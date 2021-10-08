Your alternative update on #COVID19 for 2021-10-08. Exposing the cover up mass jab deaths. Jab’s mystery payload. Economy Being Crashed On Purpose

by paulthepaperbear in Uncategorized

Great Barrington Declaration – Dr. Martin Kulldorff, professor of medicine at Harvard University, a biostatistician, and epidemiologist, Dr. Sunetra Gupta, professor at Oxford University, an epidemiologist and Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, professor at Stanford University Medical School, a physician, epidemiologist, health economist, and public health policy expert (link).

‘As infectious disease epidemiologists and public health scientists we have grave concerns about the damaging physical and mental health impacts of the prevailing COVID-19 policies, and recommend an approach we call Focused Protection’.

At the time of creating this blog post there were the following 3 sets of signatories.

805,155 concerned citizens.

14,981 medical and public health scientists.

44,167 medical practitioners.

It’s really, really simple: shelter the vulnerable from the infectious while the rest of us get on with living our lives.

World Doctors Alliance (link).

‘An independent non-profit alliance of doctors, nurses, healthcare professionals and staff around the world who have united in the wake of the Covid-19 response chapter to share experiences with a view to ending all lockdowns and related damaging measures and to re-establish universal health determinance of psychological and physical wellbeing for all humanity’.

‘WDA represents a diverse range of opinions of health care professionals and does not have a consensus of opinions on the origin of covid-19 or the political ramifications of the lockdown per se. WDA is however committed to debate the causes of harm resulting from the coronavirus act measures and to raise issues that expose harmful medical and life limiting practices detrimental to the well being of all living men women and children’.

Prof Dolores Cahil, Dr Mohammad Adil, Dr R Zac Cox, Dr Andrew Kaufman, Dr Heiko Schoning, Dr Heinrich Fiechtner, Dr Scott Jensen, Elke De Klerk, Dr Mikael Nordfors, Dr Hilde Smet, Dr Vernon Coleman and Dr Johan Denis.

WDA’s open letter raises questions on the following topics.

Collateral damage the cure is worse than the virus, Death certificates (1), Economic ruin, Censorship, Testing – False positives, Hydroxychloroquine, Prevention, ‘Vaccine’, Conflicts of interest, Cui bono? Who benefits?

30 facts you NEED to know: Your Covid Cribsheet (link, pics on google drive).

Further Midazolam graph Attached is a graph showing cumulative and linear all cause mortality for over 65s vs cumulative and linear midazolam prescribing, both for period Jan 2020 to June 2021. Deaths scale is left hand side, midazolam scale right hand side. 1/5 (tweet).

Midazolam mass murder – the red line depicts the prescriptions for life-ending drug Midazolam and the blue one which follows the same trend are deaths in the same period for people over 65 which were called the ‘first wave’ of the fake ‘Covid’. Who ordered massive amounts of Midazolam that were used? Matt Hancock. He must go to trial with others for systematic mass murder (website, banned).

What really happened to ‘Midazolam Matt’ Hancock? (link).

‘On 12th July 2020, UK Redtop The Sun ran a lead piece that was nothing short of astonishing’.

‘Official figures at the time showed 38,352 out-of-hospital prescriptions for Midazolam were issued in April 2020 – more than double the February figure. And over the previous five years in England, the total had rarely moved either side of around 15,000’.

‘The Mail also had the story, reporting that ‘anti-euthanasia campaigners last night said they suspected the spike was evidence that many people had been put on end-of-life protocols or ‘pathways’…..Whistleblowers also claimed to have witnessed misuse of sedatives’’.

‘A broad range of inexplicable events happened on Hancock’s watch: dodgy death certificates, care home dumping, perpetual contradicting of his boss, vital facts kept from colleagues, overstated PHE mortality stats, huge percentages of people who went into hospital for minor surgery yet wound up dead from SarsCov2, corrupt drug trials conducted by Oxford Recovery, evasion of questions about vaccination-related death, blatant lies to the commons about vaccine approvals, hard-sell vaccine marketing condemned as totalitarian, and both delays and groundless exaggerations in relation to the Indian/Delta variant’.

