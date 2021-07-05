Your alternative update on #COVID19 for 2021-07-05. ONS vs MHRA: re jab deaths. Unlawful actions against Dr Sam White. PNT & suramin 26 benefits

by paulthepaperbear in Uncategorized

Great Barrington Declaration – Dr. Martin Kulldorff, professor of medicine at Harvard University, a biostatistician, and epidemiologist, Dr. Sunetra Gupta, professor at Oxford University, an epidemiologist and Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, professor at Stanford University Medical School, a physician, epidemiologist, health economist, and public health policy expert (link).

‘As infectious disease epidemiologists and public health scientists we have grave concerns about the damaging physical and mental health impacts of the prevailing COVID-19 policies, and recommend an approach we call Focused Protection’.

At the time of creating this blog post there were the following 3 sets of signatories.

793,543 concerned citizens.

14,802 medical and public health scientists.

43,597 medical practitioners.

It’s really, really simple: shelter the vulnerable from the infectious while the rest of us get on with living our lives.

World Doctors Alliance (link).

‘An independent non-profit alliance of doctors, nurses, healthcare professionals and staff around the world who have united in the wake of the Covid-19 response chapter to share experiences with a view to ending all lockdowns and related damaging measures and to re-establish universal health determinance of psychological and physical wellbeing for all humanity’.

‘WDA represents a diverse range of opinions of health care professionals and does not have a consensus of opinions on the origin of covid-19 or the political ramifications of the lockdown per se. WDA is however committed to debate the causes of harm resulting from the coronavirus act measures and to raise issues that expose harmful medical and life limiting practices detrimental to the well being of all living men women and children’.

Prof Dolores Cahil, Dr Mohammad Adil, Dr R Zac Cox, Dr Andrew Kaufman, Dr Heiko Schoning, Dr Heinrich Fiechtner, Dr Scott Jensen, Elke De Klerk, Dr Mikael Nordfors, Dr Hilde Smet, Dr Vernon Coleman and Dr Johan Denis.

WDA’s open letter raises questions on the following topics.

Collateral damage the cure is worse than the virus, Death certificates (1), Economic ruin, Censorship, Testing – False positives, Hydroxychloroquine, Prevention, ‘Vaccine’, Conflicts of interest, Cui bono? Who benefits?

As of May 31, 2021, Vaccine researcher admits ‘big mistake,’ says spike protein is dangerous ‘toxin’ (link).

‘‘Terrifying’ new research finds vaccine spike protein unexpectedly in bloodstream. The protein is linked to blood clots, heart and brain damage, and potential risks to nursing babies and fertility’.

As of 29 March 2021, Do doctors have to have the (emergency use authorisation) covid-19 vaccine? (link).

‘Nevertheless, what I am currently struggling with is the failure to report the reality of the morbidity caused by our current vaccination program within the health service and staff population. The levels of sickness after vaccination is unprecedented and staff are getting very sick and some with neurological symptoms which is having a huge impact on the health service function. Even the young and healthy are off for days, some for weeks, and some requiring medical treatment. Whole teams are being taken out as they went to get vaccinated together’.

‘Mandatory vaccination in this instance is stupid, unethical and irresponsible when it comes to protecting our staff and public health. We are in the voluntary phase of vaccination, and encouraging staff to take an unlicensed product that is impacting on their immediate health, and I have direct experience of staff contracting Covid AFTER vaccination and probably transmitting it. In fact, it is clearly stated that these vaccine products do not offer immunity or stop transmission. In which case why are we doing it? There is no longitudinal safety data (a couple of months of trial data at best) available and these products are only under emergency licensing. What is to say that there are no longitudinal adverse effects that we may face that may put the entire health sector at risk?’

As of March 02, 2021, MEDICAL SHOCKER: Scientists at Sloan Kettering discover mRNA inactivates tumor-suppressing proteins, meaning it can promote cancer (link).

‘scientists at Sloan Kettering found that mRNA itself carries cancer CAUSING changes – changes that genetic tests don’t even analyze, flying completely under the radar of oncologists across the globe’.

We can expect cancers in those who have had the mRNA injectable to skyrocket.

As of 18 January 2021, COVID-19 RNA Based Vaccines and the Risk of Prion Disease (link).

Among the prion diseases are scrapie, transmissible mink encephalopathy (TME), bovine spongiform encephalopathy (BSE) and Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease (CJD).

As of December, 2020, Pfizer COVID vaccine trial shows alarming evidence of pathogenic priming in older adults (link).

