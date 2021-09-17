Your alternative update on #COVID19 for 2021-09-17. ARs: 16yo’s heart inflamed TWICE it’s normal size, is now dead; inflamed testicles; irregular periods

by paulthepaperbear in Uncategorized

Great Barrington Declaration – Dr. Martin Kulldorff, professor of medicine at Harvard University, a biostatistician, and epidemiologist, Dr. Sunetra Gupta, professor at Oxford University, an epidemiologist and Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, professor at Stanford University Medical School, a physician, epidemiologist, health economist, and public health policy expert (link).

‘As infectious disease epidemiologists and public health scientists we have grave concerns about the damaging physical and mental health impacts of the prevailing COVID-19 policies, and recommend an approach we call Focused Protection’.

At the time of creating this blog post there were the following 3 sets of signatories.

805,155 concerned citizens.

14,981 medical and public health scientists.

44,167 medical practitioners.

It’s really, really simple: shelter the vulnerable from the infectious while the rest of us get on with living our lives.

World Doctors Alliance (link).

‘An independent non-profit alliance of doctors, nurses, healthcare professionals and staff around the world who have united in the wake of the Covid-19 response chapter to share experiences with a view to ending all lockdowns and related damaging measures and to re-establish universal health determinance of psychological and physical wellbeing for all humanity’.

‘WDA represents a diverse range of opinions of health care professionals and does not have a consensus of opinions on the origin of covid-19 or the political ramifications of the lockdown per se. WDA is however committed to debate the causes of harm resulting from the coronavirus act measures and to raise issues that expose harmful medical and life limiting practices detrimental to the well being of all living men women and children’.

Prof Dolores Cahil, Dr Mohammad Adil, Dr R Zac Cox, Dr Andrew Kaufman, Dr Heiko Schoning, Dr Heinrich Fiechtner, Dr Scott Jensen, Elke De Klerk, Dr Mikael Nordfors, Dr Hilde Smet, Dr Vernon Coleman and Dr Johan Denis.

WDA’s open letter raises questions on the following topics.

Collateral damage the cure is worse than the virus, Death certificates (1), Economic ruin, Censorship, Testing – False positives, Hydroxychloroquine, Prevention, ‘Vaccine’, Conflicts of interest, Cui bono? Who benefits?

Further Midazolam graph Attached is a graph showing cumulative and linear all cause mortality for over 65s vs cumulative and linear midazolam prescribing, both for period Jan 2020 to June 2021. Deaths scale is left hand side, midazolam scale right hand side. 1/5 (tweet).

What really happened to ‘Midazolam Matt’ Hancock? (link).

‘On 12th July 2020, UK Redtop The Sun ran a lead piece that was nothing short of astonishing’.

‘Official figures at the time showed 38,352 out-of-hospital prescriptions for Midazolam were issued in April 2020 – more than double the February figure. And over the previous five years in England, the total had rarely moved either side of around 15,000’.

‘The Mail also had the story, reporting that ‘anti-euthanasia campaigners last night said they suspected the spike was evidence that many people had been put on end-of-life protocols or ‘pathways’…..Whistleblowers also claimed to have witnessed misuse of sedatives’’.

‘A broad range of inexplicable events happened on Hancock’s watch: dodgy death certificates, care home dumping, perpetual contradicting of his boss, vital facts kept from colleagues, overstated PHE mortality stats, huge percentages of people who went into hospital for minor surgery yet wound up dead from SarsCov2, corrupt drug trials conducted by Oxford Recovery, evasion of questions about vaccination-related death, blatant lies to the commons about vaccine approvals, hard-sell vaccine marketing condemned as totalitarian, and both delays and groundless exaggerations in relation to the Indian/Delta variant’.

‘But there is something about the Midazolam story that has at last stirred the police into some kind of action. A threatening slate-grey and brown cloud of doubt hangs over it that can only be grasped if one accepts the reality of depraved people in public life. Such clouds follow Matt Hancock around like a Satanic travelling fair’.

The Evidence – ‘You stayed at home, to protect the NHS, but they gave Midazolam to the Elderly and told you they were Covid Deaths’ (link).

We Need To Talk About Midazolam – Clare Wills Harrison (link).

‘By way of a shocking insight into utterly compelling new evidence of genocide by government policy, procurement and administration, which the People’s Union of Britain [PUB], Scouse polymath and independent data cruncher, Mark Oakford, and fearsome probate solicitor, Clare Wills Harrison, are on the brink of filing in the Private Criminal Prosecution of the Four Horsemen of COVID-1984 and their shadowy accomplices, here lies Clare’s summary of the serious issues to be tried, which she published this evening on social media’.