‘But there is something about the Midazolam story that has at last stirred the police into some kind of action. A threatening slate-grey and brown cloud of doubt hangs over it that can only be grasped if one accepts the reality of depraved people in public life. Such clouds follow Matt Hancock around like a Satanic travelling fair’.

The Evidence – ‘You stayed at home, to protect the NHS, but they gave Midazolam to the Elderly and told you they were Covid Deaths’ (link).

We Need To Talk About Midazolam – Clare Wills Harrison (link).

‘By way of a shocking insight into utterly compelling new evidence of genocide by government policy, procurement and administration, which the People’s Union of Britain [PUB], Scouse polymath and independent data cruncher, Mark Oakford, and fearsome probate solicitor, Clare Wills Harrison, are on the brink of filing in the Private Criminal Prosecution of the Four Horsemen of COVID-1984 and their shadowy accomplices, here lies Clare’s summary of the serious issues to be tried, which she published this evening on social media’.

Your Government has committed Democide since March 2020 by using fear, deception, and Midazolam… (link).

‘Whilst all this was happening Matt Hancock and Chris Whitty instructed hospitals to discharge as many patients as possible into care homes, the very place the patients loved ones were now banned from visiting, the very place a doctor was not required to visit to certify a death, the very place carers could not be held liable for a death as long as it was just suspected to be Covid-19’.

‘The very place where care home managers refused to call out a doctor to treat an illness. The very place that care home managers refused to call an ambulance to take a resident to hospital. The very place that any patient with the first signs of just a sniffle were put on do not resuscitate orders without informing the patient or their family’.

‘The very place where those do not resuscitate orders were used as permission to begin end of life care. End of life care which involved the refusal of medical treatment. End of life care which involved the withdrawal of existing medication. End of life care which involved the injection of lethal amounts of midazolam. End of life care which involved the deprivation of food and water, leading to the residents dying of drug overdose, starvation, and dehydration’.

‘Is it just a coincidence that midazolam causes the same symptoms as serious complications due to Covid-19?’

As of 10 June 2021, Graph reveals correlation between ‘Covid deaths’ and use on old people of the dangerous respiratory-depressing drug Midazolam and between ‘Covid deaths’ and the fake ‘vaccine’ roll-out among the elderly at the start of 2021 (link).

As of May 31, 2021, Vaccine researcher admits ‘big mistake,’ says spike protein is dangerous ‘toxin’ (link).

‘‘Terrifying’ new research finds vaccine spike protein unexpectedly in bloodstream. The protein is linked to blood clots, heart and brain damage, and potential risks to nursing babies and fertility’.

As of 29 March 2021, Do doctors have to have the (emergency use authorisation) covid-19 vaccine? (link).

‘Nevertheless, what I am currently struggling with is the failure to report the reality of the morbidity caused by our current vaccination program within the health service and staff population. The levels of sickness after vaccination is unprecedented and staff are getting very sick and some with neurological symptoms which is having a huge impact on the health service function. Even the young and healthy are off for days, some for weeks, and some requiring medical treatment. Whole teams are being taken out as they went to get vaccinated together’.

‘Mandatory vaccination in this instance is stupid, unethical and irresponsible when it comes to protecting our staff and public health. We are in the voluntary phase of vaccination, and encouraging staff to take an unlicensed product that is impacting on their immediate health, and I have direct experience of staff contracting Covid AFTER vaccination and probably transmitting it. In fact, it is clearly stated that these vaccine products do not offer immunity or stop transmission. In which case why are we doing it? There is no longitudinal safety data (a couple of months of trial data at best) available and these products are only under emergency licensing. What is to say that there are no longitudinal adverse effects that we may face that may put the entire health sector at risk?’

As of March 02, 2021, MEDICAL SHOCKER: Scientists at Sloan Kettering discover mRNA inactivates tumor-suppressing proteins, meaning it can promote cancer (link).

‘scientists at Sloan Kettering found that mRNA itself carries cancer CAUSING changes – changes that genetic tests don’t even analyze, flying completely under the radar of oncologists across the globe’.

