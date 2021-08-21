Your alternative update on #COVID19 for 2021-08-18. 23k of 52k German doctors stop giving jab. The dangerous road to total Orwellian global control

by paulthepaperbear in Uncategorized

Great Barrington Declaration – Dr. Martin Kulldorff, professor of medicine at Harvard University, a biostatistician, and epidemiologist, Dr. Sunetra Gupta, professor at Oxford University, an epidemiologist and Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, professor at Stanford University Medical School, a physician, epidemiologist, health economist, and public health policy expert (link).

‘As infectious disease epidemiologists and public health scientists we have grave concerns about the damaging physical and mental health impacts of the prevailing COVID-19 policies, and recommend an approach we call Focused Protection’.

At the time of creating this blog post there were the following 3 sets of signatories.

797,721 concerned citizens.

14,879 medical and public health scientists.

43,804 medical practitioners.

It’s really, really simple: shelter the vulnerable from the infectious while the rest of us get on with living our lives.

–

World Doctors Alliance (link).

‘An independent non-profit alliance of doctors, nurses, healthcare professionals and staff around the world who have united in the wake of the Covid-19 response chapter to share experiences with a view to ending all lockdowns and related damaging measures and to re-establish universal health determinance of psychological and physical wellbeing for all humanity’.

‘WDA represents a diverse range of opinions of health care professionals and does not have a consensus of opinions on the origin of covid-19 or the political ramifications of the lockdown per se. WDA is however committed to debate the causes of harm resulting from the coronavirus act measures and to raise issues that expose harmful medical and life limiting practices detrimental to the well being of all living men women and children’.

Prof Dolores Cahil, Dr Mohammad Adil, Dr R Zac Cox, Dr Andrew Kaufman, Dr Heiko Schoning, Dr Heinrich Fiechtner, Dr Scott Jensen, Elke De Klerk, Dr Mikael Nordfors, Dr Hilde Smet, Dr Vernon Coleman and Dr Johan Denis.

WDA’s open letter raises questions on the following topics.

Collateral damage the cure is worse than the virus, Death certificates (1), Economic ruin, Censorship, Testing – False positives, Hydroxychloroquine, Prevention, ‘Vaccine’, Conflicts of interest, Cui bono? Who benefits?

–

Further Midazolam graph Attached is a graph showing cumulative and linear all cause mortality for over 65s vs cumulative and linear midazolam prescribing, both for period Jan 2020 to June 2021. Deaths scale is left hand side, midazolam scale right hand side. 1/5 (tweet).

–

What really happened to ‘Midazolam Matt’ Hancock? (link).

‘On 12th July 2020, UK Redtop The Sun ran a lead piece that was nothing short of astonishing’.

‘Official figures at the time showed 38,352 out-of-hospital prescriptions for Midazolam were issued in April 2020 – more than double the February figure. And over the previous five years in England, the total had rarely moved either side of around 15,000’.

‘The Mail also had the story, reporting that ‘anti-euthanasia campaigners last night said they suspected the spike was evidence that many people had been put on end-of-life protocols or ‘pathways’…..Whistleblowers also claimed to have witnessed misuse of sedatives’’.

‘A broad range of inexplicable events happened on Hancock’s watch: dodgy death certificates, care home dumping, perpetual contradicting of his boss, vital facts kept from colleagues, overstated PHE mortality stats, huge percentages of people who went into hospital for minor surgery yet wound up dead from SarsCov2, corrupt drug trials conducted by Oxford Recovery, evasion of questions about vaccination-related death, blatant lies to the commons about vaccine approvals, hard-sell vaccine marketing condemned as totalitarian, and both delays and groundless exaggerations in relation to the Indian/Delta variant’.

‘But there is something about the Midazolam story that has at last stirred the police into some kind of action. A threatening slate-grey and brown cloud of doubt hangs over it that can only be grasped if one accepts the reality of depraved people in public life. Such clouds follow Matt Hancock around like a Satanic travelling fair’.

–

The Evidence – ‘You stayed at home, to protect the NHS, but they gave Midazolam to the Elderly and told you they were Covid Deaths’ (link).

–

We Need To Talk About Midazolam – Clare Wills Harrison (link).

‘By way of a shocking insight into utterly compelling new evidence of genocide by government policy, procurement and administration, which the People’s Union of Britain [PUB], Scouse polymath and independent data cruncher, Mark Oakford, and fearsome probate solicitor, Clare Wills Harrison, are on the brink of filing in the Private Criminal Prosecution of the Four Horsemen of COVID-1984 and their shadowy accomplices, here lies Clare’s summary of the serious issues to be tried, which she published this evening on social media’.

–

Your Government has committed Democide since March 2020 by using fear, deception, and Midazolam… (link).

‘Whilst all this was happening Matt Hancock and Chris Whitty instructed hospitals to discharge as many patients as possible into care homes, the very place the patients loved ones were now banned from visiting, the very place a doctor was not required to visit to certify a death, the very place carers could not be held liable for a death as long as it was just suspected to be Covid-19’.

‘The very place where care home managers refused to call out a doctor to treat an illness. The very place that care home managers refused to call an ambulance to take a resident to hospital. The very place that any patient with the first signs of just a sniffle were put on do not resuscitate orders without informing the patient or their family’.

‘The very place where those do not resuscitate orders were used as permission to begin end of life care. End of life care which involved the refusal of medical treatment. End of life care which involved the withdrawal of existing medication. End of life care which involved the injection of lethal amounts of midazolam. End of life care which involved the deprivation of food and water, leading to the residents dying of drug overdose, starvation, and dehydration’.

‘Is it just a coincidence that midazolam causes the same symptoms as serious complications due to Covid-19?’

