Your alternative update on #COVID19 for 2021-09-06. Clown world: jab passport – yellow star = 82 yrs; Apart for 2021 Father’s Day; Oz democracy on trial

Great Barrington Declaration – Dr. Martin Kulldorff, professor of medicine at Harvard University, a biostatistician, and epidemiologist, Dr. Sunetra Gupta, professor at Oxford University, an epidemiologist and Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, professor at Stanford University Medical School, a physician, epidemiologist, health economist, and public health policy expert (link).

‘As infectious disease epidemiologists and public health scientists we have grave concerns about the damaging physical and mental health impacts of the prevailing COVID-19 policies, and recommend an approach we call Focused Protection’.

At the time of creating this blog post there were the following 3 sets of signatories.

797,721 concerned citizens.

14,879 medical and public health scientists.

43,804 medical practitioners.

It’s really, really simple: shelter the vulnerable from the infectious while the rest of us get on with living our lives.

World Doctors Alliance (link).

‘An independent non-profit alliance of doctors, nurses, healthcare professionals and staff around the world who have united in the wake of the Covid-19 response chapter to share experiences with a view to ending all lockdowns and related damaging measures and to re-establish universal health determinance of psychological and physical wellbeing for all humanity’.

‘WDA represents a diverse range of opinions of health care professionals and does not have a consensus of opinions on the origin of covid-19 or the political ramifications of the lockdown per se. WDA is however committed to debate the causes of harm resulting from the coronavirus act measures and to raise issues that expose harmful medical and life limiting practices detrimental to the well being of all living men women and children’.

Prof Dolores Cahil, Dr Mohammad Adil, Dr R Zac Cox, Dr Andrew Kaufman, Dr Heiko Schoning, Dr Heinrich Fiechtner, Dr Scott Jensen, Elke De Klerk, Dr Mikael Nordfors, Dr Hilde Smet, Dr Vernon Coleman and Dr Johan Denis.

WDA’s open letter raises questions on the following topics.

Collateral damage the cure is worse than the virus, Death certificates (1), Economic ruin, Censorship, Testing – False positives, Hydroxychloroquine, Prevention, ‘Vaccine’, Conflicts of interest, Cui bono? Who benefits?

Further Midazolam graph Attached is a graph showing cumulative and linear all cause mortality for over 65s vs cumulative and linear midazolam prescribing, both for period Jan 2020 to June 2021. Deaths scale is left hand side, midazolam scale right hand side. 1/5 (tweet).

What really happened to ‘Midazolam Matt’ Hancock? (link).

‘On 12th July 2020, UK Redtop The Sun ran a lead piece that was nothing short of astonishing’.

‘Official figures at the time showed 38,352 out-of-hospital prescriptions for Midazolam were issued in April 2020 – more than double the February figure. And over the previous five years in England, the total had rarely moved either side of around 15,000’.

‘The Mail also had the story, reporting that ‘anti-euthanasia campaigners last night said they suspected the spike was evidence that many people had been put on end-of-life protocols or ‘pathways’…..Whistleblowers also claimed to have witnessed misuse of sedatives’’.

‘A broad range of inexplicable events happened on Hancock’s watch: dodgy death certificates, care home dumping, perpetual contradicting of his boss, vital facts kept from colleagues, overstated PHE mortality stats, huge percentages of people who went into hospital for minor surgery yet wound up dead from SarsCov2, corrupt drug trials conducted by Oxford Recovery, evasion of questions about vaccination-related death, blatant lies to the commons about vaccine approvals, hard-sell vaccine marketing condemned as totalitarian, and both delays and groundless exaggerations in relation to the Indian/Delta variant’.

‘But there is something about the Midazolam story that has at last stirred the police into some kind of action. A threatening slate-grey and brown cloud of doubt hangs over it that can only be grasped if one accepts the reality of depraved people in public life. Such clouds follow Matt Hancock around like a Satanic travelling fair’.

The Evidence – ‘You stayed at home, to protect the NHS, but they gave Midazolam to the Elderly and told you they were Covid Deaths’ (link).

We Need To Talk About Midazolam – Clare Wills Harrison (link).