We can expect cancers in those who have had the mRNA injectable to skyrocket.

As of 18 January 2021, COVID-19 RNA Based Vaccines and the Risk of Prion Disease (link).

Among the prion diseases are scrapie, transmissible mink encephalopathy (TME), bovine spongiform encephalopathy (BSE) and Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease (CJD).

As of December, 2020, Pfizer COVID vaccine trial shows alarming evidence of pathogenic priming in older adults (link).

Pfizer and Moderna using relative risk reduction in order to claim “95% effective” instead of using absolute risk reduction where they’d only be able to claim “0.7%” and “0.6%” effectiveness, respectively, is right out of Billy G’s favorite book “How to Lie With Statistics.” (tweet).

As of 19 March 2020, the UK gov website said that COVID-19 is no longer considered to be a high consequence infectious disease (HCID) in the UK (link).

‘They have determined that several features have now changed; in particular, more information is available about mortality rates (low overall)’

As of June 04, 2021, Epidemiologists Say CDC Exaggerated Outdoor COVID Risks (link).

Risk is 0.1%, it is not 10%. This is a whooping 100-fold exaggeration.

Covid-19: Highest death rates seen in countries with most overweight populations (link).

‘Covid-19 death rates are 10 times higher in countries where more than half of the adult population is classified as overweight, a comprehensive report from the World Obesity Federation has found’.

As of 13 November 2020, Covid-19: politicisation, “corruption,” and suppression of science (link).

As of 12 October 2020, WHO Flip-Flops: (Dr David Nabarro) Urges World Leaders To Stop Using Lockdowns To Fight COVID Contagion (link).

“New Zealand children falling ill in high numbers…children haven’t been exposed to range of bugs due to lockdowns, distancing and sanitiser and their immune systems are suffering…wards flooded by babies with a potentially-deadly respiratory virus.” (tweet, website).

Lockdowns (will) kill more people than COVID-19 (November 10, 2020 Dr Lidiya Angelova, link).

‘Locking everyone will decrease everyone’s immunity and make everyone susceptible to all pathogens. Immunity gets weaker by not being in contact with other harmless viruses but also by lack of natural vitamin D, fresh air and exercise’.

I dare say that Dr Lidiya Angelova takes no pleasure in being proven correct.

New research obliterates the entire justification behind vaccine passports, finding that public gatherings contribute NOTHING to the spread of covid (link).

I will never ask you. It’s your body & your choice. I will never tell you, because it’s my body & my choice. And I will absolutely never carry any form of domestic ID that marks me as safe or unsafe. A vaccine passport is not freedom, it’s tyranny. #NoVaccinePassports (tweet).

(Science Direct) A study of infectivity of asymptomatic SARS-CoV-2 Carriers (August 2020, link).

‘In summary, all the 455 contacts were excluded from SARS-CoV-2 infection and we conclude that the infectivity of some asymptomatic SARS-CoV-2 carriers might be weak’.

‘There were no positive tests amongst 1,174 close contacts of asymptomatic cases’ was one outcome of Post-lockdown SARS-CoV-2 nucleic acid screening between May 14 and June 1, 2020 in nearly ten million residents of Wuhan, China (20 November 2020, link).

As of 01 December 2020, (British Medical Journal) Covid-19: Asymptomatic cases may not be infectious, Wuhan study indicates (link).

Household Transmission of SARS-CoV-2A Systematic Review and Meta-analysis (December 14, 2020, link).

People who have no symptoms cannot spread disease – the GIGANTIC lie on which the scam is founded – doctors speak out (website, brand new tube).

Giant Study Disproves Myth Of Asymptomatic COVID Spread (link).

‘The study, published in the November issue of the peer-reviewed scientific journal Nature Communications, studied 9,899,828 residents of Wuhan, screening them between May 14, 2020 and June 1, 2020. The results provided clear evidence as to the possibility of any asymptomatic transmission of the virus’.

The Myth of the ‘Asymptomatic Spreader’ Dealt Another Blow This Week (May 24, 2021, link).

