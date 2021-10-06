Your alternative update on #COVID19 for 2021-10-06. Trashed CD4, CD8, NK cells. Natural immunity 13x stronger. ICC case 141/21. Jab-linked myocarditis

by paulthepaperbear in Uncategorized

Great Barrington Declaration – Dr. Martin Kulldorff, professor of medicine at Harvard University, a biostatistician, and epidemiologist, Dr. Sunetra Gupta, professor at Oxford University, an epidemiologist and Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, professor at Stanford University Medical School, a physician, epidemiologist, health economist, and public health policy expert (link).

‘As infectious disease epidemiologists and public health scientists we have grave concerns about the damaging physical and mental health impacts of the prevailing COVID-19 policies, and recommend an approach we call Focused Protection’.

At the time of creating this blog post there were the following 3 sets of signatories.

805,155 concerned citizens.

14,981 medical and public health scientists.

44,167 medical practitioners.

It’s really, really simple: shelter the vulnerable from the infectious while the rest of us get on with living our lives.

World Doctors Alliance (link).

‘An independent non-profit alliance of doctors, nurses, healthcare professionals and staff around the world who have united in the wake of the Covid-19 response chapter to share experiences with a view to ending all lockdowns and related damaging measures and to re-establish universal health determinance of psychological and physical wellbeing for all humanity’.

‘WDA represents a diverse range of opinions of health care professionals and does not have a consensus of opinions on the origin of covid-19 or the political ramifications of the lockdown per se. WDA is however committed to debate the causes of harm resulting from the coronavirus act measures and to raise issues that expose harmful medical and life limiting practices detrimental to the well being of all living men women and children’.

Prof Dolores Cahil, Dr Mohammad Adil, Dr R Zac Cox, Dr Andrew Kaufman, Dr Heiko Schoning, Dr Heinrich Fiechtner, Dr Scott Jensen, Elke De Klerk, Dr Mikael Nordfors, Dr Hilde Smet, Dr Vernon Coleman and Dr Johan Denis.

WDA’s open letter raises questions on the following topics.

Collateral damage the cure is worse than the virus, Death certificates (1), Economic ruin, Censorship, Testing – False positives, Hydroxychloroquine, Prevention, ‘Vaccine’, Conflicts of interest, Cui bono? Who benefits?

30 facts you NEED to know: Your Covid Cribsheet (link, pics on google drive).

Further Midazolam graph Attached is a graph showing cumulative and linear all cause mortality for over 65s vs cumulative and linear midazolam prescribing, both for period Jan 2020 to June 2021. Deaths scale is left hand side, midazolam scale right hand side. 1/5 (tweet).

Midazolam mass murder – the red line depicts the prescriptions for life-ending drug Midazolam and the blue one which follows the same trend are deaths in the same period for people over 65 which were called the ‘first wave’ of the fake ‘Covid’. Who ordered massive amounts of Midazolam that were used? Matt Hancock. He must go to trial with others for systematic mass murder (website, banned).

What really happened to ‘Midazolam Matt’ Hancock? (link).

‘On 12th July 2020, UK Redtop The Sun ran a lead piece that was nothing short of astonishing’.

‘Official figures at the time showed 38,352 out-of-hospital prescriptions for Midazolam were issued in April 2020 – more than double the February figure. And over the previous five years in England, the total had rarely moved either side of around 15,000’.

‘The Mail also had the story, reporting that ‘anti-euthanasia campaigners last night said they suspected the spike was evidence that many people had been put on end-of-life protocols or ‘pathways’…..Whistleblowers also claimed to have witnessed misuse of sedatives’’.

‘A broad range of inexplicable events happened on Hancock’s watch: dodgy death certificates, care home dumping, perpetual contradicting of his boss, vital facts kept from colleagues, overstated PHE mortality stats, huge percentages of people who went into hospital for minor surgery yet wound up dead from SarsCov2, corrupt drug trials conducted by Oxford Recovery, evasion of questions about vaccination-related death, blatant lies to the commons about vaccine approvals, hard-sell vaccine marketing condemned as totalitarian, and both delays and groundless exaggerations in relation to the Indian/Delta variant’.

‘But there is something about the Midazolam story that has at last stirred the police into some kind of action. A threatening slate-grey and brown cloud of doubt hangs over it that can only be grasped if one accepts the reality of depraved people in public life. Such clouds follow Matt Hancock around like a Satanic travelling fair’.

The Evidence – ‘You stayed at home, to protect the NHS, but they gave Midazolam to the Elderly and told you they were Covid Deaths’ (link).

We Need To Talk About Midazolam – Clare Wills Harrison (link).

‘By way of a shocking insight into utterly compelling new evidence of genocide by government policy, procurement and administration, which the People’s Union of Britain [PUB], Scouse polymath and independent data cruncher, Mark Oakford, and fearsome probate solicitor, Clare Wills Harrison, are on the brink of filing in the Private Criminal Prosecution of the Four Horsemen of COVID-1984 and their shadowy accomplices, here lies Clare’s summary of the serious issues to be tried, which she published this evening on social media’.

Your Government has committed Democide since March 2020 by using fear, deception, and Midazolam… (link).

‘Whilst all this was happening Matt Hancock and Chris Whitty instructed hospitals to discharge as many patients as possible into care homes, the very place the patients loved ones were now banned from visiting, the very place a doctor was not required to visit to certify a death, the very place carers could not be held liable for a death as long as it was just suspected to be Covid-19’.

‘The very place where care home managers refused to call out a doctor to treat an illness. The very place that care home managers refused to call an ambulance to take a resident to hospital. The very place that any patient with the first signs of just a sniffle were put on do not resuscitate orders without informing the patient or their family’.

‘The very place where those do not resuscitate orders were used as permission to begin end of life care. End of life care which involved the refusal of medical treatment. End of life care which involved the withdrawal of existing medication. End of life care which involved the injection of lethal amounts of midazolam. End of life care which involved the deprivation of food and water, leading to the residents dying of drug overdose, starvation, and dehydration’.

‘Is it just a coincidence that midazolam causes the same symptoms as serious complications due to Covid-19?’

As of 10 June 2021, Graph reveals correlation between ‘Covid deaths’ and use on old people of the dangerous respiratory-depressing drug Midazolam and between ‘Covid deaths’ and the fake ‘vaccine’ roll-out among the elderly at the start of 2021 (link).

As of May 31, 2021, Vaccine researcher admits ‘big mistake,’ says spike protein is dangerous ‘toxin’ (link).

‘‘Terrifying’ new research finds vaccine spike protein unexpectedly in bloodstream. The protein is linked to blood clots, heart and brain damage, and potential risks to nursing babies and fertility’.

As of 29 March 2021, Do doctors have to have the (emergency use authorisation) covid-19 vaccine? (link).

‘Nevertheless, what I am currently struggling with is the failure to report the reality of the morbidity caused by our current vaccination program within the health service and staff population. The levels of sickness after vaccination is unprecedented and staff are getting very sick and some with neurological symptoms which is having a huge impact on the health service function. Even the young and healthy are off for days, some for weeks, and some requiring medical treatment. Whole teams are being taken out as they went to get vaccinated together’.

