were the following 3 sets of signatories.

805,155 concerned citizens.

14,981 medical and public health scientists.

44,167 medical practitioners.

It’s really, really simple: shelter the vulnerable from the infectious while the rest of us get on with living our lives.

World Doctors Alliance (link).

‘An independent non-profit alliance of doctors, nurses, healthcare professionals and staff around the world who have united in the wake of the Covid-19 response chapter to share experiences with a view to ending all lockdowns and related damaging measures and to re-establish universal health determinance of psychological and physical wellbeing for all humanity’.

‘WDA represents a diverse range of opinions of health care professionals and does not have a consensus of opinions on the origin of covid-19 or the political ramifications of the lockdown per se. WDA is however committed to debate the causes of harm resulting from the coronavirus act measures and to raise issues that expose harmful medical and life limiting practices detrimental to the well being of all living men women and children’.

Prof Dolores Cahil, Dr Mohammad Adil, Dr R Zac Cox, Dr Andrew Kaufman, Dr Heiko Schoning, Dr Heinrich Fiechtner, Dr Scott Jensen, Elke De Klerk, Dr Mikael Nordfors, Dr Hilde Smet, Dr Vernon Coleman and Dr Johan Denis.

WDA’s open letter raises questions on the following topics.

Collateral damage the cure is worse than the virus, Death certificates (1), Economic ruin, Censorship, Testing – False positives, Hydroxychloroquine, Prevention, ‘Vaccine’, Conflicts of interest, Cui bono? Who benefits?

30 facts you NEED to know: Your Covid Cribsheet (link, pics on google drive).

Further Midazolam graph Attached is a graph showing cumulative and linear all cause mortality for over 65s vs cumulative and linear midazolam prescribing, both for period Jan 2020 to June 2021. Deaths scale is left hand side, midazolam scale right hand side. 1/5 (tweet).

Midazolam mass murder – the red line depicts the prescriptions for life-ending drug Midazolam and the blue one which follows the same trend are deaths in the same period for people over 65 which were called the ‘first wave’ of the fake ‘Covid’. Who ordered massive amounts of Midazolam that were used? Matt Hancock. He must go to trial with others for systematic mass murder (website, banned).

What really happened to ‘Midazolam Matt’ Hancock? (link).

‘On 12th July 2020, UK Redtop The Sun ran a lead piece that was nothing short of astonishing’.

‘Official figures at the time showed 38,352 out-of-hospital prescriptions for Midazolam were issued in April 2020 – more than double the February figure. And over the previous five years in England, the total had rarely moved either side of around 15,000’.

‘The Mail also had the story, reporting that ‘anti-euthanasia campaigners last night said they suspected the spike was evidence that many people had been put on end-of-life protocols or ‘pathways’…..Whistleblowers also claimed to have witnessed misuse of sedatives’’.

‘A broad range of inexplicable events happened on Hancock’s watch: dodgy death certificates, care home dumping, perpetual contradicting of his boss, vital facts kept from colleagues, overstated PHE mortality stats, huge percentages of people who went into hospital for minor surgery yet wound up dead from SarsCov2, corrupt drug trials conducted by Oxford Recovery, evasion of questions about vaccination-related death, blatant lies to the commons about vaccine approvals, hard-sell vaccine marketing condemned as totalitarian, and both delays and groundless exaggerations in relation to the Indian/Delta variant’.

‘But there is something about the Midazolam story that has at last stirred the police into some kind of action. A threatening slate-grey and brown cloud of doubt hangs over it that can only be grasped if one accepts the reality of depraved people in public life. Such clouds follow Matt Hancock around like a Satanic travelling fair’.

The Evidence – ‘You stayed at home, to protect the NHS, but they gave Midazolam to the Elderly and told you they were Covid Deaths’ (link).

We Need To Talk About Midazolam – Clare Wills Harrison (link).

‘By way of a shocking insight into utterly compelling new evidence of genocide by government policy, procurement and administration, which the People’s Union of Britain [PUB], Scouse polymath and independent data cruncher, Mark Oakford, and fearsome probate solicitor, Clare Wills Harrison, are on the brink of filing in the Private Criminal Prosecution of the Four Horsemen of COVID-1984 and their shadowy accomplices, here lies Clare’s summary of the serious issues to be tried, which she published this evening on social media’.

Your Government has committed Democide since March 2020 by using fear, deception, and Midazolam… (link).

‘Whilst all this was happening Matt Hancock and Chris Whitty instructed hospitals to discharge as many patients as possible into care homes, the very place the patients loved ones were now banned from visiting, the very place a doctor was not required to visit to certify a death, the very place carers could not be held liable for a death as long as it was just suspected to be Covid-19’.

‘The very place where care home managers refused to call out a doctor to treat an illness. The very place that care home managers refused to call an ambulance to take a resident to hospital. The very place that any patient with the first signs of just a sniffle were put on do not resuscitate orders without informing the patient or their family’.

‘The very place where those do not resuscitate orders were used as permission to begin end of life care. End of life care which involved the refusal of medical treatment. End of life care which involved the withdrawal of existing medication. End of life care which involved the injection of lethal amounts of midazolam. End of life care which involved the deprivation of food and water, leading to the residents dying of drug overdose, starvation, and dehydration’.

‘Is it just a coincidence that midazolam causes the same symptoms as serious complications due to Covid-19?’