Your Government has committed Democide since March 2020 by using fear, deception, and Midazolam… (link).

‘Whilst all this was happening Matt Hancock and Chris Whitty instructed hospitals to discharge as many patients as possible into care homes, the very place the patients loved ones were now banned from visiting, the very place a doctor was not required to visit to certify a death, the very place carers could not be held liable for a death as long as it was just suspected to be Covid-19’.

‘The very place where care home managers refused to call out a doctor to treat an illness. The very place that care home managers refused to call an ambulance to take a resident to hospital. The very place that any patient with the first signs of just a sniffle were put on do not resuscitate orders without informing the patient or their family’.

‘The very place where those do not resuscitate orders were used as permission to begin end of life care. End of life care which involved the refusal of medical treatment. End of life care which involved the withdrawal of existing medication. End of life care which involved the injection of lethal amounts of midazolam. End of life care which involved the deprivation of food and water, leading to the residents dying of drug overdose, starvation, and dehydration’.

‘Is it just a coincidence that midazolam causes the same symptoms as serious complications due to Covid-19?’

As of 10 June 2021, Graph reveals correlation between ‘Covid deaths’ and use on old people of the dangerous respiratory-depressing drug Midazolam and between ‘Covid deaths’ and the fake ‘vaccine’ roll-out among the elderly at the start of 2021 (link).

As of May 31, 2021, Vaccine researcher admits ‘big mistake,’ says spike protein is dangerous ‘toxin’ (link).

‘‘Terrifying’ new research finds vaccine spike protein unexpectedly in bloodstream. The protein is linked to blood clots, heart and brain damage, and potential risks to nursing babies and fertility’.

As of 29 March 2021, Do doctors have to have the (emergency use authorisation) covid-19 vaccine? (link).

‘Nevertheless, what I am currently struggling with is the failure to report the reality of the morbidity caused by our current vaccination program within the health service and staff population. The levels of sickness after vaccination is unprecedented and staff are getting very sick and some with neurological symptoms which is having a huge impact on the health service function. Even the young and healthy are off for days, some for weeks, and some requiring medical treatment. Whole teams are being taken out as they went to get vaccinated together’.

‘Mandatory vaccination in this instance is stupid, unethical and irresponsible when it comes to protecting our staff and public health. We are in the voluntary phase of vaccination, and encouraging staff to take an unlicensed product that is impacting on their immediate health, and I have direct experience of staff contracting Covid AFTER vaccination and probably transmitting it. In fact, it is clearly stated that these vaccine products do not offer immunity or stop transmission. In which case why are we doing it? There is no longitudinal safety data (a couple of months of trial data at best) available and these products are only under emergency licensing. What is to say that there are no longitudinal adverse effects that we may face that may put the entire health sector at risk?’

As of March 02, 2021, MEDICAL SHOCKER: Scientists at Sloan Kettering discover mRNA inactivates tumor-suppressing proteins, meaning it can promote cancer (link).

‘scientists at Sloan Kettering found that mRNA itself carries cancer CAUSING changes – changes that genetic tests don’t even analyze, flying completely under the radar of oncologists across the globe’.

We can expect cancers in those who have had the mRNA injectable to skyrocket.

As of 18 January 2021, COVID-19 RNA Based Vaccines and the Risk of Prion Disease (link).

Among the prion diseases are scrapie, transmissible mink encephalopathy (TME), bovine spongiform encephalopathy (BSE) and Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease (CJD).

As of December, 2020, Pfizer COVID vaccine trial shows alarming evidence of pathogenic priming in older adults (link).

Pfizer and Moderna using relative risk reduction in order to claim “95% effective” instead of using absolute risk reduction where they’d only be able to claim “0.7%” and “0.6%” effectiveness, respectively, is right out of Billy G’s favorite book “How to Lie With Statistics.” (tweet).

As of 19 March 2020, the UK gov website said that COVID-19 is no longer considered to be a high consequence infectious disease (HCID) in the UK (link).

‘They have determined that several features have now changed; in particular, more information is available about mortality rates (low overall)’

As of June 04, 2021, Epidemiologists Say CDC Exaggerated Outdoor COVID Risks (link).

Risk is 0.1%, it is not 10%. This is a whooping 100-fold exaggeration.

