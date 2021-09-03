Your alternative update on #COVID19 for 2021-09-03. Japan & Botswana go 4 IVM. Vaxxed have 251X Delta viral load. Also found LNP Capsids, Parasite

by paulthepaperbear in Uncategorized

Great Barrington Declaration – Dr. Martin Kulldorff, professor of medicine at Harvard University, a biostatistician, and epidemiologist, Dr. Sunetra Gupta, professor at Oxford University, an epidemiologist and Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, professor at Stanford University Medical School, a physician, epidemiologist, health economist, and public health policy expert (link).

‘As infectious disease epidemiologists and public health scientists we have grave concerns about the damaging physical and mental health impacts of the prevailing COVID-19 policies, and recommend an approach we call Focused Protection’.

At the time of creating this blog post there were the following 3 sets of signatories.

797,721 concerned citizens.

14,879 medical and public health scientists.

43,804 medical practitioners.

It’s really, really simple: shelter the vulnerable from the infectious while the rest of us get on with living our lives.

World Doctors Alliance (link).

‘An independent non-profit alliance of doctors, nurses, healthcare professionals and staff around the world who have united in the wake of the Covid-19 response chapter to share experiences with a view to ending all lockdowns and related damaging measures and to re-establish universal health determinance of psychological and physical wellbeing for all humanity’.

‘WDA represents a diverse range of opinions of health care professionals and does not have a consensus of opinions on the origin of covid-19 or the political ramifications of the lockdown per se. WDA is however committed to debate the causes of harm resulting from the coronavirus act measures and to raise issues that expose harmful medical and life limiting practices detrimental to the well being of all living men women and children’.

Prof Dolores Cahil, Dr Mohammad Adil, Dr R Zac Cox, Dr Andrew Kaufman, Dr Heiko Schoning, Dr Heinrich Fiechtner, Dr Scott Jensen, Elke De Klerk, Dr Mikael Nordfors, Dr Hilde Smet, Dr Vernon Coleman and Dr Johan Denis.

WDA’s open letter raises questions on the following topics.

Collateral damage the cure is worse than the virus, Death certificates (1), Economic ruin, Censorship, Testing – False positives, Hydroxychloroquine, Prevention, ‘Vaccine’, Conflicts of interest, Cui bono? Who benefits?

Further Midazolam graph Attached is a graph showing cumulative and linear all cause mortality for over 65s vs cumulative and linear midazolam prescribing, both for period Jan 2020 to June 2021. Deaths scale is left hand side, midazolam scale right hand side. 1/5 (tweet).

What really happened to ‘Midazolam Matt’ Hancock? (link).

‘On 12th July 2020, UK Redtop The Sun ran a lead piece that was nothing short of astonishing’.

‘Official figures at the time showed 38,352 out-of-hospital prescriptions for Midazolam were issued in April 2020 – more than double the February figure. And over the previous five years in England, the total had rarely moved either side of around 15,000’.

‘The Mail also had the story, reporting that ‘anti-euthanasia campaigners last night said they suspected the spike was evidence that many people had been put on end-of-life protocols or ‘pathways’…..Whistleblowers also claimed to have witnessed misuse of sedatives’’.

‘A broad range of inexplicable events happened on Hancock’s watch: dodgy death certificates, care home dumping, perpetual contradicting of his boss, vital facts kept from colleagues, overstated PHE mortality stats, huge percentages of people who went into hospital for minor surgery yet wound up dead from SarsCov2, corrupt drug trials conducted by Oxford Recovery, evasion of questions about vaccination-related death, blatant lies to the commons about vaccine approvals, hard-sell vaccine marketing condemned as totalitarian, and both delays and groundless exaggerations in relation to the Indian/Delta variant’.

‘But there is something about the Midazolam story that has at last stirred the police into some kind of action. A threatening slate-grey and brown cloud of doubt hangs over it that can only be grasped if one accepts the reality of depraved people in public life. Such clouds follow Matt Hancock around like a Satanic travelling fair’.

The Evidence – ‘You stayed at home, to protect the NHS, but they gave Midazolam to the Elderly and told you they were Covid Deaths’ (link).

We Need To Talk About Midazolam – Clare Wills Harrison (link).

‘By way of a shocking insight into utterly compelling new evidence of genocide by government policy, procurement and administration, which the People’s Union of Britain [PUB], Scouse polymath and independent data cruncher, Mark Oakford, and fearsome probate solicitor, Clare Wills Harrison, are on the brink of filing in the Private Criminal Prosecution of the Four Horsemen of COVID-1984 and their shadowy accomplices, here lies Clare’s summary of the serious issues to be tried, which she published this evening on social media’.

