Your alternative update on #COVID19 for 2021-08-26. Fascist Lockdown Sydney Is A WARNING, Rich People Frolic On The beach, Poor Children Get Maced

by paulthepaperbear in Uncategorized

Great Barrington Declaration – Dr. Martin Kulldorff, professor of medicine at Harvard University, a biostatistician, and epidemiologist, Dr. Sunetra Gupta, professor at Oxford University, an epidemiologist and Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, professor at Stanford University Medical School, a physician, epidemiologist, health economist, and public health policy expert (link).

‘As infectious disease epidemiologists and public health scientists we have grave concerns about the damaging physical and mental health impacts of the prevailing COVID-19 policies, and recommend an approach we call Focused Protection’.

At the time of creating this blog post there were the following 3 sets of signatories.

797,721 concerned citizens.

14,879 medical and public health scientists.

43,804 medical practitioners.

It’s really, really simple: shelter the vulnerable from the infectious while the rest of us get on with living our lives.

–

World Doctors Alliance (link).

‘An independent non-profit alliance of doctors, nurses, healthcare professionals and staff around the world who have united in the wake of the Covid-19 response chapter to share experiences with a view to ending all lockdowns and related damaging measures and to re-establish universal health determinance of psychological and physical wellbeing for all humanity’.

‘WDA represents a diverse range of opinions of health care professionals and does not have a consensus of opinions on the origin of covid-19 or the political ramifications of the lockdown per se. WDA is however committed to debate the causes of harm resulting from the coronavirus act measures and to raise issues that expose harmful medical and life limiting practices detrimental to the well being of all living men women and children’.

Prof Dolores Cahil, Dr Mohammad Adil, Dr R Zac Cox, Dr Andrew Kaufman, Dr Heiko Schoning, Dr Heinrich Fiechtner, Dr Scott Jensen, Elke De Klerk, Dr Mikael Nordfors, Dr Hilde Smet, Dr Vernon Coleman and Dr Johan Denis.

WDA’s open letter raises questions on the following topics.

Collateral damage the cure is worse than the virus, Death certificates (1), Economic ruin, Censorship, Testing – False positives, Hydroxychloroquine, Prevention, ‘Vaccine’, Conflicts of interest, Cui bono? Who benefits?

–

Further Midazolam graph Attached is a graph showing cumulative and linear all cause mortality for over 65s vs cumulative and linear midazolam prescribing, both for period Jan 2020 to June 2021. Deaths scale is left hand side, midazolam scale right hand side. 1/5 (tweet).

–

What really happened to ‘Midazolam Matt’ Hancock? (link).

‘On 12th July 2020, UK Redtop The Sun ran a lead piece that was nothing short of astonishing’.

‘Official figures at the time showed 38,352 out-of-hospital prescriptions for Midazolam were issued in April 2020 – more than double the February figure. And over the previous five years in England, the total had rarely moved either side of around 15,000’.

‘The Mail also had the story, reporting that ‘anti-euthanasia campaigners last night said they suspected the spike was evidence that many people had been put on end-of-life protocols or ‘pathways’…..Whistleblowers also claimed to have witnessed misuse of sedatives’’.

‘A broad range of inexplicable events happened on Hancock’s watch: dodgy death certificates, care home dumping, perpetual contradicting of his boss, vital facts kept from colleagues, overstated PHE mortality stats, huge percentages of people who went into hospital for minor surgery yet wound up dead from SarsCov2, corrupt drug trials conducted by Oxford Recovery, evasion of questions about vaccination-related death, blatant lies to the commons about vaccine approvals, hard-sell vaccine marketing condemned as totalitarian, and both delays and groundless exaggerations in relation to the Indian/Delta variant’.

‘But there is something about the Midazolam story that has at last stirred the police into some kind of action. A threatening slate-grey and brown cloud of doubt hangs over it that can only be grasped if one accepts the reality of depraved people in public life. Such clouds follow Matt Hancock around like a Satanic travelling fair’.

–

The Evidence – ‘You stayed at home, to protect the NHS, but they gave Midazolam to the Elderly and told you they were Covid Deaths’ (link).

–

We Need To Talk About Midazolam – Clare Wills Harrison (link).

‘By way of a shocking insight into utterly compelling new evidence of genocide by government policy, procurement and administration, which the People’s Union of Britain [PUB], Scouse polymath and independent data cruncher, Mark Oakford, and fearsome probate solicitor, Clare Wills Harrison, are on the brink of filing in the Private Criminal Prosecution of the Four Horsemen of COVID-1984 and their shadowy accomplices, here lies Clare’s summary of the serious issues to be tried, which she published this evening on social media’.

–

Your Government has committed Democide since March 2020 by using fear, deception, and Midazolam… (link).

‘Whilst all this was happening Matt Hancock and Chris Whitty instructed hospitals to discharge as many patients as possible into care homes, the very place the patients loved ones were now banned from visiting, the very place a doctor was not required to visit to certify a death, the very place carers could not be held liable for a death as long as it was just suspected to be Covid-19’.

‘The very place where care home managers refused to call out a doctor to treat an illness. The very place that care home managers refused to call an ambulance to take a resident to hospital. The very place that any patient with the first signs of just a sniffle were put on do not resuscitate orders without informing the patient or their family’.

‘The very place where those do not resuscitate orders were used as permission to begin end of life care. End of life care which involved the refusal of medical treatment. End of life care which involved the withdrawal of existing medication. End of life care which involved the injection of lethal amounts of midazolam. End of life care which involved the deprivation of food and water, leading to the residents dying of drug overdose, starvation, and dehydration’.