‘By way of a shocking insight into utterly compelling new evidence of genocide by government policy, procurement and administration, which the People’s Union of Britain [PUB], Scouse polymath and independent data cruncher, Mark Oakford, and fearsome probate solicitor, Clare Wills Harrison, are on the brink of filing in the Private Criminal Prosecution of the Four Horsemen of COVID-1984 and their shadowy accomplices, here lies Clare’s summary of the serious issues to be tried, which she published this evening on social media’.

Your Government has committed Democide since March 2020 by using fear, deception, and Midazolam… (link).

‘Whilst all this was happening Matt Hancock and Chris Whitty instructed hospitals to discharge as many patients as possible into care homes, the very place the patients loved ones were now banned from visiting, the very place a doctor was not required to visit to certify a death, the very place carers could not be held liable for a death as long as it was just suspected to be Covid-19’.

‘The very place where care home managers refused to call out a doctor to treat an illness. The very place that care home managers refused to call an ambulance to take a resident to hospital. The very place that any patient with the first signs of just a sniffle were put on do not resuscitate orders without informing the patient or their family’.

‘The very place where those do not resuscitate orders were used as permission to begin end of life care. End of life care which involved the refusal of medical treatment. End of life care which involved the withdrawal of existing medication. End of life care which involved the injection of lethal amounts of midazolam. End of life care which involved the deprivation of food and water, leading to the residents dying of drug overdose, starvation, and dehydration’.

‘Is it just a coincidence that midazolam causes the same symptoms as serious complications due to Covid-19?’

As of 10 June 2021, Graph reveals correlation between ‘Covid deaths’ and use on old people of the dangerous respiratory-depressing drug Midazolam and between ‘Covid deaths’ and the fake ‘vaccine’ roll-out among the elderly at the start of 2021 (link).

As of May 31, 2021, Vaccine researcher admits ‘big mistake,’ says spike protein is dangerous ‘toxin’ (link).

‘‘Terrifying’ new research finds vaccine spike protein unexpectedly in bloodstream. The protein is linked to blood clots, heart and brain damage, and potential risks to nursing babies and fertility’.

As of 29 March 2021, Do doctors have to have the (emergency use authorisation) covid-19 vaccine? (link).

‘Nevertheless, what I am currently struggling with is the failure to report the reality of the morbidity caused by our current vaccination program within the health service and staff population. The levels of sickness after vaccination is unprecedented and staff are getting very sick and some with neurological symptoms which is having a huge impact on the health service function. Even the young and healthy are off for days, some for weeks, and some requiring medical treatment. Whole teams are being taken out as they went to get vaccinated together’.

‘Mandatory vaccination in this instance is stupid, unethical and irresponsible when it comes to protecting our staff and public health. We are in the voluntary phase of vaccination, and encouraging staff to take an unlicensed product that is impacting on their immediate health, and I have direct experience of staff contracting Covid AFTER vaccination and probably transmitting it. In fact, it is clearly stated that these vaccine products do not offer immunity or stop transmission. In which case why are we doing it? There is no longitudinal safety data (a couple of months of trial data at best) available and these products are only under emergency licensing. What is to say that there are no longitudinal adverse effects that we may face that may put the entire health sector at risk?’

As of March 02, 2021, MEDICAL SHOCKER: Scientists at Sloan Kettering discover mRNA inactivates tumor-suppressing proteins, meaning it can promote cancer (link).

‘scientists at Sloan Kettering found that mRNA itself carries cancer CAUSING changes – changes that genetic tests don’t even analyze, flying completely under the radar of oncologists across the globe’.

We can expect cancers in those who have had the mRNA injectable to skyrocket.

As of 18 January 2021, COVID-19 RNA Based Vaccines and the Risk of Prion Disease (link).

Among the prion diseases are scrapie, transmissible mink encephalopathy (TME), bovine spongiform encephalopathy (BSE) and Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease (CJD).

As of December, 2020, Pfizer COVID vaccine trial shows alarming evidence of pathogenic priming in older adults (link).

Pfizer and Moderna using relative risk reduction in order to claim “95% effective” instead of using absolute risk reduction where they’d only be able to claim “0.7%” and “0.6%” effectiveness, respectively, is right out of Billy G’s favorite book “How to Lie With Statistics.” (tweet).