Your Government has committed Democide since March 2020 by using fear, deception, and Midazolam… (link).

‘Whilst all this was happening Matt Hancock and Chris Whitty instructed hospitals to discharge as many patients as possible into care homes, the very place the patients loved ones were now banned from visiting, the very place a doctor was not required to visit to certify a death, the very place carers could not be held liable for a death as long as it was just suspected to be Covid-19’.

‘The very place where care home managers refused to call out a doctor to treat an illness. The very place that care home managers refused to call an ambulance to take a resident to hospital. The very place that any patient with the first signs of just a sniffle were put on do not resuscitate orders without informing the patient or their family’.

‘The very place where those do not resuscitate orders were used as permission to begin end of life care. End of life care which involved the refusal of medical treatment. End of life care which involved the withdrawal of existing medication. End of life care which involved the injection of lethal amounts of midazolam. End of life care which involved the deprivation of food and water, leading to the residents dying of drug overdose, starvation, and dehydration’.

‘Is it just a coincidence that midazolam causes the same symptoms as serious complications due to Covid-19?’

As of 10 June 2021, Graph reveals correlation between ‘Covid deaths’ and use on old people of the dangerous respiratory-depressing drug Midazolam and between ‘Covid deaths’ and the fake ‘vaccine’ roll-out among the elderly at the start of 2021 (link).

As of May 31, 2021, Vaccine researcher admits ‘big mistake,’ says spike protein is dangerous ‘toxin’ (link).

‘‘Terrifying’ new research finds vaccine spike protein unexpectedly in bloodstream. The protein is linked to blood clots, heart and brain damage, and potential risks to nursing babies and fertility’.

As of 29 March 2021, Do doctors have to have the (emergency use authorisation) covid-19 vaccine? (link).

‘Nevertheless, what I am currently struggling with is the failure to report the reality of the morbidity caused by our current vaccination program within the health service and staff population. The levels of sickness after vaccination is unprecedented and staff are getting very sick and some with neurological symptoms which is having a huge impact on the health service function. Even the young and healthy are off for days, some for weeks, and some requiring medical treatment. Whole teams are being taken out as they went to get vaccinated together’.

‘Mandatory vaccination in this instance is stupid, unethical and irresponsible when it comes to protecting our staff and public health. We are in the voluntary phase of vaccination, and encouraging staff to take an unlicensed product that is impacting on their immediate health, and I have direct experience of staff contracting Covid AFTER vaccination and probably transmitting it. In fact, it is clearly stated that these vaccine products do not offer immunity or stop transmission. In which case why are we doing it? There is no longitudinal safety data (a couple of months of trial data at best) available and these products are only under emergency licensing. What is to say that there are no longitudinal adverse effects that we may face that may put the entire health sector at risk?’

As of March 02, 2021, MEDICAL SHOCKER: Scientists at Sloan Kettering discover mRNA inactivates tumor-suppressing proteins, meaning it can promote cancer (link).

‘scientists at Sloan Kettering found that mRNA itself carries cancer CAUSING changes – changes that genetic tests don’t even analyze, flying completely under the radar of oncologists across the globe’.

We can expect cancers in those who have had the mRNA injectable to skyrocket.

As of 18 January 2021, COVID-19 RNA Based Vaccines and the Risk of Prion Disease (link).

Among the prion diseases are scrapie, transmissible mink encephalopathy (TME), bovine spongiform encephalopathy (BSE) and Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease (CJD).

As of December, 2020, Pfizer COVID vaccine trial shows alarming evidence of pathogenic priming in older adults (link).

Pfizer and Moderna using relative risk reduction in order to claim “95% effective” instead of using absolute risk reduction where they’d only be able to claim “0.7%” and “0.6%” effectiveness, respectively, is right out of Billy G’s favorite book “How to Lie With Statistics.” (tweet).

As of 19 March 2020, the UK gov website said that COVID-19 is no longer considered to be a high consequence infectious disease (HCID) in the UK (link).

‘They have determined that several features have now changed; in particular, more information is available about mortality rates (low overall)’

As of June 04, 2021, Epidemiologists Say CDC Exaggerated Outdoor COVID Risks (link).

Risk is 0.1%, it is not 10%. This is a whooping 100-fold exaggeration.

As of 13 November 2020, Covid-19: politicisation, “corruption,” and suppression of science (link).

As of 12 October 2020, WHO Flip-Flops: (Dr David Nabarro) Urges World Leaders To Stop Using Lockdowns To Fight COVID Contagion (link).