‘Is it just a coincidence that midazolam causes the same symptoms as serious complications due to Covid-19?’

–

As of 10 June 2021, Graph reveals correlation between ‘Covid deaths’ and use on old people of the dangerous respiratory-depressing drug Midazolam and between ‘Covid deaths’ and the fake ‘vaccine’ roll-out among the elderly at the start of 2021 (link).

–

As of May 31, 2021, Vaccine researcher admits ‘big mistake,’ says spike protein is dangerous ‘toxin’ (link).

‘‘Terrifying’ new research finds vaccine spike protein unexpectedly in bloodstream. The protein is linked to blood clots, heart and brain damage, and potential risks to nursing babies and fertility’.

–

As of 29 March 2021, Do doctors have to have the (emergency use authorisation) covid-19 vaccine? (link).

‘Nevertheless, what I am currently struggling with is the failure to report the reality of the morbidity caused by our current vaccination program within the health service and staff population. The levels of sickness after vaccination is unprecedented and staff are getting very sick and some with neurological symptoms which is having a huge impact on the health service function. Even the young and healthy are off for days, some for weeks, and some requiring medical treatment. Whole teams are being taken out as they went to get vaccinated together’.

‘Mandatory vaccination in this instance is stupid, unethical and irresponsible when it comes to protecting our staff and public health. We are in the voluntary phase of vaccination, and encouraging staff to take an unlicensed product that is impacting on their immediate health, and I have direct experience of staff contracting Covid AFTER vaccination and probably transmitting it. In fact, it is clearly stated that these vaccine products do not offer immunity or stop transmission. In which case why are we doing it? There is no longitudinal safety data (a couple of months of trial data at best) available and these products are only under emergency licensing. What is to say that there are no longitudinal adverse effects that we may face that may put the entire health sector at risk?’

–

As of March 02, 2021, MEDICAL SHOCKER: Scientists at Sloan Kettering discover mRNA inactivates tumor-suppressing proteins, meaning it can promote cancer (link).

‘scientists at Sloan Kettering found that mRNA itself carries cancer CAUSING changes – changes that genetic tests don’t even analyze, flying completely under the radar of oncologists across the globe’.

We can expect cancers in those who have had the mRNA injectable to skyrocket.

–

As of 18 January 2021, COVID-19 RNA Based Vaccines and the Risk of Prion Disease (link).

Among the prion diseases are scrapie, transmissible mink encephalopathy (TME), bovine spongiform encephalopathy (BSE) and Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease (CJD).

–

As of December, 2020, Pfizer COVID vaccine trial shows alarming evidence of pathogenic priming in older adults (link).

–

Pfizer and Moderna using relative risk reduction in order to claim “95% effective” instead of using absolute risk reduction where they’d only be able to claim “0.7%” and “0.6%” effectiveness, respectively, is right out of Billy G’s favorite book “How to Lie With Statistics.” (tweet).

–

As of 19 March 2020, the UK gov website said that COVID-19 is no longer considered to be a high consequence infectious disease (HCID) in the UK (link).

‘They have determined that several features have now changed; in particular, more information is available about mortality rates (low overall)’

–

As of June 04, 2021, Epidemiologists Say CDC Exaggerated Outdoor COVID Risks (link).

Risk is 0.1%, it is not 10%. This is a whooping 100-fold exaggeration.

–

As of 13 November 2020, Covid-19: politicisation, “corruption,” and suppression of science (link).

–

As of 12 October 2020, WHO Flip-Flops: (Dr David Nabarro) Urges World Leaders To Stop Using Lockdowns To Fight COVID Contagion (link).

–

“New Zealand children falling ill in high numbers…children haven’t been exposed to range of bugs due to lockdowns, distancing and sanitiser and their immune systems are suffering…wards flooded by babies with a potentially-deadly respiratory virus.” (tweet, website).

–

Lockdowns (will) kill more people than COVID-19 (November 10, 2020 Dr Lidiya Angelova, link).

‘Locking everyone will decrease everyone’s immunity and make everyone susceptible to all pathogens. Immunity gets weaker by not being in contact with other harmless viruses but also by lack of natural vitamin D, fresh air and exercise’.

I dare say that Dr Lidiya Angelova takes no pleasure in being proven correct.

–

New research obliterates the entire justification behind vaccine passports, finding that public gatherings contribute NOTHING to the spread of covid (link).

–

I will never ask you. It’s your body & your choice. I will never tell you, because it’s my body & my choice. And I will absolutely never carry any form of domestic ID that marks me as safe or unsafe. A vaccine passport is not freedom, it’s tyranny. #NoVaccinePassports (tweet).

–

‘There were no positive tests amongst 1,174 close contacts of asymptomatic cases’ was one outcome of Post-lockdown SARS-CoV-2 nucleic acid screening between May 14 and June 1, 2020 in nearly ten million residents of Wuhan, China (20 November 2020, link).

–

As of 01 December 2020, (British Medical Journal) Covid-19: Asymptomatic cases may not be infectious, Wuhan study indicates (link).

–

People who have no symptoms cannot spread disease – the GIGANTIC lie on which the scam is founded – doctors speak out (website, brand new tube).

–

Giant Study Disproves Myth Of Asymptomatic COVID Spread (link).

‘The study, published in the November issue of the peer-reviewed scientific journal Nature Communications, studied 9,899,828 residents of Wuhan, screening them between May 14, 2020 and June 1, 2020. The results provided clear evidence as to the possibility of any asymptomatic transmission of the virus’.

