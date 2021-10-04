Your alternative update on #COVID19 for 2021-10-04. 9.7% w/o clinical reason to describe them as Covid-19 patients – what pandemic? Clotting & VTE

by paulthepaperbear in Uncategorized

Great Barrington Declaration – Dr. Martin Kulldorff, professor of medicine at Harvard University, a biostatistician, and epidemiologist, Dr. Sunetra Gupta, professor at Oxford University, an epidemiologist and Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, professor at Stanford University Medical School, a physician, epidemiologist, health economist, and public health policy expert (link).

‘As infectious disease epidemiologists and public health scientists we have grave concerns about the damaging physical and mental health impacts of the prevailing COVID-19 policies, and recommend an approach we call Focused Protection’.

At the time of creating this blog post there were the following 3 sets of signatories.

805,155 concerned citizens.

14,981 medical and public health scientists.

44,167 medical practitioners.

It’s really, really simple: shelter the vulnerable from the infectious while the rest of us get on with living our lives.

–

World Doctors Alliance (link).

‘An independent non-profit alliance of doctors, nurses, healthcare professionals and staff around the world who have united in the wake of the Covid-19 response chapter to share experiences with a view to ending all lockdowns and related damaging measures and to re-establish universal health determinance of psychological and physical wellbeing for all humanity’.

‘WDA represents a diverse range of opinions of health care professionals and does not have a consensus of opinions on the origin of covid-19 or the political ramifications of the lockdown per se. WDA is however committed to debate the causes of harm resulting from the coronavirus act measures and to raise issues that expose harmful medical and life limiting practices detrimental to the well being of all living men women and children’.

Prof Dolores Cahil, Dr Mohammad Adil, Dr R Zac Cox, Dr Andrew Kaufman, Dr Heiko Schoning, Dr Heinrich Fiechtner, Dr Scott Jensen, Elke De Klerk, Dr Mikael Nordfors, Dr Hilde Smet, Dr Vernon Coleman and Dr Johan Denis.

WDA’s open letter raises questions on the following topics.

Collateral damage the cure is worse than the virus, Death certificates (1), Economic ruin, Censorship, Testing – False positives, Hydroxychloroquine, Prevention, ‘Vaccine’, Conflicts of interest, Cui bono? Who benefits?

–

30 facts you NEED to know: Your Covid Cribsheet (link, pics on google drive).

–

Further Midazolam graph Attached is a graph showing cumulative and linear all cause mortality for over 65s vs cumulative and linear midazolam prescribing, both for period Jan 2020 to June 2021. Deaths scale is left hand side, midazolam scale right hand side. 1/5 (tweet).

–

Midazolam mass murder – the red line depicts the prescriptions for life-ending drug Midazolam and the blue one which follows the same trend are deaths in the same period for people over 65 which were called the ‘first wave’ of the fake ‘Covid’. Who ordered massive amounts of Midazolam that were used? Matt Hancock. He must go to trial with others for systematic mass murder (website, banned).

–

What really happened to ‘Midazolam Matt’ Hancock? (link).

‘On 12th July 2020, UK Redtop The Sun ran a lead piece that was nothing short of astonishing’.

‘Official figures at the time showed 38,352 out-of-hospital prescriptions for Midazolam were issued in April 2020 – more than double the February figure. And over the previous five years in England, the total had rarely moved either side of around 15,000’.

‘The Mail also had the story, reporting that ‘anti-euthanasia campaigners last night said they suspected the spike was evidence that many people had been put on end-of-life protocols or ‘pathways’…..Whistleblowers also claimed to have witnessed misuse of sedatives’’.

‘A broad range of inexplicable events happened on Hancock’s watch: dodgy death certificates, care home dumping, perpetual contradicting of his boss, vital facts kept from colleagues, overstated PHE mortality stats, huge percentages of people who went into hospital for minor surgery yet wound up dead from SarsCov2, corrupt drug trials conducted by Oxford Recovery, evasion of questions about vaccination-related death, blatant lies to the commons about vaccine approvals, hard-sell vaccine marketing condemned as totalitarian, and both delays and groundless exaggerations in relation to the Indian/Delta variant’.

‘But there is something about the Midazolam story that has at last stirred the police into some kind of action. A threatening slate-grey and brown cloud of doubt hangs over it that can only be grasped if one accepts the reality of depraved people in public life. Such clouds follow Matt Hancock around like a Satanic travelling fair’.