“New Zealand children falling ill in high numbers…children haven’t been exposed to range of bugs due to lockdowns, distancing and sanitiser and their immune systems are suffering…wards flooded by babies with a potentially-deadly respiratory virus.” (tweet, website).

Lockdowns (will) kill more people than COVID-19 (November 10, 2020 Dr Lidiya Angelova, link).

‘Locking everyone will decrease everyone’s immunity and make everyone susceptible to all pathogens. Immunity gets weaker by not being in contact with other harmless viruses but also by lack of natural vitamin D, fresh air and exercise’.

I dare say that Dr Lidiya Angelova takes no pleasure in being proven correct.

New research obliterates the entire justification behind vaccine passports, finding that public gatherings contribute NOTHING to the spread of covid (link).

I will never ask you. It’s your body & your choice. I will never tell you, because it’s my body & my choice. And I will absolutely never carry any form of domestic ID that marks me as safe or unsafe. A vaccine passport is not freedom, it’s tyranny. #NoVaccinePassports (tweet).

‘There were no positive tests amongst 1,174 close contacts of asymptomatic cases’ was one outcome of Post-lockdown SARS-CoV-2 nucleic acid screening between May 14 and June 1, 2020 in nearly ten million residents of Wuhan, China (20 November 2020, link).

As of 01 December 2020, (British Medical Journal) Covid-19: Asymptomatic cases may not be infectious, Wuhan study indicates (link).

–

People who have no symptoms cannot spread disease – the GIGANTIC lie on which the scam is founded – doctors speak out (website, brand new tube).

Giant Study Disproves Myth Of Asymptomatic COVID Spread (link).

‘The study, published in the November issue of the peer-reviewed scientific journal Nature Communications, studied 9,899,828 residents of Wuhan, screening them between May 14, 2020 and June 1, 2020. The results provided clear evidence as to the possibility of any asymptomatic transmission of the virus’.

As of 15 Oct, 2020, Only poisoned monkey kidney cells ‘grew’ the SARS-CoV-2 ‘virus’. SARS-CoV-2 non-infectious in CDC lab and of 30k genome, found 37 then computed the rest, which makes it 99.9987% a unicorn (link).

World Health Organisation guidelines say that “contact tracing” is “not recommended in any circumstances” (page 9 of link).

PCR inventor Kary Mullis- ‘can find almost anything in anybody’ (link).

A unicorn virus not able to be detected by a unicorn test, and to complete the set, I am calling the vaccine a unicorn too.

As of February 23, 2021, PCR Testing Saga: Were We Duped? (link).

‘Were federal health officials and experts at WHO really unaware that the recommended high cycle count (CT) for PCR tests would produce an exorbitant number of false positives for COVID?’

The ONS has admitted it has been reporting PCR tests as positive when only a single coronavirus gene is detected, despite this being against the manufacturer instructions that two or more genes must be found. (tweet, website).

As of 11/04/2021, Laboratories in US can’t find Covid-19 in one of 1,500 positive tests (link).

‘CDC sued for massive fraud: Tests at 7 universities of ALL people examined showed that they did not have Covid, but just Influenza A or B – EU statistics: ‘Corona’ virtually disappeared, even under mortality’.

As of April 29, 2021, Flu Has Disappeared Worldwide during the COVID Pandemic (link).

As of 20 November 2020, Portuguese Court Rules PCR Tests “Unreliable” & Quarantines “Unlawful” (link).

‘Important legal decision faces total media blackout in Western world’

‘The ruling goes on to conclude that, based on the science they read, any PCR test using over 25 cycles is totally unreliable. Governments and private labs have been very tight-lipped about the exact number of cycles they run when PCR testing, but it is known to sometimes be as high as 45. Even fearmonger-in-chief Anthony Fauci has publicly stated anything over 35 is totally unusable’.

Austrian court overturns judgment: PCR test not suitable for diagnosis “The court states in several places that a PCR test is not suitable for determining infectivity.” Deutsch: https://info-direkt.eu/2021/03/31/oesterreichisches-gericht-kippt-urteil-pcr-test-nicht-zur-diagnostik-geeignet/

English: https://translate.google.com/translate?hl=&sl=de&tl=en&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.info-direkt.eu%2F2021%2F03%2F31%2Foesterreichisches-gericht-kippt-urteil-pcr-test-nicht-zur-diagnostik-geeignet%2F (tweet).

As of October 31, 2020, Government website reveals extensive “COVID cases” fraud – RT-PCR is not able to distinguish whether infectious virus is present (link).

NHS Manchester FOI request shows NHS are using cycles at 45 which is medical fraud & 97% false positive!!! (tweet).

Still running at 45 cycles Still NO pandemic (tweet).