–

As of 15 Oct, 2020, Only poisoned monkey kidney cells ‘grew’ the SARS-CoV-2 ‘virus’. SARS-CoV-2 non-infectious in CDC lab and of 30k genome, found 37 then computed the rest, which makes it 99.9987% a unicorn (link).

–

World Health Organisation guidelines say that “contact tracing” is “not recommended in any circumstances” (page 9 of link).

–

PCR inventor Kary Mullis- ‘can find almost anything in anybody’ (link).

A unicorn virus not able to be detected by a unicorn test, and to complete the set, I am calling the vaccine a unicorn too.

–

As of February 23, 2021, PCR Testing Saga: Were We Duped? (link).

‘Were federal health officials and experts at WHO really unaware that the recommended high cycle count (CT) for PCR tests would produce an exorbitant number of false positives for COVID?’

–

The ONS has admitted it has been reporting PCR tests as positive when only a single coronavirus gene is detected, despite this being against the manufacturer instructions that two or more genes must be found. (tweet, website).

–

As of 11/04/2021, Laboratories in US can’t find Covid-19 in one of 1,500 positive tests (link).

‘CDC sued for massive fraud: Tests at 7 universities of ALL people examined showed that they did not have Covid, but just Influenza A or B – EU statistics: ‘Corona’ virtually disappeared, even under mortality’.

–

As of April 29, 2021, Flu Has Disappeared Worldwide during the COVID Pandemic (link).

–

As of 20 November 2020, Portuguese Court Rules PCR Tests “Unreliable” & Quarantines “Unlawful” (link).

‘Important legal decision faces total media blackout in Western world’

‘The ruling goes on to conclude that, based on the science they read, any PCR test using over 25 cycles is totally unreliable. Governments and private labs have been very tight-lipped about the exact number of cycles they run when PCR testing, but it is known to sometimes be as high as 45. Even fearmonger-in-chief Anthony Fauci has publicly stated anything over 35 is totally unusable’.

–

Austrian court overturns judgment: PCR test not suitable for diagnosis “The court states in several places that a PCR test is not suitable for determining infectivity.” Deutsch: https://info-direkt.eu/2021/03/31/oesterreichisches-gericht-kippt-urteil-pcr-test-nicht-zur-diagnostik-geeignet/

English: https://translate.google.com/translate?hl=&sl=de&tl=en&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.info-direkt.eu%2F2021%2F03%2F31%2Foesterreichisches-gericht-kippt-urteil-pcr-test-nicht-zur-diagnostik-geeignet%2F (tweet).

–

As of October 31, 2020, Government website reveals extensive “COVID cases” fraud – RT-PCR is not able to distinguish whether infectious virus is present (link).

–

NHS Manchester FOI request shows NHS are using cycles at 45 which is medical fraud & 97% false positive!!! (tweet).

–

Still running at 45 cycles Still NO pandemic (tweet).

–

Anything over 30 cycles and the false positives go up radically. At 35 cycles its around 97% false positives. Its a false positive PCR pandemic. (tweet).

–

Covid-19: Where is the virus? (link).

–

Is pine needle tea the answer to covid vaccine shedding / transmission? Learn about suramin, shikimic acid and how to make your own extracts (link).

–

S U R A M I N: How the COVID-1984 Global Control Regime Can Be Terminated (link).

–

As of 1 March 2021, A QUARTER of all UK Covid fatalities had dementia: Huge death toll among elderly is revealed (link).

–

As of 22 November 2020, “These data analyses suggest that in contrast to most people’s assumptions, the number of deaths by COVID-19 is not alarming. In fact, it has relatively no effect on deaths in the United States.” – John Hopkins Uni (link, archived copy of deleted doc).

–

As of February 1st 2021, COVID-19 Fatalities 16.7 Times Too High Due to ‘Illegal’ Inflation (link).

–

As of Jan 16, 2021, Massive public defiance in Italy as people flock to bars and restaurants, 50 000 of them pledging to open, to defy Government lockdowns (link).

–

You are 20 times less likely to die with/from COVID-19, if you don’t have pre-existing adverse health conditions.

All these pre-existing adverse health conditions are quite easily capable of being the dominant cause of death in any of these cases.

As reported for Italy on 19 March 2020, for Britain on 12 June 2020 and for the United States of America on 1 September 2020.

–

You are 100 times less likely to die with/from COVID-19, if you are vitamin D sufficient for T cell activation.

As reported on 18 June 2020 link.

–

Finally Confirmed! Vitamin D Nearly Abolishes ICU Risk in COVID-19 (link).

–

Data shows the average age of death from coronavirus is 82.4 years, writes DAVID ROSE as he argues for anti-lockdown plan to shield only the most vulnerable (link).

–

You are 33,333 times less likely to die with/from COVID-19, if you are under 20 years of age or 5,000 times if you are under 50 or 200 times if you are under 70. This was as of September 27, 2020 when the CDC reported that the infection fatality ratio for each age group was as follows: 0-19yo is 0.00003%, 20-49yo is 0.0002%, 50-69yo is 0.005% & 70+yo is 0.054% link.

Big pharma is not needed here.

–

University Of Florida Lab Finds Dangerous Pathogens On Children’s Face Masks (link, link).

‘A laboratory at the University of Florida that recently analyzed a small sample of face masks, detected the presence of 11 dangerous pathogens that included bacterias that cause diphtheria, pneumonia, and meningitis’.

–

CDC: masks don’t work (Originally published 6 February 2020 and updated May 2020, link).

–

As of 06 Oct 2020, German Neurologist Warns Against Wearing Facemasks: ‘Oxygen Deprivation Causes Permanent Neurological Damage’ (link).

