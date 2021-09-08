Your alternative update on #COVID19 for 2021-09-08. Do we know jab’s long-term consequences? No. UK’s MHRA never inspected Pfizer jab study data

by paulthepaperbear in Uncategorized

Great Barrington Declaration – Dr. Martin Kulldorff, professor of medicine at Harvard University, a biostatistician, and epidemiologist, Dr. Sunetra Gupta, professor at Oxford University, an epidemiologist and Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, professor at Stanford University Medical School, a physician, epidemiologist, health economist, and public health policy expert (link).

‘As infectious disease epidemiologists and public health scientists we have grave concerns about the damaging physical and mental health impacts of the prevailing COVID-19 policies, and recommend an approach we call Focused Protection’.

At the time of creating this blog post there were the following 3 sets of signatories.

797,721 concerned citizens.

14,879 medical and public health scientists.

43,804 medical practitioners.

It’s really, really simple: shelter the vulnerable from the infectious while the rest of us get on with living our lives.

–

World Doctors Alliance (link).

‘An independent non-profit alliance of doctors, nurses, healthcare professionals and staff around the world who have united in the wake of the Covid-19 response chapter to share experiences with a view to ending all lockdowns and related damaging measures and to re-establish universal health determinance of psychological and physical wellbeing for all humanity’.

‘WDA represents a diverse range of opinions of health care professionals and does not have a consensus of opinions on the origin of covid-19 or the political ramifications of the lockdown per se. WDA is however committed to debate the causes of harm resulting from the coronavirus act measures and to raise issues that expose harmful medical and life limiting practices detrimental to the well being of all living men women and children’.

Prof Dolores Cahil, Dr Mohammad Adil, Dr R Zac Cox, Dr Andrew Kaufman, Dr Heiko Schoning, Dr Heinrich Fiechtner, Dr Scott Jensen, Elke De Klerk, Dr Mikael Nordfors, Dr Hilde Smet, Dr Vernon Coleman and Dr Johan Denis.

WDA’s open letter raises questions on the following topics.

Collateral damage the cure is worse than the virus, Death certificates (1), Economic ruin, Censorship, Testing – False positives, Hydroxychloroquine, Prevention, ‘Vaccine’, Conflicts of interest, Cui bono? Who benefits?

–

Further Midazolam graph Attached is a graph showing cumulative and linear all cause mortality for over 65s vs cumulative and linear midazolam prescribing, both for period Jan 2020 to June 2021. Deaths scale is left hand side, midazolam scale right hand side. 1/5 (tweet).

–

What really happened to ‘Midazolam Matt’ Hancock? (link).

‘On 12th July 2020, UK Redtop The Sun ran a lead piece that was nothing short of astonishing’.

‘Official figures at the time showed 38,352 out-of-hospital prescriptions for Midazolam were issued in April 2020 – more than double the February figure. And over the previous five years in England, the total had rarely moved either side of around 15,000’.

‘The Mail also had the story, reporting that ‘anti-euthanasia campaigners last night said they suspected the spike was evidence that many people had been put on end-of-life protocols or ‘pathways’…..Whistleblowers also claimed to have witnessed misuse of sedatives’’.

‘A broad range of inexplicable events happened on Hancock’s watch: dodgy death certificates, care home dumping, perpetual contradicting of his boss, vital facts kept from colleagues, overstated PHE mortality stats, huge percentages of people who went into hospital for minor surgery yet wound up dead from SarsCov2, corrupt drug trials conducted by Oxford Recovery, evasion of questions about vaccination-related death, blatant lies to the commons about vaccine approvals, hard-sell vaccine marketing condemned as totalitarian, and both delays and groundless exaggerations in relation to the Indian/Delta variant’.

‘But there is something about the Midazolam story that has at last stirred the police into some kind of action. A threatening slate-grey and brown cloud of doubt hangs over it that can only be grasped if one accepts the reality of depraved people in public life. Such clouds follow Matt Hancock around like a Satanic travelling fair’.

–

The Evidence – ‘You stayed at home, to protect the NHS, but they gave Midazolam to the Elderly and told you they were Covid Deaths’ (link).

–

We Need To Talk About Midazolam – Clare Wills Harrison (link).

‘By way of a shocking insight into utterly compelling new evidence of genocide by government policy, procurement and administration, which the People’s Union of Britain [PUB], Scouse polymath and independent data cruncher, Mark Oakford, and fearsome probate solicitor, Clare Wills Harrison, are on the brink of filing in the Private Criminal Prosecution of the Four Horsemen of COVID-1984 and their shadowy accomplices, here lies Clare’s summary of the serious issues to be tried, which she published this evening on social media’.