Anything over 30 cycles and the false positives go up radically. At 35 cycles its around 97% false positives. Its a false positive PCR pandemic. (tweet).

Covid-19: Where is the virus? (link).

Is pine needle tea the answer to covid vaccine shedding / transmission? Learn about suramin, shikimic acid and how to make your own extracts (link).

S U R A M I N: How the COVID-1984 Global Control Regime Can Be Terminated (link).

As of 1 March 2021, A QUARTER of all UK Covid fatalities had dementia: Huge death toll among elderly is revealed (link).

As of 22 November 2020, “These data analyses suggest that in contrast to most people’s assumptions, the number of deaths by COVID-19 is not alarming. In fact, it has relatively no effect on deaths in the United States.” – John Hopkins Uni (link, archived copy of deleted doc).

As of February 1st 2021, COVID-19 Fatalities 16.7 Times Too High Due to ‘Illegal’ Inflation (link).

As of Jan 16, 2021, Massive public defiance in Italy as people flock to bars and restaurants, 50 000 of them pledging to open, to defy Government lockdowns (link).

You are 20 times less likely to die with/from COVID-19, if you don’t have pre-existing adverse health conditions.

All these pre-existing adverse health conditions are quite easily capable of being the dominant cause of death in any of these cases.

As reported for Italy on 19 March 2020, for Britain on 12 June 2020 and for the United States of America on 1 September 2020.

You are 100 times less likely to die with/from COVID-19, if you are vitamin D sufficient for T cell activation.

As reported on 18 June 2020 link.

Finally Confirmed! Vitamin D Nearly Abolishes ICU Risk in COVID-19 (link).

Data shows the average age of death from coronavirus is 82.4 years, writes DAVID ROSE as he argues for anti-lockdown plan to shield only the most vulnerable (link).

You are 33,333 times less likely to die with/from COVID-19, if you are under 20 years of age or 5,000 times if you are under 50 or 200 times if you are under 70. This was as of September 27, 2020 when the CDC reported that the infection fatality ratio for each age group was as follows: 0-19yo is 0.00003%, 20-49yo is 0.0002%, 50-69yo is 0.005% & 70+yo is 0.054% link.

Big pharma is not needed here.

University Of Florida Lab Finds Dangerous Pathogens On Children’s Face Masks (link, link).

‘A laboratory at the University of Florida that recently analyzed a small sample of face masks, detected the presence of 11 dangerous pathogens that included bacterias that cause diphtheria, pneumonia, and meningitis’.

CDC: masks don’t work (Originally published 6 February 2020 and updated May 2020, link).

As of 06 Oct 2020, German Neurologist Warns Against Wearing Facemasks: ‘Oxygen Deprivation Causes Permanent Neurological Damage’ (link).

As of Sep 20, 2020, A German children’s charity has commissioned a laboratory to examine a commercially available mask. The face mask was previously worn by a child in school for 8 hours. Examination findings: Detection of 82 bacterial colonies and 4 mold colonies (link).

You shouldn’t wear a face covering unless you want to give yourself bacterial pneumonia.

As of August 07, 2020, Dentists say ‘mask mouth’ can cause serious health complications, including strokes (link).

‘The dentists said that the face coverings increase mouth dryness and contribute to a buildup of bad bacteria’.

As of February 4, 2021, Long-term mask wearing may contribute to advanced stage lung cancer, study finds (link).

Masking Danger? Are We Inhaling Disease-causing Microplastic Particles From Face Masks? (link).

Fact Check – Scientific studies prove you are more likely to catch Covid-19 if you wear a Face Covering (link).

This law got passed on the quiet yesterday (October 1) in the #UK, allowing the harvesting and retention of the DNA of anyone who does a #COVID-19 test. No mention in main stream #news. See link: https://legislation.gov.uk/uksi/2020/973/ (link).

I don’t want anyone’s DNA to be harvested or retained so I ask everyone reading this to not take a test or if they do take a test they first consult a lawyer to sue the government so that their DNA is not harvested or retained.

Another Covid Myth Dies the Death (link).

‘On April 5, however, the CDC page was replaced by a much-simplified set of instructions, which includes now this discreet note: “In most situations, the risk of infection from touching a surface is low.” Oh is that so?’

BILL GATES’ FOUNDATION FUNDED ‘DNA MINING’ USING COVID-19 TESTS (website, bitchute).

Can there be anything more personal than someone’s DNA?

Head of Tokyo Medical Association says “now is the time” for all covid patients to get ivermectin, not vaccines (tweet, website).

–

BREAKING: Japanese medical association chairman tells doctors to prescribe Ivermectin for COVID (link).