As of 15 Oct, 2020, Only poisoned monkey kidney cells ‘grew’ the SARS-CoV-2 ‘virus’. SARS-CoV-2 non-infectious in CDC lab and of 30k genome, found 37 then computed the rest, which makes it 99.9987% a unicorn (link).

World Health Organisation guidelines say that “contact tracing” is “not recommended in any circumstances” (page 9 of link).

PCR inventor Kary Mullis- ‘can find almost anything in anybody’ (link).

A unicorn virus not able to be detected by a unicorn test, and to complete the set, I am calling the vaccine a unicorn too.

As of February 23, 2021, PCR Testing Saga: Were We Duped? (link).

‘Were federal health officials and experts at WHO really unaware that the recommended high cycle count (CT) for PCR tests would produce an exorbitant number of false positives for COVID?’

The ONS has admitted it has been reporting PCR tests as positive when only a single coronavirus gene is detected, despite this being against the manufacturer instructions that two or more genes must be found. (tweet, website).

–

As of 11/04/2021, Laboratories in US can’t find Covid-19 in one of 1,500 positive tests (link).

‘CDC sued for massive fraud: Tests at 7 universities of ALL people examined showed that they did not have Covid, but just Influenza A or B – EU statistics: ‘Corona’ virtually disappeared, even under mortality’.

As of April 29, 2021, Flu Has Disappeared Worldwide during the COVID Pandemic (link).

As of 20 November 2020, Portuguese Court Rules PCR Tests “Unreliable” & Quarantines “Unlawful” (link).

‘Important legal decision faces total media blackout in Western world’

‘The ruling goes on to conclude that, based on the science they read, any PCR test using over 25 cycles is totally unreliable. Governments and private labs have been very tight-lipped about the exact number of cycles they run when PCR testing, but it is known to sometimes be as high as 45. Even fearmonger-in-chief Anthony Fauci has publicly stated anything over 35 is totally unusable’.

Austrian court overturns judgment: PCR test not suitable for diagnosis “The court states in several places that a PCR test is not suitable for determining infectivity.” Deutsch: https://info-direkt.eu/2021/03/31/oesterreichisches-gericht-kippt-urteil-pcr-test-nicht-zur-diagnostik-geeignet/

English: https://translate.google.com/translate?hl=&sl=de&tl=en&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.info-direkt.eu%2F2021%2F03%2F31%2Foesterreichisches-gericht-kippt-urteil-pcr-test-nicht-zur-diagnostik-geeignet%2F (tweet).

As of October 31, 2020, Government website reveals extensive “COVID cases” fraud – RT-PCR is not able to distinguish whether infectious virus is present (link).

NHS Manchester FOI request shows NHS are using cycles at 45 which is medical fraud & 97% false positive!!! (tweet).

–

Still running at 45 cycles Still NO pandemic (tweet).

–

Anything over 30 cycles and the false positives go up radically. At 35 cycles its around 97% false positives. Its a false positive PCR pandemic. (tweet).

–

Covid-19: Where is the virus? (link).

Is pine needle tea the answer to covid vaccine shedding / transmission? Learn about suramin, shikimic acid and how to make your own extracts (link).

S U R A M I N: How the COVID-1984 Global Control Regime Can Be Terminated (link).

As of 1 March 2021, A QUARTER of all UK Covid fatalities had dementia: Huge death toll among elderly is revealed (link).

As of 22 November 2020, “These data analyses suggest that in contrast to most people’s assumptions, the number of deaths by COVID-19 is not alarming. In fact, it has relatively no effect on deaths in the United States.” – John Hopkins Uni (link, archived copy of deleted doc).

As of February 1st 2021, COVID-19 Fatalities 16.7 Times Too High Due to ‘Illegal’ Inflation (link).

–

–

You are 20 times less likely to die with/from COVID-19, if you don’t have pre-existing adverse health conditions.

All these pre-existing adverse health conditions are quite easily capable of being the dominant cause of death in any of these cases.

As reported for Italy on 19 March 2020, for Britain on 12 June 2020 and for the United States of America on 1 September 2020.

You are 100 times less likely to die with/from COVID-19, if you are vitamin D sufficient for T cell activation.