Pfizer and Moderna using relative risk reduction in order to claim “95% effective” instead of using absolute risk reduction where they’d only be able to claim “0.7%” and “0.6%” effectiveness, respectively, is right out of Billy G’s favorite book “How to Lie With Statistics.” (tweet).

As of 19 March 2020, the UK gov website said that COVID-19 is no longer considered to be a high consequence infectious disease (HCID) in the UK (link).

‘They have determined that several features have now changed; in particular, more information is available about mortality rates (low overall)’

As of June 04, 2021, Epidemiologists Say CDC Exaggerated Outdoor COVID Risks (link).

Risk is 0.1%, it is not 10%. This is a whooping 100-fold exaggeration.

As of 10 June 2021, Graph reveals correlation between ‘Covid deaths’ and use on old people of the dangerous respiratory-depressing drug Midazolam and between ‘Covid deaths’ and the fake ‘vaccine’ roll-out among the elderly at the start of 2021 (link).

As of 13 November 2020, Covid-19: politicisation, “corruption,” and suppression of science (link).

As of 12 October 2020, WHO Flip-Flops: (Dr David Nabarro) Urges World Leaders To Stop Using Lockdowns To Fight COVID Contagion (link).

‘There were no positive tests amongst 1,174 close contacts of asymptomatic cases’ was one outcome of Post-lockdown SARS-CoV-2 nucleic acid screening between May 14 and June 1, 2020 in nearly ten million residents of Wuhan, China (20 November 2020, link).

As of 01 December 2020, (British Medical Journal) Covid-19: Asymptomatic cases may not be infectious, Wuhan study indicates (link).

People who have no symptoms cannot spread disease – the GIGANTIC lie on which the scam is founded – doctors speak out (website, brand new tube).

Giant Study Disproves Myth Of Asymptomatic COVID Spread (link).

‘The study, published in the November issue of the peer-reviewed scientific journal Nature Communications, studied 9,899,828 residents of Wuhan, screening them between May 14, 2020 and June 1, 2020. The results provided clear evidence as to the possibility of any asymptomatic transmission of the virus’.

As of 15 Oct, 2020, SARS-CoV-2 non-infectious in CDC lab and of 30k genome, found 37 then computed the rest, which makes it 99.9987% a unicorn (link).

World Health Organisation guidelines say that “contact tracing” is “not recommended in any circumstances” (page 9 of link).

PCR inventor Kary Mullis- ‘can find almost anything in anybody’ (link).

A unicorn virus not able to be detected by a unicorn test, and to complete the set, I am calling the vaccine a unicorn too.

As of February 23, 2021, PCR Testing Saga: Were We Duped? (link).

‘Were federal health officials and experts at WHO really unaware that the recommended high cycle count (CT) for PCR tests would produce an exorbitant number of false positives for COVID?’

The ONS has admitted it has been reporting PCR tests as positive when only a single coronavirus gene is detected, despite this being against the manufacturer instructions that two or more genes must be found. (tweet, website).

As of 11/04/2021, Laboratories in US can’t find Covid-19 in one of 1,500 positive tests (link).

‘CDC sued for massive fraud: Tests at 7 universities of ALL people examined showed that they did not have Covid, but just Influenza A or B – EU statistics: ‘Corona’ virtually disappeared, even under mortality’.

As of April 29, 2021, Flu Has Disappeared Worldwide during the COVID Pandemic (link).

As of 20 November 2020, Portuguese Court Rules PCR Tests “Unreliable” & Quarantines “Unlawful” (link).

‘Important legal decision faces total media blackout in Western world’

‘The ruling goes on to conclude that, based on the science they read, any PCR test using over 25 cycles is totally unreliable. Governments and private labs have been very tight-lipped about the exact number of cycles they run when PCR testing, but it is known to sometimes be as high as 45. Even fearmonger-in-chief Anthony Fauci has publicly stated anything over 35 is totally unusable’.

Austrian court overturns judgment: PCR test not suitable for diagnosis “The court states in several places that a PCR test is not suitable for determining infectivity.” Deutsch: https://info-direkt.eu/2021/03/31/oesterreichisches-gericht-kippt-urteil-pcr-test-nicht-zur-diagnostik-geeignet/

English: https://translate.google.com/translate?hl=&sl=de&tl=en&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.info-direkt.eu%2F2021%2F03%2F31%2Foesterreichisches-gericht-kippt-urteil-pcr-test-nicht-zur-diagnostik-geeignet%2F (tweet).

As of October 31, 2020, Government website reveals extensive “COVID cases” fraud – RT-PCR is not able to distinguish whether infectious virus is present (link).

Covid-19: Where is the virus? (link).