As of 19 March 2020, the UK gov website said that COVID-19 is no longer considered to be a high consequence infectious disease (HCID) in the UK (link).

‘They have determined that several features have now changed; in particular, more information is available about mortality rates (low overall)’

As of June 04, 2021, Epidemiologists Say CDC Exaggerated Outdoor COVID Risks (link).

Risk is 0.1%, it is not 10%. This is a whooping 100-fold exaggeration.

As of 13 November 2020, Covid-19: politicisation, “corruption,” and suppression of science (link).

As of 12 October 2020, WHO Flip-Flops: (Dr David Nabarro) Urges World Leaders To Stop Using Lockdowns To Fight COVID Contagion (link).

“New Zealand children falling ill in high numbers…children haven’t been exposed to range of bugs due to lockdowns, distancing and sanitiser and their immune systems are suffering…wards flooded by babies with a potentially-deadly respiratory virus.” (tweet, website).

Lockdowns (will) kill more people than COVID-19 (November 10, 2020 Dr Lidiya Angelova, link).

‘Locking everyone will decrease everyone’s immunity and make everyone susceptible to all pathogens. Immunity gets weaker by not being in contact with other harmless viruses but also by lack of natural vitamin D, fresh air and exercise’.

I dare say that Dr Lidiya Angelova takes no pleasure in being proven correct.

New research obliterates the entire justification behind vaccine passports, finding that public gatherings contribute NOTHING to the spread of covid (link).

I will never ask you. It’s your body & your choice. I will never tell you, because it’s my body & my choice. And I will absolutely never carry any form of domestic ID that marks me as safe or unsafe. A vaccine passport is not freedom, it’s tyranny. #NoVaccinePassports (tweet).

‘There were no positive tests amongst 1,174 close contacts of asymptomatic cases’ was one outcome of Post-lockdown SARS-CoV-2 nucleic acid screening between May 14 and June 1, 2020 in nearly ten million residents of Wuhan, China (20 November 2020, link).

As of 01 December 2020, (British Medical Journal) Covid-19: Asymptomatic cases may not be infectious, Wuhan study indicates (link).

–

People who have no symptoms cannot spread disease – the GIGANTIC lie on which the scam is founded – doctors speak out (website, brand new tube).

Giant Study Disproves Myth Of Asymptomatic COVID Spread (link).

‘The study, published in the November issue of the peer-reviewed scientific journal Nature Communications, studied 9,899,828 residents of Wuhan, screening them between May 14, 2020 and June 1, 2020. The results provided clear evidence as to the possibility of any asymptomatic transmission of the virus’.

As of 15 Oct, 2020, Only poisoned monkey kidney cells ‘grew’ the SARS-CoV-2 ‘virus’. SARS-CoV-2 non-infectious in CDC lab and of 30k genome, found 37 then computed the rest, which makes it 99.9987% a unicorn (link).

World Health Organisation guidelines say that “contact tracing” is “not recommended in any circumstances” (page 9 of link).

PCR inventor Kary Mullis- ‘can find almost anything in anybody’ (link).

A unicorn virus not able to be detected by a unicorn test, and to complete the set, I am calling the vaccine a unicorn too.

As of February 23, 2021, PCR Testing Saga: Were We Duped? (link).

‘Were federal health officials and experts at WHO really unaware that the recommended high cycle count (CT) for PCR tests would produce an exorbitant number of false positives for COVID?’

The ONS has admitted it has been reporting PCR tests as positive when only a single coronavirus gene is detected, despite this being against the manufacturer instructions that two or more genes must be found. (tweet, website).

–

As of 11/04/2021, Laboratories in US can’t find Covid-19 in one of 1,500 positive tests (link).

‘CDC sued for massive fraud: Tests at 7 universities of ALL people examined showed that they did not have Covid, but just Influenza A or B – EU statistics: ‘Corona’ virtually disappeared, even under mortality’.

As of April 29, 2021, Flu Has Disappeared Worldwide during the COVID Pandemic (link).

As of 20 November 2020, Portuguese Court Rules PCR Tests “Unreliable” & Quarantines “Unlawful” (link).

