Your alternative update on #COVID19 for 2021-06-30. Pandemic Virus Industrial Complex World’s Greatest Threat. W6E6F6: make humanity serfs again

Great Barrington Declaration – Dr. Martin Kulldorff, professor of medicine at Harvard University, a biostatistician, and epidemiologist, Dr. Sunetra Gupta, professor at Oxford University, an epidemiologist and Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, professor at Stanford University Medical School, a physician, epidemiologist, health economist, and public health policy expert (link).

‘As infectious disease epidemiologists and public health scientists we have grave concerns about the damaging physical and mental health impacts of the prevailing COVID-19 policies, and recommend an approach we call Focused Protection’.

At the time of creating this blog post there were the following 3 sets of signatories.

793,165 concerned citizens.

14,798 medical and public health scientists.

43,584 medical practitioners.

It’s really, really simple: shelter the vulnerable from the infectious while the rest of us get on with living our lives.

As of May 31, 2021, Vaccine researcher admits ‘big mistake,’ says spike protein is dangerous ‘toxin’ (link).

‘‘Terrifying’ new research finds vaccine spike protein unexpectedly in bloodstream. The protein is linked to blood clots, heart and brain damage, and potential risks to nursing babies and fertility’. –

As of 29 March 2021, Do doctors have to have the (emergency use authorisation) covid-19 vaccine? (link).

‘Nevertheless, what I am currently struggling with is the failure to report the reality of the morbidity caused by our current vaccination program within the health service and staff population. The levels of sickness after vaccination is unprecedented and staff are getting very sick and some with neurological symptoms which is having a huge impact on the health service function. Even the young and healthy are off for days, some for weeks, and some requiring medical treatment. Whole teams are being taken out as they went to get vaccinated together’.

‘Mandatory vaccination in this instance is stupid, unethical and irresponsible when it comes to protecting our staff and public health. We are in the voluntary phase of vaccination, and encouraging staff to take an unlicensed product that is impacting on their immediate health, and I have direct experience of staff contracting Covid AFTER vaccination and probably transmitting it. In fact, it is clearly stated that these vaccine products do not offer immunity or stop transmission. In which case why are we doing it? There is no longitudinal safety data (a couple of months of trial data at best) available and these products are only under emergency licensing. What is to say that there are no longitudinal adverse effects that we may face that may put the entire health sector at risk?’

As of March 02, 2021, MEDICAL SHOCKER: Scientists at Sloan Kettering discover mRNA inactivates tumor-suppressing proteins, meaning it can promote cancer (link).

‘scientists at Sloan Kettering found that mRNA itself carries cancer CAUSING changes – changes that genetic tests don’t even analyze, flying completely under the radar of oncologists across the globe’.

We can expect cancers in those who have had the mRNA injectable to skyrocket.

As of 18 January 2021, COVID-19 RNA Based Vaccines and the Risk of Prion Disease (link).

Among the prion diseases are scrapie, transmissible mink encephalopathy (TME), bovine spongiform encephalopathy (BSE) and Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease (CJD).

As of December, 2020, Pfizer COVID vaccine trial shows alarming evidence of pathogenic priming in older adults (link).

Pfizer and Moderna using relative risk reduction in order to claim “95% effective” instead of using absolute risk reduction where they’d only be able to claim “0.7%” and “0.6%” effectiveness, respectively, is right out of Billy G’s favorite book “How to Lie With Statistics.” (tweet).

As of 19 March 2020, the UK gov website said that COVID-19 is no longer considered to be a high consequence infectious disease (HCID) in the UK (link).

‘They have determined that several features have now changed; in particular, more information is available about mortality rates (low overall)’

As of June 04, 2021, Epidemiologists Say CDC Exaggerated Outdoor COVID Risks (link).

Risk is 0.1%, it is not 10%. This is a whooping 100-fold exaggeration. –

As of 10 June 2021, Graph reveals correlation between ‘Covid deaths’ and use on old people of the dangerous respiratory-depressing drug Midazolam and between ‘Covid deaths’ and the fake ‘vaccine’ roll-out among the elderly at the start of 2021 (link). –

As of 13 November 2020, Covid-19: politicisation, “corruption,” and suppression of science (link).