–

The use of ivermectin for covid-19. Botswana Doctors Union makes the most powerful break from WHO that I have seen yet. Just WOW. The revolution has begun, scripts here are skyrocketing despite the increasing # of U.S pharmacists rejecting in deference to the captured @CDC , many ILLEGALLY – call the cops on ’em? (tweet).

–

This morning, I spoke at length, by telephone, with the President of the Botswana Doctors Union and have, to my satisfaction, as a result, established that the press release dated 1st September 2021, in the tweet below, is authentic. (tweet).

–

Ivermectin has been used in humans for 35 years and over 4 billion doses have been administered. Merck, the original patent holder, donated 3.7 billion doses to developing countries. 2015 the two individuals who developed Ivermectin were awarded a Nobel Prize for medicine. (tweet).

–

I’m going to keep posting this until everyone knows Ivermectin treats HIV and Cancer!! This destroys their profit machine! (tweet, website).

–

Interview with Dr. Hector Carvallo: Pioneer in Ivermectin, Iota Carrageenan, Bromhexine and COVID-19 (link).

–

Have Japan suspended Moderna’s contaminated ‘Covid-19’ fake vaccine because they found it contains Graphene Oxide? (link).

–

Is graphene oxide what caused Japanese authorities to suspend Moderna’s “contaminated” covid vaccines? (link).

–

Disturbing New Info Emerges On Apparent “Magnetic” Side Effects Happening to Some COVID Vaccinated People (link).

–

Dr. Young Reveals Graphene, Aluminium, LNP Capsids, Parasite in 4 Vaccines (link).

–

The vaxxed are super spreading “Delta”, 251 times the viral load of the unvaxxed. (tweet).

How do you like that immune escape now?

–

Are the “Vaccinated” Spreading the Virus to the “Unvaccinated”? Rising Hospital Admissions of the “Vaccinated”? (link).

‘There is a worldwide upward trend in vaccine deaths and injuries’.

‘The latest official figures (August 30, 2021) point to approximately: ‘

‘38,488 mRNA vaccine reported and registered deaths in the EU, UK and US (combined) and’

‘6.3 million reported “adverse events”’.

‘These are the official figures. Less than 10% of deaths and injuries are reported. For vaccine adverse events approximately one percent of the injuries are registered are reported’.

‘The order of magnitude of vaccine related deaths is AT LEAST 380,000 for a combined population (EU, UK, US) of 830 Million’.

‘In many countries, there was a significant shift in mortality following the introduction of the mRNA vaccine’

–

The ‘pro-choice’ abortionists who want no-choice fake vaccines mandated – ‘My Body, My Choice’ only when WE say so. Meanwhile … the American ‘Civil Liberties’ Union says: ‘Far from compromising them, vaccine mandates actually further civil liberties.’ The Cult has spent a long time co-opting every organisation it needs to be on board (website, youtube).

–

Definitely how the people in the world should be. I am unvaccinated. I am vaccinated. Together we stand for choice. (tweet).

–

Their plan for next winter : blame the unvaxxxinated for the sheep deaths (tweet).

–

Australian Journalist Denham Hitchcock Shares Horrific Pfizer Vaccine Side Effect From Hospital Bed (link).

–

BOMBSHELL: Hundreds of ADE deaths are quietly being entered into VAERS (link).

–

ARE WE STARTING TO SEE A.D.E.? (link).

–

60% of Those Older Than 50 Who Die From Covid Are Double Vaxxed (link).

–

German Doctors and Lawyers Assess Blood Smears from People Who Have Had Covid Injections: “For me this is euthanasia. For me this is mass murder, a crime on a grand scale” (link).

‘MUST SEE VIDEO: Dr. Bärbel Ghitalla analysed the blood of people who have had Covid-19 injections to try to help her patients suffering from the aftereffects. Dr. Ghitalla also obtained a bottle of Johnson and Johnson’s Covid-19 injection for analysis. Alarmed by what she saw through her microscope, she discussed her findings with a medical colleague, Dr. Axel Bolland, as well as two lawyers, Holger Fischer and Elmar Becker’.

‘Dr. Jane Ruby, on The Stew Peters Show, broke the news from Germany. A summary of Dr. Ruby’s main points are:

The blood smears of these “vaccinated” patients shows that red blood cells (“RBC”) have acquired a positive charge (instead of a negative one, which allows blood cells to repel others and stay single) permitting them to ‘stack’ one upon the other. This is typical of blood cancer. They are called ‘rouleaux’ formations. So, the injections are changing the electron charge to positive in the RBCs.

