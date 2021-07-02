Your alternative update on #COVID19 for 2021-07-02. UK’s ARs surpasses 1m, which is 1 in every 43 jabbed – 223k Pfizer, 762k Oxford-AZ, 18k Moderna

by paulthepaperbear in Uncategorized

Great Barrington Declaration – Dr. Martin Kulldorff, professor of medicine at Harvard University, a biostatistician, and epidemiologist, Dr. Sunetra Gupta, professor at Oxford University, an epidemiologist and Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, professor at Stanford University Medical School, a physician, epidemiologist, health economist, and public health policy expert (link).

‘As infectious disease epidemiologists and public health scientists we have grave concerns about the damaging physical and mental health impacts of the prevailing COVID-19 policies, and recommend an approach we call Focused Protection’.

At the time of creating this blog post there were the following 3 sets of signatories.

793,318 concerned citizens.

14,800 medical and public health scientists.

43,592 medical practitioners.

It’s really, really simple: shelter the vulnerable from the infectious while the rest of us get on with living our lives.

As of May 31, 2021, Vaccine researcher admits ‘big mistake,’ says spike protein is dangerous ‘toxin’ (link).

‘‘Terrifying’ new research finds vaccine spike protein unexpectedly in bloodstream. The protein is linked to blood clots, heart and brain damage, and potential risks to nursing babies and fertility’. –

As of 29 March 2021, Do doctors have to have the (emergency use authorisation) covid-19 vaccine? (link).

‘Nevertheless, what I am currently struggling with is the failure to report the reality of the morbidity caused by our current vaccination program within the health service and staff population. The levels of sickness after vaccination is unprecedented and staff are getting very sick and some with neurological symptoms which is having a huge impact on the health service function. Even the young and healthy are off for days, some for weeks, and some requiring medical treatment. Whole teams are being taken out as they went to get vaccinated together’.

‘Mandatory vaccination in this instance is stupid, unethical and irresponsible when it comes to protecting our staff and public health. We are in the voluntary phase of vaccination, and encouraging staff to take an unlicensed product that is impacting on their immediate health, and I have direct experience of staff contracting Covid AFTER vaccination and probably transmitting it. In fact, it is clearly stated that these vaccine products do not offer immunity or stop transmission. In which case why are we doing it? There is no longitudinal safety data (a couple of months of trial data at best) available and these products are only under emergency licensing. What is to say that there are no longitudinal adverse effects that we may face that may put the entire health sector at risk?’

As of March 02, 2021, MEDICAL SHOCKER: Scientists at Sloan Kettering discover mRNA inactivates tumor-suppressing proteins, meaning it can promote cancer (link).

‘scientists at Sloan Kettering found that mRNA itself carries cancer CAUSING changes – changes that genetic tests don’t even analyze, flying completely under the radar of oncologists across the globe’.

We can expect cancers in those who have had the mRNA injectable to skyrocket.

As of 18 January 2021, COVID-19 RNA Based Vaccines and the Risk of Prion Disease (link).

Among the prion diseases are scrapie, transmissible mink encephalopathy (TME), bovine spongiform encephalopathy (BSE) and Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease (CJD).

As of December, 2020, Pfizer COVID vaccine trial shows alarming evidence of pathogenic priming in older adults (link).

Pfizer and Moderna using relative risk reduction in order to claim “95% effective” instead of using absolute risk reduction where they’d only be able to claim “0.7%” and “0.6%” effectiveness, respectively, is right out of Billy G’s favorite book “How to Lie With Statistics.” (tweet).

As of 19 March 2020, the UK gov website said that COVID-19 is no longer considered to be a high consequence infectious disease (HCID) in the UK (link).

‘They have determined that several features have now changed; in particular, more information is available about mortality rates (low overall)’

As of June 04, 2021, Epidemiologists Say CDC Exaggerated Outdoor COVID Risks (link).