–

The Evidence – ‘You stayed at home, to protect the NHS, but they gave Midazolam to the Elderly and told you they were Covid Deaths’ (link).

–

We Need To Talk About Midazolam – Clare Wills Harrison (link).

‘By way of a shocking insight into utterly compelling new evidence of genocide by government policy, procurement and administration, which the People’s Union of Britain [PUB], Scouse polymath and independent data cruncher, Mark Oakford, and fearsome probate solicitor, Clare Wills Harrison, are on the brink of filing in the Private Criminal Prosecution of the Four Horsemen of COVID-1984 and their shadowy accomplices, here lies Clare’s summary of the serious issues to be tried, which she published this evening on social media’.

–

Your Government has committed Democide since March 2020 by using fear, deception, and Midazolam… (link).

‘Whilst all this was happening Matt Hancock and Chris Whitty instructed hospitals to discharge as many patients as possible into care homes, the very place the patients loved ones were now banned from visiting, the very place a doctor was not required to visit to certify a death, the very place carers could not be held liable for a death as long as it was just suspected to be Covid-19’.

‘The very place where care home managers refused to call out a doctor to treat an illness. The very place that care home managers refused to call an ambulance to take a resident to hospital. The very place that any patient with the first signs of just a sniffle were put on do not resuscitate orders without informing the patient or their family’.

‘The very place where those do not resuscitate orders were used as permission to begin end of life care. End of life care which involved the refusal of medical treatment. End of life care which involved the withdrawal of existing medication. End of life care which involved the injection of lethal amounts of midazolam. End of life care which involved the deprivation of food and water, leading to the residents dying of drug overdose, starvation, and dehydration’.

‘Is it just a coincidence that midazolam causes the same symptoms as serious complications due to Covid-19?’

–

As of 10 June 2021, Graph reveals correlation between ‘Covid deaths’ and use on old people of the dangerous respiratory-depressing drug Midazolam and between ‘Covid deaths’ and the fake ‘vaccine’ roll-out among the elderly at the start of 2021 (link).

–

As of May 31, 2021, Vaccine researcher admits ‘big mistake,’ says spike protein is dangerous ‘toxin’ (link).

‘‘Terrifying’ new research finds vaccine spike protein unexpectedly in bloodstream. The protein is linked to blood clots, heart and brain damage, and potential risks to nursing babies and fertility’.

–

As of 29 March 2021, Do doctors have to have the (emergency use authorisation) covid-19 vaccine? (link).

‘Nevertheless, what I am currently struggling with is the failure to report the reality of the morbidity caused by our current vaccination program within the health service and staff population. The levels of sickness after vaccination is unprecedented and staff are getting very sick and some with neurological symptoms which is having a huge impact on the health service function. Even the young and healthy are off for days, some for weeks, and some requiring medical treatment. Whole teams are being taken out as they went to get vaccinated together’.

‘Mandatory vaccination in this instance is stupid, unethical and irresponsible when it comes to protecting our staff and public health. We are in the voluntary phase of vaccination, and encouraging staff to take an unlicensed product that is impacting on their immediate health, and I have direct experience of staff contracting Covid AFTER vaccination and probably transmitting it. In fact, it is clearly stated that these vaccine products do not offer immunity or stop transmission. In which case why are we doing it? There is no longitudinal safety data (a couple of months of trial data at best) available and these products are only under emergency licensing. What is to say that there are no longitudinal adverse effects that we may face that may put the entire health sector at risk?’

–

As of March 02, 2021, MEDICAL SHOCKER: Scientists at Sloan Kettering discover mRNA inactivates tumor-suppressing proteins, meaning it can promote cancer (link).

‘scientists at Sloan Kettering found that mRNA itself carries cancer CAUSING changes – changes that genetic tests don’t even analyze, flying completely under the radar of oncologists across the globe’.

We can expect cancers in those who have had the mRNA injectable to skyrocket.

–

As of 18 January 2021, COVID-19 RNA Based Vaccines and the Risk of Prion Disease (link).

Among the prion diseases are scrapie, transmissible mink encephalopathy (TME), bovine spongiform encephalopathy (BSE) and Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease (CJD).