As reported on 18 June 2020 link.

Finally Confirmed! Vitamin D Nearly Abolishes ICU Risk in COVID-19 (link).

Data shows the average age of death from coronavirus is 82.4 years, writes DAVID ROSE as he argues for anti-lockdown plan to shield only the most vulnerable (link).

You are 33,333 times less likely to die with/from COVID-19, if you are under 20 years of age or 5,000 times if you are under 50 or 200 times if you are under 70. This was as of September 27, 2020 when the CDC reported that the infection fatality ratio for each age group was as follows: 0-19yo is 0.00003%, 20-49yo is 0.0002%, 50-69yo is 0.005% & 70+yo is 0.054% link.

Big pharma is not needed here.

University Of Florida Lab Finds Dangerous Pathogens On Children’s Face Masks (link, link).

‘A laboratory at the University of Florida that recently analyzed a small sample of face masks, detected the presence of 11 dangerous pathogens that included bacterias that cause diphtheria, pneumonia, and meningitis’.

CDC: masks don’t work (Originally published 6 February 2020 and updated May 2020, link).

As of 06 Oct 2020, German Neurologist Warns Against Wearing Facemasks: ‘Oxygen Deprivation Causes Permanent Neurological Damage’ (link).

–

As of Sep 20, 2020, A German children’s charity has commissioned a laboratory to examine a commercially available mask. The face mask was previously worn by a child in school for 8 hours. Examination findings: Detection of 82 bacterial colonies and 4 mold colonies (link).

You shouldn’t wear a face covering unless you want to give yourself bacterial pneumonia.

As of August 07, 2020, Dentists say ‘mask mouth’ can cause serious health complications, including strokes (link).

‘The dentists said that the face coverings increase mouth dryness and contribute to a buildup of bad bacteria’.

As of February 4, 2021, Long-term mask wearing may contribute to advanced stage lung cancer, study finds (link).

–

Masking Danger? Are We Inhaling Disease-causing Microplastic Particles From Face Masks? (link).

Fact Check – Scientific studies prove you are more likely to catch Covid-19 if you wear a Face Covering (link).

This law got passed on the quiet yesterday (October 1) in the #UK, allowing the harvesting and retention of the DNA of anyone who does a #COVID-19 test. No mention in main stream #news. See link: https://legislation.gov.uk/uksi/2020/973/ (link).

I don’t want anyone’s DNA to be harvested or retained so I ask everyone reading this to not take a test or if they do take a test they first consult a lawyer to sue the government so that their DNA is not harvested or retained.

Another Covid Myth Dies the Death (link).

‘On April 5, however, the CDC page was replaced by a much-simplified set of instructions, which includes now this discreet note: “In most situations, the risk of infection from touching a surface is low.” Oh is that so?’

BILL GATES’ FOUNDATION FUNDED ‘DNA MINING’ USING COVID-19 TESTS (website, bitchute).

Can there be anything more personal than someone’s DNA?

This is Bob. Bob isn’t vaccinated and apparently has superpowers which enables him to infect and kill vaccinated people while preserving his own life. Bob is selfish. Sorry (tweet).

–

Covid is a true killer. So far it’s killed the flu, cancer, heart disease – it killed the ability to think, logic & common sense. It killed the economy, the working class, & millions of jobs. It millions of businesses, human connection, love and compassion (no, what, that was the lockdown, tweet).

–

TOP LAWYER HAS THE PROOF: THEY’RE COVERING UP MASS VAXX DEATHS!! — Tom Renz (link).

–

The Vaccine Death Report: An Unprecedented Genocide (link).

–

85% of Covid-19 deaths in New South Wales, Australia are among the Fully Vaccinated (link).

–

UK Funeral Director Speaks Out About Scripted BBC Interviews and Vaccine-Induced Harm and Death (link).

‘Last month we wrote about O’Looney’s interview with an independent journalist, Lindie Naughton, during which he spoke about what is really going on with all the elderly people who are supposedly dying from Covid in UK care homes and hospitals. Two weeks later O’Looney was suspended from the Society of Allied and Independent Funeral Directors (“SAIF”)’.