‘Mandatory vaccination in this instance is stupid, unethical and irresponsible when it comes to protecting our staff and public health. We are in the voluntary phase of vaccination, and encouraging staff to take an unlicensed product that is impacting on their immediate health, and I have direct experience of staff contracting Covid AFTER vaccination and probably transmitting it. In fact, it is clearly stated that these vaccine products do not offer immunity or stop transmission. In which case why are we doing it? There is no longitudinal safety data (a couple of months of trial data at best) available and these products are only under emergency licensing. What is to say that there are no longitudinal adverse effects that we may face that may put the entire health sector at risk?’

As of March 02, 2021, MEDICAL SHOCKER: Scientists at Sloan Kettering discover mRNA inactivates tumor-suppressing proteins, meaning it can promote cancer (link).

‘scientists at Sloan Kettering found that mRNA itself carries cancer CAUSING changes – changes that genetic tests don’t even analyze, flying completely under the radar of oncologists across the globe’.

We can expect cancers in those who have had the mRNA injectable to skyrocket.

As of 18 January 2021, COVID-19 RNA Based Vaccines and the Risk of Prion Disease (link).

Among the prion diseases are scrapie, transmissible mink encephalopathy (TME), bovine spongiform encephalopathy (BSE) and Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease (CJD).

As of December, 2020, Pfizer COVID vaccine trial shows alarming evidence of pathogenic priming in older adults (link).

Pfizer and Moderna using relative risk reduction in order to claim “95% effective” instead of using absolute risk reduction where they’d only be able to claim “0.7%” and “0.6%” effectiveness, respectively, is right out of Billy G’s favorite book “How to Lie With Statistics.” (tweet).

As of 19 March 2020, the UK gov website said that COVID-19 is no longer considered to be a high consequence infectious disease (HCID) in the UK (link).

‘They have determined that several features have now changed; in particular, more information is available about mortality rates (low overall)’

As of June 04, 2021, Epidemiologists Say CDC Exaggerated Outdoor COVID Risks (link).

Risk is 0.1%, it is not 10%. This is a whooping 100-fold exaggeration.

Covid-19: Highest death rates seen in countries with most overweight populations (link).

‘Covid-19 death rates are 10 times higher in countries where more than half of the adult population is classified as overweight, a comprehensive report from the World Obesity Federation has found’.

As of 13 November 2020, Covid-19: politicisation, “corruption,” and suppression of science (link).

As of 12 October 2020, WHO Flip-Flops: (Dr David Nabarro) Urges World Leaders To Stop Using Lockdowns To Fight COVID Contagion (link).

“New Zealand children falling ill in high numbers…children haven’t been exposed to range of bugs due to lockdowns, distancing and sanitiser and their immune systems are suffering…wards flooded by babies with a potentially-deadly respiratory virus.” (tweet, website).

Lockdowns (will) kill more people than COVID-19 (November 10, 2020 Dr Lidiya Angelova, link).

‘Locking everyone will decrease everyone’s immunity and make everyone susceptible to all pathogens. Immunity gets weaker by not being in contact with other harmless viruses but also by lack of natural vitamin D, fresh air and exercise’.

I dare say that Dr Lidiya Angelova takes no pleasure in being proven correct.

New research obliterates the entire justification behind vaccine passports, finding that public gatherings contribute NOTHING to the spread of covid (link).

I will never ask you. It’s your body & your choice. I will never tell you, because it’s my body & my choice. And I will absolutely never carry any form of domestic ID that marks me as safe or unsafe. A vaccine passport is not freedom, it’s tyranny. #NoVaccinePassports (tweet).

(Science Direct) A study of infectivity of asymptomatic SARS-CoV-2 Carriers (August 2020, link).

‘In summary, all the 455 contacts were excluded from SARS-CoV-2 infection and we conclude that the infectivity of some asymptomatic SARS-CoV-2 carriers might be weak’.

‘There were no positive tests amongst 1,174 close contacts of asymptomatic cases’ was one outcome of Post-lockdown SARS-CoV-2 nucleic acid screening between May 14 and June 1, 2020 in nearly ten million residents of Wuhan, China (20 November 2020, link).

As of 01 December 2020, (British Medical Journal) Covid-19: Asymptomatic cases may not be infectious, Wuhan study indicates (link).

Household Transmission of SARS-CoV-2A Systematic Review and Meta-analysis (December 14, 2020, link).

People who have no symptoms cannot spread disease – the GIGANTIC lie on which the scam is founded – doctors speak out (website, brand new tube).

Giant Study Disproves Myth Of Asymptomatic COVID Spread (link).

‘The study, published in the November issue of the peer-reviewed scientific journal Nature Communications, studied 9,899,828 residents of Wuhan, screening them between May 14, 2020 and June 1, 2020. The results provided clear evidence as to the possibility of any asymptomatic transmission of the virus’.

The Myth of the ‘Asymptomatic Spreader’ Dealt Another Blow This Week (May 24, 2021, link).

As of 15 Oct, 2020, Only poisoned monkey kidney cells ‘grew’ the SARS-CoV-2 ‘virus’. SARS-CoV-2 non-infectious in CDC lab and of 30k genome, found 37 then computed the rest, which makes it 99.9987% a unicorn (link).

World Health Organisation guidelines say that “contact tracing” is “not recommended in any circumstances” (page 9 of link).

PCR inventor Kary Mullis- ‘can find almost anything in anybody’ (link).

A unicorn virus not able to be detected by a unicorn test, and to complete the set, I am calling the vaccine a unicorn too.

As of February 23, 2021, PCR Testing Saga: Were We Duped? (link).

‘Were federal health officials and experts at WHO really unaware that the recommended high cycle count (CT) for PCR tests would produce an exorbitant number of false positives for COVID?’

The ONS has admitted it has been reporting PCR tests as positive when only a single coronavirus gene is detected, despite this being against the manufacturer instructions that two or more genes must be found. (tweet, website).

As of 11/04/2021, Laboratories in US can’t find Covid-19 in one of 1,500 positive tests (link).

‘CDC sued for massive fraud: Tests at 7 universities of ALL people examined showed that they did not have Covid, but just Influenza A or B – EU statistics: ‘Corona’ virtually disappeared, even under mortality’.

As of April 29, 2021, Flu Has Disappeared Worldwide during the COVID Pandemic (link).

As of 20 November 2020, Portuguese Court Rules PCR Tests “Unreliable” & Quarantines “Unlawful” (link).

‘Important legal decision faces total media blackout in Western world’

‘The ruling goes on to conclude that, based on the science they read, any PCR test using over 25 cycles is totally unreliable. Governments and private labs have been very tight-lipped about the exact number of cycles they run when PCR testing, but it is known to sometimes be as high as 45. Even fearmonger-in-chief Anthony Fauci has publicly stated anything over 35 is totally unusable’.

Austrian court overturns judgment: PCR test not suitable for diagnosis “The court states in several places that a PCR test is not suitable for determining infectivity.” Deutsch: https://info-direkt.eu/2021/03/31/oesterreichisches-gericht-kippt-urteil-pcr-test-nicht-zur-diagnostik-geeignet/

English: https://translate.google.com/translate?hl=&sl=de&tl=en&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.info-direkt.eu%2F2021%2F03%2F31%2Foesterreichisches-gericht-kippt-urteil-pcr-test-nicht-zur-diagnostik-geeignet%2F (tweet).

As of October 31, 2020, Government website reveals extensive “COVID cases” fraud – RT-PCR is not able to distinguish whether infectious virus is present (link).

NHS Manchester FOI request shows NHS are using cycles at 45 which is medical fraud & 97% false positive!!! (tweet).

Still running at 45 cycles Still NO pandemic (tweet).