‘Important legal decision faces total media blackout in Western world’

‘The ruling goes on to conclude that, based on the science they read, any PCR test using over 25 cycles is totally unreliable. Governments and private labs have been very tight-lipped about the exact number of cycles they run when PCR testing, but it is known to sometimes be as high as 45. Even fearmonger-in-chief Anthony Fauci has publicly stated anything over 35 is totally unusable’.

Austrian court overturns judgment: PCR test not suitable for diagnosis “The court states in several places that a PCR test is not suitable for determining infectivity.” Deutsch: https://info-direkt.eu/2021/03/31/oesterreichisches-gericht-kippt-urteil-pcr-test-nicht-zur-diagnostik-geeignet/

English: https://translate.google.com/translate?hl=&sl=de&tl=en&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.info-direkt.eu%2F2021%2F03%2F31%2Foesterreichisches-gericht-kippt-urteil-pcr-test-nicht-zur-diagnostik-geeignet%2F (tweet).

As of October 31, 2020, Government website reveals extensive “COVID cases” fraud – RT-PCR is not able to distinguish whether infectious virus is present (link).

NHS Manchester FOI request shows NHS are using cycles at 45 which is medical fraud & 97% false positive!!! (tweet).

–

Still running at 45 cycles Still NO pandemic (tweet).

Anything over 30 cycles and the false positives go up radically. At 35 cycles its around 97% false positives. Its a false positive PCR pandemic. (tweet).

Covid-19: Where is the virus? (link).

Is pine needle tea the answer to covid vaccine shedding / transmission? Learn about suramin, shikimic acid and how to make your own extracts (link).

S U R A M I N: How the COVID-1984 Global Control Regime Can Be Terminated (link).

As of 1 March 2021, A QUARTER of all UK Covid fatalities had dementia: Huge death toll among elderly is revealed (link).

As of 22 November 2020, “These data analyses suggest that in contrast to most people’s assumptions, the number of deaths by COVID-19 is not alarming. In fact, it has relatively no effect on deaths in the United States.” – John Hopkins Uni (link, archived copy of deleted doc).

As of February 1st 2021, COVID-19 Fatalities 16.7 Times Too High Due to ‘Illegal’ Inflation (link).

–

–

You are 20 times less likely to die with/from COVID-19, if you don’t have pre-existing adverse health conditions.

All these pre-existing adverse health conditions are quite easily capable of being the dominant cause of death in any of these cases.

As reported for Italy on 19 March 2020, for Britain on 12 June 2020 and for the United States of America on 1 September 2020.

You are 100 times less likely to die with/from COVID-19, if you are vitamin D sufficient for T cell activation.

As reported on 18 June 2020 link.

Finally Confirmed! Vitamin D Nearly Abolishes ICU Risk in COVID-19 (link).

Data shows the average age of death from coronavirus is 82.4 years, writes DAVID ROSE as he argues for anti-lockdown plan to shield only the most vulnerable (link).

You are 33,333 times less likely to die with/from COVID-19, if you are under 20 years of age or 5,000 times if you are under 50 or 200 times if you are under 70. This was as of September 27, 2020 when the CDC reported that the infection fatality ratio for each age group was as follows: 0-19yo is 0.00003%, 20-49yo is 0.0002%, 50-69yo is 0.005% & 70+yo is 0.054% link.

Big pharma is not needed here.

University Of Florida Lab Finds Dangerous Pathogens On Children’s Face Masks (link, link).

‘A laboratory at the University of Florida that recently analyzed a small sample of face masks, detected the presence of 11 dangerous pathogens that included bacterias that cause diphtheria, pneumonia, and meningitis’.

CDC: masks don’t work (Originally published 6 February 2020 and updated May 2020, link).

As of 06 Oct 2020, German Neurologist Warns Against Wearing Facemasks: ‘Oxygen Deprivation Causes Permanent Neurological Damage’ (link).

As of Sep 20, 2020, A German children’s charity has commissioned a laboratory to examine a commercially available mask. The face mask was previously worn by a child in school for 8 hours. Examination findings: Detection of 82 bacterial colonies and 4 mold colonies (link).

You shouldn’t wear a face covering unless you want to give yourself bacterial pneumonia.

As of August 07, 2020, Dentists say ‘mask mouth’ can cause serious health complications, including strokes (link).

‘The dentists said that the face coverings increase mouth dryness and contribute to a buildup of bad bacteria’.