–

Your Government has committed Democide since March 2020 by using fear, deception, and Midazolam… (link).

‘Whilst all this was happening Matt Hancock and Chris Whitty instructed hospitals to discharge as many patients as possible into care homes, the very place the patients loved ones were now banned from visiting, the very place a doctor was not required to visit to certify a death, the very place carers could not be held liable for a death as long as it was just suspected to be Covid-19’.

‘The very place where care home managers refused to call out a doctor to treat an illness. The very place that care home managers refused to call an ambulance to take a resident to hospital. The very place that any patient with the first signs of just a sniffle were put on do not resuscitate orders without informing the patient or their family’.

‘The very place where those do not resuscitate orders were used as permission to begin end of life care. End of life care which involved the refusal of medical treatment. End of life care which involved the withdrawal of existing medication. End of life care which involved the injection of lethal amounts of midazolam. End of life care which involved the deprivation of food and water, leading to the residents dying of drug overdose, starvation, and dehydration’.

‘Is it just a coincidence that midazolam causes the same symptoms as serious complications due to Covid-19?’

–

As of 10 June 2021, Graph reveals correlation between ‘Covid deaths’ and use on old people of the dangerous respiratory-depressing drug Midazolam and between ‘Covid deaths’ and the fake ‘vaccine’ roll-out among the elderly at the start of 2021 (link).

–

As of May 31, 2021, Vaccine researcher admits ‘big mistake,’ says spike protein is dangerous ‘toxin’ (link).

‘‘Terrifying’ new research finds vaccine spike protein unexpectedly in bloodstream. The protein is linked to blood clots, heart and brain damage, and potential risks to nursing babies and fertility’.

–

As of 29 March 2021, Do doctors have to have the (emergency use authorisation) covid-19 vaccine? (link).

‘Nevertheless, what I am currently struggling with is the failure to report the reality of the morbidity caused by our current vaccination program within the health service and staff population. The levels of sickness after vaccination is unprecedented and staff are getting very sick and some with neurological symptoms which is having a huge impact on the health service function. Even the young and healthy are off for days, some for weeks, and some requiring medical treatment. Whole teams are being taken out as they went to get vaccinated together’.

‘Mandatory vaccination in this instance is stupid, unethical and irresponsible when it comes to protecting our staff and public health. We are in the voluntary phase of vaccination, and encouraging staff to take an unlicensed product that is impacting on their immediate health, and I have direct experience of staff contracting Covid AFTER vaccination and probably transmitting it. In fact, it is clearly stated that these vaccine products do not offer immunity or stop transmission. In which case why are we doing it? There is no longitudinal safety data (a couple of months of trial data at best) available and these products are only under emergency licensing. What is to say that there are no longitudinal adverse effects that we may face that may put the entire health sector at risk?’

–

As of March 02, 2021, MEDICAL SHOCKER: Scientists at Sloan Kettering discover mRNA inactivates tumor-suppressing proteins, meaning it can promote cancer (link).

‘scientists at Sloan Kettering found that mRNA itself carries cancer CAUSING changes – changes that genetic tests don’t even analyze, flying completely under the radar of oncologists across the globe’.

We can expect cancers in those who have had the mRNA injectable to skyrocket.

–

As of 18 January 2021, COVID-19 RNA Based Vaccines and the Risk of Prion Disease (link).

Among the prion diseases are scrapie, transmissible mink encephalopathy (TME), bovine spongiform encephalopathy (BSE) and Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease (CJD).

–

As of December, 2020, Pfizer COVID vaccine trial shows alarming evidence of pathogenic priming in older adults (link).

–

Pfizer and Moderna using relative risk reduction in order to claim “95% effective” instead of using absolute risk reduction where they’d only be able to claim “0.7%” and “0.6%” effectiveness, respectively, is right out of Billy G’s favorite book “How to Lie With Statistics.” (tweet).

–

As of 19 March 2020, the UK gov website said that COVID-19 is no longer considered to be a high consequence infectious disease (HCID) in the UK (link).

‘They have determined that several features have now changed; in particular, more information is available about mortality rates (low overall)’

–

As of June 04, 2021, Epidemiologists Say CDC Exaggerated Outdoor COVID Risks (link).

