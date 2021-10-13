Your alternative update on #COVID19 for 2021-10-13. Bypass decades of approval for mRNA. Autoimmunity after jab. Natural immunity vs. jab-induced

by paulthepaperbear in Uncategorized

Great Barrington Declaration – Dr. Martin Kulldorff, professor of medicine at Harvard University, a biostatistician, and epidemiologist, Dr. Sunetra Gupta, professor at Oxford University, an epidemiologist and Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, professor at Stanford University Medical School, a physician, epidemiologist, health economist, and public health policy expert (link).

‘As infectious disease epidemiologists and public health scientists we have grave concerns about the damaging physical and mental health impacts of the prevailing COVID-19 policies, and recommend an approach we call Focused Protection’.

At the time of creating this blog post there were the following 3 sets of signatories.

805,155 concerned citizens.

14,981 medical and public health scientists.

44,167 medical practitioners.

It’s really, really simple: shelter the vulnerable from the infectious while the rest of us get on with living our lives.

–

World Doctors Alliance (link).

‘An independent non-profit alliance of doctors, nurses, healthcare professionals and staff around the world who have united in the wake of the Covid-19 response chapter to share experiences with a view to ending all lockdowns and related damaging measures and to re-establish universal health determinance of psychological and physical wellbeing for all humanity’.

‘WDA represents a diverse range of opinions of health care professionals and does not have a consensus of opinions on the origin of covid-19 or the political ramifications of the lockdown per se. WDA is however committed to debate the causes of harm resulting from the coronavirus act measures and to raise issues that expose harmful medical and life limiting practices detrimental to the well being of all living men women and children’.

Prof Dolores Cahil, Dr Mohammad Adil, Dr R Zac Cox, Dr Andrew Kaufman, Dr Heiko Schoning, Dr Heinrich Fiechtner, Dr Scott Jensen, Elke De Klerk, Dr Mikael Nordfors, Dr Hilde Smet, Dr Vernon Coleman and Dr Johan Denis.

WDA’s open letter raises questions on the following topics.

Collateral damage the cure is worse than the virus, Death certificates (1), Economic ruin, Censorship, Testing – False positives, Hydroxychloroquine, Prevention, ‘Vaccine’, Conflicts of interest, Cui bono? Who benefits?

–

30 facts you NEED to know: Your Covid Cribsheet (link, pics on google drive).

–

Further Midazolam graph Attached is a graph showing cumulative and linear all cause mortality for over 65s vs cumulative and linear midazolam prescribing, both for period Jan 2020 to June 2021. Deaths scale is left hand side, midazolam scale right hand side. 1/5 (tweet).

–

Midazolam mass murder – the red line depicts the prescriptions for life-ending drug Midazolam and the blue one which follows the same trend are deaths in the same period for people over 65 which were called the ‘first wave’ of the fake ‘Covid’. Who ordered massive amounts of Midazolam that were used? Matt Hancock. He must go to trial with others for systematic mass murder (website, banned).

–

What really happened to ‘Midazolam Matt’ Hancock? (link).

‘On 12th July 2020, UK Redtop The Sun ran a lead piece that was nothing short of astonishing’.

‘Official figures at the time showed 38,352 out-of-hospital prescriptions for Midazolam were issued in April 2020 – more than double the February figure. And over the previous five years in England, the total had rarely moved either side of around 15,000’.

‘The Mail also had the story, reporting that ‘anti-euthanasia campaigners last night said they suspected the spike was evidence that many people had been put on end-of-life protocols or ‘pathways’…..Whistleblowers also claimed to have witnessed misuse of sedatives’’.

‘A broad range of inexplicable events happened on Hancock’s watch: dodgy death certificates, care home dumping, perpetual contradicting of his boss, vital facts kept from colleagues, overstated PHE mortality stats, huge percentages of people who went into hospital for minor surgery yet wound up dead from SarsCov2, corrupt drug trials conducted by Oxford Recovery, evasion of questions about vaccination-related death, blatant lies to the commons about vaccine approvals, hard-sell vaccine marketing condemned as totalitarian, and both delays and groundless exaggerations in relation to the Indian/Delta variant’.

‘But there is something about the Midazolam story that has at last stirred the police into some kind of action. A threatening slate-grey and brown cloud of doubt hangs over it that can only be grasped if one accepts the reality of depraved people in public life. Such clouds follow Matt Hancock around like a Satanic travelling fair’.

–

The Evidence – ‘You stayed at home, to protect the NHS, but they gave Midazolam to the Elderly and told you they were Covid Deaths’ (link).

–

We Need To Talk About Midazolam – Clare Wills Harrison (link).

‘By way of a shocking insight into utterly compelling new evidence of genocide by government policy, procurement and administration, which the People’s Union of Britain [PUB], Scouse polymath and independent data cruncher, Mark Oakford, and fearsome probate solicitor, Clare Wills Harrison, are on the brink of filing in the Private Criminal Prosecution of the Four Horsemen of COVID-1984 and their shadowy accomplices, here lies Clare’s summary of the serious issues to be tried, which she published this evening on social media’.

–

Your Government has committed Democide since March 2020 by using fear, deception, and Midazolam… (link).

‘Whilst all this was happening Matt Hancock and Chris Whitty instructed hospitals to discharge as many patients as possible into care homes, the very place the patients loved ones were now banned from visiting, the very place a doctor was not required to visit to certify a death, the very place carers could not be held liable for a death as long as it was just suspected to be Covid-19’.

