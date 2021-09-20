Your alternative update on #COVID19 for 2021-09-20. FDA 4 sale, wilful misconduct. Last moment of life, dignity removed. 20X cancer. Metal particles

by paulthepaperbear in Uncategorized

Great Barrington Declaration – Dr. Martin Kulldorff, professor of medicine at Harvard University, a biostatistician, and epidemiologist, Dr. Sunetra Gupta, professor at Oxford University, an epidemiologist and Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, professor at Stanford University Medical School, a physician, epidemiologist, health economist, and public health policy expert (link).

‘As infectious disease epidemiologists and public health scientists we have grave concerns about the damaging physical and mental health impacts of the prevailing COVID-19 policies, and recommend an approach we call Focused Protection’.

At the time of creating this blog post there were the following 3 sets of signatories.

805,155 concerned citizens.

14,981 medical and public health scientists.

44,167 medical practitioners.

It’s really, really simple: shelter the vulnerable from the infectious while the rest of us get on with living our lives.

World Doctors Alliance (link).

‘An independent non-profit alliance of doctors, nurses, healthcare professionals and staff around the world who have united in the wake of the Covid-19 response chapter to share experiences with a view to ending all lockdowns and related damaging measures and to re-establish universal health determinance of psychological and physical wellbeing for all humanity’.

‘WDA represents a diverse range of opinions of health care professionals and does not have a consensus of opinions on the origin of covid-19 or the political ramifications of the lockdown per se. WDA is however committed to debate the causes of harm resulting from the coronavirus act measures and to raise issues that expose harmful medical and life limiting practices detrimental to the well being of all living men women and children’.

Prof Dolores Cahil, Dr Mohammad Adil, Dr R Zac Cox, Dr Andrew Kaufman, Dr Heiko Schoning, Dr Heinrich Fiechtner, Dr Scott Jensen, Elke De Klerk, Dr Mikael Nordfors, Dr Hilde Smet, Dr Vernon Coleman and Dr Johan Denis.

WDA’s open letter raises questions on the following topics.

Collateral damage the cure is worse than the virus, Death certificates (1), Economic ruin, Censorship, Testing – False positives, Hydroxychloroquine, Prevention, ‘Vaccine’, Conflicts of interest, Cui bono? Who benefits?

Further Midazolam graph Attached is a graph showing cumulative and linear all cause mortality for over 65s vs cumulative and linear midazolam prescribing, both for period Jan 2020 to June 2021. Deaths scale is left hand side, midazolam scale right hand side. 1/5 (tweet).

What really happened to ‘Midazolam Matt’ Hancock? (link).

‘On 12th July 2020, UK Redtop The Sun ran a lead piece that was nothing short of astonishing’.

‘Official figures at the time showed 38,352 out-of-hospital prescriptions for Midazolam were issued in April 2020 – more than double the February figure. And over the previous five years in England, the total had rarely moved either side of around 15,000’.

‘The Mail also had the story, reporting that ‘anti-euthanasia campaigners last night said they suspected the spike was evidence that many people had been put on end-of-life protocols or ‘pathways’…..Whistleblowers also claimed to have witnessed misuse of sedatives’’.

‘A broad range of inexplicable events happened on Hancock’s watch: dodgy death certificates, care home dumping, perpetual contradicting of his boss, vital facts kept from colleagues, overstated PHE mortality stats, huge percentages of people who went into hospital for minor surgery yet wound up dead from SarsCov2, corrupt drug trials conducted by Oxford Recovery, evasion of questions about vaccination-related death, blatant lies to the commons about vaccine approvals, hard-sell vaccine marketing condemned as totalitarian, and both delays and groundless exaggerations in relation to the Indian/Delta variant’.

‘But there is something about the Midazolam story that has at last stirred the police into some kind of action. A threatening slate-grey and brown cloud of doubt hangs over it that can only be grasped if one accepts the reality of depraved people in public life. Such clouds follow Matt Hancock around like a Satanic travelling fair’.

The Evidence – ‘You stayed at home, to protect the NHS, but they gave Midazolam to the Elderly and told you they were Covid Deaths’ (link).

We Need To Talk About Midazolam – Clare Wills Harrison (link).

‘By way of a shocking insight into utterly compelling new evidence of genocide by government policy, procurement and administration, which the People’s Union of Britain [PUB], Scouse polymath and independent data cruncher, Mark Oakford, and fearsome probate solicitor, Clare Wills Harrison, are on the brink of filing in the Private Criminal Prosecution of the Four Horsemen of COVID-1984 and their shadowy accomplices, here lies Clare’s summary of the serious issues to be tried, which she published this evening on social media’.