There are also coiled pieces present with a metallic sheen. They can easily be seen as they do not absorb light as RBCs do.

The German doctors and lawyers in the video think it represents the beginning of thrombotic activity. The level of rouleaux formations in these blood samples is ‘severe’. We’re looking at severe RBC damage.

From the Johnson and Johnson vaccine vial she obtained (it has a lot number and expiration date), samples show rigid structures/lines with tiny white dots in between.

The German lawyers said there is a gross lack of informed consent.

–

The Coronavirus Act contains some of the most draconian powers ever introduced in the UK. Thankfully, the crisis point of the pandemic has passed. So it is now time to roll back the extensive powers unwisely handed over to the State. (tweet).

–

The Coronavirus Act to be renewed. The state should not ride roughshod over our long-held freedoms while pretending to defend them. Your freedom is yours to reclaim. It’s not a privilege to be earned. Those who want to cower in their homes can do so; we will not stop them. (tweet).

–

UK Column News – 3rd September 2021. Coronavirus Act Renewal? We need to urgently bring to an end these sweeping emergency powers. We’ve got to stop this muddling thinking. Not only are we abandoning the science and denting public confidence and trust in both politics and the vaccine… we are destroying livelihoods, damaging people’s mental health and welfare, and it’s our disabled and disadvantaged young people that suffer most. Age-standardised suicide rates: figures are for deaths occurring, rather than deaths registered in each calendar year. Because of the length of time it takes to complete a coroner’s inquest, it can take months or even years for a suicide to be registered. How will South Australia’s home quarantine trial work? They will have to prove they have a place to isolate during their quarantine period and must also be fully vaccinated. Those who are approved will have to download the South Australian Government home quarantine app, which uses geo-location and facial recognition software to track those in quarantine (website, odysee, bitchute, rumble, brandnewtube pending, terminated from youtube, not livestreamed on or uploaded onto vimeo).

–

Original antigenic sin: A comprehensive review (link).

‘The concept of “original antigenic sin” was first proposed by Thomas Francis, Jr. in 1960. This phenomenon has the potential to rewrite what we understand about how the immune system responds to infections and its mechanistic implications on how vaccines should be designed. Antigenic sin has been demonstrated to occur in several infectious diseases in both animals and humans, including human influenza infection and dengue fever. The basis of “original antigenic sin” requires immunological memory, and our immune system ability to autocorrect. In the context of viral infections, it is expected that if we are exposed to a native strain of a pathogen, we should be able to mount a secondary immune response on subsequent exposure to the same pathogen. “Original antigenic sin” will not contradict this well-established immunological process, as long as the subsequent infectious antigen is identical to the original one. But “original antigenic sin” implies that when the epitope varies slightly, then the immune system relies on memory of the earlier infection, rather than mount another primary or secondary response to the new epitope which would allow faster and stronger responses. The result is that the immunological response may be inadequate against the new strain, because the immune system does not adapt and instead relies on its memory to mount a response. In the case of vaccines, if we only immunize to a single strain or epitope, and if that strain/epitope changes over time, then the immune system is unable to mount an accurate secondary response. In addition, depending of the first viral exposure the secondary immune response can result in an antibody-dependent enhancement of the disease or at the opposite, it could induce anergy. Both of them triggering loss of pathogen control and inducing aberrant clinical consequences’.

–

Wait a second. We need to “protect those fully vaccinated”? Huh? 🤔 (tweet).

–

Breaking: Rage Against The Machine to change name to Show Me Your Papers. (tweet).

–

Americans Have Traded Their Freedoms for Safety from COVID, And Now We Have Neither (link).

–

Some have a conscience it seems. Some of the personnel in the NSW police force are objecting to the oppression (tweet).

–

‘Enough’: Australian newspaper The Age, once compliant and supportive of Andrews fascism, comes out against extended lockdown in fiery editorial (link, link).

–

What the hell is going on in Australia. People now to be asked to download a facial recognition app? All for this (tweet).

Attach.

–

This is not about a virus, it is not about your health, it is about the roll out of a new digital world which will see all out totalitarian control! (tweet).

–

All part of the WEF. And it’s a case of do as we say phlebs, not as we do. (tweet).

–

Patients on transplant lists will be removed if unvaccinated. Remind me how this is about health again? This works both ways. I certainly will be opting out of the donor program. Sorry but it’s war now. They really do want to kill us. #organtransplant #Ireland #waitinglists #NHS (tweet).

–

Revealed: One third of EFL footballers have no plans to get coronavirus vaccine (link).

Good.

–

Study: Recovered COVID patients don’t benefit from vaccine (link).