‘The very place where care home managers refused to call out a doctor to treat an illness. The very place that care home managers refused to call an ambulance to take a resident to hospital. The very place that any patient with the first signs of just a sniffle were put on do not resuscitate orders without informing the patient or their family’.

‘The very place where those do not resuscitate orders were used as permission to begin end of life care. End of life care which involved the refusal of medical treatment. End of life care which involved the withdrawal of existing medication. End of life care which involved the injection of lethal amounts of midazolam. End of life care which involved the deprivation of food and water, leading to the residents dying of drug overdose, starvation, and dehydration’.

‘Is it just a coincidence that midazolam causes the same symptoms as serious complications due to Covid-19?’

–

As of 10 June 2021, Graph reveals correlation between ‘Covid deaths’ and use on old people of the dangerous respiratory-depressing drug Midazolam and between ‘Covid deaths’ and the fake ‘vaccine’ roll-out among the elderly at the start of 2021 (link).

–

As of May 31, 2021, Vaccine researcher admits ‘big mistake,’ says spike protein is dangerous ‘toxin’ (link).

‘‘Terrifying’ new research finds vaccine spike protein unexpectedly in bloodstream. The protein is linked to blood clots, heart and brain damage, and potential risks to nursing babies and fertility’.

–

As of 29 March 2021, Do doctors have to have the (emergency use authorisation) covid-19 vaccine? (link).

‘Nevertheless, what I am currently struggling with is the failure to report the reality of the morbidity caused by our current vaccination program within the health service and staff population. The levels of sickness after vaccination is unprecedented and staff are getting very sick and some with neurological symptoms which is having a huge impact on the health service function. Even the young and healthy are off for days, some for weeks, and some requiring medical treatment. Whole teams are being taken out as they went to get vaccinated together’.

‘Mandatory vaccination in this instance is stupid, unethical and irresponsible when it comes to protecting our staff and public health. We are in the voluntary phase of vaccination, and encouraging staff to take an unlicensed product that is impacting on their immediate health, and I have direct experience of staff contracting Covid AFTER vaccination and probably transmitting it. In fact, it is clearly stated that these vaccine products do not offer immunity or stop transmission. In which case why are we doing it? There is no longitudinal safety data (a couple of months of trial data at best) available and these products are only under emergency licensing. What is to say that there are no longitudinal adverse effects that we may face that may put the entire health sector at risk?’

–

As of March 02, 2021, MEDICAL SHOCKER: Scientists at Sloan Kettering discover mRNA inactivates tumor-suppressing proteins, meaning it can promote cancer (link).

‘scientists at Sloan Kettering found that mRNA itself carries cancer CAUSING changes – changes that genetic tests don’t even analyze, flying completely under the radar of oncologists across the globe’.

We can expect cancers in those who have had the mRNA injectable to skyrocket.

–

As of 18 January 2021, COVID-19 RNA Based Vaccines and the Risk of Prion Disease (link).

Among the prion diseases are scrapie, transmissible mink encephalopathy (TME), bovine spongiform encephalopathy (BSE) and Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease (CJD).

–

As of December, 2020, Pfizer COVID vaccine trial shows alarming evidence of pathogenic priming in older adults (link).

–

Pfizer and Moderna using relative risk reduction in order to claim “95% effective” instead of using absolute risk reduction where they’d only be able to claim “0.7%” and “0.6%” effectiveness, respectively, is right out of Billy G’s favorite book “How to Lie With Statistics.” (tweet).

–

As of 19 March 2020, the UK gov website said that COVID-19 is no longer considered to be a high consequence infectious disease (HCID) in the UK (link).

‘They have determined that several features have now changed; in particular, more information is available about mortality rates (low overall)’

–

As of June 04, 2021, Epidemiologists Say CDC Exaggerated Outdoor COVID Risks (link).

Risk is 0.1%, it is not 10%. This is a whooping 100-fold exaggeration.

–

Covid-19: Highest death rates seen in countries with most overweight populations (link).

‘Covid-19 death rates are 10 times higher in countries where more than half of the adult population is classified as overweight, a comprehensive report from the World Obesity Federation has found’.

–

As of 13 November 2020, Covid-19: politicisation, “corruption,” and suppression of science (link).

–

As of 12 October 2020, WHO Flip-Flops: (Dr David Nabarro) Urges World Leaders To Stop Using Lockdowns To Fight COVID Contagion (link).

–

“New Zealand children falling ill in high numbers…children haven’t been exposed to range of bugs due to lockdowns, distancing and sanitiser and their immune systems are suffering…wards flooded by babies with a potentially-deadly respiratory virus.” (tweet, website).

–

Lockdowns (will) kill more people than COVID-19 (November 10, 2020 Dr Lidiya Angelova, link).

‘Locking everyone will decrease everyone’s immunity and make everyone susceptible to all pathogens. Immunity gets weaker by not being in contact with other harmless viruses but also by lack of natural vitamin D, fresh air and exercise’.

I dare say that Dr Lidiya Angelova takes no pleasure in being proven correct.

–

New research obliterates the entire justification behind vaccine passports, finding that public gatherings contribute NOTHING to the spread of covid (link).

–

I will never ask you. It’s your body & your choice. I will never tell you, because it’s my body & my choice. And I will absolutely never carry any form of domestic ID that marks me as safe or unsafe. A vaccine passport is not freedom, it’s tyranny. #NoVaccinePassports (tweet).

–

(Science Direct) A study of infectivity of asymptomatic SARS-CoV-2 Carriers (August 2020, link).