Your Government has committed Democide since March 2020 by using fear, deception, and Midazolam… (link).

‘Whilst all this was happening Matt Hancock and Chris Whitty instructed hospitals to discharge as many patients as possible into care homes, the very place the patients loved ones were now banned from visiting, the very place a doctor was not required to visit to certify a death, the very place carers could not be held liable for a death as long as it was just suspected to be Covid-19’.

‘The very place where care home managers refused to call out a doctor to treat an illness. The very place that care home managers refused to call an ambulance to take a resident to hospital. The very place that any patient with the first signs of just a sniffle were put on do not resuscitate orders without informing the patient or their family’.

‘The very place where those do not resuscitate orders were used as permission to begin end of life care. End of life care which involved the refusal of medical treatment. End of life care which involved the withdrawal of existing medication. End of life care which involved the injection of lethal amounts of midazolam. End of life care which involved the deprivation of food and water, leading to the residents dying of drug overdose, starvation, and dehydration’.

‘Is it just a coincidence that midazolam causes the same symptoms as serious complications due to Covid-19?’

As of 10 June 2021, Graph reveals correlation between ‘Covid deaths’ and use on old people of the dangerous respiratory-depressing drug Midazolam and between ‘Covid deaths’ and the fake ‘vaccine’ roll-out among the elderly at the start of 2021 (link).

As of May 31, 2021, Vaccine researcher admits ‘big mistake,’ says spike protein is dangerous ‘toxin’ (link).

‘‘Terrifying’ new research finds vaccine spike protein unexpectedly in bloodstream. The protein is linked to blood clots, heart and brain damage, and potential risks to nursing babies and fertility’.

As of 29 March 2021, Do doctors have to have the (emergency use authorisation) covid-19 vaccine? (link).

‘Nevertheless, what I am currently struggling with is the failure to report the reality of the morbidity caused by our current vaccination program within the health service and staff population. The levels of sickness after vaccination is unprecedented and staff are getting very sick and some with neurological symptoms which is having a huge impact on the health service function. Even the young and healthy are off for days, some for weeks, and some requiring medical treatment. Whole teams are being taken out as they went to get vaccinated together’.

‘Mandatory vaccination in this instance is stupid, unethical and irresponsible when it comes to protecting our staff and public health. We are in the voluntary phase of vaccination, and encouraging staff to take an unlicensed product that is impacting on their immediate health, and I have direct experience of staff contracting Covid AFTER vaccination and probably transmitting it. In fact, it is clearly stated that these vaccine products do not offer immunity or stop transmission. In which case why are we doing it? There is no longitudinal safety data (a couple of months of trial data at best) available and these products are only under emergency licensing. What is to say that there are no longitudinal adverse effects that we may face that may put the entire health sector at risk?’

As of March 02, 2021, MEDICAL SHOCKER: Scientists at Sloan Kettering discover mRNA inactivates tumor-suppressing proteins, meaning it can promote cancer (link).

‘scientists at Sloan Kettering found that mRNA itself carries cancer CAUSING changes – changes that genetic tests don’t even analyze, flying completely under the radar of oncologists across the globe’.

We can expect cancers in those who have had the mRNA injectable to skyrocket.

As of 18 January 2021, COVID-19 RNA Based Vaccines and the Risk of Prion Disease (link).

Among the prion diseases are scrapie, transmissible mink encephalopathy (TME), bovine spongiform encephalopathy (BSE) and Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease (CJD).

As of December, 2020, Pfizer COVID vaccine trial shows alarming evidence of pathogenic priming in older adults (link).

Pfizer and Moderna using relative risk reduction in order to claim “95% effective” instead of using absolute risk reduction where they’d only be able to claim “0.7%” and “0.6%” effectiveness, respectively, is right out of Billy G’s favorite book “How to Lie With Statistics.” (tweet).

As of 19 March 2020, the UK gov website said that COVID-19 is no longer considered to be a high consequence infectious disease (HCID) in the UK (link).

‘They have determined that several features have now changed; in particular, more information is available about mortality rates (low overall)’

As of June 04, 2021, Epidemiologists Say CDC Exaggerated Outdoor COVID Risks (link).

Risk is 0.1%, it is not 10%. This is a whooping 100-fold exaggeration.

As of 13 November 2020, Covid-19: politicisation, “corruption,” and suppression of science (link).

As of 12 October 2020, WHO Flip-Flops: (Dr David Nabarro) Urges World Leaders To Stop Using Lockdowns To Fight COVID Contagion (link).