–

As of 10 June 2021, Graph reveals correlation between ‘Covid deaths’ and use on old people of the dangerous respiratory-depressing drug Midazolam and between ‘Covid deaths’ and the fake ‘vaccine’ roll-out among the elderly at the start of 2021 (link).

–

As of May 31, 2021, Vaccine researcher admits ‘big mistake,’ says spike protein is dangerous ‘toxin’ (link).

‘‘Terrifying’ new research finds vaccine spike protein unexpectedly in bloodstream. The protein is linked to blood clots, heart and brain damage, and potential risks to nursing babies and fertility’.

–

As of 29 March 2021, Do doctors have to have the (emergency use authorisation) covid-19 vaccine? (link).

‘Nevertheless, what I am currently struggling with is the failure to report the reality of the morbidity caused by our current vaccination program within the health service and staff population. The levels of sickness after vaccination is unprecedented and staff are getting very sick and some with neurological symptoms which is having a huge impact on the health service function. Even the young and healthy are off for days, some for weeks, and some requiring medical treatment. Whole teams are being taken out as they went to get vaccinated together’.

‘Mandatory vaccination in this instance is stupid, unethical and irresponsible when it comes to protecting our staff and public health. We are in the voluntary phase of vaccination, and encouraging staff to take an unlicensed product that is impacting on their immediate health, and I have direct experience of staff contracting Covid AFTER vaccination and probably transmitting it. In fact, it is clearly stated that these vaccine products do not offer immunity or stop transmission. In which case why are we doing it? There is no longitudinal safety data (a couple of months of trial data at best) available and these products are only under emergency licensing. What is to say that there are no longitudinal adverse effects that we may face that may put the entire health sector at risk?’

–

As of March 02, 2021, MEDICAL SHOCKER: Scientists at Sloan Kettering discover mRNA inactivates tumor-suppressing proteins, meaning it can promote cancer (link).

‘scientists at Sloan Kettering found that mRNA itself carries cancer CAUSING changes – changes that genetic tests don’t even analyze, flying completely under the radar of oncologists across the globe’.

We can expect cancers in those who have had the mRNA injectable to skyrocket.

–

As of 18 January 2021, COVID-19 RNA Based Vaccines and the Risk of Prion Disease (link).

Among the prion diseases are scrapie, transmissible mink encephalopathy (TME), bovine spongiform encephalopathy (BSE) and Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease (CJD).

–

As of December, 2020, Pfizer COVID vaccine trial shows alarming evidence of pathogenic priming in older adults (link).

–

Pfizer and Moderna using relative risk reduction in order to claim “95% effective” instead of using absolute risk reduction where they’d only be able to claim “0.7%” and “0.6%” effectiveness, respectively, is right out of Billy G’s favorite book “How to Lie With Statistics.” (tweet).

–

As of 19 March 2020, the UK gov website said that COVID-19 is no longer considered to be a high consequence infectious disease (HCID) in the UK (link).

‘They have determined that several features have now changed; in particular, more information is available about mortality rates (low overall)’

–

As of June 04, 2021, Epidemiologists Say CDC Exaggerated Outdoor COVID Risks (link).

Risk is 0.1%, it is not 10%. This is a whooping 100-fold exaggeration.

–

As of 13 November 2020, Covid-19: politicisation, “corruption,” and suppression of science (link).

–

As of 12 October 2020, WHO Flip-Flops: (Dr David Nabarro) Urges World Leaders To Stop Using Lockdowns To Fight COVID Contagion (link).

–

“New Zealand children falling ill in high numbers…children haven’t been exposed to range of bugs due to lockdowns, distancing and sanitiser and their immune systems are suffering…wards flooded by babies with a potentially-deadly respiratory virus.” (tweet, website).

–

Lockdowns (will) kill more people than COVID-19 (November 10, 2020 Dr Lidiya Angelova, link).

‘Locking everyone will decrease everyone’s immunity and make everyone susceptible to all pathogens. Immunity gets weaker by not being in contact with other harmless viruses but also by lack of natural vitamin D, fresh air and exercise’.

I dare say that Dr Lidiya Angelova takes no pleasure in being proven correct.

–

New research obliterates the entire justification behind vaccine passports, finding that public gatherings contribute NOTHING to the spread of covid (link).

–

I will never ask you. It’s your body & your choice. I will never tell you, because it’s my body & my choice. And I will absolutely never carry any form of domestic ID that marks me as safe or unsafe. A vaccine passport is not freedom, it’s tyranny. #NoVaccinePassports (tweet).

–

‘There were no positive tests amongst 1,174 close contacts of asymptomatic cases’ was one outcome of Post-lockdown SARS-CoV-2 nucleic acid screening between May 14 and June 1, 2020 in nearly ten million residents of Wuhan, China (20 November 2020, link).

–

As of 01 December 2020, (British Medical Journal) Covid-19: Asymptomatic cases may not be infectious, Wuhan study indicates (link).

–

People who have no symptoms cannot spread disease – the GIGANTIC lie on which the scam is founded – doctors speak out (website, brand new tube).

–

Giant Study Disproves Myth Of Asymptomatic COVID Spread (link).

‘The study, published in the November issue of the peer-reviewed scientific journal Nature Communications, studied 9,899,828 residents of Wuhan, screening them between May 14, 2020 and June 1, 2020. The results provided clear evidence as to the possibility of any asymptomatic transmission of the virus’.

–

As of 15 Oct, 2020, Only poisoned monkey kidney cells ‘grew’ the SARS-CoV-2 ‘virus’. SARS-CoV-2 non-infectious in CDC lab and of 30k genome, found 37 then computed the rest, which makes it 99.9987% a unicorn (link).

–

World Health Organisation guidelines say that “contact tracing” is “not recommended in any circumstances” (page 9 of link).

–

PCR inventor Kary Mullis- ‘can find almost anything in anybody’ (link).

A unicorn virus not able to be detected by a unicorn test, and to complete the set, I am calling the vaccine a unicorn too.