Risk is 0.1%, it is not 10%. This is a whooping 100-fold exaggeration. –

As of 10 June 2021, Graph reveals correlation between ‘Covid deaths’ and use on old people of the dangerous respiratory-depressing drug Midazolam and between ‘Covid deaths’ and the fake ‘vaccine’ roll-out among the elderly at the start of 2021 (link). –

As of 13 November 2020, Covid-19: politicisation, “corruption,” and suppression of science (link).

As of 12 October 2020, WHO Flip-Flops: (Dr David Nabarro) Urges World Leaders To Stop Using Lockdowns To Fight COVID Contagion (link).

‘There were no positive tests amongst 1,174 close contacts of asymptomatic cases’ was one outcome of Post-lockdown SARS-CoV-2 nucleic acid screening between May 14 and June 1, 2020 in nearly ten million residents of Wuhan, China (20 November 2020, link).

As of 01 December 2020, (British Medical Journal) Covid-19: Asymptomatic cases may not be infectious, Wuhan study indicates (link).

-People who have no symptoms cannot spread disease – the GIGANTIC lie on which the scam is founded – doctors speak out (website, brand new tube).

Giant Study Disproves Myth Of Asymptomatic COVID Spread (link).

‘The study, published in the November issue of the peer-reviewed scientific journal Nature Communications, studied 9,899,828 residents of Wuhan, screening them between May 14, 2020 and June 1, 2020. The results provided clear evidence as to the possibility of any asymptomatic transmission of the virus’.

As of 15 Oct, 2020, SARS-CoV-2 non-infectious in CDC lab and of 30k genome, found 37 then computed the rest, which makes it 99.9987% a unicorn (link).

World Health Organisation guidelines say that “contact tracing” is “not recommended in any circumstances” (page 9 of link).

PCR inventor Kary Mullis- ‘can find almost anything in anybody’ (link).

A unicorn virus not able to be detected by a unicorn test, and to complete the set, I am calling the vaccine a unicorn too.

As of February 23, 2021, PCR Testing Saga: Were We Duped? (link).

‘Were federal health officials and experts at WHO really unaware that the recommended high cycle count (CT) for PCR tests would produce an exorbitant number of false positives for COVID?’

The ONS has admitted it has been reporting PCR tests as positive when only a single coronavirus gene is detected, despite this being against the manufacturer instructions that two or more genes must be found. (tweet, website).

As of 11/04/2021, Laboratories in US can’t find Covid-19 in one of 1,500 positive tests (link).

‘CDC sued for massive fraud: Tests at 7 universities of ALL people examined showed that they did not have Covid, but just Influenza A or B – EU statistics: ‘Corona’ virtually disappeared, even under mortality’. –

As of April 29, 2021, Flu Has Disappeared Worldwide during the COVID Pandemic (link). –

As of 20 November 2020, Portuguese Court Rules PCR Tests “Unreliable” & Quarantines “Unlawful” (link).

‘Important legal decision faces total media blackout in Western world’

‘The ruling goes on to conclude that, based on the science they read, any PCR test using over 25 cycles is totally unreliable. Governments and private labs have been very tight-lipped about the exact number of cycles they run when PCR testing, but it is known to sometimes be as high as 45. Even fearmonger-in-chief Anthony Fauci has publicly stated anything over 35 is totally unusable’.

Austrian court overturns judgment: PCR test not suitable for diagnosis “The court states in several places that a PCR test is not suitable for determining infectivity.” Deutsch: https://info-direkt.eu/2021/03/31/oesterreichisches-gericht-kippt-urteil-pcr-test-nicht-zur-diagnostik-geeignet/

English: https://translate.google.com/translate?hl=&sl=de&tl=en&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.info-direkt.eu%2F2021%2F03%2F31%2Foesterreichisches-gericht-kippt-urteil-pcr-test-nicht-zur-diagnostik-geeignet%2F (tweet).

As of October 31, 2020, Government website reveals extensive “COVID cases” fraud – RT-PCR is not able to distinguish whether infectious virus is present (link).