‘In summary, all the 455 contacts were excluded from SARS-CoV-2 infection and we conclude that the infectivity of some asymptomatic SARS-CoV-2 carriers might be weak’.

–

‘There were no positive tests amongst 1,174 close contacts of asymptomatic cases’ was one outcome of Post-lockdown SARS-CoV-2 nucleic acid screening between May 14 and June 1, 2020 in nearly ten million residents of Wuhan, China (20 November 2020, link).

–

As of 01 December 2020, (British Medical Journal) Covid-19: Asymptomatic cases may not be infectious, Wuhan study indicates (link).

–

Household Transmission of SARS-CoV-2A Systematic Review and Meta-analysis (December 14, 2020, link).

–

People who have no symptoms cannot spread disease – the GIGANTIC lie on which the scam is founded – doctors speak out (website, brand new tube).

–

Giant Study Disproves Myth Of Asymptomatic COVID Spread (link).

‘The study, published in the November issue of the peer-reviewed scientific journal Nature Communications, studied 9,899,828 residents of Wuhan, screening them between May 14, 2020 and June 1, 2020. The results provided clear evidence as to the possibility of any asymptomatic transmission of the virus’.

–

The Myth of the ‘Asymptomatic Spreader’ Dealt Another Blow This Week (May 24, 2021, link).

–

As of 15 Oct, 2020, Only poisoned monkey kidney cells ‘grew’ the SARS-CoV-2 ‘virus’. SARS-CoV-2 non-infectious in CDC lab and of 30k genome, found 37 then computed the rest, which makes it 99.9987% a unicorn (link).

–

World Health Organisation guidelines say that “contact tracing” is “not recommended in any circumstances” (page 9 of link).

–

PCR inventor Kary Mullis- ‘can find almost anything in anybody’ (link).

A unicorn virus not able to be detected by a unicorn test, and to complete the set, I am calling the vaccine a unicorn too.

–

As of February 23, 2021, PCR Testing Saga: Were We Duped? (link).

‘Were federal health officials and experts at WHO really unaware that the recommended high cycle count (CT) for PCR tests would produce an exorbitant number of false positives for COVID?’

–

The ONS has admitted it has been reporting PCR tests as positive when only a single coronavirus gene is detected, despite this being against the manufacturer instructions that two or more genes must be found. (tweet, website).

–

As of 11/04/2021, Laboratories in US can’t find Covid-19 in one of 1,500 positive tests (link).

‘CDC sued for massive fraud: Tests at 7 universities of ALL people examined showed that they did not have Covid, but just Influenza A or B – EU statistics: ‘Corona’ virtually disappeared, even under mortality’.

–

As of April 29, 2021, Flu Has Disappeared Worldwide during the COVID Pandemic (link).

–

As of 20 November 2020, Portuguese Court Rules PCR Tests “Unreliable” & Quarantines “Unlawful” (link).

‘Important legal decision faces total media blackout in Western world’

‘The ruling goes on to conclude that, based on the science they read, any PCR test using over 25 cycles is totally unreliable. Governments and private labs have been very tight-lipped about the exact number of cycles they run when PCR testing, but it is known to sometimes be as high as 45. Even fearmonger-in-chief Anthony Fauci has publicly stated anything over 35 is totally unusable’.

–

Austrian court overturns judgment: PCR test not suitable for diagnosis “The court states in several places that a PCR test is not suitable for determining infectivity.” Deutsch: https://info-direkt.eu/2021/03/31/oesterreichisches-gericht-kippt-urteil-pcr-test-nicht-zur-diagnostik-geeignet/

English: https://translate.google.com/translate?hl=&sl=de&tl=en&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.info-direkt.eu%2F2021%2F03%2F31%2Foesterreichisches-gericht-kippt-urteil-pcr-test-nicht-zur-diagnostik-geeignet%2F (tweet).

–

As of October 31, 2020, Government website reveals extensive “COVID cases” fraud – RT-PCR is not able to distinguish whether infectious virus is present (link).

–

NHS Manchester FOI request shows NHS are using cycles at 45 which is medical fraud & 97% false positive!!! (tweet).

–

Still running at 45 cycles Still NO pandemic (tweet).

–

Anything over 30 cycles and the false positives go up radically. At 35 cycles its around 97% false positives. Its a false positive PCR pandemic. (tweet).

–

Covid-19: Where is the virus? (link).

–

Is pine needle tea the answer to covid vaccine shedding / transmission? Learn about suramin, shikimic acid and how to make your own extracts (link).

–

S U R A M I N: How the COVID-1984 Global Control Regime Can Be Terminated (link).

–

As of 1 March 2021, A QUARTER of all UK Covid fatalities had dementia: Huge death toll among elderly is revealed (link).

–

As of 22 November 2020, “These data analyses suggest that in contrast to most people’s assumptions, the number of deaths by COVID-19 is not alarming. In fact, it has relatively no effect on deaths in the United States.” – John Hopkins Uni (link, archived copy of deleted doc).

–

As of February 1st 2021, COVID-19 Fatalities 16.7 Times Too High Due to ‘Illegal’ Inflation (link).

–

As of Jan 16, 2021, Massive public defiance in Italy as people flock to bars and restaurants, 50 000 of them pledging to open, to defy Government lockdowns (link).

–

You are 20 times less likely to die with/from COVID-19, if you don’t have pre-existing adverse health conditions.

All these pre-existing adverse health conditions are quite easily capable of being the dominant cause of death in any of these cases.