As of 13 November 2020, Covid-19: politicisation, “corruption,” and suppression of science (link).

As of 12 October 2020, WHO Flip-Flops: (Dr David Nabarro) Urges World Leaders To Stop Using Lockdowns To Fight COVID Contagion (link).

“New Zealand children falling ill in high numbers…children haven’t been exposed to range of bugs due to lockdowns, distancing and sanitiser and their immune systems are suffering…wards flooded by babies with a potentially-deadly respiratory virus.” (tweet, website).

Lockdowns (will) kill more people than COVID-19 (November 10, 2020 Dr Lidiya Angelova, link).

‘Locking everyone will decrease everyone’s immunity and make everyone susceptible to all pathogens. Immunity gets weaker by not being in contact with other harmless viruses but also by lack of natural vitamin D, fresh air and exercise’.

I dare say that Dr Lidiya Angelova takes no pleasure in being proven correct.

New research obliterates the entire justification behind vaccine passports, finding that public gatherings contribute NOTHING to the spread of covid (link).

I will never ask you. It’s your body & your choice. I will never tell you, because it’s my body & my choice. And I will absolutely never carry any form of domestic ID that marks me as safe or unsafe. A vaccine passport is not freedom, it’s tyranny. #NoVaccinePassports (tweet).

‘There were no positive tests amongst 1,174 close contacts of asymptomatic cases’ was one outcome of Post-lockdown SARS-CoV-2 nucleic acid screening between May 14 and June 1, 2020 in nearly ten million residents of Wuhan, China (20 November 2020, link).

As of 01 December 2020, (British Medical Journal) Covid-19: Asymptomatic cases may not be infectious, Wuhan study indicates (link).

–

People who have no symptoms cannot spread disease – the GIGANTIC lie on which the scam is founded – doctors speak out (website, brand new tube).

Giant Study Disproves Myth Of Asymptomatic COVID Spread (link).

‘The study, published in the November issue of the peer-reviewed scientific journal Nature Communications, studied 9,899,828 residents of Wuhan, screening them between May 14, 2020 and June 1, 2020. The results provided clear evidence as to the possibility of any asymptomatic transmission of the virus’.

As of 15 Oct, 2020, Only poisoned monkey kidney cells ‘grew’ the SARS-CoV-2 ‘virus’. SARS-CoV-2 non-infectious in CDC lab and of 30k genome, found 37 then computed the rest, which makes it 99.9987% a unicorn (link).

World Health Organisation guidelines say that “contact tracing” is “not recommended in any circumstances” (page 9 of link).

PCR inventor Kary Mullis- ‘can find almost anything in anybody’ (link).

A unicorn virus not able to be detected by a unicorn test, and to complete the set, I am calling the vaccine a unicorn too.

As of February 23, 2021, PCR Testing Saga: Were We Duped? (link).

‘Were federal health officials and experts at WHO really unaware that the recommended high cycle count (CT) for PCR tests would produce an exorbitant number of false positives for COVID?’

The ONS has admitted it has been reporting PCR tests as positive when only a single coronavirus gene is detected, despite this being against the manufacturer instructions that two or more genes must be found. (tweet, website).

As of 11/04/2021, Laboratories in US can’t find Covid-19 in one of 1,500 positive tests (link).

‘CDC sued for massive fraud: Tests at 7 universities of ALL people examined showed that they did not have Covid, but just Influenza A or B – EU statistics: ‘Corona’ virtually disappeared, even under mortality’.

As of April 29, 2021, Flu Has Disappeared Worldwide during the COVID Pandemic (link).

As of 20 November 2020, Portuguese Court Rules PCR Tests “Unreliable” & Quarantines “Unlawful” (link).

‘Important legal decision faces total media blackout in Western world’

‘The ruling goes on to conclude that, based on the science they read, any PCR test using over 25 cycles is totally unreliable. Governments and private labs have been very tight-lipped about the exact number of cycles they run when PCR testing, but it is known to sometimes be as high as 45. Even fearmonger-in-chief Anthony Fauci has publicly stated anything over 35 is totally unusable’.

Austrian court overturns judgment: PCR test not suitable for diagnosis “The court states in several places that a PCR test is not suitable for determining infectivity.” Deutsch: https://info-direkt.eu/2021/03/31/oesterreichisches-gericht-kippt-urteil-pcr-test-nicht-zur-diagnostik-geeignet/

English: https://translate.google.com/translate?hl=&sl=de&tl=en&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.info-direkt.eu%2F2021%2F03%2F31%2Foesterreichisches-gericht-kippt-urteil-pcr-test-nicht-zur-diagnostik-geeignet%2F (tweet).