…

‘In March / April of 2020 the government was advising that there was going to be deaths “exclusively in care homes.” “How did they know there was a virus that would exclusively affect care home residents?” O’Looney asked himself. He explained there was a government directive to transfer elderly patients from hospitals to care homes and people were dying shortly afterwards, with no doctor present and no Covid test. As far as O’Looney could discern it didn’t appear that they died from Covid. He suspects they were euthanised using midazolam. He understands that the Government’s procurement of midazolam was so high that an installation in France was built to fulfil the dramatically increased requirements of the British government’.

‘Apart from the care homes, the levels of all-cause deaths in 2020 were not unusual. However, in 2021, shortly after the Covid injection roll out began, deaths increased and started reaching pandemic level for about 12 weeks and then abruptly stopped’.

‘O’Looney gave a number of examples of vaccine-induced injuries that he has and is witnessing. The harm the Covid injections are causing are not mistakes or oversights, they are planned and unless people “rise up” this carnage will not stop. If anyone is in doubt as to the harm and death the Covid injections are causing they need to hear O’Looney’s testimony. And, for everyone else his testimony details first hand experience “at the coal face” and it’s well worth taking the time to listen’.

–

Another Mocker Of Anti-Vaxxers Dead & A Warning From A Doctor & Nurse About The Shot! (Video) (link).

‘A “Sex and the City” actor died just five months after his Pfizer COVID shot, and it’s highly presumable that the cancer that took his life was brought on by the injection, which as Dr. Ryan Cole points out, as other doctors and nurses that have appears on The Sons of Liberty has also pointed out. In addition to that, one nurse took to social media to show what they retrieved from patient’s lungs following being vaccinated just four days prior’.

–

15-Year-Old Boy Died Suddenly Just 2 Days After Second Dose of Pfizer Covid-19 Vaccine (link).

–

It is my duty as a parent to research and question everything for the sake of my children, not blindly trust. Doctors are not the authority, teachers are not the authority, the government is not the authority – I AM. (tweet).

–

My school did jabs on site. Jab bus and jabs in the assembly hall. It was all over very quickly because less than 10% of 3000 took it. Don’t let them fool you that kids are taking this in large numbers. They’re not @fly_girl7 #LeaveOurKidsAlone #NoVaccinePassports (tweet).

–

“My Son is Dead, He Took the Vaccine – They’re Killing Us” – Pastor From Trinidad Mourns After Son Died One Day After Receiving COVID-19 Shot (VIDEO) (link).

–

Denver Policeman Crippled after Taking Pfizer Shot as Condition for Employment (link).

–

VAXX VIALS Breaking Development: Discs Carry “Mystery Payload” (link).

–

‘Not Supposed To Happen’: US State With Highest Vaxx Rate Sees Record Surge In COVID Cases (link, link).

‘Vermont, the state with the highest vaccination rate in the United States, is experiencing a CCP virus surge at levels not seen since the pandemic’s peak last winter’.

–

Study on 41,000 People: Taking Vaccines INCREASES Risk of Hospitalization (link).

–

Study: Medicare Data Reveals Fully-Vaxxed Make Up An Est. 60% of Covid Hospitalizations (link).

–

Oct 7, 2021 Update: UK CoV2 infection rates among the fully vaccinated are now higher than those of the unvaccinated in all age cohorts ≥30. ➡️ Both vaxxed & unvaxxed get infected and spread & in most age groups, the vaxxed moreso, which renders vaccine passports useless. (tweet).

–

The latest @UKHSA Vaccine Surveillance report now reports that the vaccinated are testing positive at a higher rate than the unvaccinated for every age group from 30-39 up … (tweet).

–

13-Year-Old Boy Left BLIND 10 Days After Pfizer Covid-19 Vaccine (link).

–

What exactly am I supposed to do if I see 4 myocarditis cases in a couple of months, and having seen only 1 such case in past 9 years (not being in a Cardio speciality)? Bury my head like an ostrich in the sand, what else? (tweet).

–

Leaked Dept. of Defense Document Reveals Evidence of Widespread VACCINE FAILURE (link).

