Your alternative update on #COVID19 for 2021-08-23. Jab impacts spleen, bone marrow, the liver, adrenal glands and ovaries. Graphene Oxide Prison

Great Barrington Declaration – Dr. Martin Kulldorff, professor of medicine at Harvard University, a biostatistician, and epidemiologist, Dr. Sunetra Gupta, professor at Oxford University, an epidemiologist and Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, professor at Stanford University Medical School, a physician, epidemiologist, health economist, and public health policy expert (link).

‘As infectious disease epidemiologists and public health scientists we have grave concerns about the damaging physical and mental health impacts of the prevailing COVID-19 policies, and recommend an approach we call Focused Protection’.

At the time of creating this blog post there were the following 3 sets of signatories.

797,721 concerned citizens.

14,879 medical and public health scientists.

43,804 medical practitioners.

It’s really, really simple: shelter the vulnerable from the infectious while the rest of us get on with living our lives.

World Doctors Alliance (link).

‘An independent non-profit alliance of doctors, nurses, healthcare professionals and staff around the world who have united in the wake of the Covid-19 response chapter to share experiences with a view to ending all lockdowns and related damaging measures and to re-establish universal health determinance of psychological and physical wellbeing for all humanity’.

‘WDA represents a diverse range of opinions of health care professionals and does not have a consensus of opinions on the origin of covid-19 or the political ramifications of the lockdown per se. WDA is however committed to debate the causes of harm resulting from the coronavirus act measures and to raise issues that expose harmful medical and life limiting practices detrimental to the well being of all living men women and children’.

Prof Dolores Cahil, Dr Mohammad Adil, Dr R Zac Cox, Dr Andrew Kaufman, Dr Heiko Schoning, Dr Heinrich Fiechtner, Dr Scott Jensen, Elke De Klerk, Dr Mikael Nordfors, Dr Hilde Smet, Dr Vernon Coleman and Dr Johan Denis.

WDA’s open letter raises questions on the following topics.

Collateral damage the cure is worse than the virus, Death certificates (1), Economic ruin, Censorship, Testing – False positives, Hydroxychloroquine, Prevention, ‘Vaccine’, Conflicts of interest, Cui bono? Who benefits?

Further Midazolam graph Attached is a graph showing cumulative and linear all cause mortality for over 65s vs cumulative and linear midazolam prescribing, both for period Jan 2020 to June 2021. Deaths scale is left hand side, midazolam scale right hand side. 1/5 (tweet).

What really happened to ‘Midazolam Matt’ Hancock? (link).

‘On 12th July 2020, UK Redtop The Sun ran a lead piece that was nothing short of astonishing’.

‘Official figures at the time showed 38,352 out-of-hospital prescriptions for Midazolam were issued in April 2020 – more than double the February figure. And over the previous five years in England, the total had rarely moved either side of around 15,000’.

‘The Mail also had the story, reporting that ‘anti-euthanasia campaigners last night said they suspected the spike was evidence that many people had been put on end-of-life protocols or ‘pathways’…..Whistleblowers also claimed to have witnessed misuse of sedatives’’.

‘A broad range of inexplicable events happened on Hancock’s watch: dodgy death certificates, care home dumping, perpetual contradicting of his boss, vital facts kept from colleagues, overstated PHE mortality stats, huge percentages of people who went into hospital for minor surgery yet wound up dead from SarsCov2, corrupt drug trials conducted by Oxford Recovery, evasion of questions about vaccination-related death, blatant lies to the commons about vaccine approvals, hard-sell vaccine marketing condemned as totalitarian, and both delays and groundless exaggerations in relation to the Indian/Delta variant’.

‘But there is something about the Midazolam story that has at last stirred the police into some kind of action. A threatening slate-grey and brown cloud of doubt hangs over it that can only be grasped if one accepts the reality of depraved people in public life. Such clouds follow Matt Hancock around like a Satanic travelling fair’.

The Evidence – ‘You stayed at home, to protect the NHS, but they gave Midazolam to the Elderly and told you they were Covid Deaths’ (link).

We Need To Talk About Midazolam – Clare Wills Harrison (link).

‘By way of a shocking insight into utterly compelling new evidence of genocide by government policy, procurement and administration, which the People’s Union of Britain [PUB], Scouse polymath and independent data cruncher, Mark Oakford, and fearsome probate solicitor, Clare Wills Harrison, are on the brink of filing in the Private Criminal Prosecution of the Four Horsemen of COVID-1984 and their shadowy accomplices, here lies Clare’s summary of the serious issues to be tried, which she published this evening on social media’.

Your Government has committed Democide since March 2020 by using fear, deception, and Midazolam… (link).

‘Whilst all this was happening Matt Hancock and Chris Whitty instructed hospitals to discharge as many patients as possible into care homes, the very place the patients loved ones were now banned from visiting, the very place a doctor was not required to visit to certify a death, the very place carers could not be held liable for a death as long as it was just suspected to be Covid-19’.

‘The very place where care home managers refused to call out a doctor to treat an illness. The very place that care home managers refused to call an ambulance to take a resident to hospital. The very place that any patient with the first signs of just a sniffle were put on do not resuscitate orders without informing the patient or their family’.

‘The very place where those do not resuscitate orders were used as permission to begin end of life care. End of life care which involved the refusal of medical treatment. End of life care which involved the withdrawal of existing medication. End of life care which involved the injection of lethal amounts of midazolam. End of life care which involved the deprivation of food and water, leading to the residents dying of drug overdose, starvation, and dehydration’.

‘Is it just a coincidence that midazolam causes the same symptoms as serious complications due to Covid-19?’

As of 10 June 2021, Graph reveals correlation between ‘Covid deaths’ and use on old people of the dangerous respiratory-depressing drug Midazolam and between ‘Covid deaths’ and the fake ‘vaccine’ roll-out among the elderly at the start of 2021 (link).

As of May 31, 2021, Vaccine researcher admits ‘big mistake,’ says spike protein is dangerous ‘toxin’ (link).

‘‘Terrifying’ new research finds vaccine spike protein unexpectedly in bloodstream. The protein is linked to blood clots, heart and brain damage, and potential risks to nursing babies and fertility’.

As of 29 March 2021, Do doctors have to have the (emergency use authorisation) covid-19 vaccine? (link).

‘Nevertheless, what I am currently struggling with is the failure to report the reality of the morbidity caused by our current vaccination program within the health service and staff population. The levels of sickness after vaccination is unprecedented and staff are getting very sick and some with neurological symptoms which is having a huge impact on the health service function. Even the young and healthy are off for days, some for weeks, and some requiring medical treatment. Whole teams are being taken out as they went to get vaccinated together’.