As of 10 June 2021, Graph reveals correlation between ‘Covid deaths’ and use on old people of the dangerous respiratory-depressing drug Midazolam and between ‘Covid deaths’ and the fake ‘vaccine’ roll-out among the elderly at the start of 2021 (link).

As of May 31, 2021, Vaccine researcher admits ‘big mistake,’ says spike protein is dangerous ‘toxin’ (link).

‘‘Terrifying’ new research finds vaccine spike protein unexpectedly in bloodstream. The protein is linked to blood clots, heart and brain damage, and potential risks to nursing babies and fertility’.

As of 29 March 2021, Do doctors have to have the (emergency use authorisation) covid-19 vaccine? (link).

‘Nevertheless, what I am currently struggling with is the failure to report the reality of the morbidity caused by our current vaccination program within the health service and staff population. The levels of sickness after vaccination is unprecedented and staff are getting very sick and some with neurological symptoms which is having a huge impact on the health service function. Even the young and healthy are off for days, some for weeks, and some requiring medical treatment. Whole teams are being taken out as they went to get vaccinated together’.

‘Mandatory vaccination in this instance is stupid, unethical and irresponsible when it comes to protecting our staff and public health. We are in the voluntary phase of vaccination, and encouraging staff to take an unlicensed product that is impacting on their immediate health, and I have direct experience of staff contracting Covid AFTER vaccination and probably transmitting it. In fact, it is clearly stated that these vaccine products do not offer immunity or stop transmission. In which case why are we doing it? There is no longitudinal safety data (a couple of months of trial data at best) available and these products are only under emergency licensing. What is to say that there are no longitudinal adverse effects that we may face that may put the entire health sector at risk?’

As of March 02, 2021, MEDICAL SHOCKER: Scientists at Sloan Kettering discover mRNA inactivates tumor-suppressing proteins, meaning it can promote cancer (link).

‘scientists at Sloan Kettering found that mRNA itself carries cancer CAUSING changes – changes that genetic tests don’t even analyze, flying completely under the radar of oncologists across the globe’.

We can expect cancers in those who have had the mRNA injectable to skyrocket.

As of 18 January 2021, COVID-19 RNA Based Vaccines and the Risk of Prion Disease (link).

Among the prion diseases are scrapie, transmissible mink encephalopathy (TME), bovine spongiform encephalopathy (BSE) and Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease (CJD).

As of December, 2020, Pfizer COVID vaccine trial shows alarming evidence of pathogenic priming in older adults (link).

Pfizer and Moderna using relative risk reduction in order to claim “95% effective” instead of using absolute risk reduction where they’d only be able to claim “0.7%” and “0.6%” effectiveness, respectively, is right out of Billy G’s favorite book “How to Lie With Statistics.” (tweet).

As of 19 March 2020, the UK gov website said that COVID-19 is no longer considered to be a high consequence infectious disease (HCID) in the UK (link).

‘They have determined that several features have now changed; in particular, more information is available about mortality rates (low overall)’

As of June 04, 2021, Epidemiologists Say CDC Exaggerated Outdoor COVID Risks (link).

Risk is 0.1%, it is not 10%. This is a whooping 100-fold exaggeration.

Covid-19: Highest death rates seen in countries with most overweight populations (link).

‘Covid-19 death rates are 10 times higher in countries where more than half of the adult population is classified as overweight, a comprehensive report from the World Obesity Federation has found’.

As of 13 November 2020, Covid-19: politicisation, “corruption,” and suppression of science (link).

As of 12 October 2020, WHO Flip-Flops: (Dr David Nabarro) Urges World Leaders To Stop Using Lockdowns To Fight COVID Contagion (link).

“New Zealand children falling ill in high numbers…children haven’t been exposed to range of bugs due to lockdowns, distancing and sanitiser and their immune systems are suffering…wards flooded by babies with a potentially-deadly respiratory virus.” (tweet, website).

Lockdowns (will) kill more people than COVID-19 (November 10, 2020 Dr Lidiya Angelova, link).

‘Locking everyone will decrease everyone’s immunity and make everyone susceptible to all pathogens. Immunity gets weaker by not being in contact with other harmless viruses but also by lack of natural vitamin D, fresh air and exercise’.

I dare say that Dr Lidiya Angelova takes no pleasure in being proven correct.

New research obliterates the entire justification behind vaccine passports, finding that public gatherings contribute NOTHING to the spread of covid (link).

I will never ask you. It’s your body & your choice. I will never tell you, because it’s my body & my choice. And I will absolutely never carry any form of domestic ID that marks me as safe or unsafe. A vaccine passport is not freedom, it’s tyranny. #NoVaccinePassports (tweet).

(Science Direct) A study of infectivity of asymptomatic SARS-CoV-2 Carriers (August 2020, link).

‘In summary, all the 455 contacts were excluded from SARS-CoV-2 infection and we conclude that the infectivity of some asymptomatic SARS-CoV-2 carriers might be weak’.

‘There were no positive tests amongst 1,174 close contacts of asymptomatic cases’ was one outcome of Post-lockdown SARS-CoV-2 nucleic acid screening between May 14 and June 1, 2020 in nearly ten million residents of Wuhan, China (20 November 2020, link).

As of 01 December 2020, (British Medical Journal) Covid-19: Asymptomatic cases may not be infectious, Wuhan study indicates (link).

Household Transmission of SARS-CoV-2A Systematic Review and Meta-analysis (December 14, 2020, link).

People who have no symptoms cannot spread disease – the GIGANTIC lie on which the scam is founded – doctors speak out (website, brand new tube).

