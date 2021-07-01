Your alternative update on #COVID19 for 2021-07-01. Official Isle of Wight registered deaths in 2018: 1,810. In 2020: 1,797. 250k killed by Midazolam

by paulthepaperbear in Uncategorized

Great Barrington Declaration – Dr. Martin Kulldorff, professor of medicine at Harvard University, a biostatistician, and epidemiologist, Dr. Sunetra Gupta, professor at Oxford University, an epidemiologist and Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, professor at Stanford University Medical School, a physician, epidemiologist, health economist, and public health policy expert (link).

‘As infectious disease epidemiologists and public health scientists we have grave concerns about the damaging physical and mental health impacts of the prevailing COVID-19 policies, and recommend an approach we call Focused Protection’.

At the time of creating this blog post there were the following 3 sets of signatories.

793,256 concerned citizens.

14,799 medical and public health scientists.

43,586 medical practitioners.

It’s really, really simple: shelter the vulnerable from the infectious while the rest of us get on with living our lives.

–

As of May 31, 2021, Vaccine researcher admits ‘big mistake,’ says spike protein is dangerous ‘toxin’ (link).

‘‘Terrifying’ new research finds vaccine spike protein unexpectedly in bloodstream. The protein is linked to blood clots, heart and brain damage, and potential risks to nursing babies and fertility’. –

As of 29 March 2021, Do doctors have to have the (emergency use authorisation) covid-19 vaccine? (link).

‘Nevertheless, what I am currently struggling with is the failure to report the reality of the morbidity caused by our current vaccination program within the health service and staff population. The levels of sickness after vaccination is unprecedented and staff are getting very sick and some with neurological symptoms which is having a huge impact on the health service function. Even the young and healthy are off for days, some for weeks, and some requiring medical treatment. Whole teams are being taken out as they went to get vaccinated together’.

‘Mandatory vaccination in this instance is stupid, unethical and irresponsible when it comes to protecting our staff and public health. We are in the voluntary phase of vaccination, and encouraging staff to take an unlicensed product that is impacting on their immediate health, and I have direct experience of staff contracting Covid AFTER vaccination and probably transmitting it. In fact, it is clearly stated that these vaccine products do not offer immunity or stop transmission. In which case why are we doing it? There is no longitudinal safety data (a couple of months of trial data at best) available and these products are only under emergency licensing. What is to say that there are no longitudinal adverse effects that we may face that may put the entire health sector at risk?’

–

As of March 02, 2021, MEDICAL SHOCKER: Scientists at Sloan Kettering discover mRNA inactivates tumor-suppressing proteins, meaning it can promote cancer (link).

‘scientists at Sloan Kettering found that mRNA itself carries cancer CAUSING changes – changes that genetic tests don’t even analyze, flying completely under the radar of oncologists across the globe’.

We can expect cancers in those who have had the mRNA injectable to skyrocket.

–

As of 18 January 2021, COVID-19 RNA Based Vaccines and the Risk of Prion Disease (link).

Among the prion diseases are scrapie, transmissible mink encephalopathy (TME), bovine spongiform encephalopathy (BSE) and Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease (CJD).

–

As of December, 2020, Pfizer COVID vaccine trial shows alarming evidence of pathogenic priming in older adults (link).

–

Pfizer and Moderna using relative risk reduction in order to claim “95% effective” instead of using absolute risk reduction where they’d only be able to claim “0.7%” and “0.6%” effectiveness, respectively, is right out of Billy G’s favorite book “How to Lie With Statistics.” (tweet).

–

As of 19 March 2020, the UK gov website said that COVID-19 is no longer considered to be a high consequence infectious disease (HCID) in the UK (link).

‘They have determined that several features have now changed; in particular, more information is available about mortality rates (low overall)’

–

As of June 04, 2021, Epidemiologists Say CDC Exaggerated Outdoor COVID Risks (link).