Anything over 30 cycles and the false positives go up radically. At 35 cycles its around 97% false positives. Its a false positive PCR pandemic. (tweet).

Covid-19: Where is the virus? (link).

Is pine needle tea the answer to covid vaccine shedding / transmission? Learn about suramin, shikimic acid and how to make your own extracts (link).

S U R A M I N: How the COVID-1984 Global Control Regime Can Be Terminated (link).

As of 1 March 2021, A QUARTER of all UK Covid fatalities had dementia: Huge death toll among elderly is revealed (link).

As of 22 November 2020, “These data analyses suggest that in contrast to most people’s assumptions, the number of deaths by COVID-19 is not alarming. In fact, it has relatively no effect on deaths in the United States.” – John Hopkins Uni (link, archived copy of deleted doc).

As of February 1st 2021, COVID-19 Fatalities 16.7 Times Too High Due to ‘Illegal’ Inflation (link).

–

–

You are 20 times less likely to die with/from COVID-19, if you don’t have pre-existing adverse health conditions.

All these pre-existing adverse health conditions are quite easily capable of being the dominant cause of death in any of these cases.

As reported for Italy on 19 March 2020, for Britain on 12 June 2020 and for the United States of America on 1 September 2020.

You are 100 times less likely to die with/from COVID-19, if you are vitamin D sufficient for T cell activation.

As reported on 18 June 2020 link.

Finally Confirmed! Vitamin D Nearly Abolishes ICU Risk in COVID-19 (link).

Data shows the average age of death from coronavirus is 82.4 years, writes DAVID ROSE as he argues for anti-lockdown plan to shield only the most vulnerable (link).

You are 33,333 times less likely to die with/from COVID-19, if you are under 20 years of age or 5,000 times if you are under 50 or 200 times if you are under 70. This was as of September 27, 2020 when the CDC reported that the infection fatality ratio for each age group was as follows: 0-19yo is 0.00003%, 20-49yo is 0.0002%, 50-69yo is 0.005% & 70+yo is 0.054% link.

Big pharma is not needed here.

University Of Florida Lab Finds Dangerous Pathogens On Children’s Face Masks (link, link).

‘A laboratory at the University of Florida that recently analyzed a small sample of face masks, detected the presence of 11 dangerous pathogens that included bacterias that cause diphtheria, pneumonia, and meningitis’.

CDC: masks don’t work (Originally published 6 February 2020 and updated May 2020, link).

As of 06 Oct 2020, German Neurologist Warns Against Wearing Facemasks: ‘Oxygen Deprivation Causes Permanent Neurological Damage’ (link).

As of Sep 20, 2020, A German children’s charity has commissioned a laboratory to examine a commercially available mask. The face mask was previously worn by a child in school for 8 hours. Examination findings: Detection of 82 bacterial colonies and 4 mold colonies (link).

You shouldn’t wear a face covering unless you want to give yourself bacterial pneumonia.

As of August 07, 2020, Dentists say ‘mask mouth’ can cause serious health complications, including strokes (link).

‘The dentists said that the face coverings increase mouth dryness and contribute to a buildup of bad bacteria’.

As of February 4, 2021, Long-term mask wearing may contribute to advanced stage lung cancer, study finds (link).

Masking Danger? Are We Inhaling Disease-causing Microplastic Particles From Face Masks? (link).

Fact Check – Scientific studies prove you are more likely to catch Covid-19 if you wear a Face Covering (link).

This law got passed on the quiet yesterday (October 1) in the #UK, allowing the harvesting and retention of the DNA of anyone who does a #COVID-19 test. No mention in main stream #news. See link: https://legislation.gov.uk/uksi/2020/973/ (link).

I don’t want anyone’s DNA to be harvested or retained so I ask everyone reading this to not take a test or if they do take a test they first consult a lawyer to sue the government so that their DNA is not harvested or retained.

Another Covid Myth Dies the Death (link).

‘On April 5, however, the CDC page was replaced by a much-simplified set of instructions, which includes now this discreet note: “In most situations, the risk of infection from touching a surface is low.” Oh is that so?’

BILL GATES’ FOUNDATION FUNDED ‘DNA MINING’ USING COVID-19 TESTS (website, bitchute).

Can there be anything more personal than someone’s DNA?

A doctor decided to take a patient’s immune profiles before and after covid vaccination. CD4, CD8, NK cell counts all heavily depleted. Both adaptive and innate immunity are absolutely decimated. Dramatically increased vulnerability to infectious disease. (tweet, rumble).

–

Study the natural Immunity 13x stronger than double vaccinated (website, youtube).

–

This is what the just released Lancet paper shows (hidden deep in the data table):Previous infection, regardless of vaccination status, has significantly lower rate of reinfection compared to general population, despite higher proportion of unvaxxed. 5.35%/0.68% = 7.9X (tweet).

–

Jaw-Dropping Academic Study Shows Natural Immunity Superior to COVID Vaccine (link).

‘The global debate of COVID mRNA vaccine mandates and passports has ignited social media, policymakers, and policies that impact just nearly every aspect of public life. A number of major studies by universities are confirming basic biology principles about the power of natural immunity. Researchers at Maccabi Healthcare and Tel Aviv University compared the outcomes of over 76,000 Israelis in three groups. Keep in mind, the study is only published as a preprint at this stage and has not been peer reviewed. There was no external funding for the project’.

‘The groups in the study were:’

‘1. the doubly vaccinated (with the Pfizer vaccine)’

‘2. Previously COVID infected but unvaccinated’

‘3. Previously COVID infected with only a single vaccine dose’

‘Comparing SARS-CoV-2 natural immunity to vaccine-induced immunity: reinfections versus breakthrough infections’

‘Sivan Gazit, Roei Shlezinger, Galit Perez, Roni Lotan, Asaf Peretz, Amir Ben-Tov, Dani Cohen, Khitam Muhsen, Gabriel Chodick, Tal Patalon’

‘Link to study: https://www.medrxiv.org/content/10.1101/2021.08.24.21262415v1’

–

A recent 700,000 person study in Israel found that those with immunity from previous Covid infection had 27 times lower risk of symptomatic Covid infection compared those who were vaccinated. Therefore, there’s a stronger argument for immunity passports than vaccine passports. (tweet).

–

Antibodies in Fully Vaxxed With Pfizer, AstraZeneca Decline Steeply After Several Months – Study (link).

–

Hospitals Should Hire, Not Fire, Nurses with Natural Immunity (link).

–

The International Criminal Court could begin Criminal Prosecutions, with your help, of World Leaders & Scientific Advisers for using Covid-19 & the Injections to commit Genocide & Crimes against Humanity – Lawyers worldwide, Dr Fleming & Prof. Luc Montagnier urgently need your help to make it happen (link).

–

Myocarditis in 12-17 yo Ontario Males Delayed onset? Or delayed reporting? 2nd dose incidence rate continues to rise — DESPITE weekly 2nd doses administered having slowed for weeks. Dr. Moore, @epdevilla, @PublicHealthON what’s happening to these young men? (tweet).

Attach.

–

My friend Jessica Rose, PhD just had her paper (with Dr. Peter McCullough) on vaccine-associated myocarditis published. Warning: it’s terrifying. (tweet, website).

–

Investigation: Deaths among male Children have increased by 400% since Chris Whitty decided they should have the Covid-19 Vaccine (link).