As of 12 October 2020, WHO Flip-Flops: (Dr David Nabarro) Urges World Leaders To Stop Using Lockdowns To Fight COVID Contagion (link).

‘There were no positive tests amongst 1,174 close contacts of asymptomatic cases’ was one outcome of Post-lockdown SARS-CoV-2 nucleic acid screening between May 14 and June 1, 2020 in nearly ten million residents of Wuhan, China (20 November 2020, link).

As of 01 December 2020, (British Medical Journal) Covid-19: Asymptomatic cases may not be infectious, Wuhan study indicates (link).

-People who have no symptoms cannot spread disease – the GIGANTIC lie on which the scam is founded – doctors speak out (website, brand new tube).

Giant Study Disproves Myth Of Asymptomatic COVID Spread (link).

‘The study, published in the November issue of the peer-reviewed scientific journal Nature Communications, studied 9,899,828 residents of Wuhan, screening them between May 14, 2020 and June 1, 2020. The results provided clear evidence as to the possibility of any asymptomatic transmission of the virus’.

As of 15 Oct, 2020, SARS-CoV-2 non-infectious in CDC lab and of 30k genome, found 37 then computed the rest, which makes it 99.9987% a unicorn (link).

World Health Organisation guidelines say that “contact tracing” is “not recommended in any circumstances” (page 9 of link).

PCR inventor Kary Mullis- ‘can find almost anything in anybody’ (link).

A unicorn virus not able to be detected by a unicorn test, and to complete the set, I am calling the vaccine a unicorn too.

As of February 23, 2021, PCR Testing Saga: Were We Duped? (link).

‘Were federal health officials and experts at WHO really unaware that the recommended high cycle count (CT) for PCR tests would produce an exorbitant number of false positives for COVID?’

The ONS has admitted it has been reporting PCR tests as positive when only a single coronavirus gene is detected, despite this being against the manufacturer instructions that two or more genes must be found. (tweet, website).

As of 11/04/2021, Laboratories in US can’t find Covid-19 in one of 1,500 positive tests (link).

‘CDC sued for massive fraud: Tests at 7 universities of ALL people examined showed that they did not have Covid, but just Influenza A or B – EU statistics: ‘Corona’ virtually disappeared, even under mortality’. –

As of April 29, 2021, Flu Has Disappeared Worldwide during the COVID Pandemic (link). –

As of 20 November 2020, Portuguese Court Rules PCR Tests “Unreliable” & Quarantines “Unlawful” (link).

‘Important legal decision faces total media blackout in Western world’

‘The ruling goes on to conclude that, based on the science they read, any PCR test using over 25 cycles is totally unreliable. Governments and private labs have been very tight-lipped about the exact number of cycles they run when PCR testing, but it is known to sometimes be as high as 45. Even fearmonger-in-chief Anthony Fauci has publicly stated anything over 35 is totally unusable’.

Austrian court overturns judgment: PCR test not suitable for diagnosis “The court states in several places that a PCR test is not suitable for determining infectivity.” Deutsch: https://info-direkt.eu/2021/03/31/oesterreichisches-gericht-kippt-urteil-pcr-test-nicht-zur-diagnostik-geeignet/

English: https://translate.google.com/translate?hl=&sl=de&tl=en&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.info-direkt.eu%2F2021%2F03%2F31%2Foesterreichisches-gericht-kippt-urteil-pcr-test-nicht-zur-diagnostik-geeignet%2F (tweet).

As of October 31, 2020, Government website reveals extensive “COVID cases” fraud – RT-PCR is not able to distinguish whether infectious virus is present (link).

Covid-19: Where is the virus? (link).

Is pine needle tea the answer to covid vaccine shedding / transmission? Learn about suramin, shikimic acid and how to make your own extracts (link).

S U R A M I N: How the COVID-1984 Global Control Regime Can Be Terminated (link). –

As of 1 March 2021, A QUARTER of all UK Covid fatalities had dementia: Huge death toll among elderly is revealed (link).

As of 22 November 2020, “These data analyses suggest that in contrast to most people’s assumptions, the number of deaths by COVID-19 is not alarming. In fact, it has relatively no effect on deaths in the United States.” – John Hopkins Uni (link, archived copy of deleted doc).