–

As of December, 2020, Pfizer COVID vaccine trial shows alarming evidence of pathogenic priming in older adults (link).

–

Pfizer and Moderna using relative risk reduction in order to claim “95% effective” instead of using absolute risk reduction where they’d only be able to claim “0.7%” and “0.6%” effectiveness, respectively, is right out of Billy G’s favorite book “How to Lie With Statistics.” (tweet).

–

As of 19 March 2020, the UK gov website said that COVID-19 is no longer considered to be a high consequence infectious disease (HCID) in the UK (link).

‘They have determined that several features have now changed; in particular, more information is available about mortality rates (low overall)’

–

As of June 04, 2021, Epidemiologists Say CDC Exaggerated Outdoor COVID Risks (link).

Risk is 0.1%, it is not 10%. This is a whooping 100-fold exaggeration.

–

Covid-19: Highest death rates seen in countries with most overweight populations (link).

‘Covid-19 death rates are 10 times higher in countries where more than half of the adult population is classified as overweight, a comprehensive report from the World Obesity Federation has found’.

–

As of 13 November 2020, Covid-19: politicisation, “corruption,” and suppression of science (link).

–

As of 12 October 2020, WHO Flip-Flops: (Dr David Nabarro) Urges World Leaders To Stop Using Lockdowns To Fight COVID Contagion (link).

–

“New Zealand children falling ill in high numbers…children haven’t been exposed to range of bugs due to lockdowns, distancing and sanitiser and their immune systems are suffering…wards flooded by babies with a potentially-deadly respiratory virus.” (tweet, website).

–

Lockdowns (will) kill more people than COVID-19 (November 10, 2020 Dr Lidiya Angelova, link).

‘Locking everyone will decrease everyone’s immunity and make everyone susceptible to all pathogens. Immunity gets weaker by not being in contact with other harmless viruses but also by lack of natural vitamin D, fresh air and exercise’.

I dare say that Dr Lidiya Angelova takes no pleasure in being proven correct.

–

New research obliterates the entire justification behind vaccine passports, finding that public gatherings contribute NOTHING to the spread of covid (link).

–

I will never ask you. It’s your body & your choice. I will never tell you, because it’s my body & my choice. And I will absolutely never carry any form of domestic ID that marks me as safe or unsafe. A vaccine passport is not freedom, it’s tyranny. #NoVaccinePassports (tweet).

–

(Science Direct) A study of infectivity of asymptomatic SARS-CoV-2 Carriers (August 2020, link).

‘In summary, all the 455 contacts were excluded from SARS-CoV-2 infection and we conclude that the infectivity of some asymptomatic SARS-CoV-2 carriers might be weak’.

–

‘There were no positive tests amongst 1,174 close contacts of asymptomatic cases’ was one outcome of Post-lockdown SARS-CoV-2 nucleic acid screening between May 14 and June 1, 2020 in nearly ten million residents of Wuhan, China (20 November 2020, link).

–

As of 01 December 2020, (British Medical Journal) Covid-19: Asymptomatic cases may not be infectious, Wuhan study indicates (link).

–

Household Transmission of SARS-CoV-2A Systematic Review and Meta-analysis (December 14, 2020, link).

–

People who have no symptoms cannot spread disease – the GIGANTIC lie on which the scam is founded – doctors speak out (website, brand new tube).

–

Giant Study Disproves Myth Of Asymptomatic COVID Spread (link).

‘The study, published in the November issue of the peer-reviewed scientific journal Nature Communications, studied 9,899,828 residents of Wuhan, screening them between May 14, 2020 and June 1, 2020. The results provided clear evidence as to the possibility of any asymptomatic transmission of the virus’.

–

The Myth of the ‘Asymptomatic Spreader’ Dealt Another Blow This Week (May 24, 2021, link).

–

As of 15 Oct, 2020, Only poisoned monkey kidney cells ‘grew’ the SARS-CoV-2 ‘virus’. SARS-CoV-2 non-infectious in CDC lab and of 30k genome, found 37 then computed the rest, which makes it 99.9987% a unicorn (link).

–

World Health Organisation guidelines say that “contact tracing” is “not recommended in any circumstances” (page 9 of link).

–

PCR inventor Kary Mullis- ‘can find almost anything in anybody’ (link).