As reported for Italy on 19 March 2020, for Britain on 12 June 2020 and for the United States of America on 1 September 2020.

–

You are 100 times less likely to die with/from COVID-19, if you are vitamin D sufficient for T cell activation.

As reported on 18 June 2020 link.

–

Finally Confirmed! Vitamin D Nearly Abolishes ICU Risk in COVID-19 (link).

–

Data shows the average age of death from coronavirus is 82.4 years, writes DAVID ROSE as he argues for anti-lockdown plan to shield only the most vulnerable (link).

–

You are 33,333 times less likely to die with/from COVID-19, if you are under 20 years of age or 5,000 times if you are under 50 or 200 times if you are under 70. This was as of September 27, 2020 when the CDC reported that the infection fatality ratio for each age group was as follows: 0-19yo is 0.00003%, 20-49yo is 0.0002%, 50-69yo is 0.005% & 70+yo is 0.054% link.

Big pharma is not needed here.

–

University Of Florida Lab Finds Dangerous Pathogens On Children’s Face Masks (link, link).

‘A laboratory at the University of Florida that recently analyzed a small sample of face masks, detected the presence of 11 dangerous pathogens that included bacterias that cause diphtheria, pneumonia, and meningitis’.

–

CDC: masks don’t work (Originally published 6 February 2020 and updated May 2020, link).

–

As of 06 Oct 2020, German Neurologist Warns Against Wearing Facemasks: ‘Oxygen Deprivation Causes Permanent Neurological Damage’ (link).

–

As of Sep 20, 2020, A German children’s charity has commissioned a laboratory to examine a commercially available mask. The face mask was previously worn by a child in school for 8 hours. Examination findings: Detection of 82 bacterial colonies and 4 mold colonies (link).

You shouldn’t wear a face covering unless you want to give yourself bacterial pneumonia.

–

As of August 07, 2020, Dentists say ‘mask mouth’ can cause serious health complications, including strokes (link).

‘The dentists said that the face coverings increase mouth dryness and contribute to a buildup of bad bacteria’.

–

As of February 4, 2021, Long-term mask wearing may contribute to advanced stage lung cancer, study finds (link).

–

Masking Danger? Are We Inhaling Disease-causing Microplastic Particles From Face Masks? (link).

–

Fact Check – Scientific studies prove you are more likely to catch Covid-19 if you wear a Face Covering (link).

This law got passed on the quiet yesterday (October 1) in the #UK, allowing the harvesting and retention of the DNA of anyone who does a #COVID-19 test. No mention in main stream #news. See link: https://legislation.gov.uk/uksi/2020/973/ (link).

I don’t want anyone’s DNA to be harvested or retained so I ask everyone reading this to not take a test or if they do take a test they first consult a lawyer to sue the government so that their DNA is not harvested or retained.

–

Another Covid Myth Dies the Death (link).

‘On April 5, however, the CDC page was replaced by a much-simplified set of instructions, which includes now this discreet note: “In most situations, the risk of infection from touching a surface is low.” Oh is that so?’

–

BILL GATES’ FOUNDATION FUNDED ‘DNA MINING’ USING COVID-19 TESTS (website, bitchute).

Can there be anything more personal than someone’s DNA?

–

SHOCK VIDEO: from ‘2017’ (actually October 2019) – fascist Fauci and NIH scientists discuss needing a ‘disruptive event’ – a ‘flu-like virus’ out of China – to justify bypassing decades of approval for a new vaccine technology (mRNA) they want to introduce. In fact they didn’t need a real ‘virus’ only the illusion of one. The outcome is just the same (website, tweet).

–

–

MY JAW DROPPED WHEN I TESTED SOMEONE’S IMMUNE SYSTEM AFTER THE 2ND JAB (link).

10m10s ‘I would say this person has autoimmunity’.

–

–

A comparison of official Government reports suggest the Fully Vaccinated are developing Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome (link).

–

–

Natural immunity vs. Vaccine-induced immunity: the issue that terrifies the pro-vaxx mafia (link).

–

–

Blaming anyone who questions covid-19 policy for a new wave of terrorism (link).

–

–

French Senate Introduces Bill to Mandate COVID-19 Vaccinations for All Beginning January 1, 2022 (rejected, link).

–

–

UK Column News – 13th October 2021. Fake news, the broadcasters dilemma (Are people picking up on the fact that the news from the legacy media is not worth watching). Blaming anyone who questions covid-19 policy for a new wave of terrorism. French senate introduces bill to mandate covid-19 vaccinations for all beginning January 1, 2022: rejected. Israel launch does 3 on 30 July and the number of deaths per million has jumped to 3.5 from under 0.5, a 7 fold increase. Exercise Cygnus: UK government exercise justifies covid-19 lockdown. Daily Mail front page headline: elderly were just an afterthought, let down by SAGE ‘groupthink’ Deaths of elderly people airbrushed from view. UKC interview with Funeral Director John O’Looney. “A good deaths needs” the Midazolam was bought for end-of-lie activities. Lithuania – the devil’s own experimental gulag. Life under the EU’s first strictly-enforced Covid Pass regime covering all society: Lithuania. Without a Pass, you’re banned: shopping, work, eating out… This is the future facing countries that impose a Covid Pass: EU, US, UK, Australia, Canada… Is this the world you want? VigiAccess was launched by the World Heath Organisation (WHO) in 2015 to provide public access to information in VigiBase, the WHO global database of reported potential side effects of medicinal products. Covid-19 vaccine total number of records retrieved: 2262130. A freezing Antarctic winter shatters records: temperatures as low as -144 degrees Fahrenheit. ‘Big Tech has spoken: It’s time to end the debate about climate change’ (website, odysee, bitchute, rumble pending, brandnewtube, terminated from youtube, not livestreamed on or uploaded onto vimeo).