As of October 31, 2020, Government website reveals extensive “COVID cases” fraud – RT-PCR is not able to distinguish whether infectious virus is present (link).

NHS Manchester FOI request shows NHS are using cycles at 45 which is medical fraud & 97% false positive!!! (tweet).

Still running at 45 cycles Still NO pandemic (tweet).

Anything over 30 cycles and the false positives go up radically. At 35 cycles its around 97% false positives. Its a false positive PCR pandemic. (tweet).

Covid-19: Where is the virus? (link).

Is pine needle tea the answer to covid vaccine shedding / transmission? Learn about suramin, shikimic acid and how to make your own extracts (link).

S U R A M I N: How the COVID-1984 Global Control Regime Can Be Terminated (link).

As of 1 March 2021, A QUARTER of all UK Covid fatalities had dementia: Huge death toll among elderly is revealed (link).

As of 22 November 2020, “These data analyses suggest that in contrast to most people’s assumptions, the number of deaths by COVID-19 is not alarming. In fact, it has relatively no effect on deaths in the United States.” – John Hopkins Uni (link, archived copy of deleted doc).

As of February 1st 2021, COVID-19 Fatalities 16.7 Times Too High Due to ‘Illegal’ Inflation (link).

As of Jan 16, 2021, Massive public defiance in Italy as people flock to bars and restaurants, 50 000 of them pledging to open, to defy Government lockdowns (link).

You are 20 times less likely to die with/from COVID-19, if you don’t have pre-existing adverse health conditions.

All these pre-existing adverse health conditions are quite easily capable of being the dominant cause of death in any of these cases.

As reported for Italy on 19 March 2020, for Britain on 12 June 2020 and for the United States of America on 1 September 2020.

You are 100 times less likely to die with/from COVID-19, if you are vitamin D sufficient for T cell activation.

As reported on 18 June 2020 link.

Finally Confirmed! Vitamin D Nearly Abolishes ICU Risk in COVID-19 (link).

Data shows the average age of death from coronavirus is 82.4 years, writes DAVID ROSE as he argues for anti-lockdown plan to shield only the most vulnerable (link).

You are 33,333 times less likely to die with/from COVID-19, if you are under 20 years of age or 5,000 times if you are under 50 or 200 times if you are under 70. This was as of September 27, 2020 when the CDC reported that the infection fatality ratio for each age group was as follows: 0-19yo is 0.00003%, 20-49yo is 0.0002%, 50-69yo is 0.005% & 70+yo is 0.054% link.

Big pharma is not needed here.

University Of Florida Lab Finds Dangerous Pathogens On Children’s Face Masks (link, link).

‘A laboratory at the University of Florida that recently analyzed a small sample of face masks, detected the presence of 11 dangerous pathogens that included bacterias that cause diphtheria, pneumonia, and meningitis’.

CDC: masks don’t work (Originally published 6 February 2020 and updated May 2020, link).

As of 06 Oct 2020, German Neurologist Warns Against Wearing Facemasks: ‘Oxygen Deprivation Causes Permanent Neurological Damage’ (link).

As of Sep 20, 2020, A German children’s charity has commissioned a laboratory to examine a commercially available mask. The face mask was previously worn by a child in school for 8 hours. Examination findings: Detection of 82 bacterial colonies and 4 mold colonies (link).

You shouldn’t wear a face covering unless you want to give yourself bacterial pneumonia.

As of August 07, 2020, Dentists say ‘mask mouth’ can cause serious health complications, including strokes (link).

‘The dentists said that the face coverings increase mouth dryness and contribute to a buildup of bad bacteria’.

As of February 4, 2021, Long-term mask wearing may contribute to advanced stage lung cancer, study finds (link).

Masking Danger? Are We Inhaling Disease-causing Microplastic Particles From Face Masks? (link).

Fact Check – Scientific studies prove you are more likely to catch Covid-19 if you wear a Face Covering (link).

This law got passed on the quiet yesterday (October 1) in the #UK, allowing the harvesting and retention of the DNA of anyone who does a #COVID-19 test. No mention in main stream #news. See link: https://legislation.gov.uk/uksi/2020/973/ (link).

