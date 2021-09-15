Your alternative update on #COVID19 for 2021-09-15. Inhibit T cell response. Gideon VM F4D MP Dutch rep speech asks does our democracy still exist

by paulthepaperbear in Uncategorized

Great Barrington Declaration – Dr. Martin Kulldorff, professor of medicine at Harvard University, a biostatistician, and epidemiologist, Dr. Sunetra Gupta, professor at Oxford University, an epidemiologist and Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, professor at Stanford University Medical School, a physician, epidemiologist, health economist, and public health policy expert (link).

‘As infectious disease epidemiologists and public health scientists we have grave concerns about the damaging physical and mental health impacts of the prevailing COVID-19 policies, and recommend an approach we call Focused Protection’.

At the time of creating this blog post there were the following 3 sets of signatories.

805,155 concerned citizens.

14,981 medical and public health scientists.

44,167 medical practitioners.

It’s really, really simple: shelter the vulnerable from the infectious while the rest of us get on with living our lives.

–

World Doctors Alliance (link).

‘An independent non-profit alliance of doctors, nurses, healthcare professionals and staff around the world who have united in the wake of the Covid-19 response chapter to share experiences with a view to ending all lockdowns and related damaging measures and to re-establish universal health determinance of psychological and physical wellbeing for all humanity’.

‘WDA represents a diverse range of opinions of health care professionals and does not have a consensus of opinions on the origin of covid-19 or the political ramifications of the lockdown per se. WDA is however committed to debate the causes of harm resulting from the coronavirus act measures and to raise issues that expose harmful medical and life limiting practices detrimental to the well being of all living men women and children’.

Prof Dolores Cahil, Dr Mohammad Adil, Dr R Zac Cox, Dr Andrew Kaufman, Dr Heiko Schoning, Dr Heinrich Fiechtner, Dr Scott Jensen, Elke De Klerk, Dr Mikael Nordfors, Dr Hilde Smet, Dr Vernon Coleman and Dr Johan Denis.

WDA’s open letter raises questions on the following topics.

Collateral damage the cure is worse than the virus, Death certificates (1), Economic ruin, Censorship, Testing – False positives, Hydroxychloroquine, Prevention, ‘Vaccine’, Conflicts of interest, Cui bono? Who benefits?

–

Further Midazolam graph Attached is a graph showing cumulative and linear all cause mortality for over 65s vs cumulative and linear midazolam prescribing, both for period Jan 2020 to June 2021. Deaths scale is left hand side, midazolam scale right hand side. 1/5 (tweet).

–

What really happened to ‘Midazolam Matt’ Hancock? (link).

‘On 12th July 2020, UK Redtop The Sun ran a lead piece that was nothing short of astonishing’.

‘Official figures at the time showed 38,352 out-of-hospital prescriptions for Midazolam were issued in April 2020 – more than double the February figure. And over the previous five years in England, the total had rarely moved either side of around 15,000’.

‘The Mail also had the story, reporting that ‘anti-euthanasia campaigners last night said they suspected the spike was evidence that many people had been put on end-of-life protocols or ‘pathways’…..Whistleblowers also claimed to have witnessed misuse of sedatives’’.

‘A broad range of inexplicable events happened on Hancock’s watch: dodgy death certificates, care home dumping, perpetual contradicting of his boss, vital facts kept from colleagues, overstated PHE mortality stats, huge percentages of people who went into hospital for minor surgery yet wound up dead from SarsCov2, corrupt drug trials conducted by Oxford Recovery, evasion of questions about vaccination-related death, blatant lies to the commons about vaccine approvals, hard-sell vaccine marketing condemned as totalitarian, and both delays and groundless exaggerations in relation to the Indian/Delta variant’.

‘But there is something about the Midazolam story that has at last stirred the police into some kind of action. A threatening slate-grey and brown cloud of doubt hangs over it that can only be grasped if one accepts the reality of depraved people in public life. Such clouds follow Matt Hancock around like a Satanic travelling fair’.

–

The Evidence – ‘You stayed at home, to protect the NHS, but they gave Midazolam to the Elderly and told you they were Covid Deaths’ (link).

–

We Need To Talk About Midazolam – Clare Wills Harrison (link).