–

As of February 23, 2021, PCR Testing Saga: Were We Duped? (link).

‘Were federal health officials and experts at WHO really unaware that the recommended high cycle count (CT) for PCR tests would produce an exorbitant number of false positives for COVID?’

–

The ONS has admitted it has been reporting PCR tests as positive when only a single coronavirus gene is detected, despite this being against the manufacturer instructions that two or more genes must be found. (tweet, website).

–

As of 11/04/2021, Laboratories in US can’t find Covid-19 in one of 1,500 positive tests (link).

‘CDC sued for massive fraud: Tests at 7 universities of ALL people examined showed that they did not have Covid, but just Influenza A or B – EU statistics: ‘Corona’ virtually disappeared, even under mortality’.

–

As of April 29, 2021, Flu Has Disappeared Worldwide during the COVID Pandemic (link).

–

As of 20 November 2020, Portuguese Court Rules PCR Tests “Unreliable” & Quarantines “Unlawful” (link).

‘Important legal decision faces total media blackout in Western world’

‘The ruling goes on to conclude that, based on the science they read, any PCR test using over 25 cycles is totally unreliable. Governments and private labs have been very tight-lipped about the exact number of cycles they run when PCR testing, but it is known to sometimes be as high as 45. Even fearmonger-in-chief Anthony Fauci has publicly stated anything over 35 is totally unusable’.

–

Austrian court overturns judgment: PCR test not suitable for diagnosis “The court states in several places that a PCR test is not suitable for determining infectivity.” Deutsch: https://info-direkt.eu/2021/03/31/oesterreichisches-gericht-kippt-urteil-pcr-test-nicht-zur-diagnostik-geeignet/

English: https://translate.google.com/translate?hl=&sl=de&tl=en&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.info-direkt.eu%2F2021%2F03%2F31%2Foesterreichisches-gericht-kippt-urteil-pcr-test-nicht-zur-diagnostik-geeignet%2F (tweet).

–

As of October 31, 2020, Government website reveals extensive “COVID cases” fraud – RT-PCR is not able to distinguish whether infectious virus is present (link).

–

NHS Manchester FOI request shows NHS are using cycles at 45 which is medical fraud & 97% false positive!!! (tweet).

–

Still running at 45 cycles Still NO pandemic (tweet).

–

Anything over 30 cycles and the false positives go up radically. At 35 cycles its around 97% false positives. Its a false positive PCR pandemic. (tweet).

–

Covid-19: Where is the virus? (link).

–

Is pine needle tea the answer to covid vaccine shedding / transmission? Learn about suramin, shikimic acid and how to make your own extracts (link).

–

S U R A M I N: How the COVID-1984 Global Control Regime Can Be Terminated (link).

–

As of 1 March 2021, A QUARTER of all UK Covid fatalities had dementia: Huge death toll among elderly is revealed (link).

–

As of 22 November 2020, “These data analyses suggest that in contrast to most people’s assumptions, the number of deaths by COVID-19 is not alarming. In fact, it has relatively no effect on deaths in the United States.” – John Hopkins Uni (link, archived copy of deleted doc).

–

As of February 1st 2021, COVID-19 Fatalities 16.7 Times Too High Due to ‘Illegal’ Inflation (link).

–

As of Jan 16, 2021, Massive public defiance in Italy as people flock to bars and restaurants, 50 000 of them pledging to open, to defy Government lockdowns (link).

–

You are 20 times less likely to die with/from COVID-19, if you don’t have pre-existing adverse health conditions.

All these pre-existing adverse health conditions are quite easily capable of being the dominant cause of death in any of these cases.

As reported for Italy on 19 March 2020, for Britain on 12 June 2020 and for the United States of America on 1 September 2020.

–

You are 100 times less likely to die with/from COVID-19, if you are vitamin D sufficient for T cell activation.

As reported on 18 June 2020 link.

–

Finally Confirmed! Vitamin D Nearly Abolishes ICU Risk in COVID-19 (link).

–

Data shows the average age of death from coronavirus is 82.4 years, writes DAVID ROSE as he argues for anti-lockdown plan to shield only the most vulnerable (link).

–

You are 33,333 times less likely to die with/from COVID-19, if you are under 20 years of age or 5,000 times if you are under 50 or 200 times if you are under 70. This was as of September 27, 2020 when the CDC reported that the infection fatality ratio for each age group was as follows: 0-19yo is 0.00003%, 20-49yo is 0.0002%, 50-69yo is 0.005% & 70+yo is 0.054% link.

Big pharma is not needed here.

–

University Of Florida Lab Finds Dangerous Pathogens On Children’s Face Masks (link, link).

‘A laboratory at the University of Florida that recently analyzed a small sample of face masks, detected the presence of 11 dangerous pathogens that included bacterias that cause diphtheria, pneumonia, and meningitis’.

–

CDC: masks don’t work (Originally published 6 February 2020 and updated May 2020, link).

–

As of 06 Oct 2020, German Neurologist Warns Against Wearing Facemasks: ‘Oxygen Deprivation Causes Permanent Neurological Damage’ (link).

–

As of Sep 20, 2020, A German children’s charity has commissioned a laboratory to examine a commercially available mask. The face mask was previously worn by a child in school for 8 hours. Examination findings: Detection of 82 bacterial colonies and 4 mold colonies (link).

You shouldn’t wear a face covering unless you want to give yourself bacterial pneumonia.

–

As of August 07, 2020, Dentists say ‘mask mouth’ can cause serious health complications, including strokes (link).

‘The dentists said that the face coverings increase mouth dryness and contribute to a buildup of bad bacteria’.

–

As of February 4, 2021, Long-term mask wearing may contribute to advanced stage lung cancer, study finds (link).

–

Masking Danger? Are We Inhaling Disease-causing Microplastic Particles From Face Masks? (link).