As of February 1st 2021, COVID-19 Fatalities 16.7 Times Too High Due to ‘Illegal’ Inflation (link).

As of Jan 16, 2021, Massive public defiance in Italy as people flock to bars and restaurants, 50 000 of them pledging to open, to defy Government lockdowns (link).

You are 20 times less likely to die with/from COVID-19, if you don’t have pre-existing adverse health conditions.

All these pre-existing adverse health conditions are quite easily capable of being the dominant cause of death in any of these cases.

As reported for Italy on 19 March 2020, for Britain on 12 June 2020 and for the United States of America on 1 September 2020.

You are 100 times less likely to die with/from COVID-19, if you are vitamin D sufficient for T cell activation.

As reported on 18 June 2020 link.

Finally Confirmed! Vitamin D Nearly Abolishes ICU Risk in COVID-19 (link).

Data shows the average age of death from coronavirus is 82.4 years, writes DAVID ROSE as he argues for anti-lockdown plan to shield only the most vulnerable (link).

You are 33,333 times less likely to die with/from COVID-19, if you are under 20 years of age or 5,000 times if you are under 50 or 200 times if you are under 70. This was as of September 27, 2020 when the CDC reported that the infection fatality ratio for each age group was as follows: 0-19yo is 0.00003%, 20-49yo is 0.0002%, 50-69yo is 0.005% & 70+yo is 0.054% link.

Big pharma is not needed here.

University Of Florida Lab Finds Dangerous Pathogens On Children’s Face Masks (link, link).

‘A laboratory at the University of Florida that recently analyzed a small sample of face masks, detected the presence of 11 dangerous pathogens that included bacterias that cause diphtheria, pneumonia, and meningitis’.

CDC: masks don’t work (Originally published 6 February 2020 and updated May 2020, link).

As of 06 Oct 2020, German Neurologist Warns Against Wearing Facemasks: ‘Oxygen Deprivation Causes Permanent Neurological Damage’ (link).

As of Sep 20, 2020, A German children’s charity has commissioned a laboratory to examine a commercially available mask. The face mask was previously worn by a child in school for 8 hours. Examination findings: Detection of 82 bacterial colonies and 4 mold colonies (link).

You shouldn’t wear a face covering unless you want to give yourself bacterial pneumonia.

As of August 07, 2020, Dentists say ‘mask mouth’ can cause serious health complications, including strokes (link).

‘The dentists said that the face coverings increase mouth dryness and contribute to a buildup of bad bacteria’.

As of February 4, 2021, Long-term mask wearing may contribute to advanced stage lung cancer, study finds (link).

Masking Danger? Are We Inhaling Disease-causing Microplastic Particles From Face Masks? (link).

Fact Check – Scientific studies prove you are more likely to catch Covid-19 if you wear a Face Covering (link).

This law got passed on the quiet yesterday (October 1) in the #UK, allowing the harvesting and retention of the DNA of anyone who does a #COVID-19 test. No mention in main stream #news. See link: https://legislation.gov.uk/uksi/2020/973/ (link).

I don’t want anyone’s DNA to be harvested or retained so I ask everyone reading this to not take a test or if they do take a test they first consult a lawyer to sue the government so that their DNA is not harvested or retained.

Another Covid Myth Dies the Death (link).

‘On April 5, however, the CDC page was replaced by a much-simplified set of instructions, which includes now this discreet note: “In most situations, the risk of infection from touching a surface is low.” Oh is that so?’

BILL GATES’ FOUNDATION FUNDED ‘DNA MINING’ USING COVID-19 TESTS (website, bitchute).

Can there be anything more personal than someone’s DNA?

Pandemic Virus Industrial Complex Is World’s Greatest Threat (it’s a profit-making scheme at the least, link).

‘In the January 22, 2021, lecture above, Jonathan Latham, Ph.D., discusses what he has dubbed the pandemic virus industrial complex — who they are, how they function and interact with elements within the academic, military and commercial complexes, and how they have been trying to obscure facts that indicate SARS-CoV-2 is a manmade virus that originated in a lab’.