‘Mandatory vaccination in this instance is stupid, unethical and irresponsible when it comes to protecting our staff and public health. We are in the voluntary phase of vaccination, and encouraging staff to take an unlicensed product that is impacting on their immediate health, and I have direct experience of staff contracting Covid AFTER vaccination and probably transmitting it. In fact, it is clearly stated that these vaccine products do not offer immunity or stop transmission. In which case why are we doing it? There is no longitudinal safety data (a couple of months of trial data at best) available and these products are only under emergency licensing. What is to say that there are no longitudinal adverse effects that we may face that may put the entire health sector at risk?’

As of March 02, 2021, MEDICAL SHOCKER: Scientists at Sloan Kettering discover mRNA inactivates tumor-suppressing proteins, meaning it can promote cancer (link).

‘scientists at Sloan Kettering found that mRNA itself carries cancer CAUSING changes – changes that genetic tests don’t even analyze, flying completely under the radar of oncologists across the globe’.

We can expect cancers in those who have had the mRNA injectable to skyrocket.

As of 18 January 2021, COVID-19 RNA Based Vaccines and the Risk of Prion Disease (link).

Among the prion diseases are scrapie, transmissible mink encephalopathy (TME), bovine spongiform encephalopathy (BSE) and Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease (CJD).

As of December, 2020, Pfizer COVID vaccine trial shows alarming evidence of pathogenic priming in older adults (link).

Pfizer and Moderna using relative risk reduction in order to claim “95% effective” instead of using absolute risk reduction where they’d only be able to claim “0.7%” and “0.6%” effectiveness, respectively, is right out of Billy G’s favorite book “How to Lie With Statistics.” (tweet).

As of 19 March 2020, the UK gov website said that COVID-19 is no longer considered to be a high consequence infectious disease (HCID) in the UK (link).

‘They have determined that several features have now changed; in particular, more information is available about mortality rates (low overall)’

As of June 04, 2021, Epidemiologists Say CDC Exaggerated Outdoor COVID Risks (link).

Risk is 0.1%, it is not 10%. This is a whooping 100-fold exaggeration.

As of 13 November 2020, Covid-19: politicisation, “corruption,” and suppression of science (link).

As of 12 October 2020, WHO Flip-Flops: (Dr David Nabarro) Urges World Leaders To Stop Using Lockdowns To Fight COVID Contagion (link).

“New Zealand children falling ill in high numbers…children haven’t been exposed to range of bugs due to lockdowns, distancing and sanitiser and their immune systems are suffering…wards flooded by babies with a potentially-deadly respiratory virus.” (tweet, website).

Lockdowns (will) kill more people than COVID-19 (November 10, 2020 Dr Lidiya Angelova, link).

‘Locking everyone will decrease everyone’s immunity and make everyone susceptible to all pathogens. Immunity gets weaker by not being in contact with other harmless viruses but also by lack of natural vitamin D, fresh air and exercise’.

I dare say that Dr Lidiya Angelova takes no pleasure in being proven correct.

New research obliterates the entire justification behind vaccine passports, finding that public gatherings contribute NOTHING to the spread of covid (link).

I will never ask you. It’s your body & your choice. I will never tell you, because it’s my body & my choice. And I will absolutely never carry any form of domestic ID that marks me as safe or unsafe. A vaccine passport is not freedom, it’s tyranny. #NoVaccinePassports (tweet).

‘There were no positive tests amongst 1,174 close contacts of asymptomatic cases’ was one outcome of Post-lockdown SARS-CoV-2 nucleic acid screening between May 14 and June 1, 2020 in nearly ten million residents of Wuhan, China (20 November 2020, link).

As of 01 December 2020, (British Medical Journal) Covid-19: Asymptomatic cases may not be infectious, Wuhan study indicates (link).

–

People who have no symptoms cannot spread disease – the GIGANTIC lie on which the scam is founded – doctors speak out (website, brand new tube).

Giant Study Disproves Myth Of Asymptomatic COVID Spread (link).

‘The study, published in the November issue of the peer-reviewed scientific journal Nature Communications, studied 9,899,828 residents of Wuhan, screening them between May 14, 2020 and June 1, 2020. The results provided clear evidence as to the possibility of any asymptomatic transmission of the virus’.

As of 15 Oct, 2020, Only poisoned monkey kidney cells ‘grew’ the SARS-CoV-2 ‘virus’. SARS-CoV-2 non-infectious in CDC lab and of 30k genome, found 37 then computed the rest, which makes it 99.9987% a unicorn (link).

World Health Organisation guidelines say that “contact tracing” is “not recommended in any circumstances” (page 9 of link).

PCR inventor Kary Mullis- ‘can find almost anything in anybody’ (link).

A unicorn virus not able to be detected by a unicorn test, and to complete the set, I am calling the vaccine a unicorn too.

As of February 23, 2021, PCR Testing Saga: Were We Duped? (link).

‘Were federal health officials and experts at WHO really unaware that the recommended high cycle count (CT) for PCR tests would produce an exorbitant number of false positives for COVID?’

The ONS has admitted it has been reporting PCR tests as positive when only a single coronavirus gene is detected, despite this being against the manufacturer instructions that two or more genes must be found. (tweet, website).

As of 11/04/2021, Laboratories in US can’t find Covid-19 in one of 1,500 positive tests (link).

‘CDC sued for massive fraud: Tests at 7 universities of ALL people examined showed that they did not have Covid, but just Influenza A or B – EU statistics: ‘Corona’ virtually disappeared, even under mortality’.

As of April 29, 2021, Flu Has Disappeared Worldwide during the COVID Pandemic (link).

As of 20 November 2020, Portuguese Court Rules PCR Tests “Unreliable” & Quarantines “Unlawful” (link).

‘Important legal decision faces total media blackout in Western world’

‘The ruling goes on to conclude that, based on the science they read, any PCR test using over 25 cycles is totally unreliable. Governments and private labs have been very tight-lipped about the exact number of cycles they run when PCR testing, but it is known to sometimes be as high as 45. Even fearmonger-in-chief Anthony Fauci has publicly stated anything over 35 is totally unusable’.

Austrian court overturns judgment: PCR test not suitable for diagnosis “The court states in several places that a PCR test is not suitable for determining infectivity.” Deutsch: https://info-direkt.eu/2021/03/31/oesterreichisches-gericht-kippt-urteil-pcr-test-nicht-zur-diagnostik-geeignet/

English: https://translate.google.com/translate?hl=&sl=de&tl=en&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.info-direkt.eu%2F2021%2F03%2F31%2Foesterreichisches-gericht-kippt-urteil-pcr-test-nicht-zur-diagnostik-geeignet%2F (tweet).

As of October 31, 2020, Government website reveals extensive “COVID cases” fraud – RT-PCR is not able to distinguish whether infectious virus is present (link).