I don’t want anyone’s DNA to be harvested or retained so I ask everyone reading this to not take a test or if they do take a test they first consult a lawyer to sue the government so that their DNA is not harvested or retained.

Another Covid Myth Dies the Death (link).

‘On April 5, however, the CDC page was replaced by a much-simplified set of instructions, which includes now this discreet note: “In most situations, the risk of infection from touching a surface is low.” Oh is that so?’

BILL GATES’ FOUNDATION FUNDED ‘DNA MINING’ USING COVID-19 TESTS (website, bitchute).

Can there be anything more personal than someone’s DNA?

BREAKING: GoFundMe de-platforms dad whose only son died after Pfizer jab (link).

‘GoFundMe said that Ernest Ramirez’s fundraiser in honor of his son, who died shortly after taking the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, fell under ‘prohibited conduct.’ Donate to Ernest’s new LifeFunder campaign here: lifefunder.com/pfizervictim’.

‘The Texan lost all his donations due to the crowdfunding giant’s decision to de-platform him, but, not one to be deterred, Ramirez has since begun a LifeFunder campaign to help him continue his mission of warning people about the dangers of taking experimental COVID-19 vaccines’.

‘Mr. Ramirez’s son, Ernesto Jr, was only sixteen years old when he took the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine on April 19, but sadly passed away just days later on April 24 after suffering from an enlarged heart, reportedly double its normal size, as a result of the jab’.

Swollen Balls And Censorship? Nicki Minaj Story Gets Even Weirder (link).

‘Rapper Nicki Minaj’s cousin’s friend’s allegedly swollen testicles are at the center of a free speech controversy, the likes of which we never saw coming’.

‘On Wednesday, Minaj told her 157 million Instagram followers that she’s been placed in “Twitter jail,” because “They didn’t like what I was saying over there.”’

‘The alleged ban came after Minaj spent the day trading barbs with people over Covid-19 vaccinations and free speech, after she claimed on Monday that her cousin’s friend’s testicles became swollen following the Covid-19 vaccine, causing his fiancee to call off their wedding. “Make sure you’re comfortable with ur decision, not bullied.”’

Nikki Minaj Sparks MSM Meltdown After Suggesting Americans Think For Themselves About Vaccines (link, link).

‘Rap sensation Nicki Minaj shared on social media that she has not yet received the COVID-19 vaccine and faced a firestorm from the mainstream media in return’.

‘Minaj made the announcement on Twitter that she would not be attending the Met Gala because of its vaccine requirement’.

‘“They want you to get vaccinated for the Met. If I get vaccinated it won’t be for the Met. It’ll be once I feel I’ve done enough research. I’m working on that now,” Minaj wrote’.

‘Minaj then shared a personal anecdote involving her cousin in Trinidad and his friend’s bad experience with the vaccine. “My cousin in Trinidad won’t get the vaccine cuz his friend got it & became impotent. His testicles became swollen. His friend was weeks away from getting married, now the girl called off the wedding. So just pray on it & make sure you’re comfortable with ur decision, not bullied,” wrote Minaj’.

More than 30,000 women in UK report irregular periods after getting Covid jab (tweet, website).

Unexpected and heartbreaking: Thousands flood ABC affiliate’s Facebook page with vaccination horror stories (link).

‘Meanwhile, Gateway Pundit reported on Monday that nearly 4,000 vaccination deaths have been reported to the VAERS system since July 24, an average of 70 per day’.

‘In June, VAERS reported 6,985 deaths due to the Covid vaccines, the report noted. The number was 11,405 in July. Now it is at 14,701 reported deaths’.

Lara Logan to Tucker Carlson: Project Veritas is “getting thousands of emails” from whistleblowers! (link).

I can confirm that this morning I received instructions from a parent of a child within the affected age range and that formal pre-action legal correspondence has now been served on the Department of Health. (tweet, facebook).

13 reasons why you should not allow your child to get the Covid-19 Vaccine (link).