–

Fact Check – Scientific studies prove you are more likely to catch Covid-19 if you wear a Face Covering (link).

This law got passed on the quiet yesterday (October 1) in the #UK, allowing the harvesting and retention of the DNA of anyone who does a #COVID-19 test. No mention in main stream #news. See link: https://legislation.gov.uk/uksi/2020/973/ (link).

I don’t want anyone’s DNA to be harvested or retained so I ask everyone reading this to not take a test or if they do take a test they first consult a lawyer to sue the government so that their DNA is not harvested or retained.

–

Another Covid Myth Dies the Death (link).

‘On April 5, however, the CDC page was replaced by a much-simplified set of instructions, which includes now this discreet note: “In most situations, the risk of infection from touching a surface is low.” Oh is that so?’

–

BILL GATES’ FOUNDATION FUNDED ‘DNA MINING’ USING COVID-19 TESTS (website, bitchute).

Can there be anything more personal than someone’s DNA?

–

23k German doctors have withdrawn from the administration of Covid vaccines. (tweet, website).

–

–

In Germany, more than 23.000 doctors stopped give the vaccines. At the beginning we had 52.600 practicioners giving the vaccine. So over half stopped. That’s a massive change. (tweet).

–

–

The Lie That Began The Invasion Of Afghanistan – The Trigger – On Sale All Weekend (link).

‘The Trigger, however, is not only about 9/11. In exposing the network that orchestrated and covered-up those horrific attacks Icke reveals the force that is dictating your life in increasingly fine detail and leading the world along a dark and dangerous road to total Orwellian global control’.

–

–

Report: Two Kids DEAD After 24,000 Children Herded Into Australia Stadium for JAB! Australia is now the fascist blueprint for the world (website, rumble).

–

–

Just 1 in every 1.7 million children have died with ‘Covid-19’ in 18 months (that’s officially, not really), whilst 1 in 9 children suffered a serious adverse reaction to the ‘Covid-19’ fake vaccine in the Clinical Trial (that wasn’t) (link).

–

–

BREAKING EXCLUSIVE: Doctor in Sarasota Hospital Witnesses a 50-Year-Old Man Being ‘COVID Killed’ by Hospital Personnel – Doctor Restrained When He Advocates for Patient (VIDEO) (link).

–

–

Florida doctor says he was locked up in hospital for pointing out neglect of COVID patient (link).

‘A retired Sarasota doctor is among a number of patients who is claiming abuse and mistreatment in hospital’.

–

–

EXCLUSIVE: Medical Doctor Illegally Imprisoned in Florida Hospital Dungeon (link).

‘Dr. Stephen Guffanti of https://rocketphonics.com joins The Alex Jones Show to share his harrowing story of how advocating for a patient to receive proper COVID care got him locked up in dungeon-like conditions for his troubles’.

–

–

Classic of its kind: ‘Right Said Fred star in hospital with “Covid” and still refusing the [fake] vaccine.’ FACTS: He fell over, cracked his head, tested positive in hospital with a test not testing for the ‘virus’ and is now fine. You lying BASTARDS (website).

–

–

Rich had a fall, cracked his head, went to hospital, they kept him in for 4 days, he tested positive for Covid while there. He’s now home, on the mend, it’s a non-story. (tweet).

–

–

Only Overwhelming Resistance Can Stop Technocracy’s Demonic Assault On Humanity (link).

‘We are at war because war has been declared against us, not because we are a warlike people. We are the defenders, Technocrats are the aggressors. They will not be stopped, much less turned back, without massive resistance of epic proportions. ⁃ TN Editor’

They sense now is the time to make their final move toward a lockdown technocratic surveillance state

‘Screw your freedom’ says former California governor

‘Digital health passports are no longer the stuff of conspiracy theories, they are here, with New York City handing itself over as the American testing grounds for global technocrats’.

‘If businesses actually comply with the demand that people be separated like cattle and treated differently based on their willingness to submit to a certain medical treatment, then God help us. These digital passports will quickly spread to other cities across America. Everyone will be required to “show your digital papers” before entering a place of business to buy or sell’.

‘It’s already happening across Europe, which is always a little ahead of America in the race to eliminate freedom’.

‘I’ve explained in previous articles the significance of digital passports, who is promoting them and what type of society the powers behind this technology wish to create’.

‘Many of those articles left me mentally exhausted and research weary’.

‘But if those were penned from the head, this one’s from the heart’.

‘I decided I could not live with myself if I didn’t put out a no holds barred assessment of the diabolical nature of what is now overtaking the earth’.

‘Truth is, a color revolution was successfully orchestrated in the United Sates in November and December of last year. This opened the door for global power elites who hate America and everything it stands for to make their final desperate move for total control over humanity. Their goal is global governance over a drastically reduced world population and after decades of working toward this end they feel now is the time to make their final move’.

‘Could they have overplayed their hand? I hope so’.

‘But it’s also possible they may be too far invested to walk things back. Because the evil ones have removed their masks and boldly called for such obviously totalitarian measures, such as forced masking and forced injections of every man, woman and child, they have awakened a great number within the sleeping masses’.

‘With an awakened global population and protests breaking out across the world, the globalists know that we know what they are up to. They cannot retreat or they will lose everything, up to and possibly including their heads. They must double down’.

‘What they have planned is global technocracy, a system of dictatorship by “experts,” which include scientists, engineers and bureaucrats like Dr. Anthony Fauci. Picture the regimes of Hitler, Stalin and Mao augmented by the powers of artificial intelligence, computer algorithms, facial-recognition software and gene-editing programs. Now you are staring into the face of a modern-day technocracy’.

‘While many have woken up to the threat, there are still far too many sleeping. To the delight of the global predators of technocracy, these sleep walkers remain stuck in the mire of the worn-out Democrat vs. Republican paradigm’.