“New Zealand children falling ill in high numbers…children haven’t been exposed to range of bugs due to lockdowns, distancing and sanitiser and their immune systems are suffering…wards flooded by babies with a potentially-deadly respiratory virus.” (tweet, website).

Lockdowns (will) kill more people than COVID-19 (November 10, 2020 Dr Lidiya Angelova, link).

‘Locking everyone will decrease everyone’s immunity and make everyone susceptible to all pathogens. Immunity gets weaker by not being in contact with other harmless viruses but also by lack of natural vitamin D, fresh air and exercise’.

I dare say that Dr Lidiya Angelova takes no pleasure in being proven correct.

New research obliterates the entire justification behind vaccine passports, finding that public gatherings contribute NOTHING to the spread of covid (link).

I will never ask you. It’s your body & your choice. I will never tell you, because it’s my body & my choice. And I will absolutely never carry any form of domestic ID that marks me as safe or unsafe. A vaccine passport is not freedom, it’s tyranny. #NoVaccinePassports (tweet).

‘There were no positive tests amongst 1,174 close contacts of asymptomatic cases’ was one outcome of Post-lockdown SARS-CoV-2 nucleic acid screening between May 14 and June 1, 2020 in nearly ten million residents of Wuhan, China (20 November 2020, link).

As of 01 December 2020, (British Medical Journal) Covid-19: Asymptomatic cases may not be infectious, Wuhan study indicates (link).

–

People who have no symptoms cannot spread disease – the GIGANTIC lie on which the scam is founded – doctors speak out (website, brand new tube).

Giant Study Disproves Myth Of Asymptomatic COVID Spread (link).

‘The study, published in the November issue of the peer-reviewed scientific journal Nature Communications, studied 9,899,828 residents of Wuhan, screening them between May 14, 2020 and June 1, 2020. The results provided clear evidence as to the possibility of any asymptomatic transmission of the virus’.

As of 15 Oct, 2020, Only poisoned monkey kidney cells ‘grew’ the SARS-CoV-2 ‘virus’. SARS-CoV-2 non-infectious in CDC lab and of 30k genome, found 37 then computed the rest, which makes it 99.9987% a unicorn (link).

World Health Organisation guidelines say that “contact tracing” is “not recommended in any circumstances” (page 9 of link).

PCR inventor Kary Mullis- ‘can find almost anything in anybody’ (link).

A unicorn virus not able to be detected by a unicorn test, and to complete the set, I am calling the vaccine a unicorn too.

As of February 23, 2021, PCR Testing Saga: Were We Duped? (link).

‘Were federal health officials and experts at WHO really unaware that the recommended high cycle count (CT) for PCR tests would produce an exorbitant number of false positives for COVID?’

The ONS has admitted it has been reporting PCR tests as positive when only a single coronavirus gene is detected, despite this being against the manufacturer instructions that two or more genes must be found. (tweet, website).

As of 11/04/2021, Laboratories in US can’t find Covid-19 in one of 1,500 positive tests (link).

‘CDC sued for massive fraud: Tests at 7 universities of ALL people examined showed that they did not have Covid, but just Influenza A or B – EU statistics: ‘Corona’ virtually disappeared, even under mortality’.

As of April 29, 2021, Flu Has Disappeared Worldwide during the COVID Pandemic (link).

As of 20 November 2020, Portuguese Court Rules PCR Tests “Unreliable” & Quarantines “Unlawful” (link).

‘Important legal decision faces total media blackout in Western world’

‘The ruling goes on to conclude that, based on the science they read, any PCR test using over 25 cycles is totally unreliable. Governments and private labs have been very tight-lipped about the exact number of cycles they run when PCR testing, but it is known to sometimes be as high as 45. Even fearmonger-in-chief Anthony Fauci has publicly stated anything over 35 is totally unusable’.

Austrian court overturns judgment: PCR test not suitable for diagnosis “The court states in several places that a PCR test is not suitable for determining infectivity.” Deutsch: https://info-direkt.eu/2021/03/31/oesterreichisches-gericht-kippt-urteil-pcr-test-nicht-zur-diagnostik-geeignet/

English: https://translate.google.com/translate?hl=&sl=de&tl=en&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.info-direkt.eu%2F2021%2F03%2F31%2Foesterreichisches-gericht-kippt-urteil-pcr-test-nicht-zur-diagnostik-geeignet%2F (tweet).

As of October 31, 2020, Government website reveals extensive “COVID cases” fraud – RT-PCR is not able to distinguish whether infectious virus is present (link).