–

Fourth person dies from rare blood-clotting syndrome after receiving J&J vaccine http://hill.cm/CgM0QzI (tweet).

A deadly rare blood-clotting syndrome becoming less rare each passing day.

–

What Could It be? UK Newspaper Reports, “Mystery Rise in Heart Attacks from Blocked Arteries” (link).

Myocarditis from the jab.

–

Italian Nurse Exposes Covid Hospital Lies on Live TV. Hello, I am Cristina. I am a medical staff and I wanted to respond to Mr. Andrea Mandelli. So you talked about the fact that intensive care units are all full of unvaccinated people. Then until today at four o-clock, after that, I was suspended but until four o-clock I was on duty and the people who were in the ICU for covid were all vaccinated. So don’t say that because it’s not true (tweet).

–

–

BREAKING – Whilst you’ve been distracted by the Fuel Crisis, U.K. Gov. released a report confirming 78% of C19 deaths are among vaccinated, 999 calls for Cardiac Arrest are at an all time high & Teen deaths have increased by 47% since they had the jab… (tweet, website).

–

Investigation: Deaths among Teenage Boys have increased by 63% in the UK since they started getting the Covid-19 Vaccine according to ONS data (link).

‘An investigation of official ONS data has revealed that since the Covid-19 vaccine was offered and administered to teenagers in England and Wales there has been a 63% rise in deaths among teenage boys, with one week seeing an increase as high as 700%’.

‘On October 1st, we exclusively revealed that ONS data shows there has been a 47% rise in all-cause deaths among teenagers between the ages of 15-19 since they began getting the Covid-19 vaccine’.

–

Australian Aboriginal Dies Six Days After Second Dose of Pfizer Covid Vaccine, Sending Shock Waves Through the Indigenous Community (link).

‘Big pharma, the government and mainstream media have been working overtime to deploy messages of fear and guilt to coerce the public to get the Covid-19 vaccine. This is something that has been taking place worldwide’.

‘Over 70 percent of Australian aboriginals are not afraid to refuse the covid vaccines and live a normal life, free of fear. As a result, these indigenous people were marked as “priority groups” when the vaccines were first rolled out’.

‘Governments worked together with big pharma to pressure and shame indigenous people to get vaccinated. Allegedly, pharmaceutical representatives have approached elders in Maningrida and Djarindjin to guilt them into getting the jab for the “benefit of their community.” One leader from the Waka Waka tribe was coerced into getting the Pfizer vaccine. Tragically, he died just six days later, his death sending shock waves through the indigenous community’.

‘65-year-old Wakka Wakka tribe elder, Bevan Costello, was encouraged to get the Pfizer vaccine, being told that he would be doing the right thing for his community. Costello received his first covid shot in August and later received his second dose of the Pfizer jab on September 9th at a pop-up event that was being promoted by ABC News. The tribe leader was interviewed by the network and said that many of his fellow Waka Waka tribe members were “hesitant” to get vaccinated because they did not understand the information and were “misled” by social media posts’.

‘The Waka Waka aboriginal settlement is home to approximately 1,200 residents. As of September 9th, 2021, only 4.6% of the community were considered “fully vaccinated.” Costello was recruited to promote the vaccines, so that more of his tribe would do the same. In the interview with ABC, Costello said he had got his confidence back after he got the second jab, stating that the vaccine would protect him because he was diabetic. He was convinced that he would suffer if he contracted covid-19’.

‘Just six days after Costello got his second shot, he suddenly passed away. The Cherbourg Aboriginal Shire Council posted on Facebook that the tribal leader underwent “sudden death.” ABC called the sudden death a heart attack, with no mention of the vaccine, which has been linked to damage to the cardiovascular system’.

–

As Reports of Deaths After COVID Vaccines Near 16,000, CDC Urges Pregnant Women to Get the Vaccine (link).

–

Slovenia Suspends Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 Vaccine After Death Of 20 Year Old Woman (link).

–

FACT CHECK – 30,305 people did die within 21 days of having a ‘Covid-19’ fake vaccine according to ONS; Fact Checkers cannot do simple maths (They wouldn’t dare to tell the truth – it’s not their job) (link, link).

–

UK Column News – 6th October 2021. Approval? Who needs approval? They have emergency use authorisation only and immunity from liability so where is the capitalism that Boris Johnson talked about in his conference speech? (It is in fact government abandoning the role of regulator and placing special interests above the law). Sweden suspends the use of Moderna’s vaccine Spikevax against covid-19 is paused for anyone born in 1991 and after over risk of inflammation of the heart muscle or heart sac. Cymru’s Senedd voted 28 vs 27 to impose vaccine passport while one member opposed to it could not vote due to technical issue with Zoom. Scotland’s vaccine passport app hit by technical glitch hours after launch. Unvaccinated relatives? Here are the risks around the Thanksgiving table (but then why would there be a risk to the vaccinated if it is supposed to work?) Bill Gates: ‘The world today has 6.8 billion people. That’s headed up to about nine billion. Now, if we do a really great job on new vaccines, health care, reproductive health services, we could lower that by, perhaps, 10 or 15 percent. But there, we see an increase of about 1.3’ – Reuters. Are children ‘dying like dogs’ in effort to build better batteries? Slave labor, the Congo and big tech’s quest for cobalt. Conversion of UK car fleet (to electric) requires 200% annual global production of cobalt. Since 1854 and the reign of Queen Victoria no monarch has personally assented to any legislation (rendering any law since then invalid?) as required under the Coronation Oath Act of 1688. The monarch has been made subordinate to the party political process on the grounds that party politicians are “elected by the people” not the monarch. Our system of government is posing as democracy but in reality, it is an “elective dictatorship”. The party system is about centralising power and being the “permanent revolution against our constitution” meaning that the separation of powers has been cancelled (website, odysee, bitchute, rumble, brandnewtube, terminated from youtube, not livestreamed on or uploaded onto vimeo).

–

“In all the history of respiratory-born viruses of any type, asymptomatic transmission has never been the driver of outbreaks. The driver of outbreaks is always a symptomatic person.” Anthony Fauci. A systematic review and meta-analysis from 2020 showed that asymptomatic spread is not a key driver of disease. Asymptomatic ‘cases’ transmit a very low viral load, facilitating population inoculation, which is protective, rather than causing severe disease. (tweet, website).

–

Leading experts bank accounts. (A pile of an obscene amount of money) Reference this. Souls tell the TRUTHS for free. (tweet).

–

People say ‘this is a hill I would die on’ – well this is literally a hill I would die on. A segregated society is not a future I can accept for my child. (tweet).

–

Source: Court of Appeals Judge Rivera Not Complying With NY Court System Vaccine Mandate (link).

‘Gary Spencer, a Court of Appeals spokesman, confirmed Rivera would be taking part in arguments remotely. Spencer declined to comment on Rivera’s vaccination status’.

‘“We don’t discuss the personal health information of anyone,” Spencer said’.

–

COVID jabs could ‘potentially kill thousands’ of kids: former HHS epidemiologist (tweet, website).

–

Approximately 2,000 Israelis are “exempted” from receiving the 3rd shot – Because according to their formal doctors at the HMOs – it’s too dangerous for them! (e.g. – People who suffered from pericarditis after the 2nd shot) From this week – they no longer have a Green Passport. (tweet).

–

I really don’t think people understand just how bad this Covid Passport actually is. Look into it, it’s not just checking that people got the vaccine. It is setting up a national caste system and a spying apparatus unlike anything in our history. This is it. The big one. Fight it (tweet).