‘I have previously interviewed Latham a few times. He is the publisher of Independent Science News, a website that provides critical commentary on food, agriculture and biotechnology. It’s part of the Bioscience Resource Project, an educational nonprofit public interest group co-founded by Latham and Allison Wilson, Ph.D., that provides independent research and analysis of genetic engineering and its risks’.

‘Latham points out that there are currently no data to suggest a natural zoonotic origin of SARS-CoV-2. On the other hand, there’s plenty of evidence and data suggesting the virus was genetically manipulated in the Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV) in China. Much of the related research was done by a scientist called Shi Zheng-Li, Ph.D.

The pandemic virus industrial complex is an interlocking set of corporations and other institutions who feed off and support each other with goods and services in a self-reinforcing way. ~ Jonathan Latham, Ph.D’.

‘He goes on to summarize the Mojiang miners passage theory. This theory postulates that the virus evolved inside the bodies of six miners who became ill with a suspected novel coronavirus infection in 2012. Some of the miners were sick for several weeks — a sufficient amount of time for the virus to mutate, Latham believes’.

‘Viral samples from the miners were sent to the WIV. Latham and Wilson believe research on these samples was what led to an accidental release of the virus in late 2019’.

‘The Pandemic Virus Industrial Complex’

‘Latham describes the pandemic virus industrial complex as “an interlocking set of corporations and other institutions who feed off and support each other with goods and services in a self-reinforcing way.” It is an enterprise that leverages public money for private profit. He also notes that many of these participants play unexpected roles. For example:’

Philanthropic organizations act as string-pullers, influencers and profit centers

The Defense Department is both a cash cow and a provocateur

Academia provides public relations via legacy media controlled by philanthropic organizations and the drug industry

Academic nonprofits act as money launderers

‘“These nontraditional roles are intended to confuse and camouflage the various moving parts of what is a complex situation,” Latham says, “thereby protecting the whole from scrutiny.” While there are many similarities between the military industrial complex and the pandemic virus industrial complex, there’s an important difference between the two’.

‘The pandemic virus industrial complex is public facing, and is expected to be beneficial and transparent. As such, it has an image of respectability that must be maintained, and that is why academics and philanthropic and nonprofit organizations play such important roles in this scheme’.

‘Together, they help obscure the real agenda under a veneer of respectability and public good. In essence, they maintain the illusion that everything that’s taking place is for the betterment of mankind when, in reality, it’s a profit-making scheme’.

Delingpole: (Hundreds of) Thousands Converge on London for Anti-Lockdown Rally. Ignored Again by MSM (link).

Lisbon Court Rules That Only 0.9% of ‘Verified Cases’ Died of Covid-19 – Not 17,000 As Portuguese Government Claimed (link).

UK Column News – 30th June 2021. London protest June 26: What’s next? The daffodil variant? Alien invasion?? Fake news – Daily Mail: Only 3% of under-50s hospitalised with Indian Covid have been ‘vaccinated’ – and NONE have died. UK surpasses 500,000 coronavirus (COVID-19) tests genomically sequenced: real news COVID 19 is just a driver for the £ multi-trillion genome sequencing industry. Fake news – another PHE unsubstantiated claim: COVID-19 ‘vaccines’ have prevented 7.2 million infections and 27,000 deaths, new study suggests. MHRA is not here to protect the public. We’re a partner in creating profit. 4,000 women report period problems after Covid jab. People in the Netherlands are culturally not inclined to blindly trust doctors and have high reports of adverse reactions, so much so that every 94th person jabbed has reported adverse reactions. London protest June 26: The legacy media is the virus, UK Column News is the cure. Lisbon court rules only 0.9% of ‘verified cases’ died of COVID, numbering 152, not 17,000 claimed. India could sentence WHO Chief Scientist to Death for Misleading Over Ivermectin and Killing Indians. Warning as viral videos show fruit juice being used to create false positive COVID (LF) tests. Viewer in the stream chat: ‘Britannia waves the rules’ (website, odysee, bitchute, rumble, terminated from youtube, not livestreamed on or uploaded onto vimeo).

New Meta-Analysis Finds “A Large Reductions (62%) In COVID-19 Deaths” Possible Using Ivermectin (link).