As of February 4, 2021, Long-term mask wearing may contribute to advanced stage lung cancer, study finds (link).

Masking Danger? Are We Inhaling Disease-causing Microplastic Particles From Face Masks? (link).

Fact Check – Scientific studies prove you are more likely to catch Covid-19 if you wear a Face Covering (link).

This law got passed on the quiet yesterday (October 1) in the #UK, allowing the harvesting and retention of the DNA of anyone who does a #COVID-19 test. No mention in main stream #news. See link: https://legislation.gov.uk/uksi/2020/973/ (link).

I don’t want anyone’s DNA to be harvested or retained so I ask everyone reading this to not take a test or if they do take a test they first consult a lawyer to sue the government so that their DNA is not harvested or retained.

Another Covid Myth Dies the Death (link).

‘On April 5, however, the CDC page was replaced by a much-simplified set of instructions, which includes now this discreet note: “In most situations, the risk of infection from touching a surface is low.” Oh is that so?’

BILL GATES’ FOUNDATION FUNDED ‘DNA MINING’ USING COVID-19 TESTS (website, bitchute).

Can there be anything more personal than someone’s DNA?

Q: What’s the difference between a vaccine passport and a yellow star? A: 82 years. (tweet).

Clown world.

–

Father’s Day in 2021. Families split by the border meet at plastic barriers to celebrate. Hundreds of people lined up along the road, some have tables and chairs @10NewsFirst

@10NewsFirstQLD (tweet, Future generations will look back and think we collectively lost our mind, and our humanity. There is more to life than covid and our leaders seem to have completely lost sight of this. (retweet).

Clown world.

BREAKING: Monica Smit ARRESTED for incitement (link).

‘The leader of Reignite Democracy Australia live-streamed her arrest’.

Clown world.

Real Rukshan Asks Questions About Monica’s Arrest (website, youtube).

‘The recent arrest of grassroots political campaigner Monica Smit of Reignite Democracy Australia for incitement appears to be calculated, targeted and politically motivated. Smit is currently awaiting a court appearance after refusing erroneous bail conditions, which would have caused her to give up her political aspirations and potentially damage the ability of Reignite Democracy Australia to mount coordinated political opposition to government policy in the future’.

Democracy was Arrested on the 31st and Democracy will be on Trial (website).

‘From the team at RDA, we sincerely thank you so much from the bottom of our hearts for your outpouring of support and financial contributions to help Monica mount her legal defence and fight for all Australian’s freedoms’.

‘If you have donated yet and are in the position to help financially, please donate here. If you are not in a position to contribute financially then your thoughts and prayers are gratefully appreciated’.

Monica Smit Refuses to be Silenced: Chooses Jail over Unfair Bail (link).

‘Yesterday police around Australia launched a coordinated strike against anti-lockdown leaders and livestreamers. Monica Smit, MD of Reignite Democracy was caught in the dragnet, and she caught her arrest on camera’.

‘In a dramatic turn of events she has refused to sign her bail certificate because the bail conditions were too onerous. Here is an excerpt of the Reignite Democracy’s statement on the matter:’

‘Allow us to begin by saying that there has been enormous support for Monica from people not only in Australia but from all over the world…it’s been astounding! it’s a testament of everything that Monica stands for…. Being a voice for the people in preserving their god-given democratic rights. This is precisely why Monica has declined to sign the bail order. The solicitor stated that the bail conditions were some of the most onerous conditions he had ever seen and that some may have even been unconstitutional in their effect… The first consequence would be an immediate dismantling of Reignite Democracy Australia, which would then impact on every other similar website! Mani Shishineh of Legalbit Lawyers, an excellent and reliable solicitor, declared that “signing that bail order would have effectively put an end to democracy in Australia!.” Be assured that he’s working with an experienced barrister, Marcel White, that we feel privileged to also have on board! Both are ready and willing to take this all the way to the Supreme Court or even the High Court, as this will set an important precedent. Meanwhile, this means that Monica will be in custody for as long as 4-6 weeks! It’s important that you all know that Monica came to this decision of her own volition…for her, this was non-negotiable! Be assured that the RDA team are committed to keeping the website going, as it’s more important now than ever!’

‘Monica has always focused on “solutions” and messages of hope!’