NHS Manchester FOI request shows NHS are using cycles at 45 which is medical fraud & 97% false positive!!! (tweet).

Still running at 45 cycles Still NO pandemic (tweet).

Anything over 30 cycles and the false positives go up radically. At 35 cycles its around 97% false positives. Its a false positive PCR pandemic. (tweet).

Covid-19: Where is the virus? (link).

Is pine needle tea the answer to covid vaccine shedding / transmission? Learn about suramin, shikimic acid and how to make your own extracts (link).

S U R A M I N: How the COVID-1984 Global Control Regime Can Be Terminated (link).

As of 1 March 2021, A QUARTER of all UK Covid fatalities had dementia: Huge death toll among elderly is revealed (link).

As of 22 November 2020, “These data analyses suggest that in contrast to most people’s assumptions, the number of deaths by COVID-19 is not alarming. In fact, it has relatively no effect on deaths in the United States.” – John Hopkins Uni (link, archived copy of deleted doc).

As of February 1st 2021, COVID-19 Fatalities 16.7 Times Too High Due to ‘Illegal’ Inflation (link).

As of Jan 16, 2021, Massive public defiance in Italy as people flock to bars and restaurants, 50 000 of them pledging to open, to defy Government lockdowns (link).

You are 20 times less likely to die with/from COVID-19, if you don’t have pre-existing adverse health conditions.

All these pre-existing adverse health conditions are quite easily capable of being the dominant cause of death in any of these cases.

As reported for Italy on 19 March 2020, for Britain on 12 June 2020 and for the United States of America on 1 September 2020.

You are 100 times less likely to die with/from COVID-19, if you are vitamin D sufficient for T cell activation.

As reported on 18 June 2020 link.

Finally Confirmed! Vitamin D Nearly Abolishes ICU Risk in COVID-19 (link).

Data shows the average age of death from coronavirus is 82.4 years, writes DAVID ROSE as he argues for anti-lockdown plan to shield only the most vulnerable (link).

You are 33,333 times less likely to die with/from COVID-19, if you are under 20 years of age or 5,000 times if you are under 50 or 200 times if you are under 70. This was as of September 27, 2020 when the CDC reported that the infection fatality ratio for each age group was as follows: 0-19yo is 0.00003%, 20-49yo is 0.0002%, 50-69yo is 0.005% & 70+yo is 0.054% link.

Big pharma is not needed here.

University Of Florida Lab Finds Dangerous Pathogens On Children’s Face Masks (link, link).

‘A laboratory at the University of Florida that recently analyzed a small sample of face masks, detected the presence of 11 dangerous pathogens that included bacterias that cause diphtheria, pneumonia, and meningitis’.

CDC: masks don’t work (Originally published 6 February 2020 and updated May 2020, link).

As of 06 Oct 2020, German Neurologist Warns Against Wearing Facemasks: ‘Oxygen Deprivation Causes Permanent Neurological Damage’ (link).

As of Sep 20, 2020, A German children’s charity has commissioned a laboratory to examine a commercially available mask. The face mask was previously worn by a child in school for 8 hours. Examination findings: Detection of 82 bacterial colonies and 4 mold colonies (link).

You shouldn’t wear a face covering unless you want to give yourself bacterial pneumonia.

As of August 07, 2020, Dentists say ‘mask mouth’ can cause serious health complications, including strokes (link).

‘The dentists said that the face coverings increase mouth dryness and contribute to a buildup of bad bacteria’.

As of February 4, 2021, Long-term mask wearing may contribute to advanced stage lung cancer, study finds (link).

Masking Danger? Are We Inhaling Disease-causing Microplastic Particles From Face Masks? (link).

Fact Check – Scientific studies prove you are more likely to catch Covid-19 if you wear a Face Covering (link).

This law got passed on the quiet yesterday (October 1) in the #UK, allowing the harvesting and retention of the DNA of anyone who does a #COVID-19 test. No mention in main stream #news. See link: https://legislation.gov.uk/uksi/2020/973/ (link).

I don’t want anyone’s DNA to be harvested or retained so I ask everyone reading this to not take a test or if they do take a test they first consult a lawyer to sue the government so that their DNA is not harvested or retained.

Another Covid Myth Dies the Death (link).

‘On April 5, however, the CDC page was replaced by a much-simplified set of instructions, which includes now this discreet note: “In most situations, the risk of infection from touching a surface is low.” Oh is that so?’

BILL GATES’ FOUNDATION FUNDED ‘DNA MINING’ USING COVID-19 TESTS (website, bitchute).

Can there be anything more personal than someone’s DNA?