–

Is The Economy Being Crashed On Purpose? (link).

–

Pfizer Whistleblower LEAKS Execs Emails EXPOSING Suppression of Covid Vax Info From Public (link).

–

Leaked Emails Reveal Pfizer Execs Sought To Conceal Use Of Aborted Fetal Cells In Covid-19 Vaccine Program (link).

‘A Pfizer employee turned whistleblower has come forward with leaked internal emails which reveal corporate executives wanted staff to conceal the company’s use of human fetal tissue in laboratory testing of the Covid-19 vaccine’.

‘Melissa Strickler, a manufacturing quality auditor, sat down with Project Veritas for the fifth installment of their COVID vaccine investigative series, where she described the executives as being “deceptive in their emails.”’

‘For example:’

‘”From the perspective of corporate affairs, we want to avoid having the information on fetal cells floating out there…The risk of communicating this right now outweighs any potential benefit we could see, particularly with general members of the public who may take this information and use it in ways we may not want out there. We have not received any questions from policy makers or media on this issue in the last few weeks, so we want to avoid raising this if possible,” wrote Vanessa Gelman, Pfizer Senior Director of Worldwide Research’.

–

UK Column News – 8th October 2021. Grant Shapps, secretary of state for transport: 99% of Covid-19 deaths are in the unjabbed – FALSE. Confirmed: The Mater hospital was not full of unvaccinated 20/30-year-olds on ventilators on the 22nd July. Belfast Telegraph: Around 80% of those under 60 being treated for covid in NI are unvaccinated – FALSE. Citizen Journalists, doing the job of corporate journalists: what this does highlight is that there is a level of tolerance for disinformation and mistruths as long as that disinformation favours the orthodoxy. To our knowledge, we are the only media outlet that felt it important enough to fact-check Emma’s claims. Lateral flow tests: scores more report positive rapid covid tests followed by negative PCRs as mystery deepens. The technology is junk for diagnosing infection. British Health Service NHS ‘up for sale to U.S.’ says former labour leader Jeremy Corbyn. Up to 60,000 people in England could die from flu this winter because so few people have immunity due to lockdowns, warns report commissioned by Patrick Vallance (this should have been discovered as part of the due diligence BEFORE doing a lockdown. God save us for this government). Flu has disappeared worldwide during the covid pandemic (what did happen was flu got ignored). GAVI: Influenza type A is consistently circulating globally (except since March 2020). The flu killed 50 million people in 1918-1919 with and average age of death of 28. By contrast, the average age of death form COVID-19 is 79, with multiple co-morbidities. So you are correct, COVID-19 does not affect the body like the flu. ‘If any of these children are jabbed, we’ll see you in court’: parents accuse school of GBH and threaten to sue if their teenagers are given Covid jabs without permission. Scientific reports COVID-19 vaccines that reduces symptoms but do not block infection published 30 July 2021 (website, odysee, bitchute, rumble, brandnewtube, terminated from youtube, not livestreamed on or uploaded onto vimeo).

–

Western Governments Have Proven Their Complicity in the Destruction of their Own Peoples (link).

–

Comply or DIE: Hospital System Denying Transplant to Unvaxxed Patient With Stage 5 Renal Failure (link).

–

Covid doesn’t even exist in fully normal Sweden, while deaths are skyrocketing in fully vaccinated Israel (link).

–

Victoria 🇦🇺 Huge news people. Workers stood down over Illegitimate WAX mandates are eligible for $750 a week Govt Subsidy. This is an admission that this is illegitimate. Do not resign, hold your ground. $750 a week and your life in tact is better than nothing at all👇👊 (tweet).

–

HUGE!! AUSSIE COURT RULES MANDATORY JABS VIOLATE FREE & INFORMED CONSENT & THEREFORE BREAK THE LAW (link).

–

Labor MP calls Victorian workers worried about jab mandates science deniers. (link).

–

No Domestic COVID Vaccine Passports Bill 2021 (link).

‘Circulated by authority of Craig Kelly MP’

…

‘World’s largest medical experiment’

‘On 21 February 2021, in an ABC interview with David Speers, the Health Minister Greg Hunt noted, “The world is engaged in the largest clinical trial, the largest global vaccination trial ever.”’