NHS Manchester FOI request shows NHS are using cycles at 45 which is medical fraud & 97% false positive!!! (tweet).

Still running at 45 cycles Still NO pandemic (tweet).

Anything over 30 cycles and the false positives go up radically. At 35 cycles its around 97% false positives. Its a false positive PCR pandemic. (tweet).

Covid-19: Where is the virus? (link).

Is pine needle tea the answer to covid vaccine shedding / transmission? Learn about suramin, shikimic acid and how to make your own extracts (link).

S U R A M I N: How the COVID-1984 Global Control Regime Can Be Terminated (link).

As of 1 March 2021, A QUARTER of all UK Covid fatalities had dementia: Huge death toll among elderly is revealed (link).

As of 22 November 2020, “These data analyses suggest that in contrast to most people’s assumptions, the number of deaths by COVID-19 is not alarming. In fact, it has relatively no effect on deaths in the United States.” – John Hopkins Uni (link, archived copy of deleted doc).

As of February 1st 2021, COVID-19 Fatalities 16.7 Times Too High Due to ‘Illegal’ Inflation (link).

As of Jan 16, 2021, Massive public defiance in Italy as people flock to bars and restaurants, 50 000 of them pledging to open, to defy Government lockdowns (link).

–

You are 20 times less likely to die with/from COVID-19, if you don’t have pre-existing adverse health conditions.

All these pre-existing adverse health conditions are quite easily capable of being the dominant cause of death in any of these cases.

As reported for Italy on 19 March 2020, for Britain on 12 June 2020 and for the United States of America on 1 September 2020.

You are 100 times less likely to die with/from COVID-19, if you are vitamin D sufficient for T cell activation.

As reported on 18 June 2020 link.

Finally Confirmed! Vitamin D Nearly Abolishes ICU Risk in COVID-19 (link).

Data shows the average age of death from coronavirus is 82.4 years, writes DAVID ROSE as he argues for anti-lockdown plan to shield only the most vulnerable (link).

You are 33,333 times less likely to die with/from COVID-19, if you are under 20 years of age or 5,000 times if you are under 50 or 200 times if you are under 70. This was as of September 27, 2020 when the CDC reported that the infection fatality ratio for each age group was as follows: 0-19yo is 0.00003%, 20-49yo is 0.0002%, 50-69yo is 0.005% & 70+yo is 0.054% link.

Big pharma is not needed here.

University Of Florida Lab Finds Dangerous Pathogens On Children’s Face Masks (link, link).

‘A laboratory at the University of Florida that recently analyzed a small sample of face masks, detected the presence of 11 dangerous pathogens that included bacterias that cause diphtheria, pneumonia, and meningitis’.

CDC: masks don’t work (Originally published 6 February 2020 and updated May 2020, link).

As of 06 Oct 2020, German Neurologist Warns Against Wearing Facemasks: ‘Oxygen Deprivation Causes Permanent Neurological Damage’ (link).

As of Sep 20, 2020, A German children’s charity has commissioned a laboratory to examine a commercially available mask. The face mask was previously worn by a child in school for 8 hours. Examination findings: Detection of 82 bacterial colonies and 4 mold colonies (link).

You shouldn’t wear a face covering unless you want to give yourself bacterial pneumonia.

As of August 07, 2020, Dentists say ‘mask mouth’ can cause serious health complications, including strokes (link).

‘The dentists said that the face coverings increase mouth dryness and contribute to a buildup of bad bacteria’.

As of February 4, 2021, Long-term mask wearing may contribute to advanced stage lung cancer, study finds (link).

Masking Danger? Are We Inhaling Disease-causing Microplastic Particles From Face Masks? (link).

Fact Check – Scientific studies prove you are more likely to catch Covid-19 if you wear a Face Covering (link).

This law got passed on the quiet yesterday (October 1) in the #UK, allowing the harvesting and retention of the DNA of anyone who does a #COVID-19 test. No mention in main stream #news. See link: https://legislation.gov.uk/uksi/2020/973/ (link).

I don’t want anyone’s DNA to be harvested or retained so I ask everyone reading this to not take a test or if they do take a test they first consult a lawyer to sue the government so that their DNA is not harvested or retained.

Another Covid Myth Dies the Death (link).

‘On April 5, however, the CDC page was replaced by a much-simplified set of instructions, which includes now this discreet note: “In most situations, the risk of infection from touching a surface is low.” Oh is that so?’

BILL GATES’ FOUNDATION FUNDED ‘DNA MINING’ USING COVID-19 TESTS (website, bitchute).

Can there be anything more personal than someone’s DNA?

As History Expert Warns ‘We’re Now Living The Time Directly Before The Nightmare’, More Proof Emerges They’re Preparing To Annihilate America’s Children (link).

‘The story linked to front and center over at the Liberty Daily on Wednesday speaks volumes’.

‘Titled “CDC Considers 12 of the 13 Most Vaccinated Countries a Travel Risk”, the linked NOQ Report story nailed it, reporting thatthe US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) updated its list of the riskiest countries for travel due to increasing cases of Covid-19’.

‘ Curiously, vaccination has had totally the opposite effect to what had been expected: 12 of the 13 countries on the Johns Hopkins list of the most vaccinated are currently listed by the CDC as “high” or even “very high” SARS-Cov-2 travel risk ’.

‘Blowing away the ‘vaxxers’ arguments that it is the ‘unvaxxed’ who are putting the entire country at risk, in the video we’ve embedded directly below from Brighteon (youtube deleted it for ‘violating community guidelines’), one extremely knowledgeable Immune System Doctor called out both the CDC and his local school board, and at a school board meeting, with astonishing doses of truth’.

‘Warning within the video that: the CDC and NIH don’t read the most up-to-date science before they make decisions on Covid; everything being recommended by the CDC is ‘contrary’ to the ‘rules of science’ and that they’re ignoring the ‘science’; masks do no good whatsoever in stopping viruses as they are far too microscopic for the mask material to stop them; and that the so-called ‘vaccines’ are totally useless at stopping a coronavirus because it’s already been tried many times and failed, the fact that so many ‘ordinary citizens‘ now speaking up about this fast-track towards tyranny that we’re now witnessing is encouraging’.

‘And with CNN just reporting that “we need to move up the timeline on getting younger children ‘vaccinated'”, one could easily argue the globalists ‘depopulation agenda’ is now targeting America’s children. As the website Children’s Health Defense recently warned in this story titled “We Made a Big Mistake’ — COVID Vaccine Spike Protein Travels From Injection Site, Can Cause Organ Damage”, “research obtained by a group of scientists shows the COVID vaccine spike protein can travel from the injection site and accumulate in organs and tissues including the spleen, bone marrow, the liver, adrenal glands and in “quite high concentrations” in the ovaries.”’