Risk is 0.1%, it is not 10%. This is a whooping 100-fold exaggeration. –

As of 10 June 2021, Graph reveals correlation between ‘Covid deaths’ and use on old people of the dangerous respiratory-depressing drug Midazolam and between ‘Covid deaths’ and the fake ‘vaccine’ roll-out among the elderly at the start of 2021 (link). –

As of 13 November 2020, Covid-19: politicisation, “corruption,” and suppression of science (link).

–

As of 12 October 2020, WHO Flip-Flops: (Dr David Nabarro) Urges World Leaders To Stop Using Lockdowns To Fight COVID Contagion (link).

–

‘There were no positive tests amongst 1,174 close contacts of asymptomatic cases’ was one outcome of Post-lockdown SARS-CoV-2 nucleic acid screening between May 14 and June 1, 2020 in nearly ten million residents of Wuhan, China (20 November 2020, link).

–

As of 01 December 2020, (British Medical Journal) Covid-19: Asymptomatic cases may not be infectious, Wuhan study indicates (link).

-People who have no symptoms cannot spread disease – the GIGANTIC lie on which the scam is founded – doctors speak out (website, brand new tube).

–

Giant Study Disproves Myth Of Asymptomatic COVID Spread (link).

‘The study, published in the November issue of the peer-reviewed scientific journal Nature Communications, studied 9,899,828 residents of Wuhan, screening them between May 14, 2020 and June 1, 2020. The results provided clear evidence as to the possibility of any asymptomatic transmission of the virus’.

–

As of 15 Oct, 2020, SARS-CoV-2 non-infectious in CDC lab and of 30k genome, found 37 then computed the rest, which makes it 99.9987% a unicorn (link).

–

World Health Organisation guidelines say that “contact tracing” is “not recommended in any circumstances” (page 9 of link).

–

PCR inventor Kary Mullis- ‘can find almost anything in anybody’ (link).

A unicorn virus not able to be detected by a unicorn test, and to complete the set, I am calling the vaccine a unicorn too.

–

As of February 23, 2021, PCR Testing Saga: Were We Duped? (link).

‘Were federal health officials and experts at WHO really unaware that the recommended high cycle count (CT) for PCR tests would produce an exorbitant number of false positives for COVID?’

–

The ONS has admitted it has been reporting PCR tests as positive when only a single coronavirus gene is detected, despite this being against the manufacturer instructions that two or more genes must be found. (tweet, website).

–

As of 11/04/2021, Laboratories in US can’t find Covid-19 in one of 1,500 positive tests (link).

‘CDC sued for massive fraud: Tests at 7 universities of ALL people examined showed that they did not have Covid, but just Influenza A or B – EU statistics: ‘Corona’ virtually disappeared, even under mortality’. –

As of April 29, 2021, Flu Has Disappeared Worldwide during the COVID Pandemic (link). –

As of 20 November 2020, Portuguese Court Rules PCR Tests “Unreliable” & Quarantines “Unlawful” (link).

‘Important legal decision faces total media blackout in Western world’

‘The ruling goes on to conclude that, based on the science they read, any PCR test using over 25 cycles is totally unreliable. Governments and private labs have been very tight-lipped about the exact number of cycles they run when PCR testing, but it is known to sometimes be as high as 45. Even fearmonger-in-chief Anthony Fauci has publicly stated anything over 35 is totally unusable’.

–

Austrian court overturns judgment: PCR test not suitable for diagnosis “The court states in several places that a PCR test is not suitable for determining infectivity.” Deutsch: https://info-direkt.eu/2021/03/31/oesterreichisches-gericht-kippt-urteil-pcr-test-nicht-zur-diagnostik-geeignet/

English: https://translate.google.com/translate?hl=&sl=de&tl=en&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.info-direkt.eu%2F2021%2F03%2F31%2Foesterreichisches-gericht-kippt-urteil-pcr-test-nicht-zur-diagnostik-geeignet%2F (tweet).

–

As of October 31, 2020, Government website reveals extensive “COVID cases” fraud – RT-PCR is not able to distinguish whether infectious virus is present (link).

–

Covid-19: Where is the virus? (link).

–

Is pine needle tea the answer to covid vaccine shedding / transmission? Learn about suramin, shikimic acid and how to make your own extracts (link).