‘In the USA, COVID vaccines only have ‘emergency use authorisation’, whereas in Australia the equivalent is a ‘provisional approval’ by the TGA’.

‘Provisional eligibility criteria require vaccine manufacturers to submit comprehensive clinical data on the safety and efficacy of the medicine within 6 years after the grant of provisional approval’.

–

EXPOSED: China stockpiled PCR tests many months before first covid case emerged (link).

‘It has come out that China’s Hubei Province ordered large quantities of PCR tests in early 2019, many months before the first “case” of the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) even emerged’.

‘A report by the Australia-based company Internet 2.0 explains that roughly 67.4 million yuan (roughly $10.5 million) was spent on PCR tests in Hubei in 2019 – this is nearly double the amount that was ordered in 2018, nearly two years before the Chinese Virus appeared’.

–

REVEALED: Pfizer Lobbying Hits Decade High as DOZENS of High-Profile Political Appointees Become Big Pharma Reps. (tweet).

‘Republicans and Democrats alike are now working for the Big Pharma lobby’.

–

D’oh: Twitter Fact Checkers Just Revealed Their Whole Entire Backside as Shameless Shills For Big Pharma (link).

–

1/ This is essentially a pandemic of the educated and pandemic of the lunatic elites. There are some demented and ideologically driven bad actors but most who support the narrative are useful idiots who are either being driven by money & power or have been brainwashed and are .. (tweet).

–

This is what no one should take it will be offered for the Marburg outbreak it is deadly and has been prepared in advance ready to go very very concerning https://twitter.com/dimgrr/status/ (tweet).

–

If only there was some information that masks don’t work. Will not provide any protection against covid-19 or other viruses or contaminants. (tweet).

–

Have I spent 20+ hours creating a spreadsheet, updating it every other week, calling districts to ask for clarification on policies, vetting the data and only including cumulative case numbers in each district’s COVID-dashboard to show w/ data mask policies are pointless? Yes. (tweet).

–

Disgraced NIH Director Francis Collins To Resign After Wuhan Lab Lies Exposed (link).

–

Canadian province issues new COVID rules that let gov’t seize private property (link).

–

Joachim Kuhs, member of the Eurpoean parliament. (tweet).

–

Back in April 2020 when family and friends were ordered to stay away from their loved ones in nursing homes, and at a time when Midazolam was being used at a rate of +300%, it’s easy to understand how the death rate in the elderly went through the roof, and went unquestioned! (tweet).

–

Watching Blair/Brown. The flu epidemic of 1999/2000 received about 1 minute. Yet this is what it looked like compared to an epidemic that caused this government to tear up its pandemic plan,trample on the rule of law, cause untold harm to wider public health & destroy prosperity. (tweet).

–

It’s surprising that data competent intellectually curious folks with an internet connection are still doing this “crushed Influenza” take when Influenza was “crushed” everywhere regardless of stringency. Please find the masking and hand-hygiene signal in Asia post-SARS1 2003 (tweet).

–

“I’ll just have a glass of Fluoride please” – Putting Fluoride into drinking water does more harm than good (link).

–

As Leftists Push For The ‘Harshest Forms Of Communism’ For ‘The Greater Good’, We’ve Been ‘Granted The Role Of Defending Freedom In Its Hour Of Maximum Danger’ (link).

–

Whitehead: The Police State’s Reign Of Terror Continues… With Help From The Supreme Court (link, link).

–

The real story behind Facebook’s terrible, horrible, no good, very bad week (link).

‘Facebook suffered a massive outage on Monday. At the same time a high profile “whistleblower” has come forward to dish the FB dirt. These two things have combined to create a perfect storm of narrative portraying Mark Zuckerberg’s company as a monster in desperate need of slaying by some deft government intervention’.

‘But to what extent is that story contrived? Is Facebook willingly going along with it? And what does it mean for the rest of the internet?’

–

Schools Teaching Sodomy, Pedophilia & Perversion to Kids, Warns Rev. Lowery (link).