Is pine needle tea the answer to covid vaccine shedding / transmission? Learn about suramin, shikimic acid and how to make your own extracts (link).

S U R A M I N: How the COVID-1984 Global Control Regime Can Be Terminated (link).

As of 1 March 2021, A QUARTER of all UK Covid fatalities had dementia: Huge death toll among elderly is revealed (link).

As of 22 November 2020, “These data analyses suggest that in contrast to most people’s assumptions, the number of deaths by COVID-19 is not alarming. In fact, it has relatively no effect on deaths in the United States.” – John Hopkins Uni (link, archived copy of deleted doc).

As of February 1st 2021, COVID-19 Fatalities 16.7 Times Too High Due to ‘Illegal’ Inflation (link).

As of Jan 16, 2021, Massive public defiance in Italy as people flock to bars and restaurants, 50 000 of them pledging to open, to defy Government lockdowns (link).

–

You are 20 times less likely to die with/from COVID-19, if you don’t have pre-existing adverse health conditions.

All these pre-existing adverse health conditions are quite easily capable of being the dominant cause of death in any of these cases.

As reported for Italy on 19 March 2020, for Britain on 12 June 2020 and for the United States of America on 1 September 2020.

You are 100 times less likely to die with/from COVID-19, if you are vitamin D sufficient for T cell activation.

As reported on 18 June 2020 link.

Finally Confirmed! Vitamin D Nearly Abolishes ICU Risk in COVID-19 (link).

Data shows the average age of death from coronavirus is 82.4 years, writes DAVID ROSE as he argues for anti-lockdown plan to shield only the most vulnerable (link).

You are 33,333 times less likely to die with/from COVID-19, if you are under 20 years of age or 5,000 times if you are under 50 or 200 times if you are under 70. This was as of September 27, 2020 when the CDC reported that the infection fatality ratio for each age group was as follows: 0-19yo is 0.00003%, 20-49yo is 0.0002%, 50-69yo is 0.005% & 70+yo is 0.054% link.

Big pharma is not needed here.

University Of Florida Lab Finds Dangerous Pathogens On Children’s Face Masks (link, link).

‘A laboratory at the University of Florida that recently analyzed a small sample of face masks, detected the presence of 11 dangerous pathogens that included bacterias that cause diphtheria, pneumonia, and meningitis’.

CDC: masks don’t work (Originally published 6 February 2020 and updated May 2020, link).

As of 06 Oct 2020, German Neurologist Warns Against Wearing Facemasks: ‘Oxygen Deprivation Causes Permanent Neurological Damage’ (link).

As of Sep 20, 2020, A German children’s charity has commissioned a laboratory to examine a commercially available mask. The face mask was previously worn by a child in school for 8 hours. Examination findings: Detection of 82 bacterial colonies and 4 mold colonies (link).

You shouldn’t wear a face covering unless you want to give yourself bacterial pneumonia.

As of August 07, 2020, Dentists say ‘mask mouth’ can cause serious health complications, including strokes (link).

‘The dentists said that the face coverings increase mouth dryness and contribute to a buildup of bad bacteria’.

As of February 4, 2021, Long-term mask wearing may contribute to advanced stage lung cancer, study finds (link).

Masking Danger? Are We Inhaling Disease-causing Microplastic Particles From Face Masks? (link).

Fact Check – Scientific studies prove you are more likely to catch Covid-19 if you wear a Face Covering (link).

This law got passed on the quiet yesterday (October 1) in the #UK, allowing the harvesting and retention of the DNA of anyone who does a #COVID-19 test. No mention in main stream #news. See link: https://legislation.gov.uk/uksi/2020/973/ (link).

I don’t want anyone’s DNA to be harvested or retained so I ask everyone reading this to not take a test or if they do take a test they first consult a lawyer to sue the government so that their DNA is not harvested or retained.

Another Covid Myth Dies the Death (link).

‘On April 5, however, the CDC page was replaced by a much-simplified set of instructions, which includes now this discreet note: “In most situations, the risk of infection from touching a surface is low.” Oh is that so?’

BILL GATES’ FOUNDATION FUNDED ‘DNA MINING’ USING COVID-19 TESTS (website, bitchute).

Can there be anything more personal than someone’s DNA?

ONS finally admits the Covid Vaccines have caused multiple deaths; contradicting claims made by the MHRA – Daily Expose (tweet, website).

‘The Office for National Statistics has finally listed the Covid-19 vaccine as an official cause of death of multiple people in England, contradicting claims made the MHRA that no link has been made between and vaccination and fatality reported to the Yellow Card scheme’.