‘Meta-analysis of 15 trials, assessing 2438 participants, found that ivermectin reduced the risk of death by an average of 62% (95% CI 27%–81%) compared with no ivermectin treatment [average RR (aRR) 0.38, 95% CI 0.19 to 0.73; I2 5 49%]; risk of death 2.3% versus 7.8% among hospitalized patients in this analysis, respectively (SoF Table 2 and Figure 3)’.

DR. MIKE YEADON: COVID-19 LIES – (#4) ASYMPTOMATIC TRANSMISSION (bitchute).

MAKE AMERICA RENTERS, AGAIN – THE GREAT RESET INCLUDES LOSING YOUR DREAMS OF HOME OWNERSHIP! (website, bitchute).

More like make humanity serfs again.

By 2030 You’ll Own Nothing And You’ll Be Happy (link, link).

‘The title of this article projects an ominous future where the masses are controlled by a few. Over the years I have written several articles covering the elite gathering in Davos. The global elites see the World Economic Forum (WEF) as an opportunity to promote their views and various causes’.

‘These people often fail to see that many of us have come to view Davos, as a notorious rendezvous for the world’s elite that grant us the honor of paying for their schemes in some way or form’.

‘Such gatherings are not for our sake but more for the benefit of plutocrats like Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg and Amazon’s Jeff Bezos. The Global Reset they are pushing often reeks of their desire to “break the world” with their ruthless corporate agendas that continue to move political power into the hands of the globalist elite. To counter this attitude reassuring words are cast out over the airwaves to us, the minions of the world, to encourage faith in their wisdom. Oh, what a tangled web those in charge of our fate have woven for us as they rush to sell and bargain away our freedom for power and wealth’.

‘When the WEF revealed its Davos 2021 Agenda, it confirmed the event this year would be digital and herald the public unveiling of its Great Reset Initiative. Angel Gurría and Klaus Schwab have outlined how governments and businesses can shape a new labor market that supports workers to thrive in the future. This underlines how the covid-19 pandemic has accelerated systemic changes that were apparent before its inception’.

‘The Covid-19 pandemic has been used as confirmation that no institution or individual alone can address the economic, environmental, social, and technological challenges of our complex, interdependent world. It is also being touted as a reason to support the “The 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.” One hundred and ninety-three UN member states adopted this 15-year global framework and its ambitious set of 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in September 2015’.

‘With 169 targets and over 230 indicators, the 2030 Agenda envisions a secure world free of poverty and hunger, with full and productive employment, access to quality education, and universal health coverage. Thrown into the mix is the achievement of gender equality and the empowerment of all women and girls, and an end to environmental degradation’.

‘The 2030 Agenda is a global framework of action for people, the planet, prosperity, peace, and partnership. It integrates social, economic, and environmental dimensions of sustainable development, as well as peace, governance, and justice elements. It makes clear that developing and developed countries alike will implement the Agenda. This is important in ensuring that no one is left behind in the achievement of the SDGs’.

‘If the freedom of the individual is not one of their SDGs then the W6E6F6 can f**k right off with this agenda’.

Dystopian “Great Reset”: “Own Nothing and Be Happy”, Being Human in 2030 (link).

‘First published by Global Research on November 9, 2020’

‘The World Economic Forum’s (WEF) annual meeting at the end of January in Davos, Switzerland, brings together international business and political leaders, economists and other high-profile individuals to discuss global issues. Driven by the vision of its influential CEO Klaus Schwab, the WEF is the main driving force for the dystopian ‘great reset’, a tectonic shift that intends to change how we live, work and interact with each other’.

‘The Great Reset entails a transformation of society resulting in permanent restrictions on fundamental liberties and mass surveillance as entire sectors are sacrificed to boost the monopoly and hegemony of pharmaceuticals corporations, high-tech/big data giants, Amazon, Google, major global chains, the digital payments sector, biotech concerns, etc’.

‘Using COVID-19 lockdowns and restrictions to push through this transformation, the great reset is being rolled out under the guise of a ‘Fourth Industrial Revolution’ in which older enterprises are to be driven to bankruptcy or absorbed into monopolies, effectively shutting down huge sections of the pre-COVID economy. Economies are being ‘restructured’ and many jobs will be carried out by AI-driven machines’.