–

The elite are trolling us plebs, what hypocrisy, what trolling.. “Cop26 delegates will not need Scottish Government’s vaccine passports” – Evening Standard (tweet, website). Only the little people need a vaccine passport. To control their movements and access to their lives. COVID doesn’t affect the rich. It’s all theatre! Wake up! (tweet).

–

Vic Aus Vic Police Enter the Race for FREEDOM Legal Challenges to the WAX Mandates on the way….Don’t believe the headlines, there is way more than 200…I’ve spoken to at least 20 myself at the rallies….Let the Fireworks Begin (tweet).

–

Victoria Police Members Reach Out. Hundreds have had enough. (tweet, rumble).

–

James O’Keefe has a strong message for Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and the threats of an account ban over vaccine videos – “Please do” (tweet).

–

Biden & De Blasio reaping the rewards of violating: UDHR Article 23. Everyone has the right to work, to free choice of employment, to just and favourable conditions of work and to protection against unemployment. #NoVaccineMandates (tweet).

–

GP and Reform UK deputy leader Dr David Bull says it is “wrong, unethical and immoral” to give children the Covid jab. “Where are the long-term studies? Why are women suddenly experiencing menstrual bleeding when they haven’t had it before?” @TVKev | @drdavidbull (tweet).

–

Hands up who knows someone personally with a vaccnnnee injury / side effect? 🙋‍♀️ I know seven. (tweet) Mine are; One aunt – blood clot. Aunt two – Bell’s palsy. Friend – loss of feeling down one side. Mother inflammation by the heart. Work friend – blood clot. Cousin – periods changed. Friend – loss of sight temporarily after the vcn (sub-tweet).

–

When they say… “Polio, Measles or MMR are required!” …just remind them that the mandates for these vaccines came years (6 to 16 years!) after the vaccines had been approved. We have NEVER mandated a vaccine that’s a year old. (tweet).

–

Back when I thought “anti-vaxxers” were crazy people who got all their information from Jenny McCarthy, I didn’t know that the vaccine court existed & that the government paid out billions for injuries because the vaccine manufacturers weren’t liable. Learning that was my start. (tweet).

–

This is how many oil tankers are backed up near the port of Thackerville, Oklahoma (via the Red River.) Huge backlog. (tweet).

–

Hurting Children to Protect Them (link).

‘“Those in authority must retain the public’s trust. The way to do that is to distort nothing, to put the best face on nothing, to try to manipulate no one.” -John Barry, The Great Influenza’.

‘I am currently serving in a COVID advisory group for the school district where I live in Indiana. The purpose of the group is to advise the superintendent and the school board how to deal with COVID cases, when to implement or relax quarantines and mitigation strategies, and how to avoid the disastrous shutdowns the school district was forced to endure in 2020. It is a worthy goal, and I’m happy to be a part of that effort’.

‘It is clear that school closures prevented children, particularly from low-income families, from receiving educational opportunities and health-promoting programs. Many young children didn’t even start school. In some places children were set back 4-5 months due to school closures and subpar remote learning. Child abuse, obesity, and suicide attempts increased as mental health declined. Drug overdoses soared. My wife, a public health researcher, talked with a social worker at the local Division of Child Services, who relayed that she was receiving five calls a day compared to five calls a week prior to the pandemic. Another DCS worker told me that she and her co-workers were responsible for helping disadvantaged kids with remote learning. Not surprisingly, it was a thankless, and nearly impossible task, and many children suffered as a result’.

–

For those denying the effectiveness of early treatment, this is your legacy: (link).

‘Based on adoption and early outpatient use of the current best treatment when it was known to be effective from multiple studies at p = 0.01 (ivermectin from Oct 9, 2020, and HCQ from May 19, 2020), and adjusting for the estimated fraction of the world that adopted these treatments’.

‘There have been 65 controlled studies of ivermectin for COVID-19, authored by 655 scientists, with 47,717 patients. Meta analysis shows a 66% improvement for early treatment, relative risk 0.34 [0.24-0.47]’.

‘There have been 292 controlled studies of HCQ for COVID-19, authored by 4,704 scientists, with 412,206 patients. Meta analysis shows a 64% improvement for early treatment, relative risk 0.36 [0.29-0.46] (HCQ is not effective when used too late)’.

‘Many other early treatments are effective, for example vitamin D and bamlanivimab (LY-CoV555). Using multiple treatments, especially with different mechanisms of action, is likely to further reduce deaths’.

–

U.S. Court Vindicates Patriot Edward Snowden (link).

‘Edward Snowden is a patriot. He is not a traitor. He is a legitimate whistleblower and, in a surprising decision last September, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit:’

‘Said the warrantless telephone dragnet that secretly collected millions of Americans’ telephone records violated the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act and may well have been unconstitutional’.

‘This comes seven years after former National Security Agency contractor Edward Snowden blew the whistle on the mass surveillance of Americans’ telephone records. Snowden exposed the details of a massive NSA program that used the fear of terrorism to trample on the Constitutional rights of American citizens. The U.S. Government is following the same twisted plan in prosecuting American citizens who entered the Capitol on January 6’.

‘Snowden was somewhat shocked by the outcome. He posted the following on Twitter:’

‘“I never imagined that I would live to see our courts condemn the NSA’s activities as unlawful and in the same ruling credit me for exposing them. . . . The Supreme Court once said, “It is difficult for the People to accept what they are prohibited from observing.” That’s why I blew the whistle in the first place: the public has a right to know decisions that redefine the territory of their rights’.

‘The courts got this one right. The flame of liberty and the fire of freedom have not yet been extinguished in America. It is the ultimate irony that Snowden enjoys more freedom and protection of his civil rights in Russia than in America’.

–

Facebook Whistleblower Is Leftist Activist Repped By Lawyer For ‘Whistleblower’ Behind Trump Impeachment (link).

‘The Facebook whistleblower, Frances Haugen, has a record of donations to far-left Democrats and a history of raising issues about purported bias while at previous employers, a Daily Wire review found. She is working with Democrat operatives to roll out her complaint and has the same lawyers as the anonymous Ukraine “whistleblower” whose allegations led to Donald Trump’s impeachment, but who reportedly turned out to be then-Vice President Joe Biden’s top advisor on the country’.

Frances Haugen isn’t whistle-blowing s**t.

–

Fascinating that the “Facebook Whistleblower” automatically receives verification for her just-created Twitter account, as well a nice algorithmic promotion boost, to go along with the PR tour her handlers are orchestrating. Beware of officially-sanctioned “whistleblowers” (tweet).

–

Let’s make next month NO, NO, NO VEMBER!!! Unvaccinated Pride Month (tweet).

–

My fav ❤️. Peter McCullough: Winning the War Against Therapeutic Nihilism & the Rush to Replace Trusted Treatments vs Untested Novel Therapies (tweet, rumble).

–

Tonight I attended the inaugural meeting of Irish GPs presently prescribing Ivermectin to patients suffering from Covid. I found myself in good company. There are many decent GPs who are not afraid of NPHET & the IMC Drs who put their patients first. (tweet).

–

The Coordinated Attack on Ivermectin Is a Crime Against Humanity (link).

‘Just as we saw with hydroxychloroquine last summer, government alphabet agencies, the medical industrial complex, and their willing accomplices in the media have recently made it clear that there is yet another safe, effective treatment for COVID-19 they wish to torpedo. It’s the latest naughty word which will get you censored on social media and mocked and belittled by late-night “comedians”: ivermectin’.