Risk is 0.1%, it is not 10%. This is a whooping 100-fold exaggeration.

–

As of 13 November 2020, Covid-19: politicisation, “corruption,” and suppression of science (link).

–

As of 12 October 2020, WHO Flip-Flops: (Dr David Nabarro) Urges World Leaders To Stop Using Lockdowns To Fight COVID Contagion (link).

–

“New Zealand children falling ill in high numbers…children haven’t been exposed to range of bugs due to lockdowns, distancing and sanitiser and their immune systems are suffering…wards flooded by babies with a potentially-deadly respiratory virus.” (tweet, website).

–

Lockdowns (will) kill more people than COVID-19 (November 10, 2020 Dr Lidiya Angelova, link).

‘Locking everyone will decrease everyone’s immunity and make everyone susceptible to all pathogens. Immunity gets weaker by not being in contact with other harmless viruses but also by lack of natural vitamin D, fresh air and exercise’.

I dare say that Dr Lidiya Angelova takes no pleasure in being proven correct.

–

New research obliterates the entire justification behind vaccine passports, finding that public gatherings contribute NOTHING to the spread of covid (link).

–

I will never ask you. It’s your body & your choice. I will never tell you, because it’s my body & my choice. And I will absolutely never carry any form of domestic ID that marks me as safe or unsafe. A vaccine passport is not freedom, it’s tyranny. #NoVaccinePassports (tweet).

–

‘There were no positive tests amongst 1,174 close contacts of asymptomatic cases’ was one outcome of Post-lockdown SARS-CoV-2 nucleic acid screening between May 14 and June 1, 2020 in nearly ten million residents of Wuhan, China (20 November 2020, link).

–

As of 01 December 2020, (British Medical Journal) Covid-19: Asymptomatic cases may not be infectious, Wuhan study indicates (link).

–

People who have no symptoms cannot spread disease – the GIGANTIC lie on which the scam is founded – doctors speak out (website, brand new tube).

–

Giant Study Disproves Myth Of Asymptomatic COVID Spread (link).

‘The study, published in the November issue of the peer-reviewed scientific journal Nature Communications, studied 9,899,828 residents of Wuhan, screening them between May 14, 2020 and June 1, 2020. The results provided clear evidence as to the possibility of any asymptomatic transmission of the virus’.

–

As of 15 Oct, 2020, Only poisoned monkey kidney cells ‘grew’ the SARS-CoV-2 ‘virus’. SARS-CoV-2 non-infectious in CDC lab and of 30k genome, found 37 then computed the rest, which makes it 99.9987% a unicorn (link).

–

World Health Organisation guidelines say that “contact tracing” is “not recommended in any circumstances” (page 9 of link).

–

PCR inventor Kary Mullis- ‘can find almost anything in anybody’ (link).

A unicorn virus not able to be detected by a unicorn test, and to complete the set, I am calling the vaccine a unicorn too.

–

As of February 23, 2021, PCR Testing Saga: Were We Duped? (link).

‘Were federal health officials and experts at WHO really unaware that the recommended high cycle count (CT) for PCR tests would produce an exorbitant number of false positives for COVID?’

–

The ONS has admitted it has been reporting PCR tests as positive when only a single coronavirus gene is detected, despite this being against the manufacturer instructions that two or more genes must be found. (tweet, website).

–

As of 11/04/2021, Laboratories in US can’t find Covid-19 in one of 1,500 positive tests (link).

‘CDC sued for massive fraud: Tests at 7 universities of ALL people examined showed that they did not have Covid, but just Influenza A or B – EU statistics: ‘Corona’ virtually disappeared, even under mortality’.

–

As of April 29, 2021, Flu Has Disappeared Worldwide during the COVID Pandemic (link).

–

As of 20 November 2020, Portuguese Court Rules PCR Tests “Unreliable” & Quarantines “Unlawful” (link).

‘Important legal decision faces total media blackout in Western world’

‘The ruling goes on to conclude that, based on the science they read, any PCR test using over 25 cycles is totally unreliable. Governments and private labs have been very tight-lipped about the exact number of cycles they run when PCR testing, but it is known to sometimes be as high as 45. Even fearmonger-in-chief Anthony Fauci has publicly stated anything over 35 is totally unusable’.