‘In a short video below, the WEF predicts that by 2030, “You’ll own nothing and you’ll be happy.” A happy smiling face is depicted while a drone delivers a product to a household, no doubt ordered online and packaged by a robot in a giant Amazon warehouse: ‘no humans were involved in manufacturing, packaging or delivering this product’; rest assured, it is virus- and bacteria-free – because even in 2030, they will need to keep the fear narrative alive and well to maintain full-spectrum dominance over the population’.

Radical De-Globalization: Finding Back Our Freedom and Sovereignty: Tyrants Don’t Create Tyranny. Your Obedience Does. (link).

‘People are waking up’.

‘Art is being applied to protests. As very well demonstrated in Germany the Netherlands and Denmark – see video “Lockstep” Protest Marches in Netherlands, Germany, Denmark (4 December 2020)’.

‘It is not without reference tongue-in-cheek to the 2010 Rockefeller Report which foresaw and planned as the first phase of their deliberate “Human Transformation” – the Lockstep scenario’.

‘The transformation as we now know, is planned to be nothing less than a modification and digitization of the human genome, robotization of our brains – so as to gain total control over the population – those that are left of us, after the UN agenda 2021-2030 is fully implemented’.

‘It also includes digitization and full control of human finances – the entre financial system – and our – people’s – by then meager incomes, will be digitalized in some bank deposits controlled by Mega Banks, with only limited access our own accounts and money. That’s the plan; it’s not reality – yet – and we will make sure that it never becomes reality’.

‘According to their plan, the Great Reset, (WEF, “Covid-19 – The Great Reset” by Klaus Schwab and Thierry Malleret, July 2020), Covid-19 is THE window of opportunity for the world to be reset with an ultra-capitalism that finally brings justice to humanity and the environment. No kidding, that’s what they pretend, and worse, believe that we, the People, will go for it, watching how their – the Cabal’s – takeover unfolds’.

Chinese billionaire says CCP planning to release another covid strain this summer (link).

‘Is there a new Chinese Virus soon on the way that will be delivered by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) to the United States? According to Chinese billionaire Miles Guo, the answer is yes’.

Fauci lied about email releases, said he had “no control” while rules revealed he “personally reviewed each one” (link).

FDA Adds Warning About Heart Inflammation to COVID-19 mRNA Vaccines (link).

Good luck surviving heart inflammation, as for me: I’m out.

“Safe and Effective” – Except When it’s Not (link).

‘Sluggishly, “the science” – as expostulated by the Vatican of Sickness, the Centers for Disease Control – is admitting that the “safe and effective” whatever’s-in-those-needles it has been very aggressively pushing for everyone to experiment with, especially children and young adults, actually isn’t’.

‘But without saying it’s not’.

‘They are admitting it – post facto, because the facts are becoming too-well-known not to admit it; kind of like admitting that the sun generally rises most mornings’.

‘Whatever’s-in-those-needles “does appear . . . to be a new trigger for myocarditis,” says a CDC Advisory Panel on Immunization Practices. Myocarditis is heart inflammation. Pericarditis, which is the related inflammation of the membrane surrounding the heart, is another sickness almost no one in the previously healthy 25-and-under age group is generally afflicted with – until after having received a “safe and effective” vaccination for a sickness that presents almost no chance of giving them the sniffles’.

WHO Backtracks Advice To NOT Give Children The Experimental Gene Therapy Shot (link).

Latest CDC VAERS Data Show Reported Injuries Surpass 11,000 in Ages 12 to 17 Following COVID Vaccines (link).

‘VAERS data released today by the CDC showed a total of 387,087 reports of adverse events from all age groups following COVID vaccines, including 6,113 deaths and 31,240 serious injuries between Dec. 14, 2020 and June 18, 2021’.

Thousands of vaccinated people hospitalized or dead due to COVID ‘breakthrough’ cases (link).

–

Daily Mail Reporter Sally Beck Goes Rouge, Blows Whistle On MSM Cover Up Of Vax Injury (website, odysee).