–

S U R A M I N: How the COVID-1984 Global Control Regime Can Be Terminated (link). –

As of 1 March 2021, A QUARTER of all UK Covid fatalities had dementia: Huge death toll among elderly is revealed (link).

–

As of 22 November 2020, “These data analyses suggest that in contrast to most people’s assumptions, the number of deaths by COVID-19 is not alarming. In fact, it has relatively no effect on deaths in the United States.” – John Hopkins Uni (link, archived copy of deleted doc).

–

As of February 1st 2021, COVID-19 Fatalities 16.7 Times Too High Due to ‘Illegal’ Inflation (link).

–

As of Jan 16, 2021, Massive public defiance in Italy as people flock to bars and restaurants, 50 000 of them pledging to open, to defy Government lockdowns (link).

–

You are 20 times less likely to die with/from COVID-19, if you don’t have pre-existing adverse health conditions.

All these pre-existing adverse health conditions are quite easily capable of being the dominant cause of death in any of these cases.

As reported for Italy on 19 March 2020, for Britain on 12 June 2020 and for the United States of America on 1 September 2020.

–

You are 100 times less likely to die with/from COVID-19, if you are vitamin D sufficient for T cell activation.

As reported on 18 June 2020 link.

–

Finally Confirmed! Vitamin D Nearly Abolishes ICU Risk in COVID-19 (link).

–

Data shows the average age of death from coronavirus is 82.4 years, writes DAVID ROSE as he argues for anti-lockdown plan to shield only the most vulnerable (link).

–

You are 33,333 times less likely to die with/from COVID-19, if you are under 20 years of age or 5,000 times if you are under 50 or 200 times if you are under 70. This was as of September 27, 2020 when the CDC reported that the infection fatality ratio for each age group was as follows: 0-19yo is 0.00003%, 20-49yo is 0.0002%, 50-69yo is 0.005% & 70+yo is 0.054% link.

Big pharma is not needed here.

–

University Of Florida Lab Finds Dangerous Pathogens On Children’s Face Masks (link, link).

‘A laboratory at the University of Florida that recently analyzed a small sample of face masks, detected the presence of 11 dangerous pathogens that included bacterias that cause diphtheria, pneumonia, and meningitis’.

–

CDC: masks don’t work (Originally published 6 February 2020 and updated May 2020, link).

–

As of 06 Oct 2020, German Neurologist Warns Against Wearing Facemasks: ‘Oxygen Deprivation Causes Permanent Neurological Damage’ (link).

–

As of Sep 20, 2020, A German children’s charity has commissioned a laboratory to examine a commercially available mask. The face mask was previously worn by a child in school for 8 hours. Examination findings: Detection of 82 bacterial colonies and 4 mold colonies (link).

You shouldn’t wear a face covering unless you want to give yourself bacterial pneumonia.

–

As of August 07, 2020, Dentists say ‘mask mouth’ can cause serious health complications, including strokes (link).

‘The dentists said that the face coverings increase mouth dryness and contribute to a buildup of bad bacteria’.

–

As of February 4, 2021, Long-term mask wearing may contribute to advanced stage lung cancer, study finds (link).

–

Masking Danger? Are We Inhaling Disease-causing Microplastic Particles From Face Masks? (link).

–

Fact Check – Scientific studies prove you are more likely to catch Covid-19 if you wear a Face Covering (link).

This law got passed on the quiet yesterday (October 1) in the #UK, allowing the harvesting and retention of the DNA of anyone who does a #COVID-19 test. No mention in main stream #news. See link: https://legislation.gov.uk/uksi/2020/973/ (link).

I don’t want anyone’s DNA to be harvested or retained so I ask everyone reading this to not take a test or if they do take a test they first consult a lawyer to sue the government so that their DNA is not harvested or retained.

–

Another Covid Myth Dies the Death (link).

‘On April 5, however, the CDC page was replaced by a much-simplified set of instructions, which includes now this discreet note: “In most situations, the risk of infection from touching a surface is low.” Oh is that so?’