FDA for Sale: A Tragedy How can a tainted process & conflicted people approve safe products?

FDA Chief (Gottlieb) who regulated Pf!zer joined Pf!zer Board FDA Chief (Hahn) who authorized Moderna Vax. just joined the venture capital fund that formed Moderna (tweet, website).

FDA Hearing: Doctors and Experts Testify Government Data Demonstrates COVID Shots are Dangerous and May Kill More Than They Save (VIDEO) (link).

BOMBSHELL Info During Todays FDA Vax Meeting Dr Rose States Based on The VAERS Data… The Risks Far Outweigh The Benefits Especially For Children Over A 1000% Increase In Adverse Events In 2021! Questions If The Shots Are Driving The Variants Clear Failure of These Products (tweet).

Oregon Senators File Formal Grand Jury Petition Calling for Investigation into CDC’s Willful Misconduct to Hyperinflate COVID-19 Data Following Federal Law Violations (link).

‘Oregon State Senators Kim Thatcher and Dennis Linthicum jointly filed a formal petition for a federal grand jury investigation into both the CDC and FDA on August 16th in the city of Medford, Oregon, Jackson County. The official letter included eight exhibits and 20 references for evidentiary materials showing a clear need to formally investigate the agencies for willful misconduct’.

‘In March 2020, according to a paper published in the journal Science, Public Health Policy, and The Law, the CDC abruptly changed how death certificates were recorded for only one type of death—COVID-19—and circumvented multiple federal laws to do so. This hyperinflation of death certificate reporting kicked off an avalanche of data degradation and destructive public health policies’.

Top FDA Scientists Write Letter to Lancet Warning Against Fauci’s Booster Shots (link, link).

‘How significant is it that the two top FDA officials responsible for vaccine research resigned last week and this week signed a letter in The Lancet that strongly warns against vaccine boosters? This is a remarkable sign that the project of government-managed virus mitigation is in the final stages before falling apart’.

‘The booster has already been promoted by top lockdown advocates Neil Ferguson of Imperial College and Anthony Fauci of NIH, even in the face of rising public incredulity toward their “expert” advice. For these two FDA officials to go on record with grave doubts – and their perspective is certainly backed by the unimpressive booster experience in Israel – introduces a major break in the narrative that the experts in charge deserve our trust and deference’.

‘What’s at stake here? It’s about more than the boosters. It’s about the whole experience of taking away the control of health management from individuals and medical professionals and handing it over to modelers and government officials with coercive power’.

‘From the first week of March 2020, the US embarked on a wild experiment in virus mitigation, deploying a series of measures with a sweep and scope that had never previously been attempted, not in modern times and not even in ancient times. The litany of controls and tactics is long. Many of these measures survive in most parts of the US. The retail landscape is still filled with plexiglass. We are still invited to sanitize ourselves when going indoors. People still mask up in proximity to others. The “Karens” of the world are still actively shaming and denouncing anyone suspected of non-compliance’.

These people don’t have to take the jab. I wonder why that is? Are they superior to us? Do they have different blood? Have they paid money not to have it? Do they know the jabs are deadly and can kill and/or maim? Exempt from Biden’s vaccine mandates: Congress/legislative branch, Congressional staff, Judicial branch, White House staff, CDC employees, FDA employees, NIAID employees, Pfizer employees, Moderna employees, illegal aliens (tweet).

SHOCKING: Whistleblowers claim elderly patients in a US Care Home were ‘chemically restrained’ and forced to take ‘Covid’ fake vaccine, leading to their deaths (link, link).

‘Aegis Living, a senior assisted living centre that has multiple locations across the US, is facing scrutiny after four healthcare professionals blew the whistle on multiple accounts of elder abuse and medical fraud taking place at the Issaquah, Washington Facility’.

‘The whistleblowers told Project Veritas that facility caretakers allegedly lie to residents about vaccines and “chemically restrain” the residents to force them to submit to the Covid-19 vaccines’.

‘One of the whistleblowers, Cassandra Renner, a former medical technician at Aegis Living, told Project Veritas that “Aegis Living is grossly taking advantage of severely vulnerable adults through fraud on care plans.” She also said that signatures have “been forged multiple times” to make it appear as though care was given when it was clearly not. Her claims have been corroborated by multiple care directors’.

‘Shockingly, Renner also revealed that a “chemical restraint” was given to one of the residents she worked with “to get her to take the Covid vaccine.” The resident was lied to about the jab and suffered medical complications from the shot and later died as a result’.