Giant Study Disproves Myth Of Asymptomatic COVID Spread (link).

‘The study, published in the November issue of the peer-reviewed scientific journal Nature Communications, studied 9,899,828 residents of Wuhan, screening them between May 14, 2020 and June 1, 2020. The results provided clear evidence as to the possibility of any asymptomatic transmission of the virus’.

The Myth of the ‘Asymptomatic Spreader’ Dealt Another Blow This Week (May 24, 2021, link).

As of 15 Oct, 2020, Only poisoned monkey kidney cells ‘grew’ the SARS-CoV-2 ‘virus’. SARS-CoV-2 non-infectious in CDC lab and of 30k genome, found 37 then computed the rest, which makes it 99.9987% a unicorn (link).

World Health Organisation guidelines say that “contact tracing” is “not recommended in any circumstances” (page 9 of link).

PCR inventor Kary Mullis- ‘can find almost anything in anybody’ (link).

A unicorn virus not able to be detected by a unicorn test, and to complete the set, I am calling the vaccine a unicorn too.

As of February 23, 2021, PCR Testing Saga: Were We Duped? (link).

‘Were federal health officials and experts at WHO really unaware that the recommended high cycle count (CT) for PCR tests would produce an exorbitant number of false positives for COVID?’

The ONS has admitted it has been reporting PCR tests as positive when only a single coronavirus gene is detected, despite this being against the manufacturer instructions that two or more genes must be found. (tweet, website).

–

As of 11/04/2021, Laboratories in US can’t find Covid-19 in one of 1,500 positive tests (link).

‘CDC sued for massive fraud: Tests at 7 universities of ALL people examined showed that they did not have Covid, but just Influenza A or B – EU statistics: ‘Corona’ virtually disappeared, even under mortality’.

As of April 29, 2021, Flu Has Disappeared Worldwide during the COVID Pandemic (link).

As of 20 November 2020, Portuguese Court Rules PCR Tests “Unreliable” & Quarantines “Unlawful” (link).

‘Important legal decision faces total media blackout in Western world’

‘The ruling goes on to conclude that, based on the science they read, any PCR test using over 25 cycles is totally unreliable. Governments and private labs have been very tight-lipped about the exact number of cycles they run when PCR testing, but it is known to sometimes be as high as 45. Even fearmonger-in-chief Anthony Fauci has publicly stated anything over 35 is totally unusable’.

Austrian court overturns judgment: PCR test not suitable for diagnosis “The court states in several places that a PCR test is not suitable for determining infectivity.” Deutsch: https://info-direkt.eu/2021/03/31/oesterreichisches-gericht-kippt-urteil-pcr-test-nicht-zur-diagnostik-geeignet/

English: https://translate.google.com/translate?hl=&sl=de&tl=en&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.info-direkt.eu%2F2021%2F03%2F31%2Foesterreichisches-gericht-kippt-urteil-pcr-test-nicht-zur-diagnostik-geeignet%2F (tweet).

As of October 31, 2020, Government website reveals extensive “COVID cases” fraud – RT-PCR is not able to distinguish whether infectious virus is present (link).

NHS Manchester FOI request shows NHS are using cycles at 45 which is medical fraud & 97% false positive!!! (tweet).

–

–

Anything over 30 cycles and the false positives go up radically. At 35 cycles its around 97% false positives. Its a false positive PCR pandemic. (tweet).

Covid-19: Where is the virus? (link).

Is pine needle tea the answer to covid vaccine shedding / transmission? Learn about suramin, shikimic acid and how to make your own extracts (link).

S U R A M I N: How the COVID-1984 Global Control Regime Can Be Terminated (link).

As of 1 March 2021, A QUARTER of all UK Covid fatalities had dementia: Huge death toll among elderly is revealed (link).

As of 22 November 2020, “These data analyses suggest that in contrast to most people’s assumptions, the number of deaths by COVID-19 is not alarming. In fact, it has relatively no effect on deaths in the United States.” – John Hopkins Uni (link, archived copy of deleted doc).

As of February 1st 2021, COVID-19 Fatalities 16.7 Times Too High Due to ‘Illegal’ Inflation (link).

–

–

You are 20 times less likely to die with/from COVID-19, if you don’t have pre-existing adverse health conditions.

All these pre-existing adverse health conditions are quite easily capable of being the dominant cause of death in any of these cases.

As reported for Italy on 19 March 2020, for Britain on 12 June 2020 and for the United States of America on 1 September 2020.

You are 100 times less likely to die with/from COVID-19, if you are vitamin D sufficient for T cell activation.

As reported on 18 June 2020 link.

Finally Confirmed! Vitamin D Nearly Abolishes ICU Risk in COVID-19 (link).

Data shows the average age of death from coronavirus is 82.4 years, writes DAVID ROSE as he argues for anti-lockdown plan to shield only the most vulnerable (link).

You are 33,333 times less likely to die with/from COVID-19, if you are under 20 years of age or 5,000 times if you are under 50 or 200 times if you are under 70. This was as of September 27, 2020 when the CDC reported that the infection fatality ratio for each age group was as follows: 0-19yo is 0.00003%, 20-49yo is 0.0002%, 50-69yo is 0.005% & 70+yo is 0.054% link.

Big pharma is not needed here.

University Of Florida Lab Finds Dangerous Pathogens On Children’s Face Masks (link, link).