A unicorn virus not able to be detected by a unicorn test, and to complete the set, I am calling the vaccine a unicorn too.

–

As of February 23, 2021, PCR Testing Saga: Were We Duped? (link).

‘Were federal health officials and experts at WHO really unaware that the recommended high cycle count (CT) for PCR tests would produce an exorbitant number of false positives for COVID?’

–

The ONS has admitted it has been reporting PCR tests as positive when only a single coronavirus gene is detected, despite this being against the manufacturer instructions that two or more genes must be found. (tweet, website).

–

As of 11/04/2021, Laboratories in US can’t find Covid-19 in one of 1,500 positive tests (link).

‘CDC sued for massive fraud: Tests at 7 universities of ALL people examined showed that they did not have Covid, but just Influenza A or B – EU statistics: ‘Corona’ virtually disappeared, even under mortality’.

–

As of April 29, 2021, Flu Has Disappeared Worldwide during the COVID Pandemic (link).

–

As of 20 November 2020, Portuguese Court Rules PCR Tests “Unreliable” & Quarantines “Unlawful” (link).

‘Important legal decision faces total media blackout in Western world’

‘The ruling goes on to conclude that, based on the science they read, any PCR test using over 25 cycles is totally unreliable. Governments and private labs have been very tight-lipped about the exact number of cycles they run when PCR testing, but it is known to sometimes be as high as 45. Even fearmonger-in-chief Anthony Fauci has publicly stated anything over 35 is totally unusable’.

–

Austrian court overturns judgment: PCR test not suitable for diagnosis “The court states in several places that a PCR test is not suitable for determining infectivity.” Deutsch: https://info-direkt.eu/2021/03/31/oesterreichisches-gericht-kippt-urteil-pcr-test-nicht-zur-diagnostik-geeignet/

English: https://translate.google.com/translate?hl=&sl=de&tl=en&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.info-direkt.eu%2F2021%2F03%2F31%2Foesterreichisches-gericht-kippt-urteil-pcr-test-nicht-zur-diagnostik-geeignet%2F (tweet).

–

As of October 31, 2020, Government website reveals extensive “COVID cases” fraud – RT-PCR is not able to distinguish whether infectious virus is present (link).

–

NHS Manchester FOI request shows NHS are using cycles at 45 which is medical fraud & 97% false positive!!! (tweet).

–

Still running at 45 cycles Still NO pandemic (tweet).

–

Anything over 30 cycles and the false positives go up radically. At 35 cycles its around 97% false positives. Its a false positive PCR pandemic. (tweet).

–

Covid-19: Where is the virus? (link).

–

Is pine needle tea the answer to covid vaccine shedding / transmission? Learn about suramin, shikimic acid and how to make your own extracts (link).

–

S U R A M I N: How the COVID-1984 Global Control Regime Can Be Terminated (link).

–

As of 1 March 2021, A QUARTER of all UK Covid fatalities had dementia: Huge death toll among elderly is revealed (link).

–

As of 22 November 2020, “These data analyses suggest that in contrast to most people’s assumptions, the number of deaths by COVID-19 is not alarming. In fact, it has relatively no effect on deaths in the United States.” – John Hopkins Uni (link, archived copy of deleted doc).

–

As of February 1st 2021, COVID-19 Fatalities 16.7 Times Too High Due to ‘Illegal’ Inflation (link).

–

As of Jan 16, 2021, Massive public defiance in Italy as people flock to bars and restaurants, 50 000 of them pledging to open, to defy Government lockdowns (link).

–

You are 20 times less likely to die with/from COVID-19, if you don’t have pre-existing adverse health conditions.

All these pre-existing adverse health conditions are quite easily capable of being the dominant cause of death in any of these cases.

As reported for Italy on 19 March 2020, for Britain on 12 June 2020 and for the United States of America on 1 September 2020.

–

You are 100 times less likely to die with/from COVID-19, if you are vitamin D sufficient for T cell activation.

As reported on 18 June 2020 link.

–

Finally Confirmed! Vitamin D Nearly Abolishes ICU Risk in COVID-19 (link).

–

Data shows the average age of death from coronavirus is 82.4 years, writes DAVID ROSE as he argues for anti-lockdown plan to shield only the most vulnerable (link).