Medicine Regulators knew in October 2020 that the C19 injections would cause blood clots, heart damage, harm to children, and death (tweet, website).

“Our Species is Being Genetically Modified”: Humanity’s March Toward Extinction? Analysis of the Microbiome and Virome (link).

The FDA is set to approve the Pfizer shot Monday. The FDA has also previously approved glyphosate, Troglitazone, Vioxx, Thimerosal, rBGH, yellow 5&6, etc. The FDA receives upwards of 70% of its drug regulatory budget from the companies it is supposed to regulate. (tweet).

The Graphene Oxide Prison (link).

‘When it comes to the safety and efficacy of the so-called COVID-19 vaccinations the public has been thoroughly divided and conquered. On one side of the carefully crafted argument, governments can’t get enough shots in enough arms to ward off a “pandemic” of unvaccinated people’.

‘The other side has as many excuses for avoiding these injections as it has members. So when a controversial study comes along showing that these injections may contain a toxic substance called graphene oxide the allowed spectrum of debate is quickly alight and the bigger picture is missed by all but a few’.

‘The story of vaccines containing graphene oxide broke in late June when Ricardo Delgado Martin, Founder, and Director of Quinta Columna, which calls itself a “free-thinking movement,” published the results of an analysis conducted by a Spanish research team at the University of Almeria. The analysis claims to have discovered graphene oxide in a vial of a Pfizer vaccine via electron microscopy and spectroscopy. The analysis can be read in English here’.

‘It took a few weeks for this story to find its way into the English-speaking world it would seem. Once it did, the mainstream media’s fact-checkers were all over this story. Reuters, Full Fact, and Forbes among other establishment outlets have tried to debunk the study by assuring their readers that only an anti-vax QAnon conspiracy theorist would believe such nonsense. On the other side of the aisle, the analysis has been uncritically circulated which only adds to the problem’.

‘As usual, the truth lies somewhere in the middle. The analysis conducted by the team at the University of Almeria has its flaws but concerns over the presence of graphene oxide in the Pfizer vaccines, and elsewhere in our environment, should be given serious consideration’.

HOW TO REMOVE MAGNETIC GRAPHENE FROM THE BODY AFTER A COVID-JAB (LA QUINTA COLUMNA) (link).

HEALTH CARE COLLAPSE warning: Vaccine spike protein will unleash widespread neurological damage that overwhelms world’s medical systems (link).

Covid monopoly – the jail space and the 27 ‘go to jail’ spaces. (tweet).

None of the people telling you to worry about coronavirus are actually worried about coronavirus. (tweet).

Summary of the Evidence for Ivermectin in COVID-19 (link).

‘Ivermectin is an anti-parasite medicine whose discovery won the Nobel Prize in 2015 for its impacts in ridding large parts of the globe of parasitic diseases via distribution of over 3.7 billion doses within public health campaigns since 1987’.

‘Since 2012, numerous in-vitro studies began to report highly potent anti-viral effects against a diverse array of viruses, including SARS-CoV-2 along with numerous anti-inflammatory and immuno-modulating effects’.

‘Our comprehensive narrative review of the “totality of the evidence” supporting ivermectin was published in The American Journal of Therapeutics in April, 2021 where we reviewed data on efficacy from a diverse array of scientific sources beyond just the randomized controlled trial evidence as illustrated in the diagram below’.

‘Currently, as of August 4, 2021, the totality of the evidence is as follows;’

· IN-VITRO (BASIC SCIENCE): ivermectin has been shown to inhibit the replication of many viruses, including West-Nile, Zika, Dengue, Influenza, and most recently SARS-CoV-2

· IN-VIVO: ivermectin diminishes viral load and protects against organ damage in animal models of SARS-CoV-2 infection and has multiple, potent anti-inflammatory properties

· IN-SILICO: numerous computer modeling studies have found ivermectin to have one of the highest binding affinities to the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein

· PHARMACOLOGIC: unparalleled safety profile over decades, prior WHO guidelines report side effects that are “primarily minor and transient” and experts have found severe adverse events to be “unequivocally and exceedingly rare.” Further, the IC-50 against SARS-CoV2 in lung and adipose tissue easily achieved with standard dosing (Caly/Wagstaff personal communication)

· CLINICAL OBSERVATIONS/EXPERIENCE: numerous cases series, most notably one published from the Dominican Republic where over 3,000 consecutive patients presented to the ER, were treated with ivermectin, and only 16 were hospitalized and only 1 died. Also, innumerable doctors from multiple countries around the world report observing consistent clinical responses in treated patients with few treatment failure

Reuters: HALF of Paris Cafes And Bars Refusing to Comply With Vaccine Passport Scheme (link).

‘Though you wouldn’t know it from watching the media’s highlight reels of compliant sheep going along with France’s vaccine passport rollout, half of Paris cafes and bars are reportedly refusing to comply with the control scheme despite the government’s terroristic threats’.

The French Just Aren’t Having Macron’s Tyrannical Apartheid Health Passports – Massive Protests All Throughout France! (Video) (link).

Protesting vaccine passports for cafés and restaurants, French protesters create a feast in the streets (link).

‘Protesters are growing by the week’.

‘I joined the march in Avignon’: massive protests across France for fourth Saturday in row (link).

–

“Vaccine Passports” and Why Tyranny Requires Social Division – Viva On The Street (link).

Police Grab Woman for Writing ‘Fear Creators’ On Behavioural Insights Psy-Ops Building (link).

BREAKING: CDC creating secret national database of households with unvaccinated children… hear the recording… plan to medically KIDNAP all unvaxxed kids? (link).

‘The corrupt CDC, which has outlined a plan to set up covid internment camps in every US city, is secretly building a database of US households that have unvaccinated children present. Disguised as a national immunization “survey,” the CDC is collaborating with NORC at the University of Chicago to place phone calls to households across America, asking whether any children aged six months to 17 years old are in the home, and querying about their vaccination status’.

‘A recording of the CDC’s request has been obtained by Natural News and is included in the Situation Update podcast, below’.

‘According to the NORC.org website, once children are identified in the household, NORC works to, “obtain immunization records from the teen’s health providers,” and their ultimate goal is to vaccinate “all children in the U.S.” regardless of their financial status. NORC also states that it shares these data with the CDC, which then uses the reports in their own decisions, “to allocate resources for the Vaccines for Children (VFC) Program.”’

‘Combined with the fact that the CDC has announced a nationwide “green zones” plan to isolate unvaccinated people in what are essentially heavily-guarded covid concentration camps — which the CDC claims will meet “minimum humanitarian standards” — it seems almost certain that the CDC will use the NORC-derived phone survey data to identify and target households with unvaccinated children, designating them “high-risk” due to their unvaccinated status, and medically kidnap both the children and the parents under their claimed “authority” under a covid national emergency’.