‘While ivermectin has been used by certain brave doctors around the world to treat COVID-19 for over a year now, it only recently became the target of a multi-pronged attack, with the U.S. government, the media, and Big Pharma all playing important roles in the deadly dystopian disinformation campaign against the drug. As more Americans became aware of ivermectin’s efficacy against COVID-19, like clockwork the government and its propaganda arm in the press jumped in to discredit it, referring to the drug snidely as a “horse dewormer.”’

‘We watched the FDA embarrass itself with its ridiculing tweet telling people “You are not a horse. You are not a cow. Seriously, y’all. Stop it,” while linking to an agency article on why people should not use ivermectin to treat or prevent the China Virus. We saw Rolling Stone magazine forced to admit that its recent story about Oklahoma hospitals being overwhelmed by patients who overdosed on ivermectin was completely false’.

–

India’s Ivermectin Blackout: The Secret Revealed (link, link).

‘On May 7, 2021, during the peak of India’s Delta Surge, The World Health Organization reported, “Uttar Pradesh (is) going the last mile to stop COVID-19.”’

‘…’

‘On August 6, 2021, India’s Ivermectin media blackout ended with MSM reporting. Western media, including MSN, finally acknowledged what was contained in those Uttar Pradesh medicine kits. Among the medicines were Doxycycline and Ivermectin’.

A whole THREE MONTHS for the legacy media to catch up.

–

The Johnson Regime still have no interest in ivermectin or it’s 40 year success in dealing with parasites and more recently CV19. We’ve seen £1 trillion pounds be taken from British taxpayers needlessly when ivermectin is available, over trial mass medication. Gross malevolence. (tweet).

–

Merck Sells Federally Financed Covid Pill to U.S. for 40 Times What It Costs to Make (link).

‘The Covid-19 treatment molnupiravir was developed using funding from the National Institutes of Health and the Department of Defense’.

–

Breaking news: sewage tanker hired to remove the enormous amounts of bulls**t coming out of Downing Street (tweet).

–

People like this, the CDC FDA WHO need 2 be called out as mass murderers for intentionally blocking early treatment to get EUAs for experi-vax KNOWING millions would suffer & die as consequence. Premeditation! Public needs to understand that. We need to keep repeating it. (tweet).

–

Media smear campaign against ivermectin timed to clear market for Pfizer’s new ivermectin-like clone drug, which will be hailed as a “miracle” (link).

–

Media: Delta is rising because of the unvaccinated! Pfizer Scientist: Delta is rising because the vaccine induced antibodies are waning. (tweet).

–

Exclusive: Woman Injured by COVID Vaccine Pleads With Health Agencies for Help, as Local News Agency Kills Story After Pressure From Pfizer (link).

‘In an exclusive interview with The Defender, Kristi Dobbs recounted how she’s spent nine months pleading with health agencies to research the neurological injuries she developed after Pfizer’s vaccine, and how she and others are trying to get the word out about the vaccine’s potential risks’.

‘Kristi Dobbs, a 40-year-old dental hygienist from Missouri, said she can no longer work after being injured by Pfizer’s COVID vaccine. She has spent the past nine months pleading with U.S. health agencies to research the neurological injuries she and others are experiencing in hopes of finding a treatment’.

‘Since getting the vaccine, Dobbs has seen 16 different medical providers. She’s been on 22 different medications to address more than 20 different symptoms — none of which she had prior to getting the vaccine’.

‘Dobbs said she and others who developed neurological injuries after getting a COVID vaccine shared their experiences with a reporter, in hope of raising awareness about their experiences’.

‘But the story never ran because, according to the reporter, a “higher up” at Pfizer pressured the news agency to drop it’.

‘Dobbs got her first and only dose of Pfizer’s vaccine on Jan. 18. She immediately experienced an adverse reaction on-site at the hospital clinic where her vaccine was administered’.

‘“I had barely sat down in the monitoring area after the inoculation and felt an odd tingling sensation running down my left arm, where I had just received the jab,” Dobbs wrote. “I immediately had a pre-syncope episode, where I thought I was going to pass out, heart palpitations, increased pulse, increased respirations and a blood pressure spike that was within a stroke-worthy reading.”’

‘Dobbs was monitored for an additional 45 minutes. When her blood pressure dropped to a manageable range, she was released’.

‘Dobbs said the people monitoring her brushed off her symptoms as a panic attack or hot flash. But she had never been afraid of vaccines, blood draws or needles. “I gave injections in the mouth as a hygienist, so it was no big deal to me,” Dobbs said’.

‘Three days later, Dobbs woke up in the middle of the night and thought her whole bed was shaking, but her husband said he didn’t feel it. She also noticed shaking and trembling in her left hand, but thought maybe it was due to having coffee’.

‘The next day, Dobbs felt a stabbing pain in her left scapula, and shaking and trembling sensations in both hands. As each day progressed, her symptoms worsened. “By day 10, I was in excruciating pain,” Dobbs said’.

‘On Jan. 28, Dobbs went to a chiropractor in St. Louis to see what was causing the stabbing pain in her scapula and the radiating pain and tremors in both arms. The chiropractor thought she had a rib out, so he adjusted her’.

‘The next morning Dobbs woke up with extreme pain and tremors throughout her entire body’.

–

Former Notre Dame Professor Who Said, “Damn the Unvaccinated” Dies Two Weeks After Receiving 3rd Covid Shot (link).

‘A week later, Heisler started to have complications and cursed the unvaccinated’.

–

“It was Kilian’s opinion that the ethical framework is being ignored, thus health workers and citizens are being forced to take something against their will that is not proven to be safe or effective in the long term, as a result of vaccination mandates.” (tweet, website).

–

CDC claims it has authority to use police to do everything you see going on in Australia; and Congress agrees (link).

‘Another key word in the above-quoted CDC verbiage is “protect.” It’s critical to note that in Joe Biden’s Sept. 9 nationally televised speech in which he announced shot mandates for all federal workers and all private-sector workers at companies with 100 or more employees, he said his objective was to “protect the vaccinated from the unvaccinated.”’

‘While that statement made no logical or scientific sense, it made perfect sense from the standpoint of the new American dictatorship’s political agenda, the onset of which I believe was announced in that Sept. 9 speech’.

‘Biden’s choice of words — he’s “protecting the vaccinated” — sets the stage for a future rounding up of unvaxxed Americans’.

‘Before you can round them up, however, you first must demonize them’.

‘God created each individual person as sovereign over their own bodily integrity. When it comes to human rights, it matters not whether this injection is “safe and effective.” No entity has the right to violate that bodily integrity and mandate someone to receive an unwanted injection. Any person or entity that claims such a right has illegally claimed ownership of your body. That’s an act of war’.

–

UK funeral director, John O’Looney recounting his 2019 – 2021 story @CoronaAusschuss on Oct 1st. His belief: a high proportion of the shots contain a placebo to create acceptance, the rest are deadly. People will die steadily via waves of ‘booster’ jabs. open.lbry.com/@LongXXvids:c/ (tweet, odysee).

–

Top microbiologist (Dr. Sucharit Bhakdi) warns if you dare take the 2nd ‘Covid’ shot ‘god help you’ (link).

–

BREAKING: AI-powered DoD data analysis program named “Project Salus” SHATTERS official vaccine narrative, shows A.D.E. accelerating in the fully vaccinated with each passing week (link).