Covid-19: Where is the virus? (link).

Is pine needle tea the answer to covid vaccine shedding / transmission? Learn about suramin, shikimic acid and how to make your own extracts (link).

S U R A M I N: How the COVID-1984 Global Control Regime Can Be Terminated (link). –

As of 1 March 2021, A QUARTER of all UK Covid fatalities had dementia: Huge death toll among elderly is revealed (link).

As of 22 November 2020, “These data analyses suggest that in contrast to most people’s assumptions, the number of deaths by COVID-19 is not alarming. In fact, it has relatively no effect on deaths in the United States.” – John Hopkins Uni (link, archived copy of deleted doc).

As of February 1st 2021, COVID-19 Fatalities 16.7 Times Too High Due to ‘Illegal’ Inflation (link).

As of Jan 16, 2021, Massive public defiance in Italy as people flock to bars and restaurants, 50 000 of them pledging to open, to defy Government lockdowns (link).

You are 20 times less likely to die with/from COVID-19, if you don’t have pre-existing adverse health conditions.

All these pre-existing adverse health conditions are quite easily capable of being the dominant cause of death in any of these cases.

As reported for Italy on 19 March 2020, for Britain on 12 June 2020 and for the United States of America on 1 September 2020.

You are 100 times less likely to die with/from COVID-19, if you are vitamin D sufficient for T cell activation.

As reported on 18 June 2020 link.

Finally Confirmed! Vitamin D Nearly Abolishes ICU Risk in COVID-19 (link).

Data shows the average age of death from coronavirus is 82.4 years, writes DAVID ROSE as he argues for anti-lockdown plan to shield only the most vulnerable (link).

You are 33,333 times less likely to die with/from COVID-19, if you are under 20 years of age or 5,000 times if you are under 50 or 200 times if you are under 70. This was as of September 27, 2020 when the CDC reported that the infection fatality ratio for each age group was as follows: 0-19yo is 0.00003%, 20-49yo is 0.0002%, 50-69yo is 0.005% & 70+yo is 0.054% link.

Big pharma is not needed here.

University Of Florida Lab Finds Dangerous Pathogens On Children’s Face Masks (link, link).

‘A laboratory at the University of Florida that recently analyzed a small sample of face masks, detected the presence of 11 dangerous pathogens that included bacterias that cause diphtheria, pneumonia, and meningitis’.

CDC: masks don’t work (Originally published 6 February 2020 and updated May 2020, link).

As of 06 Oct 2020, German Neurologist Warns Against Wearing Facemasks: ‘Oxygen Deprivation Causes Permanent Neurological Damage’ (link).

As of Sep 20, 2020, A German children’s charity has commissioned a laboratory to examine a commercially available mask. The face mask was previously worn by a child in school for 8 hours. Examination findings: Detection of 82 bacterial colonies and 4 mold colonies (link).

You shouldn’t wear a face covering unless you want to give yourself bacterial pneumonia.

As of August 07, 2020, Dentists say ‘mask mouth’ can cause serious health complications, including strokes (link).

‘The dentists said that the face coverings increase mouth dryness and contribute to a buildup of bad bacteria’.

As of February 4, 2021, Long-term mask wearing may contribute to advanced stage lung cancer, study finds (link).

Masking Danger? Are We Inhaling Disease-causing Microplastic Particles From Face Masks? (link).

Fact Check – Scientific studies prove you are more likely to catch Covid-19 if you wear a Face Covering (link).

This law got passed on the quiet yesterday (October 1) in the #UK, allowing the harvesting and retention of the DNA of anyone who does a #COVID-19 test. No mention in main stream #news. See link: https://legislation.gov.uk/uksi/2020/973/ (link).

I don’t want anyone’s DNA to be harvested or retained so I ask everyone reading this to not take a test or if they do take a test they first consult a lawyer to sue the government so that their DNA is not harvested or retained.

Another Covid Myth Dies the Death (link).