‘We are about to witness the CDC and the vaccine jihadi medical establishment go “full Nazi” on the unvaccinated, complete with concentration camps and coerced injections with experimental medical interventions, which is precisely what numerous WWII-era doctors were executed for carrying out via the Nuremberg trials for crimes against humanity’.

We will not comply: A campaign against medical tyranny (link).

RAW and UNCENSORED: AJ RAGES over medical tyranny! (tweet).

“FRAUD ON EVERY LEVEL”: Therapist Whistleblower: Over-Labeling As Covid, Treatment Withheld & More (Hawaii) (link).

How CDC Manipulated Data to Create ‘Pandemic of the Unvaxxed’ Narrative (link).

‘According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the unvaccinated make up 95% to 99% of COVID hospitalizations. But in a news clip shared by Fox News host Laura Ingraham, CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky reveals how that data is “grossly misleading.”’

‘Story at-a-glance:’

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the White House and most mainstream media, what we have now is a “pandemic of the unvaccinated,” with 95% to 99% of COVID-related hospitalizations and deaths being attributed to the unvaccinated.

To achieve that statistic, the CDC included hospitalization and mortality data from January through June. The vast majority of the U.S. population was unvaccinated during that timeframe.

By Jan. 1 only 0.5% of the U.S. population had received a COVID shot. By mid-April, an estimated 31% had received one or more shots and as of June 15, 48.7% were fully “vaccinated.”

Natural immunity offers robust protection against all variants, whereas vaccine-induced immunity can’t. The reason for this is because when you recover from the natural infection, you have both antibodies and T cells against all parts of the virus, not just the spike protein.

According to Dr. Anthony Fauci, the Delta variant is both more transmissible and more dangerous than the original virus and previous variants, but real-world data show it is actually weaker and far less dangerous, even though it does spread more easily.

‘According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the White House and most mainstream media, what we have now is a “pandemic of the unvaccinated.”’

‘According to the official narrative, 99% of COVID-19 deaths and 95% of COVID-related hospitalizations are occurring among the unvaccinated. In a July 16 White House press briefing, CDC director Dr. Rochelle Walensky claimed “over 97% of people who are entering the hospital right now are unvaccinated.”’

‘But as reported by Fox News anchor Laura Ingraham on “The Ingraham Angle,” “that statistic is grossly misleading,” and in an Aug. 5 video statement, Walensky inadvertently revealed how that 95% to 99% statistic was created’.

‘Grossly misleading data manipulation’

‘As it turns out, to achieve those statistics, the CDC included hospitalization and mortality data from January through June 2021. It does not include more recent data or data related to the Delta variant, which is now the most prevalent strain in circulation. The problem is, the vast majority of the U.S.population was unvaccinated during that timeframe’.

‘By Jan. 1, only 0.5% of the U.S. population had received a COVID shot. By mid-April, an estimated 31% had received one or more shots, and as of June 15, 48.7% were fully “vaccinated.” Keep in mind that you’re not “fully vaccinated” until two weeks after your second dose (in the case of Pfizer or Moderna), which is given up to six weeks after your first shot. This is according to the CDC.’

‘So, those receiving an initial dose in June, for example, won’t be “fully vaccinated” until eight weeks later, sometime in July or August’.

‘By using statistics from a time period when the U.S. as a whole was largely unvaccinated, the CDC is now claiming we’re in a “pandemic of the unvaccinated,” in an effort to demonize those who still have not agreed to receive this experimental gene modification injection’.

The Lies Behind the ‘Pandemic of the Unvaccinated’ (link).

Worldwide Excess Mortality Rate In 2020 (link).

‘In 2020, 59,230,000 people died worldwide (Estimate), a 840,000 increase from 2019’.

‘In 2019, 58,390,000 people died worldwide, a 760,000 increase from 2018’.

‘In 2018, 57,630,000 people died worldwide, a 690,000 increase from 2017’.

‘In 2017, 56,940,000 people died worldwide, a 610,000 increase from 2016’.

‘In 2016, 56,330,000 people died worldwide, a 510,000 increase from 2015’.

‘In 2015, 55,820,000 people died worldwide’.

Please Listen To The Latest Message From Dr. Mike Yeadon, Former Pfizer VP (link).

Former Pfizer VP Latest Message On Covid Vaccines – Everyone Must Listen! (link).

Former CDC director warns that “science” has turned to thuggery and threats while evidence and facts are ignored (link).

‘Robert Redfield, a former head of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), warns that the field of science, so-called, has become little more than mass deception fueled by thuggery and threats’.

‘Anything real that might come out of it is quickly squelched, especially when a government narrative is threatened. Such censorship has been on full blast ever since the advent of the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19), which is arguably the most politicized example of fake science to manifest yet’.

‘From the start, the plandemic has been skewed from every angle except towards the truth. Lie after lie has fueled the lockdowns, mask mandates and now the vaccine push, which is reaching a fever pitch as the Biden regime strives to get all Americans “vaccinated.”’

INVESTIGATION – Bill Gates has major shares in both Pfizer & BioNTech, and an FOI has revealed he is the primary funder of the MHRA (link).

What Is the True Vaccine Breakthrough Rate? The CDC Doesn’t Want You to Know (link).

‘By refusing to track most vaccine breakthrough cases, the CDC arrived at the strange conclusion that collecting and providing less public health information is in the public’s interest. Over a recent 12-day period the Milwaukee Brewers had nine players test positive for COVID-19’.

‘While we don’t know the vaccination status of all the players, the team disclosed that most of the players were vaccinated for COVID-19, including former MVP Christian Yelich, who tested positive after experiencing mild flu-like symptoms’.

‘“He did the right thing and reported those mild symptoms,” Brewers GM David Stearns said when it was announced Yelich was heading to the disabled list. “We got him a test ….The test returned positive and we got a confirmation test, which also came back positive.”’

‘The Brewers are not an isolated example of Major League Baseball teams experiencing a rash of vaccination breakthroughs. Teams across the league have experienced similar problems, including the New York Yankees, who saw nine vaccinated players sidelined in May with COVID-19’.

‘“This is the vaccine working,” CDC director Dr. Rochelle Walensky told ABC’s George Stephanopoulos at the time, adding that those who tested positive didn’t get a severe infection’.

‘How Common Are Breakthroughs?’

‘Walensky is correct that data show vaccinated individuals are far less likely to die or become hospitalized with COVID-19 than unvaccinated individuals’.

‘Yet breakthrough cases also appear to be more common than the CDC, media, and public health officials suggest’.