–

Never ever would I two years ago have predicted I’d be pulling my child out of school, stocking up on food for the next 6 months+, discussing water purification tablets and trying to protect myself and mine from a lethal injection. (tweet).

–

NGO Capture: How George Soros Bought out the UN Human Rights Commissioner (link).

–

Professor Karol Sikora says people have been “brainwashed” into believing schools are unsafe “Schools are safe. Children are not a problem here. They’re not even transmitters of the virus. Should they be vaccinated? I say no.” @JuliaHB1| @ProfKarolSikora (tweet).

–

Professor of Evidence Based Medicine Carl Heneghan says schools should “not panic” over Covid and calls for mass testing funding to be spent on health services instead. “We are spending more on test and trace than the whole of the primary care budget.” @JuliaHB1 | @carlheneghan (tweet).

–

Tyrants Are Learning That We Won’t Just Sit Down And Shut Up As The Media Treats Wannabe Dictators Like Victims – We Are In A Fight For Our Nation (link).

–

Schools Aren’t COVID Infection Hubs, Says Public Health Boss + More (link).

–

130+ UK Doctors: Failed COVID Policies Caused ‘Massive’ Harm, Especially to Children (link).

–

Bombshell: PCR tests can’t identify Delta Variant; it’s all fiction (link).

–

Smoking gun: Fauci states COVID PCR test has fatal flaw; confession from the “beloved” expert of experts (link).

‘NOTE: I’ve posted this article several times. I post it again because so-called “rising COVID case numbers” are being touted as justification for masking and other restrictions, as well as a reason for taking the destructive COVID vaccine’.

‘This article is part of my series on the COVID PCR test. These articles prove that the test is fatally flawed, gives rise to hugely inflated and false case numbers, which in turn led to the unnecessary and brutal lockdowns’.

‘I’m hoping readers will spread this information far and wide’.

‘OK, here we go. Smoking gun. Jackpot’.

‘Right from the horse’s mouth. Right from the man we’re told is the number-one COVID expert in the nation. What Fauci says is golden truth’.

‘Well, how about THIS?’

‘July 16, 2020, podcast, “This week in virology”: Tony Fauci makes a point of saying the PCR COVID test is useless and misleading when the test is run at “35 cycles or higher.” A positive result, indicating infection, cannot be accepted or believed’.

–

France Stunning Scenes In response to the Green Pass dining ban, French have now taken over the streets. This ain’t no small picnic anymore, this has become a Festival of UNITY. Long Live Freedom (tweet).

–

I do believe the plan was to cause division, if that plan continues to fail, then the whole plan fails. We are all here to love each other.That is the greatest weapon for this whole s**t show (tweet).

–

My passport: natural immunity passport, united species of God’s creation (tweet).

–

Harvard Law published this in the lead up to the global economic crisis of 2007. To push us into the Metaverse (low carbon, sustainable, green) they’ll need all beings assigned a digital ID. Hmm…wonder what circumstance might compel all to get onboard? https://dash.harvard.edu/bitstream/hand (tweet).

–

Restaurant Reserveration App OpenTable To Integrate Vaccination Status Into Service (link).

–

The resistance begins NOW: Global non-compliance movement launched against medical tyranny (link).

–

‘Vaccine Passports’ and the Coming Merge with Digital ID Systems (link).

–

Alberta government refuses to take part in digital vaccine passports (link).

A promising start.

–

Politicians Have No Right Demanding ‘Vaccine Passports’ When the Vaccines Themselves Are Fraught With Risk (link).

I say no to discrimination.

–

The Internet of Bodies Ends Bodily Autonomy (link).

–

Scandal Behind the FDA Fake Approval of Pfizer Jab (link).

–

Fauci considering booster shots every FIVE months for all Americans… the spike protein assault never ends (link).

–

EXPERIMENTAL Shots Every 5 Months: Vaccine Narrative Goes Absolutely Berserk (link).

–

Medical Dictatorship Announced: Population To Be Forcibly Injected Every 5 Months With COVID Shots (link).

–

ENDLESS SHOTS: Canada Just Ordered 7 Doses of Covid Vaccines for Every Man, Woman and Child (link).

–

WOW! DEMS, REPUBLICANS & LGBTQ JUST UNITED AGAINST TYRANNY +13 MINUTES OF NOTHING BUT GOOD NEWS! (link).

–

Under covid tyranny, US hospitals have become MURDER FACTORIES where ivermectin is forbidden because it saves lives (link).

–

Sackler Family Wins Immunity in Opioid Lawsuit — Court Should Unseal Company Documents to Prevent Future Crises (link).

‘There’s a long history of U.S. courts being called upon to fix large-scale public health crises’.