‘On April 5, however, the CDC page was replaced by a much-simplified set of instructions, which includes now this discreet note: “In most situations, the risk of infection from touching a surface is low.” Oh is that so?’

BILL GATES’ FOUNDATION FUNDED ‘DNA MINING’ USING COVID-19 TESTS (website, bitchute).

Can there be anything more personal than someone’s DNA?

SHOCKING! – Number of Adverse Reactions to Covid Vaccines surpasses One Million according to UK Gov.’s 22nd update (link).

‘The U.K. Government have released the 22nd update highlighting adverse reactions to the Pfizer / BioNTech mRNA vaccine, Oxford / AstraZeneca Viral Vectored vaccine, and Moderna mRNA vaccine which have all been authorised for emergency use only in the United Kingdom’.

‘The 22nd update covers adverse reactions inputted to the MHRA Yellow Card Scheme from the 9th December 2020, the day after the first Pfizer jab was administered in the United Kingdom up to the 23rd June 2021’.

‘In the week since the 21st report, which covered adverse reactions reported up to the 21st February 2021, there have been a further 5,352 Yellow Cards for the Pfizer vaccine, 6,118 Yellow Cards for the Oxford vaccine, and 1,357 Yellow Cards for the Moderna vaccine’.

‘However this does not reflect the total number of adverse reactions as a Yellow Card report can contain multiple averse reactions, and it is estimated that around only 1% – 10% of adverse reactions to the Covid jabs are actually reported to the scheme’.

‘The Pfizer jab has so far had 223,404 reported adverse reactions, whereas the Oxford jab has had more than three times the amount, with 762,706 adverse reactions being reported up the 23rd June 2021. There have also been 18,548 adverse reactions to the Moderna vaccine, and 2,595 adverse reactions where the brand of vaccine was not specified. This means the total number of adverse reactions to the Covid vaccines has now surpassed the one million mark in the United Kingdom, now standing at a total of 1,007,253’.

‘This means that for every 43 people that have been vaccinated an adverse reaction has been suffered’.

Latest Data: Mortality Rate from Delta Variant About EIGHT TIMES Higher in ‘Fully Vaccinated’ Individuals (link).

“We are Human Guinea Pigs”: Alarming Casualty Rates for mRNA Vaccines Warrant Urgent Action (link).

Ron Johnson Holds Press Conference Shedding Light on Adverse COVID-19 Vaccine Reactions (link).

New South Wales goes full-blown fascist with expansion of ‘QR’ (track and trace) code – and something similar is planned for everywhere. You are being dictated to by moronic fascists like Victor Dominello – what are you going to do about it? (link, link).

‘Use of the Service NSW QR code will be mandatory at all workplaces and retail businesses from Monday 12 July’.

‘Minister for Digital and Customer Service Victor Dominello said expanding the mandate would give NSW Health contact tracers real-time access to QR code data from a greater number of venues including supermarkets, retail stores, gyms and offices’.

‘“This is about keeping customers and staff safe and getting all businesses open again as soon as possible,” Mr Dominello said’.

Safety has always been the excuse of tyrants.

New Study Questions The Safety of COVID Vaccinations & Urges Governments To Take Notice (link).

Pharma’s Statistical Trick to Coax Children Into Receiving Experimental Jabs (link).

‘Many scientists and medical experts have warned that vaccinating children against COVID-19 is both unnecessary and risky in the extreme. The video above features comments by Peter Doshi, Ph.D., made during a June 10, 2021, public hearing by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee’.

‘Doshi is an associate professor at the University of Maryland School of Pharmacy and the senior editor of The BMJ. He has previously pointed out that while Pfizer claims its vaccine is 95% effective, this is the relative risk reduction. The absolute risk reduction — which is far more relevant for public health measures — is actually less than 1%.1 As such, the COVID-19 vaccine is of dubious benefit, to say the least’.