‘This is extremely admirable. Change will not occur in this country without people who are prepared to make sacrifices, and Smit has set an excellent example. The vision of Reignite Democracy is as follows:’

‘Reignite Democracy Australia (RDA) was founded by Monica Smit in response to the Victorian government’s catastrophic handling of the COVID pandemic’.

‘Our vision is to empower people by giving them a voice and providing them with honest, timely and truthful information’.

‘We aim to provide a real alternative to the mainstream media, covering the issues that affect people’s lives and delivering high quality content via multiple channels’.

‘And they appear to understand the consequences of attracting the gaze of the Eye of Sauron’.

‘UPDATE: George Chistiensen has weighed in on the matter:’

‘Anti-lockdown campaigner Monica Smit is currently a political prisoner in the People’s Republic of DanAndrewstan, otherwise known as Victoria’.

‘Earlier today, I spoke with both Ms Smit’s partner and also her lawyer who informed me of this news’.

‘She has been charged with a claim of “incitement” and allegedly breaching the CHO directives for posting remarks online in that were in opposition to the Victorian Labor Government’s lockdown regime’.

‘In order to secure bail, the authorities demanded that she not only shut down her political organisation Reignite Democracy Australia and all of its associated websites and social media accounts but they also demanded that she not continue to “incite” opposition to the Victorian Labor Government’s lockdown regime which would likely mean she is not able to express her opposition to the Andrews’ lockdown regime publicly’.

‘It should be noted that Reignite Democracy Australia has an application before the electoral commission to become a political party’.

‘So to be clear, Ms Smit will only be allowed out of jail if she shuts down a fledgling political party and that fledgling political party’s means of communications, and if she refrains from any discussion around the political issue of lockdowns in Victoria’.

‘Ms Smit’s imprisonment and her bail conditions are a clear breach of the implied constitutional freedom of political communication’.

‘And just as this freedom is being undermined in Victoria, so too is the public trust and respect for the police when VicPol is arresting and prosecuting political campaigners like Ms Smit’.

‘I call on Ms Smit to be released from jail without these outrageous limitations on her political rights and for the police to withdraw the politically-motivated charges against her and to refrain from further political arrests and prosecutions’.

‘As predicted, anti-lockdown leaders are starting to get the same treatment as nationalist leaders. Jacob Hersant was arrested and bailed on condition that he have no contact with NSN members and make no social media posts, conveniently before an amateurish Channel 9 hitpiece on NSN members’.

‘Earlier this year Neil Erikson chose to go to jail for a month rather than accept a so-called “community corrections order” which would have similarly limited his freedom of speech as well as require him to essentially undergo re-education’.

‘After decades of deliberate demographic replacement, the Australian government is now plunging the country into the darkest period in its history. The coronavirus is not the cause of this darkness. The Regime’s use of the coronavirus as a pretext to establish a totalitarian system of control over the Australian people is the cause of this darkness’.

‘We will not bring back the light without great sacrifice’.

‘SUPPORT MONICA HERE: https://www.reignitedemocracyaustralia.com.au/monicas-legal-defence-fundraiser/’

A message from Monica (link).

‘I would rather be in prison, with no rights, than willingly sign them away’.

UK Column News – 6th September 2021. Scientists not backing Covid jabs for 12 to 15-year-olds (in a display of theatrics to falsely convince everyone that there is some sort of debate going on). GPs cash in on vaccinations for children: in addition to the £12.58 item of service fee, a further supplement of £10 can be claimed per vaccination dose to eligible children and young people aged 12-15. Why are millions of nurses willing to give up their careers rather than submit to mandatory COVID vaccination? (Israel) Virus czar calls to begin readying for eventual 4th vaccine dose. Portugal, Sweden slap COVID entry ban on Israelis, including those vaccinated. Our face mask song (is more clown world). MPs launch cross-party campaign against covid passes: 1. Unnecessary; 2. Discriminatory; 3. Counter-productive; 4. Checkpoint society; 5. Surveillance state; 6. Mission creep; 7. Irreversible; 8. Divisive; 9. autonomy. Media trust hits new low: fewer than half of all Americans have trust in traditional media, these numbers are echoed across the rest of the world. What’s (not) needed is for trusted institutions to visibly embrace the news media. Which trusted institutions are those? (website, odysee, bitchute, rumble, brandnewtube, terminated from youtube, not livestreamed on or uploaded onto vimeo).