–

You are 33,333 times less likely to die with/from COVID-19, if you are under 20 years of age or 5,000 times if you are under 50 or 200 times if you are under 70. This was as of September 27, 2020 when the CDC reported that the infection fatality ratio for each age group was as follows: 0-19yo is 0.00003%, 20-49yo is 0.0002%, 50-69yo is 0.005% & 70+yo is 0.054% link.

Big pharma is not needed here.

–

University Of Florida Lab Finds Dangerous Pathogens On Children’s Face Masks (link, link).

‘A laboratory at the University of Florida that recently analyzed a small sample of face masks, detected the presence of 11 dangerous pathogens that included bacterias that cause diphtheria, pneumonia, and meningitis’.

–

CDC: masks don’t work (Originally published 6 February 2020 and updated May 2020, link).

–

As of 06 Oct 2020, German Neurologist Warns Against Wearing Facemasks: ‘Oxygen Deprivation Causes Permanent Neurological Damage’ (link).

–

As of Sep 20, 2020, A German children’s charity has commissioned a laboratory to examine a commercially available mask. The face mask was previously worn by a child in school for 8 hours. Examination findings: Detection of 82 bacterial colonies and 4 mold colonies (link).

You shouldn’t wear a face covering unless you want to give yourself bacterial pneumonia.

–

As of August 07, 2020, Dentists say ‘mask mouth’ can cause serious health complications, including strokes (link).

‘The dentists said that the face coverings increase mouth dryness and contribute to a buildup of bad bacteria’.

–

As of February 4, 2021, Long-term mask wearing may contribute to advanced stage lung cancer, study finds (link).

–

Masking Danger? Are We Inhaling Disease-causing Microplastic Particles From Face Masks? (link).

–

Fact Check – Scientific studies prove you are more likely to catch Covid-19 if you wear a Face Covering (link).

This law got passed on the quiet yesterday (October 1) in the #UK, allowing the harvesting and retention of the DNA of anyone who does a #COVID-19 test. No mention in main stream #news. See link: https://legislation.gov.uk/uksi/2020/973/ (link).

I don’t want anyone’s DNA to be harvested or retained so I ask everyone reading this to not take a test or if they do take a test they first consult a lawyer to sue the government so that their DNA is not harvested or retained.

–

Another Covid Myth Dies the Death (link).

‘On April 5, however, the CDC page was replaced by a much-simplified set of instructions, which includes now this discreet note: “In most situations, the risk of infection from touching a surface is low.” Oh is that so?’

–

BILL GATES’ FOUNDATION FUNDED ‘DNA MINING’ USING COVID-19 TESTS (website, bitchute).

Can there be anything more personal than someone’s DNA?

–

There Is No Pandemic (link).

‘Research by an independent statistician, who goes by the pseudonym of John Dee, appears to confirm what many have suspected since the beginning of the Covid-19 pseudopandemic; that the government narrative about the disease is a confidence trick’.

‘John Dee looked at more than 160,000 admissions via the Emergency Department of a busy hospital. His analysis shows that, for an unnamed NHS trust, between 1 January 2021 and 13 June 2021, of the 2,102 admissions coded as Covid-19, only 9.7% (204) had any supporting diagnosis of symptomatic disease’.

‘For the remaining 90.3% (1,899) there was no discernible, clinical reason to describe them as Covid-19 patients. However, they were all admitted for the following reason:’

‘Disease caused by 2019 novel coronavirus’.

‘John Dee audit analysis concluded:’

‘The ED electronic patient record system is awash with asymptomatic/false positive admissions that primarily require emergency care for non-COVID diseases and conditions whilst their data record is flagged as COVID’.

‘These findings cast significant doubt upon the previous assumption that NHS admission and mortality data would “abide by expectation in terms of outcome and clinical diagnosis.” It seems to have fallen short of this expectation by some distance. Consequently, this casts considerable doubt on other “official” statistics we have been given’.

‘For example, the recent Office of National Statistics (ONS) report on the distribution of Covid-19 mortality statistics by vaccination status are highly dubious. Dee’s research leaves a huge question mark over all official claims of Covid-19 mortality. Unless these issues are addressed, there is very little reason to accept any government or mainstream media (MSM) stories about the so-called pandemic’.