‘If you choose to watch the video above I must warn you to stop after Doshi finishes and not view the presentation by Dr. Jacqueline Miller. She’s a paid shill pediatrician and the head of development for infectious diseases at Moderna. The reason I advise this caution is because if you understand reality, you will be shocked at how easily a physician can sell out and sacrifice even her own children in the delusional belief that Moderna’s shot provides any benefit to children’.

Why Children Should Not Receive the COVID Shot (link).

Henry Ford Health System Becomes First Hospital In Michigan To Force Its Workers To Receive The COVID-19 Vaccination Or Be Terminated (link).

Why Big Pharma Wants Human Vaccine Factories (link).

‘Not all coronavirus vaccines use mRNA or DNA. Some of them contain ready-made spike proteins that are made using synthetic biology. They’re grotesquely unnatural and laced with weird adjuvants that most people have never heard of. The way the artificial proteins are made reveals the short cuts being taken with the mRNA/DNA versions and why calling them vaccines is the equivalent to saying a home-brew kit is the same as a glass of wine’.

‘Bringing the DNA to life’

‘To make a protein vaccine you need a bunch of cells and a bioreactor to put them in. DNA is injected into the cells and activated with a spark of electric, in a process known as electroporation. The cells are kept alive by feeding them so they replicate or grow, and at the same time they pump out the proteins that were encoded into the DNA. Valneva is producing a coronavirus vaccine using cells that came from the kidney of an African green monkey, whilst others are using insect cells. Other proteins are grown in yeast cells, and there’s a flu vaccine grown in cells from the larvae of a moth. The DNA from any of these cells can end up in the vaccine’.

New research obliterates the entire justification behind vaccine passports, finding that public gatherings contribute NOTHING to the spread of covid (link).

The Myth of the ‘Asymptomatic Spreader’ Dealt Another Blow This Week (May 24, 2021, link).

‘Over a year later, a few industrious ‘public health’ mavens have summoned the courage to actually test this fundamental assumption. Recently in the UK, officials have staged and monitored nine large-scale events, including an FA Cup final football match, and the Brit Awards – both of which were exempt from the usual COVID rules. The results of this test should be hailed as good news, but for those heavily invested in the narrative, it’s nothing short of a meltdown: little to no coronavirus “cases” turned up’.

‘Officials managed to scrape together just 15 alleged “cases” or “infections” (deemed as such merely from a single ‘positive test’) out of some 60,000 total attendees’.

‘The result of this experiment has dealt a crushing blow to the central myth upon which the entire COVID-19 ‘global pandemic’ crisis has been built – namely the myth of the asymptomatic spread, and the much-maligned notorious “super-spreader” events’.

(Science Direct) A study of infectivity of asymptomatic SARS-CoV-2 Carriers (August 2020, link).

‘In summary, all the 455 contacts were excluded from SARS-CoV-2 infection and we conclude that the infectivity of some asymptomatic SARS-CoV-2 carriers might be weak’.

Household Transmission of SARS-CoV-2A Systematic Review and Meta-analysis (December 14, 2020, link).

(Nature) Post-lockdown SARS-CoV-2 nucleic acid screening in nearly ten million residents of Wuhan, China (20 November 2020, link).

‘There were no positive tests amongst 1,174 close contacts of asymptomatic cases’.

‘All asymptomatic positive cases, repositive cases and their close contacts were isolated for at least 2 weeks until the results of nucleic acid testing were negative. None of detected positive cases or their close contacts became symptomatic or newly confirmed with COVID-19 during the isolation period’.