‘The ONS release a monthly mortality analysis which contains several different datasets of deaths in England and Wales by age, sex, cause of death, and five year average comparisons. The latest edition which can be downloaded here, covers the month of May 2021 and within it is a dataset showing the number of deaths with ICD-10 codes related to Covid-19 which have been mentioned on the death certificate between March 2020 and May 2021’.

‘The dataset can be found in table 12 of the ONS document and shows that the Covid-19 vaccines have now been listed as an official cause of death three times in England due to adverse reactions’.

‘This does not mean that only three people have died due to the experimental Covid vaccines, it just means that three doctors have been brave enough to finally list the Covid vaccines as a cause of death on the death certificate’.

‘We imagine many doctors are hesitant to do this considering the treatment they are subjected to if they do not tow the line in regards to the official narrative on Covid-19. We only have to look at the brave Doctor Sam White who was suspended by NHS England on the 26th June 2021 for questioning Covid-19 protocols’.

‘But the ONS data does offer a glimmer of hope in exposing how dangerous the emergency approved vaccines really are as it contradicts what the UK Medicine Regulator, the MHRA have been officially telling the British public’.

–

BREAKING – An NHS Doctor who was suspended by the NHS for publicly questioning the authorities Covid-19 protocols, has sent a legal letter to the Chief Exec of the NHS detailing unlawful actions and corruption of NHS Execs, UK Gov., SAGE, and the MHRA…

https://dailyexpose.co.uk/2021/07/02/nhs- (tweet, website).

‘Solicitors have sent a letter addressed to the Chief Executive Officer of NHS England Sir Simon Stevens, on behalf of a whistleblowing NHS doctor laying out accusations of unlawful actions by NHS executives, the UK Government, Sage, the MHRA and other authorities’.

‘The letter was also sent to Cressida Dick the Metropolitan Police chief, Charlie Massey the Chief Executive of the General Medical Council, Kathryn Stone OBE the Commissioner for Parliamentary Standards, and Lindsay Hoyle, Speaker of the House of Commons’.

‘Philip Hyland Solicitors who specialise in employment law, constructed the letter on behalf of Dr Sam White who was suspended by NHS England on the 26th June 2021 for publicly questioning the authorities Covid-19 protocols’.

‘The reasons given for Dr Sam White’s suspension have allegedly been inconsistent, with the letter revealing her was told one thing verbally and another in writing. The reasons given to Dr Sam White in writing state that he was suspended on the basis of his social media output which blew the lid off everything the complying general public thought they knew about the past sixteen months’.

‘Dr Sam White said in a social media video that gained over a million views that “the vaccine programme has been rolled out in breach of the legal requirements for clinicians to obtain the free and informed consent of those being vaccinated,” and “the requirement to wear face coverings in an NHS setting is in breach of common law obligations not to cause harm and breaches statutory obligations in relation to provision of PPE”’.

‘The solicitors asked Sir Simon Stevens to treat the letter as “a public interest disclosure or whistle blow in that it raises allegations of alleged criminal conduct and breach of legal obligations by those leading the covid response” and is extremely condemning of the authorities which have imposed draconian restrictions and unnecessary medical treatments on the British people for the past sixteen months’.

‘Public Hyland Solicitors described the inconsistencies of Dr Sam White’s suspension as follows –‘

‘“My client raised concerns during his NHS five year revalidation appraisal process with the NHS in November 2020. All of these concerns were raised during the revalidation appraisal process and overlap with what is in my client’s social media content. The NHS took no action on either the substance of the concerns raised in my client’s appraisal nor did the NHS take any action against my client for raising those concerns during his appraisal. My client’s appraisal was signed off by the NHS Responsible Person. The same Responsible Person who later suspended my client. The NHS appear to have acted in the way they did because my client pointed out that there are a number of elephants in the room.”’

‘The accusations made within the letter to Sir Simon Stevens are damning and consist of the following –‘

The MHRA has failed to ensure the vaccine advertising programme meets common law obligations as well as statutory obligations.

The MHRA in granting emergency use authorisation for the Covid vaccine failed in their obligation to consider whether there are safe and effective medicines available as an alternative to vaccination.

The MHRA is failing in its obligations in failing either to instruct a bio-distribution study is conducted on those who have been vaccinated or in failing to publish the findings of such a bio-distribution study.

Clinicians practising within the NHS are obliged to do two things when administering a vaccine: 1. To do no harm. 2. To obtain the free and informed consent of those being vaccinated. The NHS and the Government have done neither and breach of these principles on free and informed consent is professional gross misconduct at an individual level.