‘By way of a shocking insight into utterly compelling new evidence of genocide by government policy, procurement and administration, which the People’s Union of Britain [PUB], Scouse polymath and independent data cruncher, Mark Oakford, and fearsome probate solicitor, Clare Wills Harrison, are on the brink of filing in the Private Criminal Prosecution of the Four Horsemen of COVID-1984 and their shadowy accomplices, here lies Clare’s summary of the serious issues to be tried, which she published this evening on social media’.

–

Your Government has committed Democide since March 2020 by using fear, deception, and Midazolam… (link).

‘Whilst all this was happening Matt Hancock and Chris Whitty instructed hospitals to discharge as many patients as possible into care homes, the very place the patients loved ones were now banned from visiting, the very place a doctor was not required to visit to certify a death, the very place carers could not be held liable for a death as long as it was just suspected to be Covid-19’.

‘The very place where care home managers refused to call out a doctor to treat an illness. The very place that care home managers refused to call an ambulance to take a resident to hospital. The very place that any patient with the first signs of just a sniffle were put on do not resuscitate orders without informing the patient or their family’.

‘The very place where those do not resuscitate orders were used as permission to begin end of life care. End of life care which involved the refusal of medical treatment. End of life care which involved the withdrawal of existing medication. End of life care which involved the injection of lethal amounts of midazolam. End of life care which involved the deprivation of food and water, leading to the residents dying of drug overdose, starvation, and dehydration’.

‘Is it just a coincidence that midazolam causes the same symptoms as serious complications due to Covid-19?’

–

As of 10 June 2021, Graph reveals correlation between ‘Covid deaths’ and use on old people of the dangerous respiratory-depressing drug Midazolam and between ‘Covid deaths’ and the fake ‘vaccine’ roll-out among the elderly at the start of 2021 (link).

–

As of May 31, 2021, Vaccine researcher admits ‘big mistake,’ says spike protein is dangerous ‘toxin’ (link).

‘‘Terrifying’ new research finds vaccine spike protein unexpectedly in bloodstream. The protein is linked to blood clots, heart and brain damage, and potential risks to nursing babies and fertility’.

–

As of 29 March 2021, Do doctors have to have the (emergency use authorisation) covid-19 vaccine? (link).

‘Nevertheless, what I am currently struggling with is the failure to report the reality of the morbidity caused by our current vaccination program within the health service and staff population. The levels of sickness after vaccination is unprecedented and staff are getting very sick and some with neurological symptoms which is having a huge impact on the health service function. Even the young and healthy are off for days, some for weeks, and some requiring medical treatment. Whole teams are being taken out as they went to get vaccinated together’.

‘Mandatory vaccination in this instance is stupid, unethical and irresponsible when it comes to protecting our staff and public health. We are in the voluntary phase of vaccination, and encouraging staff to take an unlicensed product that is impacting on their immediate health, and I have direct experience of staff contracting Covid AFTER vaccination and probably transmitting it. In fact, it is clearly stated that these vaccine products do not offer immunity or stop transmission. In which case why are we doing it? There is no longitudinal safety data (a couple of months of trial data at best) available and these products are only under emergency licensing. What is to say that there are no longitudinal adverse effects that we may face that may put the entire health sector at risk?’

–

As of March 02, 2021, MEDICAL SHOCKER: Scientists at Sloan Kettering discover mRNA inactivates tumor-suppressing proteins, meaning it can promote cancer (link).

‘scientists at Sloan Kettering found that mRNA itself carries cancer CAUSING changes – changes that genetic tests don’t even analyze, flying completely under the radar of oncologists across the globe’.

We can expect cancers in those who have had the mRNA injectable to skyrocket.

–

As of 18 January 2021, COVID-19 RNA Based Vaccines and the Risk of Prion Disease (link).

Among the prion diseases are scrapie, transmissible mink encephalopathy (TME), bovine spongiform encephalopathy (BSE) and Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease (CJD).

–

As of December, 2020, Pfizer COVID vaccine trial shows alarming evidence of pathogenic priming in older adults (link).

–

Pfizer and Moderna using relative risk reduction in order to claim “95% effective” instead of using absolute risk reduction where they’d only be able to claim “0.7%” and “0.6%” effectiveness, respectively, is right out of Billy G’s favorite book “How to Lie With Statistics.” (tweet).