TOP VAERS DATA ANALYST REVEALS FRAUD IN THE REPORTING SYSTEM-THOUSANDS DEAD FROM THE VAXX? 6-21-24 (website, bitchute).

America’s Largest Health Care Union Vows to Fight Mandatory COVID-19 (experimental) Vaccines (link).

Sen. Ron Johnson Hearing: Mother with Disabled Daughter Breaks Down Crying While Sharing How COVID Vaccine Shattered Her Daughter’s Life (VIDEO) (link).

PFIZER WHISTLEBLOWER EXPOSES THE CORRUPT & UNETHICAL COMPANY FOR WHAT THEY REALLY ARE (website, bitchute).

–

Someone updated the sign… Experimental Covid-19 ‘Vaccination’ Centre In Trials Until 2023 Test Subjects This Way (tweet).

DELTA variant hysteria exposes the sobering truth: Covid vaccines don’t work, and “variants” are pushed as scare stories to demand more vaccines, mask mandates and destructive lockdowns (link).

‘We have now reached a stunning tipping point in the global push for mass vaccinations that inject people with spike protein bioweapons. New research finds that “fully vaccinated” individuals are suffering an eight times higher mortality rate than the non-vaccinated. And a stunning report out of the UK finds that 62% of those dying from covid are people who have been vaccinated’.

So now the VAXXED are at a disadvantage, but won’t admit it. This is called ADE folks (look it up), and it was predicted by the smart people–not the public health officials–private citizens like @tickerguy. Thank you. @RandPaul @SenRonJohnson (tweet).

Ruling Class: Expect “Very Dense Outbreaks” Of The “Delta Variant” (link).

COVID Shots and the Grave Perils of Genetic Editing (link).

‘You may ask, what is wrong with an advancement in health care that can save and improve lives? Well, nothing if this were a perfect and godly world. But it isn’t. Gene editing can alter DNA in ways you need to know. This technique is coding body-altering information into our bodies. Therefore, we had better make sure that the people developing the therapeutics by means of gene-editing are held accountable for the products being pushed’.

‘You may ask why the term editing is being used in this article. Most refer to the editing of genetic code as engineering. But this new medical technique of instructing human genes through a cut-and-paste vector is much like coding a computer program. The human element of empathy, caring, and ethics can be easily removed in the process’.

“IT’S A BIOWEAPON.” — DR. RICHARD FLEMING (website, bitchute).

‘“IT’S A BIOWEAPON,” says Dr.. Richard Fleming referring to the virus and the genome of the virus. Dr. Fleming also asserts that new research indicates that the genetic sequences that are in the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines do not match the source code CoV-2 virus genome, but are spot on with the prion-like domain region which produces what the general public refers to as mad cow disease. This interview will chill you to the bone, please share it far and wide’.

WE ARE AT WAR – THIS IS NOT A DRILL (website, bitchute).

The Coming Premeditated Murder of Billions: A 21st Century Plot (link).

‘This completely fraudulent ‘Covid pandemic’ was used as the catalyst to begin the process of the claimed “Great Reset” in order to allow the elite few, with the help of the owned and controlled political class, to take over the planet. But this is only the beginning of the process, as a multi-sided attack against the people is at this point imminent in my view. The ‘virus’ and ‘pandemic’ scare will continue once fall arrives, and the ‘variant’ scheme will intensify, but that will simply be a distraction compared to the scope of the real operation. The plot going forward will come from many angles, all meant to cause fear and panic. As I stated recently, there will be “farm and ranch destruction, food shortages, hyper-inflation, staged cyber attacks, utility and power grid shutdowns, forced water shortages, high death counts due to immune system destruction by toxic injections, more lockdowns, extreme civil unrest and violence, digitizing monetary systems, passports to move about, and surveillance of everything.”’

Russia Calls America a ‘Liberal Totalitarian State’ with a ‘Monopoly on the Media’ and ‘Irremovability of Oligarchic Elites’ (link).

I am in complete agreement.

US Ruling Class to Peasants: No Babies For You! (link).

‘The bottom of the baby-making barrel has fallen out as the US reproduction rate plummets:’

‘“The numbers are part of a decadeslong trend toward fewer and fewer babies being born each year — which means we’re getting further away from the possibility of having enough children to replace ourselves.”’