‘CNN says the breakthrough rate is less than one percent, while CBS News reports that 99.7 percent of new COVID cases involve unvaccinated people. The Hill, meanwhile, agrees that CDC data show less than one percent of fully vaccinated people get COVID’.

‘How does this data mesh with anecdotal evidence that suggests many vaccinated people are contracting COVID? To be sure, it’s not just Major League Baseball teams who are seeing spikes of COVID cases among vaccinated individuals’.

‘A recent outbreak in Provincetown, Massachusetts, for example, found that the vast majority of COVID cases involved vaccinated individuals’.

‘“Overwhelmingly, the affected individuals have been fully vaccinated for COVID-19,” Town Manager Alex Morse told NBC’.

‘The outbreak, attributed to the rise of the Delta variant, was serious enough to prompt the CDC—which published a report on the outbreak—to reverse its recommendation that vaccinated individuals needn’t wear masks indoors’.

‘But that wasn’t all. The CDC’s study also found the Washington Post noted, individuals “carried as much virus in their noses as unvaccinated individuals.”’

‘“High viral loads suggest an increased risk of transmission and raised concern that, unlike with other variants, vaccinated people infected with Delta can transmit the virus,” Walensky said’.

‘All of this data suggests two important things’.

‘First, COVID cases among vaccinated individuals appear to be higher than the “less than 1 percent” many claim. Two, vaccinated individuals appear quite capable of transmitting the virus to others, as Walensky states. Indeed, viral loads in nasal passages suggest they could transmit the virus at rates similar to unvaccinated carriers’.

‘A Data Fiasco?’

‘In the world today, we often hear that data is king. The problem is, the data have been a total mess throughout the pandemic. COVID, the New York Times recently observed, has shown the CDC is utterly broken’.

‘Perhaps because of this, I decided to see how the CDC tracks and defines breakthrough cases’.

‘“As of May 1, 2021, CDC transitioned from monitoring all reported vaccine breakthrough cases to focus on identifying and investigating only hospitalized or fatal cases due to any cause,” a statement says. “This shift will help maximize the quality of the data collected on cases of greatest clinical and public health importance.”’

‘The fact that almost no one noticed the CDC simply stopped tracking/reporting the vast majority of vaccine breakthrough cases (any not involving hospitalization of death) is pretty wack. How is public health better served with *less* data?’

Vaccine FAILURE! Dr. Peter McCullough Reveals Data, Damning to Efficacy Narrative (link).

‘Dr. Peter McCullough is a peer-reviewed journal editor, epidemiologist, cardiologist and internist who has been on the forefront of exposure, warning about the safety of the shots being called ‘vaccines’’.

‘Dr. McCullough joined ‘The Stew Peters Show’ today, revealing worldwide data and documented occurrences suggesting the ‘vaccines’ are in complete free-fall failure in terms of efficacy and safety’.

COVID Vaccine Mandates Strongly Opposed in Europe, U.S. as Vaccine Failures Increase (link).

Leaked Documents Reveal Pfizer Does Not Mandate Vaccines for Its Employees (link).

Pilots File Suit Against United, Seek VAXX Restraining Order, Halt to Mandate (link).

Mandatory COVID vaccines at Tyson Foods leads to walkout of some workers amid food supply crisis and rising resistance to medical tyranny (link).

Dangers of Vaccine Mandates – Interview with Dr. Martin Kulldorff | American Thought Leaders (link).

Vaccine Mandate Lawsuits UPDATE – Viva & Barnes HIGHLIGHT (website, youtube).

War on Unvaccinated Accelerates as Non-Vaccinated now Classified as “Domestic Terrorist” Threats (link).

The Least and Most Educated Americans are Most Unwilling to Take COVID-19 Vaccine (link).

Revolver Exclusive: Navy Commander Warns of National Security Threat from Mandatory Vaccination (link).

‘An officer with the U.S. Navy is warning of a full-blown “national security threat” if the military moves ahead with its planned universal COVID-19 vaccination mandate, in a paper obtained exclusively by Revolver News’.

‘In a memorandum released on Monday, Biden Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin announced his intention to require a COVID-19 vaccination for all servicemembers by mid-September, or immediately should any COVID vaccines clear FDA approval (the vaccines are currently only authorized for emergency use). Servicemen who refuse to submit to the vaccine will potentially face court martials, prison time, and even less-than-honorable discharge from the service’.

‘If that plan goes ahead, though, CDR J.H. Furman warns the results could conceivably be catastrophic’.

‘“The forced vaccination of all military personnel with the present COVID-19 vaccines may compromise U.S. national security due to the unknown extent of serious vaccine complications,”writes Furman. “Further study is needed before committing the Total Force to one irreversible experimental group. Initial reports leave more concern for the COVID-19 vaccinations than the virus itself for the (at present) exceptionally healthy military population.”’

‘Furman is a career United States naval officer, naval aviator, and foreign area officer with extensive experience advising senior military, diplomatic, and international organization leadership. The commander has spent years serving throughout Africa, Asia, Europe, the Middle East at sea, ashore and airborne. He also holds a Master of Arts in Security Studies from the Naval Postgraduate School’.

‘Furman’s paper is not long, weighing in at just two and a half pages plus an equally long list of citations. But he nevertheless hits all the key points for why imposing COVID-19 vaccines on the entire general populace is driven by hysteria, not real concern for saving lives or stamping out the virus’.

‘Furman’s key points are:’

The average member of the U.S. military is young and in excellent physical fitness, two categories that are nearly immune to the dangers of COVID. So far, only 24 people out of 2.2 million military personnel have died of COVID-19, a rate of less than one per 91,000.

There is reason to believe severe or even fatal side-effects from existing COVID-19 vaccines are more common than reported, and could even prove deadlier to otherwise-healthy servicemen than COVID-19.

There is also the outlier possibility that mRNA vaccines (the kind used by the Moderna and Pfizer shots) may have unanticipated negative effects on the immune systems of recipients.

Currently, the U.S. military has proven completely capable of weathering COVID-19 without any loss of effectiveness, so forcibly making the entire service a test case for a novel type of vaccine is a pointless risk.

DR. MALONE: mRNA Inventor Says COVID Vaccine is Global Experiment on Humans (link).

Dr. Zev Zelenko SLAYS Globalists, Exposes “Global Genocidal Event” (link).

‘Link to Dr. Zelenko’s protocol: https://zstacklife.com/?ref=BestProtocol’

‘Dr. Vladimir “Zev” Zelenko is the Doctor who recommended that President Trump take hydroxychloroquine’

‘-Zelenko Protocol innovator: 99% survival of high risk Covid-19 patients’

‘-Nominated for the Presidential Medal of Freedom’

‘-Nominated for the Nobel Prize’

‘-Published in top peer reviewed journals with world renowned physicians’

‘-Provided counsel to White House personnel, multiple governments, hospitals, physicians, public figures’

‘-Board Certified Family Physician with over 20 years experience BRINGS HOPE for those who are trapped in the imminent feeling of doom’.