‘Reason No. 1’

‘86% of Children suffered an Adverse Reaction to the Pfizer Covid-19 Vaccine in the Clinical Trial

‘Reason No. 2’

‘1 in 9 Children suffered a Severe Adverse Reaction leaving them unable to perform daily activities in the Pfizer Clinical Trial’

‘Reason No. 3’

‘Just 9 deaths associated with Covid-19 have occurred in Children since March 2020’

‘Reason No. 4’

‘The risk of Children developing serious illness due to Covid-19 is extremely low’

‘Reason No. 5’

‘The Pfizer Covid-19 Vaccine is experimental and still in Clinical Trials’

‘Reason No. 6’

‘Three Scientific Studies conducted by the UK Government, Oxford University, & CDC, which were published in August have found the Covid-19 Vaccines do not work’

‘Reason No. 7’

‘Public Health England Data shows the majority of Covid-19 Deaths are among the Vaccinated and suggests that the Vaccines worsen disease’

‘Reason No. 8’

‘There have been at least 1.18 million Adverse Reactions to the Covid-19 Vaccines in the UK alone’

‘Reason No. 9’

‘There have been more deaths in 8 months due to the Covid-19 Vaccines than there have been due to all other available Vaccines since the year 2001’

‘Reason No. 10’

‘The risk of Myocarditis (Heart Inflammation) in Children due to the Pfizer Vaccine’

‘Reason No. 11’

‘Children have died and are dying due to the Covid-19 Vaccines’

‘Reason No. 12’

‘Who profits from your Child getting the Covid-19 Vaccine?’

‘Reason No. 13’

‘The Joint Committee on Vaccination & Immunisation have refused to recommend the Pfizer Vaccine be offered to Children’

“We now live in a nation (and a world) where doctors destroy health, lawyers destroy justice, universities destroy knowledge, the press destroys information, religion destroys morals, and banks destroy the economy.” – Chris Hedges (tweet).

Share everywhere!!! Nuremberg 2! Summary of findings of the Corona Investigative Committee Status 09/15/2021 (tweet, bitchute).

One: the covid measures were never about health. We don’t have a pandemic, we have a virus circulating that any intact human immune system can fight just as well as the flu.

Two: our governments are not acting in the best interests of their people.

A PCR test is not approved for diagnostic purposes, but only for scientific purposes, and can under no circumstances tell us anything about infection.

13m35s There are considerable doubts that the virus was ever isolated in a scientifically correct manner. Many scientists assume now that the flu virus or influenza A or B was merely relabelled into a coronavirus pandemic.

“I will not get vaccinated” – Nobel Prize Winner French Virologist Professor Luc Montagnier who discovered HIV – (tweet, May 23, 2021, website).

Sworn affidavit from Prof. Luc Montagnier has been submitted to the International Criminal Court accusing World Governments of being complicit in #Genocide and #CrimesAgainstHumanity (tweet, website).

‘New evidence, including sworn affidavits from leading experts such as Professor Luc A. Montagnier, has been submitted to the International Criminal Court by lawyers in several countries alleging Government’s across the world and their advisors are complicit in genocide, crimes against humanity and breaches of the Nuremberg Code’.

‘Attorney Melinda C. Mayne, and Kaira S. McCallum submitted a 27-page ‘Request for Investigation’ to the International Criminal Court (ICC) at The Hague back in April 2021 alleging the UK Government and its advisors were complicit in crimes against humanity in the name of Covid-19’.

‘On the 28th of April 2021, the pair received a formal acknowledgement from the ICC and were assigned a case number – ‘141/21’. Since then the pair have been gathering new evidence to use in their ICC claim and have established connections with lawyers and research scientists from around the world’.

‘A new press release released on the 17th August, which can be viewed here, confirms that the pair have received sworn affidavits from leading experts including research scientist and nuclear cardiologist Dr Richard M. Fleming, the Nobel Laureate virologist Professor Luc A. Montagnier, and Dr Kevin W. McCairn, a neuroscientist and expert on neurological disease’.

‘Professor Luc A Montagnier, who won a Nobel prize for his work on the HIV virus, claimed in April 2020 that he believed the novel coronavirus was created in a laboratory. Then in May 2021 the expert virologist stated that “Mass vaccinations are a scientific error as well as a medical error. It is an unacceptable mistake. The history books will show that, because it is the vaccination that is creating the variants”’.

‘A new claim has also been submitted to the ICC due to the vast amount of new evidence and information that has come to light in the past few months, and the lawyers say they now have compelling evidence that “the SARS-CoV-2 virus and the Covid-19 ‘vaccines’ are deliberately engineered bioweapons that have been released in two phashes on unsuspecting peoples of the world”’.

‘Attorney Melinda C. Mayne, and Kaira S. McCallum have also confirmed that they have now be joined by lawyers who have filed similar Requests for Investigation to the International Criminal Court, in France, the Czech Republic and Slovakia’.