–

As of 19 March 2020, the UK gov website said that COVID-19 is no longer considered to be a high consequence infectious disease (HCID) in the UK (link).

‘They have determined that several features have now changed; in particular, more information is available about mortality rates (low overall)’

–

As of June 04, 2021, Epidemiologists Say CDC Exaggerated Outdoor COVID Risks (link).

Risk is 0.1%, it is not 10%. This is a whooping 100-fold exaggeration.

–

As of 13 November 2020, Covid-19: politicisation, “corruption,” and suppression of science (link).

–

As of 12 October 2020, WHO Flip-Flops: (Dr David Nabarro) Urges World Leaders To Stop Using Lockdowns To Fight COVID Contagion (link).

–

“New Zealand children falling ill in high numbers…children haven’t been exposed to range of bugs due to lockdowns, distancing and sanitiser and their immune systems are suffering…wards flooded by babies with a potentially-deadly respiratory virus.” (tweet, website).

–

Lockdowns (will) kill more people than COVID-19 (November 10, 2020 Dr Lidiya Angelova, link).

‘Locking everyone will decrease everyone’s immunity and make everyone susceptible to all pathogens. Immunity gets weaker by not being in contact with other harmless viruses but also by lack of natural vitamin D, fresh air and exercise’.

I dare say that Dr Lidiya Angelova takes no pleasure in being proven correct.

–

New research obliterates the entire justification behind vaccine passports, finding that public gatherings contribute NOTHING to the spread of covid (link).

–

I will never ask you. It’s your body & your choice. I will never tell you, because it’s my body & my choice. And I will absolutely never carry any form of domestic ID that marks me as safe or unsafe. A vaccine passport is not freedom, it’s tyranny. #NoVaccinePassports (tweet).

–

‘There were no positive tests amongst 1,174 close contacts of asymptomatic cases’ was one outcome of Post-lockdown SARS-CoV-2 nucleic acid screening between May 14 and June 1, 2020 in nearly ten million residents of Wuhan, China (20 November 2020, link).

–

As of 01 December 2020, (British Medical Journal) Covid-19: Asymptomatic cases may not be infectious, Wuhan study indicates (link).

–

People who have no symptoms cannot spread disease – the GIGANTIC lie on which the scam is founded – doctors speak out (website, brand new tube).

–

Giant Study Disproves Myth Of Asymptomatic COVID Spread (link).

‘The study, published in the November issue of the peer-reviewed scientific journal Nature Communications, studied 9,899,828 residents of Wuhan, screening them between May 14, 2020 and June 1, 2020. The results provided clear evidence as to the possibility of any asymptomatic transmission of the virus’.

–

As of 15 Oct, 2020, Only poisoned monkey kidney cells ‘grew’ the SARS-CoV-2 ‘virus’. SARS-CoV-2 non-infectious in CDC lab and of 30k genome, found 37 then computed the rest, which makes it 99.9987% a unicorn (link).

–

World Health Organisation guidelines say that “contact tracing” is “not recommended in any circumstances” (page 9 of link).

–

PCR inventor Kary Mullis- ‘can find almost anything in anybody’ (link).

A unicorn virus not able to be detected by a unicorn test, and to complete the set, I am calling the vaccine a unicorn too.

–

As of February 23, 2021, PCR Testing Saga: Were We Duped? (link).

‘Were federal health officials and experts at WHO really unaware that the recommended high cycle count (CT) for PCR tests would produce an exorbitant number of false positives for COVID?’

–

The ONS has admitted it has been reporting PCR tests as positive when only a single coronavirus gene is detected, despite this being against the manufacturer instructions that two or more genes must be found. (tweet, website).

–

As of 11/04/2021, Laboratories in US can’t find Covid-19 in one of 1,500 positive tests (link).

‘CDC sued for massive fraud: Tests at 7 universities of ALL people examined showed that they did not have Covid, but just Influenza A or B – EU statistics: ‘Corona’ virtually disappeared, even under mortality’.

–

As of April 29, 2021, Flu Has Disappeared Worldwide during the COVID Pandemic (link).

–

As of 20 November 2020, Portuguese Court Rules PCR Tests “Unreliable” & Quarantines “Unlawful” (link).