–

As of Sep 20, 2020, A German children’s charity has commissioned a laboratory to examine a commercially available mask. The face mask was previously worn by a child in school for 8 hours. Examination findings: Detection of 82 bacterial colonies and 4 mold colonies (link).

You shouldn’t wear a face covering unless you want to give yourself bacterial pneumonia.

–

As of August 07, 2020, Dentists say ‘mask mouth’ can cause serious health complications, including strokes (link).

‘The dentists said that the face coverings increase mouth dryness and contribute to a buildup of bad bacteria’.

–

As of February 4, 2021, Long-term mask wearing may contribute to advanced stage lung cancer, study finds (link).

–

Masking Danger? Are We Inhaling Disease-causing Microplastic Particles From Face Masks? (link).

–

Fact Check – Scientific studies prove you are more likely to catch Covid-19 if you wear a Face Covering (link).

This law got passed on the quiet yesterday (October 1) in the #UK, allowing the harvesting and retention of the DNA of anyone who does a #COVID-19 test. No mention in main stream #news. See link: https://legislation.gov.uk/uksi/2020/973/ (link).

I don’t want anyone’s DNA to be harvested or retained so I ask everyone reading this to not take a test or if they do take a test they first consult a lawyer to sue the government so that their DNA is not harvested or retained.

–

Another Covid Myth Dies the Death (link).

‘On April 5, however, the CDC page was replaced by a much-simplified set of instructions, which includes now this discreet note: “In most situations, the risk of infection from touching a surface is low.” Oh is that so?’

–

BILL GATES’ FOUNDATION FUNDED ‘DNA MINING’ USING COVID-19 TESTS (website, bitchute).

Can there be anything more personal than someone’s DNA?

–

Fascist Lockdown is Sydney Is A WARNING, Rich People Frolic On The beach, Poor Children Get Maced (link).

–

–

Australia – On the Brink of Total Fascism (link).

‘Right now the Australian people are being cruelly subjugated due to the fake pandemic. The police there have been given extraordinary powers beyond what would be considered rational. These measures can be implemented without police officers having to reveal their identity’.

‘When the police are given total freedom to impose injustices on a compliant population for a pandemic that never was it reeks of totalitarianism, and is the modern-day equivalent of Franco’s Spain, Mussolini’s Italy, Stalin’s Russia and Hitler’s Germany. Powers the Australian police have been given include:’

forcible entry into buildings

preventing people from moving about

quarantining people

making people take tests and undergo medical treatment

compelling people to give information

–

–

Australian Police Beating More People in the Streets Than the Taliban (link).

‘Long-haul truck drivers are not permitted to stop and eat, or shower, or rest outside their vehicles by orders of the government. That type of public policy is just insane. How are essential foods and medicines expected to get distributed if truck drivers cannot safely operate? Is there not one high profile national political figure who will stand and call attention to the abject insanity of what they are doing?’

–

–

Australia: The People Are Out In Full Force & Agents Of The State Have Pulled Their Mask Off To Show Who They Really Are (Videos) (link).

‘Look at Bondi Beach, where 1 million people overwhelmed these agents of the state’.

–

–

New South Wales Launches ‘Operation Stay At Home’ – Now A Full-Blown Police State (link).

–

–

NSW Sellouts: Insane Sydney Curfew, Apartment Shutdowns To Prevent “Escapes”, Medical Apartheid (link).

–

–

This Is How Free People Around The World Are Fighting Back Against Unfolding Medical Tyranny, And Winning! Prepare For A Massive Truckers Strike, Cutting Off Food And Supplies (link).

–

–

Australian Parliament Member Begs America to FIGHT, New World Order Imminent (link).

‘EXCLUSIVE! Craig Kelly is a member of the Australian government, one of only a couple standing up against tyranny, the prototype for the New World Order that has gripped the continent down under’.

‘Kelly joins Stew Peters for a realistic look at what the rest of the world will see if we don’t rise and fight back now!’

–

–

Australia is Under Attack (link).

–

–

EXCLUSIVE FOOTAGE! Kids Dead After Jab in Australia, Eye-Popping Interview With Aussie Veteran (link).

–

–

FREE AUSTRALIA: The world needs to witness what police did in Melbourne yesterday (link).

–

–

Covid Will Prevail As Long As The Known Cures Are Against Protocol (link).

–

–

COVID Restrictions Literally Lowering IQs Of Children 3 Months to 3 Years Old, Causing A Rise in Suicidal Behavior, Depression, Stress And Other Mental Health Issues In Teens And Adults (link).

–

–

Video: Does the Virus Exist? Has SARS-CoV-2 Been Isolated? Interview with Christine Massey (link).

‘Christine Massey submitted Freedom of Information (FOI) requests to some 90 Health /Science institutions’.

‘Does the Virus Exist? The responses to these requests confirm that there is no record of isolation / purification of SARS-CoV-2 “having been performed by anyone, anywhere, ever.”’

–

–

France Launches Health Pass As Protests Grow To Hundreds Of Thousands (link).

–

–

In Macron’s France, Supermarkets Have Now Hired Bouncers To Prevent The Unvaccinated From Buying Food, Water And Medical Supplies (link).

Denying anyone from acquiring life’s necessities is a violation of the human right to life.

–

–

A New State of Segregation: Vaccine Cards Are Just the Beginning (link).

–

–

Emmanuel Macron All But Outlaws Home Schooling As French Constitutional Court Votes To Make Parents Obtain Permission From Gov’t (link).