‘The former medical technician testified on the resident’s behalf, “They had given her a PRN, like Xanax, and they were successful after giving her the PRN in order to get her to take the COVID vaccine’.

‘“The resident was lied to about what shot she was receiving. She was told that it was the flu shot… She’s no longer with us and in her last moments of life, she had to have her dignity removed.”’

Elderly are Given SEDATIVES so Caregivers Can Force Vaccinate Them, Then Tell Them its a Flu Shot (link).

Two Healthcare Insiders at Aegis Living Blow Whistle on Alleged Elder Abuse and Medical Fraud (link).

Metal particles in many vaccines; but don’t worry, line up and take your shots like happy little robots (link).

UK Column News – 20th September 2021. Spontaneous abortions post-jab: total reactions 537, total fatalities 12. Growing toll of cancers and devastating illnesses missed by ‘remote’ doctors fuels concerns over healthcare appointments. Gillick guidelines checklist include a questioning the child is they understand the possible side-effects of the vaccine. I would say that the short-term side-effects are being well hidden from the public and the long-term side-effects are not currently known so informed consent is completely impossible. When did the Gillick competency get approved by Parliament? The answer is it has not. Child abuse on display: toddlers being masked. Bonus points for their parents being not masked in the same picture. Portugal: judge stands against the police. Is this how we treat women in Aus? I hope this lady gets herself a very good lawyer. The police have overstepped the “for your safety” boundaries and then some (website, odysee pending, bitchute, rumble, brandnewtube, terminated from youtube, not livestreamed on or uploaded onto vimeo).

🚨BREAKING

– Bulk of COVID deaths are in elderly w high comorbidities

– Deaths negligible in children

– Vax clinical trials were very short-term

– Didn’t address long-term effects most relevant to children

– High post-vax deaths reported (very short-term) (tweet, Why are we vaccinating children against COVID-19?, website).

Solid evidence out of Spain that a wave of “COVID deaths” may have been manufactured by applying positive PCR tests from several months prior. This is permitted by the WHO’s ICD-10 codes, which set no limit for how long after a test a death may be counted as a “COVID death.” (tweet).

Removing Spike Proteins, Eliminating Graphene Oxide, Reversing mRNA Damage, & more w/ Dr. Nieusma (link).

Nicki Minaj EXPLODES Internet, Reveals Vaccine Injury! (link).

PREGNANT MOTHER GOT INJECTED WITH THE POISON NOW BABY HAS NEUROLOGICAL INJURY (link).

News station gets flooded with vaccine horror stories (link).

‘Startling turn after reporter sought to shame the unvaccinated’

Explosive! Public Health Data: 80% of Covid-19 Deaths in August Were Vaccinated People (link).

The Swiss have also installed their own tables and chairs in front of closed off bars and restaurants in Winterthur Switzerland due to the country’s segregationist Covid-19 Vaccine Passports. Divided we fall united we stand. (tweet).

2×2=4 – 1ct

4×4=16 – 2ct

256×256=65,536 – 3ct

65,536×65,536=4,294,967,296 – 4ct

4,294,967,296×4,294,967,296= (too big for calculator to work out)

At 45ct can you imagine the billions of amplifications that the PCR test would generate?

The cornerstone of the scamdemic! (tweet).

LEAKED Internal Memo CONFIRMS Fox News is Controlled Opposition! (link).

Nurse Blows Whistle on Vaccine Injuries, Withheld Treatment, Vaxxed COVID Patients (link).

Idaho doctor reports a ‘20 times increase’ of cancer in vaccinated patients (link).

‘’Post-vaccine, what we are seeing is a drop in your killer T-cells, in your CD8 cells,” said Dr. Ryan Cole’.

Debunking Biden’s Claim We Must “Protect The Vaccinated From The Unvaccinated” (link, link).

Champion show jumper, 22, who suffered ‘extremely rare’ reaction to Moderna vaccine may never ride again as doctors say blood clots that formed on her lungs after she had Covid jab could have been triggered by taking the combined contraceptive pill (link).

‘She will be on blood-thinning medication for all her life due to the rare reaction’

‘Ms Allen, from Woodcote, may never ride a horse again or become a detective’

My daughters friend 17 who is jabbed,had tremors in her arms yesterday in school. She also found it hard to get her words out, started mumbling. Then became hysterical. All this in the classroom. Wake up parents please. (tweet).

Please pray for my beloved sister and best friend Carol, who died unexpectedly in her sleep in the early morning hours on Wednesday, September 15th. She was 56 years old and double-jabbed with Pfizer within the past 3 months. I am at a loss and raging inside. (tweet).