At an organisational level if the NHS does not have clear evidence that every person being vaccinated has given free and informed consent it will render those holding executive office within the NHS as legally liable for those institutional failings.

Those presenting the information have not publicly declared at the press conferences their financial links to the vaccine industry.

Many of those presenting the information to the public are associated with or employed directly or indirectly by organisations who have been financially funded by the Gates Foundation.

The MHRA, the UK regulatory body approving the vaccines, has itself been funded by the Gates Foundation.

Moderna’s share price has risen from $10 to over $200 5 in the space of eighteen months. Bill Gates and his charitable foundation are significant investors in Moderna6 , one of the companies supplying a vaccine. It should also be noted that Bill Gates has a known association with Geoffrey Epstein.

Matt Hancock did not declare to the public that he had a girlfriend and he did not declare that that girlfriend had financial links through her business with PPE and other contracts over which he had responsibility.

The public have been informed via press conferences that there was only one medical route out of the pandemic and that was via vaccination. That route is not the only available route. Quicker, cheaper and less risky routes are also available as an alternative to those who have no need or desire to be vaccinated and these routes have been known about for many months.

The Government and the NHS has supplied information to the public on the number of infections. That information does not differentiate between individuals testing positive without a Doctor or nurse diagnosing that individual and confirming that they are infected and or are ill with covid, and those individuals testing positive where a Doctor or nurse has diagnosed infection in that individual and has diagnosed that they are ill with covid.

A letter from an MP states that the tests used can test for any Winter virus. It is probable therefore that the data presented by the government as infections with coronavirus also includes individuals who have tested positive but the test has failed to distinguish what sort of virus is present and whether that virus is old or recent.

The cycle threshold at which the PCR test has been set is too high to give reliable data on infection.

The press conferences have heightened the public’s sense of the material risk as the information presented exaggerated the numbers in a material way.

There has been no publicity at all at the press conferences that covid is not a High Consequence Infectious Disease.

The numbers of hospitalisations of people with covid has been presented to the public at the press conference and then disseminated via news broadcasts. That information has not differentiated between those presenting in hospital with covid illness. those presenting in hospital with another condition who have subsequently tested positive for coronavirus, or whether those hospitalised with coronavirus have caught the infection in hospital.

The information presented to the public has also not set out the numbers of people who have recovered from covid.

The information has been presented in such a way to make the public think that the material risks are greater than they are. This has either been intentional or grossly negligent.

The public are unable to give proper informed consent to vaccination if the material risks have been exaggerated or distorted.

The information presented to the public does not differentiate between those dying from Covid, those dying from another condition but who have tested positive within 28 days of death, or those dying from another condition but who have tested positive after death.

The public is unable to determine what their material risk is of dying from covid as the numbers of deaths from covid have been exaggerated and are unreliable.

The data about risk of dying has also been confused by the fact that Do Not Resuscitate Notices have been used unilaterally without consent and the widespread use of Midazolam during the pandemic in care home settings.

–

UK Column News – 5th July 2021. (NHS) Thank you day. Pass it on! Sunday 4thJuly. Hospital waiting list tops 5m in England. I dare say these 5m the delay imposed by this government. The fear has been driven by fake statistics and now the ‘vaccines’ have been driven by fake statistics. If any of these experimental ‘vaccines’ gives anyone Guillian-Barre Syndrome, the advice from the ‘vaccines’ Minister Nadhim Zahawi is for them to seek mental health advice. UK’s MHRA adverse reactions: 298,081 reports, 1,007,253 reactions, 1,403 fatalities. America’s VAERS: 411,931 reports, 6,985 deaths, 23,257 hospitalisations, 54,606 urgent care, 77,821 official visits, 1,775 anaphylaxis, 2,081 bell’s palsy. EudraVigilance: 12,184 dead, 1,196,190 injuries. 3 tactics to overcome COVID-19 ‘vaccine’ hesitancy are all violations of the Nuremberg code of medical ethics (website, odysee, bitchute, rumble, terminated from youtube, not livestreamed on or uploaded onto vimeo).

–

DEPOPULATION ALERT: Shocking new study reveals covid vaccine TERMINATES 4 out of 5 pregnancies via “spontaneous abortions” (link).

‘A shocking new study published in the New England Journal of Medicine reveals that when pregnant women are given covid vaccinations during their first or second trimesters, they suffer an 82% spontaneous abortion rate, killing 4 out of 5 unborn babies’.

‘This stunning finding, explained below, is self-evident from the data published in a new study entitled, “Preliminary Findings of mRNA Covid-19 Vaccine Safety in Pregnant Persons.” Just as disturbing as the data is the fact that the study authors apparently sought to deliberately obfuscate the truth about vaccines causing spontaneous abortions by obfuscating numbers in their own calculations’.