‘Because of this a letter was sent to the ICC on the 12th August 2021 requesting they all be allowed to submit a joint claim, whilst also submitting preliminary evidence for the allegations common to everyone across the world, and requesting the right to have claims specific to individual countries also investigated by the ICC’.

‘One request specific to the United Kingdom is an examination of genocide of the elderly and vulnerable that took place in care homes and hospitals through the inappropriate use of midazolam and morphine. Another investigation specific to this issue has also now concluded and a private criminal prosecution will proceed against the UK Government, Matt Hancock, Chris Whitty and others if the team of lawyers and experts who have carried out the investigation do not receive satisfactory answers to the extensive questions that have been forwarded to the aforementioned in an open letter sent on the 17th August 2021’.

‘Whilst in the joint claim between lawyers from several countries they have requested that there be an immediate suspension on the entire Covid-19 injection programme and an end to the testing of asymptomatic people’.

BIG ANNOUNCEMENT – Veritas To Release COVID-19 Vaccine Whistleblower Bombshell – Messages Pouring In (link).

Attach.

As a headteacher myself, I can confirm that, if I allow an activity to take place on my school site and a child is harmed by it, I am liable. All our health and safety training confirms this. Just saying “someone else told me it was safe” won’t wash. (tweet).

Why The Biden COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate Is Unconstitutional (link, link).

‘This was essential, as Biden said, “to protect vaccinated workers from unvaccinated workers.”’

If the vaccine is supposed to protect someone then what threat do the unvaccinated pose for the vaccinated?

Good list of questions: Does anyone find it odd that 1.5 million cell towers went up while we were lockdown? Does anyone also find it odd that the cv19 symptoms are identical to radiation poisoning? Does anyone find it odd that the creator of the PCR test stated the test “should be used as a diagnostic tool”? Does anyone find it odd that they were arresting people during the pandemic for filming “empty hospitals”? Does anyone find it odd that a journalist put up $1,000,000 to prove cv19 exists and no one has won the challenge? Just asking for a friend (tweet).

LA County To Mandate Segregation Of Unvaccinated Or Negative Test At Outdoor Events, Bars, And Clubs (link).

Replace ‘vaccinated’ with ‘white’ and ‘unvaccinated’ with ‘black’.

Anthony Fauci Dismissed Masks in 2019 as a ‘Paranoid’ Tool. Fauci is a took of lies (tweet, website).

Fauci Lied “Knowingly, Willfully And Brazenly”: An Interview With Dr. Richard Ebright (link).

“DOCTOR ADMITS ONCE HE INTUBATES PATIENTS 99% OF THOSE PATIENTS DIED. It’s never been about health or a cure…it’s about Big Pharma & hospitals scheming for profit. This doctor gets it twisted & calls it “politics.” If a hospital admits a COVID-19 patient, they get paid $13,000.” (tweet).

Proven COVID Treatments, PCR Fraud: Interview with Dr. McCullough (Part 1) (link).

What Is It That Americans Do Not See? Young People Destroyed Or Dead By Covid Shots! (link).

My Daughter Was “Vaccinated” Without Consent, Police Wouldn’t Bring Charges & I Was Sent For Mental Evaluation (Video) (link).

Harm to Children ‘Irreparable,’ EPA Whistleblower Says (link).

‘The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency fails to protect children by ignoring poisons in the environment and prioritizing corporate profits, according to a top children’s health official who will testify this week the agency tried to silence her because of her insistence on stronger preventions against lead poisoning’.

Hospital administrators CAUGHT ON CAMERA scheming to fabricate covid numbers and SCARE the public (link).

My Research confirms that mRNA can change your DNA. They lied to you. The genetic segments of C-19 or Vax are more than likely making their way into our genome. The pathway being used (retrotransposon, and in particular a LINE-1 element) for this retro-integration to occur. (tweet).

–

History will show a FLU type was used by GLOBALISTS to attempt to conquer the world.

People are waking up to it now. (tweet).

The Masking Of The Servant Class: Ugly COVID Images From The Met Gala Are Now Commonplace (link, link).

‘From the start of the pandemic, political elites have been repeatedly caught exempting themselves from the restrictive rules they impose on the lives of those over whom they rule. Governors, mayors, ministers and Speakers of the House have been filmed violating their own COVID protocols in order to dine with their closest lobbyist-friends, enjoy a coddled hair styling in chic salons, or unwind after signing new lockdown and quarantine orders by sneaking away for a weekend getaway with the family. The trend became so widespread that ABC News gathered all the examples under the headline “Elected officials slammed for hypocrisy for not following own COVID-19 advice,” while Business Insider in May updated the reporting with this: “14 prominent Democrats stand accused of hypocrisy for ignoring COVID-19 restrictions they’re urging their constituents to obey.”’