–

–

Michigan healthcare workers support bill banning vaccine mandates (link).

–

–

America’s Frontline Doctors’ chief targeted with flying restrictions following arrest (link).

‘‘We’re going to be living in a Western satellite of China if we don’t wake up and wake up quickly. It’s the collective vs. the individual. If we don’t care if Dr. Gold can’t fly, that’s going to be you [one day]. You have to care about the individual.’’

–

–

HISTORIC WIN AGAINST 5G DANGERS (link).

‘Children’s Health Defense earned a huge legal win in the court of appeals this week against the 1996 FCC safety guidance stating that wireless technology is safe unless it raises the temperature of your internal organs. Another step closer to bringing attention to the serious safety and privacy concerns with the mass rollout of 5G’.

–

–

Pharmacies Told Not To Distribute Medications That Combat Covid by Steve Bannon’s War Room (link).

–

–

Soaring: European Union Reports 1.9 Million Vaccine Injuries, 20,595 Deaths (link).

–

–

THE VAX IS WORKING: 13,068 AMERICANS DEAD. TIME FOR BOOSTERS! — DR. RICHARD FLEMING (website, bitchute).

–

–

Shocking! Over 32,000 People DEAD in Brazil Following COVID-19 Vaccines According to Official Media Report (link).

–

–

VAXXED Patients’ Blood Examined, Horrific Findings Revealed by German Physicians! (link).

–

–

Emergency Saturday Broadcast! Dr. Francis Boyle Calls For Fauci’s Arrest! (link).

–

–

AN EVIL AGENDA BY BLOODLINE FAMILIES — DR. CHRISTIANE NORTHRUP (website, bitchute).

–

–

Medicine Regulators knew in October 2020 that the C19 injections would cause blood clots, heart damage, harm to children, and death (tweet, website).

‘All of the clotting and coagulation. All of the heart damage. All of the female reproductive issues. All of the people suffering heart attacks and strokes and people sadly dying. All of it was predicted by the medicine regulators before the jabs were even rolled out’.

‘Even the multi-symptom inflammatory syndrome in children was predicted and it is a brand new disease where children have symptoms resembling toxic shock syndrome or Kawasaki disease, in which the coronary arteries enlarge or form aneurysms. Also common are heart inflammation with impaired heart function and low blood pressure, rash or red eyes, and gastrointestinal symptoms’.

‘Which is why we can be certain that vaccine enhanced disease also known as antibody-dependent enhancement is occurring and will occur, because the health regulators have predicted it will do so. This is precisely why Public Health England data shows that the double vaccinated have at least a 338% higher chance of death if infected with Covid-19’.

‘The latest PHE report shows that up to the 15th August 2021 the fully vaccinated population had suffered a total of 679 deaths. This equates to 0.9% of all confirmed infections among the fully vaccinated population. Whereas the unvaccinated population had suffered just 390 deaths equating to just 0.2% of all confirmed infections’.

–

–

FDA Lied–Vax Not Approved Still Experimental (link).

‘The big news the FDA had given “full approval” to the Pfizer CV19 vaccine is a HUGE lie. The FDA has granted approval to some future vaccine called “Comirnaty.” (FDA approved the biologics license application (BLA) submitted by BioNTech Manufacturing GmbH for COMIRNATY (COVID-19 Vaccine, mRNA). (Here’s the letter from the FDA to Pfizer) You cannot get Comirnaty now because it does not exist. Who knows when, in the future, they will manufacture it so you can get this vax. What you can get is the same old experimental Pfizer vaccine that is under Emergency Use Authorization (EUA). All the FDA did was extend the EUA for the crap they were already injecting. This is the vaccine that is available for the forced mandates to civilians and military alike. It’s a total experimental vaccine, and they lied to the public and said it was “fully approved” and “safe and effective.” In a letter to Pfizer on Monday, the FDA said, “. . . the EUA will remain in place for the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for the previously-authorized indication and uses. . .” There it is in black and white from the criminal Nuremberg Code violating liars at the FDA’.

‘Don’ take my word for it. Dr. Robert Malone, inventor of the mRNA (that is found in the so-called vaccines), says there are “two vaccines.” Today, Dr. Malone explained what the FDA did on Steve Bannon’s “War Room.” There was one approval for a future vaccine, and one extension of the Emergency Use Authorization for the vaccine being used now. There is little doubt this will continue to be used for all the upcoming mandates. Is this a huge lie to trick the public into taking the experimental shot? I say yes’.

–

–

FDA Approval ILLEGAL! Doctor Reveals Pfizer Insert Proves Criminal Regulation Violations! (link).

–

–

GASLIGHTING AMERICA: Did the FDA actually approve a FUTURE covid “vaccine” from BioNTech that does not exist yet? (link).

–

–

FDA vaccine “approval” leads blue states to order the mass slaughter of teachers, workers and first responders (link).

–

–

Another “Rare” Side Effect Of The “Vaccine”: Death (link).

–

–

Dr Vernon Coleman on landmark vaccine compensation in Singapore (link).

–

–

New interviews with Dr. Lee Merritt, Dr. Chris Shaw and Reiner Fuellmich reveal astonishing information about vaccine crimes against humanity (link).

–

–

Reiner Fuellmich interviewed by Mike Adams: Covid crimes against humanity and the coming war crimes tribunals (link).

–

–

Sworn Affidavit from Nobel Prize Recipient Luc A. Montagnier Submitted to the International Criminal Court Alleging Governments Complicit in Genocide and Crimes Against Humanity (link).

–

–

Nobel Prize Winner Urges Public to Reject Jabs: Vaccines Facilitate Development of Deadlier COVID Variants (link).