‘A laboratory at the University of Florida that recently analyzed a small sample of face masks, detected the presence of 11 dangerous pathogens that included bacterias that cause diphtheria, pneumonia, and meningitis’.

CDC: masks don’t work (Originally published 6 February 2020 and updated May 2020, link).

As of 06 Oct 2020, German Neurologist Warns Against Wearing Facemasks: ‘Oxygen Deprivation Causes Permanent Neurological Damage’ (link).

As of Sep 20, 2020, A German children’s charity has commissioned a laboratory to examine a commercially available mask. The face mask was previously worn by a child in school for 8 hours. Examination findings: Detection of 82 bacterial colonies and 4 mold colonies (link).

You shouldn’t wear a face covering unless you want to give yourself bacterial pneumonia.

As of August 07, 2020, Dentists say ‘mask mouth’ can cause serious health complications, including strokes (link).

‘The dentists said that the face coverings increase mouth dryness and contribute to a buildup of bad bacteria’.

As of February 4, 2021, Long-term mask wearing may contribute to advanced stage lung cancer, study finds (link).

Masking Danger? Are We Inhaling Disease-causing Microplastic Particles From Face Masks? (link).

Fact Check – Scientific studies prove you are more likely to catch Covid-19 if you wear a Face Covering (link).

This law got passed on the quiet yesterday (October 1) in the #UK, allowing the harvesting and retention of the DNA of anyone who does a #COVID-19 test. No mention in main stream #news. See link: https://legislation.gov.uk/uksi/2020/973/ (link).

I don’t want anyone’s DNA to be harvested or retained so I ask everyone reading this to not take a test or if they do take a test they first consult a lawyer to sue the government so that their DNA is not harvested or retained.

Another Covid Myth Dies the Death (link).

‘On April 5, however, the CDC page was replaced by a much-simplified set of instructions, which includes now this discreet note: “In most situations, the risk of infection from touching a surface is low.” Oh is that so?’

BILL GATES’ FOUNDATION FUNDED ‘DNA MINING’ USING COVID-19 TESTS (website, bitchute).

Can there be anything more personal than someone’s DNA?

Dr Mike Yeadon – “The findings that 100% of Covid-19 Vaccine Deaths have been caused by just 5% of the batches produced are unprecedented” (link).

‘On October 31st we revealed how an investigation of data found in the USA’s Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) has revealed that extremely high numbers of adverse reactions and deaths have been reported against specific lot numbers of the Covid-19 vaccines several times, meaning deadly batches of the experimental injections have now been identified’.

‘The investigation uncovered several shocking findings, including that 100% of deaths reported to VAERS as adverse reactions to the Covid-19 injections were caused by just 5% of the batches produced’.

‘Dr Mike Yeadon, former Vice-President of Pfizer, has detailed his thoughts on the conclusions of the investigation of VAERS data below’.

‘This information about different safety profiles of different “lots” (batches of finished product of covid19 vaccines) is completely without precedent’.

‘I’m thinking about it and I don’t yet have clear in my mind what the envelope of plausible / possible explanations are’.

5% of jab batches, 100% of deaths, 1 in 20.

VAERS Report & Study Indicates Nearly 2 Million Americans May Have Died Following COVID Shot (Video) (link).

–

DISCOLORED & DEOXYGENATED: Blood Cells Exposed To Pfizer’s Vaccine Lose Healthy Red Color & Oxygen?! (link).

FDA Panel Backs Pfizer Shot For Kids: “We’re Never Going to Learn About How Safe This Vaccine Is (or not safe) Unless We Start Giving It” (link).

–

Danger of Severe COVID So Low in Kids, It’s ‘Difficult to Quantify’ (link).

‘On a recent episode of “The Jimmy Dore Show,” comedian and political commentator Jimmy Dore and investigative journalist Max Blumenthal discussed the issue of COVID vaccine mandates for children, and the ever-changing official vaccine narrative’.

Children Are Dying at a Rate 62% Higher Than the 5-Year-Average Since They Began to Be Given the Covid-19 Vaccine (link).

‘On September 13th 2021, the four Chief Medical Officer’s (CMO’s) of the United Kingdom advised the UK Government to offer the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine to all children over the age of twelve’.

‘This was despite the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) previously stating they could not support universal vaccination of children’.

‘Is it just a coincidence that deaths among children have since increased by 62% against the five-year-average?’

–

Comcast Censors TV Ad by Family Claiming 12yo Daughter was Paralyzed by Pfizer Jab (link).

–

UK Health Security Agency: Children Are 69% More Likely to Be Hospitalised With Covid-19 if Fully Vaccinated (link).

–

VAERS Caught Concealing Euthanasia shots! 10/22/2021 (link).

–

Consensus REACHED: An Astounding 91 Clinical Research Studies ALL CONFIRMED That NATURAL IMMUNITY Provides Same, If Not Better Protection Against the Virus Than Covid-19 Vaccines – Infection Rate Remained at “Almost ZERO” Among Previously Infected Individuals (link).

–

COVID vaccine experiment causes monstrous spike in vaccine injuries and deaths, serious adverse events under-reported by a factor of eight (link).

–

Analysis of VAERS Data: 5,427% Increase in Deaths Following COVID Shots Compared to ALL Vaccines the Past 10 Years (link).