‘If you have “jab remorse”, the show isn’t over, and there are ways to treat the antibody dependent enhancement that you may experience as a result of the inoculation’.

‘Get Dr. Zelenko’s “Z-Stack” at www.VladimirZelenkoMD.com’

THE WAR HAS BEGUN. WAKE UP!!! — DR. CARRIE MADEJ (website, bitchute).

The Globalists Have Rehearsed, for Years, Using Your Children As Bait to Lure You to Your Final Disposition (link).

CDC COVID Document: ‘High Risk’ Individuals to be Relocated to ‘Camps’ (link).

THIS LEAKED EMAIL SHOULD WAKE THE WORLD UP! – CONCENTRATION CAMPS + MANDATORY VACCINES = WW3 (link).

DHS: Opposing COVID Restrictions Equated To Terrorism (link).

Feds declare anti-vaxxers are “terrorists,” unveil 90-day plan to wage false flag violence and blame it on “anti-lockdown extremists” (link).

RED ALERT: The Anti-Vax & Covid Truth Movements Will Soon Be Vilified After Being Blamed for Staged False Flag Domestic Terrorism (link).

TREASON – US military waging biological warfare against its own troops via mandatory injections of spike protein bioweapons (link).

New Zealand Prime Minister Orders Citizens: “Don’t Talk to Your Neighbors” (link).

Australia has fallen – Father removed from home due to being “a danger to public health” after testing positive for Covid-19 (link).

‘The actions of the state in Australia are making the United Kingdom’s current dystopian reality look like paradise in comparison. Australians are currently living under one of the most ridiculous dictatorial regimes in the world, second only to New Zealand where Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has locked down the entire country due to a single positive test result for the Covid-19 virus’.

‘The State of New South Wales in Australia is currently in lockdown despite just 113 alleged Covid-19 deaths occurring in the past 18 months which is 0.001% of the entire population of the state. There are currently just 7,338 active cases which is 0.08% of the entire population, and the residents of New South Wales are being subjected to thousands of dollars in fines if they dare to breach stay at home quarantine, lie to a contact tracer, stray over 5km from their home without a permit, or venture outdoors without partaking in actual exercise, and the military is on the streets to ensure they comply’.

‘Meanwhile the State of Victoria in Australia has ridiculous rules such as a ban on removing face masks outside to drink alcohol have been put in place. A permit is required to leave home to go to work, construction sites must reduce staffing levels to 25%, and a curfew is currently in force. All of this has been put in place in response to 205 alleged active cases of Covid-19; 0.003% of the population, and 5 people being in hospital with Covid-19; 0.00007% of the population’.

‘Now footage has emerged showing that the state in Australia is also removing people from their homes under the pretense of being a “danger to public health”, and forcing them to quarantine in designated hotels’.

Australia has reached new levels of depravity. Rescued dogs have been shot, so that workers at the shelter don’t have to travel to look after them. It’s just mindless now. #animals #COVID19 #CovidVic #covidnsw (tweet, website).

Australian MP George Christensen argued against lockdowns in parliament. Facebook just deleted it. (link).

Australia Gov’t Tyranny: Man’s Daughter Ripped Out Of Her Father’s Arms (link).

Australian Police Chastise Man Who Went Outside to Get Some “Fresh Air” (link).

Jabbed Australian Official Develops Bell’s Palsy in Middle of CV Press Conference (website, tweet).

Video: Australian Police Pepper Spray Children For Not Wearing Face Masks (link).

‘Literally fascism’: Australian man sentenced to maximum of 8 months in prison for organizing ‘unauthorized’ anti-lockdown protest (website, tweet).

It’s Happening: “No Jab, No Job” Program Introduced in Sydney; Forces Workers to Vaccinate If They Want to Make a Living (link).

UP AGAINST THE WALL: California Congressional Candidate Says Anti-Vaxxers Should Be Shot (link).

California Hospitals to Require Proof of Visitor COVID Vaccine or Negative Test to Enter (link).

COVID-19 Vaccines are Killing “Huge Numbers” of People: Government Scrubs Stats on Vaccine-Related Deaths (May 18, 2021, link).

AUSTRALIA- warrants are being issued for the arrest of ‘dangerous’ people who have tested positive for COVID! It’s like a horror movie, hunted down like criminals, arrested and forced into quarantine camps. #Arrest #COVID19Vic #COVID19nsw #NoVaccinePassport (tweet).

Australia Tyranny: Movement Permits, Gov’t Registries and Enormous Fines. WTH is a “Singles Bubble”? (link).

Australia NSW: Camps, Door To Door Enforcement, Sewage Covid Testing, No Freedom At 80% Spiked Rate (link).

Aussie Cops Pledge To Unleash “Full Force” As Large Anti-Lockdown Protests Turn Violent (link).

‘In a statement on Twitter, the NSW police said that a protest is unauthorised and would risk spreading COVID-19, the disease caused by the CCP (Chinese Communist Party) virus. “Public safety is our first priority and you will be fined or arrested if you turn up.”’

If NSW think that public safety is their first priority ahead of protecting the rights of the people then they have forgotten the warning from history that the welfare of the people has always been the excuse of tyrants.

DYSTOPIAN: Aussie Forcibly Hauled Off To Insane Asylum For Covid Thoughtcrime. His WIFE Reported It (link).

CDC Buries Study Finding That Student Masking Has ‘No Statistically Significant Benefit’ (link).

‘Less than three months ago, the Centers for Disease Control published a mostly-ignored, large-scale study of Covid-19 transmission in US schools which concluded that while masking then-unvaccinated teachers and improving ventilation was associated with lower levels of virus transmission in schools – social distancing, classroom barriers, HEPA filters, and forcing students to wear masks did not result in a statistically significant benefit’.

US airports & airlines *preposterously* all demand that 2 year old children put a mask on, in the name of Fauci’s ‘government science’ federal mandate, yet here is the man himself – indoors – while he thinks the cameras are turned off (tweet).

Arizona parents arrested for objecting to covid contact tracing of child. What is next… Arresting the unvaxxed? (tweet).

Man Unloads at San Diego Board of Supervisors Hearing With Powerful Speech (link).

Fauci Claims Spread of Virus By Unvaxxed Will Lead to More Dangerous Variants, But Experts Say Opposite Is True (link).

‘Dr. Anthony Fauci said the continued spread of COVID among the unvaccinated could lead to a more serious disease, but Dr. Robert Malone, Harvard-trained physician and inventor of mRNA vaccine technology told The Defender Fauci is wrong’.