When I board a plane, the only person I want to know is fully vaccinated is the pilot. If he is, then I’m getting straight back off again. (tweet).

There you have it confirmation from the highest legislative body in the country. It is illegal to require people to receive vaccinations. (tweet).

The New World Order Flag has finally been unveiled. (tweet).

I can always remove my tin foil hat. Can you remove your spiked proteins? (tweet).

Fact. We don’t have long term safety data yet. It’s experimental, it’s emergency authorized, and it’s not approved. All decisions we make must be on an informed basis, not influenced by million pound fear porn advertising/promotional campaigns! (tweet).

A concentration camp in Australia. They call it an isolation Centre. (tweet).

My wife is a funeral arranger, she hasn’t done any overtime, she did one more funeral in 2020 than she did in 2019, now her colleagues are getting jabbed she has done more overtime in the past 8 weeks than she has done in 10 years. (tweet).

During the covid era we’ve seen “socialists” cheering on the greatest upward wealth transfer in history, “antiracists” celebrating Jim Crow-style vax pass laws, and “liberals” denouncing freedom and civil rights. Fear and arrogance have produced truly insane levels of hypocrisy. (tweet).

Police abruptly stopped BrasilVsArgentina match after 5 min, as 4 Argentinian players came from UK, with different entry quarantine under CV mad rules Police interrupted an international match to deport them, like a movie international criminals affair (tweet, youtube).

Hey @ggreenwald, there are 44 published, peer-reviewed studies of IVM in COVID – 11 Double blind RCT’s, 12 open RCT’s, 1 single blind RCT, 2 PSM OCT’s- nearly all showing MASSIVE benefits..+ >30 non-RCT’s show the exact same. NIH could give a weak/cautious rec.. but wont. Insane. (tweet).

For those that don’t know, Peru did a massive campaign with ivermectin in last half of 2020. The mortality dropped 14 fold over 3 months. A new president came in – and stopped the campaign. And deaths rose 13 fold over the next month. This figure is from:

https://ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC8383101/ (tweet, website).

Attorney Ralph Lorigo has gone to court to force hospitals to give ivermectin to vented patients.. 12 times. He won court orders 11 times. 9 of those patients are now home and the 10th is rapidly improving on ivermectin. I guess this country needs more lawyers and less doctors (tweet).

Australian senator Malcolm Roberts on Ivermectin suppression – conspiracy theory or…. (tweet).

‘Horse dewormer’ overdose story debunked: We have no such doctor & treat people as normal, hospital says (link).

‘A shocking story claimed that an Oklahoma hospital had to turn away gunshot victims because so many people had overdosed on “horse dewormer” in a bid to treat Covid-19 themselves. The sensation was destroyed by lack of proof’.

‘As it turns out, the story was horse s**t from top to bottom. When podcast host Joe Rogan announced he was treating his own case of Covid-19 with a cocktail of medications including ivermectin, the establishment commentariat went into overdrive, describing the drug – a Nobel Prize-winning anti-parasitic widely used around the world – as a dangerous substance used in the treatment of livestock’.

Horse s**t the ‘horse dewormer’ overdose story was.

Finally, in Florida, with the highest vax-rate at 37% COVID deaths are pretty much identical to 2020 but but all-cause mortality is more than 15% higher. (tweet).

DO NOT TAKE THE TESTS! The swabs are deliberately being contaminated and we must get to the bottom of who’s manufacturing these weapons of war. The human species is under biological attack. The public has been lied to from the start https://ambassadorlove.wordpress.com/2021/05/21/slo (tweet, website).

Dr. Dolores Cahill summarizes the entire Covid-19 fraud. Shocking mRNA vaccine side effects and life expectancy (tweet).

Dr. Natalia Prego Canceló – appalling if true… (tweet).

Neil Oliver: ‘I have no inclination whatever to tell others what to do with their lives. I am, however, by nature, inclined to have real big problems with any elected official who feels empowered to tell me what to do with mine, far less with my kids.’ (tweet).