‘Luc Montagnier, a French virologist and recipient of the 2008 Nobel Prize in Medicine for his discovery of the human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), has recently exposed the dangers of the COVID-19 vaccines. Montagnier discussed the issue in an interview with Pierre Barnérias of Hold-Up Media earlier this month, which was exclusively translated from French into English for RAIR Foundation USA’.

–

–

Covid “vaccine” used for tracking: Nano tech roll out without informed consent – Dr Carrie Madej (link).

–

–

The Depopulation Agenda Is Accelerating. The Proof Is All Around Us. Some Can See Some Can’t. (link).

–

–

Mass Vaccination Murder for Profit and Digital Slavery? Paul Craig Roberts and Jason Liosatos (link).

–

–

Indian Bar Association Charges WHO Chief Scientist for Mass Murder (link).

‘As I posted this morning, Florida’s governor Ron DeSantis pulled the rug out from under the lying scum that constitutes the American medical establishment by establishing throughout Florida medical centers that cure Covid instead of spreading it with vaccination. Now it has happened again. This time in faraway India’.

‘The Indian Bar Association is charging WHO chief scientist Dr. Soumya Swaminathan with the mass murder of Indians. Dr. Swaminathan spoke against the use of Ivermectin in the Tamil Nadu province with the consequence that Ivermectin’s use was blocked and Covid cases skyrocketed with deaths increasing ten-fold’.

‘In the provinces where Ivermectin was used—Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Goa— Covid cases declined sharply by 98%, 97%, 94%, and 86%. This success, which cleared large areas of India from Covid, was kept from you by the New York Times, Washington Post, CNN, MSNBC, NPR, AMA, Biden, Schumer, Pelosi, and the rest of the criminals who control the narrative’.

‘Acting for the Indian Bar Association, Dipali Ojha said the WHO official is accused of misconduct because she used her position as a public health official to further the agenda of special interests to maintain an Emergency Use Authorization for the lucrative vaccine industry’.

‘Dipali Ojha further stated that the Indian Bar Association is bringing action under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code against Dr. Soumya Swaminathan and others, for murder of each person who died due to obstruction of treatment of Covid patients with Ivermectin. Punishment under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code is death or life imprisonment’.

‘Well, finally, the beginning of accountability for the orchestrated “Covid Pandemic.” As I have emphasized for some months, Dr. Fauci, NIH, CDC, WHO, FDA, the presstitutes, and the politicians have used Covid to kill and injure large numbers of people for the sake of billions of dollars in Big Pharma vaccine profits. The health authorities, whore media, and scum politicians have lied through their teeth and prevented the use of known, safe cures. Not a single person needed to die or have health impaired by the virus. They were murdered in order to generate fear and panic to drive vaccine profits, insure the destruction of civil liberty, and perhaps serve the darker agenda of population reduction’.

‘Here is a report of the legal action taken against WHO officials: https://www.thedesertreview.com/opinion/columnists/indian-bar-association-sues-who-scientist-over-ivermectin/article_f90599f8-c7be-11eb-a8dc-0b3cbb3b4dfa.html’

–

–

St Vincent’s hospital in Dublin is admitting a “worrying” number of double-vaccinated patients for treatment for Covid-19, emergency department head Professor John Ryan has said. (link, link).

–

–

Northern Ireland Doctor, Anne McCloskey, suspended over online video showing concern over vaccinating kids (link).

‘According to the Derry GP, “I dealt with very many sick, distressed, worried, traumatized people, almost all of them, with the exception of small children, have been double jabbed.”’

‘McCloskey said that some vaccinated young people she treated at the weekend became ill because they were “damaged” by vaccination’.

‘She said that many young people had been “coerced, bribed, or bullied” into getting them’.

–

–

Official Data shows many more people have died due to the Covid-19 Vaccines in 8 months than people who have died of Covid-19 in 18 months (link).

–

–

Those Who Think They’ve Seen ‘Mass Deaths Via Covid’ Haven’t Seen Anything Yet Compared To The Coming Carnage By Poverty, Famine And Tyrannical Democide If Americans ‘Surrender’ (link).

–

–

SAFE, HUH?! ALUMINUM NANO PARTICLES FROM “VACCINES” ARE ENTERING THE BRAIN! (link).

–

–

Alexa What Will The Population Of The UK Be In 4 Years Time? (link).

–

–

All of the Evidence Is In: The Covid Vaccine Is a Failure (link).

‘In my efforts to provide good information in place of Big Pharma-serving propaganda about Covid and the vaccine, I have reported to you from the official databases the large number of deaths and health issues associated with the vaccine. For some age groups the vaccine is more dangerous than the virus’.

‘I have also reported to you from official reports that the largest percentage of new cases are associated with those who are fully vaccinated. The question is: are these actually new cases or are they vaccine-associated illnesses?’

‘Following the conclusions of a Nobel prize-winner in medicine and other top level experts, I have attributed what the medical establishment calls new cases, breakthroughs, delta variant, to adverse responses to the vaccine itself, thus questioning the existence of the delta variant. But after listening to Dr. Robert Malone, it appears that there are variants also, and will be more variants. Thus the new breakout of what are reported as Covid cases consists of both adverse reactions to the vaccine and illnesses from the new variants’.

‘Dr. Malone is the inventor of the mRNA technology that was used to develop the mRNA vaccine. He is a member of the establishment. He is not a kook, conspiracy theorist, or anti-vaxxer. He is so solid a member of the establishment that the Department of Defense has relied on him for years. Where Dr. Malone differs from the establishment is in his unwillingness to keep quiet when he sees that the ruling Covid narrative does not fit the facts’.