–

Austrian court overturns judgment: PCR test not suitable for diagnosis “The court states in several places that a PCR test is not suitable for determining infectivity.” Deutsch: https://info-direkt.eu/2021/03/31/oesterreichisches-gericht-kippt-urteil-pcr-test-nicht-zur-diagnostik-geeignet/

English: https://translate.google.com/translate?hl=&sl=de&tl=en&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.info-direkt.eu%2F2021%2F03%2F31%2Foesterreichisches-gericht-kippt-urteil-pcr-test-nicht-zur-diagnostik-geeignet%2F (tweet).

–

As of October 31, 2020, Government website reveals extensive “COVID cases” fraud – RT-PCR is not able to distinguish whether infectious virus is present (link).

–

NHS Manchester FOI request shows NHS are using cycles at 45 which is medical fraud & 97% false positive!!! (tweet).

–

Still running at 45 cycles Still NO pandemic (tweet).

–

Anything over 30 cycles and the false positives go up radically. At 35 cycles its around 97% false positives. Its a false positive PCR pandemic. (tweet).

–

Covid-19: Where is the virus? (link).

–

Is pine needle tea the answer to covid vaccine shedding / transmission? Learn about suramin, shikimic acid and how to make your own extracts (link).

–

S U R A M I N: How the COVID-1984 Global Control Regime Can Be Terminated (link).

–

As of 1 March 2021, A QUARTER of all UK Covid fatalities had dementia: Huge death toll among elderly is revealed (link).

–

As of 22 November 2020, “These data analyses suggest that in contrast to most people’s assumptions, the number of deaths by COVID-19 is not alarming. In fact, it has relatively no effect on deaths in the United States.” – John Hopkins Uni (link, archived copy of deleted doc).

–

As of February 1st 2021, COVID-19 Fatalities 16.7 Times Too High Due to ‘Illegal’ Inflation (link).

–

As of Jan 16, 2021, Massive public defiance in Italy as people flock to bars and restaurants, 50 000 of them pledging to open, to defy Government lockdowns (link).

–

You are 20 times less likely to die with/from COVID-19, if you don’t have pre-existing adverse health conditions.

All these pre-existing adverse health conditions are quite easily capable of being the dominant cause of death in any of these cases.

As reported for Italy on 19 March 2020, for Britain on 12 June 2020 and for the United States of America on 1 September 2020.

–

You are 100 times less likely to die with/from COVID-19, if you are vitamin D sufficient for T cell activation.

As reported on 18 June 2020 link.

–

Finally Confirmed! Vitamin D Nearly Abolishes ICU Risk in COVID-19 (link).

–

Data shows the average age of death from coronavirus is 82.4 years, writes DAVID ROSE as he argues for anti-lockdown plan to shield only the most vulnerable (link).

–

You are 33,333 times less likely to die with/from COVID-19, if you are under 20 years of age or 5,000 times if you are under 50 or 200 times if you are under 70. This was as of September 27, 2020 when the CDC reported that the infection fatality ratio for each age group was as follows: 0-19yo is 0.00003%, 20-49yo is 0.0002%, 50-69yo is 0.005% & 70+yo is 0.054% link.

Big pharma is not needed here.

–

University Of Florida Lab Finds Dangerous Pathogens On Children’s Face Masks (link, link).

‘A laboratory at the University of Florida that recently analyzed a small sample of face masks, detected the presence of 11 dangerous pathogens that included bacterias that cause diphtheria, pneumonia, and meningitis’.

–

CDC: masks don’t work (Originally published 6 February 2020 and updated May 2020, link).

–

As of 06 Oct 2020, German Neurologist Warns Against Wearing Facemasks: ‘Oxygen Deprivation Causes Permanent Neurological Damage’ (link).

–

As of Sep 20, 2020, A German children’s charity has commissioned a laboratory to examine a commercially available mask. The face mask was previously worn by a child in school for 8 hours. Examination findings: Detection of 82 bacterial colonies and 4 mold colonies (link).

You shouldn’t wear a face covering unless you want to give yourself bacterial pneumonia.

–

As of August 07, 2020, Dentists say ‘mask mouth’ can cause serious health complications, including strokes (link).

‘The dentists said that the face coverings increase mouth dryness and contribute to a buildup of bad bacteria’.

–

As of February 4, 2021, Long-term mask wearing may contribute to advanced stage lung cancer, study finds (link).

–

Masking Danger? Are We Inhaling Disease-causing Microplastic Particles From Face Masks? (link).

–

Fact Check – Scientific studies prove you are more likely to catch Covid-19 if you wear a Face Covering (link).