–

FDA reverses itself: rejects COVID antibody test results; insanity reigns (link).

‘Even a robot programmed to “follow the science” would throw up his hands in despair while reading the latest FDA COVID pronouncement’.

‘After untold numbers of people have been given antibody tests to determine their COVID status, the FDA now states:’

‘“Today, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued a safety communication informing the public that results from SARS-CoV-2 antibody tests should not be used to evaluate immunity or protection from COVID-19 at any time, and especially after the person received a COVID-19 vaccination.”’

‘Boom’.

‘I’m imagining just a small sample of people—perhaps 5000—marching in unison into a hospital, saying, “We tested positive for COVID on an antibody test…and then we had to isolate, and some of us were treated with toxic drugs…and NOW we learn that the antibody test is useless…”’

‘The FDA document, dated May 19, 2021, is titled: “FDA In Brief: FDA Advises Against Use of SARS-CoV-2 Antibody Test Results to Evaluate Immunity or Protection From COVID-19, Including After Vaccination”. [1] [1a]’

‘Digging a little deeper in the document, we have a statement referring to the COVID vaccine:’

‘“The authorized vaccines for prevention of COVID-19 induce antibodies to specific viral protein targets; post-vaccination antibody test results will be negative in individuals without a history of previous natural infection if the test used does not detect the type of antibodies induced by the vaccine.”’

‘In other words, the FDA is saying, “Look, the vaccine creates specific antibodies against the spike protein, not the virus. If you take the standard antibody test after vaccination, it’ll be useless, because the test isn’t meant to detect antibodies against the spike protein. It only detects antibodies against the virus [2].”’

‘This raises several serious questions. One of them is: Since developing antibody tests is as easy as pie, why hasn’t the FDA developed one that detects antibodies against the spike protein?’

‘And the answer to that question is obvious. If the FDA did develop such a test, then—in terms of conventional vaccine theory—it would be easy to see how well the vaccine is working, or not working’.

‘And THAT is not a goal public health officials want to achieve. That is not a risk worth taking. Suppose, after testing 20,000 vaccinated people, it turns out that only 800 have produced antibodies against the spike protein?’

‘Another (unanswered) question: Are specific antibodies against the spike protein, conferred by the vaccine, sufficient to neutralize, disable, destroy the actual virus if it drops down out of a cloud and tries to infect a vaccinated person?’

‘Of course, as my readers know, I’ve spent a year demonstrating that no one has proved the SARS-CoV-2 virus exists. However, I make many forays into the insane world where people believe the virus is real; and I show that even within that world, the experts contradict themselves and compound their egregious fallacies like rabbits spawning babies’.

‘This latest foray shows the FDA is both criminal and insane’.

–

Is This (suramin in pine needle tea) a Possible COVID Vaccine (blood coagulation, clotting) Antidote? (link).

‘A 2011 Korean study demonstrated using pine needles in tea was the best way to access the antioxidant benefits from pine needles. The study demonstrated that the hot water extract of pine needle proanthocyanidins and catechins offer the highest levels of antioxidant benefits compared with chemical extract processes. There are other known benefits that pine needle tea and the tea made from other conifers share, which include:’

‘Analgesic, Antibacterial, Antifungal, Anti-inflammatory, Antimicrobial, Antioxidant, Antiseptic, Antitumor, Antitussive, Antiviral, Aromatic, Astringent, Decongestant, Detoxifying, Disinfectant, Diuretic, Expectorant, Immuno-modulating, Improves circulation, Invigorating, Lymphatic, Relaxing, Relieves nervous exhaustion and fatigue, Relieves sore muscles, Restorative, Tonic’

26 benefits – DAMN.

–

(eBay) Wild Fresh Organic White Pine Needle for Tea / Extract SURAMIN 300g + tracking (£34/300g) (link).

I have ordered me one of these.

Editorial: my story of potential exposure to spike proteins via shedding from “vaccinated” people, and the potential suramin, shikimic acid, pine needle tea cure and prophylaxis (link).

‘There is PLENTY of existing science proving that pine needle tea is good for you in many ways. A 2006 study published in the journal Nutrition and Cancer found that pine needle powder greatly reduced tumor growth in mice and rats. The pine needle powder was derived from a Korean pine species called Pinus densiflora Siebold et Zuccarini’.

‘A 2011 study published in the Journal of Food Science demonstrated powerful antioxidant properties in a pine needle extract from the tree species Cedrus deodara. It found that the extract had strong anti-browning and anti-microbal properties in fruits and vegetables. In other words, it prevented the foods from rotting’.