‘Why is this occurring? The reasons are multivariate, the weapons deployed numerous – not least of which being toxic chemical additives in food, water, and consumer products that have sterilizing effects:’

‘“While much of the decrease in fertility worldwide is by choice, an increasing number of couples, especially in industrialized countries, are finding conception more difficult and damaged babies more common. The research is quite clear that metals and chemicals in air, water, food, and health-and-beauty aids are damaging fertility in many ways. These toxicants are causing men to experience relentlessly decreasing sperm count and function while women are suffering progressively worse anovulation, impaired implantation, and loss of fetal viability.”’

–

–

ARE YOU READY FOR THE COMING DIGITAL LOCKDOWN? NOW YOU CAN PROVE YOU’VE BEEN VACCINATED WITH THIS SPIFFY MARK OF THE BEAST IMMUNABAND BRACELET (link).

The Global Landscape on Vaccine ID Passports and Where It’s Headed: Part 1 (link).

Crucial Witness in Julian Assange Case Admits Lying Repeatedly to Build Case Against the WikiLeaks Founder (link).

‘Sigurdur Ingi Thordarson reportedly told reporters at Grabien that he lied about Assange to get the Department of Justice and Federal Bureau of Investigation off of his back so he could commit criminal acts with impunity’.

‘Thordarson had allegedly embezzled funds from WikiLeaks after offering to sell merchandise for the group. He then reached out to the federal government hoping to become an informant in order to save his own skin’.

‘Additionally, “according to a psychiatric assessment presented to the court Thordarson was diagnosed as a sociopath, incapable of remorse but still criminally culpable for his actions,” Stundin reported, and this was an individual who has been tasked with building the case against Assange for the feds’.

Sigurdur should now be in prison and Assange should now be released.

YouTube Blocks Videos Exposing China’s Slow-Motion Genocide in Xinjiang (link).

GOOGLE IT: YouTube Takes Down Videos Exposing Human Rights Violations In China Including 21ST Century Concentration Camps Holding Muslims (link).

The Technocratic Mindset Produces Only Misery And Failure (link).

Mike Lindell Has The Smoking Gun – It’s Over (rumble).

Newly Uncovered Emails Show Top Biden Officials DEMANDING Facebook Censor Their Opponent Then President Trump Before Election (link).

PROOF YouTube Deletes DISLIKES on Biden Videos (website, youtube).

U.S. Website Seizures Is The ‘Act of a Tyrant’ (link).

‘With obvious censorship of those in America who dissent and research and use their own critical thinking and discernment to come to their own conclusions, it has become blatant that there is no such thing as a Constitution that will “protect” the rights of anyone’.

‘Ron Paul Institute Director Daniel McAdams appeared on RT International to discuss the U.S. government’s seizure of more than 30 news websites in Iran and the Middle East including at least one in “ally” Iraq. While the U.S. lies and talks up its support for press freedom internationally, this seizure demonstrates that the only press considered “free” by the US government is the press that praises the US government’.

Cops Enter Innocent Dad’s Home Without Permission, Kill Him After He Asks for a Warrant (link).

‘“There’s a lot of corrupt cops out there, and it’s sad to say,” he said, pointing out that it was this corruption that led to his father’s death’.

‘Livingston’s roommate, Clayton Carroll told WNCN at the time that he was shot multiple times during the altercation with officers who had no right to be there in the first place’.

‘According to Carroll, deputies began knocking on the door around 3:30 am as they were looking for someone who no longer lived in the home. When Deputies asked Livingston if they could search his home, Livingston said “not without a search warrant,” according to Carroll’.

‘Livingston then shut the door’.

‘Having a man assert his fourth amendment right to be secure in his property was apparently too much for the deputy to handle’.

‘“The cop kicked in the door, got on top of him, started slinging him around beat him…” Carroll said’.

‘Witnesses explain how deputies began spraying pepper spray and deploying a taser during the assault. They say that Livingston was not fighting back and merely trying to prevent the deputies from inflicting more harm on him’.

Dozens of Cops Blow Whistle on Quota System that Forced them to Arrest Blacks and Latinos (link).

–