‘They’re still looking over the horizon to 2022 and 2024, anticipating the arrival of their long-awaited saviors. They completely overlook the importance of now’.

‘They do not understand that what occurred on Nov. 3 and Jan. 6 was designed as a coup, a permanent transfer of power away from the people and into the hands of a relative few powerful elites’.

‘The only way to reverse this power transfer will be by the sheer force of aggressive human action. I’m not talking about violence. I am talking about a mass resistance of millions standing up and saying “no” to health passports and “no” to dehumanizing masks. Even the vaccinated who care about freedom should refuse to darken the door of any business asking to see a health passport’.

–

–

My friend just tested a satsuma with a PCR test. Result: positive. I’ve asked him to do it again and video it. In the meantime, if you have a PCR test and a satsuma to hand, give it a try! I want to see if all satsumas test positive or whether my friend just had a poorly one. (tweet).

–

–

BABYLON SPEAKS: Pope Francis Creates Commercial Calling All Roman Catholics To Join The ‘Universal Vaccination Program’ As ‘Act Of Love’ (link).

Very creepy.

–

–

Paramedic Speaks about what he is seeing…he has lost count of the dead from the vaccine. (link).

–

–

We’ve Never Seen Vaccine Injuries on This Scale — Why Are Regulatory Agencies Hiding COVID Vaccine Safety Signals? (link).

‘In under a year, more than 500,000 post-COVID vaccine injuries have been reported to VAERS — nearly a third of all reports accumulated over the system’s entire three-decade lifespan — yet regulatory agencies remain silent’.

–

–

Hawaii Attorney Michael Green Files Class Action Lawsuit Says Vaccine Has Killed 45 thousand People (link).

–

–

CDC Stats: 1,270 Premature Fetal Deaths Following COVID Shots – Still Recommends Pregnant Women Get COVID Injections (link).

–

–

Reports of Injuries, Deaths After COVID Vaccines Climb Steadily, as FDA, CDC Sign Off on Third Shot for Immunocompromised (link).

–

–

Some Actual News About Moderna Adverse Event Reports (link).

‘Covid vaccine maker Moderna received 300,000 reports of side effects after vaccinations over a three-month period following the launch of its shot, according to an internal report from a company that helps Moderna manage the reports’.

‘That figure is far higher than the number of side effect reports about Moderna’s vaccine publicly available in the federal system that tracks such adverse events’.

‘Vaccine manufacturers like Moderna are legally required to forward all side effect reports they receive to the Vaccine Adverse Events Reporting System, where they are made public each week’.

‘Run by the Centers for Disease Control and Food & Drug Administration, the VAERS system is crucial to tracking potential problems with vaccines. It helped scientists determine the Covid vaccines may cause heart problems in young adults’.

‘The reason for the gap is not clear. Moderna may simply still be processing the reports, though the number of reports about Moderna’s vaccine in VAERS from the first half of 2021 remained almost flat this week’.

‘Moderna and IQVIA, the company that works with Moderna to handle the reports, did not return emails for comment’.

–

–

I’ve seen 32 people die after getting the Covid Vaccine (link).

–

–

Whistleblower: I’ve seen more people die from COVID-19 vaccine than virus (link).

–

–

Massive fraud in reporting vaccine injuries; withheld data, pretense of “safe and effective” (link).

–

–

Bombshell: FDA knew all along there would be many COVID cases among the fully vaccinated—and buried that knowledge (link).

–

–

VAXXED TO DEATH: Alarming study confirms vaxxers will face catastrophic Antibody Dependent Enhancement injuries and deaths (link).

–

–

WAR ON KIDS! Vaxx Data LEAKED, Urgent WARNING Issued by Dr. Jane Ruby (link).

–

–

1 in 3,000 die from the kill shot, 1 in 1 million from Covid. They are murdering children right now (link).

–

–

Gets the Pfizer Jab and 12 hours later she is paralyzed…doctors stumped as to what happened. (link).

–

–

Actress Sally Kirkland After Moderna Vaccine: In My 79 Years, I’ve Never Experienced This Level of Pain (link).

–

–

Fully Vaccinated Southwest Airlines Flight Attendant Dies From Covid-19 (link).

‘A fully vaccinated Southwest Airlines flight attendant who religiously wore a face mask, constantly washed his hands and sanitized surfaces died from Covid-19’.

‘36-year-old Maurice “Reggie” Shepperson died on Tuesday after battling Covid for a month’.

–

–

Landmark Study Proves COVID Vaccines Much Less Effective Than Advertised (link).

‘The largest study yet to examine the efficacy of COVID vaccines in the wild has just been published by the University of Oxford and UK Office for National Statistics, and unsurprisingly it found that the efficacy rates for the Pfizer and Moderna are significantly lower than the 90%+ rates first advertised from the initial controlled trials’.

‘According to the study, a preprint of which was published on Thursday, while the Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca jabs still offer “good” protection against new infections, their efficacy has been reduced compared with Alpha. While having two doses of either vaccine still provides “at least the same level of protection as having had COVID-19”, those who were vaccinated after already being infected demonstrated even higher levels of protection than those who either weren’t infected and only received the jabs, or were infected, but didn’t receive the jabs’.

‘”We’re seeing here the real-world data of how two vaccines are performing, rather than clinical trial data, and the data sets all show how the delta variant has blunted the effectiveness of both the Pfizer and AstraZeneca jabs,” said Simon Clarke, an associate professor in cellular microbiology at the University of Reading’.

‘Despite all this, even after receiving two doses of a jab, those infected with delta showed much higher peak levels of the virus than those infected with alpha, or some other variant’.

‘The study also highlighted differences between between vaccines: for example, the Moderna jab had “similar or greater effectiveness” against the delta variant as a single dose of the other vaccines. And while the Pfizer and Moderna jabs showed greater initial efficacy against infection than the AstraZeneca jab, this protection premium erodes after only 4-5 months’.