UK Column News – 2nd July 2021. Hot off the presses: (soon to expire) ‘Vaccines’ rejected by Palestinian Authority may end up in the UK (aka international drug trafficking). ‘Case’ fatality rate over 50s vs under 50s: a) ‘vaccinated’ 0.907 vs 0.010; b) ‘unvaccinated’ 3.89 vs 0.011. The ‘vaccines’ are already estimated to have saved 27,000 lives in England but the number of deaths at home saw an increase over the average that is approximate to this. Daily Mail: Professor John Edmunds, of London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine and of SAGE, says that all children should be jabbed to ease restrictions but what the Daily Mail did not indicate to the reader and the UK Column does is that this school has received millions in grants from the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. How the CDC lied to Keep Children In Plastic Boxes. The Telegraph: End the ‘madness’ of isolating children, Government warned. The Myth of the ‘Asymptomatic Spreader’ Dealt Another Blow This Week (May 24, 2021). Chatham House: you can choose to be ‘vaccinated’ but if you choose not to be ‘vaccinated’ you will be excluded, become verboten, unclean, unwashed (website, odysee, bitchute, rumble, terminated from youtube, not livestreamed on or uploaded onto vimeo).

Here we go again: Los Angeles says even vaccinated should mask up to protect against covid “delta” variant (link).

Top epidemiologists: Officials ‘overreacting’ to Delta variant (link).

Whistleblower and the press break the code of silence in an Australian police state (link).

‘Major General Justice Paul Brereton began an investigation in May 2016 and the results were made public in November 2020. The Brereton Report found “credible information” that war crimes were committed by Australians in Afghanistan. Detailed credible evidence of a series of alleged SASR war crimes in Afghanistan from 2005-2016 was included in the report, such as 39 Afghans had been willfully and unlawfully killed by 25 ADF members in 23 incidents, along with two instances of cruel treatment, in circumstances where it “was or should have been plain that the person killed was a non-combatant.” The Brereton Report concluded that there is “credible information” sufficient to lay charges of war crimes, and its findings were corroborated and relied on eyewitness accounts or “persuasive circumstantial evidence and/or strong similar fact evidence”; however, it did not set out evidence in the format required for criminal prosecution. Brereton concluded his investigation was held hostage by the chains of military code of silence and bonds of loyalty to patrol commanders, and this culture was instrumental for concealing the alleged criminal activity’.

‘McBride pleaded not guilty to each of the charges at a 30 May 2019 preliminary hearing and is currently awaiting trial’.

‘The Afghan Files covered a wide range of topics, and it detailed multiple cases of unlawful killings of unarmed men and children. In response to the leak by McBride, the Australian Federal Police (AFP) raided the ABC’s offices in June 2019 and confiscated all material related to the Afghan Files’.

‘A Freedom of Information request into the search and seizure of the files revealed that the AFP were intentionally targeting journalists, and that prosecution of journalists involved was considered. Following the raid, the ABC began litigation against the AFP, claiming the warrant was too broad and thus not enforceable. In February 2020 the case was dismissed by the federal court, and the AFP began the process of accessing the confiscated files’.

‘In June 2020, charges were considered to be laid against journalist Dan Oakes for breaking the Afghan Files story. In October 2020, the government announced that they would not be prosecuting Oakes. The government published a report on the matter in May 2021 and made 17 recommendations, including proposed reforms to laws that have the potential to criminalize public interest journalism’.

Where is the freedom of the press?

With The Complete Collapse Of Media Trust These Recent MSM Stories Show They Are Still Trying Hard To See How Low They Can Go With ‘Woke’ Journalism (link).

‘In just the latest judgement by the people about the media, Reuters Institute for the Study of Journalism at Oxford published a recent report where we witness just the latest in a long line of failing marks for American media’.

‘As the media in multiple parts of the world are more “state run,” or political activism rather than legitimate news reporting, we find that trust in media in the U.S. is one of the lowest, coming in at 29% globally that trusts American journalism’.

‘That means U.S. media is trusted less than any country in Northern Europe, Western Europe, Southern Europe, Eastern Europe, Africa, Asia Pacific, Latin America and even Canada’.

The free internet will do that.

BREAKING! MI Rep Daire Rendon (R): “I Am in Receipt of Evidence Reflecting Systemic Election Fraud in MI that Occurred in the November 2020 Election” (link).

Steve Bannon: There’s Going to Be a BIG DEVELOPMENT Coming Out of AZ in Next Couple of Days (link).