–

–

Pfizer Jab Receives Full Approval From FDA, Pentagon Mandates Vaccinations For All Troops (link).

‘“Our scientific and medical experts conducted an incredibly thorough and thoughtful evaluation of this vaccine. We evaluated scientific data and information included in hundreds of thousands of pages, conducted our own analyses of Comirnaty’s safety and effectiveness, and performed a detailed assessment of the manufacturing processes, including inspections of the manufacturing facilities,” said Peter Marks, M.D., Ph.D., director of FDA’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research. “We have not lost sight that the COVID-19 public health crisis continues in the U.S. and that the public is counting on safe and effective vaccines. The public and medical community can be confident that although we approved this vaccine expeditiously, it was fully in keeping with our existing high standards for vaccines in the U.S.”’

It should still be an informed choice not a mandate.

–

–

More Than 12,000 Breakthrough Cases Reported in Massachusetts as of Aug. 14 + More (link).

–

–

LISTEN: DEMONIC EUGENICIST TELLS THE TRUTH ABOUT THE DEPOP VAX (website, bitchute).

–

–

LA Fire Captain faces investigation, calls to be fired, over online video criticizing forced vaccines (link).

–

–

Danish WHO Chief Says COVID ‘Patient Zero’ Was Likely Wuhan Lab Worker (link).

–

–

The WHO Blames China for Covid-19. The WHO Is Supporting Criminal Injections Falsely Called Vaccines? (link).

‘In February 2021, a World Health Organization (WHO) 4-week mission to China to study the covid plandemic’s origins, came to the conclusion that it was unlikely the virus had escaped from the Wuhan viral research laboratory, or from any other Chinese laboratory, for that matter. Now, under pressure from western governments – foremost the US – WHO wants to send another mission to China to further investigate the origins of the virus. The Chinese authorities refused, saying the findings WHO and Chinese scientists arrived last February at were conclusive, and no further investigation was necessary’.

‘It would appear that WHO receives its orders from a diabolical wealthy cult emanating from Wall Street and Washington which still pretends to reign above all 193 UN member nations and above the entire UN system’.

‘China is absolutely right to refuse. It is clear that the West keeps harping on China’s fault in this matter since China had to be encircled not only by US / NATO military bases, but also steadily demonized by the west, for anything they can find, since China is the up-and-coming economic power, overshadowing western greed-driven neoliberal exploitation capitalism’.

‘To enhance WHO’s position against China and to tarnish China’s image in the world arena, the WHO lead scientist dispatched to Wuhan in February 2021, Peter Ben Embarek, told a Danish television documentary, transmitted on August 12, 2021 that the Chinese scientists refused to even discuss the lab leak scenario, unless the final report dismissed any need for further investigation’.

–

–

World Economic Forum Urges Companies To Fire Unvaccinated Employees As Part of ‘Jobs Reset,’ Deletes Tweet After Backlash (link).

–

–

The World Economic Forum’s Totally Not Creepy New Idea (link).

–

–

World Economic Forum pushes new form of surveillance – turning your heartbeat into a digital ID (link).

–

–

ALEX JONES: “You Will Own NOTHING And Be Happy” | People Are Waking Up To The Truth! (link).

–

–

“How Our Lives Could Soon Look”: The World Economic Forum Posts Yet Another Insane Dystopian Video (link).

–

–

TRUST THE SCIENCE! (link).

–

–

After Twitter Banned People for Saying It, US Investigating 2.5X Higher Risk of Heart Problems for Moderna Jab (link).

–

–

BRAVE NURSE EXPOSES CDC & FAUCI LIES — REGISTERED NURSE NICOLE (website, bitchute).

–

–

This last Monday they were given notice to get vaxxed or else…… (website, tweet).

–

–

Prof granted vaccine exemption after ‘natural immunity’ lawsuit (link).

‘Zywicki filed affidavits from his doctor stating he has natural immunity from the virus after having fully recovered from COVID-19. And the lawsuit argued there is substantial scientific evidence indicating natural immunity from the virus is stronger than immunity through various vaccines’.

–

–

It Turns Out All Those Plastic COVID Barriers Might Have Made Things Worse (link).

–

–

I have just pulled off the road to Tweet this. I nearly drove off the road from the jolt my body just experienced from my sudden realization. I now believe the virus makes every cell the spike protein invades senescent. Must use senolytics. True “zombie” virus, my God. (tweet).

–

–

‘All But One Turned Out To Be Negative’: Rice University Retests Dozens Of Students After COVID False-Positives (link).

–

–

University In Connecticut To Fine $2000 And Block Internet Access To Unvaccinated Students (link).

Fascist discrimination.

–

–

CDC Director: Those Who Got Vaccinated Early Will Get Severe Disease, Be Hospitalized, Die…WHAT? (link).

–

–

Get Your Yearly Booster, or Go to the Gulag (link).

–

–

Travesty: Governments Know the Vaccines Are Ineffective but Still Force People to Take Them (link).

–

–

Our Grave Concerns About the Handling of the COVID Pandemic by Governments of the Nations of the UK (link).

‘We write as concerned doctors, nurses, and other allied healthcare professionals with no vested interest in doing so. To the contrary, we face personal risk in relation to our employment for doing so and / or the risk of being personally “smeared” by those who inevitably will not like us speaking out’.