–

–

This executive explains why he doesn’t want his company to take any responsibility for anything vaccine related , but he mentions a time frame of 4 years ,which then asks the question, what does he think may happen in 4 years time ? AstraZeneca: we as a company simply cannot take the risk if in … four years the vaccine is showing side effects (tweet).

–

–

So, basically, nobody is taking responsibility for the vaccine if something happens to me? Manufacturer not liable, Govt not liable, Doctor/nurse not responsible if something happens to me. And yet, they are asking me to be “responsible” to get the jab. Am I really that stupid?? (tweet).

–

–

How psychopath Hancock orchestrated the mass use of the end-of-life drug Midazolam that killed thousands of old people and was called the ‘first wave’ of ‘Covid’ in the spring of 2020 (link).

–

–

Most Covid-19 Deaths were a direct result of the administration of Midazolam or Remdesivir – By Dr Mike Yeadon (link).

‘Fauci slid remdesivir into treatment guidelines almost, it seems, based on his say so’.

‘He hadn’t treated patients for decades if he ever did’.

‘Remdesivir as ‘standard of care’ for Covid-19 resulted in huge numbers of avoidable deaths. How it is that medics appear not to know the characteristic toxicity (which includes renal function declines) & just put their patients on this stuff? I don’t know’.

‘I’ve personally intervened in at least three cases where remdesivir had been started in patients hospitalised with Covid-19’.

‘I’m not a medic so my approach has been to recommend the anxious relative demand an immediate second opinion. They’re all alive. One is the husband of a friend of my sister’s’.

‘Note also that respiratory viral illness isn’t obstructive. Patients can become distressed if their gas exchange is poor & they’re desaturating. But they don’t need mechanical ventilation coupled with sedation. Instead, an oxygen mask or nasal cannula will often help a lot, and if it doesn’t, your patient may be unsalvageable’.

‘In U.K. the early default was sedation with excessive doses of midazolam & ventilation. Very few people lived through that’.

‘The U.K. Department of Health had purchased a two years supply of midazolam in spring 2020. The NHS had also stockpiled a years supply by hugely reducing prescriptions for it in 2018-19’.

‘So during the Great Panic of spring 2020, they found it appropriate to burn through 3 years supply of midazolam’.

‘Dodging protocols. they administered 10 times the usual dose. No wonder so many elderly men died’.

‘Do you recall the debates in U.K. parliament about whether the NHS had enough syringe drivers? These were needed to administer the fatal & inappropriate medications’.

‘So the PCR test was intrinsically unsuitable as a diagnostic and was used to over diagnose “Covid-19”. Whilst most subsequent deaths were either in people whose imminent death wasn’t a surprise (age + pre-existing chronic illnesses) or occurred directly as a result of hopelessly inadequate medical interventions & drug treatments’.

‘Virtually none died SOLELY because of infection with this virus. Many were murdered or at least due to unthinking medics “only following orders”’.

‘Fauci was part of the suppression of emerging, effective pharmacological treatments like hydroxychloroquine & ivermectin’.

‘How died he come to wield such power?’

‘Money’.

–

–

Ivermectin – Truth & Totalitarianism (link, link).

‘While shutting down any competition from repurposed drugs like HCQ or Ivermectin, they deftly rolled out the vaccines first, making sure not to confuse the consumer with antiviral pills that would only be allowed AFTER the majority of the population had been vaccinated’.

‘The one glitch is that Merck’s Molnupiravir only surfaced AFTER a prominent scandal involving Merck lying three times’.

‘Just as Peter would disown Christ three times before the cry of the rooster, Merck would turn their back on their creation with three lies about Ivermectin before they would accept the payoff from the United States government’.

‘On February 4, 2021, Merck, the corporation behind the monumental Mectizan Program, which rescued the world from River Blindness, told three untruths about Ivermectin.’

‘Lie #1: No scientific basis for a potential therapeutic effect against COVID-19 from preclinical studies;’

‘FALSE: https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0166354220302011’

‘Lie #2: No meaningful evidence for clinical activity or clinical efficacy in patients with COVID-19 disease’.

‘FALSE: https://covid19criticalcare.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/01/FLCCC-Alliance-Response-to-the-NIH-Guideline-Committee-Recommendation-on-Ivermectin-use-in-COVID19-2021-01-18.pdf’

‘https://covid19criticalcare.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/12/One-Page-Summary-of-the-Clinical-Trials-Evidence-for-Ivermectin-in-COVID-19.pdf’

‘Lie #3: A concerning lack of safety data in the majority of studies’.

‘FALSE: https://committees.parliament.uk/writtenevidence/36858/pdf/’

‘However, the Monash preclinical study disproved the first statement showing a massive 99.98% reduction in viral load with a single Ivermectin treatment in cell culture’.

‘The second statement is disproved by the FLCCC’s Public Statement issued January 18, 2021, that reports colossal evidence for Ivermectin’s clinical activity and efficacy against COVID-19 in clinical settings:’

‘a. Large reductions in mortality rates;’

‘b. Shorter durations of hospital stay;’

‘c. Profound reductions in the infectivity rate in both pre- and post-exposure prophylaxis studies;’

‘d. Faster times to clinical recovery;’

‘e. Faster times to viral clearance’.