‘Important legal decision faces total media blackout in Western world’

‘The ruling goes on to conclude that, based on the science they read, any PCR test using over 25 cycles is totally unreliable. Governments and private labs have been very tight-lipped about the exact number of cycles they run when PCR testing, but it is known to sometimes be as high as 45. Even fearmonger-in-chief Anthony Fauci has publicly stated anything over 35 is totally unusable’.

–

Austrian court overturns judgment: PCR test not suitable for diagnosis “The court states in several places that a PCR test is not suitable for determining infectivity.” Deutsch: https://info-direkt.eu/2021/03/31/oesterreichisches-gericht-kippt-urteil-pcr-test-nicht-zur-diagnostik-geeignet/

English: https://translate.google.com/translate?hl=&sl=de&tl=en&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.info-direkt.eu%2F2021%2F03%2F31%2Foesterreichisches-gericht-kippt-urteil-pcr-test-nicht-zur-diagnostik-geeignet%2F (tweet).

–

As of October 31, 2020, Government website reveals extensive “COVID cases” fraud – RT-PCR is not able to distinguish whether infectious virus is present (link).

–

NHS Manchester FOI request shows NHS are using cycles at 45 which is medical fraud & 97% false positive!!! (tweet).

–

Still running at 45 cycles Still NO pandemic (tweet).

–

Anything over 30 cycles and the false positives go up radically. At 35 cycles its around 97% false positives. Its a false positive PCR pandemic. (tweet).

–

Covid-19: Where is the virus? (link).

–

Is pine needle tea the answer to covid vaccine shedding / transmission? Learn about suramin, shikimic acid and how to make your own extracts (link).

–

S U R A M I N: How the COVID-1984 Global Control Regime Can Be Terminated (link).

–

As of 1 March 2021, A QUARTER of all UK Covid fatalities had dementia: Huge death toll among elderly is revealed (link).

–

As of 22 November 2020, “These data analyses suggest that in contrast to most people’s assumptions, the number of deaths by COVID-19 is not alarming. In fact, it has relatively no effect on deaths in the United States.” – John Hopkins Uni (link, archived copy of deleted doc).

–

As of February 1st 2021, COVID-19 Fatalities 16.7 Times Too High Due to ‘Illegal’ Inflation (link).

–

As of Jan 16, 2021, Massive public defiance in Italy as people flock to bars and restaurants, 50 000 of them pledging to open, to defy Government lockdowns (link).

–

You are 20 times less likely to die with/from COVID-19, if you don’t have pre-existing adverse health conditions.

All these pre-existing adverse health conditions are quite easily capable of being the dominant cause of death in any of these cases.

As reported for Italy on 19 March 2020, for Britain on 12 June 2020 and for the United States of America on 1 September 2020.

–

You are 100 times less likely to die with/from COVID-19, if you are vitamin D sufficient for T cell activation.

As reported on 18 June 2020 link.

–

Finally Confirmed! Vitamin D Nearly Abolishes ICU Risk in COVID-19 (link).

–

Data shows the average age of death from coronavirus is 82.4 years, writes DAVID ROSE as he argues for anti-lockdown plan to shield only the most vulnerable (link).

–

You are 33,333 times less likely to die with/from COVID-19, if you are under 20 years of age or 5,000 times if you are under 50 or 200 times if you are under 70. This was as of September 27, 2020 when the CDC reported that the infection fatality ratio for each age group was as follows: 0-19yo is 0.00003%, 20-49yo is 0.0002%, 50-69yo is 0.005% & 70+yo is 0.054% link.

Big pharma is not needed here.

–

University Of Florida Lab Finds Dangerous Pathogens On Children’s Face Masks (link, link).

‘A laboratory at the University of Florida that recently analyzed a small sample of face masks, detected the presence of 11 dangerous pathogens that included bacterias that cause diphtheria, pneumonia, and meningitis’.

–

CDC: masks don’t work (Originally published 6 February 2020 and updated May 2020, link).

–

As of 06 Oct 2020, German Neurologist Warns Against Wearing Facemasks: ‘Oxygen Deprivation Causes Permanent Neurological Damage’ (link).

–

As of Sep 20, 2020, A German children’s charity has commissioned a laboratory to examine a commercially available mask. The face mask was previously worn by a child in school for 8 hours. Examination findings: Detection of 82 bacterial colonies and 4 mold colonies (link).

You shouldn’t wear a face covering unless you want to give yourself bacterial pneumonia.