Vaxx BOMB! Texas RN Reports Nurses, Doctor DEAD After Jab! (link).

“It’s all for your own good” (link).

‘One of the most annoying aspects of the current measures supposedly created “against the pandemic” that we have been subjected for almost two years now is the insistence that everything is done “for our own good”, as if governments and big companies were strict but caring parents, and we were just unruly or disobedient children who don’t really know what they need’.

‘It brings to mind CS Lewis’ warning about that most oppressive of tyrannies, “a tyranny sincerely exercised for the good of its victims.”’

This is one of the many reasons you should be opposed to mask mandates. I’m pro-face and humanity; I’m anti-mandates and cruelty. (tweet).

Supermodel Doutzen Kroes spoke out against mandates saying, “I will not be forced to take the shot. I will not be forced to prove my health to participate in society. I will not accept exclusion of people based on their medical status.” (tweet).

Welcome to #NewNormal Germany, where Facebook has just deplatformed 150 accounts of people opposing the new official ideology (link).

Ministers said this week that the Infection Fatality Rate of Covid is 0.96%. The same as, or slightly lower than, flu. From now on, we can justifiably ask, “But would we have done that for flu?” So, mass vaccinating 3 million kids for flu? Nope. (tweet, or is it 0.096%).

Inventor of PCR Test, Kary Mullis – “Fauci is a Fraud and a Liar” (link).

‘Kary Mullis is the inventor of the now widely used PCR tests we see on every street corner, to help keep this pandemic rolling on’.

‘Mullis was born in Lenoir, North Carolina, in 1944. He received a bachelor’s degree in chemistry from the Georgia Institute of Technology in 1966 and a PhD in biochemistry from the University of California, Berkeley, in 1972’.

‘He joined Cetus in 1979. In 1986, he became the director of molecular biology at Xytronyx. And starting in 1987, he worked as a consultant on nucleic acid chemistry for multiple companies’.

‘Mullis once said in an interview that in regards to the PCR tests:’

‘“With a PCR, if you do it well you can find almost anything in anyone”’

‘Conveniently Kary Mullis died last year in 2019, just prior to the pandemic’.

‘This guy was no whack job, he was no fraud. Kary Mullis shared the honor of winning the 1993 Nobel peace prize in chemistry, his work has been honoured and cited by scientists all over the World’.

Every person who’s tried to manipulate me into getting the vaccine is overweight, doesn’t work out, and doesn’t practice healthy eating habits. (tweet).

All 3 factors put a person at risk from covid.

Uttar Pradesh government says early use of Ivermectin helped to keep positivity, deaths low (link).

No Need To Wait For Big Pharma’s Anti-Covid Protease-Inhibiting Drug (link).

‘Just to steer clear of online censors and trolling bots that detect “misinformation,” and to avoid potential litigation, let’s just report a major manufacturer of vaccines and drugs now announces it will introduce an oral medicine that impedes the replication of COVID-19 coronavirus via enzyme inhibition. The new drug will augment but not replace vaccines. Online links to the new drug won’t be provided here because the pharmaceutical company doesn’t need any free publicity. You will realize why after reading the rest of this report’.

‘The enzyme is protease. Proteases are enzymes that help to synthesize proteins in the body. In regard to COVID-19, protease facilitates the replication of viruses. Inhibit protease, diminish the threat of severe COVID coronavirus infection’.

‘The drug is specifically intended for non-hospitalized, symptomatic adults who have a confirmed COVID-19 infection and are not believed to be at increased risk for progression to severe illness. A controlled study is underway’.

Another Study Claims to Show Masks Work Against Covid – But Does No Such Thing (link).

I have lived under communist rule in Hungary in the 1980’s. We were told what to believe, what to think, and where we can go. Government propaganda was everywhere. Freedom was crushed and I had to escape. The system is here now in the USA and Canada. Start thinking. Freedom! (tweet).

Well, I just got the notice that myself and the rest of the nurses in my department will be “voluntarily resigning” effective 10/18 since we wouldn’t bend the knee. (tweet).

Canadian Professor Fired for Refusing to get Covid-19 Vaccine (link).

‘“If I’m allowed back into my university, it’s my job to teach my students that this is wrong. [It] is ethically wrong to impose an experimental medical procedure as a condition of employment.”’

‘Despite speaking directly to her students encouraging them to take control of their own health, the professor informed everyone of her eventual fate: “I am facing imminent dismissal after 20 years on the job, because I will not submit to having an experimental vaccine injected into my body.”’

‘After revealing that she would be forced to step down from her position at the university, Ponesse broke down in tears before ending the video’.