‘Finally, the third statement concerning “lack of safety data” contradicts the published WHO safety data. In 3.7 billion doses of Ivermectin given over four decades, Ivermectin has proven exceedingly safe’.

‘Moreover, more than anyone, Merck is in the position to know Ivermectin’s true safety profile as they provided those billions of doses for the Mectizan Donation program’.

‘However, lying was required, and the payoff came on Wednesday, June 9, 2021, when Merck got a fat reward. They announced the US government had agreed to pay $1.2 billion for 1.7 million doses of their new antiviral, Molnupiravir, BEFORE clinical testing showed either effectiveness or safety. Our hard-earned tax dollars were irresponsibly handed over to Merck by an agency charged with a fiduciary duty to protect our health’.

–

–

Report, 100 to 200 Congressional Reps and Staff Were Treated with Ivermectin Protocol From Front Line COVID Critical Care Doctors (link).

–

–

Leading doctor: Fake vaccines have us in ‘a major biological catastrophe’ and ‘For the first time in human history, we have a biologic product that’s telling our body to produce an abnormal protein’ (link, link).

‘Warning that the world is “in the middle of a major biological catastrophe,” renowned physician and epidemiologist Dr. Peter McCullough charged in a recent address that fraudulent public health officials are pushing experimental “gene-transfer” COVID-19 vaccines that produce the “loaded weapon” of a toxic spike protein’.

–

–

Covid Expert Dr. Peter McCullogh Urges ‘Unbreakable Resistance’ to Vaccines for Kids (link).

‘This ‘can’t be about COVID at this stage,’ he said. It’s about ‘some type of totalitarian takeover that’s occurred all over the world. Something very dark is going on.’’

–

–

Gavin Newsome Admits 12-Year-Old Daughter Isn’t Vaccinated as He Pushes The Shot On All Other Kids (link).

–

–

SHOCKING Allegation: Australia’s Gladys Berejiklian was Blackmailed by Big Pharma to Impose Covid-19 Vaccine Mandate (link).

–

–

SouthWest Airlines cancels over 1,800 flights in 2 days amid rumors of employee ‘sickout’ due to Covid-19 vaccine mandate (link).

–

–

‘It’s Growing by Tens of Thousands” – Pilot Behind Viral Anti-Vax-Pro-Freedom Video Says THOUSANDS Are Joining the US Freedom Flyers Org Every Day (VIDEO) (link).

–

–

Airline and Transportation Group, US Freedom Flyers, Speak Out Against COVID-19 Forced Vaccinations (link).

–

–

Military Members & Pilots #HoldTheLine and #DoNotComply With Stalinist Purge & Nazi Propaganda (link).

–

–

Cases in Florida are down 88% in the past 1.5 months with no new statewide policy — no mask mandate or vaccine passports. In fact, they’re now tied for 48th in the country in current case rate. I’m sure any day now the media will be crediting DeSantis for bringing the curve down (tweet).

–

–

Investigation: Official CDC data shows a shockingly large increase of deaths due to abnormal mystery causes since Covid-19 Vaccinations began (link).

–

–

“So Deeply, Deeply Wrong” – Lithuanian Without Vaccine Pass Describes Life Under Medical Tyranny (link).

‘We battled Soviet propaganda and “Show me your documents!” authoritarianism,only to acquiesce to media-led propaganda and technocratic health authoritarianism of “Show me your Covid Pass!”’

–

–

The Technocrats’ Virus (link).

‘The technocrats needed a virus for the Great Reset and SARS-CoV-2 was the perfect design. Being just a little bit deadly, this virus helped establish a calm and orderly pandemic for which they already had the ‘cure’; the coronavirus vaccine design that was patented in 2017.[i] The technocrats’ virus is a new kind of bioweapon that works on many levels but the ultimate goal is total control by way of the global ID’.

‘Virus – Vaccine – Global ID’

‘Right from the start, the Reset Mafia have worn their hearts on their sleeves, and made it clear they want everyone to get the jabs and the stupid ID and shut the f**k up about 5G. These are important clues about the world they intend to create – they know that most people have a smartphone already, so all they have to do is link it to the ID and they’ll be able to introduce Central Bank Digital Currencies and a Universal Basic Income. The ID has to be linked to a smartphone because it’s got a battery and read/write capabilities. This means it can be used to manage the digital credits that’ll probably be doled out for good behaviour, and it also allows privileges to be revoked! Each person will become a node in the Internet of Things, linked and controlled by 5G and the centralized blockchain’.

–

–

Viganò: Considerations on the Great Reset and the New World Order (link).

‘No one will be part of the New World Order unless he carries out an act of worship to Lucifer’.

‘No one will enter the New Age unless he receives Luciferian initiation’.

‘David Spangler Director of the United Nations Planetary Initiative Project (Reflections on The Christ, Findhorn, 1978)’

‘For more than a year and a half we have been helplessly witnessing the succession of incongruent events to which most of us are unable to give a plausible justification. The pandemic emergency has made particularly evident the contradictions and illogicalities of measures nominally intended to limit contagion – lockdowns, curfews, closures of commercial activities, limitations of public services and classes, suspension of citizens’ rights – but which are disavowed daily by conflicting voices, by clear evidence of ineffectiveness, by contradictions on the part of the same health authorities. There is no need to list the measures that almost all the governments of the world have taken without achieving the promised results. If we limit ourselves to the presumed advantages that the experimental gene serum should have brought to the community – above all immunity to the virus and renewed freedom of movement – we discover that an Oxford University study published in The Lancet (here) stated that the viral load of those vaccinated with a double dose is 251 times greater than the first strains of the virus (here), despite the proclamations of world leaders, starting with the Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi, according to whom “whoever gets vaccinated lives, whoever does not get the vaccine dies.” The side effects of the gene serum, cleverly disguised or deliberately not registered by the national health authorities, seem to confirm the danger of taking the vaccine and the disturbing unknowns for the health of citizens which we will soon have to face’.