FOREVER STABBING: Fauci Can’t Rule Out Needing REGULAR Extra Shots For The Rest of Time. EVIL (link).

Man barcoded by the vaccine with a product number – they are laughing. They are fools. (link).

New Study CONFIRMS the Vaccines are Making the Virus MORE DEADLY (link).

Burial costs covered for Canadians killed by approved vaccines (link).

‘According to Blacklock’s Reporter, the department of health will pick up the tab and says the new program “addresses a longstanding gap in Canada’s national immunization programming by providing a timely, no-fault financial support mechanism for all people in Canada, in rare instances where they are seriously and permanently injured performing a public good, being immunized.”’

Abp. Viganò: Invitation to bishops and priests to pray and fast to defeat the plans of the New World Order (link).

When Your Life is at Stake by Following the Herd (link).

Lloyds Banking Group aims to become one of its biggest private landlords, with a target of buying 50,000 homes in the next 10 years Another conspiracy theory appears to be true…. (tweet, website).

(Richard Burgon MP) The wealth of UK billionaires has risen 22% during this pandemic. While food bank use rose by 33%. Let’s impose a wealth tax on the super-rich and put an end to poverty. (tweet).

The lockdown has been the greatest creator of poverty ever so do please shut up.

Because of the lockdowns idiots like you (Richard Burgon MP) on the left supported. (tweet).

Justice Scalia said “that FEMA camps are being established for the purpose of the detention of Americans, stating that Americans were “kidding themselves” if they didn’t believe that the camps and their nefarious purposes exist.” (tweet, website).

NSW Liberal Premier enacts martial law – Senator Malcolm Roberts (link).

‘On many occasions in the last year I have addressed the Senate in regard to freedom as a counterbalance to medical tyranny. And I recently addressed the Canberra Freedom Rally, remotely. The side that is locking people up for the crime of being healthy, arresting protesters, pepper spraying kids, beating up grannies, banning books and electronic messages, censoring social media, sending threatening letters, forcing small businesses to close, urging people to dob in dissenters and banning safe drugs that have worked for 60 years are all on the wrong side of history’.

‘In a frightening development, New South Wales has called in the troops to keep innocent, healthy citizens locked in their homes in what can only be called martial law. Recent freedom marches showed what happens to citizens who exercise their democratic right to protest. People are demonised, hunted down; the media vilifies them to discourage others from questioning the control state. If the government can decide who is free and who is not, then that is not freedom and no-one is free. A crisis will always be found to justify measures designed to protect the government, not the public—a crisis that is as is easy to create as turning up the PCR test from 24 cycles to 42, where a false positive is the most likely outcome, as has occurred’.

‘Actions such as these have created a crisis of confidence in government, and that, fellow citizens, is on the Senate. We are the house of review. We’re tasked with a duty to ensure honesty, transparency and accountability in the government of the day. We have failed in that solemn duty, our duty to our constituents. We have failed those who are yet to vote, our children, who are now being injected with a substance that has not undergone meaningful safety testing. The Liberal, National and Labor parties have colluded to waive these measures through this place, reducing the Senate to the status of a dystopian echo chamber’.

‘Each new restriction, although met with rightful public opposition, has not led to a re-evaluation but, rather, has led the government to crack down even further. The Morrison government is behaving like a gambling addict who loses a hand but doubles down instead of admitting error and walking away. With troops now on the streets, it’s frightening to contemplate where this will end. Everyday Australians are being deliberately demoralised to extract a higher degree of compliance. When COVID first arrived, there were few masks, and the experts and authorities told us masks were not necessary. Now, those same medically ineffective masks are used to condition people to fear and obedience. Crushing resistance crushes hope, and without hope we have no future’.

‘Is it any wonder that small businesses are closing permanently? Every small business that closes is a family that was being provided for through hard work and enterprise. Who will look after those families now—the government? With whose money? The Reserve Bank, using electronic journal entries, can only create fiat money out of thin air for so long before it runs down our country. The government can only sell bonds until buyers stop coming forward. Then what happens? We will have no tax base left to pay government stipends to people who were once able to pay their own way. Since when has the Liberal Party, the supposed party of Menzies, been dedicated to making huge sections of the population totally reliant on the government for survival? The bad joke here is that the excuse used to justify the sudden rush to Marxism—public health—is moot. Death from all sources, including coronavirus and the flu, are at historic lows. Australia’s death rate in 2020 was less than in 2019, and 2021’s death rate is lower again’.

‘We’re strangling Australia’s economic life and future for no reason. Power has gone to the heads of our elected leaders and unelected bureaucrats, who are exercising powers yet do not feel the consequences themselves’.

‘Never in history has Lord Acton’s famous quote rung more true: ‘Power corrupts, and absolute power corrupts absolutely.’ It’s been calculated that the civil disobedience tipping point—which is the maximum capacity of the police to arrest people, of the jails to hold people and of the courts to process people—is in Australia around 100,000 people. Anything more than that and the system comes crashing down. Attendance at the freedom rallies last month shows we’re almost there’.

‘No wonder the Morrison government has been scared into resorting to the refuge of tyrants—using the military to intimidate civilians into compliance and to mandating injections and threatening to rip away people’s livelihoods. Everyday Australians are seeing through the smokescreens of fear and intimidation. People now see that the costs of the restrictions to family and community exceed the medical cost of the virus. Everyday Australians have spoken. We will not be divided, we are united, we are one community, we are one nation’.

The “Epsilon” Variant Kill Shot to be Released On the American People In September-Exclusive Federal LEO Insider Report (link).

How Nixon And FDR Used “Crises” To Destroy The Dollar’s Links To Gold (link, link).

‘Since August 15, 1971, the US dollar has been completely severed from gold. President Richard Nixon suspended the most important component of the Bretton Woods system, which had been in effect since the end of World War II. Nixon announced that the US would no longer redeem dollars for gold for the last remaining entities that could: foreign governments. Gold redemption had been made illegal for everybody else, so this action finally ended any semblance of a gold standard for the US dollar’.

‘In Crisis and Leviathan, Robert Higgs showed how in the twentieth century the US government grew in size and scope primarily during crisis periods like wars or economic depressions. The powers gained during those periods were often advertised as “temporary,” but history shows that governments rarely relinquish powers. This “ratchet effect” applies to the way Nixon “temporarily” suspended gold redemption in 1971—the resulting regime of unbacked fiat dollars remains in effect today’.

US Media Goes FULL Pravda: NOT ONE SINGLE Mainstream Outlet Reports on President’s Naked Son with Hooker Complaining About Russians Stealing His Laptop for Blackmail (link).

Elites Using Afghanistan Crisis As Excuse for Mass Immigration… Again (link).

–