‘Lawyers and judges, for instance, were key in settling claims related to asbestos, lead paint, Agent Orange and tobacco. More recently, they have dealt with the fallout of the U.S. opioid epidemic, which is linked to the deaths of some 500,000 Americans over the past two decades’.

‘This litigation can serve several important goals. It can identify wrongdoers and hold them accountable. It can repair damage by compensating the victims. And it can protect the public by producing evidence regarding dangerous products and practices’.

‘When cases are settled, however, the litigation rarely accomplishes all three goals together. Settlements deny plaintiffs their day in court and can bypass admissions of guilt or allow companies to evade public scrutiny. They frustrate and disappoint almost by design’.

‘Frustration and disappointment have been evident in the settlement reached on Sept. 1, that ended thousands of the lawsuits filed by states, cities, counties and native tribes against Purdue Pharma. Even as Robert Drain, a federal bankruptcy judge in White Plains, New York, approved the deal he observed that it would fail to fully hold Purdue’s owners, the Sackler family, accountable for their role in the opioid crisis’.

‘Still, the deal is about more than a single family’s fate. As a historian of drugs and the pharmaceutical industry, I see promise in it’.

‘If the deal holds up, it will cap 20 years of litigation against Purdue Pharma, a privately held drugmaker. The company pleaded guilty twice to federal criminal charges in connection with its marketing of OxyContin. No lawsuit against Purdue ever advanced to trial. Cases were settled out of court and records were sealed. The company continued to promote OxyContin to doctors through 2018’.

‘By that time, the Sacklers had reaped an estimated U.S. $10.7 billion from sales of Purdue’s signature product. But the family denies that it bears any responsibility for the devastation wrought by the opioid crisis and has sought protection from lawsuits’.

’Under the terms of the settlement, the Sacklers will hand over a total of $4.5 billion over nine years provided they can be released of any liability for their role in the opioid crisis. This immunity would extend to members of the family as well as to hundreds of foundations, trusts, business associates, attorneys, lobbyists, Purdue subsidiaries and other entities’.

‘The prospect of extensive immunity has attracted fierce criticism. The settlement may still face legal challenges, such as an appeal to a higher court’.

Half a million Americans versus $10.7 billion equals $21,400 per these dead Americans.

–

“This Isn’t What We Were Promised” – Critics Slam $10BN Purdue Pharma Opioid Settlement For Letting Sacklers ‘Off The Hook’ (link).

‘At least three parties, led by Washington AG Bob Ferguson, objected to the plan, and are appealing its approval. Ferguson said the settlement as it stands lets the Sackler’s “off the hook”’

‘“This order lets the Sacklers off the hook by granting them permanent immunity from lawsuits in exchange for a fraction of the profits they made from the opioid epidemic — and sends a message that billionaires operate by a different set of rules than everybody else,” Ferguson said’.

–

Medicine has a duty to serve patients without prejudice. Patients have no duty to serve medicine. (tweet).

–

Judicial Watch: New Fauci Agency COVID Emails Detail Discussions about Wuhan Institute; Describe Gates Foundation Placement of Chinese Representatives on ‘Important International Counsels’ (link).

–

Man Delivers Epic Smackdown Of School Board After They Shout Down Concerned Citizens (link).

–

Simon Campbell Calls Out Pennsbury School Board During Public Comment (link).

–

Chase Bank Cancels General Mike Flynn’s Credit Cards (link).

The public addresses in Bitcoin cannot be cancelled.

–

Second-Largest US Mortgage Lender To Accept Payment In Bitcoin (link).

Several years ago, the prevailing bear case against bitcoin was that there simply was no use for the digital currency: one can buy up all of it, but besides selling to a “greater fool” there was simply no other use for the digital token. Since then thing have changed a lot: not only is institutional adoption now rampant with corporations and asset managers loading up, but increasingly merchants are bracing for the inevitable popular adoption of cryptos as a payment mechanism, with both Walmart and Amazon quietly building out an internal infrastructure to accept and transact in various cryptocurrencies. And soon, Americans will be able to pay down their mortgage debt in bitcoin first, and soon other cryptos.

Last week, United Wholesale Mortgage – second-largest mortgage lender in the US – announced it was planning to accept Bitcoin for home loans in 3Q21 and is evaluating on accepting other cryptocurrencies like ether.

The revelation that United Wholesale Mortgage will start taking crypto payments sometime in Q3 was made during its earnings call last week. The company said it would will start taking bitcoin payments first, and is researching in consideration of adding ether and other cryptocurrencies later. Its CEO, Mat Ishbia, stated:

–