This law got passed on the quiet yesterday (October 1) in the #UK, allowing the harvesting and retention of the DNA of anyone who does a #COVID-19 test. No mention in main stream #news. See link: https://legislation.gov.uk/uksi/2020/973/ (link).

I don’t want anyone’s DNA to be harvested or retained so I ask everyone reading this to not take a test or if they do take a test they first consult a lawyer to sue the government so that their DNA is not harvested or retained.

–

Another Covid Myth Dies the Death (link).

‘On April 5, however, the CDC page was replaced by a much-simplified set of instructions, which includes now this discreet note: “In most situations, the risk of infection from touching a surface is low.” Oh is that so?’

–

BILL GATES’ FOUNDATION FUNDED ‘DNA MINING’ USING COVID-19 TESTS (website, bitchute).

Can there be anything more personal than someone’s DNA?

–

Lawyer Anna De Buisseret: “Deaths From Covid-19 Vaccination Program Fits the Definition of Genocide” (link).

‘In an interview with Unity News Network (UNN), Senior Employment lawyer Anna De Buisseret discussed the ongoing court case regarding the decision to roll out the Covid-19 vaccines to teens and children’.

‘The senior UK lawyer said: “We are taking it to court, proceedings have been issued for judicial review of the decision to roll out the vaccination to 16, 17, and 12 – to 15-year-old age groups’.

‘Over the past year, De Buisseret has been working with a team of lawyers, both in the UK and internationally, to examine and analyse all of the evidence available regarding the Covid-19 pandemic and the experimental vaccines. The team of lawyers has been working with various campaign groups including HART; Covid19Assembly; World Doctors Alliance; UK Freedom Alliance; and, Us for Them.’

‘Recently, De Buisseret challenged officers and staff outside a vaccine clinic in Brighton that was vaccinating 16 and 17-year-olds in a video that went viral on Twitter’.

‘Anna compared the injections to the Bell vs Tavistock NHS Trust case whereby it was deemed that children could not consent to the use of puberty blockers which were entirely experimental’.

‘During the UNN interview, Anna said: “I wanted every parent to read the judgement in the Bell vs Tavistock NHS trust which was handed down in December 2020, because yes it talks about puberty blockers, some of the journalists have said ‘oh shes talking nonsense’ but that’s not the point’.

‘“The point is that it’s an experimental treatment, and the puberty blockers were experimental and these injections are experimental, so the analysis is the same. I wanted parents to have a look at that judgement for themselves so that they could see what the court was saying about how children can’t necessarily be Gillick competent.”’

‘The lawyer explained that a child under the age of 18 cannot understand the risks and long-term consequences of taking the vaccine, especially as “none of us know what they are.”’

‘According to Anna, the NHS has repeatedly been in breach of the informed consent procedures and have been taken to court as a result, leading to the court providing them guidance’.

‘“I personally am drafting an affidavit, which at the moment runs to 138 pages to serve on the Malaysian courts as part of a judicial review. That’s being brought there on the same grounds as we’re bringing them over here, which is that we, you know, on the evidence that children should not be injected with this experimental treatment bridge reaches multiple doors’.

‘“I’ve been asked by the Malaysian team to give my expert evidence in the form of an affidavit on the fact that not only are the Malaysian informed consent rules being broken in respect to those children over there but that it’s happening here and indeed it’s happening across the world.”’

‘De Buisseret said that evidence shows that medical ethic codes around the world are not being upheld and multiple laws are being broken both internationally and domestically in every jurisdiction – including crimes against humanity’.

‘“What’s happening around the world, fits the definition as set out in the room statute of crimes against humanity, and therefore, because of the sheer number of people dying, it fits the definition of genocide’.

‘“Whether it’s a bio weapon under the bio warfare provisions is still being drilled down into, but that is being alleged by various legal teams around the world to be occurring as well.”’

‘She said that she is alarmed at the sheer number of people who have been injured or who have died as a result of taking the Covid-19 vaccines and that injecting children with these experimental jabs would be detrimental to society’.

‘As a result, Anna and her team are going to be sending promotional materials to schools, hospitals, putting them on legal notice’.

–

–

Regulation or Racket? UK Drug Regulator Never Inspected the Pfizer Vaccine Study Data (link).