BOOM General Dynamics Corporation just cancelled their vaxx mandate.40% of their employees remained unvxxd & were prepared to walk. (tweet).

Occupy Democrats Praises Landlord For Ordering Tenants to Get Vaxxed or Get Evicted (link).

Nurses forced to quit due to covid vaccine mandates, leaving pregnant mothers without maternity help (link).

The Great Walkout is starting; against the vaccine mandate (link).

*I’m not saying that Bill Gates is a genocidal ‘vaccine’-obsessed obnoxious madman with a God complex. Nor that the World Economic Forum are deranged crony capitalist Nazis. I think God can judge these matters for Himself. (tweet).

i’ve been vaxxine hesitant even before i clocked on that this was all a hoax. my intuition is pretty good, & my soul just knew that whatever is in that sh*t, it’s no good for the body. (tweet).

Vaccination Numbers Still Trending Down Despite Biden’s Mandates, CDC Dashboard Suggests (link).

Dr. Anthony Fauci: It May Take “Many Many” More Vaccine Mandates Before The Rulers End The Scam (link).

CDC Warns Of “Alarming” Increase In Child Obesity During Pandemic (link).

‘The researchers estimated that 22.4 percent of the aforementioned age group were deemed obese in August 2020, while a year prior, they said that about 19.3 percent were obese. Individuals with obesity before the pandemic saw their BMI rate increase 5.3 times higher compared to before the pandemic’.

What the hell were the lockdowners expecting?

Lockdowns result in more lives lost than saved: study (link).

‘‘Following the implementation of Shelter-in-Place polices, excess mortality increases.’’

Technocrats Want “Mandatory” Carbon Credit Cards to Control Every Facet of Your Life (link).

HE DISCOVERED SMOKING GUN EVIDENCE IN COVID-19 VACCINES (MUST WATCH) (link).

MASK ROW IT consultant, 55, arrested, ‘strip searched’ and banned from supermarket for not wearing a mask – despite being exempt (link).

‘”The manager called police without my knowledge. I told the police officer of my human rights and that I had already proved I was exempt’.

‘”I was really upset because I am not an ASBO case, I am not abusive, I am a good, law-abiding citizen.”’

‘The incident took place on February 25 this year, when wearing a mask in shops and supermarkets was a UK Government requirement unless exempt’.

‘Ms Johnson said she had “proved” her exemption to the store’s security guard on a previous visit by showing three forms of proof including her NHS exemption card’.

‘When she was confronted by the store’s manager about the matter, she said she didn’t have to wear a mask, and was then left to carry on shopping but was later met by police officers’.

‘Ms Johnson said her possessions were taken when she was arrested and she was questioned in custody about her mental health at Chichester police station’.

‘She added: “I was incarcerated in a cell. I was forced to strip naked and told if I didn’t strip myself, the female officers would do it’.

‘”The sergeant’s risk assessment that I needed to be put in safety anti-rip police-issue shirt and shorts had me worried she was going to have me sectioned as she had questioned my mental health’.

‘The consultant maintains that during the entire episode she was neither abusive nor rude to anyone in the store but has since been banned from Waitrose and John Lewis – a ban which even includes ordering online’.

‘She is now suing Sussex Police for wrongful arrest, false imprisonment, assault and disability discrimination’.

I would also add that the mask mandate is a violation of the human right to security of person.

“It Was A Mistake”: Pentagon Admits Biden Killed Up To 10 Innocent Civilians In Kabul Drone Strike (link).

‘”You’d think you’d kinda know before you off somebody with a predator drone whether he’s an aid worker or he’s in ISIS,” Paul shot back’.

Woman eating fast-food hamburger bites into rotting finger. Talking about finger food .. 😳😳😳 (tweet, website).

Eight Reasons Why the 2020 Stolen Election Now Qualifies As An EXTINCTION LEVEL EVENT- Mike Adams and Dave Hodges (link).

WATCH: 351,000 “Yes” Votes Disappear from Totals in Newsom Recall Election LIVE ON CNN (VIDEO) (link).

Newsom Easily Survives Recall Vote But the Good News For Democrats Ends There (link).

BREAKING: Pennsylvania Senate Committee will Vote TOMORROW on Subpoenas Including Requests for 2020 Election Related Data and Activities (link).

–

–

A great example of the problems with central planning/full blown industrial policy: 15 skyscrapers in China that were part of the Liyang Star City Phase II Project were just demolished after sitting unfinished for eight years due to no market demand. https://twitter.com/evolusibina/status/1435066156822368261/video/1 (tweet).