‘From science to scientism’

‘The art of medicine – which is not science, but the application of scientific principles to different cases each time, on an experiential and experimental basis – seems to have renounced its prudence, in the name of an emergency that has risen to the level of priesthood of a religion – the religion of science, in fact – which in order to be such has cloaked itself in a dogmatism bordering on superstition. The ministers of this cult have constituted themselves as a caste of untouchables, exempt from any criticism even when their claims are denied by the evidence of the facts. The principles of medicine, considered universally valid until February 2020, have given way to improvisation, to the point of being advised to vaccinate at the height of the pandemic, the obligation of masks being imposed although they are useless, the arbitrary mandating of bizarre distances, the prohibition of treatments with effective drugs and the imposition of experimental gene therapies in violation of normal safety protocols. And just as there are new Covid priests, so there are also new heretics, that is, those who reject the new pandemic religion and want to remain faithful to the Hippocratic Oath. Not infrequently, the aura of infallibility that surrounds virologists and other more or less titled scientists does not seem to be questioned due to their conflicts of interest or by the substantial financial benefits received by pharmaceutical companies, which under normal conditions would be scandalous and criminal’.

‘What many fail to understand is the inconsistency between the stated aims and the means that are adopted in a constantly changing manner in order to achieve them. If in Sweden the absence of lockdowns and masks did not lead to higher infection rates than those in countries where people have been confined to their homes or where they have had masks put on even in primary schools, this element is not considered as proof of ineffectiveness of the measures. If in Israel or in Great Britain mass vaccination has increased infections and made them more virulent, their example does not induce the rulers of other countries to be cautious in the vaccination campaign, but rather pushes them to evaluate the mandatory nature of their giving of the vaccine. If ivermectin or hyperimmune plasma prove to be valid treatments, this is not enough to authorize them, let alone recommend them. And those who wonder the reason for this disconcerting irrationality end up refraining from judgment, giving a sort of fideistic acceptance to the pronouncements of the Covid priests, or conversely considering doctors as unreliable sorcerers’.

‘A single script under a single direction’

‘As I said earlier, we are faced with a colossal deception, based on lies and fraud. This deception starts from the premise that the justifications put forward by the authorities in support of their actions are sincere. More simply, the mistake consists in believing that the rulers are honest and in assuming that they do not lie to us. So we persist in finding more or less plausible justifications, with the sole purpose of not recognizing that we are the object of a conspiracy planned to the smallest detail. And while we try to rationally explain irrational behavior, while we attribute logic to the illogical actions of those who govern us, cognitive dissonance leads us to close our eyes to reality and to believe the most shameless lies’.

‘We should have understood – I wrote it some time ago – that the Great Reset plan was not the result of the ravings of some “conspiracy theorist” but the crude evidence of a criminal plan, conceived for decades and aimed at establishing a universal dictatorship in which a minority of immeasurably rich and powerful people intends to enslave and subjugate the whole of humanity to the globalist ideology. The accusation of “conspiracy theory” could perhaps have made sense when the conspiracy was not yet evident, but today denying what the elite has planned since the 1950s is unjustifiable. What Kalergi, the Rothschilds, the Rockefellers, Klaus Schwab, Jacques Attali and Bill Gates have been saying since World War II has been published in books and newspapers, commented on and taken up by international bodies and foundations, made up precisely by parties and government majorities. The United States of Europe, uncontrolled immigration, the reduction of wages, the cancellation of trade union guarantees, the renunciation of national sovereignty, the single currency, the control of citizens under the pretext of a pandemic, and the reduction of the population through the use of vaccines with new technologies are not recent inventions, but the result of a planned, organized and coordinated action – an action that clearly shows itself perfectly adhering to a single script under a single direction’.

–

–

Graham Hood Outlines How The Government Response to COVID Has Changed Australia and What His Group is Doing to Stop It (link).

‘The cure is worse than the disease. Graham Hood, a former captain within Qantas Airlines, discusses how the government response to COVID-19 has changed Australia. Here is one guy who will not quit the fight to push-back against the totalitarian regime’.

–

–

Something Very Strange Is Going On: As Globalists Talking Heads Call The Vax ‘An Experiment’ While Babbling About ‘Reptilians’, Biden Admin Proves To America ‘All The World’s A Stage’ (link).

–

–

Age-Adjusted Mortality Is at 2004 Levels. Yet They Tell Us Covid Is Worse Than the 1918 Flu. (link).

–

–

W.H.O. database shows there have been 8 times more adverse reactions to the Covid-19 Vaccines in 9 months than to the Influenza Vaccines in 52 years (link).

–

–

Nearly all “covid” deaths in September occurred in the fully vaccinated (link).

–

–

The most Vaccinated state in the USA sees huge surge in Covid-19 Hospitalisations & Deaths, with 76% of them among the fully vaccinated population (link).

‘Around 80% of the adult population of Vermont, USA is fully vaccinated against Covid-19, but despite this the state is currently experiencing a huge surge in new hospitalisations for Covid-19 that is comparable to the levels seen during winter 2020/2021’.