–

–

Man Forcibly Imprisoned By Fascists in Mental Asylum For Different Opinion on ‘Covid’ – and his mentally-deranged WIFE made it happen (website, youtube).

“Conspiracy Theory” is just another name for “Spoiler Alert.”

–

–

Irish footballer Roy Butler dies at 23 of massive brain bleed three days after getting fake ‘Covid’ vaccine – media stay silent on the obvious connection (website, tweet).

–

–

Hours after 23 yo #RoyButler took the vax, the @HSELive suspended the @JanssenUS vax which makes this tragedy all the more painful for his friends and family. It’s known to cause brain bleeds but @HSELive pushed young people to get it anyway or no life/fun (tweet, website).

–

–

Fascist Scottish Government wants to make emergency ‘Covid’ powers permanent (That has been the plan from the start and the same everywhere). As I’ve said since all this began: It doesn’t end until WE end it (link, link).

–

–

Lawyers send open letter to UK Gov., Hancock, Whitty, & Vallance demanding answers on alleged mass murder in care homes through the use of Midazolam (link).

–

–

How Can So Many Lies and So Much Evidence of Fraud and State Murder Be Covered Up? Collective Madness! (link).

‘“It is incredible that this must be said, but the obvious seems to escape politicized academics, so we must state the obvious: Genocide is deliberate; it is premeditated. There is no genocide without premeditation. The murders are not unfortunate coincidences. This is why it is called “mass MURDER” and not “mass MANSLAUGHTER.”’

‘~ A.E. Samaan’

‘R.J. Rummel, a researcher and political scientist, defined the term “democide” as “the murder of any person or people by their government, including genocide, politicide and mass murder.” According to Rummel, democide passed war as the leading cause of non-natural death in the 20th Century, and moving into the 21st Century, it not only shows no signs of stopping, it seems to be the desired and planned manner of death of hundreds of millions or even billions of innocent people around the world. In the U.S today, democide has only just begun, as this ‘Covid’ plot orchestrated by the ruling master class and this government continues in its efforts to cull the American population so as to advance the agendas of disease, eugenics, and death. This is being done simply to achieve total control over the masses’.

‘This would seem to be no easy task, but so far, there has been almost no resistance to the government’s efforts to propagandize, threaten, and then subdue the bulk of people that make up what should now be referred to as the American herd. Because of this apathetic response to tyranny by the people of this country, this economy has been devastated, jobs and the ability to provide sustenance have been greatly reduced, restrictions of life and freedom have massively increased, price inflation is rampant, the controlling political and medical protocols have already proven to be deadly beyond the scope of the imagination of any sane person, and this is only a preview of what is to come’.

‘Although many people have been sick and have died, some with unique but unexplained symptoms, the total numbers of deaths throughout 2020 remained normal. There are many factors involved of course, although logic was disappeared long ago, but no such thing described as SARS-CoV-2 or ‘Covid-19’ has ever once been properly isolated or shown to actually exist. This should be very troubling to all, and reason enough to immediately put down this fake pandemic and expose the staged government coup that was intentionally launched early last year’.

–

–

Are hospitals worldwide running a euthanasia program against our elderly people with the drug midazolam? (link).

‘CAIRNS News has been alerted to the possibility that elderly Australians in care institutions are being given a dangerous sedative that may be killing them as part of the COVID treatment protocol’.

‘The drug Midazolam has choking side effects that are eerily similar to the symptoms of severe SARS-Cov-2 infection. Attempts being made to find out if the drug is actually part of the approved treatment protocol in Australia’.

‘The drug was rolled out by the UK government after a mass evacuation of hospital patients to care homes, allegedly to free up space in hospitals for “pandemic patients”’.

‘A lengthy report in the European Union Times speculates that the drug may be be part of a mass euthanasia program using “COVID-19” as the cover. Cairns News cannot confirm that is the case, but given the criminal nature of the main players in the “plandemic”, it is not beyond the realms of possibility. Much evidence points to it’.

‘Cabal players include the eco-fascist Peter Daszak, a member of the so-called Eco-Health Alliance, who reportedly helped finance the gain-of-function corona virus work at the Wuhan Institute of Virology and worked with Shi Zheng Li, aka Bat Lady, the director of Bio-Safety. Daszak’s father Bogdan was a Nazi death camp guard and former member of the Organisation of Ukrainian Nationalists. He ended up in Britain as a POW’.

‘But population control and culling is not just a Nazi hangover, it is in fact a stated aim of the high-level “global health” network including the WHO and the Gates and Rockefeller foundations’.

‘The EU Times article cites data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) showing that during April 2020, 26,541 deaths occurred in care homes, an increase of 17,850 on the five-year average. This is half the amount of alleged Covid-19 deaths during the same period’.

–

–

The elderly and vulnerable were murdered in care homes and this Government convinced you Covid-19 was to blame (link).

‘Democide is the murder of any person or people by their government, including genocide, senicide, and mass murder. Her Majesty’s Government, its scientific advisors, medical advisors, and NHS chiefs have committed all of these acts since March 2020, but they couldn’t do it without convincing you Covid-19 was to blame. Here’s how they did it…’

‘Firstly they created mass hysteria. You were shown images such as this on programmes such as BBC News, or on the front pages of newspapers’.

‘Infamous images of Chinese medical officials in hazmat suits collecting bodies off the pavements of Wuhan, where we were told they had collapsed and died in the street because of a new strain of coronavirus, now known as COVID-19’.

‘Have you ever seen anybody die in the street because of Covid-19?’

‘It wasn’t until Covid allegedly hit the Lombardy region of Italy that people really started to pay attention though’.