‘This includes recent assertions about an alleged pandemic of the unvaccinated and Public Health England’s modelled prediction of vaccine efficacy. The data these claims are based upon cannot be deemed reliable and lend further weight to concerns that there is no statistical basis for politicians’ statements about vaccine efficacy’.

‘John Dee’s audit analysis has profound implications. It requires validation and others must have access to the anonymised NHS ICD10 coded admissions data, complete with corresponding diagnosis, in order to carry out broader study. If, for any reason, the NHS or other official sources withhold this information, it only adds credibility to Dee’s findings’.

–

–

UK Column News – 4th October 2021. There is no pandemic. Wales to vote on ‘vaccine’ passports this Tuesday. Join the demonstration 2-7pm. Covid Scotland: NHS needs radical ‘whole system’ reform, says former chief. Pandora Papers: offshore havens and hidden riches of world leaders and billionaires exposed in unprecedented leak. Where are the 336 politicians in the Pandora Papers? United Kingdom former Prime Minister Tony Blair. International Consortium of Investigative Journalists includes among its supporters, George Soros’ Open Society Foundations. Fed Vice Chair Clarida traded millions one day before Powell emergency pandemic statement. Propaganda & The 9/11 Global War On Terror Virtual Symposium, Sunday Oct 10, 2021. School reply re ‘vaccination’ consent: the school is not legally responsible for consent – this is between the NHS and patients (an abrogation of responsibility). Oliver Dowden, secretary of state digital culture, media, sport: Our ultimate aim is to create a more pro-growth and pro-innovation data regime whilst maintaining the UK’s world-leading data protection standards (LOL). Facebook “growth over safety” whistle-blower. Delegation of Polish MPs: in Australia, what is the difference between totalitarianism in the quasi version of democracy? Because democratic it cannot be called what is happening in Australia. Australia’s police who oppress, harass and attack peaceful citizens by depriving them of their fundamental freedoms and civil liberties. The whole world sees that is happening in Australia. Australia has contracted covid madness. Sajid Javid: unvaccinated care workers should ‘get out and get another job’. Bob Moran: “We are at war against the most disgustingly immoral ideology ever conceived. The worst version of humanity imaginable.” (website, odysee, bitchute pending, rumble, brandnewtube pending, terminated from youtube, not livestreamed on or uploaded onto vimeo).

–

–

Covid is a disease for some, non-existant for others, and a religion for the majority. (tweet).

–

–

covid = Control, Oppress. Victimize, Isolate, Divide (tweet).

–

–

The protected need to be protected from the unprotected by forcing the unprotected to use the protection that didn’t protect the protected (tweet).

–

–

The truth does not mind being questioned. A lie does not like being challenged. (tweet).

–

–

Imagine not being able to board a train, purchase a plane ticket, book a hotel room, rent a flat, buy a car on credit because you decided not to take a medication you don’t need or want. That is the world we are entering. And it is only the beginning (tweet).

–

–

VAX BLACKMAILED NURSE FIGHTS BACK!! (link).

‘Whistleblower nurse Nicole Landers returns to SGT Report to provide an update regarding that state of vaccine blackmail and how she his fighting the medical tyranny that’s now becoming the “new normal”’.

–

–

My vaccine passport finally came (link).

–

–

Trump supporters unite with BLM (link).

–

–

The question is….how long until we reach herd intelligence? (link).

–

–

When “trust the science” meets “you cannot question the science”, science has met religion. (link).

–

–

NBA Player Refuses Vaxx Based On Science (link).

–

–

J&J Vaccine Possibly Linked To Two More Serious Health Conditions, EU Regulator Finds (link, link).

‘The European Union’s drug regulator on Oct. 1 recommended updating the label for Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine with warnings for two more serious health conditions likely linked with the vaccine’.

‘The European Medicines Agency’s Pharmacovigilance Risk Assessment Committee (PRAC) concluded that the use of the J&J vaccine is possibly linked with vein clotting and an immune condition that causes the immune system to attack blood platelets’.

‘“The PRAC has concluded that there is a possible link to rare cases of venous thromboembolism (VTE) with COVID-19 Vaccine Janssen,” the committee meeting highlights stated’.

‘Venous thromboembolism “is a condition in which a blood clot forms in a deep vein, usually in a leg, arm, or groin, and may travel to the lungs causing a blockage of the blood supply, with possible life-threatening consequences,” the committee said’.