–

UK Column News – 3rd November 2021. Nearly 500 financial services firms from across the world have agreed to align $130trn of the assets they hold to the climate goals in the Paris Agreement. Muhammadu Buhari, Nigerian president: dire warnings of the end of the world are as old as civilisation itself. But each year as the countdown to United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP) begins, they grow in volume and intensity. It is an inconvenient truth, but energy solutions proposed by those most eager to address the climate crisis are fuel for the instability of which they warn. For today’s 1.3 billion Africans, access to low-cost and reliable energy is the highest of all possible concerns. Gov.UK yellow card for reporting vaccine side effects trashed by Doctor Hillary. VigiAccess was launched by the World Health Organisation (WHO) in 2015 to provide public access to information in VigiBase, the WHO global database of reported potential side effects of medicinal products. Covid-19 vaccine total number of records retrieved: 2444292. Covid testing of primary school children: young child has a cough; school says she must be tested; test centre says results inconclusive; test centre says consult your GP; GP says speak to the hospital; hospital says consult your GP; school says your child cannot come to school; parent says what madness is this? (website, odysee, bitchute, rumble, brandnewtube, terminated from youtube, not livestreamed on or uploaded onto vimeo).

Vaxx ANTIDOTE: Creating the REVERSAL of Damage Caused by Jab (link).

–

Doctor: Hydras and Parasites in Vaxx, Transfecting Humans Into New Species (link).

–

Dr. Zelenko Drops ATOMIC BOMB: Where Did the Influenza Go? (link).

–

Emergency rooms across America getting FLOODED with patients suffering acute organ failure and debilitating symptoms… media claims it has nothing to do with covid vaccines (link).

–

Major Uptick in Emergency Room Admissions from People Suffering Acute Organ Failure (link).

‘National Public Radio (NPR) is flabbergasted by a major uptick in emergency room admissions across the United States’.

–

The Incidence of Cancer, Triggered by the Covid 19 “Vaccine” (link).

–

SPIKED! Do Vaccines Elicit Toxic, Dangerous Spike Proteins? Compilation Of Experts Speaking Out (link).

–

Dr. Peter McCullough Continues To Sound Alarm On The Deaths And Injuries Right After The Vaccines (link).

–

Actress Suffers Stroke Caused by Blood Clot Side-Effect After Taking AstraZeneca COVID Vaccine — Still Supports Vaccine (link).

‘Actress Melle Stewart is fighting for her life after she suffered a stroke after taking AstraZeneca COVID vaccine’.

‘The 40-year-old actress suffered a rare blood-clotting side effect following her AstraZenaca vaccine injection’.

–

Ruled and Mandated to their graves. 3 Judges suddenly dead after jab mandate. Justice at last! (link).

–

Most COVID Patients Need Not Die, Hydroxychloroquine And Ivermectin Are Saving Lives! (link).

‘Federal and state health officials tell us emphatically that everyone must have COVID shots for the safety of everyone. However, no one has proved that necessity. If there were qualified people with no motive for financial gain or the stroking of egos taking that position, those health officials would have more credibility. Additionally, they would be declaring hundreds of private physicians wrong’.

‘I seem to remember something about “first do no harm.” Moreover, the common, safe, inexpensive treatment for COVID is saving lives, not causing harm. Political physicians muddy the water by saying people have died from an overdose of one of the therapeutic COVID treatments; however, people have also overdosed on water, aspirin, Tylenol, etc’.

‘Furthermore, one of the conditions for an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) is there must be no approved therapeutic available for the disease. Ahh, so there is the rub because hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) and ivermectin are now available and saving COVID sufferers as they have been used for decades to cure other diseases. However, by using the available, inexpensive, already approved drug that works well for COVID-19 would make the EUA vaccines illegal (as well as being harmful)’.

‘Can’t have that. Gotta sell vaccines and save reputations’.

‘Many famous medical experts tell us that the COVID-19 vaccines are unnecessary since long-time common drugs are very effective for those infected with the Chinese Communist coronavirus. Wait a minute; does that mean millions of people have died unnecessarily? And millions more did not have to spend weeks and months hospitalized, suffering enormous pain and disability?’

‘Well, hundreds of private physicians say yes while political physicians say no. It should be remembered the private physicians have treated hundreds of COVID patients successfully with common drugs, and government health officials have treated none’.

‘America’s Frontline Doctors allege in their suit against the state of Alabama, “The Vaccine manufacturers could not obtain the Emergency Use Authorization for a COVID-19 vaccine if there was an effective alternative treatment. So, they had to rig false studies to purport that hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) was not an effective alternative treatment.”’

AMA Plots to Ban Ivermectin So That More People Die from COVID (link).

–

UPDATE: COVID-19 Cases Plummeted in Indonesia After Government Authorized IVERMECTIN For Treatment – Big Pharma Vaccines Made Little Difference (link).

–

Calamitous Suppression of Early CV-19 Treatment – Dr. Pierre Kory (link).

–

Audio tapes reveal hospitals are depriving COVID patients of nutrition, intentionally isolating them (link).

‘Explosive interviews aired during the Truth for Health Foundation’s “Stop the Shot: Caught on Tape” conference Wednesday reveal that American hospitals are holding patients as prisoners while denying them life-saving treatment and nutrition’.

‘Ali Schultz is a lawyer with the Foundation’s legal advisory council working with the medical team in the trenches where they deal with hospital abuses as they assist family members who are desperate to get their loved ones out of the hospital to save their lives’.