‘On the 19th March 2020, Sky News released a documentary entitled ‘The Shocking Centre of the Covid-19 crisis’’.

‘Here’s some of the things they told you in that documentary –‘

‘“They’re fighting a war here and they’re losing.”’

‘“The sheer numbers of people succumbing to the coronavirus is overwhelming every hospital in Northern Italy.”’

‘“This killer pandemic is virtually out of control.”’

‘“The doctors say they’ve seen nothing like it before, and are warning other countries – especially the United Kingdom that they will see it as well.”’

–

–

“We Do Not Consent!”: San Diego Resident Goes Viral After Sharp Tongued Speech At Board Of Supervisors Meeting (link).

‘The County Board of Supervisors in San Diego may not have known what they were getting into this week when resident Brittany Mayer showed up’.

‘The meeting was littered with residents who were at their wits end with continued Covid measures, but likely no one more frustrated than Mayer, who was happy to share her thoughts with the board’.

‘When given the chance to speak, Mayer took to the meeting room’s podium and unleashed a 2 minute tirade that was so sharp-tongued and thought out, the video is going viral’.

‘”America is not a hospital,” she starts off by telling the board. “This is a constitutional republic that guarantees protection of individual liberty, freedom and due process.”’

‘”San Diego is not a hospital floor that we have collectively checked into, that we collectively have checked into that subjects all patients to equiably subscribed medical care without due process” she continues’.

‘”Our constitution does not secure for government power to impose forced equity in medical mandates. There are 3.338 million people in San Diego county, 3,811 people have died with Covid, of whom 96% had comorbidities, median age 77. That is a totally fatality rate of 0.1%!”’

‘”WE REMOVE CONSENT from treating us like patients in a hospital ward!” she concludes, raising her voice at the end of her speech. “We are done, the consent of the governed is removed. We will not comply. We do not consent. Nathan Fletcher you are on notice. We will constitutionally remove all petty tyrants beginning now.”’

–

–

Fauci Flouts ‘Concern About Personal Liberties’ (link, link).

‘For the past 18 months, Americans have had their personal liberties trampled upon by a plethora of politicians and public health officials’.

‘First, we were told to hunker in place for two weeks, to “stop the spread” and “flatten the curve.”’

‘Of course, those two weeks turned into several months’.

‘Second, we were told to wear masks at all times in all places, until the vaccine arrived’.

‘The vaccine arrived more than eight months ago, yet in many places in America, masks are still required’.

‘Third, we were told that if we get the vaccine, we could return to life as we knew it pre-pandemic’.

‘Well, for those of us who took the vaccine, that hasn’t turned out to be true’.

‘Yet, in perhaps the most startling development yet, Dr. Anthony Fauci has now declared that all Americans who choose (for whatever reason) not to receive the vaccine will have to “put aside all of these issues of concern about liberties and personal liberties and realize we have a common enemy and that common enemy is the virus.”’

–

–

The Right To Bodily Integrity: Nobody Wins And We All Lose In The COVID-19 Showdown (link, link).

–

–

Aparthe!d is here, whether we acknowledge it or not! A 5-month pregnant lady is turned away from an essential Cardiology appointment. Why? She chose to exercise her right to bodily autonomy. (tweet).

–

–

Lisa King’s husband Peter died after being refused an in-person GP appointment and had a routine operation delayed. Through tears, Lisa told Julia: “It’s unbearable. We trusted the GP and the hospital. To policy makers and ministers, we’re just collateral damage.” @JuliaHB1 (tweet).

–

–

With schools going back in a few wks, shall I see my 6yr old sons headteacher to inform her that under no circumstances is he to be vaccinated without my knowledge? Or am I looking too deep into what they’re capable of? (tweet).

–

–

University In Connecticut To Fine, Block Internet Access To Unvaxx’d Students (link, link).

–

–

Businesses Are Refusing To Enforce France’s Vaccine Passport (link, link).

–

–

Milan Italy – taking to the streets to tell the government no to vaccine passports and COVID restrictions. The police fall back, letting the people speak. As it should be. I stand with the people. #NoVaccinePassports #COVID19 #Italy (tweet).

–

–

Free Society Dwindles As Permission Requirements Grow (link, link).

‘Again, the issue isn’t the effectiveness of vaccination or of other public health measures. The concern is the conversion of everyday activities like travel, work, and shopping into privileges to be permitted only to those who please the powers that be’.

–

–

3/4 The fraud happens in the direct reporting by the laboratories to the FOPH. It explains why ICUs were never overburdened in any country, regardless of whether there are ~3x as many ICU beds per capita, e.g. 🇩🇪, or only ~1/2 as many, e.g. 🇸🇪, as in🇨🇭. (tweet, website).

–

–

#Australia has a literal Gestapo now, taking orders from faceless technocrats, rendering citizens to #Quarantine centres for no apparent reason. The farce of this is actually frightening… (tweet).

–

–

We must resist these fascists with everything we have. Mass delusions always, ALWAYS end very, very badly indeed. Resist! (tweet).

–

–

They sold their souls to the devil the physcopaths are being paid & blackmailed. When they cannot handle the truth they leave their podiums & run away. They cannot be held accountable anymore they believe they are untouchable. Time to remove them all. And when asked about teen suicides… (tweet).

–

–

Australian health official flees press conference after question over spike in teen suicides, as Victoria locks down AGAIN (link).

–

–

One family – SIX adverse reactions to the fake jabs and NONE reported – showing that the ‘vaccine’ reporting systems register a tiny fraction of the deaths and injuries happening worldwide (link).

–

–

Vaccine Expert Vanden Bossche Calls For “Immediate Halt” To Vaccinations, Says They Encourage “Escape Mutant” Variants (link).

‘Of all those who have been critical of our vaccination efforts related to Covid-19, vaccine expert Geert Vanden Bossche stands out as one of the loudest voices in the crowd’.