Vaccination of 1 million children may prevent 1 ITU admission. It may result in 34 myocarditis cases. This is a serious condition. Viral myocarditis has a 5 year mortality rate of more than 50%. I wouldn’t want that on my conscience. #childrenbeforepolitics @CMO_England (tweet).

It’s not your child’s responsibility to protect society, it’s society’s responsibility to protect your child. This is so fucked up. #COVID19 #COVID (tweet).

Highest covid rate, highest vax rate….. this surely has to make ppl question things….

Ireland now has highest Covid rate in EU, according to ECDC (tweet, website).

Edmonton woman threatened with withdrawal of life-saving surgery unless she gets COVID-19 vaccine (link).

‘Lewis shared a number of considerations in her decision to forego receiving the COVID-19 vaccine at this time, including:’

‘1) The vaccines have not been fully authorized by Health Canada. They are being used under “Interim Authorization” in Canada, with human clinical trials continuing until 2023’.

‘2) Covid vaccines have caused notable side effects, including nearly 7,000 reported deaths between December 2020 and June 2021, according to the US Vaccine Adverse Events Reporting System (VAERS)’.

‘3) Health Canada has placed warning labels on the Covid vaccines for adverse events such as blood clotting, myocarditis, pericarditis, and Bell’s Palsy’.

‘4) Finally, informed consent is the standard for all medical interventions. The FDA factsheet for the healthcare provider reads, “The recipient or their caregiver has the option to accept or refuse (Pfizer-BioNTech) vaccine.”’

‘Lewis also notes that the Nuremburg Code, which was enacted after WWII following coercive and forced experimentation on captives by German military officials, requires patients to be able to “exercise free power of choice, without the intervention of any element of force.”’

UK Covid Passport made by company owners with roots to Nazi Germany @FatEmperor (tweet).

Mom, what is hypocrisy? Claiming that healthcare is a basic human right while saying the unvaccinated should be denied healthcare (tweet).

For the eighth consecutive week, the French are protesting forced vaccines and health passes. (tweet).

Wide-scale protests continue into the weekend across France, calling for Macron’s resignation following his announcement that a digital health pass would be required in all “bars, restaurants, amusement parks, shopping centers, trains, coaches and planes.” (tweet).

Massive protest in Montreal, Quebec, Canada against the mandatory domestic vaccine passes that were rolled out in the province on September 1. Easily over 30k Reporting for @WestphalianNews. (tweet).

Vaccine passports have always been the plan for digital identity and the transforming of governments for the 21st Century. It doesn’t matter if they say it’s for the greater good, no society can truly be free when its citizens are denied the most basic of human rights. (tweet).

Officer: I don’t want you here. Me: No one wants you here. Officer: I’m doing my job. Me: I’m doing my job. Checkmate. Follow me on insta to keep it reels: http://instagram.com/ozraeliaviyemini (tweet).

No answers after long term care home loses half its residents to questionable COVID circumstances (link).

‘Back at the end of October 2020, I filed a freedom of information request with the Ministry of Health and Long-Term Care. I had been investigating the series of events that happened at Pinecrest Nursing Home in Bobcaygeon, Ontario, where they lost nearly half of their residents in a two and a half week period… allegedly due to COVID 19, but also under questionable circumstances’.

‘When I reached out to Pinecrest for comment and clarification, I received a response from Janelle Whalen, who is one of Pinecrest’s administrators. She said that “During the outbreak at Pinecrest Nursing Home, our leadership team had daily conversations with Public Health, the Ministries of Health and of Long-Term Care and other health system partners.” I have it in writing’.

‘So when my freedom of information request to the Ministry came back that “no responsive records were located,” I couldn’t believe it! So, of course we appealed the decision’.

‘On June 24, I finally received an email confirming my notice of appeal. It’s been eight months, and there is no end in sight for this freedom of information request’.

Dom Busby: 53-year-old BBC sports reporter develops brain tumor, dead 11 weeks after experimental AstraZeneca shot (June 12, 2021, link).

‘Let me see my grandbairns’ Scots gran dies in care home after heartbreaking final plea to politicians (link).

Where is the humanity?

Landmark study finds that lockdowns did not save a single life. (tweet, June 30, 2021, website).

Today’s Mail on Sunday: BBC admits (Douma) Syria gas attack report had serious flaws (tweet).

–