–

BILL GATES’ FOUNDATION FUNDED ‘DNA MINING’ USING COVID-19 TESTS (website, bitchute).

Can there be anything more personal than someone’s DNA?

–

The repeating story … official Isle of Wight registered deaths in 2018: 1,810. In 2020: 1,797. There is no ‘pandemic’, there was no ‘pandemic’, because there is no ‘virus’ (link).

–

–

I just spoke to a man that had both his parents killed by Midazolam, in care homes, six days apart, in December last year. Neither was dying, and both were receiving relatively normal care. Then suddenly it was switched. A forged DNR was put on his father and was denied fluids. (tweet).

–

–

He called an ambulance to the care home and care home staff physically tried to stop the paramedics entering to treat his father. He’s blowing the whistle on this and more families experiences on tomorrow’s Right Now. Says around 250k have been killed in the last 16 months. (tweet).

–

–

London’s Freedom Weekend (June 26-7) (link).

‘The weekend of 26-27th June brought traffic in central London to a complete standstill. Two massive protests took place: Saturday’s Freedom March and Sunday’s Music Industry’s Freedom to Dance event. It is impossible to give precise numbers. The estimates from fellow Saturday marchers range from 500,000 to 2 million, with the Sunday rave drawing similar crowds’.

–

–

London OVERWHELMED by massive freedom protest (website, youtube).

–

–

London Freedom Rally 26th June 2021 (website, youtube).

–

–

Consultant cancer surgeon and father of four James Royle is “concerned” over “the long term harms” of the Covid vaccine “which we can not know for years” after experts say letting children catch Covid may be safer than giving them the vaccine. @JuliaHB1 | @TJamesRoyle1 (tweet).

–

–

MRNA VACCINE INVENTOR CALLS FOR STOP OF COVID VAX (link).

–

–

Robert Malone is an inventor of mRNA vaccines. He has been sharing info and analysis about Covid vaccines that the big tech censors, who deal in dogma not complexity/nuance, can’t tolerate. LinkedIn, a corporate hellhole, banned him for the crime of disseminating science. (tweet).

–

–

Who’s been following Dr. Robert Malone? The man talks sense. ‘The government is not being transparent about the risks’: Inventor of MRNA vaccines says people should not be forced to take experimental COVID vaccines because risks aren’t known and under 18s and those who’ve had virus shouldn’t take it (tweet, website).

–

–

“We must question why A&E departments across the country would be breaking records for attendance in June, when the highest month of attendance is usually January.” (tweet, website).

–

–

Myocarditis is a serious condition and the numbers seen post vaks in the young are hugely concerning. (tweet, website).

–

–

Since when is 17% of recipients having heart issues considered “relatively small”? (tweet).

–

–

Now here’s a turn up. (Rockefeller Foundation) Operation lock step on Fox news (tweet).

–

–

“Schools are very safe places and children are at very little risk of serious illness”. Former OFSTED inspector Dr Val Fraser says schools should have remained open during the pandemic. @mrmarkdolan | #talkRADIO (tweet).

–

–

Scientific Study on Kids Finds Wearing a Face Mask for Just 3 MINUTES is Toxic (tweet, website).

–

–

New research in JAMA has found that wearing a face mask causes children to inhale dangerous levels of carbon dioxide that becomes trapped behind the mask – more than six times the safe limit. (tweet, website).

–

–

The MHRA quietly released its assessment of the Pfizer vaccine for over 12’s. I’m no expert but limited animal tests and no toxiconetic, genotoxic, carcinogenic, reproductive, local tolerance or other toxicological studies should be cause for concern no? (tweet, website).

–

–

I won’t be taking an injection of experimental mRNA or chimp virus. I would not recommend it to adults, but it is their choice.

With children it is different. No child should be given an experimental injection when their immune systems can deal with SARS-Cov-2 without exception. (tweet).

–

–

How are physicians obtaining informed consent for these jabs when the package inserts in all the different brands of jab are blank? Every package insert is blank! (tweet).

A 100% violation of the Nuremberg code of medical ethics as it relates to informed consent.