–

–

UK Column News – 8th September 2021. Flashback: Boris Johnson said national insurance increases are regressive. It is not true that the Government is planning a lockdown or firebreak around the October half term (except that they are). I don’t want to … Why are top vaccine officials resigning their posts? They know about the criminal indictments that are coming againt the genocidal vaccine mass murderers. Breastfeeding baby dies of blood clots and inflamed arteries after mother’s Pfizer shot as per VAERS. The SPARS pandemic 2025 2028: chapter 17 The Global State Fears EpiGirl, the science blogger. Regulation or racket? UK drug regulator never inspected the Pfizer vaccine study data. Sir Christopher Chope’s Covid-19 Vaccine damage private members bill. TCW defending freedom: support our campaign to repeal the unjustifiable and dangerous Coronavirus Act (website, odysee, bitchute, rumble, brandnewtube, terminated from youtube, not livestreamed on or uploaded onto vimeo).

–

–

“Surprise Surprise – Fauci Lied Again”: Rand Paul Reacts To Wuhan Bombshell (link).

‘Senator Rand Paul weighed in Tuesday following a Monday bombshell from The Intercept which revealed that Dr. Anthony Fauci’s NIAID and its parent, the NIH, funded Gain-of-Function research in Wuhan, China. Recall that Fauci called Paul a ‘liar’ for accusing him of funding the risky research, in which viruses are genetically modified or otherwise altered to make them more transmissible to humans’.

–

–

“Scott Morrison secured a travel exemption to return to Sydney for Father’s Day over the weekend despite prohibitions that require anyone visiting Sydney to isolate on return to Canberra for 14 days.” They don’t believe in their own narrative, why do you? (tweet, website).

Where’s the travel exemption for all the other fathers of Australia?

–

–

Over 100,000 Australians Sign Petition Against Using Covid-19 Vaccines on Children (link).

‘The petition read: “There is no short, medium or long term data to support the benefits outweigh the risk for this age group, this is a gamble on children’s lives and the largest experiment known to man’.

‘“Data available from VAERS shows there have been, 15,308 adverse reactions to the vaccine recorded in children between the ages of 6-17. The vaccines are in experimental phase – trials are incomplete, and approvals were given without complete safety and efficacy data being available”’

‘The petition also presented data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) which found that infection and death rates for young Americans (aged 0 to 15) were low compared to other age groups’.

–

–

The pandemic is to force you to get the vaccine. The vaccine is to force you to get the vaccine passport. The passport is to force you to get the social credit score. The social credit score is to force you to obey the government. The government can now deny you food, medicine, housing, travel .. (tweet).

–

–

Man created by the divine, person created by the state (tweet).

–

–

WATCH: Thousands flood Paris streets protesting against Covid-19 health passes across France (link).

‘More than 200 demonstrations against the so-called coronavirus health pass have been scheduled for Saturday across France. In Paris alone thousands of people joined rallies against what they call a violation of people’s rights’.

‘Massive crowds flooded the streets of the French capital on Saturday. Several thousand demonstrators marched through the Boulevard Saint-Marcel in the southeastern part of the city toward the Place de la Bastille’.

–

–

Klaus Schwab and his great fascist reset (October 5, 2020, link).

‘Born in Ravensburg in 1938, Klaus Schwab is a child of Adolf Hitler’s Germany, a police-state regime built on fear and violence, on brainwashing and control, on propaganda and lies, on industrialism and eugenics, on dehumanisation and “disinfection”, on a chilling and grandiose vision of a “new order” that would last a thousand years’.

‘Schwab seems to have dedicated his life to reinventing that nightmare and to trying to turn it into a reality not just for Germany but for the whole world’.

‘Worse still, as his own words confirm time and time again, his technocratic fascist vision is also a twisted transhumanist one, which will merge humans with machines in “curious mixes of digital-and-analog life”, which will infect our bodies with “Smart Dust” and in which the police will apparently be able to read our brains’.

‘And, as we will see, he and his accomplices are using the Covid-19 crisis to bypass democratic accountability, to override opposition, to accelerate their agenda and to impose it on the rest of humankind against our will in what he terms a “Great Reset“’.

‘Schwab is not, of course, a Nazi in the classic sense, being neither a nationalist nor an anti-semite, as testified by the $1 million Dan David Prize he was awarded by Israel in 2004’.

‘But 21st century fascism has found different political forms through which to continue its core project of reshaping humanity to suit capitalism through blatantly authoritarian means’.

‘This new fascism is today being advanced in the guise of global governance, biosecurity, the “New Normal”, the “New Deal for Nature” and the “Fourth Industrial Revolution”’.

Fourth Reich the fourth industrial revolution appears to be.

–