‘Schultz saw the medical tyranny first-hand as her mother-in-law and father-in-law both faced strong opposition from their respective hospitals regarding how to treat their illness with COVID-19. Ultimately, Schultz’s mother-in-law lost that battle, dying on September 17. She had been neglected by staff when she wouldn’t accept remdesivir, a dangerous protocol which has been associated with high levels of liver and kidney failure’.

‘Schultz did, however, manage to have her father-in-law Chuck “released” from hospital on September 16, she said, adding that his exit from hospital was more like an escape from prison. “He was not let go or discharged. He had to be released.”’

‘Schultz explained that she was a medical power of attorney for both of her sick in-laws and that they had both notified the hospital in an advance directive that they did not want to receive remdesivir or be forced onto mechanical ventilation’.

‘Although both parents-in-law were admitted to different hospitals, “they had the same exact protocol … and since they refused remdesivir I felt like we were just punished.”’

‘“And the reason why they refuse remdesivir, and I agree with them, is because it’s known to cause kidney toxicity and failure, which ultimately leads to more pulmonary congestion,” Schultz said. “I’m obviously not a doctor, but we’ve done a lot of research on this because you have to when you’re advocating for your own health.”’

‘After completing their research into the effects of remdesivir, the family was “adamant about refusing it, and after that, I felt like we were totally punished.”’

Former Trump Medical Advisor Warns Shots are Creating a Supervirus (link).

–

High Court in New Zealand ruled vaccine rollout illegal. The very clever lawyerdidn’t argue civil rights or democracy or discrimination. Instead her argument was much more simple than that. The vaccines are in trial phase until 2023. The Court ruled that medical trials can only be carried out on a select number of people and that by logic, the entire population cannot be considered a select group. Bang!!! (tweet).

–

BOOM! Nurses Blow Whistle on Vax Danger & Pandemic Fraud (link).

–

Latest Lancet Study Exposes Limits Of Vaccines At Preventing COVID Infection (link).

‘The Lancet has just released another study comparing the efficacy of COVID vaccines to the efficacy of protection provided by previous COVID infections. Their conclusion: while vaccines lower the risk of infections with the delta variant within households, those who are fully vaccinated are still vulnerable to a ‘breakthrough’ infection if somebody they live with gets infected’.

‘What’s more, people who have been vaccinated against COVID can be equally as infectious as the unvaccinated, the study showed’.

‘The new study, which was published Thursday in the Lancet, the British medical journal that published some of the earliest research on COVID, is one of few to use detailed infection data from actual examples of household transmission, and it showed that – as we noted above – the viral loads of both vaccinated and unvaccinated patients infected with COVID are “broadly similar”’.

‘The study involved 621 people in the UK with mild COVID infections, identified via the UK’s contact-tracing system’.

Former Pfizer Chief Scientist Turned COVID-19 Vaccine Whistleblower Issues Dark Warning of Mass ‘Depopulation’ (link).

‘Former Pfizer chief scientist Dr. Michael Yeadon, who has emerged as a prominent whistleblower against the COVID-19 vaccine regime, has issued a dark proclamation for what is to come now that the technocracy is taking shape’.

‘Yeadon wrote of what is to come on his Telegram channel considering major tech monopolies would never allow him to spread his message on their tightly-controlled propaganda platforms’.

‘“The world economy has been reshaped, destroying big chunks of the aspirational middle classes as well as their predecessors. Billions of people are somewhere between unstable & clinically insane. Lockdown, masks, business closures. Immunity, PCR, vaccines, all lies or severely misleading takes on everything,” he wrote’.

‘“The worst part, from my perspective, has been the Soviet level of propaganda, suppression & censorship. Not only main / legacy media but almost the entire internet is controlled by perpetrators,” Yeadon added, before asking: “Where is this all going?”’

‘Yeadon believes that this is all headed toward a massive depopulation plan, which has long been speculated as being the capstone of the new world order’.

Freedom of Information Requests: Health/ Science Institutions Worldwide “Have No Record” of SARS-COV-2 Isolation/Purification (link).

‘First published by GR on August 4, 2021’

‘We bring to the attention of our readers this carefully documented study’.

‘While the Chinese authorities announced on January 7, 2020 that they had isolated and identified “a new type of virus” no details were provided. Then on the 28th of January 2020, the US Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) stated that the novela corona virus had been isolated.’

‘The central question raised in this study is the following: is there reliable evidence that SARS-CoV-2 has been isolated from an “unadulterated sample taken from a diseased patient”?’

‘The study provides documentation based on Freedom of Information requests addressed to Health /Science institutions in a large number of countries’’.

‘The responses to these requests confirm that there is no record of isolation/ purification undertaken by the numerous Health /Science institutions which were contacted’.

‘It is worth noting that according to the Berlin Virology Institute, the WHO in January 2020 did not have in its possession details regarding the isolation and identity of SARS-CoV-2’.

‘Moreover, because the relevant details concerning isolation /purification were not available, the WHO decided pursuant to the advice of the Berlin Virology Institute to “customize” The Real Time Reverse Transcription Polymerase Chain Reaction (rRT-PCR) using the “similar” 2003 SARS virus (subsequently renamed SARS-1) as “a point of reference” for detecting genetic fragments of the 2019 SARS-CoV-2’.

‘Bear in mind, this totally flawed RT-PCR test is being used not only to detect V-the virus, it is now being used to ‘detect” the variants of SARS-CoV-2’.

‘Supporting documents including the responses by Health /Science institutions, CDC, etc are provided in this study. Also more documents can be consulted by downloading the relevant pdf files compiled by the researchers’.