–

–

I believe it is unnecessary and unethical to give Covid vaccinations to children. All the risk for none of the benefit. Would you give your children a Covid vaccination? https://odysee.com/@hartgroup:b/TalkRadioDrAnthonyHinton:f (tweet).

–

–

Buckle up, it’s gonna get rough as the vaxxed prepare for the flu season – this won’t be pretty (link).

–

–

One more time, for the folks in the back: In the history of virology, there has never, EVER, been a viral mutation that resulted in a virus that was MORE lethal. As viruses mutate, they become more contagious/transmissible and LESS lethal. #FactsNotFear #DeltaVariant (tweet).

–

–

If you like my tweets, you would enjoy learning from my research videos on Bitchute: – Black Nobility Houses – Agenda 21 – Tavistock – Think Tanks – Jesuits – Great White Brotherhood – Christian Zionism – 5% Nation (tweet, bitchute).

–

–

Friend just called for advice as GP is requesting she do a PCR test on her 7 month old baby in order to be seen for a suspected ear infection. She is refusing. Anyone know where she stands? They don’t request this in A&E! In the meantime I’ve suggested she call 111 for advice (tweet).

–

–

“Everybody within the orbit of the Conservative Party seems to have been rewarded with these enormously lucrative PPE contracts.” Jolyon Maugham QC tells @mrjamesob the latest contract is “much much much worse” than those he’s seen before. (tweet).

–

–

They want me to do masks, jabs, tests and tracking apps in exchange for my “freedom” – unfortunately for them, I don’t do deals with devils. Today, tomorrow and always, they can shove their satanic cult right where the light never reaches. Can I get an amen! (tweet).

–

–

CDC Scientists at War With Each Other Over Vaccine Safety (link).

‘“You are a pathetic liar”: CDC senior scientist to CDC’s head of immunization (DOCUMENT)’

‘A CDC internal email released through a Freedom of Information Act request reveals just how nasty things got behind closed doors after a CDC senior scientist confessed to covering up a link between vaccines and autism, and implicated his CDC colleagues’.

‘The email, dated Sept. 2, 2018, was written by CDC’s Dr. Willam (Bill) Thompson to Dr. Frank DeStefano, CDC’s head of immunization safety’.

‘In the email, Thompson responds to an interview DeStefano gave me in 2014. It was after Thompson stunned the scientific community by saying that he, DeStefano, and other CDC scientists committed fraud in a major vaccine-autism study. It was information that upended a decade-and-a-half of government and vaccine industry narratives on the controversy, and stood to impact some of the millions of families in the U.S. who have autistic children’.

‘According to Thompson, he and his fellow CDC scientists covered up a link between MMR vaccine and autism in African-American boys. “The omitted data suggested that African American males who received the MMR vaccine before age 36 months were at increased risk for autism,” Thompson later testified’.

–

–

#JulianAssange is a ‘journalist of distinction’ & has to be set free, #JeremyCorbyn tells RT outside UK’s Belmarsh Prison (tweet, website).

–

–

751 More Unmarked Graves Found at Indigenous School in Canada (link).

‘“We had concentration camps here … They were called Indian residential schools,” said the chief of the Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations’.

Can we call this a genocide yet?

–

–

Marcus Smith “Died Like an Animal” When Cops Hogtied Him. Police Have Known for Decades It Can Kill (through positional asphyxia) (link).

–

–

Philadelphia Police Officer Under Fire for Deleting Cell Phone Video of Man Arrested (link).

A Philadelphia police officer is under investigation after deleting a video from the cell phone of Jacob Giddings, the person he was arresting. After sitting in his truck for 10-15 minutes at a gas station, the officer claimed Giddings had a warrant and pulled him out of the car. When Giddings’ cell phone fell during the scuffle, the officer’s body camera was still rolling and showed him picking up the phone, finding the video and deleting it. Now, Giddings is suing the Philadelphia Police Department. Attorney Donte Mills of Mills & Edwards LLP is representing Giddings, and he joins “Making the Case w/Yodit” to discuss the lawsuit.

–