‘We are taking the step of writing this public letter because it has become apparent to us that:’

The Government (by which we mean the UK government and three devolved governments/administrations and associated government advisors and agencies such as the CMOs, CSA, SAGE, MHRA, JCVI, Public Health services, Ofcom etc, hereinafter “you” or the “Government”) have based the handling of the COVID pandemic on flawed assumptions.

These have been pointed out to you by numerous individuals and organisations.

You have failed to engage in dialogue and show no signs of doing so. You have removed from people fundamental rights and altered the fabric of society with little debate in Parliament. No minister responsible for policy has ever appeared in a proper debate with anyone with opposing views on any mainstream media channel.

Despite being aware of alternative medical and scientific viewpoints you have failed to ensure an open and full discussion of the pros and cons of alternative ways of managing the pandemic.

The pandemic response policies implemented have caused massive, permanent and unnecessary harm to our nation, and must never be repeated.

Only by revealing the complete lack of widespread approval among healthcare professionals of your policies will a wider debate be demanded by the public.

–

–

COVID-19 Patients Who Refuse To Self Isolate Will Be Sent To Jail For 5 Years In Mississippi (link).

–

–

Florida Doctors Walk Out of Hospitals in “Protest” of Unvaccinated People (link).

‘The protest, while brief, may represent a violation of the Hippocratic Oath, in which doctors pledge to ‘do no harm’ to their patients and act in the interest of their well-being. Staging protests could potentially leave emergency rooms unstaffed, with patients who are vaccinated and unvaccinated alike jeopardized. Doctors are obligated to provide the same quality of treatment to unvaccinated Americans as they are the vaccinated, and may be unaware of health conditions and compelling reasons that preclude vaccination’.

–

–

FEMA Camps, Medical Tyranny & Your Local School Board (link).

–

–

Some Actual News About Moderna Adverse Event Reports (link).

‘Covid vaccine maker Moderna received 300,000 reports of side effects after vaccinations over a three-month period following the launch of its shot, according to an internal report from a company that helps Moderna manage the reports’.

‘That figure is far higher than the number of side effect reports about Moderna’s vaccine publicly available in the federal system that tracks such adverse events’.

‘Vaccine manufacturers like Moderna are legally required to forward all side effect reports they receive to the Vaccine Adverse Events Reporting System, where they are made public each week’.

‘Run by the Centers for Disease Control and Food & Drug Administration, the VAERS system is crucial to tracking potential problems with vaccines. It helped scientists determine the Covid vaccines may cause heart problems in young adults’.

‘The reason for the gap is not clear. Moderna may simply still be processing the reports, though the number of reports about Moderna’s vaccine in VAERS from the first half of 2021 remained almost flat this week’.

–

–

Fully-vaccinated Hollywood celebrities wondering why they are suddenly getting COVID-19, cancer and worse (link).

–

–

Health authorities are pushing booster shot extermination plans to hurry and kill the masses before they fully awaken to the covid scam (link).

–

–

Military Prepares to Detain U.S. Citizens, Documents Expose ‘Internment Procedure’ (link).

–

–

Attorney Thomas Renz Drops BOMBS! Hospital Administrators Killing For Cash, Threatening Docs (link).

–

–

BREAKING BIG — Jovan Pulitzer: Arizona Audit Report Will be Delivered to Senate on Friday, Results Will Be Earth-Shattering (link).

–

–

BOOM: “On A Scale of 1 to 10… I Would Say It’s a 12!” – Jovan Pulitzer On the Seriousness of the Audit Results in His 197 Pages in Arizona (election) Audit Report (link).

–

–

More Election Fraud In the California Recall Election – Man Arrested with a Firearm, Drugs and Thousands of Ballots (link).

–

–

AG Barr Told Lt. Col. Tony Shaffer to Stop Looking Into Truck Driver Jesse Morgan’s Testimony That He Moved More Than 200,000 Fraudulent Ballots from NY to PA Before the 2020 Election (link).

–

–

Did They Just Admit That There Is A Major Crisis Happening Inside Our Planet? (link).

‘This is what can happen when someone says the quiet part out loud. A new study that has just been released is creating quite a bit of controversy, because it calls into question some of the most important scientific narratives that are being pushed all over the world today. No matter what the numbers say, scientists are always supposed to attribute any changes to our planet to the “horrors” of man-made global warming. The global elite have worked very hard to get hundreds of millions of people around the globe to buy into this story, and so much of their political agenda hinges on it. So under no circumstance is any scientist ever supposed to suggest that what is going on under our feet could be the real root cause of our environmental problems’.

‘Unfortunately for the global elite, that is precisely what a team of German and British researchers just did’.

‘According to those researchers, “a conspicuously large amount of heat from Earth’s interior” is largely responsible for the rapid melting of Thwaites Glacier in West Antarctica…’

–

–

WATCH ! US MARINE SPEAKS TRUTH ON ZIONIST BANKERS AND THEIR WARS (link).

–

–

Myanmar Military seizes convicted felon George Soros’s bank accounts, issues arrest warrant against staff members. (link).

–

–

January 6th “INSURRECTION” Narrative COLLAPSES (link).

–

–

COURT DOCS: Neo-Nazi Satanic Sect Leader Outed As FBI Informant Since 2003, Was Paid Over $140,000 By U.S. Government (link).

–

–

FBI Informant Ran ‘Neo-Nazi Terrorist Group’ Atomwaffen Division, Got ‘Paid Handsomely’ to Radicalize Troubled Youth (link).

–

–

Myanmar Military seizes convicted felon George Soros’s bank accounts, issues arrest warrant against staff members. (link).

–

–

Global Cryptocurrency Adoption Jumps 881% Led by Asian Countries, Index Shows (link).

–