‘Having been featured on Dr. Chris Martenson’s Peak Prosperity and Bret Weinstein’s Dark Horse podcast, Vanden Bossche has been outspoken – yet measured and reasoned – in his critiquing of mass vaccinations during the midst of the Covid pandemic. One of his main gripes with vaccination efforts is that vaccinating during the middle of a pandemic could potentially lead to a long runway of variants, some of which may evolve to be far more difficult to deal with than the original Covid virus’.

‘And Vanden Bossche is an expert in the space with an extensive resume. He received his DVM from the University of Ghent, Belgium, and his PhD degree in Virology from the University of Hohenheim, Germany. He has worked for several vaccine companies (GSK Biologicals, Novartis Vaccines, Solvay Biologicals) to serve various roles in vaccine R&D as well as in late vaccine development’.

‘He also joined the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation’s Global Health Discovery team in Seattle (USA) as Senior Program Officer before working with the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunization (GAVI) in Geneva as Senior Ebola Program Manager. At GAVI he tracked efforts to develop an Ebola vaccine. He also represented GAVI in fora with other partners, including WHO, to review progress on the fight against Ebola and to build plans for global pandemic preparedness’.

‘He then joined the German Center for Infection Research in Cologne as Head of the Vaccine Development Office’.

‘In a new blog post published yesterday, Vanden Bossche continued to raise questions about our mass vaccination program to fight Covid’.

‘In a summary of his findings, he writes: “As of the early days of the mass vaccination campaigns, at least a few experts have been warning against the catastrophic impact such a program could have on global and individual health. Mass vaccination in the middle of a pandemic is prone to promoting selection and adaptation of immune escape variants that are featured by increasing infectiousness and resistance to spike protein (S)-directed antibodies (Abs), thereby diminishing protection in vaccinees and threatening the unvaccinated.“’

–

–

ITV Shuts Down Dr When She Explains About Vaccine Blood Clots. Dr Zoe Williams shut down on This Morning because she simply told the “unauthorised”truth. “Close her down Ruthie” in the ear. (website, tweet).

–

–

Virus will keep spreading even if everyone is fully vaccinated, says disease expert (tweet, website).

–

–

Study Finds Children Born During Lockdown Have Lost IQ Points, Impaired Cognitive Functioning (link, link).

–

–

Fake photo? Biden’s Afghanistan image has something very wrong (link).

–

–

BREAKING EXCLUSIVE: Whistleblower Steps Forward — Provides Proof From Detroit TCF Center that Election Computers Were Connected Online — WITH PHOTO (link).

–

–

British Requests For $3 Billion In US Treasury Gold: The Trigger That Closed The Gold Window (link).

‘“I have directed Secretary Connally to suspend temporarily the convertibility of the dollar into gold or other reserve assets, except in amounts and conditions determined to be in the interest of monetary stability and in the best interests of the United States.”’

‘– Richard Nixon, Sunday 15 August 1971’

‘Exactly 50 years has passed since the US Government famously suspended the convertibility of US dollars into gold on 15 August 1971 in a speech announced by then US president Richard Nixon’.

‘This convertibility of US dollars into gold applied to US dollars held by foreign governments and foreign central banks, which based on the rules of the Bretton Woods monetary system, allowed them to legally show up anytime at the ‘gold window’ of the US Treasury and exchange their excess US dollars for physical US Treasury gold’.

‘There will be much written this month about the 50th anniversary of the closure of the US gold window, but less so about what exactly triggered it and why the timing had to be 15 August’.

‘So without further ado, here is why, and it all revolves around the British ambassador to the US. the 3rd Earl of Cromer, a.k.a. George Rowland Baring, showing up at the US Treasury offices in Washington D.C. on 12 August 1971 and demanding that US dollars held by Britain be converted into gold’.

–

–

Bin Laden: The Forbidden Truth. U.S. Policy on Taliban Influenced by Oil (link).

‘French authors Jean-Charles Brisard and Guillaume Dasquie recently published a book entitled Bin Laden: The Forbidden Truth which tells of the negotiations for oil pipeline rights in Afghanistan that collapsed in August 2001 after the U.S. told the Taliban: Accept our offer of a carpet of gold or you’ll get a carpet of bombs’.

‘Under the influence of United States oil companies, the government of President George W. Bush initially blocked intelligence agencies’ investigations on terrorism while it bargained with the Taliban on the delivery of Osama bin Laden in exchange for political recognition and economic aid, two French intelligence analysts claim’.

‘In the book, “Bin Laden, La Verite Interdite” (Bin Laden, the Forbidden Truth), that was released recently, the authors, Jean-Charles Brisard and Guillaume Dasquie, reveal that the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s (FBI) Deputy Director John O’Neill resigned in July in protest over the obstruction’.

‘The authors claim that O’Neill told them that “the main obstacles to investigate Islamic terrorism were U.S. oil corporate interests and the role played by Saudi Arabia in it.” The two claim that the U.S. government’s main objective in Afghanistan was to consolidate the position of the Taliban regime to obtain access to the oil and gas reserves in Central Asia’.

‘They affirm that until August, the U.S. government saw the Taliban regime “as a source of stability in Central Asia that would enable the construction of an oil pipeline across Central Asia” from the rich oilfields in Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan, through Afghanistan and Pakistan, to the Indian Ocean. Until now, says the book, “the oil and gas reserves of Central Asia have been controlled by Russia. The Bush government wanted to change all that.”’

‘But, confronted with Taliban’s refusal to accept U.S. conditions, “this rationale of energy security changed into a military one”, the authors claim’.

‘”At one moment during the negotiations, the U.S. representatives told the Taliban, ‘either you accept our offer of a carpet of gold, or we bury you under a carpet of bombs,'” Brisard said in an interview in Paris. [This threat was made before September 11th.]’

–