–

–

15-year-old Boy who had the Pfizer Covid-19 Vaccine collapses and dies whilst playing football four days later (link).

‘A 15-year-old boy collapsed and died whilst playing football four days after he had been given a second dose of the Pfizer mRNA Covid-19 injection’.

‘The boy sadly lost his life on the 22nd July 2021 according to a Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System report submitted on the 23rd July. The report, which can be found here under VAERS ID: 1498080, states that the child “collapsed on [a] soccer field while playing soccer at a local camp”’.

‘CPR was then reportedly started immediately before emergency services arrived and transported him to a medical centre. However, the boy sadly passed away’.

‘The VAERS report states the reason the boy collapsed was due to ventricular tachycardia; a condition which begins in the heart’s lower chambers, called the ventricles, causing a fast abnormal heartbeat defined as 3 or more heartbeats in a row, at a rate of more than 100 beats a minute’.

‘If ventricular tachycardia persists for more than a few seconds at a time then it can become life-threatening, as the parents of this young boy have sadly discovered’.

–

–

Why are so many people dying at home? Excess deaths in homes occur for the 81st week in a row, just 3% are associated with Covid-19 (link).

–

–

How many people are the Covid-19 Vaccines killing? (link).

–

–

#CovidVaxExposed PART 5 Update II: Pfizer Whistle-Blower “Termination Being Processed” While So-Called ‘Facebook Whistle-Blower’ is Applauded (link).

‘After Melissa Strickler exposed Pfizer’s secrets last week, the pharma giant has taken action. Strickler received a call from the company’s security team informing her that she is not to go into work anymore. Pfizer decided to fire Strickler instead of addressing upper management’s problematic decision to conceal facts from the public as stated in the leaked emails’.

‘While the corporate media applauds a so-called Facebook whistle-blower, Frances Haugen, they have nothing to say in defence of Strickler’s brave actions’.

–

–

Facebook ‘Whistleblower’: PR Campaign for More Censorship? (link).

–

–

Report: Top COVID Experts Tell Biden To Scrap Widespread Booster Shot Plan In ‘Tense’ Phone Call (link).

–

–

Five-year-old Girl left bleeding from the eye after being forced to take Covid-19 PCR test to return to school – Hospital says “this is normal” (link).

Child abuse.

–

–

The Vaccine Mandate Is a Hoax (link).

‘Dear Readers, Below is a collection of articles that will help you to understand: (1) the danger of the vaccine compared to the danger of Covid and (2) the power Big Pharma has to bypass safety standards in order to maximize profits’.

‘As for Biden’s “vaccine mandate,” no such mandate exists. The US president is not a dictator and cannot issue laws or edicts. Any such laws or edicts originating in the White House would be struck down by federal courts. Congress is the source of law. Even if Congress passed a vaccine mandate and Biden signed it, if the courts follow the Constitution the law would be struck down’.

‘Even more importantly, any mandate or law that violates informed consent is a violation of the Nuremberg Laws used to execute German National Socialists after World War II for violating informed consent in their medical experiments’.

‘Biden’s “mandate” was nothing but a press release statement encouraging private employers to do what the President of the US cannot do and issue vaccine mandates to employees. But, of course, private employers have no legislative power. They certainly have no legal authority to violate the Nuremberg laws’.

‘The Biden “mandate” is just another hoax relying on the whore media to make it a fact’.

–

–

Our money is fake. Our debt is fake. Our two party political system is fake. Most of the stuff we’ve been told is fake. Once you realize this, what you’ve thought of as reality begins to look like a cheap set on some ridiculous B movie. (tweet).

–

–

“This Is Not A Negotiation!”: School Board Served $200 Million Lawsuit Over Mask Mandate By Fed-Up Parents (Video) (link).

–

–

THE SHERIFF SHOWED UP AT MY DOOR A FEW MINUTES AGO! THIS CONFIRMS MY DISTRUST IN OUR GOVERNMENT+NEWS (link).

–

–

EPIC: 427,000 Parents Respond to National School Board Association Labeling Them ‘Domestic Terrorists’ (link).

–

–

‘I’m A Little Worried About What My Son Is Learning In School,’ Says Dangerous Domestic Terrorist (link).

–

–

Virginia Judge Hands Victory To Parents, Sides Against Prosecutor On School Board Recall (link, link).

–

–

Why The Swiss Electorate Put The Brakes On Climate Policy (link, link).

–

–

Pope Francis Welcomes Nancy Pelosi in the Vatican (link).

‘Pope Francis granted a private audience in the Vatican to U.S. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) Saturday, just two weeks after the House passage of the most radical pro-abortion legislation ever introduced’.

‘Passing the Women’s Health Protection Act is a “very exciting day,” said Pelosi, a Catholic, on September 23. “We’ve long been supporters of Roe v. Wade. We haven’t been able to codify it because we never had a Democratic pro‑choice Majority with a Democratic President, and now we do, and now we do.”’

‘“Every woman, everywhere has a constitutional right to basic reproductive health, yet for years that has been questioned by some,” she added. “And so, you know about the Texas law and the rest of that.”’

–

–

Pope Francis Greets Abortionist Nancy Pelosi With Masonic Handshake For A Private Meeting At Vatican After Her New World Order G20 Summit Speech (link).

–

–

“Programmable Digital Currency”: The next stage of the new normal? (link).

‘The war on cash’s endgame is here: money replaced by vouchers subject to complete state control’.

–