ISOLATION TRUTH GOING VIRAL (link).

–

TRUE FAITH: Canadian pastor Artur Pawlowski refuses to obey fascist Canada’s gag order, says he’s “prepared to go to prison” (link).

‘Sarah Miller, his lawyer, is already planning an appeal against the “compelled speech” order and the “unconstitutional” sentencing her client was given’.

Who the hell does this judge think he is compelling this man to speak against his will?

This judge can f**k right off with this compelling speech bulls**t.

AUSTRALIAN CARTOONIST FIRED FOR THIS (link).

–

Austrian Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg Tells His Unvaccinated Citizens To Prepare To Be Locked Down Unless They Agree To Take The Jab (link).

–

EVIL: Canada’s top organ transplant hospital denies treatment to unvaccinated patients (link).

–

As PETA Calls for Resignation, Dr. Fauci Exposed for Torturing Hundreds of Puppies for YEARS (link).

–

Fauci Hopes His Experiments On Puppies Will Distract Everyone From Experiments He Performed On Humanity For Past 18 Months (link).

–

It Wasn’t Just Beagles and Monkeys – Fauci’s NIH Also Funded Medical Experiments on AIDS Orphans in NY City (link).

–

Archbishop Vigano: “The vaccine victims are sacrificed at the altar of Moloch.” We are in a war of good vs evil, the deep state and deep church conspire against humanity (link).

–

Almost all of the senators supposed to be holding Big Tech accountable are bankrolled by Google (link).

The best corrupt government that corrupt money can buy.

–

World Health Organization’s Widespread Corruption & Massive Funding By Bill Gates Exposed (Video) (link).

‘A documentary was released recently that exposes the widespread criminal activity in the World Health Organization and the massive funding of it by none other than Bill Gates. Why this man has not been targeted as Enemy Number One of the human race I know not. Yet, he definitely is an evil man with an evil agenda, and he seems to have a lot of minions to aid him in that agenda’.

‘According to The Defender: “TrustWHO,” a documentary film produced by Lilian Franck, reveals the clandestine influences — including Bill Gates’s role as No. 1 funder — controlling the World Health Organization, to the peril of public health’.

‘Dr. Jospeph Mercola introduced the documentary in an article’.

‘“TrustWHO,” a documentary film produced by Lilian Franck, reveals the clandestine influences that are controlling the World Health Organization (WHO) — and that have been since the very beginning. Founded in 1948 by 61 member states whose contributions initially financed the organization, WHO was quickly infiltrated by industry’.

‘From Big Tobacco to the nuclear industry and pharmaceuticals, industry has historically dictated WHO’s global agenda and continues to do so in the present day, putting profits and power ahead of public health’.

–

Tens of Thousands in Bern, Switzerland Reject Vaccine Passports, Mandates (link).

–

‘We Refuse to Become the Vax Police for Any Govt!’; In-N-Out Boldly Disobeys Jab Mandate (link).

–

Family Suing After Son is Vaccinated at School WITHOUT Their Consent (link).

‘In a rare admission, a massive health care company, Ochsner Health, has admitted fault after a child was administered Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine at school — without his parents permission’.

‘According to Lafayette-based attorney Shelly Maturin, the family is now suing both the school district and Ochsner Health for the gross violation of parental rights’.

‘According to the child’s mother, Jennifer Ravain, her son handed back in his unsigned consent form to the school and despite the fact that it was not signed by one of his parents, he was given the jab anyway. The event was part of an Ochsner Health school vaccination program — an effort to vaccinate children across the state’.

‘“The egregious and reckless actions of Ochsner and East Jefferson High School went well beyond any legal or moral bounds and, at a minimum, constitute a battery upon the minor child,” Maturin said. “Hopefully, this type of reckless behavior will stop immediately, and no other parents or children will have to go through this nightmare.”’

–

“Completely Reckless” – Louisiana High School Under Investigation For Vaccinating Teenage Students Without Parental Consent (VIDEO) (link).

–

Woman Collapsed And Died On Road 30 Minutes After Second Dose Of Vaccine (link).

‘A 36 year old homemaker reportedly collapsed and died on the road after second dose of vaccine in Hegganahalli, under mysterious circumstances. Incident took place on Friday morning in Rajagopala Nagar in north Bengaluru’.

‘A complaint was filed by Dinesh, husband of Mangala, a resident of Laxman Nagar near Kamakshipalya, expressing suspicion over the sudden death of his wife’.

‘Police has registered an FIR on the complaint and are investigating the death, reported Deccan Herald’.

‘In his complaint, Dinesh said Mangala had been to the Hegganahalli govt. health centre to get the second dose of COVID vaccine’.

–

Leicester Hospital Holds Man Prisoner & Forcibly Medicates Him (link).

‘This article stands as an urgent and serious warning to the CEO of Leicester Partnership NHS Trust and the staff in the Ashby Ward at the Bradgate Department of Mental Health, Glenfield Hospital, whom prima facie evidence suggests are complicit in the unlawful sectioning, detention and forced medication of a beneficiary of the People’s Union of Britain [PUB]’.

‘ The Demonstrable Facts ’

‘On 20th October, 2021, Carl Scrivens, of Coalville, Leicestershire, was relaxing at home when a gaggle of social workers, council employees and police started to bang on his door’.

‘He politely informed them that he did not want to speak with them and that they should leave but they ignored him, and, aided and abetted by the police, his front door was then battered down, before he was kidnapped and ‘sectioned’ by way of a plainly void warrant’.