–

–

Former Australian Member of Parliament Says Pfizer and AstraZeneca Paid Lobbyists to Direct Australia’s Leaders to Push Vaccine Mandates (VIDEO) (link).

‘Clive Palmer, leader of the United Australia Party claimed ousted New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian was told she wouldn’t be charged in a corruption probe if she imposed a vaccine mandate’.

‘Palmer made these statements a couple weeks ago but it has garnered a lot of attention this weekend after Berejiklian resigned in disgrace following a corruption probe’.

‘Two weeks ago, Palmer said Pfizer and AstraZeneca were paying lobbyists tens of millions of dollars to direct Australia’s liberal leaders to push the double jab’.

–

–

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian and the $65m grant (bribery money) from Pfizer & AZ (tweet).

–

–

70 members of the Pfizer investment board are members of the Chinese Communist Party. (tweet).

–

–

(STUDY) Why so many vaccinated people are getting sick: Antibody Dependent Enhancement (ADE) (link).

–

–

Calls for International Intervention to protect Aussies from Police Brutality & Government Terror (link).

–

–

Australia’s First Political Prisoner “on Australian Soil” (link).

‘The arrest of democracy in Australia on the 31st of August has reverberated around the world and Monica Smit has become international news due to the shock and disbelief of her arrest’.

‘Over the last eighteen months, Australia has become a battleground for the opposing forces of freedom and totalitarianism. Some states have endured multiple, ongoing lockdowns and experimental vaccines have been mandated in many industries across the nation. At the Federal level, both the government and opposition are attempting to introduce vaccine passports while our Bishops have openly encouraged Catholics to accept the abortion-tainted vaccines. Add to this a new law that enables police to take control of private social media accounts and electoral changes that could see the end of minor parties, and it becomes obvious that Australia is in quite a mess’.

‘Reignite Democracy Australia is one of the few groups which have mobilised to oppose the government’s vaccine mandates and its generally heavy-handed response to the coronavirus. The grassroots organisation has enlisted tens of thousands of members from around Australia and has been attempting to equip ordinary people to push back against government overreach. As reported in The Remnant this week, the founder of Reignite Democracy Australia, Monica Smit, was arrested on August 31st on what amount to trumped-up charges of “incitement.” Monica is being held on remand, after refusing to sign the onerous bail conditions which have been described by some as a threat to democracy…’

–

–

A message from Monica (link).

‘I would rather be in prison, with no rights, than willingly sign them away’.

‘No one can break you, if you don’t let them’.

–

–

QANTAS Pilot Speaks Out About Vaccine Mandate (website, rumble).

‘“I cannot give Informed Consent to this vaccine”’.

–

–

Vaccination will be compulsory for more than half of NSW’s public sector workers. But not for our parliament (link).

–

–

Craig Kelly’s Bill – No Medical Treatment Without Consent (website, youtube).

‘Craig Kelly in Parliament. Introduction of Bill: No Requirement for Medical Treatment (Including Vaccination) Without Consent (Implementing Article 6 of the Universal Declaration on Bioethics and Human Rights) Bill 2021’

–

–

Tim Quilty Speaks out in Vic Parliament (link).

‘Australia is a free country, Victoria is a free state, and if this government wants to take that freedom away from people, it’ll have a serious fight on its hands. We have seen protests with the causes were supported by the government, where the police have facilitated a peaceful, safe protest’.

‘The Liberal Democrats support peaceful protest, civil disobedience and resistance to tyranny. We oppose these lockdowns. Minister, the action I am calling for is an unequivocal commitment that police will no longer be used to attack crowds of Victorians exercising their rights’.

‘Stop using potentially lethal weapons on protesters. Instead, the police should ensure the protests are safe and peaceful as possible. If the police continue to escalate the violence, there will be blood and that blood will be on your hands.”’

–

–

Roadmap to Segregation (link).

‘Day 2 on the Victorian roadmap to medical apartheid by MP David Limbrick’

–

–

A Young Mother of two, studying to become a Nurse has been indecently exposed by NSW Police (link).

–

–

ATTORNEY THOMAS RENZ “We Got Them. Fact Check This!” ALL NEW WHISTLEBLOWER INFO (link, pics on google drive).