‘An AI-powered Dept. of Defense program named “Project Salus,” run in cooperation with the JAIC (Joint Artificial Intelligence Center), has analyzed data on 5.6 million Medicare beneficiaries aged 65 or older. Data were aggregated from Humetrix, a real-time data and analytics platform that tracks health care outcomes. Legal analysis from Thomas Renz of Renz-Law.com is included in a breaking video interview, below’.

‘The alarming findings show that the vast majority of covid hospitalizations are occurring among fully-vaccinated individuals and that outcomes among the fully vaccinated are growing worse with each passing week. This appears to fit the pattern of so-called Antibody Dependent Enhancement, where the treatment intervention (mRNA vaccines) is worsening health outcomes and leading to excess hospitalizations and deaths’.

–

High Recorded Mortality in Countries Categorized as “Covid-19 Vaccine Champions”. The Vaccinated Suffer from Increased Risk of Mortality compared to the Non-vaccinated (link).

–

CDC allows hospitals to classify dead vaxxed people as “unvaccinated” (link).

–

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro Claims COVID Vaccine Regime Will Lead to ‘Population Control’ (link).

–

Over 5,000 Doctors and Scientists Sign Declaration Against COVID Policy ‘Crimes Against Humanity’ (link).

–

A close look at the science behind the parasite in the Pfizer vaccine. (link).

–

To survive, red states must now NULLIFY the federal government and declare themselves “health freedom zones” that DENOUNCE the FDA, CDC and OSHA (link).

–

The survival rate of “Covid” is over 99%. Government medical experts went out of their way to underline, from the beginning of the pandemic, that the vast majority of the population are not in any danger from Covid. (tweet).

–

We Are Being Lied to Our Deaths (link).

–

We are fed lies 24/7 our whole lives. There are so many lies most people can’t even see them. Our entire system is just ONE BIG LIE after another. (tweet, audio).

–

This guy makes a lot of sense, in reality, we live in a sophisticated construct that moves wealth from the bottom to the top while playing people against each other by pigeon holing them as team red or team blue when the reality is that there’s just one team & you’re not on it. (tweet).

–

China Placed Massive Order For PCR Tests Months Before First Official COVID Case (link).

‘Months before the first official reports of a novel coronavirus in Wuhan, China, officials in Hubei Province placed a massive order for PCR tests, according to Nikkei, citing a report from researchers – including former intelligence officers – in the U.S., the U.K. and Australia’.

‘Records from a website aggregating public sector procurement contracts reveal that approximately 67.4 million yuan (US$10.5 million at current rates) was spent on the Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) tests starting in May 2019 – nearly double the 2018 total’.

–

Detox (tweet).

–

First US Lab Exposes Their Findings In “Vaccine” Vials – It’s Deadly! (Video) (link).

‘Following the revelation from several doctors and scientists internationally, the first US lab has examined the experimental COVID vials and what was discovered has literally shook the doctor that examined the poison cocktail’.

‘Dr. Carrie Madej revealed her findings on the Stew Peters show this week after examining both the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson shots’.

‘What she revealed is absolutely frightening and on top of that these poisons should be considered as a murder weapon, not just a bio-weapon, and these companies are knowingly putting them out for the public to inject into their bodies knowing there are going to be deaths and injuries from it, but the mantra continues from their accomplices in the Mockingbird media, “Safe and effective.”’

–

26 of 27 Scientists Who Published Paper Calling COVID Lab Leak Theory a ‘Conspiracy’ Have Ties to Wuhan Lab (link).

–

Wanted Influenza – Last Seen July 2020 (link).

–

Establishment Now Advocating Lockdowns — Not to Save You From Covid, But From Climate Change (link).

–

Mandates Meet the Woke: Dozens of NBA Players Refuse the Shot (link).

–

Yellow star-style wristbands now being pushed on unvaccinated students as universities declare unvaxxed humans to be unclean, inferior sub-humans (link).

–

It’s Time for Civil Disobedience: Here Is How We Stop Biden Vaccine Mandates (link).

–

Dozens of Massachusetts State Troopers Are Resigning Rather Than Getting COVID-19 Vaccines (link).

–

DR. FAUCI ON VACCINE MANDATES: “There comes a time when you do have to give up what you consider your individual right of making your own decision for the greater good of society.” (tweet).

No, Mr Fauci. Give me liberty or give me death.

–

Here’s a few government and MSM translations. Misinformation = Truth Woke = Brainwashed Mandate = Communism Vaccine passport = Communism Cases = Biggest psyop in history (tweet).

–

Protestor Hold Sign for Matt Hancock @ London Marathon. “HANCOCK YOU CAN RUN BUT YOU CAN’T HIDE MIDAZOLAM” (tweet).

–

Killing Off Humanity: How the Global Elite Is Using Eugenics and Transhumanism to Shape Our Future (link).

–

We have long known that the US Government has a policy of lying about vaccine safety and efficacy. But the brazen nature and breadth of the lies still takes my breath away from time to time. (tweet).

–

Bad Sociology: Biden’s Vaccine Purge Prepares for Domestic Counter-Insurgency (link).

–

California Scheming: Newsom Mandates “Vaccines” for 12-year-old Students, but NOT Their Teachers (link).

–

Endless Tyranny: 1.5M Vaccinated Israelis Lose Green Pass Privileges as Stricter Covid-19 Rules Kick In (link).

–

The Proposals That Show Vaccine Passports ARE on the Way in the UK Have Been Published Without Fanfare (link).

–

Dianne Feinstein Introduces Bill To Require COVID Vaccination In Order To Fly Domestically (link).

–

15,000 Protest In Romania Against Vaccine Mandates “Freedom Without Certificates” (link).

–

BREAKING: from the court filings in the #NSW Supreme Court case on mandatory vaccination. The lead vaccine researchers driving all government policy in Australia received $65,330,038 in government grants covering 2020-2021. Grants of this size are unprecedented (tweet).

–

EVIDENCE: Covid plandemic was being schemed at least as far back as 9/11 (link).

‘At first glance, it would appear as though the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) first appeared in late 2019, right around the time when billionaire eugenicist Bill Gates held his Event 201 plandemic exercise. The reality, though, is that the saga dates back to the time of 9/11 when George W. Bush was still in the White House’.

‘A document called “COVID-19 Enterprise Fraud Construct Timeline: Major Dates, Events, Entities & Legislation” begins in May 2002 when Bush appointed Dr. Elias Zerhouni, born in Algeria, as director of the National Institutes of Health (NIH). Zerhouni laid much of the groundwork for what would eventually become the plandemic we currently face’.

‘The 9/11 terrorist attacks, which occurred just months prior to Zerhouni’s appointment by Bush, was part of the scheme. It created the necessary fear that would be used as a catalyst to transform the United States into a mass surveillance state, as well as expand government intrusion into people’s personal lives’.

‘The “war on terror” was birthed out of this process (as well as the Patriot Act), as was a whole new medical infrastructure to supposedly help contain the threat of bioweapons. In truth, however, the government’s expanded role made it so that career criminals and bioweapons terrorists like Tony Fauci had an easier path to unleashing a later plandemic’.

‘It started with SARS in the early 2000s as the government really started pushing the idea of biological weapons of mass destruction (WMDs). This later morphed into influenza before being handed off to Barack Hussein Obama, who took the reins from Bush and expanded the medical police state apparatus even more’.

–

Klaus Schwab (link).