–

Yes, Bill Gates Is Working Around The Clock To Bring A Global Identification System Based On The COVID Immunity Passport To Every Nation On Earth (link).

–

Another Monopoly? Bill Gates is Now America’s Biggest Farmland Owner (link).

–

Europe’s Digital Services Act: on a Collision Course With Human Rights (link).

–

It All Makes Sense Once You Realize They Want to Kill Us (link).

‘Check out this clip from a 2005 research paper:’

‘“A jab against one strain might worsen infection with others….’

‘In the.. study, Gary Nabel of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.. injected mice with spike protein from a SARS virus taken from a human patient infected in early 2003. They then collected the antibodies the animals produced’.

‘In lab experiments, they showed that these antibodies were unable to attack spike protein from a different strain of SARS, isolated from a patient infected in late 2003….The team next tested whether the antibodies would attack spike proteins from two SARS strains isolated from civets, from which the virus is thought to have originally jumped into humans. In this case, they found hints that the antibodies actually boosted the ability of the virus to infect cells.…’

–

NTEB PROPHECY NEWS PODCAST: World Leaders Gather At G20 Summit In Rome To Create Global Vaccination Task Force Around Buying And Selling (link).

‘On this episode of the NTEB Prophecy News Podcast, we know you’re tired and so worn out about dealing with ever-increasing fascist vaccine mandate, and we feel your pain, but you better buckled up because as incredulous as it may be, this pandemic is just getting started. In Rome right now, world leaders are meeting at the G20 to create a global vaccination police force to inflict the COVID vaccine on all humanity, and when that is accomplished, tie every living soul to digital biometric identification. If you’ve been paying even the least bit of attention over the past 22 months, you know that all this was prophesied by Bill Gates, the United Nations and the World Health Organization. What is happening right now is what the ‘fact checkers’ tell you doesn’t exist, and that you’re a conspiracy lunatic if you believe it. And yet, here it is. Today on the podcast, you will see the global digital identification system, already up and functioning in India, and preparing to be implemented by the United Nations. President George H.W. Bush told you on September 11, 1991, that the New World Order would be under the authority of the United Nations’.

–

THE VACCINE-CANCER ATROCITY: Like clockwork, most vaccinated Americans will lose immune function by Christmas and start growing accelerated CANCER tumors that will kill them over the next ten years (link).

–

The Bottom Line Is, The ‘Watchmen’ Were Right All Along – We Are Going Through Massive Depopulation As Deviously Forecast By Deagel And Called For On The Georgia Guidestones (link).

–

‘This Is Pre-meditated Murder And Genocide!’ The MSM And ‘Government Entities’ Carrying Out These Atrocities Against Humanity Are Guilty Of War Crimes (link).

–

The Nazi medical plan for control of the planet; World War Two never ended (link).

‘At the end of the War, IG Farben executives were put on trial and, despite the efforts of Telford Taylor, the chief US prosecutor, and assistant prosecutor, Josiah DuBois, the sentences handed out were light’.

‘For example, Fritz Ter Meer, a high-ranking Farben executive, was tried for mass medical murder and slavery, and sentenced to a paltry seven years in jail. He was released after three years, and went on to occupy a post as chairman of the advisory board of Bayer, a corporate branch on the tree of the infamous IG Farben, which supposedly had been disbanded…’

–

Iris Scanning Worldcoin Idea Fuels Objections From Privacy Advocates — Snowden Says ‘Don’t Catalog Eyeballs’ (link).

–

Bitcoin Is Mathematical Purity, Says Apple Co-Founder Steve Wozniak (link, link).

–

ALERT! Bitcoin Jumps Again as Rand Paul Supports Cryptos OVER FIAT!! (Bix Weir) (link).

–

Three studies reveal natural phenomena, not humans, behind global warming (link).

‘Three studies have found that natural phenomena, not human activity, is to blame for global warming. The papers published from June through October revealed that occurrences in the atmosphere and in the ocean trigger increased temperatures. Humanity’s role in global warming appears to be minimal – and even causes a drop in temperatures, the studies noted’.

‘In June, Geophysical Research Letters published a study pointing to Earth’s energy imbalance (EEI) as the reason for global warming. “EEI is a relatively small difference between global mean solar radiation absorbed and thermal infrared radiation emitted to space,” the study explained’.

‘It also noted that most of EEI warms the ocean, with the rest heating the land, melting ice and warming the atmosphere. The authors of the study wrote that they have recorded “statistically indistinguishable decadal EEI increases from mid-2005 to mid-2019.” They primarily attribute this to “an increase in absorbed solar radiation associated with decreased reflection by clouds.”’

‘The study pointed to another natural phenomenon called the Pacific decadal oscillation (PDO), which is “a large-scale climate pattern associated with substantial shifts in sea-surface temperatures and clouds.”’

‘According to the authors, the PDO shifted into a warm phase from around 2014 until 2020. This change led to fewer clouds covering the ocean, allowing more solar radiation to be absorbed. “If the PDO were to reverse in the future, that would likely act to decrease the rate of heat uptake,” they wrote. (Related: CO2 is not causing “global warming” – the sun is.)’

–

“Donald Trump’s Victory in 2016 Was Providential… In 2020 Donald Trump Won a Bigger Victory” – Steve Bannon Ignites the GOP Crowd in Pima County (VIDEO) (link).

–