The 22 adverse reactions listed are Guillain-Barre syndrome, acute disseminated encephalomyelitis, transverse myelitis, encephalitis/ myelitis/ encephalomyelitis/ meningoencephalitis/ meningitis/ encephalopathy, convulsion/ seizures, stroke, narcolepsy and cataplexy, anaphylaxis, acute myocardial infarction, myocarditis/ pericarditis, autoimmune disease, deaths, pregnancy and birth outcomes, other acute demyelinating diseases, non-anaphylactic allergic reactions, thrombocytopenia, disseminated intravascular coagulation, venous thromboembolism, arthritis and arthralgia/ joint pain, Kawasaki disease, multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children, vaccine enhanced diseases.

–

–

Investigation: Deaths among Teenagers have increased by 47% in the UK since they started getting the Covid-19 Vaccine according to official ONS data (link).

‘So we decided to take a look at official Office for National Statistics (ONS) data on deaths registered weekly to see if there was an up-tick in deaths in people aged between 15 and 19 following the roll-out of the Covid-19 vaccine to this age group, and we discovered the following’.

‘The 2020 edition of ‘Deaths registered weekly in England and Wales’, which can be downloaded here, and accessed on the ONS website here, shows that between the week ending 26th June and the week ending 18th September 2020, a total of 148 deaths occurred among 15 – 19-year-olds’.

‘Whereas the 2021 editions of ‘Deaths registered weekly in England and Wales, which can be downloaded here, and accessed on the ONS website here, shows that between the week ending 25th June 2021 and the week ending 17th September 2021, a total of 217 deaths occurred among 15 – 19-year-olds’.

‘This shows that the number of deaths between June 19th 2021 and September 17th 2021 among teens aged 15 and over were 47% higher than the number of deaths in this age group during the same period in 2020, and the increase in deaths began at precisely the same time teens started receiving the Covid-19 vaccine’.

–

–

The latest PHE vaccine surveillance report has good news: 98% population has antibodies; rate of Covid deaths/hospitalisations lower in double vaxxed. However, vaccines are not stopping infection – which is a higher *rate* (not number!) among 40yrs+ double vaxxed than unvaxxed. (tweet).

–

–

Dear Parents… Tired of watching your child walk? Then why not let them join the 1,149 people left paralysed by the Covid-19 Vaccine? (link).

–

–

New UK Health Security Agency report proves without a shadow of a doubt that the Covid-19 Vaccines do not work and have negative effectiveness as low as MINUS 66% (link).

–

–

Watch: Rand Paul Blasts Biden Health Secretary – “This Is Arrogance Coupled With Authoritarianism That Is Un-American” (link, link).

–

–

Health Worker Blows the Whistle on COVID Tests (link).

‘After reluctantly taking a COVID-19 test as part of her employment, a worker from Bendigo Health sought out her results, only to find a raft of other items were tested for over and above COVID-19 that she did not consent to’.

‘While the consent for the PCR test is for COVID-19 alone, this employee was also tested, without her knowledge, for other respiratory viral and bacterial infections including:’

Influenza A virus RNA

Influenza B virus RNA

Respiratory syncytial virus RNA

Parainfluenza virus type 1/3 RNA

Parainfluenza virus type 2 RNA

Human Metapneumovirus RNA

Human Adenovirus DNA

Human Enterovirus DNA

Human Rhinovirus RNA

B. pertussis / B. parapertussis DNA

Mycoplasma pneumoniae DNA

–

–

NSW PRIVACY BREACHED (link).

‘In the greatest Government-authorised privacy breach in Australian history, the Morrison Government is today releasing the Covid-vaccination details of 6 million NSW residents to the leak-riddled Service NSW, for the creation of the Berejiklian Government’s Vaccine Passport ID Cards’.

–

–

US Lawyers are preparing to defend Natural Immunity as a valid exemption to Covid-19 Vaccine mandates (link).

–

–

Alberta Chief Health Officer Deena Hinshaw: Going forward, we’re counting all sick people who decline Covid tests as Covid-positive (tweet).

–

–

“Programmable Digital Currency”: The next stage of the new normal? (link).

–

–

MUSICAL CULT CONTROL: THE ROCKEFELLER FOUNDATION’S WAR ON CONSCIOUSNESS THROUGH THE IMPOSITION OF A=440HZ STANDARD TUNING (link).

–