–

As of August 07, 2020, Dentists say ‘mask mouth’ can cause serious health complications, including strokes (link).

‘The dentists said that the face coverings increase mouth dryness and contribute to a buildup of bad bacteria’.

–

As of February 4, 2021, Long-term mask wearing may contribute to advanced stage lung cancer, study finds (link).

–

Masking Danger? Are We Inhaling Disease-causing Microplastic Particles From Face Masks? (link).

–

Fact Check – Scientific studies prove you are more likely to catch Covid-19 if you wear a Face Covering (link).

This law got passed on the quiet yesterday (October 1) in the #UK, allowing the harvesting and retention of the DNA of anyone who does a #COVID-19 test. No mention in main stream #news. See link: https://legislation.gov.uk/uksi/2020/973/ (link).

I don’t want anyone’s DNA to be harvested or retained so I ask everyone reading this to not take a test or if they do take a test they first consult a lawyer to sue the government so that their DNA is not harvested or retained.

–

Another Covid Myth Dies the Death (link).

‘On April 5, however, the CDC page was replaced by a much-simplified set of instructions, which includes now this discreet note: “In most situations, the risk of infection from touching a surface is low.” Oh is that so?’

–

BILL GATES’ FOUNDATION FUNDED ‘DNA MINING’ USING COVID-19 TESTS (website, bitchute).

Can there be anything more personal than someone’s DNA?

–

Stabilising the Code (link).

‘Changes to key parts of the mRNA code in SARS-CoV-2 vaccines may be causal in changing the innate immune response via toll-like receptors. Toll-like receptors are important components in defence against infection and downstream effects may also include inhibition of CD8 T cell response. CD8 is a vital part of the immune system’s ability to eradicate infection and cancer. Those changes may be reflected in recent reactivated Varicella Zoster infections although specific mechanisms are unclear at the moment. Anecdotal reports of significant uptick in cancer presenting to medical consultants may be consistent with aberrant toll-like receptor and dendritic cell changes leading to an inhibition of the anti-cancer CD8 effector response. Further data are required but the prospect of an altered CD8 response to infection and cancer is very concerning and should prompt urgent investigation’.

‘One might be forgiven for asking: surely someone must have cautioned against doing that? And isn’t that why new drug/vaccine products are supposed to be thoroughly tested before they are given to large populations?’

–

–

Forum voor Democratie Speech (link).

Google Translate has provided the following translation.

0:00 Are journalists scum off the ledge?

3:00 FVD does not spread disinformation

3:58 Don’t take the vaccines!

6:00 Left-wing journalists

9:25 Chills down the spine!

12:45 Protecting journalists

14:50 For the first time since World War II…

18:05 Chamber president denies Gideon van Meijeren the floor!

20:02 Played indignation

21:20 Does our democracy still exist?

For decades, the Dutch media have not been the critical watchdog against power, but the main main mainstay of the party cartel. Gideon van Meijeren mercilessly exposes this corruption and speaks out in favour of the real free press. The whole Chamber ignites in anger. Vera Bergkamp even deprives him of the floor. At a time when fundamental rights are increasingly being curtailed. Now it is also being restricted what a democratically elected member of parliament can and cannot say in the plenary room of the House of Representatives. But FVD will always continue to speak the truth.

–

–

UK Column News – 15th September 2021. Stabilising the code: inhibition of CD8 T cell response. Dr Christina Parks testimony for Michigan HB4471 on 8 19 21 prohibits certain vaccinations as a condition of employment. Doctor wants to be ‘scary to the public’ and inflate COVID numbers, ‘if you don’t get vaccinated, you know you’re going to die’. 347,514 signatures on the closed petition ‘Outlaw discrimination against those who do not get a Covid-19 vaccination’. Parliament will debate this petition on 20 September 2021. I would suggest that the Human Rights Act of 1998 article 14 prohibition of discrimination has already outlawed such discrimination. Forum voor Democratie Speech. Russia elections: How democratic are they? Given the influence of groups like the billionaire’s club aka World Economic Forum, I would ask how democratic is the west? (website, odysee, bitchute pending, rumble pending, brandnewtube, terminated from youtube, not livestreamed on or uploaded onto vimeo).

–

–

Technocrats Will Reduce Every Human to a QR Code (link).