‘Capture of democratic structures and institutions’

‘Schwab as publisher of the World Economic Forum’s 2010 “Global Redesign” report postulates that a globalized world is best managed by a coalition of multinational corporations, governments (including through the UN system) and select civil society organizations (CSOs).[29] It argues that governments no longer are “the overwhelmingly dominant actors on the world stage” and that “the time has come for a new stakeholder paradigm of international governance”. The WEF’s vision includes a “public-private” UN, in which certain specialized agencies would operate under joint State and non-State governance systems.[30]’

‘According to the Transnational Institute (TNI), the Forum is hence planning to replace a recognised democratic model with a model where a self-selected group of “stakeholders” make decisions on behalf of the people.[31] The think tank summarises that we are increasingly entering a world where gatherings such as Davos are “a silent global coup d’etat” to capture governance.[32]’

–

Global agenda (of the W6E6F6) exposed on mainstream media. (tweet).

–

The Great Reset Is Accelerating Into Global Tyranny (link).

‘The World Economic Forum’s 2030 agenda includes the strangely ominous dictum that you will “own nothing and be happy.” The unstated implication is that the world’s resources will be owned and controlled by the technocratic elite, and you’ll have to pay for the temporary use of absolutely everything’.

‘Nothing will actually belong to you. All items and resources are to be used by the collective, while actual ownership is restricted to an upper stratum of social class. Just how will this imposed serfdom make you happy?’

–

Farm to Fork: How the EU and the Davos Cabal Plan to Control Agriculture (link).

–

Globalists Hint At ‘An Event’ To ‘Cut Off Internet Communications’ To Usher In Their End Game As ‘The Free Flow Of Information’ Is Needed For Freedom’s Last Stand (link).

–

Perrottet has previously offered comments on the state’s Covid health mandates contradictory to the joint Berejiklian and Barilaro campaign. He took particular issue with vaccine passports. There is hope… Dominic Perrottet confirmed as NSW Premier (tweet, website).

–

The “Great” Police Raid: Government unleashes terror campaign targeting journalists in Australia (link).

‘Journalists, activists and opposition leaders are being arrested, intimidated and targeted in a terror campaign unleashed by the Australian Government against its own citizens. This raw POV footage is being published exclusively to expose the NSW Police intimidation tactics. Thanks to our supporters and followers! WIth your support we will continue the struggle’

This is extremely sinister.

Looking for firearms because slaves aren’t allowed to have guns.

Mocks these clowns throughout this whole farce. Legend.

–

Helen Dale: The Roots of Australia’s Authoritarianism and Police Corruption (link).

–

NSW Police enforce “thought crime” after local man watches Craig Kelly MP interview on YouTube (link).

This guy needs to consult a solicitor over this interaction with these police officers.

–

MP George Christensen Talks About Monica’s Arrest (link).

–

Police Pepper Spray Children in Australia (link).

–

Tony Abbott defends Melbourne’s Shrine of Remembrance protesters (link).

–

“Taking orders” to desecrate the ANZAC Spirit by brandishing and presenting weapons in the direction of the War Monument of the Fallen (link).

–

International Support for Australian’s Under Human Rights Assault (link).

–

George Christensen stands up for protesters… (link).

–

Concerned Parents Are ‘Immediate Threat’ Says National School Boards Association President—Some Are Even Domestic Terrorists! (link).

–

Biden’s education secretary: Parents not ‘primary stakeholder’ in kids’ education (link).

–

90,000 Educators Beg Biden: We Need FBI Protection From “Mobs” Of Parents Irate Over Mask Mandates (link).

–

Kirk Sorensen’s Thorium Lifters Could Power Civilization for BILLIONS of Years (link).

What energy crisis?

–

Thorium explained – the future of cheap, clean energy? (link).

–

Homes may have gas cut off if they refuse to take part in hydrogen trial (link).

–

Forced sterilization/ 3 child limit bill introduced in Pennsylvania. This country is running out of time. (tweet).

This would a violation of the right to life.

–

South Africans Rise Up and the Police Fail Epically (link).

–

The Last of our Human Freedoms – Covid-1984 meets the Brave New Normal (link).

‘In an age of angst, animus and anomie, ‘controversy’ still rages on all things Covid. Yet many scientists, researchers, health-care providers and medical professionals—even former pharmaceutical executives and senior staffers—bravely stand fast against the toxic tide of this new tyranny’.

‘This alone is clear evidence something is decidedly wrong with the official narrative. My feature length essay on the subject earlier this year — “The Psychic Dangers of Infected Minds (With a Lie this Large)” — posited in fact the notion the real “virus” was of a different, less tangible, yet far more insidious, perhaps even incurable, kind’.

‘Since publishing it, the “minds” have become ever more infected, our responses more ‘Pavlovian’; the lies larger, more frequent, contradictory, absurd. And more widely spread. With the truth becoming more distorted, fragmented, censored. And soon to be perhaps punishable by law, a statement which is not by any stretch hyperbole. Oh that were the case’.

‘That said, some of the natives are getting restless. Here’s an update cum sit-rep on the unsettling “settled” science of the ‘BigPharmafia-Medical’ papacy. Suit up, lock n’ load, secure the perimeters now. Prepare to engage the enemy!’

–

Watch the (Reform Party) Leader’s speech in full here #OurFreedomOurFuture (tweet, youtube).

–

Banks Around World Are Suffering Big Outages, Leaving Millions Of Customers In Lurch At Worst Possible Time (link).

–

Heroic FBI Agent Tackles Parent Expressing Concern For Student’s Education (link).

–

BREAKING: Marine Lt. Col. who spoke out against Biden’s Afghanistan withdrawal released from jail (link).

–

Breaking: FBI Arrests Retired Green Beret Jeremy Brown for Attending Jan. 6 Protests and Standing Outside Capitol — AFTER HE REFUSED TO BE THEIR INFORMANT! (link).

‘On Thursday afternoon at 3:45 PM Eastern the FBI raided Jeremy Brown’s home and arrested Jeremy. The charge is trespassing. We were notified this morning by his family and an attorney’.

‘The FBI searched their house, RV, and trailer. And then they arrested Jeremy and took him away’.

‘We will update as we have more information. His family has contacted The Gateway Pundit’.

‘Jeremy Brown refused to be an informant for the dirty FBI — So they stormed his home at 3:45 PM and arrested him on bogus misdemanor charges’.

‘UPDATE (8:15 AM) : We just spoke with Jeremy’s girlfriend. She tells us Jeremy will have an appearance today in Pinellas County Court. He is charged with trespassing, a misdemeanor’.

‘Jeremy Brown NEVER entered the US Capitol on January 6. His crime was refusing to be an FBI informant’.

‘The FBI sent 20 vehicles for the arrest. DHS and Pinellas County law enforcement were also present. The FBI was in Jeremy’s home for 5-and-a-half hours looking for evidence. We were told this morning that the FBI did not read Jeremy his rights’.

‘Jeremy’s girlfriend is still very upset and could not sleep. She will contact The Gateway Pundit later with updates’.

‘It should be noted that Jeremy Brown told The Gateway Pundit back in June that “scores of guys” had written him saying they were also approached by the FBI to spy on the patriot groups’.

–

A good friend and man of the cloth has given me C.S.Lewis’s “The Screwtape Letters” which is imaginary advice from a senior demon to a junior one. The bit two thirds of the way down the page is mind blowingly NOW! 😮🤯 (tweet).

–