Marie Antoinette anyone?

THIS IS EXPLOSIVE. PEOPLE STARTING TO TELL THE TRUTH. An incredible press conference with Billionaire Clive Palmer. It’s being ignored my MSM press. Watch the full clip (linked below & PLEASE RETWEET this. Folded hands https://youtu.be/CYeOljv43CU (tweet).

1/3 Funeral director from Milton Keynes says the was no pandemic, and the jabs are causing the problem.s now. (tweet).

Vitamin D deficiency is a public health crisis. (tweet).

While the world is on a vaccine frenzy, the Indian government is disturbing a home Covid Kit with Zinc, Doxycycline and Ivermectin. The cost: $2.65 per person. (tweet).

Constitution Day 2021: It’s Time To Make America Free Again (link, link).

‘“We the people” have been terrorized, traumatized, and tricked into a semi-permanent state of compliance by a government that cares nothing for our lives or our liberties’.

Can anybody shed any info regarding suffering from Guillain-Barré Syndrome? Asking for my wife’s friend… …who just told her what she was diagnosed with and hospitalized for the last 8 days. Not speculating, but she received the 2nd stab about 6 weeks prior incident began. (tweet).

OXFORD BLUES. I’ve had 8 months of misery as a result of AZ vaccine. I WILL SEEK REDRESS. I still have not had a full diagnosis (I’m working on it). Meantime, collapse blood clot, shingles, skin shedding, extreme headache/fatigue/tinnitus, leg weakness/pain & light sensitivity. (tweet).

Writer and actor Ben Stein suspended from YouTube for COVID questions (link).

How very anti-science.

AUSTRALIA – Historic Supreme Court Lawsuit Filed, Attorney Speaks Out (link).

Disturbing video: Australian covid camp police threaten to “gas” covid prisoner instead of releasing him after 14 days (link).

Australian covid camp police threaten GASSING of disobedient prisoners (link).

The World Economic Forum started in 1971. It developed a Young People Training programme (Puppets). First graduates were Merkel & Gates. Macon, Kurz (Austria), Trudeau (Canada), Ardern (NZ), and many more. (tweet).

I’m told by people who study propaganda that the on-off switch and goal post moving is a powerful tool for gaining compliance. People become exhausted and just give up. It also drives depression and suicide as we become hopeless and powerless with no agency over our lives. (tweet).

MURDER FOR MONEY! Patients Held Hostage, MASSIVE Hospital Shutdowns! (link).

Dr Bryan Ardis: The Remdesivir Genocide (website, odysee).

Dr. Bryan Ardis – Remdesivir kills but is used to treat covid This protocol killed his father in law (link).

Rothschild Dynasty is Seeking to Fulfill Kalergi Depopulation Agenda (link).

‘Do you understand, America, what that means?’: World Economic Forum publishes SHOCKING Great Reset strategy (link).

‘Can we arrive at that trade-off between fighting climate change, preserving biodiversity and yet securing enough growth to respond to legitimate demands of the population? And my first answer, Klaus, to be firm, is that to have a way of life, we need life. And in the medium term, we do have major threats on the horizon that could cause the death of hundreds of thousands of people. So we have to think life, first. We have to think way of life, second. …’

‘So we have to think life, first. We have to think way of life, second. How can we come together to make sure that we secure the first priority, which is life, and also protect the way of life that people have? And make sure that the cost of it is not so high for some people, that they just cannot tolerate it. I think that the trade-off that we reach will probably require some redistribution, because it is clear that the most exposed people, the less privileged people are those that are going to need some help’.

Redistribution, my f**king fat arse.

AP forced to issue correction on fake news about ivermect (link).

Published science paper reveals exactly how ivermectin blocks viral replication of SARS-CoV-2 (link).

Dr. Robert Malone: Where Did the Media Narrative Undermining Ivermectin Originate? | CLIP (link).

Australia Imposes New Restrictions on Prescribing Ivermectin for COVID-19 (link).

General Flynn LIVE! Trump “Vaccine” Language, Audit, Afghanistan, WINNING! (link).

“We Should Be Concerned” – The War On Cash Is A Real Thing (link, link).

COVID Used As Cover For HUGE Child Sex Trafficking Operation! (link).

–