–

–

The Fourth Reich Is Here: Austria Begins Restricting Only The Unvaccinated (link).

–

–

Endgame Is Using Food As A Weapon To Force Americans To Take Experimental Covid Vaccines – Reader Images Show Food Supply Chain Rapidly Deteriorating (link).

–

–

West Virginia Governor Announces Spike in COVID Deaths From Vaccine Recipients, Then Demands More People Submit to the Jab (link).

–

–

4 time frames of adverse events. Short term- 30 days: the clotting, heart attacks, strokes, myocarditis etc. Medium term- 1 year: ADE, upon re-exposure to a wild virus. Long term: 3 years: spongiform encephalopathy (mad cow). Very long term- 3+ years: Cancer, Auto immune diseases (tweet).

–

–

Tory MP calls for Chris Whitty to resign after Covid vaccines approved for 12 to 15-year-olds (link).

‘Speaking in the House of Commons earlier, Mr Fysh said he had “grave concerns about this policy and the fact that the chief medical officers have made their decision on the basis of the educational impact rather than the health of the children at clinical level.”’

Chris Whitty is not a teacher so he is not qualified to give an opinion on educational matters.

–

–

Psychopaths have taken over ‘health care’ – ‘patient given tranquiliser drug to make them have the fake vaccine’ #NursingHome workers turned whistleblowers say their co-workers gave a patient Xanax in order to coerce her into taking the #COVID19vaccine. The patient was also lied to and told it was a flu shot. The patient died shortly after. #2ndDegreeMurder https://chute.rocks/HZm3H9eeOkVS @BitChute (website, tweet).

–

–

German Chief Pathologist Sounds Alarm on Fatal Covid Vaccine Injuries: “Jab is Cause of Death in 30-40% of Autopsies of Recently Vaccinated” (link).

‘The director of the Pathological Institute of the University of Heidelberg, Peter Schirmacher, has carried out over forty autopsies on people who died within two weeks of receiving a Covid-19 vaccine and has expressed alarm over his findings.’

‘Schirmacher stated that 30 to 40 per cent of people he examined died from the vaccine and that in his opinion, the frequency of fatal consequences of vaccinations is “underestimated.”’

‘Following his findings, Schirmacher has called for more autopsies of vaccinated people to further determine whether the vaccines are linked to deaths. He has warned that the high number of unreported cases of vaccination deaths is partially due to the fact that “pathologists do not notice anything about most of the patients who die after and possible from a vaccination.”’

‘Despite raising the alarm surrounding the vaccines, many have criticised Schirmacher’s conclusions, with the Paul Ehrlich Institute calling the director’s statements “incomprehensible.” The Chancellor’s lackey, senior German immunologist Thomas Mertens dismissed the findings right away: “I don’t know of any data that would allow a justifiable statement to be made here and I am not assuming an unreported number.”’

‘The immunologist Christian Bogdan from the Erlangen University Hospital, a member of the Standing Vaccination Commission (STIKO), also contradicted Schirmacher’s assumption of a “high number of unreported vaccination complications or even deaths.”’

‘Despite the criticism, Schirmacher did receive support from his own ranks, and the Federal Association of German Pathologists stated that more autopsies of vaccinated people who died within a certain time frame after vaccination should be performed’.

‘The head of the “Autopsy Working Group” in this association wanted to make general practitioners and health authorities aware of this. Basically, doctors of the patients who die within a few days or weeks post-vaccination should apply for an autopsy in case of doubt or the health authorities should take action,’

‘The Federal Association of Pathologists already requested this in March in a letter to Health Minister Jens Spahn (CDU), but it went unanswered’.

‘Of course, it’s worth noting that Schirmacher’s warning could cause various pharmaceutical companies to lose billion dollars worth of long-term business, which explains why his findings have been scrutinised and tarnished by the pro-vaccine agenda’.

‘However, the reputation and seriousness of Schirmacher cannot be ignored’.

–

–

80% of covid deaths in Scotland are occurring among VACCINATED residents (link).

–

–

According to VAERS Website: There Were 3,296 COVID Vaccine Deaths in US Since July 24 – Or an Average of 70 Deaths per Day (link).

–

–

VAERS BOMBSHELL! They just bundled 726 DEATHS all into one ID#! (They hide more dead this way) (link).