‘A 2021 study published in the journal Antioxidants (Basel) answered a question of my own curious mind: why do pine needles never wilt and die like all other leaves on trees? The study found that the flavonoids in pine needles have potential anti-aging properties. The study suggests that extracts from the pine species P. taiwanensi can be used as an anti-inflammatory ingredient in foods and drugs’.

‘Pine needle tea is one of the best ways to realize the potential benefits of suramin and shikimic acid. A 2011 study published in the journal Nutrition Research and Practice concluded that a hot water extract from the pine species Pinus densiflora had far superior antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties than extracts from chemical processes’.

–

RESEARCH: Dandelion leaf extract blocks spike proteins from binding to the ACE2 cell surface receptor (link).

‘The engineered spike proteins from SARS-CoV-2 can be STOPPED by a common “weed” that is exterminated from lawns every year. A German university study found that the common dandelion (Taraxacum officinale) can block spike proteins from binding to the ACE2 cell surface receptors in human lung and kidney cells. The water-based dandelion extract, taken from the plant’s dried leaves, was effective against spike protein D614 and a host of mutant strains, including D614G, N501Y, K417N and E484K’.

–

New research obliterates the entire justification behind vaccine passports, finding that public gatherings contribute NOTHING to the spread of covid (link).

‘Many sports arenas, concert halls, theaters and other large event centers are pushing to require “vaccine passports” for the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19), which they claim will keep everyone “safe.” The truth, however, at least according to science, is that public gatherings are zero risk when it comes to spreading the Chinese Virus’.

‘New research out of the United Kingdom reveals that “no substantial outbreaks” occur when people come into close contact with one another, even in sizeable crowds. As it turns out, every person has a little thing called an immune system that, generally speaking, protects them against dying when out in public’.

‘Other human beings are not walking disease vectors like Tony Fauci claims, and refusing to get injected or wear a mask is not going to kill grandma. It is what we have been saying all along, and science is only just now catching up with acceptance of the facts’.

‘Researchers looked at 58,000 people who attended various large events and identified a mere 28 of them that were “potentially infectious at an event.” Another 17 were marked as “potentially infected at or around the time of the event.”’

–

A FIFTH of NHS workers are stuck at home thanks to test and trace app: Sage expert backs business calls to scrap app that will soon see a MILLION people a day in quarantine (link, link).

–

NHS staff are told to switch the Track and Trace app off or delete it. That’s all you need to know. I have two friends who work in the NHS who have told me this – one works on ambulances and one in ICU wards. (tweet).

–

NHS Manchester FOI request shows NHS are using cycles at 45 which is medical fraud & 97% false positive!!! (tweet).

–

“Medical school should be renamed Pharma school. Doctors only learn to treat symptoms with drugs while ignoring the cause. Real health won’t be found inside a doctor’s office” – Brandy Vaughn, ex-Merck Pharma rep & LearnTheRisk.org founder (tweet).

–

Does this old cartoon makes more sense now? …were they “notifying” us 100 years ago? (tweet).

–

Fully vaccinated people have a 885% higher chance of death due to Covid-19 than people who are unvaccinated according to official data (link).

–

I was predicting this 8 months ago. They’re shifting the narrative towards declaring unvaccinated and healthy people a risk to society so they can justify compulsory vaccination. (tweet).

–

UTTER SHEEP – While some wait in line to get a shot, the one who has gotten 1, is being carried away (convulsing) (website, tweet).

–

Father and daughter die four days apart despite taking different brands of COVID-19 shots – vaccine impact. Stories like these are coming out daily. Why has the fecking ‘vaccine’ not been halted? (tweet).

–

YouTube censors video of Nobel Prize winner Dr. Satoshi Ōmura discussing ivermectin (link).

‘“When the fascists at YouTube censor the Noble Prize winner Dr. Satoshi Omura, a man whose discoveries have saved a hundred million + from blindness, the world has entered a very, very dark place,” Australian Member of Parliament Craig Kelly tweeted. “I cannot express in words how angry & sad this makes me & fearful for the future.”’

‘Frontline Covid-19 Critical Care, an alliance of physicians and scholars that has committed to “research and develop lifesaving protocols for the prevention and treatment of COVID-19 in all stages of illness,” also spoke out against the censorship and warned that “brilliant scientists and lifesaving science are systematically being gagged.”’

‘Ōmura joins the ranks of many other senators, lawmakers, medical journals, biologists, and YouTubers who have been censored by Big Tech for discussing ivermectin’.