–

–

Breakthrough Deaths are piling up in VAERS, but it’s not a discussion yet. 09/12/2021 (link).

–

–

Soaring through the roof: Vaccine deaths skyrocket (link).

‘”Many of those have come from within the last month and a half with around 3,300 deaths. That’s about 70 per day!” the report said’.

‘A chart of the death reports looks like a hockey stick, with the surge over just the last year or so’.

‘”The big thing that people who are the hardcore pro-vaccine folk who think that they can do no wrong will typically offer the objection that anyone can report something to VAERS. My response to that is, so what? That’s supposed to be a bad thing?”’

‘The report explained, “They want to try and discredit the deaths from vaccines by saying this. But they don’t want to put the shoe on the other foot. On the other side of the coin, people can say that they’re manipulating the data on the side of those who die from COVID. It’s a two-sided coin here.”’

–

–

Young woman devastated after her little sister dies due to a single dose of the Covid-19 Vaccine (link).

–

–

HOROWITZ HOSPITALIZED AND RECOVERING FROM SPIKE PROTEIN ANTIGEN: COURT FILINGS EXPOSE MORE COVID FRAUD AND CRIME (link).

–

–

BREAKING – Three studies published by the CDC, UK Government & Oxford University find the Covid-19 Vaccines do not work (link).

–

–

ATHLETE ADVISED TO NOT RAISE HEART RATE FOR 6 MONTHS AFTER VAXXX INDUCED MYOCARDITIS (link).

–

–

Student athlete in hospital with myocarditis after fake vaccine wants to inform other young athletes of the risks. (website, tweet).

–

–

‘I Just Want My Life Back’ Says 16-Year-Old Who Developed Neurological Symptoms After Pfizer Vaccine (link).

‘In an exclusive interview with The Defender, 16-year-old Sarah Green and her mother described Sarah’s neurological symptoms following vaccination with Pfizer, and how doctors wouldn’t acknowledge the vaccine might be to blame’.

–

–

NURSE WHISTLEBLOWER! Vaccine Injuries, COVID Truth, Medical Tyranny (link).

–

–

Video: Does the Virus Exist? Has SARS-CoV-2 Been Isolated? Interview with Christine Massey (link).

‘The Chinese authorities announced on January 7, 2020 that they had isolated and identified “a new type of virus”. Then on the 28th of January 2020, the US Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) stated that the novela corona virus had been isolated.’

‘Christine Massey, M.Sc conducted an extensive report over a period of more than a year. The central question raised in her study is the following:’

‘“is there reliable evidence that SARS-CoV-2 has been isolated from an “unadulterated sample taken from a diseased patient”?’

‘Christine Massey submitted Freedom of Information (FOI) requests to some 90 Health /Science institutions’.

‘Does the Virus Exist? The responses to these requests confirm that there is no record of isolation / purification of SARS-CoV-2 “having been performed by anyone, anywhere, ever.”’

–

–

CDC just admitted they never isolated ANY bugs ever ! This is HUGE ! (tweet, website).

–

–

Dr. Scott Atlas: Science killed itself over COVID-19 (link).

–

–

Here’s How You Do It! Parents Encourage Students To Defy Mask Mandates At Michigan High School – & They Do! (Video) (link).

We cannot negotiate with terrorists.

–

–

Hot Mic Catches Israeli Health Minister Admitting Vaccine Passports Are About Coercion (link, link).

We cannot negotiate with terrorists.

–

–

College Student Barred from Taking ONLINE Classes from HOME Because He’s Not Vaccinated (link).

We cannot negotiate with terrorists.

–

–

Members of Congress And Their Staff Are Exempt From Biden’s Vax Mandate (link).

We cannot negotiate with terrorists.

–

–

Biden’s Vaccine Mandate Will Sink in a Legal Quagmire (link).

‘Equal Protection Component of the Fifth Amendment’.

‘Tenth Amendment to the Constitution’.

‘Separation of Powers Doctrine’.

‘Federal Laws’.

We cannot negotiate with terrorists.

–

–

America’s Civil War Map Has Been Drawn – As The American Dream Turns Into A Nightmare, State Leaders Vow To Fight The Biden Regime To The Bitter End (link).

We cannot negotiate with terrorists.