–

LinkedIn Deletes Account of mRNA Vaccine Pioneer Who Questioned Risks of COVID-19 Shots (link).

‘Dr. Robert Malone, who identifies himself as the inventor of mRNA vaccines, said that LinkedIn recently deleted his account after he made comments about mRNA COVID-19 vaccines and questioned whether they’re appropriate to give to certain groups of people’.

–

“The greatest LIE ever told is that vaccines are safe and effective.” — Dr. Leonard Horowitz, MPH (Master of Public Health), DMD, MA, Harvard University graduate. (tweet).

–

What they’re saying is, if you’ve ever beaten the common cold, which is a CORONAVIRUS then your immune system can fight off the CORONAVIRUS. Are you getting it now?! It’s only what us conspiracy theorists said at the start of this SCAMDEMIC. It’s a COLD! (tweet, website).

–

‘Mayhem’ as Sydney crowds defy lockdown advice to stay at home (link).

‘Crowds of people have been caught thronging outdoors in Sydney in defiance of lockdown pleas to stay at home, with one venue reporting scenes of “mayhem”’.

The people of Sydney have had enough of the bulls**t.

–

Limit all politicians to two(2) terms; 1 in office & 1 in prison. Most definitely! (tweet).

–

A study in a leading medical journal (JAMA) is saying kids should not be forced to wear masks. This is no longer the domain of “conspiracy theorists” or “anti-maskers”. What do we call it when children are forced to do something that is unsafe or not in their best interests? (tweet).

–

Masks have been used for centuries as tools of silence and degradation and you think now is any different? Likewise. Note the top row, particularly (tweet).

–

When you shame people for not wearing masks but then read the side of the box of the masks you spent $25.00 on (tweet).

–

I will never ask you. It’s your body & your choice. I will never tell you, because it’s my body & my choice. And I will absolutely never carry any form of domestic ID that marks me as safe or unsafe. A vaccine passport is not freedom, it’s tyranny. #NoVaccinePassports (tweet).

–

If we are really serious about wanting to “Save Lives” and “Protect the NHS” we need to promote healthier lifestyles such as sport, exercise, good diet, outdoor living and social interaction. That’s a hell of a lot more sustainable and healthy than mask wearing. (tweet).

–

The Descent Into (Utter) Madness (link, link).

‘The assault on language is an integral component of the unrelenting warfare being waged for the conquest and control of the mind…’

‘Little wonder that here and there sanity nostalgia is gripping the Western world, at least those isolated portions of it that are not internalising the sinister “new normal.” But it is seemingly to no avail. All commanding positions are firmly in the hands of lunatics, who are determined to turn a once great and exemplary civilisation into an asylum’.

‘As George Orwell has taught us, language manipulation is at the frontline (yes, I have just broken one of the cardinal rules of his “Politics and the English Language,” but not his final injunction to “break any of these rules sooner than say anything outright barbarous”) of politicised mind-bending. The sort of language we are permitted to use circumscribes the thinking that we shall be allowed to engage in. The assault on language is, therefore, an integral component of the unrelenting warfare being waged for the conquest and control of the mind. Word elimination and reassignment of meaning, as Orwell also presciently noted, are essential elements of the campaign to reformat the mind and eventually to subjugate it’.

‘A breath-taking example of how this process works was recently unveiled by the thoroughly brain-washed students of the once prestigious Brandeis University who, this time without prompting from their faculty elders and betters, voted to ban from their campus such odious words and phrases as “picnic” and “you guys,” for being “oppressive”. “Picnic” is prohibited because it allegedly evokes the lynching of Blacks’.

‘The precocious young intellectuals took pains to produce an entire list of objectionable words and phrases, shocking award-winning novelist Joyce Carol Oates who tweeted in bewilderment: “What sort of punishment is doled out for a faculty member who utters the word ‘picnic’ at Brandeis? Or the phrase [also proscribed – S.K.] ‘trigger warning’? Loss of tenure, public flogging, self-flagellation?”’

–

Did you know? In July 2003, Dr. David Kelly testified to the fact that Iraq had no biological weapons. Two days later he was dead. Ask Aleister Campbell. (tweet) They Lied … (tweet).

–

False Flag Weekly News 07/03/2021 https://twitch.tv/videos/1075490041 Questioning Official Stories Is Not Hate Speech, nor is it Fake News, it is Free Speech and the Real News you need to survive the New World Order. (tweet).

–

The Fresh Prez of D.C. Part 1 (link).

–

AUDIO: Biden Campaign Oversaw Theft of Living And Dead Identities For Absentee Ballots In 2020 Election (link).

–