–

–

Red State Rebellion! Majority Of US Governors Say NO! To Biden Vax Mandate (link).

We cannot negotiate with terrorists.

–

–

EXCLUSIVE: Attorney says there is no law or Supreme Court precedent that allows for forced ‘experimental injection’ (link).

We cannot negotiate with terrorists.

–

–

Lawsuit: 220,000 Military Service Members Say ‘No’ to Biden’s Forced Covid Injections (link).

‘The Biden administration is trying to redefine the meaning of the word “immunity” in its attempt to force the Covid injection on 220,000 U.S. military service members who have already contracted and survived the SARS COV-2 virus that originated in Wuhan, China’.

We cannot negotiate with terrorists.

–

–

Reports of Injuries, Deaths After COVID Vaccines Hit New Highs, as Biden Rolls Out Plan to Force 100 Million More Americans to Get Vaccinated (link).

We cannot negotiate with terrorists.

–

–

Biden Regime Drops Iron Fist on Private Sector: Will Require Vaccines or Weekly Covid Testing – Employers That Don’t Comply will Face “Substantial Fines” (link).

We cannot negotiate with terrorists.

–

–

Businesses Are Already Defying Biden’s Vaccine Mandate (link).

We cannot negotiate with terrorists.

–

–

A NEW “MEDICAL HITLER” – Biden declares himself medical DICTATOR, threatens to nullify states’ rights and coerce the entire population into taking deadly vaccine jabs against their will (link).

We cannot negotiate with terrorists.

–

–

MSM Talking Head Calls For Biden To ‘Approach This With An Iron Fist’: Biden’s Vaccine Fiat Is Completing A ‘Fascist Pharma Corporate State’ To Usher In The End Of Liberty (link).

We cannot negotiate with terrorists.

–

–

WHAT A SPEECH – Qantas Airline pilot speaks out about “vaccine” mandate (link).

We cannot negotiate with terrorists.

–

–

CDC Quietly Changes Definition of “Vaccine”, MASSIVE Deception Continues (link).

–

–

It Will Separate The Men From The Boys | MAX IGAN 2021 (link).

This is where the men get separated from the boys and people get to find out what they’re really made of. This is it. This is what we came here for. ~ Max Igan, Legend

▹ Watch the full video 👉🏽 https://www.bitchute.com/video/KGoXOL…

–

–

I still can’t get my head around the fact that my kids can’t have their photos taken in school without my written consent but that same consent isn’t needed for this vaccine. What kind of mentalist parallel universe are we living in? (tweet).

–

–

9.10.21: Their EVIL PLANS are waking up the MASSES! It’s backfiring! Continue to PRAY! (link).

–

–

California Republicans Shocked To Discover They’ve ‘Already Voted’ In Recall Election (link).

‘Residents of San Fernando Valley, California were shocked after showing up to vote in the state’s gubernatorial recall election, only to be told by polling station workers that they had already voted’.

‘88-year-old Estelle Bender, a Republican, said she wasn’t the only person who was told incorrectly that they had already voted’.

‘”The man next to me was arguing the same thing,” said Bender, who was given a provisional ballot that she filled out and then “left really angry.”’

‘”I’d still like to know how I voted,” Bender told KTLA’.

‘In response to the reports, the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder said “The voters who experienced this issue were offered and provided a provisional ballot – the failsafe option to ensure no one is turned away from voting. Provisional ballots are regular ballots and once the eligibility of the voter is verified, they are processed and counted.”’

‘Woodland Hills, CA Voter: “About 70% of the votes at this location have been shown as already casted when they were not?” Election official: “Right.”’

‘This is just the latest in a string of odd happening surrounding the California recall election between Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) and top Republican contender, Larry Elder’.

–

–

Republicans in SoCal Have Trouble Casting Recall Ballots – Many Told ‘They Already Voted’ – Even Though They Had Not (link).

–

–

WATCH: 351,000 “Yes” Votes Disappear from Totals in Newsom Recall Election LIVE ON CNN (VIDEO) (link).

–

–

Why Larry Elder Will Win the California Recall Election … But He Will Lose a Rigged Election (link).

–

–

BREAKING HUGE – President Trump: “They Are Going to Decertify This Election!” (link).

–

–

(Arizona State) Senator Wendy Rogers WARNING: Massive Audit Distraction Coming! (link).

–